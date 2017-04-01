Zenfolio vs SmugMug

Both Zenfolio and SmugMug are giants in the world of photography hosting websites, and each has its fair share of loyal supporters. I have used each website for more than a year – first Zenfolio, then SmugMug – and the differences between the two became clear over time. In this review, I want to share my experiences and help other photographers choose which site is better for their needs.
Zenfolio and SmugMug certainly are not the only hosting websites for photographers. Squarespace, for example, is well-regarded by many photographers – as are Photoshelter, 500px, and many more. Two of the undisputed giants, though, are Zenfolio and SmugMug, and these also are the only two hosting sites that I have tested to a significant degree.
Note, also, that this comparison is from the perspective of a landscape photographer – that is, I don’t tailor my website around client access, because I don’t have any clients. If you are an event or wedding photographer, you certainly will have different priorities, although everything I say below should still hold true.
1) Branding
Let’s get one issue out of the way: “Smug Mug” is a bad name. During the brief period of time that my web address was spencercoxphoto.smugmug.com, nearly every person who noticed the name told me to change it. Zenfolio is significantly better, but I still prefer that my URL doesn’t advertise another company’s brand.
Luckily, with both sites, it is possible to remove the branding (almost) entirely from your website. I changed the name of my site to spencercoxphoto.com, a marked improvement – though one that costs me $14 each year, since I host the domain name through a different website.
However, although you can eliminate the brand from your URL, both SmugMug and Zenfolio add their logo by default at your website’s header and footer – even for the most expensive purchasing plans. With Zenfolio (for all except for the cheapest yearly plan), it is possible to remove this logo without much hassle.
SmugMug is more frustrating. No matter which options you check in the menu, it is impossible to remove the “Powered by SmugMug” tagline at the bottom of your site. Although you can remove this logo using CSS tricks, SmugMug doesn’t like it when you do so. Plus, as I mention later in this article, SmugMug’s shopping cart checkout page will display the logo no matter what you do.
This is a clear win for Zenfolio.
2) Available Labs
Smugmug offers ordering from the following labs:
- Bay Photo (worldwide)
- Loxley Colour (Europe)
- WHCC (worldwide)
- EZ Prints (worldwide)
Zenfolio offers ordering from the following labs:
- Mpix Lab (US and Canada)
- IYP Photo Products (non-prints, worldwide)
- PhotoBox (worldwide except US and Canada)
- Fotoflōt (acrylic prints, worldwide)
- PictureItPostage (postage stamps, US only)
- Ivoke (non-prints, US and Canada)
- Miller’s (US only)
- NuShot (Australia and New Zealand)
- One Vision Imaging (Europe)
Personally, my favorite lab on this list is SmugMug’s Bay Photo. However, I also enjoy EZ Prints and Mpix Lab. Although Zenfolio has more total labs listed, I’d call this one a tie – you only need one good printing house, and both sites have more than enough options.
3) Fees
Both Zenfolio and SmugMug take a portion of your profit, but Zenfolio’s fees are slightly less than those of SmugMug. SmugMug’s fees are 15%, regardless of product or account level. Zenfolio’s fees fluctuate, but most users will pay a 10-12% fee for each sale (though some products, like digital downloads and self-fulfilled prints, have lower fees).
This difference is not large enough to matter for many users, but it can be significant if you sell quite a few prints.
4) Native Blog Implementation
A crucial difference between SmugMug and Zenfolio is the option to create a custom blog. Both Zenfolio and SmugMug allow you to create individual pages or articles, but SmugMug does not offer a specific workspace for blogging. In contrast, Zenfolio has the built-in capability to format your posts as part of a blog – including automatic, behind-the-scenes organization and RSS capabilities.
However, it still is possible to use a blog in conjunction with SmugMug. If you don’t need some of the advanced blogging options from Zenfolio (especially the sort-by-date organization system), you can write separate articles and simply link to them under a menu header labeled “Blog.” This isn’t as elegant as Zenfolio’s capabilities, but it still allows you to write articles to share with your audience.
On the other hand, both Zenfolio and SmugMug allow integration with external blogging sites, such as WordPress. Zenfolio doesn’t allow much more than linking to your WordPress site (and displaying Zenfolio galleries on your blog), but SmugMug has more options for integration. The catch is that you need to use external apps to do so, or otherwise pay an extra fee.
So, Zenfolio clearly has the better implementation of a blog, but SmugMug’s capabilities are not unworkable. If you already have a dedicated WordPress blog, you will find little difference between Zenfolio and SmugMug. However, if you are starting a blog from scratch, Zenfolio’s capabilities are significantly more robust than SmugMug’s.
Below is the editing page for Zenfolio’s blog:
And here is the finished page, including RSS and organization options:
5) Customer Service
I have had wonderful customer service from both Zenfolio and SmugMug. Either way, you can’t go wrong – I have contacted each of them several times, and I have always gotten a response within an hour or so (even in the middle of the night). Some people will have horror stories about any company’s customer service, of course, but everyone I have contacted from both Zenfolio and SmugMug has been quick and knowledgeable.
6) High-PPI (Pixels Per Inch) Monitors
One of the reasons I switched from Zenfolio to SmugMug is because of how my photos appear on high-PPI monitors – when using Zenfolio, they look blurry on high-pixel screens.
For me, the inherent purpose of a photography website is to display high-quality photos, no matter the viewing platform. And, although photos from Zenfolio look fine on most (1080p or lower) monitors, they can be quite soft on high-PPI screens. Realistically, it is hard to sell a two-foot wide print to someone who thinks my photos are blurry on their laptop’s one-foot wide screen.
Photos hosted on SmugMug, in contrast, look wonderful on high-PPI monitors. Plus, SmugMug lets you sharpen your files with a built-in algorithm, so your photos generally look better on standard monitors as well. In short, SmugMug’s photos look good on every monitor I have tried; Zenfolio’s do not.
Below is a screenshot from Zenfolio, followed by a screenshot of the same image on SmugMug. This is how the photos appear on a Retina Macbook Pro (note: to see any difference, you must click on the photos to view them full-screen).
Zenfolio image:
And then the sharper SmugMug image:
Again, to see the true sharpness, you need to click on the screenshots above. The differences aren’t huge, but they definitely favor SmugMug.
7) Design Customization
SmugMug handily beats Zenfolio in another crucial category, at least for my uses: customization.
Zenfolio’s design is centered around the use of templates. You can check boxes to add or subtract content to a given page – for instance, you can check the “add bio” box for your home page – but that’s the extent of your options. And, once you have a bio on your home page, you cannot position it freely. Essentially, you are stuck with a pre-defined look.
Granted, Zenfolio’s templates are quite good – you may find that you don’t need anything else, in which case SmugMug doesn’t offer any tangible benefits. The common consensus appears to be that Zenfolio is easier to use, too, although I found both to be intuitive after a couple weeks of practice. However, Zenfolio’s templates simply didn’t work for the specific site design I had in mind.
I find SmugMug to be far superior in this regard. Rather than checking boxes, SmugMug has content blocks that you can drag onto any page of your site. You can position these content blocks in almost any configuration you want, and there is no limit to how many you add.
Unless you are happy with Zenfolio’s templates and checkbox options, you will find SmugMug’s customization to be significantly better. Which brings me to…
8) HTML and CSS
This one is a no-brainer. SmugMug’s implementation of custom HTML and CSS is vastly better than Zenfolio’s. With SmugMug, you can add custom HTML or CSS to any page of your site, and you can change the appearance of nearly anything that bothers you.
Do you want your thumbnails to display below your photos in their galleries? Easy – add a custom CSS block. Do you want to change the font of your articles? Also easy – add an HTML block. With CSS and HTML, SmugMug offers nearly-unlimited customization, leaving Zenfolio in the dust.
The best part is that SmugMug is such a popular site that you don’t need much outside knowledge to edit your site’s HTML or CSS – enough people use SmugMug that you can find scripts online for nearly anything you want to change. I am far from an expert in this area, yet I have used both HTML and CSS extensively to customize my site.
Zenfolio does not offer custom CSS at all, and the only HTML customization available is on blog posts or articles (essentially limiting your HTML edits to font color/size and links). So, if there is something you don’t like about Zenfolio’s look, you just have to accept it. SmugMug is clearly better in this regard, as shown below:
9) Purchasing Page
Perhaps the most frustrating part about SmugMug is its poorly-implemented checkout page (the page after you have added items to your cart). I spent several hours perfecting the theme and color of my website, and yet the purchasing page defaults to SmugMug’s standard dark-gray and green theme. Worse, the SmugMug logo is displayed in all-too-obvious lettering at the top of the page, as shown below.
SmugMug’s shopping cart itself (directly before the checkout page) actually is quite nice. It incorporates your theme, and it looks well-organized even if you have dozens of printing options available – see below for a screenshot. It’s just the checkout page that looks bad.
Zenfolio’s checkout page, on the other hand, maintains the theme and colors from the rest of your site. And, most importantly, it doesn’t have the obnoxious branding of SmugMug’s purchasing page. This certainly is a win for Zenfolio.
10) Self-Fulfillment of Orders
One of the key advantages to Zenfolio is that it allows self-fulfillment of orders directly through the shopping cart.
Whereas SmugMug restricts visitors to buy from the labs available natively, Zenfolio gives you the option of adding custom products for sale within the cart. This option is perfect for those who wish to sell obscure products – for example, flame-polished acrylic prints from a local lab – or simply want more control over the purchasing process.
A year ago, this was the major reason why I chose Zenfolio over SmugMug – I wanted to sell unusual products and give myself more flexibility. If this sounds like you, I recommend taking a careful look at Zenfolio.
However, SmugMug’s lack of self-fulfillment options is not the end of the world for photographers who want to sell unique products. Although it is not as elegant as a shopping cart, you can always tell your customers to use the contact form to request a specific style of print – in fact, I offered this option to my customers even when I used Zenfolio.
As I got more orders over time, I ultimately migrated to Zenfolio’s built-in options. This was due to time constraints more than anything – self-fulfilling is a lot of work for an arguably minimal reward – but it meant that the SmugMug shopping cart would fit my needs just as well as Zenfolio’s.
If you are the type of photographer who sells a few expensive prints each year, self-fulfillment is one of Zenfolio’s crucial advantages. However, if you hope to sell several photos each week, self-fulfilling orders probably is more trouble than it’s worth.
11) Mobile Site
More people access the Internet from a phone than from a desktop, so a high-quality photography site must also look good for mobile users. And, from my experience, the Zenfolio mobile site is quite awful. (Update, early 2016: Zenfolio recently upgraded their mobile website with major improvements. It still does not allow much customization, but it is clearly better than the old appearance. The rest of the review reflects this update.)
Neither Zenfolio nor SmugMug lets you edit the mobile site directly, so you have to rely on how each looks by default. SmugMug attempts to mimic your desktop site as much as possible, whereas Zenfolio has a default format for all mobile websites. I tend to prefer Smugmug’s mobile site, but you may disagree. Look at the comparison below, and keep in mind that it’s essentially impossible to edit the appearance of either of these:
Which one do you like more? For me, SmugMug’s mobile display looks closer to my desktop site – but, at the same time, Zenfolio isn’t too far behind.
12) Price
SmugMug caused a stir back in 2012 by doubling the price of their top-tier plan to cost $300/year. Zenfolio soon followed suit, raising the price of their most expensive plan to $360/year.
SmugMug has four levels:
- Basic: $40/year or $5 if billed monthly
- Power: $60/year or $8 if billed monthly
- Portfolio: $150/year or $20 if billed monthly
- Business: $300/year or $30 if billed monthly
Zenfolio has three levels:
- Starter: $60/year or $7 if billed monthly
- Pro: $240/year or $28 if billed monthly
- Advanced: $360/year or $42 if billed monthly
The feature differences between these levels are beyond the scope of this article, but you can see what each plan offers at the links below:
In short, neither Zenfolio nor SmugMug is necessarily the better value, depending upon what you need to do with your website. However, for my personal work, SmugMug is significantly less expensive – I migrated from Zenfolio’s $240/year plan to SmugMug’s $150/year plan. Your mileage may vary.
13) Smaller differences
Alongside the key issues I mentioned above, there are some smaller differences between Zenfolio and SmugMug as well.
To start, the maximum size of uploadable photos and videos is slightly different between the two sites. Zenfolio allows photos up to 64MB, whereas SmugMug cuts out at 50MB. In terms of video, though, SmugMug has a slight edge — both allow twenty-minute videos, but SmugMug allows 3GB files rather than Zenfolio’s 2GB.
The system of photo protection is also slightly different between the two sites. If you enable right-click protection, for example, SmugMug will display a message whenever someone tries to right-click your photo. (You can customize the message.) Zenfolio, on the other hand, does nothing — it doesn’t let you right-click the photo, but it also doesn’t allow you to create a custom message. Similarly, the watermarking options on each site are a bit different. SmugMug has a more advanced built-in watermarking system than Zenfolio, but both allow you to upload a custom watermark as a .PNG file.
Note, too, that if you opt for the cheapest Zenfolio plan ($60/year), you cannot use a custom logo in the site’s header. SmugMug’s $60/year plan, however, allows you to add a custom logo without a problem — not a major issue for most users, but certainly worth mentioning.
Also, Zenfolio’s implementation of the contact form is somewhat better than SmugMug’s. Although it isn’t fully-customizable, Zenfolio lets you include more personal information (i.e., your phone number, your business address, a short message) than does SmugMug. Plus, Zenfolio’s contact form has its own separate URL, unlike SmugMug’s. This makes it possible to link to the contact form in the middle of an article, rather than making your viewers click an embedded link at the top.
Lastly, some people claim to see a difference in SEO results between Zenfolio and SmugMug. Personally, it seems to me that any benefits of one company seem to flip-flop as time passes. Historically, SmugMug was known as the leader in SEO — with an update a couple years ago, though, they apparently lost ground. I know very little about SEO, so I can’t be a huge help here. I will say, I saw no noticeable impact on my site’s search rankings, positive or negative, when I switched to SmugMug.
14) Summary
Main Advantages of SmugMug
- Looks sharper on high-PPI monitors
- More customization options, including HTML and CSS implementation
- Generally better mobile site
Main Advantages of Zenfolio
- Native Blog implementation
- Self-Fulfillment option built into the cart
- Less-intrusive branding, especially in the checkout page
Although there are other differences between Zenfolio and Smugmug, the result is the same – both Zenfolio and Smugmug are capable of producing excellent websites and galleries. I moved to SmugMug because of its customization and sharpening capabilities, but I just as easily could have moved to Zenfolio for its blog options and self-fulfilled prints.
Update, 2016: I recently finished a full-length SmugMug Review. If you are still on the fence about SmugMug versus Zenfolio, you should check it out.
15) Try Them Yourself
The best way to find which site works for you is to experiment with them both. Take advantage of the free, two-week trial periods, and chances are good that one will stand out more than the other. (If your decision is difficult, both sites allow you to extend your trial an additional two weeks for free.)
Also, both Zenfolio and SmugMug have discount programs for new users. If you purchase a plan through either of the links below, you will receive a discount (15% for both SmugMug and Zenfolio) – and so will I, for giving you the link. Either way, you also can use the links below to check out the two-week free trials.
- SmugMug 15% discount and free trial
- Zenfolio purchase page (The free trial option is near the bottom. You can use the code ZENSMART to get a 15% discount whenever you actually check out.)
Feel free to share your experiences with Zenfolio, SmugMug, or another hosting company in the comments below.
Comments
I’ve used Smugmug for years,, love it. I did try Zenfolio and Mylio but like Smugmug much better.
Thanks for sharing your experiences. I feel the same way – for my uses, I am quite happy with SmugMug over Zenfolio.
~Spencer
I am in the process of working with REDFRAME. Very powerful and is about $200/year. And you can have YOURNAME.COM. (By the way be very careful about YOURNAME. com. A 3rd party domain name service does an automatic process of any name you supply and then offers that domain name to you for $795. Worse, once you have even attempted to find YOURNAME, your email box will be filled with HUNDREDS of emails offering you all kinds of crap. I had to call my server people to put a block on them. I am sure you will like REDFRAME, quality is excellent with tons of features. My problem today is that I cannot get my pages to format properly. If I type a paragraphy within a text frame, the text frame outline shows and the text is nearly touching the frame outline. They told me I could actually modify the HTML code. You had better be an expert at that. As a result, even though I have signed up, I find that there support is beginning to show me that they have problems. If I want to modify HTML, and I have developed over 15 web sites, I would do so.
Good comparison. I use Zenfolio mainly for client proofing rather than my main website. I also have a basic Smugmug account for historical and “hot-linking” reasons. It’s hard to say which is the best – but I found Smugmug more willing to engage with customers on their DGrin support forum.
Two minor additions to the review details – Zenfolio also use One Vision Imaging as a European Lab. The Zenfolio Android app basically doesn’t work – apart from being clunky, it’s bug-ridden.
Frank,
Thank you for letting me know about One Vision Imaging – I added it to the review.
I certainly agree about the DGrin forum. Most of my site’s background CSS comes directly from users on DGrin, actually. That is interesting to hear about the Zenfolio app, too – clearly, they do not try to optimize their site for mobile users.
~Spencer
First, for a young budding photographer, it’s refreshing to see how well you organize your thoughts and write. This is an often under appreciated talent among even the best photographers. Nicely done!
Q; I noticed that ProDPI wasn’t listed in either hosting service. Is this a deal breaker if you wished to have ProDPI as your primary lab?
Thank you for the kind words, Sandy!
If you are dead-set on using ProDPI, your only choice with these two sites is to use Zenfolio’s self-fulfillment option. (Or you could have customers purchase prints through either site’s contact form – regardless, you have to fulfill the orders yourself.)
That said, both Zenfolio and SmugMug offer great labs. Bay Photo is one of my favorites, for example – I wouldn’t rule out either SmugMug or Zenfolio just because they don’t have ProDPI, unless there is a specific product that only ProDPI carries.
~Spencer
Thanks for reporting your use of each. What resolution and image size do you load up?
I upload my images at full resolution, since those are the files that the labs use for prints. SmugMug in particular has a very good downsampling algorithm, though, so the photos still look quite sharp on-screen.
Perfect timing Spencer, as I was seriously looking at moving my self-hosted photography web site to SmugMug within the next month. About the only thing that causes me to have reservations about it, is the blogging platforms you mention between the two. No biggie, but I’ll most likely end up with SmugMug. As you pointed out, SmugMug does present photos better on high PPI monitors; plus, my primary purpose is to present photos, not write a blog so much.
That was the same conclusion I reached. It is worth nothing that you can still write articles on SmugMug (and even link to them from an article/menu item labeled “Blog”) even if they aren’t formatted like a typical blog. It isn’t as smooth as Zenfolio’s implementation, but it certainly is possible.
I’ve been with SmugMug for well over a decade. Email support is usually incredibly fast and top notch. Website performance, reliability, and image quality is the best in the business. There are some requested features that we are still waiting on to be implemented some day (search results to match the style of the rest of your galleries for example, sigh…). One of the biggest requests has been customizing the style of the shopping cart to match the rest of our sites. They seem unwilling to do this. It is jarring going from gallery to shopping cart. But, at least with the “business” plan you can add branding to your shopping cart, and include branded thank you cards in shipping orders, custom stickers with your logo on the outside of the package, etc. That helps a lot with preserving your image, brand, and customer satisfaction.
Thanks for sharing your experiences, Aaron. With the Business plan, can you set your logo to replace the “SmugMug Pro” header in the checkout page?
~Spencer
Hi Spencer,
I use SmugMug and never bothered testing alternatives for one reason – I build my own WordPress website with blog and use SmugMug for client galleries and fulfillment. It works great and I see little reason to switch. I really like Bay Photo so that is a big plus. I really don’t imagine that Zenfolio would be any worse for this purpose so price might be a decider. Obviously, if you are using them to host your blog it’s a completely different equation.
It’s cool that you did the comparison as this subject isn’t broached very often from your perspective. Nicely done, as usual.
I also have a WordPress blog site and use Smugmug to display galleries of photos. No complaints, and Smugmug does the job!
Thanks for sharing your experiences, Tom. Do you tie the sites together by linking one to the other, or do you use third-party applications?
Hi Spencer!
I am about due to pay for my next year of SmugMug, and recently found that a few photographers liked Zenfolio. So I typed them both in and found your article. WELL Done I may add!
I am wondering if you know of a PlugIn for WordPress to add SmugMug?
Right now I have made a Page on my WordPress Website that says Galleries, and then made Links to take my customers directly to my SmugMug galleries.
On my SmugMug, I could not find a way to Add a BLOG link, Only a WordPress… which I don’t want, so added the LINK shaped logo which will take them back to my website. If they know where to look…ugh.
How can I link them Back to my Website?
Seems you also said you could make a “BLOG” link somehow?
Thanks again for a well written comparison!
I might be misunderstanding your question, but I think that you can solve the problem by adding a custom option in the menu of your SmugMug site. When you add menu items, you have the ability to point them to an external website. That is how, for example, Trey Ratcliff at stuckincustoms does his site – Google it and let me know if you wanted something different from his implementation. Hope this helps!
Thank you, Sceptical1!
Do you link to your blog from your website, or do you integrate the two using a third-party application? I have considered adding a WordPress blog to my SmugMug page.
Hi Spencer.
Yes it’s linked through a WordPress menu item – it’s actually referred to as a “custom link” It takes about a minute to implement. Nothing fancy.
Thanks for the info.
Hi Spencer
I find your comments about poor sharpness on high ppi screens a bit worrying as my prime concern is image quality over anything else.
By high ppi screens do you mean higher than average ppi screens such as large, high quality, wide gamut screens (Eizo, NEC, etc.) or really high ppi screens like retina 4K/5K?
Hi Betty,
I only have experience using the Retina Macbook Pro (2880×1800 pixels on a 15.4-inch monitor), so I can’t answer your question perfectly. However, it is my understanding that this issue is caused by Zenfolio’s upscaling algorithm – Zenfolio disables all previews larger than 1550×960 pixels, whereas SmugMug has no limit. Thus, if the image covers more than 1550 pixels on your specific monitor, it begins to look blurry. I am not sure if the issue is based on PPI or total pixel count – most likely, it is a combination of both.
I do know that Zenfolio looks fine on my 20-inch 1920×1080 monitor. If you have a higher-resolution monitor than that, it is quite likely that your photos will look blurry.
~Spencer
Hi Spencer,
I have to agree with this. Zenfolio has appalling photo display quality. I work on a 27″ and 24″ dual monitor and especially my front page looks absolutely rubbish. It’s been a bone of contention for years for me. And forget viewing your page on anything but a profiled browser… talk abouyt oversaturated! The only thing that is holding me back from pulling the trigger on smug mug is the lack of self-fulfillment as I do like to offer flujiflex prints. Bay photo pearl option is close though, so that could be an option.
Thanks Spencer
It’s interesting because I had quite a long and not very fruitful, discourse with the Zenfolio tech support a while back about that very issue.
I could not make sense of their image sizing requirements and methods for resizing/sharpening both up and down.
Their maximum size is as you say 1550 pixels on the long side but what happens to images that are larger is not clear other than that they are downsized.
I have a 2560 x1600 pixel monitor so I will certainly have a go at uploading different sizes and see what happens.
If you want a direct comparison, feel free to look at the links below (same high-detail photo, my typical settings on each site):
SmugMug: http://www.spencercoxphoto.com/Featured/i-Mn6WmF4
Zenfolio: http://spencercox.zenfolio.com/p1036742646#h414f8267
wow. The Zenfolio sharpness is ok on my 13″ MBPr but the Smugmug sharpness is blistering. Very grateful that you pointed this out!
Recently I went to all the trouble of learning to use Shootproof only to find the images on screen were oddly soft (much software than what I see of Zenfolio here). So much time invested only to have to switch back to Smugmug.
This is interesting and I find it odd that I don’t even consider this very real issue. I guess I am so used to looking at blurry images on 500px.com that I have forgotten how much better they look natively on my Dell Ultrasharps. So many of my screens are relatively low res (non-Retina Ipad, but MacBook Pro is high res) that I think my mind just automatically overlooks the blurriness…or maybe my glasses need updating :) Regardless, given how many high res mobile devices are out there as well as some high res home systems, maybe I should be glad I am already on Smug Mug. Now that I am more aware, I would be kinda frustrated with how photos on Zenfolio look.
Betty how are you?! So helpful on the monitor issue on a different thread …… !
Did you ever sort out this issue with Zenfolio of detail on high resolution monitors?
Did you end up switching to Smugmug?
Best wishes,
Art
Art
Hi, I’m well and still plugging away at Zenfolio about display quality on hiDPI/Retina/4K displays!
Here’s the reply I got from Zenfolio tech support about mobile support a while back.
“Our engineers are working hard on optimizing all Zenfolio pages to be mobile-friendly.
We have just massively improved the mobile site, between us i doubt we will be making updates to that again any time soon – it’s already pretty darn great, in my opinion. When the mobile site is enabled in your Site Settings, this will serve your site to mobile devices in a special streamlined, mobile-optimized format to ensure ease of navigation and an elegant browsing experience from mobile devices. With the mobile site you can include a unique mobile logo if you choose, and the site will also be styled based on the colours, fonts and other options as specified in your theme. If you prefer not to use the mobile version of the site you can disable this by going to Cutomize Visitor View > Site Settings > Mobile Site, and unticking the option to use the mobile site. Adam: This will then serve your site to a mobile device in the same format as a desktop, allowing the site to more closely mimic the site as it will appear on a desktop computer.”
Make of it what you will.
I am still with them because because the overall ‘mix’ of features suits me better than SmugMug – and because, like bank accounts, it’s a pain to change.
Spencer,
Very timely article for me, as I’m looking at getting a web site up. You addressed all the issues I am concerned about. I liked what I saw of SmugMug, but was deterred by having their brand on my URL. Did you find it reasonably easy to get a custom URL with them?
Art,
It was actually quite easy, and I know nothing about DNS, hosting, etc. If you already have a custom URL, you should be able to find instructions on your hosting site to point it to SmugMug. If not, it’s even easier – once you get your SmugMug account, under settings, you can find a link to a site (I believe GoDaddy) to create a custom name without much extra work. Of course, you still need to pay for the custom name (about $10-$20 per year).
For what it’s worth, I host my spencercoxphoto domain on a website called namecheap.com. NameCheap is made for people who really know what they’re doing (i.e., not me), and I still managed to get it to work with SmugMug : )
~Spencer
Why not just get a competent freelance web developer? get exactly what you want, they can integrate shopping carts, printing services, high res images, no file size limits, no branding at any stage other than your own (or when choosing printing service obviously) the ongoing hosting costs will be way lower than these two and the savings over say 3-4 years will almost pay for the development, if not, then the savings in commission for print sales most definitely will, but even if it didn’t, the difference in overall cost over that same period would be marginal and well worth having your own site without any of the restrictions in the article.
Interesting thoughts, Sam. Thanks for sharing.
If you plan to use your site for years, that certainly does seem like a good option. The only issue I can see, at least for beginning users, is the high initial price tag. Although it may be less expensive in the long run, I think that a $1000+ starting cost would deter many prospective buyers, especially those who are not yet making money through print sales.
It all depends upon your situation, I’d say. A freelance site certainly has its benefits.
~Spencer
I just read over your comparison between the two, as II do have a smugmug account, ( did this to try it) and just recently looked at Zenfolio. both have a bit of a learning curve.
I also do web design and have my own site where I use PayPal for orders. I print my own photos but use Miller’s for large prints. I mainly do Equine & Canine events so loading lots of images at times. Just easier for me to have my own site. http://www.photosbybarb.com
Hi Sam,
I think you are underestimating the cost of setting up a custom site. I suspect it would cost a minimum of 2k and probably closer to 5k. That is a pretty high bar and it also doesn’t consider maintenance of the site. I am rather lucky in this regard because I am a reasonably competent WordPress user with some development skills (competent with PHP, JavaScript, CSS) so I could maintain it no problem, but what about someone who isn’t? You would have to consider some sort of maintenance contract. Who knows, maybe there are some themes / templates to make it easier and cheaper than I think, but I know I would rather not go to the trouble and outsource the shopping cart / client area.
Hi Sceptical, I’m actually a project manager for a large organisation but build websites as a way to earn extra income (I was a full time developer a few years back) and I can assure you there are many competent web developers out there who will put together something far more customisable than what either smugmug or zenfolio will ever provide for around the $1K mark and never over $1200 or so, and I’m speaking Australian dollars which are kind of worthless at the moment.
Cool, it seems like prices are a little higher here, but I am clearly out of step re this issue. At that price, maybe I will let someone else develop my next site – assuming there is a next site – I am old and may not be doing this much longer. Regardless, at the price point you are suggesting, I have to agree with you!
Regards,
Having reached the end of my tether with Zenfolio, I am doing exactly that – discussing a custom site with a developer.
Zenfolio is OK if all you want is to plug into a standard template and go – and can accept the substandard image quality.
Trying to customise anything on Zenfolio is an exercise in futility. It’s like a maze with no way out. Customising one feature deletes another and a number of features are mutually exclusive.
For example, I wanted a 1px border for my images. I can have this for thumbnails and large photos – but not if they are in a slideshow!
It’s an endless merry go round, the more so as the customisation menus are opaque and confusing to put it mildly. I thought I was being exceptionally stupid, but no, even one of their support staff admitted that the interface ‘needs work’ to make it more understandable and went on to admit that not even he was quite sure what would get changed when some items were customised!
Display file size is limited to maximum of 1550 x 960 pixels. If you go full screen on a large monitor this is scaled up (interpolated) and the result is mush. In addition full screen images will be randomly cropped depending on the browser window, zoom level, the format of the first image and which way the wind is blowing at the time.
If you don’t mind heads, legs or other bits of anatomy being chopped of at random, you will do fine. Their answer is take it or leave it, it is what it is.
If you use a high resolution monitor, you will be in for a treat, as their system is not geared up for high res display. They claim to be working on it, but this promise is now 4 years old and client complaints continue to be met with warm platitudes but no action.
Life is short, I am getting on in years and am not willing to waste any more time on Zenfolio’s nonsense. A little voice in my head echoes the words I have said to others -“You get what you pay for”. It’s time to follow my own advice.
Very good article. I have been a SmugMug user for a while, for sharing not selling. I’m happy with the site but I find it difficult to make changes to the style.
One thing I didn’t see in the article was a comparison of Terms of Service (TOS). I have noticed when reading the TOS of different photo sharing sites, that the TOS can be vastly different. Some of the sites have wording that I don’t care for.
So just wondering if you have any thoughts on that subject?
Hi JD,
Honestly, I hadn’t given it much thought until you asked. I skimmed the two TOS pages, and I wasn’t struck by any major differences. I’ll attach the links below for anyone who wants to compare them:
SmugMug – https://www.smugmug.com/about/terms/
Zenfolio – http://www.zenfolio.com/z/terms
~Spencer
wonderful article, thank you. I wish you could compare photoshelter to those two as well, as I’ve been hearing that this is the creme de la creme of photography website builders…
Thank you! If I ever try Photoshelter, I certainly will add it to the comparison. I also have heard very good things about it.
I think the SEO portion is greatly overlooked in this article. The reality is that you won’t see much of a difference in terms of SEO and rankings within two months of launching a new site.
I currently use SmugMug, BUT since their new platform launched in July 2013 I’ve never ranked very well for my SmugMug content. You can get more insight into how I have worked around this issue on my blog post at http://www.chipjonesphotography.com/topics-for-photographers/new-smugmug-6-months-later/
Hey Chip,
Yes, I don’t go into SEO much in this article because I know very little about SEO : )
For what it’s worth, I actually read your article (and your old SEO article) prior to writing mine, since you appear to have the only comparison on the web between these two companies. Thanks for adding the link.
~Spencer
You’re welcome Spencer. SEO is just one aspect of online marketing, BUT so many times people think that if they have a portfolio online, then people are going to magically visit it. There are so many other things to consider when it comes to online marketing, but the nice thing about SEO is that it can generate additional traffic if done correctly. Nice summary on SmugMug vs Zenfolio by the way!
Really interesting article, thanks Spencer. I’ve been using SmugMug for about 3-years, not tried Zenfolio. On the whole I’m pleased with it but some of their terminology / branding does put some of my customers off – I think the company tries to be too ‘hip’ if that’s the correct expression.
I’m in the UK and a good proportion of my work is historic / vintage motorsports photography so the majority of customers tend to be of the ‘older generation’ so somewhat conservative in their approach (excuse the generalisation) and I know they get put off sometimes e.g. “what’s this SmugMug”. The purchasing page (as well as being unlike the website layout) is too US-specific (I nearly lost one sale recently due to this, who knows how many others that I don’t know of). I appreciate it’s a US-site but it is also marketed internationally and I think you should be able to tailor this page to local needs / procedures.
Similarly, the ability to share downloads – which is useful when I provide bulk images for car clubs / magazine approval etc – is off-putting to some when they receive an email headed ‘SmugMug Digital Files Order’ which quotes a cut-off time in PDT hours! And it’s signed ‘Safe Downloading, Chris & Don MacAskill, Owners, Photographers, Regular Guys’! Again, not exactly what my customers want to receive.
I need to take this up with SmugMug myself. Just spoils what is otherwise a good system.
I have been using SmugMug pro for many years. Their support has always been fast and helpful. Plus there is an entire forum you can usually get a lot of help from and even copy CSS code from people who have done the same thing you are wanting to do.
I like the many security options on every gallery, and having automatic Geo-tagging on every gallery by simply checking a flag on the settings for the gallery.
As good as their support is … they do insist on tagging their e-mails to customers with photos of themselves with their faces painted in what can only be described as Satanic characters. I have asked them many times to stop sending me their creepy photos, and even escalated it to management, but they flat our refused to honour my requests. This is the only company I know that sends inappropriate photos of themselves to customers. It serves no purpose. I don’t care what you do on your own time … just keep your photos to yourself. How hard is it to act like professionals? We don’t pay you so that you can promote your religious imagery. It is unfortunate as their support would otherwise be fantastic.
On the technical side, when they introduced the “New” SmugMug, you had to spend a lot of time converting to their new system. A lot. They claim to have a “sandbox” but when you play around in their sandbox, trying to get the “new” site to look right … it updates some pages on your live site. I started my conversion a couple of times, and each time it ruined my production site. I wasted many hours. So I am still on the old legacy site, but I am very happy with it. It would be nice if they could either give us a proper sandbox that won’t corrupt your live site, or figure out a way to map everything over so that it looks identical on the new site for you.
For new customers this will not be an issue, as they cannot get the legacy site any longer.
A great loss on the new site is the auto Geo-tagging flag. This was a fantastic option. On the new site, instead of clicking a box for the gallery, you now have to add a content window to every single page and then customize it to show the map and then configure it. A simple, great feature that is no longer available. It is hard to understand why they would not keep this flag. I don’t want any maps smaller than full screen. It is more work for every page you set up. Thankfully, I don’t have to do all that work. I can just click the check mark as I am on the legacy site.
Nicely done article. I too have used and compared Zen vs SM in great detail, along with about ten additional photography gallery/store options on the web. I wrote a similar type comparison article in case you are interested in learning more about additional options besides Zen and SM.
http://www.bigsunphotography.com/sell-photography-online/
This is a really great article, Spencer – thank you for taking the time to share your experiences of the two websites with us! It was perfect timing for me personally, as thus far in my relatively short time taking photographs I have used Flickr to share my photos, however now I actually have something that I would be happy to sell I am just beginning to look at the options that are available.
One thing I would really like to ask you (or any other readers / contributors who would be happy to share their thoughts) is how you go about selecting a suitable printing lab and paper stock? Is it simply a case of trial and error, or is there a more efficient (and less costly) way to do this?
All I can think to do is try different labs / paper stock until I find something that I like (using myself and friends / relatives as guinea pigs!) but I realise of course that this could get quite expensive, so I would really appreciate any experiences or recommendations that yourself or any readers could share on this point!
Thanks for the great article. Between Zenfolio not having a middle price for professionals and this article, I’m going to be sticking with smugmug. They have been real good to me. The only thing I was looking at was the features for the price, but that is only if I was using the top-tier and I’m using the $150 plan.
i compare both services since a longer time.
I like many features of Zenfolio. Most the option to switch to german layout.
But … the website performance (only in Europe/Germany?) with Zenfolio is awful.
Sometimes – it needs more than 10 seconds (till 15s) for first time showing the zenfolio-site.
Smugmug don’t need more than 5 sec.
and…
the smugmug Lightroom-Plugin is so much better than Jefrey Friedls plugin for zenfolio.
The zenfolio crashes sometimes at big upload jobs.
There are no hick-ups with the great smugmug tool.
But …
i don’t like the smugmug album-download feature.
Visitors have to wait for an download-link in a email.
Zenfolio allows this directly
and…
i like more the ios-app from zenfolio for clients
The option to download photos directly to the smart-device is very smart.
sorry about my awful english ;-)
Maximum photo size in Smugmug says 150 MB but you are saying 50 MB, can you check and correct?
Thank you
It was recently raised to 150MB and 210 megapixels.
Excellent article, thank you! I have heard that Zenfolio has apps for iPhone and iPad that clients can use to show off their photographs. Have you tried those out Zenfolio vs Smugmug? And what about Android? Thanks!
I would be a little leery of “apps” right now. Google just made an interesting announcement about these at https://plus.google.com/+GoogleWebmasters/posts/7qKTxCp2PZx. Likely they are in the same league as Flash and won’t do anything for search rankings.
Nice article and very informative. I am looking for a new photo site. I was a happy Smugmug customer for years, then they changed their site format. It was fine for a day then went into a redirect loop mode. Have been unable to use it for the past couple of weeks. Not much help from their email support canned responses. I wonder if Zenfolio would be better. Email only support appears to be the norm for most of these sites. I contacted GoDaddy for domain help and at least could talk to a real person that tried to be helpful. Smugmug wasn’t and doesn’t appear to be able to solve any deep issues. Multiple contacts returned the same advice that did not fix the problem. Even with GoDaddys step by step assistance. Is it the same with all of these sites?
Smugmug. Looks clean. Other than Pixieset, the cleanest look out there. Way more intuitive for client navigating, ordering, etc. BUT, for some reason, this “look” does not extend to the clients’ landing page, which looks like crap and looks completely different from the rest of the site. Weird how they have chosen to leave this out.
Zenfolio. Awful interface in my opinion. Super unintuitive for clients. Cheesy looking templates. BUT. Their backend is full of a ton of options. If you want a clean look without a lot of “extras”, Pixieset is probably the cleanest. But, they haven’t quite figured out the backend yet. Took them over 2 years to get a publish service up.
Surprised that none of these companies have completely figured it out yet.
I love this review! thank you for such a great balanced approach to comparing the two. I found one thing that needs a quick update though. Looks like Zenfolio has now upped their game with the mobile version of the site and introduced some mobile shopping. Could be a game changer, at least on the mobile device. :) http://www.zenfolio.com/us/z/news/15-07-29a
Hi Evan,
Thank you for letting me know! I checked out the new mobile site. It does let me order prints, but the appearance hasn’t changed appreciably for me. I updated this comparison accordingly.
Best,
Spencer
Great comparison! Thank you for sharing.
But what about speed/performance? I have tried both Zenfolio, SmugMug and SquareSpace, in the trial versions. Zenfolio seems to be sooo slow compared to the others. Both when designing, but also when a user is loading your site. What is your experience?
Hi Jan,
It seems to me that Smugmug is significantly faster than Zenfolio, at least in browsing the galleries. I haven’t noticed much difference in the designing stage, but that could just be due to the specific edits that I tend to make.
Spencer
I have used SmugMug since the demise of the Apple i-Gallery tools a few years ago (did I remember the name right?).
I have the SmugMug Power Account which advertises “Robust Personalization” but not “Sell you photos online”. Yet I cannot
remove the darn “Buy Photos” radio button on the galleries. I have tried and tried, I always unchecked the option when making galleries. But it still shows up. Very annoying particularly when I send a link to friends or family, and I have to explain “no I am not selling the images”.
Don’t worry! You will still see the “buy” button when you are logged in, but (if you have the “don’t buy” checked), your viewers actually won’t see a buy button. You can test it for sure by logging out of your account and looking at your galleries. If the button still shows up, then you might consider emailing the Smugmug team.
Spenser thank you!
My default browser always logs me in. I just tried viewing my site, using another browser and as you say, the “Buy” button is not showing up.
Happy to help!
Hi Spencer,
My Sony A7II images look terrific on the retina iPad Pro en good on a Eizo CX 24 inch. But on the new iMac 5K they look blurry. Whereas your experience is positive op high resolution screens. Any idea?
Is this on Zenfolio, Smugmug, or just in general?
It is on SmugMug. Although I uploaded maximum size I had the galleries set on “X3Large” in stead of “Original”. I hope this will do the trick. Got
within 30 minutes help from the SmugMug team.
That should fix the problem! The reason it didn’t look good beforehand is that the X3Large size displays photos at just 1200×1600 pixels — more than enough for most displays, but completely blurry when upsized on a 5K screen. This is just as important for everyone else with Smugmug, too; your photos may look fine on your screen, but people with the newest monitors may not see the same sharpness that you do.
Lately I have found Zenfolio to be unreliable. I had to wait several days (!) before sending an invitation email to customers. The thumbnails would generate fine but they would not enlarge when a customer clicked on one. They acknowledged the problems but would not give a fix date. I was late on deadlines because of Zenfolio. I am looking for an alternative.
Hi Rob,
I’m sorry to hear about your experiences with Zenfolio. In general, I like Smugmug more, but I still think that Zenfolio is a high-quality service. If you are looking for alternatives, Smugmug certainly should be at the top of your list — other options include Squarespace and Photoshelter. These all offer trial periods, so it’s worth checking them out.
Spencer
When I export from Lightroom to SmugMug, I want to put a watermark on the images.
The only way I know of to do this is a two step process where (1) I first export a physical copy of the image to a subfolder, with the watermark added by LR. Then (2) Publish the exported watermarked copy to SmugMug. I hope that paragraph is understandable.
The downside of this is I am having to duplicate all the images published to SmugMug. This takes additional time, it takes up 2x the hard drive space, and it wears out my processor. Ok, just kidding, maybe it doesn’t hurt the processor much.
The Smug Mug Support site says: “SmugMuggles with the highest-level seller account can display their images on SmugMug with custom watermarks”. Since I have a Power account it would seem that there is no way to accomplish this in one step?
How does Zenfolio fare in this department?
Unfortunately, only Zenfolio’s $240 and $360 plans include a watermarking option.
However, if you use the Smugmug plugin for Lightroom, you can set the export option in the Lightroom Publishing Manager to include a preset Lightroom watermark. Here is one of Smugmug’s articles that shows how to edit the export settings: http://help.smugmug.com/customer/portal/articles/1491124-how-do-i-upload-from-lightroom-
Let me know if I misunderstood you, but this should let you export photos directly to Smugmug with a watermark, and it doesn’t take extra time or space on your hard drive.
Spencer
Thank you Spenser I will give that at try.
Happy to help! Let us know how it works if you get the chance.
The LR SM plug-in watermark feature does not work. The box is checked but watermarks do not appear on images uploaded directly. I have to follow the two step process.
I emailed SmugMug, they replied quickly and this is their reply:
#################
Hi there
Thanks for getting in touch. Well, I have both a yes and no answer for you!
First, it doesn’t sound like you’re using the Lightroom Publish tool, if you are exporting then uploading. The publisher will allow you to make edits to images and then they’ll be marked for republishing – meaning you do not need to export out of Lightroom to your hard drive at all. Save your RAWs locally and publish jpegs. Here’s more information about the publisher:
http://help.smugmug.com/customer/portal/articles/1491124
So, you can use the publisher, synch your galleries and photos, and then change the publish setting to watermark the images – that should trigger the cue to republish the images. That will eliminate one of your steps, I believe.
As far as using the SmugMug watermark tool (which is really great and may be worth it) you do need to have a Business account to access it.
Hope this helps.
Please let us know if you have any questions. We’re always happy to help.
#################
I have a Power account $60/yr, not a Business Account $300/yr. That’s apparently why the feature does not work.
So both Zenfolio and SmugMug only offer the watermarking to the upper tier cost accounts.
Thanks for letting us know. That is unfortunate. It almost sounds like a Lightroom glitch, too – why offer the “Watermarking” tab in Lightroom’s Publishing Manager when it doesn’t watermark the image? At the same time, the lack of watermarking is definitely is a negative for lower-tier Smugmug plans.
I hope that the export -> upload to Smugmug process isn’t too frustrating for your workflow. That’s how I do mine, actually, and I just delete my Smugmug folder when it starts taking up significant space. That’s not really a great fix for your problem, but at least it can clear out some of the hard drive space.
I guess it makes it easier to write the plug-in if there is only one version and some things just don’t work. I definitely view the lack of a watermarking function as a negative.
But Export -> Upload is not bad, I export JPEG format into a Output_Files folder under the project folder. In fact it has two advantages. (1) I can easily access the JPEGs for use on other web sharing sites without having to go through LR, and (2) I have a saved physical version of the edited originals.
RE the hard Drive storage, I have an external drive connected as wireless NAS, I use for my image library. Only the projects in my Editing Queue reside on my local hard drive. Once processed, I move then to the external drive, where they are still accessible via LR. All of that gets backed up as well to another external drive.
Hello,
Thank you for this very informative comparison of Zenfolio and Smugmug. Do you know if features and upgrades that Zenfolio and Smugmug have made since you write it in August 2015 have changed your analysis? Specifically, I’m wondering if Zenfolio has caught up to Smugmug on item #6 (about high pixel-per-inch monitors) and item #11 (regarding the appearance on mobile devices).
I’m confused about point #6 on high PPI monitors. Wouldn’t the appearance of an image simply depend on the resolution of the image you upload? If you upload the full resolution image in the first place, couldn’t Zenfolio display it as well as Smugmug? Forgive my naivete, but I have been wondering how images will look on a high PPI monitor. Does an image displayed on a 4K monitor appear half the size of how it appears on a standard 1080 line monitor, all other things being equal? Do both Zenfolio and Smugmug do some kind of upscaling to make them appear the same size? Is what you’re saying equivalent to saying that Smugmug has better upscaling algorithms?
Thanks,
Peter
The maximum resolution on Zenfolio is 1550 pixels on the long (landscape format side) – and that’s the problem.
Scaling down is not a problem.
However, when viewed on a high DPI monitor, the immge is degraded because presumably the algorithm used is not up to the job.
Smugmug do indeed seem to do a better job, but I believe they also permit a larger maximum upload size which helps.
I have had some discusiion on this with Zenfolio and the bottom line seems to be that this issue is not uppermost on their list of priorities. They do however seem to be making efforts on the mobile display front.
Betty is essentially correct — the 1550 pixel limit is the issue. Although you can upload an image at a larger size than that, Zenfolio automatically scales down every image to 1550 pixels or fewer. (You still may want to upload at full resolution so that people can purchase prints through your site and get a full-res image.) On standard 1920×1080 displays, this 1550 pixel limit is not an issue. Once you hit higher-res screens, though, Zenfolio continues to use 1550 pixels. The images will take up the same percentage of your screen on any dpi display (although a physically larger display, i.e. 30 inches vs 15 inches, will be different), so the image will look blurry if it has to upscale to fit the high-res display.
Instead of having a 1550 pixel limit, Smugmug allows you to display up to the full-size image (although you can set a pixel limit if you would like). The result is that the Smugmug algorithm doesn’t upscale photos for a high-dpi monitor. Also, Smugmug allows you to set the sharpening for the downscaling algorithm, which Zenfolio does not — you can tailor the sharpening to your liking.
by showing full res images people can print screen and steal your work. above 1600 pixels is printable and certainly beyond enough for 99% of web applications. I’d be very careful of showing work on a website set to show images larger than 1200px.
Padugan
You are right of course, but it should be a personal choice.
1. Have your high res image look sharp and as you intended on high DPI screens and risk them being stolen.
There are not very many such screens out there as yet, so the risk is not that high. Also visible watermarking, embedding copyright metadata and embedding an invisible digital watermark, all help to protect one’s copyright.
2. Have your high res image look somewhat unsharp and maybe have viewers think you are lousy photographer with terminal camera shake.
My choice would be No1 (with the safeguards described) but others may feel differently.
With SmugMug you are given a choice, with Zenfolio you are not – you have to accept having your masterpiece look less than its best. I have an account with Zenfolio so this is a sore point! However, they are making noises about improving this soon.
So not only are you paying 300 a year for the Smugmug business level, but also the cost of promoting your product, right? How many photos should someone have available so that it is worth selling through Smugmug?
I actually use Smugmug’s $150/year plan, and I don’t pay anything else to promote my site. The value of having a website over the past couple years has been unbelievably worth this price. Your mileage may vary.
WARNING!
Looks like a great product, but there is little to now product/tech support.
You need to understand there is no 800# (and there’s probably a reason for that).
My experience has been that when contacting tech support by email they simply deny the issues. I wish I could share an image here of the email from SmugMug simply denying the issue shown in a screen grab.
Photoblogs take time to set up and typically folks don’t stop contributing to it. So be careful which service you choose.
Whice product are you referring to?
Spencer, this is a fairly accurate comparison. I agree with most of it, except when you talk about design and customization.
Smugmug, while their gallery design options are elegant, and customizable, inexplicably does not offer this to the Event page.
So, yeah, while you mention that all that hard work designing your site is lost when you get to the Shopping cart (yeah, this does suck), what about the “landing” page you have to create for your clients when you have to add your beautifully designed gallery to the Event system (so they can select Favorites).
Also, you failed to mention Smugmug’s limitations on being able to create gallery design templates in case you want a different layout for, say, your wedding galleries vs. your commercial ones. Currently, you’d only be able to do this each time for each new gallery.
To me, these are huge flaws with Smugmug.
Thanks for mentioning this, Mark! I don’t use the Event page, so I hadn’t encountered that issue. Do you know if Zenfolio is better in that regard?
zenfolio chareg a monthly fee, but also a commission, 7%, which is a bit like getting double billed, they change their site too often. First time I saw it, a month or so ago, it had no “contact us” button, so I had to go through the online lab that “recommended” them to ask a question.
That question was responded to in reference to the completely new site, but without mentioning the site had been totally changed since I asked my question, making my question non valid. No big deal there.
But when I contacted zenfolio asking about them charging commission and a monthly fee. I got a response telling me yes they charged a monthly fee and explaining why, but not mentioning the commission i.e. answering as if I had asked why they charge for their service. That mail signed of hoping that not answering my question clarified the matter.
I contacted the agent again and let her know I was asking about being charged commission (7% which is not low at all, not when paying a monthly fee of 30 euro plus). To this I was told no no, we don’t charge anything but the base lab costs.. and in the next paragraph that there is a markup added to the total order print costs! so saying they don’t charge commission in one line, and that they do straight after!
So, I got back on to her and said that a markup fee based on the print order was a commission, to this I was told it wasn’t really a commission as it is for CC charges etc! and that it was not something they made profit from! on their site they say directly it is a fee, a charge!
So firstly, the site had no details on it except price plans, no contact us button, then I tried to sign up it said two e mails I gave were invalid, the communication I had with the zenfolio help-desk was bizarre, the agent seemed not to understand English, not understand anything I was asking or what a commission was, she didn’t even know the site calls the 7% a fee tat goes to them, for their services.. which you would imagine the monthly fee (38 euro if paid by the month, which is 40% apr on the 30 per month if you pay the full year outright), she answered “do you charge both a monthly fee and commission?” as “why do you charge a monthly fee for your service?” and she didn’t know what commission was, what the 7% was for, this seems either idiocy and ignorance on her part to a level it is hard to believe, or that she just did not want to say “yes, we charge a monthly fee and commission”.. then explain that… the fact she dirtily said things that were not true is very concerning, that they charge the 7% for CC and similar costs they were charge and they made nothing from that 7% goes beyond ignorance. Who includes CC as one of their own fees anyway?
I have to say, I really like the idea they have, but the double charging seems a bit much, especially when moving from something like photo box pro where they charge commission but no standing charge, the 40% apr to pay by the month is exorbitant, usury, but the worst is the customer “service”… not able to answer or understand a simple question, not knowing their own fees, saying the fee was for something it was not.. really really poor, poor doesn’t describe it really. I’d be wary of trusting CC details and my businesses reputation to such an unprofessional and shabbily run operation.
Thank you for that information.
I have no experience trying to sell via SmugMug but I can say that when contacting them for help their support has been very good through the years that I have used them, including very recently. It was one of the reasons I elected to stay with them again this year when the renewal came up. I re-evaluate services every year at renewal times. I have stayed with SmugMug since the end of the Apple’s iWeb.
Agree that Smugmug tech support by email is very helpful. I find some technical aspects of their service disturbing (e.g. the mobile browser site has white bar on top when viewing images. They say it’s not possible to get rid of it but other services I’ve used don’t have that problem. Also it’s not very user friendly IMHO but most important their SEO is non-existent. Zero. My handful of images on 500px get far more SEO than my professional website on Smugmug. So I’m constantly looking for something better.
As for Zenfolio, I don’t think that they are “double charging”. They are charging, period, and spreading out the charges across at least two mechanisms: monthly fee plus commission.
I found this very informative. Thank you. I am an amateur photographer who would love to be able to create my own webpage so i starting googling! Seems lots of good options and hard to choose. I’d like to be able to display galleries of different categories of photos (beaches, sunsets, different cities, seasons etc) with an option to sell prints, cards (that i currently make myself) and possibly more (canvas?) . Most importantly, I’d like it to be easy to display the options, not be able to right click download it and check out with ease. Seems they both have pros and cons. Im looking at this as a hobby not a full time gig. Don’t mind spending a little to start and graduate to more if it takes off. What would be your best suggestion in my circumstance? If i want to sell a group of say 10 cards with different scenes, do either give you that option, where I would put them together and ship? Thanks for the informative article.
Everything that you mention can be done in both SmugMug and Zenfolio, unless your cards are completely custom-made and you plan to ship them yourself. If this is the case, the closest option to what you’re looking for is Zenfolio’s self-fulfill option, which lets users purchase custom items. Even then, though, it’s probably just best to tell people about the card option and let them use your Contact form if they are interested — that works with both SmugMug and Zenfolio (and it is how I sell all my prints).
I’ll probably get shouted down for this, but if you really wan to be able to create your own web pages with custom choices, then I suggest you consider taking some HTML classes, getting your own domain name and hosting the site yourself. You seem like a very creative person and I think you could do more for yourself than any “canned” site could offer.
FYI I use SmugMug and they have some great templates, but I don’t find it easy to set up custom arrangements. Other web creation sites I have used, I find so long as you use their templates it’s fairly easy but when you want to do your own thing, it is difficult or impossible. Just MHO.
JD750
I have to agree with you on this.
When I was in business I had a professionally designed and hosted website, but on retiring I decided to build my own photographic site with Zenfolio. As you point out, if you stick with their templates and fixed choice menu it’s pretty straightforward, but woe betide you if you want to customise something beyond smart galleries, etc. It’s like a merry go round – if you customise one feature you lose or cripple another.
Also, some features are unchangeable. For instance, I wanted a click on the display name header to return a site visitor to the home page. Unfortunately this involved a heavy underline appearing under the display name to indicate it was active – horrible and completely contra to the subtle, quiet ‘change of tone on hovering’ appearance I was trying to create. The only solution they could offer was for me to make my own display name (as a logo), upload that and apply it to the whole website.PITA.
Zenfolio also have sharpness issues with display quality on high DPI monitors and retina type screens which they have failed to address for a very long time and have only recently put it in their list of ‘planned’ developments. This is very unsatisfactory considering this is supposed to be a dedicated photographers’ site.
I have used Smugmug for over a decade, but not Zenfolio. With Smugmug you can create “smart galleries” based on keywords which pulls from a larger hidden gallery if you’d like, or anywhere on your site. So it is very easy to create custom galleries and group topics together such as beaches, sunsets, locations, seasons, etc. and have the same photo show up in several virtual “smart” galleries.
With the “business” subscription/plan you can create custom packages of specific photos and products to group them together with a single checkout price. Useful for things like photo clusters, triptychs, etc.
Thanks for adding this, Aaron – I don’t have the Business plan and didn’t know that it was possible. I’ve updated my other comment accordingly.
Have any of you tried Squarespace for your photography? Any advantage for building the marketing website? (not the delivery or client galleries, I assume)
Does Squarespace have a resolution problem like Zenfolio and Shootproof? Or can we get Smugmug-like sharpness?
Motivation: I see what appear to be more beautiful and effective websites created in Squarespace, than Smugmug or Zenfolio. And as a Smugmug user I find the SEO totally lacking and the customization process for the web site very clunky.
Thanks!
I have been using Squarespace for about a month, but I don’t know it well enough to answer your questions right now. However, you can expect a SmugMug vs Squarespace review on Photography Life within the next couple of months.
How long have you had your current domain? Have you been using SmugMug the entire time? I doubt that switching to Squarespace, or any other website, will improve your SEO results meaningfully and immediately.
Question about Squarespace: I began to implement Squarespace several months ago but stopped when I saw the instructions to downsize all my photographs to 1500 on the long end. It seemed like a recipe for slightly fuzzy photographs. Spencer – or any of you – are you using Squarespace for a photography website and are you happy with photograph presentation on full size monitors?
Update on Shootproof: Shootproof recently announced they will display newly uploaded images at 3000 rather than 2000 on the long end. A year ago I looked into using Shootproof just for delivery to clients and I LOVED the interface but the photographs looked a bit fuzzy. (like “proofs” you might say ;-) ) Will try again.
Thoughts on resolution: I think that the photographs need to be high resolution on screen if you are selling photography as a service, to show off the quality of your work. If you are selling images directly, that is a dilemma as Betty mentioned because high res can be copied, low res looks less than sparkling.
Art
If by resolution you mean pixel dimensions, I agree. (There is no resolution per se on screen.)
As I see it there are perhaps three inter related things going on.
If pixel dimensions are limited to a fairly low value (like 1500px on the long side) then the image should look fine on any monitor as long as it’s not enlarged i.e. scaled to fit a larger screen. As soon as that is done, there are two choices – the pixels get enlarged leading to pixelation or the image is interpolated/scaled which leads to loss of quality depending on the quality of the interpolation engine and the amount applied.
Unscaled images on a small screen will be sufficiently large and will look as sharp as intended. That was OK until larger, high res screens started to become more popular.
Unscaled images on a large screen will look too small and scaling them up to fill the available space will make them progressively fall apart for the reasons above.
Scaling up even more for HIDPI/4K/5K screens just compounds the problem – not to mention the quagmire of manufacturer and browser sites’ problems associated with scaling on such screens anyway.
A further problem is that whatever quality the original starts at, it gets compressed by the site to speed up loading and opening, so the compression level carefully chosen by you to balance quality with speed, gets thrown out of the window to fall in line with the site’s requirement for speed.
So, the sequence goes like this:
Original image – upload to site – downsized, compressed and resharpened for display – scaled up for larger display. Result? Rubbish quality image.
Now, much of the above is unavoidable (if you want to use a third party site) – except image size.
If this were allowed to be much larger, then at least the scaling up for large screens would be less of an issue while scaling down for smaller screens would be fine as downsizing is far less destructive anyway.
That also brings up the issue of image theft (and Zenfolio use this as an excuse to limit display size). At the end of the day it should be a personal choice and there are ways to reduce the risk with both visible and digitally embedded watermarks and then tracking and whacking offenders. Many amateurs are quite pragmatic about having their work purloined as it doesn’t hurt them directly but for professionals it can be the difference between making a living and going bust.
All third party sites are riddled with pitfalls of one kind or another as this thread has shown.
I have given up on all of them and am having my own site built.
One of the poor elements for SmugMug for me is the pricing change. As a UK customer they have effectively told me to purchase their most expensive option, with little regard for those just starting out. Initially, my Power account as its called offered e-commerce and purchase that I would see profit back from. Now, this is only available in the Portfolio account option. The second part is the removal of my preferred and obvious Lab being a UK based one, which they have downgraded the Power account to only being able to use US Lab EZ Prints. This makes ordering prints out of the question with the shipping cost added on, nevermind that I no longer see a penny from this.
Sorry to hear that. Have you tried Zenfolio? Their additional printing options may work better for you.
Thank you! I truly appreciate your efforts and great ability to provide such clear and concise information helping me to decide which direction I should migrate. I have been a SmugMug user for years. And now, will continue to be. Thank you!
Thank you for the kind words — I hope you find SmugMug a good fit for what you do!
With all the complaints about Smugmug’s shopping look and feel, do you think I could link to an external shopping site like Spotify which offers access through a simple html snippet. That site I could customize completely and I guess doing this even bypasses paying a commission to Smugmug…..?
That’s a very interesting idea! I don’t use external shopping sites, but, if all it requires is an HTML snippet, I don’t see why it wouldn’t work. SmugMug doesn’t limit the types of HTML that you can use, at least as far as I have seen.
DO NOT USE SMUGMUG !! I had an account, closed it, and went back a year and a half later to restart my webpage. When I paid they took my money and applied it to the previous years when my account was closed. When I responded to this as illegal they said that they would refund my money if I closed my account permanently. I did, and sent them an email stating so. Then they responded stating that they had no intentions of refunding my money. Thank goodness I used Paypal, who immediately refunded the money, but now I am in legal disputes on behalf of Paypal against Smugmug. Had to report them to IC3, BBB, Dept of Justice and FBI Fraud Dept.
And that recurring charge you agree to? Binds you to making annual payments even when you are not using an active account (which I am finding out)
What a nightmare. And their print quality sucks
That sounds bad, and I’m sorry it happened to you. Your case seems unusual, as I’ve never heard anyone else have the same problem. I’ve personally cancelled two SmugMug accounts in the past, and I’m certainly no longer paying for them.
I’m curious what you mean in terms of print quality. SmugMug does not print photos — they partner with third-party labs that do. Which lab were you using? I use BayPhoto for every print I buy, even outside of SmugMug, and I’ve always been thoroughly impressed. Is it possible that you uploaded photos at a lower resolution than necessary, and that’s why the quality was low? I only ask because the labs that SmugMug partners with have absolutely nothing to do with SmugMug itself, and all of them are reputable printing houses.
No wonder they are Smug.
Both SmugMug and Zenfolio offer the option of selling your images on other products e.g mugs, magnets, buttons etc. My question is has anyone compared the quality, variety and cost of the available products? Is one better for this than the other?
What about
https://www.photoshelter.com
And https://www.photodeck.com/plans/ ?
Hi Spencer,
Thanks for the information in the article. I have recently signed up with Zenfolio but the only issue I am having with them are options for print selling. I have landscape prints for sale and I uploaded large size files (32mb) but I have been restricted to the prints sizes I can sell. I have warnings with sizes stating ‘Insufficient photo resolution for this product’. I can’t even offer a 20″ x 10″ canvas! When I contacted them, I got the following information:
When we released new cropper, we decided to increase the minimum resolution requirements. We did this to ensure whitespace is not left when the user rotates the image. It is now no longer satisfactory for the image to meet one dimension’s requirements. It must now meet both portrait and landscape dimension size requirements. In addition to this, the bleed is no longer optional either (so this adds a few inches to the minimum resolution).
Here is an example:
The photog would like to buy a 8×10 product and the vendor has a minimum DPI of 200
In the old cropper experience: The minimum resolution of the photo should be 1600×2000 (8×10 * 200DPI)
In the new cropper experience: The minimum resolution of the photo needs to meet both 1600×2000 AND 2000×1600 (without image rotation). If either side of the photo is less than 2000, the resolution requirement will fail.
You can see when you check my ‘shop’ tab and see all products option for a selected photo
http://www.grianghrafmedia.com
Have you seen this issue or overcome this to offer all prints sizes/options?
Mike
I haven’t been using Zenfolio for more than a year now, and this is the first time I have heard of that issue. However, one thing that you could do to overcome this problem is to artificially increase the size of your photos by enlarging them in Lightroom or Photoshop. Upon export, you can make a file have as many pixels as you want — and if you use Lightroom, it can be something that happens automatically upon export, so it won’t take any additional time.
Let me know if this is the type of workaround you were after.
I too have had this issue. I currently only do self-fulfilled products to get around it but it’s a major PITA on my behalf, I lose sales etc…
It seems like that’s a pretty major issue then. At least they do allow self-fulfilled prints, which helps, but some more flexibility seems like it would be welcome.
Spencer, very nice article and comments. Thank you. We are very distressed. We are caught up in the Phanfare sell to Smugmug announced this week. We have a hundred plus family slideshows of trips with well labeled photos in Phanfare along with music from the country playing in the background. We are concerned that when these photo albums transfer to Smugmug that we will lose irreplaceable Phanfare photo labels (not in the metadata) and the associated music. What do you know about these issues? Additionally, we have tried to insert video in amongst the photographs. Phanfare did a horrible job of displaying video with no improvement over the years. What do you know about inserting video amongst Smugmug photos and the quality of resolution? Kind regards, Tanner
Tanner, really sorry to hear about the problems transferring from Phanfare to SmugMug. I’m afraid that I hadn’t heard of this issue, so I don’t know that I’d be able to help much. However, it is possible that SmugMug will be able to transfer the photo labels; I don’t think the same is true for the background music, though.
From what I’ve seen, SmugMug is actually quite good in terms of video, although I don’t use that feature myself. The overall fact that your photos are all transferring to a new site without any way to avoid it, though, is really unfortunate. Good luck along the way. As a whole, SmugMug is actually quite a good site, and you may end up appreciating it in the long run.
Spencer, the required transfer of thousands of photos from Phanfare to SmugMug took five days and went well. The captions for each photo did transfer. The music indigenous to the various countries did not transfer. No music seems to be allowed. The photos remain on Phanfare as well for the time being. With the exception of the music, things seemed to go well. Thank you for the news about video quality. Appreciated. Tanner
It would appear that Zenfolio will soon compel customers who sell images to adopt their “New Shopping Experience”. Unfortunately, activating this feature results in the ruination of page formatting for any images that I (and presumably others) have available for purchase (it does not affect those where images are not for sale). Fortunately, there is the (albeit temporary) option of reverting back, which I have done.
I had an expensive pro account with SmugMug for years, but became frustrated with the lack of response from Canadian photographers for them to add a photo lab within Canada. When ordering prints, the overal shipping costs, cross border delays and extra fees made it not a great experience. There is a very long list of complaints and requests from Canadian photographers about a lab on their site that have been basically ignored for years.