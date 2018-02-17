Yellowstone and Glacier Trip Photos

Here are some photos that I decided to share with you from Yellowstone NP and Glacier NP from my trip across the Western USA. I have not done much processing on these yet, which I am hoping to do during the next few weeks. The images from Yellowstone NP are from the Nikon D5100 that I was testing – all images from my Nikon D3s were on the card that I unfortunately lost somewhere in Yosemite NP. All landscape images of Yellowstone are lost, so I only have some wildlife + wildflower shots to show.

While in Yellowstone, there was not a day when I did not see black bears. First day I was super excited about seeing a bear cub walk alone and eat flowers, so I took several hundred pictures of him eating, resting and playing. My favorite picture was with the cub sitting in between many wildflowers. Of course those pictures are all gone, so it is only a memory. During the next bear encounters, I only photographed when the bears were close. For the first couple of shots, I would use the Nikon D5100 and then switch to my D3s, due to better and more accurate autofocus. Here are some images of bears from the Nikon D5100 + Nikon 200-400mm f/4 VR combo.

This is a black bear that some call “Cinnamon” bear:

This guy was rubbing his back on a tree trunk:

And then eventually moved on:

Another bear that got very close to us (less than 100 yards):

By the end of the week, whenever I saw black bears, I would just move on, since I was more interested in seeing grizzlies instead. A video of a grizzly bear roaming around will be posted shortly.

We saw plenty of other wildlife in Yellowstone and I took many pictures of coyotes, hawks, falcons and eagles, pronghorns, mountains goats and more. Don’t ask me where those images are! The biggest loss was pictures of 6 coyote cubs playing and one adult coyote catching and eating a ground squirrel. My previous coyote pictures were a joke in comparison. Oh well, let’s move on.

I rarely even look at bison in Yellowstone. Because they are just everywhere. While driving through one of the roads, I noticed a calf feeding at sunset and took a picture from the car window:

Here are some other pictures of Yellowstone taken with the Nikon D5100:

These two crows were enjoying the early morning at Yellowstone:

And wildflowers were everywhere:

It turns out July is a great month to be in Yellowstone.

On the road to Glacier, I found this old truck and took a picture:

We started our first day at Two Medicine, which is the southern part of the park. There was a waterfall, very close to our campsite and we hiked there to take some pictures. This is one of the first pictures from Glacier:

Never take pictures of waterfalls in sunny days!

Again, wildflowers were everywhere:

Lakes and waterfalls were breathtaking:

Some more pictures of the Two Medicine lake:

Here is Saint Mary lake during on a windy day:

And more waterfalls:

Here is Avalanche Creek’s rain-forest:

Sunrise at Saint Mary Lake:

This prairie chicken showed up while I was taking pictures of mountain peaks and just stood there. I switched from my Nikon 24-70mm to 200-400mm f/4 and took this picture while it stood still:

Another sunrise shot of St Mary Lake on a clear morning with the moon:

Hope you like these, although it is a pity that most of the good pictures have been lost.