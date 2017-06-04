And the Winner of Our Instagram Contest Is…

Big thanks to everyone who participated in our Instagram contest. We have had more than 6 thousand followers to choose from together with our friends at MIOPS and we are happy to finally announce the lucky winner of the Fuji X-T20 mirrorless camera.

We chose a random winner from the pool of our followers on Instagram. Once the name was randomly picked, we cross-referenced it in the list of followers for MIOPS. If the chosen account did not follow both PL and MIOPS on Instagram, we moved on to another entry and repeated the process until the winner was finalized. It took us a couple of attempts to choose a winner and we are happy to announce that the winner is Ismail Yalcin. Congratulations Ismail for winning the Fuji X-T20!

#durusu #fishing #fisherman #photooftheday #photofocus #picoftheday #istanbul #fujifilm #35mm #goldenhour A post shared by Ismail Yalcin (@ieyalcin) on Apr 29, 2017 at 12:33pm PDT

We will be announcing another great giveaway soon, so if you did not win the camera, there will be more opportunities to participate in the next few weeks.