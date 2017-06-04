And the Winner of Our Instagram Contest Is…

Big thanks to everyone who participated in our Instagram contest. We have had more than 6 thousand followers to choose from together with our friends at MIOPS and we are happy to finally announce the lucky winner of the Fuji X-T20 mirrorless camera.
We chose a random winner from the pool of our followers on Instagram. Once the name was randomly picked, we cross-referenced it in the list of followers for MIOPS. If the chosen account did not follow both PL and MIOPS on Instagram, we moved on to another entry and repeated the process until the winner was finalized. It took us a couple of attempts to choose a winner and we are happy to announce that the winner is Ismail Yalcin. Congratulations Ismail for winning the Fuji X-T20!
We will be announcing another great giveaway soon, so if you did not win the camera, there will be more opportunities to participate in the next few weeks.
Comments
Congratulations Ismail. Enjoy your new camera.
Vinnie
Ismail…. Heartiest congratulations.. lucky you
When I will be lucky enough to win a free gift😂😂😂
Congragulations Ismail!
Congrats! A Beautiful Picture.
I would truly like to know the criteria that was used in making your selection. As I look at this image, its composition is interesting; not great. It is a photo that has been seriously overly edited in postproduction. The ‘image’ is no longer a photo but a “conceptional art work.” I have no idea what the creator of the image was trying to invoke in me but I find it a complete failure. It is not an image that would result in any type of consideration by me after first viewing.
I always thought that writing was much harder than reading. Well, rules are meant to be broken, aren’t they?
In the second paragraph of this 3-paragraphs-long article, the selection process was laid out. I quote: “We chose a random winner from the pool of our followers on Instagram. Once the name was randomly picked, we cross-referenced it in the list of followers for MIOPS. If the chosen account did not follow both PL and MIOPS on Instagram, we moved on to another entry and repeated the process until the winner was finalized. ”
So, the quality of the pictures was not a choosing criteria at all.
Anyway, I am surprised that so few people actually entered the contest. I thought you guys had a larger following. Or maybe someone thought their pictures weren’t nice enough.
George, have a look at the original link to the actual contest. The winner was not chosen based on the submitted image. It was a giveaway, so the winner was randomly selected. I think the image above was provided as a link to the winner, not to show the quality of submitted work.
Commenting on, “It is a photo that has been seriously overly edited in postproduction. The ‘image’ is no longer a photo but a “conceptional art work.”
To me, every photo I keep is a conceptual art work from choice of camera and lens, through camera settings, to post processing choices for all aspects of the photo such as cropping, light and color balance, noise reduction, sharpening, etc. My preferred subjects are birds, wildlife, and insects. With my longest telephoto lens, 300 mm, my typical photo has a quite small subject in a large field of plant life, landscape, or flowers. Without extensive editing most would be uninteresting with little impact on the viewer, and little satisfaction for myself.
Very well said.
Film was my medium for 30+ years, and the very first choice on any shoot was what film & lens to use to get the desired look. The only difference with digital is the order of magnitude increase in control before, during, & after taking the shot.
Beautiful image! Good choice.
Dear Photography Life Community,
I would like to thank you all for being choosen as a random winner for this beautiful camera. Well i am a mechanical engineer living in Istanbul and taking pictures with an amateur spirit.
So I choosed this image also “randomly” as it was a “random” give-away contest. However you may still enjoy my “other artwork” ;=) at https://500px.com/ismailyalcin and at instagram ieyalcin.
Ismail YALCIN