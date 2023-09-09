Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeComposition and Art

For Better Wildlife Photos, Shoot at Ground Level

By 7 Comments
Published On

At first glance, photography may seem like a reflection of reality. Yes, the camera sensor faithfully captures photons from the scene that pass through your lens. But which scene should you point at? It’s all up to your interpretation. Or, to match the theme of this article, down to your interpretation.

yellow billed hornbill
NIKON D200 + 17-50mm f/2.8 @ 17mm, ISO 320, 1/800, f/9.0

When photographing wildlife, you often have limited control over whether the subject is above you, below you, to your left, or to your right. Somewhat fatalistically, you have to take the situation as it comes.

But you do have some leeway. We all know how dramatically you can affect a scene by taking a few steps to the side. That can be enough to make distracting elements disappear and frame your subject beautifully.

Nikon D600_Sample 25
NIKON D600 + 400-800mm f/8 @ 800mm, ISO 200, 1/320, f/9.0

While moving the camera left and right primarily changes the character of the background, changing the camera’s height has an even more dramatic effect. It completely changes the character of the subject, and of the story you’re telling.

What is my default camera height? It’s eye level – not my eyes, but the eyes of the animal (or even the person) that I’m photographing.

The relative height from which you shoot has a big impact on a number of things. First and foremost, it affects how large we perceive the animal to be in the photo. By shooting from underneath the subject, we make it look bigger. By shooting from above, it looks smaller. This is especially apparent with wide-angle lenses.

Common Toad_Czech Republic__LVA2098-NEF
NIKON Z 6 + 8-15mm f/3.5-4.5 @ 15mm, ISO 4000, 1/200, f/18.0

But more than that, an eye-level view lets your viewer look into the subject’s eyes from their perspective. It’s a way to connect with your subject that can be difficult to achieve otherwise.

Wallaby_Australia
NIKON D500 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 400mm, ISO 280, 1/500, f/4.0

Then there’s the question of the background. If a small animal is walking along the ground, try to imagine how the photo would look if you stood up straight and photographed it from your height.

Most often, the result would not be as pleasing. The background of your photo would be so close to your subject that it will remain essentially in focus. The photo will likely have more distractions and lack some compositional breathing space. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule – but it’s not a typical recipe for success.

Australian Swamphen__Australia
NIKON D500 + 400mm f/2.8 @ 400mm, ISO 1400, 1/800, f/5.0

You’d be amazed at how many times I’ve seen owners of super expensive cameras thwart the potential of their equipment by composing thoughtlessly. Often, it takes so little – just meeting your subject at its level.

I always bring a mat with me for this reason. I sit down, slide in the tripod legs, spread them out, and wait. If that’s not enough, take the camera off the tripod and place it directly on the ground.

Shooting Frog_Czech Republic__DSC3775-NEF
NIKON Z 9 + NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/4 S @ 70mm, ISO 640, 1/50, f/8.0

This is an activity where it’s handy to have a camera whose screen can flip up, whether one of the newer DSLRs or mirrorless cameras. However, for the full experience, I tend to lie down and look through the viewfinder anyway… even in the mud or in a puddle.

Egyptian Goose_Czech Republic__LVP5621-NEF
NIKON Z 9 + AF-S NIKKOR 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR @ 500mm, ISO 560, 1/800, f/6.3

That doesn’t sound appealing? Well, look on the bright side. What other creative activity lets you you lie down all day long? And think of the rewards! The compositions from your subject’s eye level will be worth the discomfort.

Cayman_Ecuador
NIKON D500 + Nikon AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR @ 420mm, ISO 1250, 1/1250, f/7.1

When photographing animals on water, the same is true, but there is an added benefit. If your lens is almost touching the water and the surface is calm, you can double the number of animals in the photo by including their reflections. Alternatively, if the wind is blowing and there are ripples on the surface, you can get beautiful backgrounds and foregrounds with picturesque bokeh.

Eurasian Coot_Czech Republic__LVP0518-NEF
NIKON Z 9 + VR 200-500mm f/5.6E @ 700mm, ISO 64, 1/4000, f/8.0

I hope I’ve convinced you that sometimes it’s better to bend, sit, or even lie down when taking a photo. Even a small change in your camera’s height can make a dramatic difference in the quality of your photos. And when you’re at ground level and you take a moment to look away from your camera, it’s sometimes refreshing to see the world from a different perspective.

About Libor Vaicenbacher

Libor works as a biology teacher, guide, photographer and photography course lecturer. His passion is birds. As an ornithologist, Libor has studied the avian diversity of the South American Andes. He fell in love with this part of the world and since then he likes to return there with his camera to popularize its nature with his photographs, talks and articles. You can see more of Libor's work on his Instagram page.

guest

7 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Elaine Lansdown

Ah Libor, if only…. Except for the bottom of my feet, the ground and I parted company a long time ago. How I wish for that kind of agility back! Sometimes it is not so much about getting down there, as getting back up again. I envy your ability to lie in the mud and get your eye level photos. If only I could bring the ground up to my eye level! :)
Your photos are outstanding. Please keep up the high quality work and great articles. Well done!

0
Reply
Edit
Larry

Wonderful written article convincingly demonstrated. Thank you!

0
Reply
Larry

Larry

0
Reply
Larry

Sorry for this post made in error.

0
Reply
Jason Polak

Excellent advice, Libor! I learned early on that eye-level shots make a HUGE difference. And while it’s not a universal rule, it works 99% of the time. It’s also one of the reasons I like Nikon mirrorless cameras over the older DSLRs that had a hard time with focusing with the rear-view screen. (But it’s still not too hard with a DSLR. I just lie on the ground, which works as long as it isn’t wet or cold…)

Eye level + golden light + nice background is a winning combination! That, and patience of course.

2
Reply
Mark

Excellent article and great shots that beautifully illustrate your advice

2
Reply
Ircut

Great advice. The best advice I ever took for wildlife was to get to eye level with my subject. It makes the photos so much better most of the time. Especially when shooting telephoto.

Those wide angle shots are great Libor, I’m jealous!

3
Reply