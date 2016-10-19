Wildlife Photography Tips – Telling A Story

It’s been a while, almost 5 months since my last post, so lets see where the typing leads me and if I can still remember how to write an engaging article. Now I do remember a little thing called a “pre-nup” that I have with the readers of PL. It kind of goes like this: “I’ll try and give you some of my thoughts and ideas on how I do things, you might read or not read it all, however you will try and leave anything behind you don’t find useful in this article and move on with your life without attacking me”. Phew! Now we got that over we can start – LOL (Laughing Out Loud), you are welcome to try that once in a while :)
What Makes a Good Wildlife Photo?
I don’t know, so don’t ask me – just kidding!
I think an extremely important element is some sort of story-telling in the image. What story does your photo convey, or more importantly, what do you want it to convey to people who see it? Let’s digress off-track a little – this whole story-telling concept as it relates to a photo sounds like a great idea, but do all photos really tell a story, or do some photographers just click away with no concept of story telling? I think the answer to this lies in both the viewer of a photo and the taker of the photo; some viewers may never see a story and some may see stories in your photo you never dreamt of. I suppose that’s the beauty of photography – it means all kinds of different things to all sorts of people. I don’t specifically see a story when I take a photo, I see an image or a moment in my mind’s eye and try to capture such a moment or try to frame moments I think can make a connection with people. So maybe for me, the story-telling is the making of a connection between the photograph and the viewer. If I can do that, then I have succeeded.
How does that help you? I don’t think it does, other than, when you take your photos, there are certain photos that really grab you, that pull you, or speak to you. Maybe those are the photos you are most proud of and those are the ones you want to show and sell to people. Hopefully, the story you see in them, is one that can be conveyed and others will see the beauty as you do – that is one of the most difficult tasks as a wildlife photographer I face, especially when there is a photo I might really love to death, but no one wants to buy it – tough love that is – Big time.
Lets pick a few photos apart and see what stories and beauty I might hope to convey to customers who might purchase my photos. Before we do that, I think the holy grail of wildlife photos is interaction photos: mama interacting with a baby, female showing affection to male or vice-versa, or even aggressive photos like some wildlife being threatened. There are many more than this, but the reason I think they are the holy grail, is because I think it’s so easy for the viewer to place a personal moment or thought they had and make it relate to such photos, thus making them more attractive to potential buyers. I have many single subject photos that show none of that, but I still hope to make a connection with the viewer with the content of that photo, and its both of those I want to touch on.
Lets start with a single subject photo I recently took at Denali NP this September:
This bull was big, so big (70 inches), that you could see his paddles (antlers) from a long way away. When I first found him, he was half way up a big hill, but his antlers were like a beacon, you couldn’t miss them! You knew he was big and he was going to be a beauty of a bull. How does this relate to story telling? Well, if I want the viewer to see him as I did, I somehow have to convey that size and awe in a photograph; I have to pick a photo that tells his story of size and power. For me, this photo does just that and the elements of the photo that help sell that story are:
- He is powering forward, almost coming at you, almost intimidating
- The photo I chose shows his rack in such a way, you can see the size – they reach out, the angle is perfect to show size. Note: some angles make antlers look smaller than they really are.
- The photo feels close – the size in the frame helps signify the subject, there is eye contact and there is no obstacle between him and me that takes away from that.
- When I print this photo using our media and methods, he looks like he is going to walk right out of that frame
I feel I managed to convey size and power, maybe even awe and beauty, which were all the things I felt when I saw and photographed him. With that in mind, I think my photo tells or shares his story. I also hinted in the bullet points above about conveying size – don’t undo all your beautiful effort to find such a huge bull moose, only to select a photo that makes him look smaller and thus then tells a completely different story.
The first photo of the fox kits playing has many elements of a self-telling story:
- The conveyance of action – 1 kit running and 1 rolling
- The sand particles flying from the foot helps in conveying action
- Happy, joyful feel of the fox kits and a beautiful environment in which they are playing in
- This story speaks of youth, happiness, playfulness, fun, fearlessness and carefree moments.
This 58 inch bull with 40 points (an impressive moose) fighting an equivalent big bull moose is one type of a holy grail photo for me. This is a rich story-telling photo has many elements that make it both hard to get and visually appealing on its own.
- Both moose are impressive and their fighting is the story of power and dominance that many people can relate to.
- Eyes are visible and sharp on both moose, you can see they are focused on each other and your eyes make a connection with theirs
- An environment that leaves viewers with no doubt that we are in the thick of the woods where moose live
- Even though the environment is busy, there are no obstacles in front of the moose in critical areas, thus enhancing the scene.
Viewers of your photos don’t necessarily know what you went through to get a photo like this, or maybe even what it takes to get a photo like this. They kind of don’t care in a way, the photo either grabs them, gets their attention or it doesn’t. However if you are in the fair (craft show) booth when you see them interested and you start telling the story of the photo and how you got it, they get it. They want to imagine themselves there, they enjoy the story you are telling them and whether or not it results in a sale doesn’t really matter – for a moment in time, your story and the story of your photo took them there – that’s the power of photography. Now, I know I have some attentive readers out there, who will immediately notice the 120mm focal length. Well, what can I say, it was intense, I was temporarily brave and got in the midst of it. Occasionally, it happens that way. I wasn’t stupid about it: I do understand moose, I even speak moose (moose sounds and calls) and I understand the risks and in this instance I thought I could get the photo with no loss of life or limb :)
Sometimes People Who See Your Photos Have No Idea of The Back Story
Lets talk about the beautiful bear picture below:
There is plenty of story already built into the photo, but one thing you know as the taker (photographer) of the photo, is the rarity of this setting, say; as it relates to many other photos out there. More explanation is needed here obviously; black bears in beautiful foliage are not so common. If you Google “black bear in foliage”, you only find half a dozen images compared to say Googling “moose fight”. But people have no idea that you have managed to get this kind of photo, they just care whether or not they like the look of it. This is where meeting and talking to people (customers) say at craft fairs is very helpful. You get to tell the story of the photo, you get to suggest Googling it, you even get to tell your whole story of the photo. Trust me, it does make a difference. Now one way to help this whole story is to sell this photo during the foliage season – then the connection is already made for a lot of people. The story-telling elements of this bear photo for me are:
- The hint of foliage in the background tell the tale of what time of the year it is (fall)
- The fullness of the bear and a beautiful thick coat, tell of a readiness to go to den / hibernation and add to the notion that it is late in the year
- The eye contact draws you in and helps make a connection
- Bears tend to have a great connection with humans; maybe we see a human element in bears
- The hint of different colored fallen leaves again enhances the story of a bear during fall
- Of course she is beautiful, which never hurts :)
I won’t go into the below moose interaction photo too much, but important story-telling element of this photo is the expression of love between these two moose:
It makes for an instant connection with people, especially those who love moose. It doesn’t hurt that he is a big 58 inch moose with an approximately 40 point rack, impressive by any standards.
You Too Have A Story
When people start buying your photos, they will start to want to know more about you – who you are, where you come from, why you do it, “wow you took all these photos”, “you must travel a lot?”, they want to know your story. Be prepared to tell that story and be prepared to tell the story of your photos! Not everybody wants to know, but many do and it helps make a connection with your customers and have them coming back many more times.
Your story is important. It is an important element of your photography:
- Who are you, where are you from, how do you do it?
- What type of equipment do you use and why?
- What type of quality does your photography represent? (poorly over or under-exposed, blurred and soft, sharp and crisp, full of story and content)
- Your photographs are a part of you, they in essence are your story. Make sure that you are proud of those images and the story they tell
Babies never hurt in telling a story and making a connection; the loon pic above is one of those. Most people don’t even see the tiny baby under the wing at first, but then you tell the story of the photo and now they can’t un-see it (so to speak).
Don’t let your story be about poor photos with bad exposure and horribly blurred subjects. Set your standard, then evaluate your photos by those standards. Be proud of what you have achieved. This will help you immensely when telling your story and that of your photos. Trust me, many kinds of photos sell at fairs and craft shows – those with bad exposure, soft subject(s), bad light, just plain bad photos – but you don’t want that to be your story, do you?
Some photos sell regardless of what I said above – just because of the cuteness factor eg: cubs, babies, wow factor – I even hear many photographers say “who cares about quality, it will sell anyway” – don’t let that be you – please! Always, always care about your story and that of your photos.
Look, the female black bear picking up her tiny (1st week of May cub) is another holy grail story-telling photo for me. It has many, many story-telling elements and emotions in the photo:
- The gentleness of how she picks up the cub
- The hint of a second cub (ears) at the bottom of the frame
- The way her paw is reaching out to support the cub
- The tiny size of the cubs – the preciousness of the moment
- The relationship between the mother and the child, so to speak.
Look, great photos will always sell themselves. Sometimes poor ones do too :( – but try and see your subjects’ stories, try to convey them in your photos, tell them proudly when you show and sell them. Anyone can take a photo, but try to make yours beautiful and meaningful!
I will leave you with this story-telling photo (black bear looking back towards her tiny cub and it looking at her for guidance and comfort). I think this image can have different stories for different people. It can be seen in many ways, depending on personal experience of the viewer. So I will leave it to you to see the story here – please share what you feel about the photo in the comments section below!
Hope to see you out there! Remember, get out and get into it – always work to improve your photography. It truly is a wonderful journey.
Regards,
Robert Andersen
Comments
Great story about excellent stories ;-) – thanks
Hello Hugh
You are most welcome mate !!
Rob
Hi Robert,
Great stories, great pictures, love that !
i see that you’ve used 200-400 vrii, 600 FL and 800 on the pictures. In a very subjective way, wich on you prefer to handle ?
Keep up the great work !
Cheers.
HI Jibi
I prefer the look of the 600mm in the images it makes and that prime lens look, I prefer the handling and weight of the 200-400mm in the field and the flexibility of the zoom. Now, if only they could make a zoom lens with prime lens quality, it would be a perfect marriage for me. Its hard to not acknowledge the flexibility of the 200-400, I have often thought of switching to the 400mm F2.8 prime, but have a hard time letting go of the zoom (framing) ability of the 200-400.
Also, thanks for the positive feedback.
Regards
Rob
“Now, if only they could make a zoom lens with prime lens quality”
I’m a Canon guy and I think the EF 200-400mm/4L with built in extender is as close to the best prime lenses you can come.
For me it’s definitely a perfect marriage!
Regards/Rolf
Really a wonderfully informative article. Never happy with my nature shots, maybe that will change now that I have some direction. Thanks.
Hello Karen
Thanks, you know we all started somewhere and then the passion takes hold and then the shots start coming, then the passion and desire grows even stronger and before you know it, you are hooked. Photography has (is) a journey for me, always looking to get better, always learning. I am sure you have some great shots :)
Regards
Rob
Wonderful images, and, with your skill combined with the equipment, the subjects in the photos look like they could come to life right off the computer screen. Very enjoyable, thanks so much for taking the time to share the images and your commentary, very much appreciated.
Hello Ron
Thanks Mate !!
Rob
Great article I must say and will assist many to capture that “story telling” moment in a single frame, rather than a series. Similarly to humans, eyes are the window to a soul and we must never forget that fact, whether they are engaging with the shooter or with another animal, as they alone can portray what is going that animals mind, as your stunning pictures display in every instance.
Being a wildlife photographer in Africa is no different, although the subject matter, more often than not, provides a great deal more brutal and violent photographic situations that are almost distasteful to any potential buyer/admirer. This does not detract from the picture quality, its content or the story that unwinds before our eyes, but sadly, rarely becomes a popular sales item.
Keep up the great work and articles, as whilst many might feel the content is obvious, its often forgotten by as to how important is it to actually engage with your subject matter at the time shooting.
G’Day John Stewart
Thanks on the compliment – I appreciate it, I think for some of us more serious photographers things could be obvious, but for those starting out there is some good stuff there. Also, I really do see many photographers out there shooting with no real purpose. Almost like they are cataloging, rather than being inspired by the beauty in front of them.
I would love to come photograph your way, its a serious item on our bucket list, I am always a little nervous about coming that way, maybe false fear of what is sometimes advertised as a dangerous region of the world to some. But man, I would love the opportunity :)
There are no truer words than the eyes are the soul to the world, thanks for reminding us
Regards
Rob
Great article as always! By mostly using mammals to illustrate your ‘Telling a story’ tip, you’ve chickened out and I don’t blame you. The worst offenders of the ‘no story’ are the ‘bird in flight’ genre, perhaps next time you could explain to them why their common bare sky images fall short of good photography. Maybe next time?
G’Day Peter
1st – Thanks – 2nd – Maybe I did chicken out, I have some of those eagles with blue sky photos and I agree they don’t necessarily present a powerful story. But, I also did hint at, does every photo really tell a story ?.
I think what’s important here, photos with powerful stories reach out to people more and thus sell more: For example I will sell many more eagle photos with a huge fish in its talons, inches from the water with a big splash of water all around from the action of grabbing a fish, than I will ever sell soaring eagles with blue sky. So the photos with stories to them, get a greater reaction. My friend has a photo of a bald eagle sitting on a dead piece of tree looking at a grizzly walking by with a huge freshly caught salmon, now there a story – much more so than the blue sky one. Same goes for owls, I have a beautiful snowy owl photo, with wonderful two tone background, huge snow flakes, old collapsed birdhouse and the owl landing on it with a mole in its talon. That photo grabs a lot of people (women and men alike).
There is a market for just plain wow, cute, animal of choice photos – I don’t deny that
Rob
Pete Menear
Very few single images ‘tell a story’ and if there is one, it’s more often than not in the eye of the beholder as much as in the actual image content.
To truly tell a story there usually needs to be more than one image, often a sequence, and often accompanied by a written narrative. Think NatGeo or photojournalism.
Anyway, why does an image have to tell a story?
Is it not enough to take or make a beautiful image and admire it for its own sake? The problem is not whether there is a story or not but with the ocean of unadulterated crap that is daily passed off as ‘art’ or ‘self expression’.
If the worst offenders are bare sky BIF images, then that’s because they are not done well enough not because the genre is inherently uninteresting. That actually applies equally well to pointless street photography, boring architectural photography and snaps of the wife eating pizza.
Whereas snaps of the wife-eating pizza would make front-page news :-)
Depends on the wife, the pizza, the light, the number of ED elements in the lens and of course, one’s perspective/angle of view.
There must be a formula describing this interaction??
I think it best to photograph the wife-eating pizza with a lens that has aspherical elements, which produce onion-ring bokeh.
Robert,
I thought the picture of the loon was wonderful even before I noticed the little scene stealer. Thank you for sharing a truly magical photograph.
kind regards
Colin Scott
Thanks Colin
Yah it was a surprise for me too – hehe
Rob
Excellent article accompanied with beautiful pictures. Thank you.
I notice that you used a D4s for one terrific picture, and that everything else is a D5. As a D4s user, I would love to hear if you have now switched exclusively to a D5, and your reasons for doing so. I am contemplating such a switch, but remain unconvinced of its merits.
I did visit your website (excellent, of course), but your equipment section appears to stop at your endorsement of the D4.
Hey Martin
Thanks Mate – yeah slow on the update on the website for equipment – sorry. I love my D4s, I just love it, never lets me down, always gets things right even in difficult situations.
In previous articles I have mentioned my low tolerance for noise, hence low max ISO limits I set for myself. On the D4s it was mostly 3200, on the D5 I have gone 4000, 5000 and even 6400, but I thought 6400 was a bit too noisy for me.
I have an issue with auto ISO on the D5 I have never had with the D4 or D4s – so now I manually set the ISO on the D5 – I miss the auto ISO working properly, because it really was one less thing to think about.
The extra pixels and cropping factor on the D5 is real nice, it does help. I am not sure how to answer the upgrade Q because maybe I wouldn’t upgrade, the D4s is a killer camera. It just depends – its a tough one. I still have the D4s with me, its my backup to the D5 – still use it when I have two different lenses attached for quick switching.
Rob
Thank you for your prompt reply, Robert. I do agree that the D4s is something special, and your detailed response is further evidence that I should stick with what I have.
I’m usually fairly comfortable up to ISO 4000. The D5 would seem to offer a BIT more, as well as the extra pixels. Conversely, there has been much comment that it offers a bit LESS than the D4s at lower ISO, hence my dilemma.
My compliments again on a great article with great pictures.
Best regards,
Martin.
Your photos are stunning, I can only strive to be able to take some of this type of quality.
I wonder though is it easier to get a story shot with wildlife than other forms of photography simply because the actors in the shots have no inhibitions about their actions nor care that they are being photographed(within limitations, not disturbing them). Some also mentioned bird in flight pics, I have always felt that they simply told the story of freedom of not been shackled to the earth like the rest of us and for me that is enough with most, even though I don’t really take pictures of birds myself. Finally should the picture first and foremost give a sense of something to the photographer(wonder, horror ,love, sense of technical achievement, whatever) and if the audience also feel that, well in good and if not their loss else you end up shooting for someone else.
Should also have said that it would make sense to post a few you took that you felt that didnt tell a story that you wouldn’t normally show to prove the point.
Thanks Dave
I think first and foremost you should photograph for yourself, for your personal achievement and satisfaction, the images should make you happy, not someone else. If you are purely a selling machine and don’t give a crap, just want to sell no matter what, then throw that suggestion out the window.
I need to like the images I show, be ok with displaying and selling them – that’s a personal preference.
There are lots of different ways of seeing stories in pics, landscape or wildlife. There are no rules in photography, so stories don’t have to exist either – its all a personal choice. Photos with powerful stories get great responses for me.
Rob
Top shelf, Robert. One of these days, I’ll have to buy you a beer. : )
G’Day Rick
Thanks a lot Mate !!
Rob
Beautiful photos in every way.
Hello MC
It took me a long time to start getting them the way I wanted, so thanks I appreciate the compliment
Rob
Hi Robert,
thanks for sharing your thoughts and wonderful photos (especially that 70 Inch Bull Moose is magnificent)! I’ve been thinking about the story telling you wrote about and whether it is present during the shooting of a picture itself. I can completely relate to what yout wrote that you don’t specifically see a story when you take a photo. On the other hand, I think that the story telling aspect comes forward when a photographer is picking the pictures to keep/show. The way I see it is that only pictures which convey a story I like (which I usually did not intend to capture in the first place) are the ones I pick. Whether someone else sees it or not isn’t particularly relevant, since photographers have no way to make a viewer to see what they do. And therefore no matter how hard we try to put stories in our pictures, it mostly affects which pictures we select for our presentation but not so much the overall success of the picture itself.
Best regards
Michal
Hello Michael
I actually think you hit the nail on the head – when I photograph I see opportunities, I see photos I should try for. But when I get home and view on the big screen, that when I get serious and try to pick the best moments and frames that really grab me.
But thanks again
Rob
Thanks for the great stories! :)
Robert, Nasim and all the Gurus here – i am always amazed at the pics that are displayed in photography life. I am more amazed by the selection of values for the aperture and shutter (and the ISO as well). I’m not talking about the theory of these parameters – but what goes on within your head to conclude the shot with a mixture of these parameters.
Would love to hear about this.
Mine:
Most of the pics i shoot on the Nikon D40 (yes – i’m ancient) and the nice 50mm 1.8 AFS lens is to have the largest aperture to compensate for the shutter speed. It was a heaven and earth difference when i moved from the kit lens to the 50mm – but i know there is a lot to learn, explore and understand than just the bokeh at largest aperture.
Hope my ask is genuine enough for you all the take notice and help an amateur like myself.
Hello Sai
Not 100% sure I understand the question fully. But lets say you are talking about for example, a shot with:
600mm FL F4 lens @ 4000 ISO, F4, 300th/sec, -0.3
I would ideally love more speed than 300th, probably more like 600th plus, so this kind of stats probably came about because I was in low light and the animal in question came in a low light time, I have set the ISO at the MAX I prefer, I am already fully open, I am aware 300th is a bit too slow, but I can still shoot at that speed if I time my shots to when the action temporarily stops or pauses. Say the animal looks at me or up for a sec. So sometimes my settings are dictated by the environment and max limits I have set for myself.
Not sure that answers your question. I prefer a bokeh background when I can, for separation purposes, I think it looks nicer. F4, 4.5, 5, and 5.6 are kindof my go to f-stops for single subject, but it all depends on the situation. However, there are many, many times I find myself in low light and my settings and limits are affected by that available light
Rob
Good evening Rob,
Beautiful images and a great story.
If you wind up with the time and motivation, I’d love to see an article that goes into the set-up for shots like these. Are you calling them in the same way a hunter would, what kind of dress and kit are you bringing that is non-photo related. Are you tracking the animals or bringing them in to you?
Take care,
Tyler
Hello Tyler
Thanks Mate – I agree it would make for a good article, I will see if I can make it happen for you, give me a little time though, I am slow in article writing department :)
Rob
Thank you for the inspiration to take my wildlife photos to the next level more consistently. And the photos are wonderful examples of what to shoot for, pun intended!
I donated 3 large photos to my local credit union which had remodeled and a year later still had a large blank wall behind the tellers. One photo is of a bald eagle sitting on a branch with bright blue sky, looking quite regal. Not the most exciting shot, I admit, but the CU customers love it because the bird is one of the pair that lives near the local dam, that many have seen. They ask the tellers if that’s one of “The Eagles”. You’re so right that the backstory is so important….
Thanks Linda (PS: I love eagles, even regal sitting ones :) )
Really thanks..nice article ..nice stories…and very nice photos
But I wonder if possible to shot wildlife on close method, using wide angle lens
Did you try it, or you think it’s very risky
I tried it.
Bunny wabbit pretty safe.
Man eating carnivore, bit risky.
Carnivore eating previous photographer who was using a wide-angle lens, perhaps not pretty, but safe.
I really enjoyed the photos and the article.
Thanks for sharing your concepts and wonderful photos.
Hello Don
Thanks and you are most welcome
Rob
Thanks for the beautiful and “story telling” photos and one of the best articles I’ve read for a long time.
As a physically disabled wildlife photographer I very much envy your location and possibility to shoot in such environment (I live in Sweden).
I fully agree on the importance of a story-telling in the photos and I’ve always tried to achieve that too.
The exception could be, when you find yourself in a situation where the wild animal in an extremely beautiful natural environment gives you a tremendous “kick” from just looking at it. In these rare moments you probably don’t see the story yourself, but if another person can feel just a bit of the joy you felt when shooting it, there might be some value to that image.
Please don’t wait 5 month for your next article!
Best regards//Rolf
Hello Rolf
Sweden is not far from my country of birth (Denmark) – beautiful part of the world with lots to photograph. Thanks for the positive feedback.
I kind of hinted at it in the article, that story telling isn’t necessarily a strong part of every image or one at the time of taking, however I do feel that strong story telling photos mate for a great connection with people, that doesn’t mean that people who love bald eagles for example, won’t love a beautiful photo of a bald eagle in flight or sitting. In this case the beauty of the eagle or the meaning of that animal is all it needs for people, I started my photographic journey wanting to photograph eagles, so for me, they will always have a strong presence in my portfolio regardless of story, I am naturally drawn to them.
Have a great day, I hope your disability does not impede your passion for photography and you continue to try as best as you can to get involved and get some shots :)
Regards
Rob
Absolutely stunning photography sir, thank you for awesome tips!
G’Day Corey
Thanks Mate – Wonderful Compliment – I appreciate it.
Rob
i am new to your blog and i enjoy it so much. thank you for sharing.
This is awesome article.. I have learnt today to make story thru pics….Thank you so much…keep posting and keep inspiring ….
