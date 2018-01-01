Wildlife photography takes knowledge, patience, and lots of luck. We can’t help with the last two, but this is the right place to be if you’re looking to improve your photographic skills and technique. Below, you’ll find all the wildlife photography tips and tutorials we’ve published on Photography Life to date, including detailed articles on the technical and creative side of photographing animals in nature. From the small world of macro photography to crucial tips for photographing birds in flight, you’ll find it all in this collection of articles.
Equipment
- Best Focal Length to Get Into Wildlife Photography
- Best Nikon Lenses for Wildlife Photography
- DX or FX for Sports and Wildlife Photography
- Focal Length in Reverse Lens Macro Technique
- High Magnification Macro Photography on a Budget
- Sometimes Shorter is Better
- Super Telephoto Wildlife Photography – The Good and the Bad
- Using a Bean Bag for Wildlife Photography
- Wildlife Photography with a Short Telephoto Lens
Essays
Locations
Tutorials
- Bird Photography Tips and Tricks
- How to Eliminate Background Distractions in Photographs
- How to Photograph Birds
- Nature Photography Tips
- Photographing Birds in Flight
- Photographing Birds Using Slower Shutter Speeds
- Raptor Photography Techniques
- Raptor Photography Tips
- The Ultimate Wildlife Photography Tutorial