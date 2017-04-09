Why Sunrises are Better than Sunsets for Photography

Many photographers do not like waking up very early to take pictures at sunrise, preferring to sleep in and spend the energy to shoot during the day and at sunset instead. While photographing at sunset can yield stunning photographs as well, there are specific advantages to photographing at sunrise that are worth discussing. Let’s take a look at these advantages and see why it is often better to shoot early in the morning than at sunset.
Less People
“I am not a morning person”. “I am not an early bird, I am a night owl”. You have heard these one many times and for a good reason – most people do not like waking up very early, especially while it is still dark outside. Many of us end up working late, eating late and waking up late, which has become the norm for the bulk of our society. Mix in all the late night shows, movies and other entertainment and it get even tougher to be an early bird. Because of this, most people avoid waking up early for a sunrise.
Why not take advantage of this as a photographer? Instead of being around all the night owls at sunset, if you wake up early, you will not have to battle for a spot or deal with cloning out people in your photos. At sunrise, you might see photographers like you in the area, who are generally going to be more respectful towards other photographers, while those with their cell phone cameras are probably not going to care or even notice that they might be in your frame.
Less Haze
Did you notice that even during stormy periods of the year, nights tend to be calmer? Winds and storms generally die down at night. People drive less cars and other human activities also die down, causing less smog, smoke and pollution getting thrown up into the atmosphere. Our planet Earth, just like our body and brain, goes through the time of self-flushing, revitalizing, cleaning and healing during the night. Particles in the atmosphere settle down, and cooler nights clean up the air, reducing the amount of haze we might see in images. As you may already know, haze occurs because light bounces off different particles in the atmosphere, so if the number of such particles is reduced, there will be less visible haze in resulting images.
Because haze can be very difficult and sometimes even impossible to deal with in post-processing, it is always desirable to shoot with less of it in the atmosphere, which makes sunrises a lot more desirable than sunsets. While one can use a polarizing filter to reduce atmospheric haze during the day and at sunsets, if the amount of haze is excessive, it will still be clearly visible in images. At sunrise, you have the least amount of haze to deal with and a polarizing filter might help in potentially eliminating haze in your images.
Sunrises are Better for Your Health
Breathing fresh morning air is not just refreshing, but it is also better for your lungs, your brain and your body. We know that exercising in the morning can boost your energy level for the whole day. Why not combine exercise with photography by forcing yourself to do a little walking / hiking in the morning with your camera? Once you are done taking pictures, you can move around more and look for better spots and opportunities. Your camera will force you to move around and stay healthy, rather than bind you to your bed or your work desk. And lastly, less people equals less stress, don’t you agree?
Sunrise Light is Cooler
Literally and photographically. At sunrise, the color temperature of the light is always going to be cooler with more bluish tones, because light bounces off less particles in the air, as explained above. Short wavelength blue and violet tones easily reach our eyes and our cameras, allowing us to see and photograph a clearer sky with more defined colors. Once clouds start reflecting red and orange colors, we can capture them more vividly, since nothing is scattered in the atmosphere.
In contrast, the atmosphere tends to be thicker at sunset time, bouncing light all over the place and potentially causing sunsets to appear more washed out and sometimes even duller in comparison. Because sunlight passes through more particles, the blue and violet wavelengths often can’t make it through, while longer wavelengths of visible light continue their journey, causing warmer colors to appear at sunset. Cool tones change into warmer tones, creating different, more yellowish light. However, this does not mean that sunsets are always going to look worse. Sunsets can produce more colors than sunrises, which is why you do not want to skip on those either. And in some cases, a particular spot is only good for a sunset due to the position of the sun.
Low Fog is More Common at Sunrise
Due to cooler temperatures at night, you have a much higher chance of encountering low fog at dawn and sunrise. Take a look at the below image that I captured at sunrise in San Juan Mountains of Colorado, right before the start of my Colorado Fall Colors Workshops (a couple of workshop participants joined me that morning):
The low fog passing through the bottom of Mt Sneffels is extremely rare – something I have not seen for years. When the sun came up on the horizon, its light rays painted the top of the cloud hanging over the mountain and as soon as I saw the peak, I took a picture. The moment only lasted for a couple of seconds until the cloud fully covered the peak and we did not see it again. If we had not woken up early that morning, we would have completely missed out on this unique opportunity! The sun obviously burned through the fog rather quickly that morning and none of it was left for the sunset hours that day, leaving a bland, blue sky at sunset.
Shooting at Sunrise Doubles Your Chances for Better Photos
If you wake up to take pictures at sunrise, you will have another opportunity to shoot in great light at sunset. This doubles your chances of getting great photographs, since you are there for the two best parts of the day. While it can be difficult to shoot both sunrise and sunset in the long summer days (especially in the northern parts of the world), the potential for the double reward is too big to ignore. In such cases, it might be best to divide your sleep and rest for a few hours during the day as well.
Shooting sunrises and sunsets is especially important for me when traveling overseas. Although it is tempting to get some sleep when I am exhausted from travel, I always try to motivate myself by thinking that I can get more sleep on rainy days or when I get back home…
And lastly, I would like to leave you a quote from Jack Dykinga’s amazing book, “A Photographer’s Life“:
John White, another Pulitzer Prize winning photographer at the Sun-Times once told me he photographed every sunrise. In disbelief, I inquired why? He simply said he didn’t want to miss the really great one
While many of us, including myself, don’t have the motivation of photography legends like Jack Dykinga and John White, you certainly don’t want to regret missing out on a beautiful sunrise when photographing. So if you don’t have the energy to do it every morning, at least commit to doing it when you are out photographing or traveling.
Are you a night owl or an early bird? Please share in the comments section below!
Comments
Nasim, good article. I shoot more sunsets than sunrises. The reason being is that I awaken at 4 am when I am working. When I take a vacation with my camera I sleep until 6 am and lounge around until about 8. By then all colors are gone.
Paul, my brain has a hard time functioning that early! What if you shoot first, then work later? :)
Absolutely agree about sunrise over sunset, Nasim. In the morning, there is typically less wind before the sun comes up so less worry about moving objects with slow shutter speeds. If you are shooting a sunrise over water, the water is calmer so reflections are better. Also you don’t have to pack up and leave after sunrise, you have 1-2 more hours of great morning light. The downside is it’s always colder. Photographing sunrises in the winter means I have the New Hampshire Coast to myself in the mornings, but standing there waiting for the right moments after set up can be brutal.
Gary, fully agree – shooting early in the morning in winter can be brutal. I will soon be working on an article on how to properly dress and gear up in winter – hope you will find it useful :)
I’m definitely not an early bird. It’s past midnight here already and I still have to walk our dog …..
that being said I must acknowledge that I have been an early riser at some exceptional occasions during stays abroad for vacation or photo-trips …… and yes it’s at those rare occasions I’ve shot my favorite images ….. it’s absolutely true that nothing beats an early morning photo-trip before the sun rises to either witness it or to see other amassing sights you’ll never witness during the day or around sunset …..
Wouter, I’m normally not an early bird either, but when I travel or when I am out shooting, I switch. It takes a couple of days to adjust, but it is worth it!
There are a couple downsides to sunrise photography. If one is new to the location, it is more difficult to travel in the dark to reach the location. On a related note, it is also harder to work on compositions in dim light. But the reasons mentioned in the article make it all worth while.
Komrade, I agree, but that’s what scouting is for :) Make sure you research the location ahead of time and arrive on the spot early enough. Also, if you are in a potentially dangerous place, I would recommend to go together with another person and it is always a good idea to carry bear spray when shooting in wild places.
Nasim,
From 5:30 – 6:30 AM today, I took 200 photos on a tripod of NYC which is revealed, as a postcard, on a street which is 5 minutes walking time from my house. Used the Nikon 200-500mm f/5.6 on my D810. The line of sight distance is 20 miles. My problem is not in the taking but in the finishing of the best image. I would gladly pay someone a reasonable fee to outline how I can finish the photo in LR + PH. In this case, the image requires heavy removals of tree branches and shadows from same. The foreground has to be darkened without screwing up the sky.
I repositioned the tripod at least 10 times to avoid placing a small branch between me and the Empire State Building. What I desire is to send someone the reduced-size image and pay a fee with PayPal. I will summarize the result I want to achieve. What I want is a clear and simple plan of action, which I can execute and describes, in reasonable detail, the sequence of steps I must take to get the result.
peter
Peter, it might be a good idea to post your request in our forum and check out what others suggest. Some things are easily removable from images, while others can be very painful to deal with…
Hi Nasim
Absolutely agree with you. The colors during sunrise are stunning and if there is dew on the leaves and grass it gives a wow!! To the shots. Thanks Nasim for your nice article
Take care
Ganesan
Ganesan, glad you’ve enjoyed the article!
Great article and great observation! I am a sunrise guy and I like to be on site an hour or two before it rises for that blue hour starscape when planets, even mars is really red to human eye sight being confused with a high flying plane. But for those who still like to sleep in here is another perk/enticement, how about a Milky Way capture just before sunrise and if you can muster on a site say 5 to 3 days before the new moon you can add a crescent moon that will look like a full moon rising below the Milky Way, just look to the south. You will be able to get three or four different types of captures in just three hours that everyone will say you PS it!!! I know it is hard for those who work, but ask yourself “how many captures have you missed on that drive in?”. In the days 90’s or less before cable and only three or four stations and no real WWW we were in bed early and getting up early. For those city/road sunrises ask the local police department where the most accidents happen at sunrise or post a note asking patrol officers to list their favorite places to view a sunrise then send a copy to the officers. But the old saying “Early bird gets the capture”!