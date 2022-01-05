Why Shoot Large Format Film in a Digital World?

For the past year or so, my main camera for landscape photography hasn’t been one of the newest high-resolution mirrorless cameras that I spend so much time writing about. Nor has it been an ol’ reliable DSLR. Instead, I’ve been using large format film, especially a 4×5 camera.
When other photographers see the camera, they usually say something like “Wow, old-school!” But that’s only partly correct.
On one hand, 4×5 cameras are the definition of old-school photographic technology. They’ve existed in some form since about the 1830s. Yet they’re still made today with the most current manufacturing techniques. My 4×5 camera was built in 2021, making it the newest camera I have. In its own ways – including the modern materials like carbon fiber – it’s surprisingly cutting-edge.
I’m working on a longer guide that’s a full introduction to shooting 4×5 film: whether it’s right for you, what gear you’ll need, how to process your images, and so on. Today, though, I just want to explain why 4×5 film (and larger) continues to be relevant even in the 2020s.
The truth is that there’s no perfect tool in photography, and everyone’s needs are different. But there are still a few reasons why film makes sense these days and why I’ve been using it for most of my recent landscape photography work.
Detail and Sharpness
I’m a sucker for maximizing image quality. It’s why I go through the hassle of focusing at the double-the-distance point, setting the optimal aperture, using good lenses, and doing everything else in my power to take landscape photos that are as detailed as possible. Certainly detail isn’t the most important part of a photo, but there’s some satisfaction – maybe just satisfying my misguided perfectionism – to capturing the highest possible image quality anyway.
The stereotype of film is that it takes the exact opposite approach. It is unavoidably imperfect. Film offers color shifts, light leaks, endless grain, and countless other artifacts in your images. It’s meant for, I don’t know, Wes Anderson? Hipsters? That sort of crowd.
But while film can be like that, it doesn’t have to be. It’s very flexible. You can shoot expired film on a broken Pentax K1000 and get all manner of “interesting” effects. Or you can shoot a modern film like Kodak E100 (most recently re-formulated in 2018) on a large format camera and get detail in spades.
4×5 film – which I used to take most of the photos in this article – is the smallest “large format” size. The biggest popular size is 8×10, which is four times the area of 4×5 (similar to the difference between Micro Four-Thirds and full frame cameras). Other film sizes are even larger, albeit exponentially harder to work with and rarely available in color.
So, when I show you the following comparison of sharpness and detail – the 45-megapixel Canon EOS R5 versus 4×5 film – keep in mind that it’s possible to achieve more detail than this with large format film if you’re so inclined (or with digital, by using higher resolution cameras).
Here’s the image from the EOS R5:
And the image from a 4×5 setup:
The compositions aren’t perfectly equivalent because the two cameras have different aspect ratios. The Canon EOS R5 has the typical 2×3 aspect ratio of a full-frame mirrorless camera, while the 4×5 setup has, of course, a 4×5 aspect ratio, which is more squarish. Still, I framed them as best I could so that the two photos would be comparable.
In fact, taking a closer look at the images above, it’s difficult even to tell that one is film and one is not. I do like the colors a bit better on the 4×5 shot, but the two images are close enough that I could probably make them look about the same in Lightroom. In other words, film can look very digital-esque if that’s what you’re after.
Detail slightly favors the 4×5, as shown in the 100% crops below (click to slide between the two images), but they’re pretty similar:
If I had paid big bucks to have the film drum scanned, the 4×5’s quality would a bit higher than it is, but I’m perfectly happy with the file from my desktop Epson scanner. That said, the film photo does have slightly more grain in uniform areas like the sky (though not much, as Kodak E100 is a pretty low-grain film). In any case, if you’re after the totally clean look, digital has the edge.
So, hopefully it’s clear that large format film doesn’t lack image quality. However, some digital cameras can beat the level of detail from a 4×5, such as a 100-megapixel medium format camera or the sensor-shift mode on cameras like the Panasonic S1R and Sony A7R IV. The good thing with film is that there’s always a format with increasingly more detail if you need it. Jumping up to 5×7 or 8×10 – especially combined with drum scanning – will increase your resolution many times compared to what I’ve shown here.
Dynamic Range and Colors
Digital sensors today have simply outstanding dynamic range and almost limitless shadow recovery. What about film? You may have heard conflicting things – either that it has a narrow dynamic range, or that it has far better highlight recovery than digital. Which is true?
The answer is that it depends on the film. Color negative film like Kodak Portra 160 has fantastic highlight range, practically unlimited. I’m working on direct, side-by-side tests, but my initial impression is that color negative film roughly matches digital sensors in total dynamic range (though it’s biased toward good highlight recovery with film and good shadow recovery with digital).
Meanwhile, color positive film – AKA slide film – like Fuji Velvia 50 and Kodak E100 have a more limited dynamic range with less shadow or highlight recovery. They need to be exposed more carefully. Still, I’ve found very few real-world situations where I run out of dynamic range on slide film, especially on Kodak E100 and Fuji Provia 100.
As for colors, it’s an interesting situation. To me, the color rendition of a good film is better than a digital sensor, especially in red tones, but some of that advantage is thrown away when scanning the film (as opposed to printing optically from a negative or looking at a slide on a light table/projector).
There’s also a difference between color negative film and slide film, especially if you’re scanning them yourself. Color negative film can take a long time to edit digitally to get optimal colors. On the other hand, slide film requires minimal edits and almost always boasts great colors. Digital raw files are somewhere in between. I still find it’s possible to get a similar appearance among the three after pushing them around for a while, but the differences out-of-the-box clearly favor slide film.
I’ve also noticed that film tends to capture finer color details than digital, which are visible if you magnify the images substantially. In the extreme crop of the photo below, for example, I don’t believe I could have captured the variety of nearby, distinct colors on digital as well as Portra 160 negative film did:
Overall, the three choices – color negative, slide film, and digital – are simply different beasts. Digital is extremely versatile if you shoot raw, especially in terms of dynamic range and shadow detail. Meanwhile, the best colors I’ve captured have been on film, especially slide film, and the best highlight rendition is the domain of color negatives. That’s why I always carry both slide film and color negative film (plus some black and white negatives) when I shoot large format film! And why there’s still usually a digital camera in my bag, too.
Movements
On a typical large format camera, every lens becomes a tilt-shift lens. Moreover, if you buy lenses with large enough image circles, you’ll have almost unlimited levels of tilt and shift at your disposal, along with rise, fall, and swing.
This lets you adjust two major factors of an image – depth of field and composition – in ways that are often impossible with digital. Tilt (as well as swing) lets you align the depth of field with your subject, while shift (as well as rise and fall) lets you adjust the composition without realigning the camera itself.
When I started shooting large format film, I expected to use tilt far more than any other movements. But it’s actually been rise and fall that I use the most. The reason is that a classic challenge with forest photography – a subject I’ve been shooting a lot recently – is to avoid skewed trees. Pointing the camera even a bit upward will angle your trees as if they’re all falling away from you. It’s not always a bad effect, but it can get old quickly.
On the other hand, with my large format camera, I just point straight at the trees and use rise instead. The trees don’t go askew, and the photos look more natural to me.
Certainly, the same thing is possible with digital images if you do keystone corrections in Lightroom or Photoshop. But those corrections come at the expense of stretching the image, not to mention losing resolution when you inevitably need to crop the corrected shot.
Even though I’ve been using rise and fall more than the other movements, tilt corrections – and occasionally swing – are also a big help for aligning depth of field to the subject. They work great on “classic” landscapes where there aren’t any foreground elements breaking the horizon. This way, you can maximize sharpness across the image.
Of course, digital photographers have ways to extend depth of field, too. The main technique is focus stacking, which does a great job extending depth of field when nothing in the scene is moving very much. Still, I find the film process more flexible, especially if you want to combine tilt and shift effects. You can easily compose a large format film image with the optimal rise, shift, and tilt all at once. By comparison, on digital, you’d need to capture a focus stacked image and then perform keystone corrections on the resulting composite – potentially leading to some unwanted artifacts from either process.
Enjoyment
The final and possibly most important reason why it can be worth shooting large format film is simple enjoyment.
I love digital photography. And I love film photography too. They’re different processes and both rewarding in their own ways. I find that I take slightly different photos with large format film, since it slows me down (which is both good and bad) to really linger on my subject.
Shooting 4×5 film – and larger – has also sparked some extra interest in photography for me. I’m going out more often and spending more time putting conscious thought into my photos again. I’m also re-evaluating some of my skills like my tripod technique and metering process that had lapsed some over the years.
Then there’s the entire darkroom process, which I’ve finally started doing for the first time since college. It’s a lovely way to spend time and a hobby in and of itself – which is really what all this is about for me. Yes, I write for Photography Life as a job, but I still consider photography my hobby and want it to be something I keep enjoying. Every photographer is different, but for me, film has helped with that.
This is far from a “film beats digital” article, and frankly if I had to choose either I’d say that “digital beats film,” especially for most professional use today. Yet I’m shooting film more and more. Part of that is because the results – if everything goes well – beat what I’m personally capable of achieving with digital.
But the other part is enjoyment. At the end of the day, that’s really why large format film (and film in general) remains relevant and is even seeing a resurgence. Simply put, it’s a lot of fun. In a very digital world where many of us, including me, are addicted to our screens, the tangibility of film is a welcome relief.
I would add that as someone who still shoot 5×7 in the studio AND a Nikon D850 that even with plug in’s like NIK Silver Effects that there are qualities to a large format black and white negative contact printed onto silver print paper that are difficult to reproduce using even a professional printer (I have a P5000 epson), The only folks out there that seem to pull it off are the guys with dedicated black and white printers using a RIP and graded black ink sets.
Hi Spencer. Thanks for the article, very inspiring, please continue writing about your film experiences:) . Although I shoot mainly digital I love analog and scan negatives (35mm) regularly. If you are talking about color rendition in digital I am always confused. I would ask wich color rendition? I I convert with C1, DXO, LR or an other converter I get a very different color rendition all the time. In my experience the colors of film are more consistent (and easier to correct). In LR you can never predict. Often the greens, reds and skies are oversaturated but sometimes not.
Cees, you make a good point. I’m mainly referring to the “post-edit” color rendition of a digital raw file. I’ve generally found that with enough time and effort, I can push a raw image to a similar appearance whether I’m using Lightroom, Capture One, or others. But by default, the color renditions are fairly different depending on the software.
Too complex for me. I will stay away from it forever.
Nothing wrong with that. Large format film is not better than digital, it’s just different. And starting film if you’ve never done it before is a steep learning curve, like relearning photography in a lot of ways.
This discussion reminds me of the comparison between listening to digital music and listening to vinyl albums as vinyl has been making a resurgence over the last 15 years or so. There are a lot of similarities to your discussion about film in the reasons that people choose one over the other for music. There is the *potential* for better sound quality with vinyl (usually with far more expense involved), but there are also a lot more things that can go wrong between how the music was actually recorded, to how it was pressed to vinyl, to how it’s physically being played back (dirty records, needle skips, wear and tear, etc.). People also talk about the reason to listen to vinyl is that the hands-on experience is more enjoyable to get you to slow down and appreciate each song you’re listening to one at a time since it takes effort to change albums with no ability to easily jump from one song to another. So the digital vs. analog debate takes place across other hobbies as well and it’s interesting to see the similarities.
Ben, that’s a very nice comparison. Almost point by point, the situation is the same with large format film. The potential for better image quality is what sucked me in, and now it’s the process that keeps me there.
“There exists an inverted class of audiophiles who claim that the sound of vinyl, i.e. reproducing music by scraping needles across pieces of plastic, is superior to the sound of compact discs or other digital music despite the objectively improved distortion, dynamic range, and repeatability of digital recordings.”
— Audio woo, RationalWiki
rationalwiki.org/wiki/Audio_woo
Great article of inspiration. Looking forward to more LF articles especially with an emphasis on b&w landscape and studio photography.
Thanks, Curtis. I didn’t expect to write many film articles because Photography Life’s audience is mostly digital, but the film articles have been surprisingly popular so far. I’ll write more throughout the year, including on B&W landscapes.
Great article and some really good images.
Thank you, Anders! Glad you liked it.
I am getting the impression that even if image quality was not a factor there is something unique about the whole process and experience (poetry?) of film?
Back to non-poetic considerations: what are the difference between using tilt-shift on the film cameras you have used, and using an (D)SLR tilt-shift lens (on a corresponding digital camera)? Thank you.
Thank you, Fabrice. Large format film is a fun and interesting process regardless of the results, although it doesn’t hurt that the results are good. Although any dedicated digital photographer can get stellar results too, so it’s just a matter of which process (if not both) you want to shoot.
There are a few differences between digital tilt-shift lenses and the movements on large format cameras. First is the amount of movement available. If you get a lens with a large amount of coverage, there’s no practical limit to the amount of rise, fall, shift, tilt, and swing (or a combination thereof) that you can do on large format film. Digital tilt-shift lenses are limited to comparatively minor levels of each of these movements.
Another difference is that most digital tilt-shift lenses cannot do a combination of many different types of movements simultaneously. In other words, you can’t do rise and shift and tilt and swing all at the same time. You can only do one or maybe two.
Then there are some movements that no digital tilt-shift lens can do, such as rear tilt (when you tilt the back part of the camera instead of the front where the lens is). Rear tilt not only aligns your depth of field like tilt usually does, but also exaggerates the size of your foreground. It’s like using a wider angle lens on the foreground compared to the distance. Rear swing is similar.
So although the underlying principles are the same, the movements of large format are more flexible than a digital tilt-shift lens. That said, some photographers do go to the trouble of attaching digital backs to bellows cameras and regain most of these benefits digitally.
The camera may be brand new…but what about lens? Trying to buy a lens for a novice in large format like myself is a scary ordeal as I don’t know what a good lens is and what is a horrible eBay purchase… I can buy a new 4×5 camera but knowledge of what a good lens is and how to make a wise decision is what keeping me from trying large format…
That’s a great question, and you’re right. Even though plenty of companies still make large format cameras, none that I know of make large format lenses. You need to buy the lens used and probably end up with one that’s a few decades old.
The good news is that large format lenses are very sharp, especially if made within the last 50 years. They also don’t have any moving parts (other than the shutter, which is easily replaceable) and stay in good condition for decades or centuries. Actually, in the comparison against the Canon EOS R5, I had to crop from the center of the image instead of the edges, because the 4×5 lens was much sharper than the Canon along the edge! It would have been an unfair comparison in favor of the 4×5.
Here’s a list of modern(ish) 4×5 lenses in Copal shutters: www.largeformatphotography.info/lense…4x5in.html
With very few exceptions, every lens on that list will be extremely sharp at narrow landscape apertures like f/22 and f/32. Once you find one that looks good for your needs and has some copies available on eBay, just do a quick Google search to double check that people like it. There’s lots of info on almost all these lenses from forums like largeformatphotography.info.
As a final note, the more expensive large format lenses usually don’t cost more because they’re sharper. Instead, it’s that they have a larger maximum aperture (helpful for focusing on a dim ground glass), lighter weight, or greater coverage (such as covering 8×10 or maybe even larger).
“as I don’t know what a good lens is and what is a horrible eBay purchase”
There are a ton of community web pages and forums and Reddit subsections out there that will gladly tell you what to buy if you look a little or post a question. An hour of googling and reading will give you all you need to know.
Not to mention me having a feeling that article about just that, how to get into large format film might be in the works but only Spencer can answer that question ;)
Yes, I’m working on such an article already!