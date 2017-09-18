Why Hyperfocal Distance Charts Are Wrong

One of the most misunderstood parts about landscape photography is the correct way to fit your entire scene within a photo’s depth of field. Where do you focus? What aperture should you use? You might think that these questions are easy to answer with a hyperfocal distance chart, where you provide your focal length and aperture, and the chart tells you exactly where to focus. There’s only one hiccup — if you want the sharpest possible results, these charts are spectacularly wrong. For most landscape and architectural photographers, that’s a big deal. This article explains everything about hyperfocal distance charts: what they are, why they fail, and where to focus instead.
1) What Is Hyperfocal Distance?
The technical definition of hyperfocal distance is quite simple: It’s the closest point to your camera that you can focus, while still ending up with an acceptably sharp background.
Why did I put “acceptably sharp” in bold? Because it’s way too ambiguous. I’ll go more into that later, but this is the main reason why hyperfocal distance charts aren’t workable — and didn’t even work in the past, regardless of photographers’ changing standards for sharpness over time.
2) What Are Hyperfocal Distance Charts?
Typical hyperfocal distance charts look like this, although there are different ones for every sensor size:
Essentially, you input your aperture and focal length, and they output the closest point you can focus and still capture an acceptably sharp background. It’s not just charts, either; you’ll also find hyperfocal distance calculators and apps that give you the exact same values, but with some more flexibility on the inputs they allow.
But, since they aren’t accurate anyway, you don’t need to worry about any of this.
3) Why Are Hyperfocal Distance Charts Inaccurate?
Hyperfocal distance charts are wrong because their definition of “acceptably sharp” is sloppy and inflexible.
When the first hyperfocal distance charts were designed, someone decided that an acceptably sharp background contained some blur — enough to notice in a medium-sized print — but, all things considered, not a massive amount. After that point, nearly every other hyperfocal chart followed suit.
To be more specific, most hyperfocal distance charts are calculated to give you exactly 0.03 millimeters of background blur. (That’s the physical size of the blur projected onto your camera sensor.) If you’ve ever heard the term circle of confusion, this is all it’s talking about: the size that an out-of-focus pinpoint of light appears on your camera sensor itself.
So, what’s wrong with this definition? Perhaps your first thought is that this particular value, a 0.03-millimeter circle of confusion, happens to be too large for today’s world of high-resolution cameras, large prints, and 4K monitors. If we simply created hyperfocal distance charts with a more demanding value — maybe 0.015 millimeters, or 0.01 millimeters of blur — we’d be fine. Right?
Nope. Not at all.
That’s because the biggest issue with hyperfocal distance charts isn’t that their circle of confusion is too large. Yes, that is a problem, but there’s an even more important one: These charts recommend the exact same focusing distance for a given aperture and focal length, and it doesn’t change, no matter the landscape.
Say that you’re shooting with a 24mm lens, and you want to use an aperture of f/8 (since it’s the sharpest one on your lens). Logically, your focusing point should change depending upon the scene in front of you — whether there’s a foreground element nearby, or whether you’re at an overlook with everything in the distance. But, according to a hyperfocal distance chart, all you need to do here is focus eight feet away from the camera, and you’re set.
That is very, very inaccurate. Instead, the best method is to change your point of focus depending upon the scene. So, if every element of your image is in the distance, focus at the horizon. Or, if there’s a foreground element nearby, focus closer than eight feet (and use a smaller aperture while you’re at it).
If every one of your photos has an “acceptably sharp” background, that’s all it will have. It won’t have the best possible sharpness. It won’t keep your foreground as sharp as possible. All that it guarantees — and all that a hyperfocal distance chart tells you — is that your background will have exactly 0.03 millimeters of blur for every single photo.
So, drat. It seems like hyperfocal distance is a useless topic that won’t help you take sharper photos at all. Right?
Not necessarily. On one hand, it is true that hyperfocal distance charts aren’t useful; that should be fairly obvious by now. But that doesn’t mean hyperfocal distance in general is a bad concept. In fact, there is still a fantastic way to find the right focusing distance in landscape photography. It is also, I might add, quite a bit easier than pulling out a chart each time you take a photo.
4) The Optimal Focusing Method
Before going into the proper way to find your focusing distance, let’s examine the definition of hyperfocal distance one more time:
It’s the closest point to your camera that you can focus, while still ending up with an acceptably sharp background.
The holdup so far is that “acceptably sharp” has nothing to do with the scene you’re photographing. Is there a way to change that?
Indeed there is. Instead of defining it as an arbitrary, inflexible circle of confusion — no matter how large or small — I propose that an acceptably sharp background is one that is equally as sharp as the foreground. In other words, the background circle of confusion should be exactly the same as the foreground circle of confusion.
That, and that alone, will give you the sharpest possible results across the entire frame. You no longer have to worry about your foreground being vastly less sharp than the background; just focus closer until the two are equally sharp. And, if your “foreground” (the closest element in your photo) is a distant mountain, all you need to do is focus at infinity, and you’ll achieve a blur much smaller than 0.03 millimeters.
I can see some arguments from people who prefer, in a particular landscape, that either their foreground or background is significantly sharper than the other. That’s fair — but this technique is about maximizing your sharpness from front to back. If that’s your goal, as is the case for most landscape photographers, you’ll want the two to have matching levels of sharpness.
There is only one question left: How do you actually find the point that results in equal foreground and background blur? Is it all just guesswork?
Actually, the optimal method is remarkably simple: Find the closest element in your photo. Estimate how far away it is. Double that distance, and focus there. (That’s the real hyperfocal distance, as defined by equal foreground and background sharpness.)
If the closest element in your photo is one meter away, the hyperfocal distance is two meters away. If the closest element in your photo is ten feet away, the hyperfocal distance is twenty feet away.
This is called the double-the-distance method, and it’s something that should be stuck in the head of almost every landscape photographer. Focus twice as far as your closest object. Done.
If you’re worried about estimating distances perfectly, don’t be too concerned. First, this is no different from what you’d do with a normal hyperfocal distance chart — trying to focus at exactly fifteen feet, for example — so it isn’t anything new. And, on top of that, you don’t have to be totally accurate. If you focus at 2.8 meters rather than 3 meters, your photo will still be vastly sharper than if you followed a “proper” hyperfocal distance chart in the first place.
Another great thing about the double-the-distance method is that it doesn’t depend upon your focal length or aperture at all. The proper spot to focus in every single landscape, no matter your settings, is double the distance (again, assuming that you want maximum foreground-background sharpness).
The settings you use are still quite important, of course. If your landscape extends from three feet to infinity, and you’re focused at six feet, you wouldn’t want to use an aperture of f/2. But even if you do use an aperture of f/2, you’ll still maximize the sharpness in the scene; it’s just better to use a more typical landscape aperture of f/11 or so instead.
Actually, that’s another important point. Now that you’ve found the best possible spot to focus, what aperture should you use for the sharpest photo? A smaller aperture will provide as much depth of field as possible, but it also decreases your photo’s sharpness due to diffraction.
That’s also a crucial technique to learn — and, once again, there is an optimal answer — but it is too long to describe in this article. I’ve already covered everything in detail in my article on choosing the sharpest aperture. That’s a great place to start.
So, is that it? You simply focus at double the distance for every photo, and you’re set?
Yes indeed. For landscape photography, this method is a fantastic tool to have in your kit. It’s how I focus for every single landscape I encounter, given that I want the maximum possible depth of field. Don’t worry yourself with hyperfocal distance charts, because their definition of “acceptably sharp” isn’t up to par. Instead, focus twice as far as your closest subject, and you’ll be set.
5) Are Lens Aperture Scales Also Inaccurate?
Some lenses (though fewer nowadays) have built-in scales to tell you how much depth of field you’ll get at a given aperture. They look something like this:
People frequently ask me whether it’s possible to use these depth of field scales to focus properly and use the optimal aperture. Or, like hyperfocal distance charts, are these scales also wrong?
In practice, there are a couple reasons why you’d want to avoid using these lens scales as a guide for the best possible place to focus. First, you have to ensure that the distance markers on your particular lens are accurate in the first place. Not all of them will be calibrated perfectly, and it’s very possible that your lens will misidentify how far away it’s focused. For example, it may say that it’s focused at five feet, but it’s actually focused at seven or eight feet instead.
More than that, though, these focusing scales are also calibrated with a 0.03 millimeter circle of confusion in mind. This means that their depth of field markers are — to say the least — quite generous. I mentioned earlier that 0.03 millimeters of blur is fairly noticeable on medium-sized prints, and that’s still true. If you follow the indicators on lenses like this, your horizon and foreground will each have 0.03 millimeters of blur. That’s not a massive or unforgivable amount, but, very often, you can do better.
So, as a whole, I wouldn’t use these scales to focus properly in a landscape. They’re not quite as bad as hyperfocal distance charts, but the optimal method is, like always, double-the-distance.
6) Conclusion
Hyperfocal distance charts are wrong for two reasons. First, their definition of an “acceptably sharp” background has a 0.03-millimeter circle of confusion, which isn’t particularly sharp. And, even worse, these charts don’t change at all depending upon the landscape in front of you. So, they simply aren’t flexible.
Instead, it’s best to define an “acceptably sharp background” as being “equally sharp as the foreground.” That maximizes definition across the entire frame, from top to bottom, and it lets you do away with the issues of traditional hyperfocal distance charts.
Best of all, finding this point — the correct hyperfocal distance — is simple. You have to locate the closest object in your frame, estimate its distance from your camera sensor’s plane, and then double that distance.
For landscape photographers, this information is essential. If you’ve ever been at a scene with a great foreground and background, but you’ve been unable to capture both as sharp as possible at once, this is the proper hyperfocal distance. Forget charts and calculators; forget depth of field scales on your lenses. By focusing at double the distance, you can maximize the sharpness of a scene without compromise, and it is far easier to put into practice, too.
If you have questions about hyperfocal distance charts, depth of field, doubling the distance, or anything else I covered, feel free to ask about it below. This is a higher-level topic, but it’s an important one that every landscape photographer should know. There’s certainly enough misinformation floating around online about hyperfocal distance, so I’ll do my best to address any concerns in the comments section.
Comments
Excellent explanation, thanks!
I’ve been stacking a Near and Far image combination, which is only useful when there is nothing moving.
That is a very useful technique indeed! But yes, for many landscapes it simply isn’t possible. Whenever I can, I always try to get everything as sharp as possible in a single photo, which is where the double-the-distance technique comes in handy.
Informative article, thanks for the education on acceptable sharpness.
I feel as if there is one piece of information missing; what aperture to use in a given situation. You demonstrate this in the last and second last photos. Let us examine the very last photo where you indicate that the nearest item of interest is five feet away and therefore you focused ten feet away. I get the impression that you referenced a hyperfocal chart in order to determine that f/9.0 was sufficient to provide the foreground grass and background mountain in focus. Since we are always fighting diffraction at higher apertures, minimizing the necessary aperture is seen as a benefit and you did not use f/16 as demonstrated in the second last photo where the nearest focal point of interest was one foot away.
Andy
Thank you, Andy! Yes, I considered adding that information into this article, but it was already long enough that I didn’t want to overload it with information.
The sharpest aperture for a photo also does have a mathematically accurate answer. You’re correct, too, that it involves looking at a chart. However, rather than a traditional hyperfocal distance chart, you need to consult a sharpest aperture chart, or a sharpest aperture calculator. Not very many people have written about this in the past. The two best options out there are: First, the article I wrote on choosing the sharpest aperture (https://photographylife.com/how-to-choose-the-sharpest-aperture). Second, the trio of apps written by George Duovos (which I link to under the “6. Smartphone Apps” section of the sharpest aperture article). Most other “how to choose the sharpest aperture” articles out there skirt around the issue and recommend just defaulting somewhere from f/8 to f/16.
Great addition, cheers :)
Hey this is great but instead 0.03 I was using 0.02 which was better but I will give this a try, but when you focus do you use manual focus at double the distant?
Hi Chris, although using a circle of confusion of 0.02mm will improve background sharpness, it doesn’t do anything to improve the lack of flexibility of hyperfocal distance charts in the first place. For example, even with the 0.02mm background blur example, your suggested charts would tell me to focus 12 feet away with a 24mm lens at f/8 — even if the landscape is all the way at infinity (like the mountain example photo in this article).
Doubling the distance works no matter how far away your subjects are. If your subject is 1000 feet away, focus 2000 feet away — both of which are already functionally at infinity, so just focus at infinity.
As for manual versus autofocus, it doesn’t really matter. Double the distance is double the distance. In a best-case scenario, autofocus and manual focus will find exactly the same point, so there will be no difference between them. However, if autofocus is having a hard time locking on your subject, or there is no clear subject at double the distance, manual focus will certainly be preferable.
Understood thank you very much;)
I’m of the thought that having everything appear in focus on a landscape is just a bit unnatural. I actually like having a bit of the background blur out as it better matches what I see. Feels right.
Just a personal preference.
That’s a fair approach. Even in that case, though, I caution against using hyperfocal distance charts. It’s probably best to use the double-the-distance method, and then back up your focus ring slightly to favor the foreground. The reason is that, in a landscape with a massive depth of field (objects nearly touching your lens), following hyperfocal distance charts will give you a 0.03mm circle of confusion in the background — but the circle of confusion in the foreground could be far higher, with areas that are wildly blurry. The DTD method will equalize foreground and background sharpness, and then you can modify it in whichever direction suits your preferences.
Wow! This is something I am going to try the next time I am out shooting landscape. “Focus twice as far as your closest object. Done.” I love it! Thank you for sharing this!
Glad you like it! It’s a surprisingly simple technique, which is why I’m surprised it isn’t known so widely.
A presentation like this is rather incomplete IMHO if it doesn’t also include the alternative approach described in detail by Harold Merklinger: http://www.trenholm.org/hmmerk/
In a nutshell, IIRC, focus at infinity using an aperture setting that is the same size of what you want to resolve at infinity. All you are giving up vs the hyperfocal distance approach is a factor of 2 at the near distance.
I hardly ever use hyperfocal and prefer very much to focus on the detail in the landscape that I want to be in focus. I do like the idea presented in the article above to focus on twice the distance of the closest subject that I want to have in focus. Quite convenient.
I am also wondering why there is not a single camera that has the option to tell it to go to the hyperfocal distance directly. The info is in the EXIF data so it should be easy to provide the option to actually have that value used and set on the lens.
Hi Dieter,
If Harold Merklinger’s method works for you, go for it, but I don’t suggest it in general; it really is a spectacularly bad way to focus. It recommends that you focus at infinity for every photo. That could work without too many issues if your subjects are all far away, but it would be a very poor choice for something like the second-to-last image in the article above, where my nearest subject was one foot away. Not to mention the complexity of this method, and I really see no reason why anyone would do it rather than simply doubling the distance…
Well, it did away with the hyperfocal distance issues (which became worse once lenses no longer had DOF scales). But I do agree, nothing is simpler than the easy message you described in your post. I will read your article one more time to make sure I got it right; Merklinger and hyperfocal never really worked for me.
That’s a fair point. I do see where the method originated; it just isn’t optimal if you want the sharpest possible front-to-back image. Thanks for mentioning it, though — I’ve heard a few other photographers bring it up in the past, so it’s clearly a technique that has entered some degree of mainstream use. But there are indeed better options out there.
Best of luck using the DTD method. I think you’ll find it much easier to implement.
I noticed the hyperlocal distance in the EXIF just yesterday while checking my shutter count. While the idea of having the camera automatically focus at that distance, the same COC principle applies and that, as far as I am aware, is an unknown value for what my camera uses.
The hyperfocal distance value in your EXIF is calculated, not measured. It’s calculated from your aperture, focal length, and a CoC of 0.03 millimeters. So, it really is no different than simply looking up the value on a “traditional” hyperfocal distance chart yourself. Not as useful as it might seem, unfortunately.
Thanks for confirming the CoC value Spencer; kinda what I figured but it was only an assumption on my part.
DTD = KISS
Thank you!
Yes indeed! I don’t know if there are any simpler methods out there.
:) Just because, about 40 years ago an old timer told me that he just focused on his subject and then pulled the focus in “a tad”. I think that is simpler and is somewhat effective though I have to try your idea as it seems it will be more consistent.
So when you focus at double the distance, you just swivel your camera down and focus on a rock, or a plant, or whatever is at that distance, then recompose and shoot, is that it? Talk about KISS!!!
Yes, that’s right! If you like, you don’t need to focus and recompose, either; you could just compose and then focus by changing your autofocus point (generally in live view), or just manual focus.
Awesome!! Thank you. Great article; I’m all about simple. 🙂
The double the distance method was actually first discussed on PL three years ago in the Forum section:
https://photographylife.com/discussions/topic/getting-all-in-focus-in-landscape
Yes, we’ve talked about it a few times before. It’s a very useful technique! I’ve mentioned it offhand in a few articles, and a bit more in depth in my general hyperfocal distance article (https://photographylife.com/hyperfocal-distance-explained). It looks like a few people talked about it even before that in the link you attached.
We aren’t the ones who invented this technique — not by a wide margin. We just use it ourselves in the field, and hope that other people will pick it up as well.
Spencer, this is a very helpful article. I tend to just shoot at apertures based on past experience when things were acceptably sharp. I tend to be taking photos on the go, but this will be handy when I’m taking more time for a particular shot.
I have to say I really enjoy your photos as well. Nicely done and naturally processed. I know it’s part of the magic, but I’d love to know how you generally post process, especially the second to last shot with the grass in the foreground and cloudy mountain in the background as just one example. I’m always looking for ways to tweak my processing. I generally believe I make it more complicated than it needs to be. I’ve been reading PL for a couple of years now and finally decided to comment.
Hi Andy, thank you for the kind comments. Even with the double-the-distance technique, it’s still true that you have to set a good aperture, in which case past experience helps quite a bit (especially if you prefer not to carry charts, such as the ones I discussed with Andy — looks like a different Andy — in comment 2.1).
I try to do all my processing in Lightroom, if possible. That was the case for the second-to-last image as well. There’s no perfect way to post-process an image — no right or wrong steps you can take to get there. For me, the most important thing is to visualize exactly how I want the final photograph to look, and then make all the edits with that final image in mind (rather than going down the list of sliders one by one and testing which direction I like better).
In that photo specifically, I dropped the highlights significantly and boosted the shadows quite a bit (both of which are very typical in such a high-contrast scene). The grasses in the original foreground were quite dark, and parts of the snow were almost blown out. I adjusted the brightness and contrast sliders very slightly, and I added +19 vibrance. I typically try not to adjust clarity or saturation too much, although this of course depends upon the image. Here, I kept both at zero. Same goes for spot healing — I didn’t do any here, and I very rarely do for anything other than dust specks.
Beyond that were some HSL and local adjustments — mainly to make the grasses more colorful, brighten the corn lilies, and do a bit more selective darkening of the hotspots in the sky and snow. I’ve attached a JPEG export of the unedited file (aside from an identical crop) to this comment. I hope it helps give you a good idea of the magnitude of edits that I made. The most noticeable change should be the brighter grass, which I did via the shadows slider and some local adjustments (including a gradient to brighten them).
Thanks for great info I have queistion please
How do you measure the focus distance ?
what about using laser pointer ?
thanks
For that, I typically just estimate. It should be fairly easy to predict distances, especially at a closer range, and you don’t need to be totally exact in order to capture a very sharp result. If you like, and it’s possible without harming your landscape, you could consider measuring it simply by counting paces. If the closest foreground object is four paces in front of you, walk eight paces (total), and find something on the ground where you are. When you walk back to your camera, focus on whatever object you just noted.
I don’t usually do that, though. Estimation nearly always works just fine.
Liked the advise given by you Spencer. Its an easy thumb-rule to follow. This way, one can decide on what one needs to focus on depending on the scene in front of the camera view. An earlier suggestion I had seen was to focus on 1/3rd the distance in to the frame. But then this would mean that some part may still be in slight blur in immediate viscinity. One can not be accurate anyway about focussing at the Hyperfocal distance anyway.
Yes, the 1/3 focus method has some popularity, but it is quite vague, and not something I’ve ever found to be particularly useful.
Excellent information a really good reason to join this site.
Very glad you enjoyed it!
Spencer thank you for the clear explanation.
I must say that i use an other method, more time consuming:
Looking at the scene in liveview at 100% at the chosen aperture ( and use d810 splitview) and deciding what aperture and focusdistance is best to capture what i want. I have noticed that almost every lens has it quirks that are addressed by this method. It also works with TS lenses.
Sadly the focus scale on most lenses has small throws making the method more cumbersome than necessary
Yes, that is also a good point. If your camera happens to have split-screen focusing, it is a very valuable feature, and it’s true that it makes it easier to correct for lens aberrations like field curvature or focus shift. Thanks for adding this.
great article, many thanks !!
but how can we be sure to use the right aperture depending of the scene?
for exemple, on a landscape I may use f5.6 instead of f5.6 wich be enough, how can we know the perfect aperture for maximum of deep of feild depending of the landscape situation?
Check out the discussion I had with Andy in comment 2.1. There is a mathematically accurate way, but it’s beyond the scope of this article, so you can read about it here instead: https://photographylife.com/how-to-choose-the-sharpest-aperture
The alternative is just to go by past experience and generally just use smaller and smaller apertures depending upon the depth of field you need. But if you’re going for total accuracy, the method in the article I just linked is the proper way.
Ok, you are saying a very wrong sentence: “Hyperfocal charts are inaccurate”. That’s not true. Hyperfocal charts are accurate to determine the correct focus distance with a fixed circle of confusion and aperture and focal length. If this isn’t sharp enough for today high definition photography, that’s another matter , but doesn’t mean that focus charts are inaccurate..
That said, a good article as always.
Regards
Glad you liked the article. I think it’s just semantics. I consider hyperfocal distance charts to be inaccurate simply because they don’t give you the sharpest possible image from front to back. However, if your goal is indeed to capture exactly 0.03mm of background blur, then of course they are completely accurate (and the double-the-distance method isn’t). I don’t see it as having anything to do with today’s high-definition photography, because it still applies even with lower-resolution film; these charts do not recommend the optimal spot to focus if you want your foreground and background both to be as sharp as possible.
Very helpful article for many people, Spencer, and clearly explained as usual. I’ve been using the DtD method myself for quite a few years now, mainly for wide-angle landscape photography.
Obviously, whenever I shoot at middle to longer focal lengths, I focus on the main subject as depth-of-field becomes too narrow to keep both fore- and background elements sharp. (just a little comment I wanted to insert for newbies reading along)
Very true. If it isn’t possible to capture everything within your depth of field, or you intentionally want some out-of-focus regions, it certainly is best to focus on your subject (in most cases) than at double the distance. Thanks for the addition.
Beautiful and awesome.
Glad you liked it!
From Wikipedia: The hyperfocal distance is the closest distance at which a lens can be focused while keeping objects at infinity acceptably sharp. When the lens is focused at this distance, all objects at distances from half of the hyperfocal distance out to infinity will be acceptably sharp.
Clear, concise, and precise. Using the hyperfocal distance doesn’t tell you to focus on the closest object, it tell you to focus at the twice the nearest object.
Any photographer should know this as it been said thousands of time, focus at twice the nearest object WITH the appropriate, hyperfocal aperture. This IS the hyperfocal distance method. The hyperfocal method is designed to keep the nearest and farthest object in equal sharpness.
You can easily see this with this DOF graphing tool:
http://www.tawbaware.com/maxlyons/calc.htm
All you’ve done is clarified YOUR incorrect understanding, and probably confused others.
I’m a bit confused… because we aren’t in disagreement.
You said “Using the hyperfocal distance doesn’t tell you to focus on the closest object, it tell you to focus at the twice the nearest object.”
I said “Finding this point — the correct hyperfocal distance — is simple. You have to locate the closest object in your frame, estimate its distance from your camera sensor’s plane, and then double that distance.”
Throughout the entire article, I never once said to focus on your closest object. (If I did, please let me know where, so that I may correct it.) That would be an awful place to focus, since your background would be wildly blurry. I have always and only said to focus at double the distance to your closest subject. That’s why I’ve been calling it the double-the-distance method.
I hope that clarifies things for you. Let me know if I’m misunderstanding your comment, but I believe we’re on exactly the same page here.
USE BLOODY METRES!!! it’s what the WHOLE world uses! basically it’s pointless article for anybody outside US.
I assume that this comment is a joke, or that you didn’t read the article, but if it is serious:
I used meters and millimeters multiple times throughout this article. I also used feet multiple times throughout this article. I even used paces at one point in the comments section. And that’s because double the distance… is double the distance. It doesn’t matter what units you use.
If you’re talking specifically about the hyperfocal distance chart I provided at the beginning, and my later references to it throughout the article, it’s true that it only has imperial rather than metric units. I didn’t bother providing a meters version because hyperfocal distance charts don’t matter in the first place. If you check out my article on choosing the sharpest aperture (https://photographylife.com/how-to-choose-the-sharpest-aperture) you’ll find that I do provide a meters version of the chart, since — very correctly — you pointed out that much of our audience follows the metric system.
I don’t mind critiques of my articles. But to think that this article is “basically pointless” for that reason is quite silly, because double the distance is universally double the distance.
Thank you Spencer this is a great article. A simple rule of thumb that is easy to remember. Another recommendation I have see is given there is no particular object of focus, then focus about 1/3 of the way through a landscape frame