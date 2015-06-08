Why 16 Megapixels, When I Could Have 50?

If there was a 100 MP DSLR announced tomorrow, I would pre-order it, then spend many sleepless nights waiting for it to arrive. I’d suffer nightmares where Imatest monsters would kick Zeiss Otus’s around and laugh at their feeble attempts at keeping up with my high resolution camera. It would get even worse when I put a second mortgage on my house so I could afford the new supercomputer to crunch those images. I’d pace the halls of my house, past my favorite matted and framed 24”x36” lens chart prints, while wondering if I needed a car with a bigger trunk that could carry enough CF cards for a day’s shooting.
But it doesn’t need to be that way. Even if they plopped the Lincoln Monument in the middle of Yosemite Valley I could take the architecture in the grand landscape shot with only a 12-16 MP camera and never know the difference between it and my 100 MP dream machine. How can I say this?
Here’s proof. I took these nearly identical images of these trees on Nasim’s recent fall color workshop. One was shot on the full frame 36 MP Nikon D810 with Zeiss Distagon T* 35mm f/2 ZF.2 – a match made in Mansurov Heaven. The other was the duo from hell – the discontinued 16 MP DX Nikon D7000 sinfully saddled with a Nikkor 18-300mm superzoom, Photography Life’s worst reviewed lens ever. I set up my tripod, framed the shots as equally as I could (zooming to 35mm equivalent on the loser lens), then snapped two frames. When I loaded them into Lightroom, the superzoom shot looked horrid – oops, I forgot to remove the split ND filter. Oh well, I dodged it back into decency then exported both files using Photography Life’s recommended web resolution. I then put the images up side-by-side on my laptop monitor (MacBook Pro Retina) and asked Nasim to tell me which was which. After much squinting and head scratching he pointed to one and said “That’s probably the Zeiss”. He was wrong – it was the superzoom.
“That’s not fair,” Nasim groused, “I need to see these at 100 percent.”
And there’s the rub. You don’t need to see images at 100% because that’s not the way final output is viewed. When you look at a Herb Ritts print in a gallery are you obsessing over seeing a 1:1 cropped scan of the original negative to make sure it’s a good photo? Of course not. All that counts in the end is how good the final output looks.
So my 16 MP shot fooled Nasim at final output (2048×1638 pixels) and it looks just fine on the web. But what about 16 MP vs 36 MP for gallery prints or magazine work? Again 16 MP is just fine because even printed at 300 PPI, for the cover of an 8.5”x11” magazine the file only needs to be 8.4 MP. Oooh, but what about a two-page spread? That would take 16.8 MP at 300 PPI. I hate to break it to you, but 16 MP is still enough as the human eye (assuming perfect 20/20 vision) when viewing a magazine just short of arm’s length can only resolve about 150-220 PPI depending on who’s figure you use for the resolution of the human eye (0.6 to 1 arc-second). That is why Apple calls their laptop display a “Retina” display because we view laptops at the same distance as we read magazines and the Retina display has a resolution of 220 PPI (for us geeks out there the new Mac 5K display is 217 PPI which unless you view it at laptop distance is overkill).
Here’s a recent shot of mine as it appeared in the table of contents in February’s Arizona Highways. It was shot with the 16 MP Nikon D4s and cropped to about 9.5 MP and looks tack sharp (I crunched the dimensions and got 218 PPI as final resolution as published). All those two-page spreads that impressed us five years ago were probably shot with 8-12 MP cameras. They look just as good as those today.
The key to this all of this is the concept of “normal viewing distance”. We view shots on our phones closer than we view magazine pages. We view huge gallery prints from across a room, not tucked in a narrow hallway (my lens chart pin-ups excepted). We view billboards from a block away.
The further away your final output is viewed, the less PPI it needs to be printed at. This is why billboards are printed at ~10 PPI. From half-a-block away you can’t tell the difference between 10 PPI or 1000 PPI. A 16 MP image printed at 10 PPI will be 41 feet wide. I’ve only had one photo published on a billboard and it was taken with an 8 MP point-and-shoot and looked fine at 30 mph.
Even though camera resolution has grown rapidly in the last decade, the resolution of the human eye has remained the same. Unless you’re a cropoholic, a forensic specialist, or working for over-demanding clients, anything more than a 16 MP camera is overkill. With the exception of one of the first two shots (I can’t tell which), all of these were shot on 16 MP DSLR bodies.
I hope I’ve saved you a load of money with this article. When it comes to sharp photos, you don’t need to invest in a high-resolution camera or matching state-of-the-art lenses because your eye will never know the difference. Go ahead and laugh at those fools with their 50 MP cameras and 5K displays. Then you can take all that money you just saved and go over to my website and buy some delicious gallery prints. Goodness knows I could use the money. How else will I be able to pay back for my Nikon D810?
Great article, John, made me chuckle!
That’s why I have stopped with my D3s, D3 and D2Xs. I have stepped out of the megapixel rat race, and my wallet has won :-)
I have stepped out of the megapixel rat race, and my wallet has won :-)
+1
Enjoyed the humour even as we chase the ‘perfect image’.
And this still does not mean that 36 or 50MP have their own advantages, though I totally agree that 16MP is enough for most people.
On the other hand, I could argue that for the trees pictures above (for that size), you don’t even need a DSLR at all.
that is the case with uncroped photos using the whole frame. Then really 24 and 36 and 50 mp are not necessary. BUT, i shoot aviation and often than not my subject occupies around 20% average lets say surface in the center of my frame, and most often than not the rest is just blue colour that am cropping out. Now if you also count that i want to make this 20% of the frame an A3 300dpi offset print ….. In this case, i need all the MP i can get, Its about what subjectively everyones doing with their camera.
You should just try and get closer to your subject, that is what real photographers do (sarcasm).
I think more MP is great. It is progress and it is catching up to film resolution, somehow. It does, however, make all the gear _and_ a lot of techniques currently existing obsolete. And this includes a lot of lenses, since more MP will expose flaws even in good glass. It also includes shooting handheld in a careless way, since not carefully balancing exposure time will yield a “jumped” image.
I am all for creative vision first, but gear is also important. If it wasn’t, every photographer out there would shoot with cheapo lenses and cheap cameras and the manufacturers would go bankrupt over the course of the year. And this is revealed even in the article. The shot taken with the “lesser” DSLR and “lesser” lens had to be put through image editing to eliminate unwanted stuff (and I bet heavy fringing was included there, I’ve shot with cheapo/old lenses) before even starting to compare it with the other image. And if you don’t have time to run stuff through photo processing software every time (and in large quantities), then you will go with the better lens (although probably not the more MP camera). I have shot predatory birds both with my D90 and Nikkor 70-300 f/4-5.6 and D800 with the 70-200 f/2.8 VR II and when drawing the line the difference wasn’t so much image quality, but time spent editing for sharpness, fringing, etc.
Standards are elevated year after year after year, and this holds true in a lot of fields. Maybe those photos shot at 8 MP years ago look great in print, but capping your creations because “you don’t really need more MP because you either print it or resize it” seems like imposing one’s opinions, just as people glorifying gear do.
People have different needs and different purposes, dictated by their work, mainly. Explain to a wild-life photographer how the 70-200 is so sharp and etc, he will retort that contrary to popular belief and internet pictures lions can be quite aggressive and do tend to attack people who stick cameras in their faces and a 400mm+ lens is a lot more desirable when shooting such specimens, sometimes even with a TC attached, and the more MP the camera has, the better the chances of getting a good photograph out of an unplanned shot.
I think we should refrain from bashing the MP race, admit there is a reason to it – the D800 sensor didn’t just bring 36MP of awesomeness, it also brought incredible dynamic range and great ISO performance – and realise that any type of elitism isn’t doing any good. You got a Df? Good for you, it’s a great camera. You shoot with a D90? Same. You bought a Leica system and spent 15.000$ just for the hipster badge and you take terrible photos? You should go back to “school”. That dude bought a 50MP Canon 5D? Ask him about how his lenses fare, opinions, etc. Don’t just point your finger at him and tell him he’s bad.
Getting along in this world is just as important as the differences that we come to accept, be those race, religion, photographic brand or megapixel preferences. Peace!
Yes, he could stand on a ladder, couldn’t he? :-)))
I could not agree more with you on the points you raised, Cosmin. There is a use and a justification for every type of gear… Even if a given type is needed in only 1% of photo situation, it is still useful and cannot be dismissed.
I gotta admit, I am from the get closer crowd :) Perhaps a “pursuit drone” would help you get closer to your subjects……
You are so right about one thing…….I like to shoot wildlife from as close as possible…. but I would not recommend that for lions, tigers or bears…..
It doesn’t take much to need MPs. Just try taking a few snaps of a small bird – even for simple identification purposes, not caring about the art. That’s why the bird crowd love those DX-cameras with lots of pixels in a small area. There are countless other motifs too where walking is simply not an option, not to mention weight consideration. Might be dangerous, impolite, or forbidden to go close, and you may not be able to carry huge lenses for those 10% shots where you need them. But if you got the pixels, shoot, crop, and there’s usuall still an image to be pleased of. For many of us, more MPs give more options. Simple as that.
All true. 10-16 mb sensors (APS – FF) have their advantages on various situations. For example I am happy that I can take quality street – candid – travel ( portrait and *scape) pictures with a D90 I bought for a joke price. I save valuable disk space too that i need for the monster raw files of my motorsports / aviation pics shot with the highest mp camera I can get my hands on.
Very very true the PP time difference between cheap and expensive gear.
Still shooting on EOS 30D (8mpx) and im happy
Great article and so true. I sold my D3s and my D600 and then wrestled with the decision as to whether I should buy the D810, a D750 or a Df. I now own the Df and couldn’t be happier.
As far as you can remember, are you just as happy with the AF system of the Df as you were with the D3s? In your opinion, is there a significant difference between the two? And when you compare Df and D600, would you say both AF systems are ± the same? Thanks for your answers.
Jean,
As I am sure that you know, the AF system in the D3s is far superior to the Df and the D600. I do miss the 51 point system, the 2 card slots and a couple of the hard buttons. I do not miss the size and weight of the D3s, and the image quality of the Df is outstanding, but not necessarily better than either of the other two. The Df is a joy to use and if you read the various reviews, you know that you either love it or hate it. I also bought it at a $600 discount with $400 off on a bundled Nikkor 70-200 f/4 lens after selling my 70-200 2.8 VRII with the D3s, so the price pain is substantially less for me. Is it the best camera that I’ve ever owned? No. Is it better than a D750? What do you mean by better?
Don (i may have posted this as a Guest since I had trouble signing in).
Er, I did not mention the D750… I asked you about the Df vs. the D600, because I used to have a D600 and I did not find its AF system that terrible…
Thanks for sharing your experience, Don. You confirm what Nasim wrote about the Df. Actually you mention the very reasons why I did not buy that camera: only one card slot and, obviously, the AF system. It looks like there’s a trade-off in everything we may choose… Should a Df2 address those problems I may well fall for it.
Sorry, I consider the AF systems in both the D600 and Df to be equal, and I, too, don’t find it to be a big problem. It would be nice to be able to move your focus point to the outermost edges of the frame, but probably like you, I’ve used far less capable cameras. Your first was a Nikormat, mine was a Nikkorex X, then an F, and so on, so the 39 point system is hardly a handicap. I only mentioned the D750 since i seriously considered it instead of the Df and think that it’s a much better bang for the buck, but no where near as much fun to use as the Df. Should the Df2 appear without the shortcomings of the Df, I, too, will probably be forced to trade up. After all, it’s only money.
Absolutely true. I have a D800E and great lenses, but I’d take more dynamic range and better ISO performance in a heartbeat over an extra 20mp. Being able for get more details out of high contrast light is much more valuable to the final output.
Mr. John, this is one of the best articles I have read. Not only e-v-e-r-y word is true, but also is funny as hell. Besides I don’t make the kind of tests you made with Mr. Nassim but I always tell that to my friends: The Mega Pixel Myth… and meanwhile I will keep shooting with my D300s… happily ever after! Cheers from Venezuela
In film days people did not care that much, there was no 100%, people were freely using aperture for DoF and did not care about aberrations & diffraction everyone is looking for today with their 100%… Not that I miss film cameras, but I miss this healthly attitude to photography…
I hate to break this to you, but “film days” are still here. They never left.
For a tiny few.
Nothing wrong with it, I spent many years shooting developing and printing from film in the traditional way and loved every minute.
But the plain fact is that digital is superior in so many ways, that film use has shrunk to a small artisanal core of dedicated enthusiasts rather like people who love vintage cars, steam engines and old sailing boats. These things retain a charm which many cherish but which no longer fit into a fast moving technological society.
I would say, regardless of the fact that a few may still produce better results with film (e.g. DR in B&W photography), majority will produce better results in digital. So when you take average over all photographers out there, digital will come out better. But again, photography is an individual thing so discussing film vs digital is probably not best…
A minority view, to be sure. And an insulting and arrogant one.
You mean yours?
Don’t be so hard on yourself or take it so hard that film has fallen from the highlights of photography and is now merely a shadow of its former self….
She/He’s trollin’ I wouldn’t worry about it. But if those views are genuine, then there’s a lot of gaps in her/his education.
How so?
Yes, well this reveals how out of touch you are. Film is superior, always will be, and worldwide, the film user base is not shrinking, but is in fact, growing. The most successful photographers on the planet shoot film. Andreas Gursky recently sold ‘Rhine II’ for 4.2 Million USD. Large format film. Not to mention the many other highly successful and respected users of large format photography.
I like digital, it fits into my work flow for some things, but digital isn’t really in the same ball park.
“Film is superior, always will be”… Good luck with that! Yes, I can see the attraction of film. Don McLean and may others shoot with film but digital brings advanced processing doable and undoable straight to the desktop. For most photographers that makes digital superior. I’m still trying to get a better night sky shot with digital, though, than on 35mm transparency at 400 ASA . Can’t be done yet, not long to wait now though!!
Well of course, if you’re talking about 35mm. I did specify that.
I’ve given the film V digital thing a lot of thought, and while I started and finished my degree with a D800 which I still have, and really do like, I’ve gradually moved over to film. The reason why I say that film will always be superior, isn’t necessarily a comment on resolution. For me, and I stress that it’s a subjective opinion, film has an indefinable beauty in its captured surface. It’s analogue, and maybe that’s why. I find it a little difficult to pinpoint the exact reasons, but for me, the sheer look of it is a lot more appealing than the look of a digital file, again, regardless of resolution.
Well, if you had said that film was your preference and your opinion was subjective, we would never have got into an argument.
I completely agree that film has a different look and even ‘feel’ compared to digital which many, including myself, love, but we shouldn’t assert it’s technologically or artistically superior.
It’s slow and inconvenient to use, slow, messy and inconvenient to process, slow, messy and inconvenient to print – and wonderful in spite of all that.
Betty, you are so right here. This past weekend I finally took my new (old) RB67 out for a spin. Put four rolls of 120 negative film through it and now have it packaged to send to a lab in New York. This will take about two weeks to get the contact sheets and negatives back. I’ll look them over for about a week to decide what to print and to a different lab for printing since the lab I use to develop the film on does that. THEY DON’T PRINT. ARGGGGGGHHHHHH!!!. Once I get the final print back the cost will be about six times that of a digital file sent to Bay Photo or White Wall for the same image. Yes, film is different alright, especially when working in color. I no longer have a dark room so processing myself, except for black and white negative film is no longer an option and I have never processed my own color so I’m not going to start now.
And you should continue on your journey. But if you find it difficult to make a living in photography handing clients negatives or chromes, you’re going to have to go back to digital to get paid. The only reason I switched from film to digital in 2002 is because none of my clients publishers worked in film any longer. Everything became digital. Even my flower art photographs had to be digital. The photography world is digital but kudos to those who would rather shoot film.
I just bought a Pentax 645n and a Fuji GSW 690. I’ll eventually move into 4×5 no doubt as I’m surrounded by people at Uni who are constantly talking about it.
Film is gorgeous, it’s fun to use, and I like the processes, but I’m not about to sell my D800 and associated gear just yet. Film is for me, digital is for everyone else.
I am looking at the Pentax 645 as well. I’m not familiar with the Fuji GSW 690. I also have both 4×5 and 5×7 field cameras. I gave up on my 8×10 as I got older because even the tripod got too heavy for me to move around. The Mamiya RB67 kit I recently bought is pristine and beautiful to use but I think I like the Pentax format better and most likely some time during the summer opt for that medium. If you live in a major city where film labs still exist you should not have any problems but even my old labs in New York are out of business and I have to find new labs to process film and prints. Plus, finding a lab that still does an internegitives process is getting very difficult. Most of them want to drum scan the chrome and turn it into a digital negative for printing purpose. I think that defeats the process of film. Like you, I do most of this kind of photography for myself but it is purely nostalgia. I will not delude myself into thinking I can earn my living this way. I may, perhaps, sell a print from film here and there but my income is derived from my digital files. I have resolved myself to that and after 13 years of transcending to digital I won’t look back.
Mike, you’re going to love the Pentax if you buy one. It’s a joy to use. I went out with it pre-dawn yesterday and shot three rolls of Fuji Pro 400 on landscapes. The shutter action is creamy smooth and it meters very well. Can’t go past the focus confirmation beeps either (I’m using a manual focus lens for the moment). One of the best lenses for the system is a 45-80 zoom and it’s a solid chunk of metal – pretty heavy, so just be aware of that.
I understand where you’re coming from in regard to digitising an analogue file. Where colour negatives are concerned I just see this as fact of life. With the scanning process, at the least I get interesting colour reciprocity and some nice grain. We don’t have colour enlargers at Uni but we do have B&W enlargers, in fact, an entire room full of them. It’s great. Love spending time in there. It’s so zen.
Stephen, I like the shape and format design of the Pentax. My Mamiya is a great camera and I have an eye level viewfinder but it isn’t the same as hand holding a similar format to the 35mm body design.
New York University also had a number of B&W labs and different enlarger rooms depending upon what course study one was in. We even had a horizontal enlarger in a 50 foot room that could make huge prints from a negative from 35mm to 5×7. It didn’t take 8×10 format. This was back in the 60’s and there were no color processing kits available as yet. NYU had a contract with a lab called K&L Color Labs in New York. I have no idea if they are still in business. I didn’t use them because my uncle was head of the Berkey Custom Color Labs in the city and I got all my color work done for free from some of the best of the best color technicians in the business. Lucky me. I no longer have a desire to set up a B&W film lab. I won’t do enough film to make it worth while although I went recently to look at some equipment that was for sale on Craig’s list that was being sold by a retiring photographer. I almost…but didn’t. Just can’t justify it anymore.
For the past year or so I’ve used a Mamiya 645 Pro, I don’t like them. Terribly dull finder. Clunky. Sold it, and didn’t realise just how average it was till I bought the Pentax. It’s everything the Mamiya isn’t. Of course, your experience may differ.
I don’t think one can compare the 645 to the RB67. They are totally different beasts. I would compare the Mamiya 645 to the old Konica box camera. The RB 67 handles much differently than either of them but I’m sure even I would be more comfortable with the Pentax body form.
Yep, I agree, though I wasn’t comparing. I was responding to what you said about the possible purchase of a Pentax 645n
Ok, I get than now. No I don’t think I could be disappointed with the type of body of the Pentax 645n. Plus, I know I can sell the Mamiya kit I have for more than I paid for it. One of my local camera stores has the Pentax in stock and I went to look at it again. I really like the hand hold feeling of this camera. However, I can wait until our soft winter is over as I don’t like cold weather. Plus, I have no intention of using the Pentax for any of my professional work. I just can’t see shooting a surgical procedure in film. I usually just hand over a CD of the finished images to the surgeon or the grant coordinator for publication. I wonder what would happen if I gave them 10 rolls of 120 film and said “here, go process this”. Hmmm, not so much. LOL
I’ve always like the E6 transparency process but I took the plunge to go digital when I decided to abandon chemicals. Consequently I’m always seeking super-saturation and low noise so bracket expose lots; I also use fisheyes a lot so altogether I find the digital process suits me well. I’ve never been satisfied with digital film effects and see the attraction of it’s unreproduceable style, much like Ziess glass perhaps. I might one day dig out my battered old F4s and stick a B&W film in it, but I think if I were to seriously use film again I’d probably get a Mamiya 7. However, digital probably keeps me too busy to re-fund and “retrain”!
Yes, you are right, the film user base is growing – from a near total collapse to the tiny minority who have either gone back to it or who never left.
“Film is superior” is one of those stupid, sweeping statements put about by the inverted snobs of the photographic art market with no explanation other than to try to justify staggering about with large wooden boxes on their backs and charging extortionate amounts of money for the products of their endeavours – because it’s so ‘difficult’. Of course it’s difficult. It’s difficult because it’s out of date, heavy, clunky, messy and slow – sorry – ‘contemplative’.
I speak from some experience and having probably used, processed and hand printed more film than you have had hot dinners, I know and understand its properties both good and bad.
Yes, yes, film is just the job for wildlife, sports, wedding and so many other fields of photographic endeavour.
32 ASA film slides, hand held selenium meters and cameras the size of a small wardrobe are so very conducive to capturing that elusive, vital moment.
So “Andreas Gursky recently sold ‘Rhine II’ for 4.2 million dollars”?
Well goodness me, it must be a work of art then mustn’t it?
I went, for the second time, to an Ansel Adams exhibition in London last year. The vision and scale of his work is of course magnificent, but, in my view, rather exceeded by some of today’s more talented practitioners and, by today’s standards, the print quality sucks. Oops, now I’ve said it, the emperor isn’t wearing any clothes. That’s not to denigrate the great man, after all he was a pioneer of this genre and were it not for him and the other F64 members, there would have been no one to improve upon.
“I like digital, it fits into my work flow for some things, but digital isn’t really in the same ball park”.
Well, just because digital doesn’t fit into your particular ‘workflow’ doesn’t make film superior to anything. This kind of cras statement is just a nonsensical non sequitur.
Large format is great for still life, studio studies and maybe landscape ( as long as the landscape in question is not more than 500 meters from the car). That’s about it. IMHO.
Oh, and have you not tried large format digital yet?
Oh bam..large format digital. I study this stuff, but who cares. Way to miss a point. Go take pictures of elephants and try to relax. I’ll get on with the thing I believe in. As a photographer with a Bachelor of Art in photography, I am clearly prepared to listen and to learn, but you seem to be one rancorous old dude with no tolerance for a difference of opinion. If you’re as unpleasant in real life as you are on here, I guarantee nobody listens to you and takes you seriously. Meanwhile, I’ve got my medium format Pentax ready, yep, 120 film, and heading off on a road trip as part of my honors thesis. And seriously, go and do some research yourself instead of trying to score cheap little internet points.
What ‘cheap internet points’ are those
..And who is it that is displaying an intolerance for a difference of opinion?
It wasn’t me that said “Film is superior, always will be”, or, “The most successful photographers on the planet shoot film.”
For someone with a bachelor’s degree and supposedly of broad mind and capable of critical thinking, that was, well, a dumb thing to say.
The point I was trying to convey was that technically, digital is undoubtedly superior.
From an artistic or any other standpoint, they are merely different and which we choose to use is a personal choice.
To make bombastic, prejudiced statements about the supposed ‘superiority’ of film or large format is to reduce one’s self to the level of a fanboy.
I would suggest that it is you who would benefit from a little reflection on the value of tolerance and choice while you are on your honors thesis road trip with your medium format Pentax and your 120 film.
Oh, and try to relax.
Stephen, I’m thinking that the Gursky’s “Rhine II” sold for that much, more because it was a collectable, then a photograph. Like antique automobiles, firearms or Ming Vases, there just won’t be anymore so the value goes up if a collector wants to pay for it. (This is not to diminish the photograph itself, I’ve seen it, wonderful).
I won’t argue whether or not film is better than digital. I don’t do best. They are different to be sure and each offers a different creativity. Perhaps some of the best art photographers are using film, good for them. I also wouldn’t disagree that the use of film has its allure. However, it isn’t as prevalent as you might think it is because I can’t walk into one of the three camera stores in my city, each portending to cater to professional photographers, and pick up black and white, color negative or chrome film in any size. I order if from one of the large on line retailers and the cost, time involved in processing and the lack of choices in processing companies tells me that it is not as prevalent as you would like to think. You have your bias toward film and that is a good thing; keep working in that medium and perhaps you’ll sell a picture for millions. BTW, I’m writing this from the perspective of someone who was lucky enough to just pick up an entire Mamiya RB67 kit for peanuts. I also shoot in 4×5 and 5×7. Lastly, most of my clients wouldn’t know what to do with film if I handed it over to them for processing. The world of business has become digital.
Now having said all this, I do love driving around with my good friend Barry in his Baracuda.
I’m not shooting film for anyone else but for myself. I don’t have pressures on me to do something one way or the other. You sound pretty level headed and seem to be able to see both sides of an argument, and I appreciate that. I think a lot of folks think that digital is somehow current and film is an antiquity. I personally don’t worry about those people. I’m a BA in photography and doing post-grad studies this year. I know what I’m doing, and I know where each discipline sits in the scheme of things.
I see both sides of the argument – except there doesn’t need to be an argument.
I just object to sweeping, narrow minded generalisations like “Film is superior, always will be”.
Film IS an antiquity. As a technology it is outdated. But it is no worse for that. It is still a perfectly valid medium for artistic expression like the paint brush, the pencil, chalk, charcoal and watercolour. All are conduits for human expression. One is perhaps more efficient and flexible than the others, but one is not ‘better’ than the other. They are simply different.
I wish you well with your adventure with film.
Stephen, I believe you do understand the differences between the mediums you work in. I too have a BFA in Photography and Masters in Photojournalism. I went a different route. I don’t call myself an “art” photographer but a story teller. I was in anguish when a publisher I was working with for a client in the biomedical field told me he would not accept my chromes but needed digital files since his company went all digital in early 2000. What was I going to do? I had to make a change or leave the field I was in.
Film, indeed, is an antiquity compared to the current status of photography, and all things digital. Everything analog is. Although it is true that in some art forms like music, aficionados seem to be reverting to vinyl analog recordings claiming they are better than digital recordings, someone like me doesn’t care because I really can’t hear the difference. My feeling about this is a nostalgia for something that has passed, like collecting antiques. At 70 years of age, this I can understand.
Back in the day, (to coin an expression), I walked around with one roll of 36 exposure negative or positive film. My keeper rate was much higher because I paid more attention to what I wanted to shoot. I too, fell into the digital abyss of shooting 500-1500 frames on the same kind of walk around in a city or rural area. My keeper rate is less maybe 10% and maybe 10% of that will ever get seen by anyone else.
Stay on your journey my young friend. We old timers all cut our teeth on film and I believe that made us better digital photographers. It will for you as well.
Lastly, opinions are like bellybuttons, everyone has one.
I really enjoyed the article, and the comments. I’ve been enjoying photography for 30 years (started young.) The artistic eye, angles, and how to use the light to your advantage are part talent/artistic eye, and part practice. When it comes to resolution, I’m talking really big art prints, of course megapixels counts. For an excellent photo that people enjoy, you can take one with a point and shoot camera, if you have the eye. I recently lost my high resolution camera, and have been forced to use my backup camera, an older Nikon D3000. I’ve been using it for two months..I noticed the difference with less focus points, no one else have noticed..I have said no to some action photography jobs, knowing that my old camera wouldn’t do the event justice. Besides that, it is interesting how much you actually CAN do with a less fancy camera.
Have a great day!
Perhaps film is special because the original negative (or slide) cannot be perfectly replicated? Thus if you want to truly own something unique that’s a photo then having the negative and all the prints guarantees you that.
Otherwise I’m with Betty, film is one of those quaint artisan activities, like glass blowing, thatch roofing you go and admire for the skill and craft and remind yourself why living in the modem world is so much more convenient
P.s. I too have done the entire chemical film process.. Bulk loading my own film canisters, fixing film, printing etc. I’m not sad I don’t do that any more.
Yes, it was fun while it lasted.
And for some, that particular brand of fun will never end.
Paul M, I did the same thing myself years ago. I reluctantly when digital when I couldn’t obtain Kodachrome 64 , and I hated shooting colour negative. I used to develop and print my own black and white ages ago. Nowadays, I have three (3) Nikon DSLR ( D3s, D3 and even a D2Xs ) …. My pocket has more $$$ in it now, and I can still have prints made if I need them. I used to shoot motor sport, and hate to think how much $$$ I spent on film over the years.
Great analogies here. As Betty mentions below my reply, it was fun while it lasted and for me I resisted for as long as I could until…bam…the realization that post processing was not much different in effect in digital as it was in analog film. I believe any of us, who are in a particular age group and some younger; all toyed with film for as long as it was enjoyable. I still like hauling my 5×7 field camera out once in a while if I can set it up right behind or alongside my car for landscape shots. Because of the lack of film usage in this modern world, I employ two different labs to process my film as on lab only processes film and no longer does printing. That goes to a second lab. However, I can recreate most of what I do in 4×5 or 5×7 with the D800e so taking the view camera out is just an exorcise in nostalgia.
I am not looking to start an argument, but many digital fine art photographers make prints in limited editions.
Other types of artist e.g those making lithographic, woodblock, etc., prints also make limited editions.
I take your point about owning the original negative, but that is not very likely to happen unless you are a millionaire or a large institution like a museum.
Lithographic artists often destroy the plate at the end of the print run to preserve the value of the edition.
Perhaps fine art photographers should do the same – torch the negative or hit the ‘secure erase’ button?
Just a thought.
Betty, I’m not sure I understand your point regarding lithographic printing and destroying the original negative. Also, why would the original creator of a fine art negative not be able to own it? And why would he/she/they need to destroy the original negative. It isn’t mandatory they do that to protect the limited printing. The original belongs to the creator as intellectual property and if that person is a moral person would never re print a limited edition negative anyway. But it belongs to them.
Secondly, a fine art lithograph print is not made from the original negative it is made from a series of color separation negatives in perfect registration from the original. Now it is conceivable that the printer might destroy those color separation negatives after printing but the original, I don’t think so. Would you please explain or clarify your points to me.
When I referred to lithographic printing I was thinking of the old fashioned/non-photographic method using an engraved stone plate and etchings using an etched copper plate. It is these original plates which are often destroyed or defaced to ensure that the edition is truly limited and unique.
I was suggesting that perhaps the same principle might be employed with photographic limited editions.
It would be ensure that the work could never again be reproduced and hence guarantee it retaining its value.
I take your point about a moral person never reprinting a limited edition negative but realistically, there are not enough moral persons to go round in this world. Even if the original artist was sufficiently moral, his ‘successors in title’ might not be.
Ah, I get you now and from my own experience I fully understand. You are correct. When limited edition lithographs were finished I can even remember the photographer being there to oversee the destruction of the plates. I know that this method of printing could produce up to 20 lithographs but usually no more than 6 were made in this manor. The stone, or later, metallic plates would get mucked up by the ink and not register well.
Yes, it’s true that perhaps the photographer could be trusted not to duplicate the work but the family may not. Alas, the way of the world.
Tongue in cheekery: “Hi, I’m 19 years old…. I have kind of a basic question. I’ve been shooting with a used D300 for 7 years, since I was 12 and my dad passed it down to me; but keep hearing this term, ‘film.’ Can you help me out? What’s… ‘a film’? I thought by ‘camera films’, they meant ‘online video tutorials’ at first. But they never mention which YouTube channel. So I asked around a bit, and then it seemed like it was something that was related to some kind of cleaning that old people did to take care of their camera’s sensors. Seemed to be something to put over the sensor, which helps with ISO performance..? But I went to Best Buy and they didn’t have any sensor film at all! Do you know where I could buy it (I’m thinking about getting a D750 and want the best). How come some people make fun of film, though..? Is this referring to some kind of oil film problem? You know, like what builds up like on the D600.. where you have to open up the camera every 3,000 pics to refresh the sensor? Man! That’s soo annoying. One guy made me think that with older cameras, their sensor had so much of a filmy build up, that you literally had to open up the camera an’ clean it every 20 shots or so! ZOMG! I would have sued if I had a camera like that! So yeah, any clarification you can provide will be great. Thanks!” /End of tongue-in-cheekery.
great article John.. I am an amateur photographer and I totally agree with you..
I have used d5100 (16mp) to shoot around 35000 Images so far. I purchased it after using a 10MP 10.x Sony Point and Shoot DSC-H20 (which is also an AWESOME Camera). Though off late, I made my mind and switched to FX since I needed the Low Light Performance Advantage that FX has to offer.
As of now I just have one FX Lens – i.e. Tamron 150-600 for Wildlife Photography. Rest – except for the 35mm f1.8 Nikkor, I have kit glass – 18-55mm and 55-200mm. Even with those lenses I have shot some very good shots..
Awesome article but I do have thoughts on it
I’ve shot a whole weeding for my friend (I wasn’t the main photographer and in fact I wasn’t paid so I decided to just take my 50mm 1.8g and try to enjoy the wedding as well) with my d800 and I had to do some nasty cropping…
real nasty cropping and that is one thing you can’t do as much with a 16mpx. But sure you can crop it to a reasonable 3mpx to do small prints in a photo album but you will have to pray that they don’t ask for a A3 or bigger print…
Ps I wanted the DF so bad but the lack of video killed it for me.
As a big prime user i enjoy the cropping.
I enjoyed your article haha very fun stuff and well written.
Here is one shot that I didn’t have to crop. I’ll look for some cropping example tomorrow on my other computer
Why didn’t you get paid. .. very wrong.
Some people have – you know – actual friends ;-) Not the Facebook thing some people call friendship.
Have you ever heard the bride’s best friend ask for payment for all those hours she spent decorating the room and planning the bachelorette party? Didn’t think so…
On a guess: He was probably there just to enjoy himself as a guest to support his friend, just happened to be a photographer, but probably didn’t really want to do business with a good friend in case something went wrong, some of his shots were probably just a gift, and there was a main photographer who drank much less wine at the event and that did get paid and was ready to take blame for any mistakes.
haha yeah Global you pretty much summed it up.
I will do a friend’s wedding this summer where i get paid… I will see how that goes ;)
Sorry, I misunderstood your comment. My bad.
No harm done sceptical1
I was not hired and yes they are really good friends and I wanted to enjoy the wedding. And they loved the photos (more than the actual photographer lol) so it’s was my gift to them
I guess because we sometime have to help a friend and we should! Good for him.
If you buy a 50+ mp Canon you should be able to crop more. But then you May have to up-grade the computer. So it would be better to try a Nikkor, Nano coated zoom, and you could crop in the camera before you release the shutter.
I think you’re wrong. My three images selected for an exhibition. I printed the 300 dpi files in 58 x 36 cm, which is bigger than A3 (42 x 29,7 cm). They are was perfect and sharp.
2 pictures made with 16 MP Fuji X-E1 and the honored one made with 12,8 MP Canon 5D.
I shoot with a Nikon D7000 and I agree with much of what John has written. Yes if my hobby funds were unlimited I would likely use the latest and greatest in both camera and lens because I could. However in my real world I always must balance my wants against my actual needs. I don’t do large prints and always try to frame my shots in camera so to keep cropping to a minimum. Again I am a amateur who shoots for the love of it and photography is not my income so I understand that many who rely on their photos for income have numerous reasons to need the highest resolution possible. I look at the issues with file storage, processing etc and don’t need those complications in my hobby. Right now my dream is to justify then own a Nikon D750 or something similar depending on what’s current when I am able to make the jump to full frame. For me the full frame sensor makes more sense than mega megapixels. I am happy with 16 right now so would be completely happy with 24 and have the advantages of a full frame DSLR. I would keep, my Nikon D7000 as I truly enjoy this camera and there are times I still would want an APS C format for the extra reach plus a second camera is always handy when one develops an issue.
I just hope Nikon doesn’t forget us amateur shooters in the race to more pixels with all the extra costs in lenses, computers as well as camera cost. For many of us these cameras are interesting but beyond what we truly need or can afford. It’s nice to look at and read about a Ferrari but most of us drive something much more affordable.
Hi Lesleyh
For me the problem with the D7000 is not the fact it has an APS-C sensor, its more the inaccuracy of its AF (indoor, moving objects). I own the 3 last generations D90,D7000,D7100, and for me the D7000 has the least accurate AF of the 3 cameras. If you are shooting outdoor, and if you don’t print on large paper size and in good light an APS-C camera will give you all you need to take great shots. Personnally I love printing 16X20 inch, on my epson stylus pro 3880 and with my D7100, I have never seen any problems printing shots taken at base iso.
If by indoor you mean low light focusing ability I do agree with your comments on the D7000. I have tried birds in flight type photos with success however I have not used a D90 or D7100 to compare however since you have you would be likely accurate in your comments. I do feel that the 51 focus points of the D7100 cover the viewfinder better and being that this system comes from Nikon Professional line of cameras it is superior.
My reasons for wanting to move to a full frame have nothing to do with being dissatisfied with APS – C in my photos. What I have noticed with full frame when I have viewed the viewfinder is how much larger and brighter it is. For my vision this is a big advantage for framing and manual focusing. I like to do landscape and macro which requires very accurate manual focus. On my D7000 I use live view but in bright light this can be difficult so I would welcome a bigger brighter viewfinder. Now you may have noticed I didn’t mention a D600/610 when I said what I would like in a camera in full frame. This goes back to your comments on the D7000 with the focusing system 39 points which I see as a real step up in the D7100. The D750 also uses a 51 point focusing system which covers a full frame viewfinder better which I see as a downfall in the D600/610 plus the 39 point system is what I have now so if purchasing a new camera I would want to move up in this regard and not purchase a system which has some issues. I would also benefit from a better low light Autofocus however as I said for me the larger brighter viewfinder would just be such an improvement. I can see a real difference when I have tried full frame from other amateur photographers I know. The real thing for me is that 24 megapixels would be more than enough as I don’t need/want larger file sizes and the difficulties with post processing . I do feel that with time 50+ megapixels will eventually become the new normal and that by that time our computers, storage issues will be solved but at present these large megapixel cameras are more than I need in cost especially with the lens quality they would require.
Low-light incandescent or tungsten light with a good amount of light. I had pics that were taken at a few feet from my subject and the green dot in the viewfinder was telling me my focus was ok when in fact the camera focused a few feet behind my subject. This never happened to me with the D90 and the D7100.
That is a problem I have not experienced with my D7000 but I do find it searches back and forth to finally get focus in low light. I am usually able to get focus after some hesitation but if not I go back to manual focus. Again this is where a bigger brighter viewfinder would be a plus. Presently I am satisfied with my D7000 but I am always tempted and looking forward to someday having a full frame. Right now it isn’t in the budget.
Lesleyh, viewfinder brightness has very little to do with a camera’s ability to autofocus.
Sorry you misread my comments. I am fully aware aware that Autofocus is not dependent on viewfinder brightness at all. My comment was that viewfinder size and brightness does have an effect on my ability to do manual focus especially in low light. For those with less than perfect vision this also helps. Autofocus issues are usually as a result of poor design or user inexperience in selecting the correct Autofocus setting for the type of photo taken. Hope this clears this up. I use manual focus a lot so a brighter larger viewfinder is helpful to me anyway.
Ah, OK I get it now.
HI Lesleyh
I finally a month ago, bought the combo D750+ 24-120 F4 VR for 3000$ cdn, and I have to say its a fantastic setup. I have to add that I use all of my high quality DX lenses in DX mode with better results (IQ) than on either my D7000 or my D7100. The weight of the D750 is not a problem with DX lenses, very easy to carry, even with my 10-24 F3.5-4.5 G (DX)
DX lenses with D750 Sigma 17-50 F2.8 OS, Nikon 35 F1.8G (DX), Nikon 50 F1.8D (FX), Nikon 10-24 F3.5-4.5G (DX)
You may want to send your D7000 in for repair. I had the same issues, and finally sent it in to CRIS Camera Repair in Arizona (an authorized Nikon repair center) and they fixed it (by replacing the entire AF module). I am not the only one who’s had to do this; it is a very common D7000 problem. Once I got it back, AF was spot on, no more random back/front focusing, and AF tracking was much better as well.
Thanks Bob, you are the first that gave me a workable solution. I missed your reply and just read it today
With great resolution comes great responsibility…
Again, excellent article. My take on this…
I have a Nikon D4 and recently I have acquired a Nikon D810 (And a Fuji XT-1….)
I do Wildlife (Birds) landscape, travel and family shots.
I have been taking up photography as a main hobby since late 60’s.
Today, I believe that 16Mp is easier to “handle” than 36+ Mp.
I explain.
I used the D4 on a regular basis until I went and acquire a D810.
Results on the D4 handheld are BETTER than with the D810 which need a more refined technique.
Sharpness has nothing to do with resolution it’s all technique. Photography is not just the clinical representation of the World around us in million of pixels, it is it’s interpretation, the photographic “vision” is important, not how many pixels the picture taken is, this is pointless and trivial.
Before it get published or printed, a picture must be first selected…
Having the highest resolution camera does not make you a better photographer and give you more chances to take better pictures…
So I will conclude by saying that I think digital imaging has a detrimental effect on the fundamentals of photography. Some people are looking at a camera performance when they should be looking at the photographer performance.PIXELS DO NOT MATTER, PHOTOGRAPHIC VISION DOES…!
Your statement contradicts itself. You say that shooting with the D810 requires “a more refined technique”, but then you say “Having the highest resolution camera does not make you a better photographer”.
If you have to improve your technique, doesn’t that make you a better photographer?
I experienced the same thing when I started shooting medium format. Merely owning one doesn’t make you a better photographer, I get that. However…they are less forgiving than DSLRs, which forces you to improve in order to ring out the results that the camera is capable of.
The same goes when jumping from 16MP to 36 or 50. You have to make better decisions on how to capture the image in order for it to remain sharp. In my book, that would make one a better photographer.
Maybe, but you could just as well say that it means spending 3000 USD on something that makes your job harder.
Form my experience, not obsessing about technique and instead focusing on subjects and composition makes me a better photographer. A camera that needs better technique to operate could potentially be distracting ( although I don’t own one, so maybe I’m wrong)
The “make your job harder” is all part of learning & improving, and should be temporary (just until you’ve gotten a handle on it). If improving photography skills were super easy everyone would be a master photographer.
You make a good point but the direction of your point goes to being a technician not photographer. Anyone can learn how to improve technique of hand holding or tripod mounting any camera. That doesn’t change the vision or composition the photographer is reaching for. Both you and Dominique make excellent points but in this case I think we have apples and oranges. Certainly mastering physical technique will assist one in becoming a better photographer but without the vision it doesn’t really matter.
I beg to differ…
Photography has always been a marriage between science and art (as well as a physical component to a certain degree). I know many good photographers who are very competent at one or the other. Every GREATphotographer I know of has a very good grasp of both though.
Improvements on either side that make a difference in your work makes you a better photographer than you were previously. I’m not saying there isn’t plenty else to be improved upon, I’m simply saying that improvements have been made.
I think the main problem is — why are you going to troll a guy about “technique”……. who said that since the 1960s he’s just been doing photography as a “hobby”? By the way, the statement, “Having the highest resolution camera does not make you a better photographer,” does not contradict his prior point.
Mechanical “technique” changes with each Tool — in other words, you may have to do something different with a Spoon than a Fork — even if both are for the same activity, Eating. Likewise, a 16mp camera and a 50-zillion mp camera — are both for photography. But your Techniques, for using each, may differ. This does NOT make you a better photographer. And if the 50-zillion MP cameras required technique actually gets in the way or interferes with your Artistic practice, but contributes virtually nothing to your OUTPUT, given perfect technique, then it the Tool which has harmed one’s practice. Or, put another way, “Having the highest resolution camera does not make you a better photographer,” does not contradict, “Having a (high MP camera) requires a more refined technique.”
Techniques are related to Tools; better photography is related to Artistic Output. Not all tool require the same technique, but may produce the same output (consider various types of screws and metal fasteners — the require widely different techniques from bolts to studs to screws to hex — but the output [limited in scope, in this case, to “attaching two things securely,” is exactly the same).
I trust the Artist whose been doing his work since the 1960s to know how to get the best output for his art.
“Your argument is invalid.”
For whatever reason, It really seems to chap your ass that I happened to disagree with one of the points the OP made. If it makes you feel better I agree with many of his other statements…
– “I believe that 16Mp is easier to “handle” than 36+ Mp”.
– “Sharpness has nothing to do with resolution it’s all technique”
– “Having the highest resolution camera does not make you a better photographer”
As a matter of fact, I agree with everything he said EXCEPT for the single contradiction that I pointed out (So I’m not sure where the hostility is coming from). At any rate, you made several points…I’ll address each in order:
1) I’m not trolling anyone. This is a comment section. The company that runs this comment board is called Disqus (as in “Discuss”, see what they did there?). In any discussion, there will be points that you agree with, points that you are neutral to, and points you disagree with. It just so happened that I disagreed with that particular point. I stated that, then listed exactly why I disagreed in civil/friendly manner. That hardly makes me a troll (at least I don’t think so). Trolls tend to only post negative comments in order to spawn more negative comments. If you look through my Disqus profile you’ll see that I leave positive comments on topics that I agree with all the time.
2) I’m not really sure what anyone’s level in photography would have to do with wanting to improving their photos, be it by mechanical technique or otherwise. I’m a hobbyist myself (technically, I guess I’d classify myself as an enthusiast), but I try to improve in any way I can more so now than when I first picked up a camera. Maybe you feel hobbyist shouldn’t want to get better… I disagree (see what I did there?).
3) Your spoon/fork analogy is completely inaccurate. As you stated, technique does indeed change with different tools. However…that doesn’t apply in this case as we are only talking about one tool (the camera). It doesn’t matter if it’s a 1 MP camera or 100…the mechanical techniques are 100% exchangeable. That isn’t the case with a spoon and fork. You don’t impale a meatball with a spoon or scoop soup with a fork. Those are two different techniques for two different tools. With cameras, you can interchange the techniques between them. One way aids in obtaining a better result for both cameras while the other may only suffice with one. This leads to my next point…
4) Why would learning an improved handheld technique “get in the way”??? After a short while it becomes muscle memory. I went from a 6 MP camera to a 16 MP camera, then 16 MP to 40 MP. I learned two things very quickly… I needed one or two better lenses and I needed to improve my hand holding techniques. It took me all of a couple of weeks to adjust (really a week to adjust and another week to make it a habit). Now it’s second nature. Even when I pick up my older cameras and shoot, I do the exact same things I do with newer cameras and backs. Like I said in my last point, the techniques are 100% interchangeable between cameras. They definitely don’t “get in the way”. It would actually feel far more awkward now if I went back to my old ways.
5) You said that technique “contributes virtually nothing to your OUTPUT”. That is entirely untrue. Suppose the vision one is going for in a particular photo requires it to be razor sharp. Maybe even the opposite…maybe you want it to be “shaky” in a very particular way. Knowing how to do either definitely contributes to the output. I have plenty of photos from when I was first learning how to shoot that demonstrates that point quite well. Even the original poster stated that his photos were affected by this! Now if what you meant to say was that it contributes nothing to composition, then I agree with you 100%. However, composition wasn’t what my comment was about.
6) Your last paragraph continues to address the “tremendously” difficult task of learning a new hand holding technique. Please see point number 4 above, as my views there remain unchanged after reading your statement.
Improving one’s technique does not necessarily improve one’s vision or creativity.
I never implied directly or indirectly that it does, I simply stated that it is an improvement…one that does actually make a difference in the technical quality of a photo. If you learn a new skill that improves your work consistently, then you’ve become a better photographer. Of course there are many other aspects that can still be improved upon, there always is.
OK I get that.
I will rephrase.
Improving one’s technique can only ever enhance one’s vision.
I second this. Totally agree.
Every opinion is different but I don’t believe in a magic photographic formula, Photography is an Art, your technique might be perfect but the output not that convincing, on the other hand you might end up having an exceptional shot without even thinking about the technique, you just thought about what you wanted and you got it, that is the vision I am talking about. Anyway, I think I leave it there for others to comment on. Cheers.
Did Nasim actually . . . really . . . seriously . . . make these recent statements?
“I need to see these at 100 percent.”
“. . . . the truth is, very few of us actually print.”
” . . . you will most likely need to invest in high-end professional-level lenses that deliver outstanding center to corner performance.”
Ugghh!!
Yes he did – probably because they are true.
All good gear-sites…. will be run by a gear-head…. :-D
“Please forgive us, father, for we have spent this month’s pay check…”
Great article,simple and honest.I have to add that dslr makers seems to have reached their limits in improving what we actually need in cameras like iso,dynamic range and fps.So the best way to our pocket ,is to excite us with the mega-pixel myth.
Agree. It’s just the same as the PC chip speed race many years ago. Just another way of creating marketing differentiation. Nothing at all wrong with that, but the important question for each individual photographer is how much resolution do you really need for 95% of the time. For the other 5% where I personally might need 50MP, then I’ll go and hire a body and lens for the week.
At the end of the day, my wallet is happier, and I can focus on improving my technique and composition skills – still got a long way to go!
If I “need” 50 Mp it is likely to be for a landscape, so it is usually feasible to shoot adjacent images and stitch them. I still don’t need to replace my 8.2MP and 16.7Mp cameras.
These kind of views have been on the increase since the launch of Canon’s 50MP cameras…Good remedy for GAS syndrome.
Nice article John.
I do agree that 16mp is likely to be inadequate for excessive cropping of which I have been fallen victim too.
I’d like to add that Olympus and Panasonic have probably weighed the necessary size increase for larger sensor/higher mp vs portability and compactness. And I do enjoy shooting with my Olympus.
I submitted an awesome sports shot for a webpage and the webmaster pixel peeped and said it was blurry. But it was the best action shot of all the submissions and mine ended up being chosen anyway. Funny part was, turned out that the image only took up maybe a 3×5 square on the page anyway and at that size, it didn’t make a difference anyway. LOL. (That was shot with Canon S5IS btw. 8 MP. NOT an SLR)
Mmm yes. The difference between the first two pics is quite pronounced. You’ve convinced me to buy a high mp 35mm camera. Thank you.
It is a shame that some companies still use MP as a marketing tool to sell their gear. I’ve owned a D7000 in the past and I now have a D800. Although the D7000’s 16 MP are more than enough for what I do, I wouldn’t not trade my D800 for a D7000. There is a much bigger advantage that makes a big difference: dynamic range. The D7000 was ok in that regards but the D800 is simply fantastic. So that is why I would go for a D800 (or I must say D810 today) again if I needed to buy a new DLSR. .
DR is that important that it makes or breaks a photo? Then you guys were surely whining a lot before the D800 was released, what, 3 yrs ago? What the heck were you DR maniacs shooting with to get your precious DR before that??? Pay $3,000 for a new camera to get a little bit more DR? You guys are crazy.
Please explain to me why so many professional photographers use 50mpx (or more) medium format cameras? The difference between resolution and sensor size is a completely different discussion, but the short answer would be image quality.
I do not get why most people, while reviewing 5ds, speak only about art galleries, landscape photos and billboards.
What about commercial photography?
When photos are used for printing POS materials, that are 2m tall and stand right next to a product on a shelf, resolution matters. There are a lot situations when big prints are viewed up close.
What about retouching?
The high amount of details in portraits and fashion shoots is crucial for retouchers to easily accomplish “natural look”. It can be done with smaller resolution files, but not as efficiently. To exaggerate: retouching model’s skin/face in whole body fashion photo out of crop sensor camera is a nightmare: there is very little detail in models skin, most of which is noise and it is more difficult to achieve natural results.
Commercial photography? What about it?
Commercial photographers just shoot what their clients want, which may or mat not have any meaning. Commercial photography has no soul. Landscape and fine art photography do. Big difference.
In other words Commercial photography often calls for the highest resolution available. Its again and again and again, that there is no universal rule about MP value (like there is no for sensor size value) There is specialization in photography types variation, calling for different tools. Different tools for different jobs. For some reason so many of us so often keep forgetting that most likely we are doing different kinds of photography than not, we are probably getting influenced by communicating all together in the same internet general photography spaces while what we do with photography often differs a lot.
I’d say it has the soul of the client’s overall vision. Not all people who hire photographers are corporate clogs in a machine. Many have more passion for the business they are building than…dare I say…some landscape and fine art photographers. Besides. there is WAY to much outstanding commercial photography out there to wholesale discount the entire genre like that.
Very true.
Dumb and Dumbest :D
Keep using Nikkor 18-300mm superzoom
Funny, I recently responded here to a similar article that a friend of mine sold a photo of his to a gallery, where it was printed poster size and it came from a Panasonic LX7. I was rather surprised that this could be done but then I got the same explanation about viewing distance and DPi.
But… doesn’t a sensor with more megapixels have more resolving power? That there is more detail on the photo to begin with, which can be seen by the human eye?
At last, some common sense.
And funny with it.
Thank you John.
Thank you, John. Your paper is both entertaining and serious—the best state of mind.
Your reminder of ‘the concept of “normal viewing distance”’ is a great point you make. We could also point out the difference in post this distance makes. Typically the longer the viewing distance (and the bigger the print), the more unsharp mask is required, to the point an appropriate print would look really ugly and be unusable when viewed as an image on screen…
Nice to see that most commenters, possibly most other photographers too, agree on the fact that 16MP is enough. And nice to see that most of them (and us) will get a 24MP+ camera as soon as the opportunity arises… We are such stuff as dreams are made on, and our little life is rounded with a sleep, indeed… :-)
I’m perfectly happy with my D700 and its 12Mpixels. Period.
Right on, John. I believe dynamic range, pixel density and other characteristics that make shooting easier such as button placement, focus performance and size relative to one’s lenses is more important than the number of megapixels of the sensor. Some of my early Coolpix 950 and 4500 images still look pretty good!
After this jump in resolution, I’d like to see Nikon and Canon produce true 16-bit images over 12 or 14. The human eye is definitely capable of discerning the color differences (not to mention banding).
A voice of reason…
Frank, candid, easy-to-understand comparison, I love it. Thx
Loved it! Very nice photos too…
The first 3 words should be “If there were” to be grammatically correct. :)
I sold a photo for a billboard shot with my D300.
So often when there’s a discussion of image quality, I tend to see lines and lines of text, explaining the subtleties of this, that or another. Very few times do I ever see a presentation of images, side by side, which let me form my own opinion. I have some pretty good equipment and have been very happy with it, but also remember taking some damn fine pictures with my original entry level crop sensor camera and the modest kit lens that came with it.
John, another great and highly technical article. LOL. I love it when practice overcomes the crap.
Thank you for a wonderful article, I think you hit the bulls-eye with this article but I am sure lots of people will disagree. Also love the wit, humor, and simplicity you weave into your articles, they are a pleasure to read, its like reading a story by Mark Twain.
Regards Art
Very true. But I like to crop. My D800″ spends most of it’s life with a 20mm attached and I prefer 35mm as a ‘standard’ as opposed to 55mm. I like to image context as well as the subject, but on later scrutiny I’ll often crop into the subject, sometimes a lot, often a bit. My old D200 10Mp DX spent most of it’s life with the fantastic 10.5mm DX fisheye attached (my profile image was taken with that camera/lens and straightened with Rectfish). The one thing that really helps though is to have a lens with low CA.
Great article, your example with the trees is bang on thank you for cutting through all of the BS on tech sites with pixel peepers obsessing over minutia. I want to shoot great landscapes and if a pro like Nasim could not really tell a difference I think it is pencils down , argument is over. Thanks for saving me a ton on that Zeiss lens, sigma your up.
For many of is this has been an expensive lesson to learn because it’s contrary to camera marketing hype. Digital audio went through this before digital cameras with bit and sample rate wars. What’s needed is an easy to understand set of metrics that rate the most important elements of what produces a high IQ in a printed image.
Hi Frank, the ‘metric’ is your eyes.
Awesome article, John! “Mansurov Heaven”… Love it! Surely, this exposé must come as a crushing blow to “Mansurov Heaven” and other legions of pixel peepers out there.
I shot a clothing catalog back at the start of the digital era. The client insisted I shoot color slide film on the Hasselblad. I tried to talk him into letting me shoot it with my Canon D30 (~3MP). When it was shot and I went to pass him the slides he said ‘No you need to digitize them for my layout guy’. My film scanner was capable of producing about a 4 MP file from a 2.25 inch negative. After spotting the images and a lot of unnecessary expense and work his layout guy cropped the images. They ended up being less resolution than I would have shot with the Canon. They didn’t look any better than they would have if done more reasonably.
John,
Thanks for the article.
Regarding the resolution of the human eye, it is in fact about an arc minute, not an arc second. It is about half that at night, depending on how wide your pupil will dilate.
Remarkably, the eye’s cones have a size that exactly sample that day resolution (considering a typical focal length for the eye). Nature is just not wasteful.
Did you note, that pixel size of D810 36mp is this same as pixel size of D7000 16mp? That why Nissim had difficulty to fined the difference.
Pixel size is not the reason Nasim couldn’t tell the difference. The D810 shot fullframe and used all 36mp and the D7000 was shot at it’s full image size and used all 16mp. They were just downsized for web output to the same resolution (about 2.5mp) hence 33mp of data tossed away in the algorithm crunch for the D801 and 13mp tossed out for the D7000. The reason Nasim could not tell the difference is because he is stuck with human eyeballs and they can’t resolve as much as the cameras can.
Those pesky eyeballs can be such a drawback to living a completely fulfilling technological life.
You said it Betty.
Those pesky analogue eyeballs can be a real drawback in interpreting our perfect digital world.
Yeah, well I’m having mechanical eyeballs installed so I can see all the megapixels and diffraction without help from the experts here.
I was talking about pixel size which is this same for both cameras (16 x 1.5 x 1.5 = 36 ). Plus downsizing to this same resolution. This makes pictures equaly sharp. I do not know anything about human eye capabilities, but if the human eye is not capable to see pictures made with high resolution sensors cameras, why to make such cameras?
John – this is a simple and nice article. I have also done the same job and made an article in my blog with some maths and calculation. http://blog.navansphotography.com/why-more-megapixels-are-a-gimmick-to-a-casual-photographer-2/
Yes, problém is, that nobody can hardly see more than 2 Mpix of any of his, her shots, since the HD monitors today dont allow more. But in fact, on lower resolution monitors, when publishing on FB etc. the pictures provided show much less than 1 Mpix colour points! Excellent article!
Amen to that. I shot film for years, loading Velvia 50 into Nikon F4 and F5 cameras having a variety of Nikon prime lens locked onto the front of those wonderful cameras. I did utilize a tripod…if one wanted sharp images burnt onto that wonderful Velva 50, a tripod was a necessity. When the price of film, processing and printing went through the roof, I began researching digital cameras. The great thing about Nikon is that many of my “dated” prime lens would work on a few of the newer Nikon digital bodies. After careful research, I chose the Nikon D7100. What a grand camera. At first I shot only my older Nikkor prime lens, primarily the 24mm F/2.4, the 50mm f/1.8 and the great 80-200mm f/2.8 zoom. Out of habit I shot 90% of my captures with the D7100 mounted on sturdy Manfrotto tripods, with the three aforementioned lens stopped down to f8-f11 most of the time. The great results blew my mind. I have 18″ x 24″ prints on Fuji Crystal Archive pearl finish paper that are sharp as a tack. I finally purchased my first Nikon “digital” lens, the 16-85mm f3.5-5.6 VR. With the new zoom mounted on the D7100, stopped down to f8-f11, still tripod mounted, the results are amazing. I have begun to shoot the D7100 handheld with the 16-85mm with the VR activated and again have captured some wonderful sharp results. I have zero desire to acquire a “newer” full frame Nikon camera. The D7100 has features I have yet to utilize…the camera’s technology is still far beyond my “skill” level. 24MP on a DX format camera are giving me dynamite results. Your article was great.
Even the resolution of ths a7s is enough for me, but it still depends on ones applications… Great article!
Manufacturers have to sell cameras to stay alive. In the past people lived 30 years with the such kind of purchase, somehow this model worked fine, including for professionals. In the digital age, these same manufacturers are assuming that we, photographers, expect to use our gear with a 2-3 year max lifecycle in their business-plans. The golden magic behind this ‘drive’ are very well prepared, expensive campaigns, including a lot of funded hyping and blogging across all kinds of websites. Making year after year the same camera with the same resolution doesn’t deliver you that kind of business, so the only way is to create the false picture that something new is out there and all the rest is outdated now. This is where the MP-race started. This is why ebay and second hands web-sites are showing a massive number of recent cameras, hardly ever touched. Somehow I think this sales model is dead. It will collapse. It is already in a down mode, quarter after quarter, Nikon, Canon & Co don’t make the right numbers anymore. And they won’t ever again. Because a 16..24..36..50..100MP camera doesn’t deliver you better images anymore. Shooting at a +24MP requires such a dedicated workflow btw to get a full exploit of this kind of resolution – not 1 on 100 users will do it right.
It’s not called ‘the consumer society’ for nothing!
But don’t worry, as soon as the economy picks up, we’ll all be off on a new spending spree.
the resolution of the human eye (0.6 to 1 arc-second)
By definition this means that a human eye can resolve two light points with the given angle. To sepperate two lightpoints there must be a darker point between them. So resolution of the human eye can not directly be converted to a dpi/ppi resolution. Two adjecent white pixels can not be resolved. There must be something to seperate them.
When using the resolution of the human eye as an argument do it correctly.
Thanks for your article.
ben
John, always love your perfect balance of humor and insight, especially backed-up with experience and illustrations.
Good discussion on the current state of photography equipment. It is amazing how just 3-4 years ago (ancient history in technology) that 16-18 megapixels was considered very high resolution. The discussion then was very similar to what is being said now just insert different numbers. Your were being told that 6-8 megapixels was enough for most photographers for resolution and that only the very few professional photographers needed more than 16. The discussion on storage, computers and the need for better lenses to meet the high resolution was there also. I know that in 3-4 years the current 36+ cameras will be only adequate for those shooting snapshots and that those wanting the current equipment will be talking how 100+ megapixels are needed for adequate resolution for pixel peepers. My 1st digital dslr was 6 megs and I was in awe of the detail I could get. It is very interesting how in the music of photography the song stays the same only the lyrics change.
LML, very well stated. I’m sure everything you mention here will occur again and again and again. Those of us too foolish to know we can’t…will. The rest will have to look at a 40×60 print through a magnifying glass to complain about diffraction.
I once heard or read somewhere this statement. “Those who can, do. Those who can’t become critics.
You are right. 6 – 8 MP is still enough for almost any purpose. The fact that some people now think 16MP is not very many does not change that.
The equipment guys; the ones who spend lots of money in the latest greatest gear but ZERO in seminars, workshops and books are the ones who “need” gigapixels.
I am using an old 5D classic and I think it’s about 12mp (I don’t even know anymore) but I get compliments on the sharpness of my photos regularly… and the lens I use is a 50mm 1.4, also not a super expensive lens. Overall very happy with what I have. :)
But it is better to have 50 megapixels and never need them, than to need them – once in your life – and don’t have them : )
Only if you know how to handle 50 megapixels.
I think the same basic argument is used for playing the lottery. “If I don’t buy it every time I’ll never be winner that one time.”
If you are a profi photographer chances are going to be better than in the Lottery. However, you just remember me that I must buy my lottery ticket, otherwise I will not be able to get those extra megapixels : )
Well said! I have been saying it all along, we do not need 50MP to get good photos.
At the lab that I use for printing there is a HUGE 3’x4′ poster, woman’s face close-up. It is a beautiful incredibly sharp image. It was shot using the 6MP D70. It still adorn the lab’s wall as a reminder to all that it is not the camera that takes the photos.
YEAH!!! For the D70. My first digital camera which blew me away at the time. No 51 focus points, all plastic body, 1 memory card slot….. Basic by cameras today but it took lovely pictures, was easy to use and took lots of punishment without a metal body. Sometimes more is just more.
The D70 was my first “real” DSLR and like you I absolutely loved it. Believe it ot not, I used the D70 with the kit kens 18-135. I still have the lens and it is working like a champ (I take it on vacation trips, small and easy). Some of my best photos were taken with the D70.
Hi, John, – thoroughly enjoyed your article (the last sentence was a killer ! ) – and agree with every word of it. Many thanks !
People have been saying this since we passed 8mp, there is no difference now…
1) Congratulations on writing an article that generated so much response. It is excellent writing that makes the reader stop and reflect on the words written and even more that it causes a response from the reader to the article. By that measure, you win an award!
2) You started to mention gallery prints but then got sidetracked on billboards. I agree with the basic premise of the article that high resolution is unnecessary if your eventual use for the image is low resolution such as magazines or the internet.
However, I am in a minority of people for whom the end output is big prints. I am sitting in my office which as I look around is decorated with 11 images on display. Of these the smallest is 11×17 and the largest are 17×60, 24×48 and 17×48 with seven 17×25’s thrown in (three of which were captured on film).
Thom Hogan points out that: “With desktop inkjet printers my observation is that 288 dpi and up produces excellent prints that you’d be hard pressed to distinguish between.” Interestingly, for a 36MP camera that yields a native 17.06″x25.56″ print … or in other words exactly the width of my Epson 4900 prints on 17″ roll paper! See: http://www.dslrbodies.com/cameras/camera-articles/image-quality/how-big-can-i-print.html (see How Big Can I Print on dslrbodies.com) I certainly acknowledge that some images can by upsized successfully, and that as Thom points out you can get “good” rather than “excellent” results at 180dpi so depending on how picky you are and the initial quality of the image, you may be able to print a 17×25 at less than 36MP, but at its native resolution, yes, you need a D800/D810!
A quick note to also say that even if smaller sizes are desired, there plenty of articles discussing the technical advantage to downsampling on imaqe quality as well.
I happen to like the other aspects of the Nikon system, but the new Canon 50MP cameras are actually only a native 20″ x 30″ at 288dpi. That doesn’t even get you up to a 24″ wide printer! So is it so crazy to think of even more than 50MP?
So I think the point is that for the VAST MAJORITY of people out there who print at something less than 17″ wide, yes, smaller pixel counts will be just fine. Just not for my intended use. Buy the camera that makes the most sense for what you do with the image!
It’s not right or wrong, life or death (though you might think so reading some of these comments) but instead it is a question of buying the right tool for the job!
for me even 24mpx are too much, 16mpx I think it’s the sweet spot
Really impressive.
I’m also of the view that 16megapix seems to be a magic number, it will allow some subtle “straightening” and slight cropping and print at any size for any reasonable viewing condition.
Taking the picture sharply to start with is the limiting factor for me, weddings without a concrete tripod and mirror lockup is quite normal and the ISO pumped to 1600 instead will “fuzz” the detail.
The D810, probably, up to about ISO400 seems to give more wiggle room than the D4, once past ISO400, I’ll take the D4.
Anyway, I’m sure I read an article by people better than me on what the optimum resolution/DR/Noise profile would be.
Si.
Couldn’t agree more. The only reason I upgraded from D700 to D800(e) is that I could do with very minimal cash topup.
I love my Canon 40D (10 MP). It’s my only camera and the quality I get from it does not justify buying a new camera :)
I always enjoy articles on this web if agreed to or not. This discussion may be getting a bit off point from pixels to the attributes of film. But I would like to chime in on one thing.
I am an old guy that studied with all the big names that most of you only read about now or look at their photos in books (Lepp is the exception. I studied with him when in Brooks). All my years were with film and I admit that working a digital camera (not to mention what you will call ‘processing’ afterwards) is totally unknown and a current problem for me. Enough of a problem that I reconsider even going back to photography. And when I recently was converting old receipts I had for equipment (to computer images), I was disillusioned by the dollars I have in photo equipment that all of you would call antique now (35mm, 2 1/4, 4×5), prime equipment or not. But here is my thought.
In my early years I would shoot a wedding and only go through 6 rolls of 120mm (6 or 7 as I can’t recall). I would go on a trip across N.Y. for example and shoot 100-150 shoots of 35mm, at peak color time. But now what I read is that it seems most are ‘shot gunning’ their photos. Taking hundreds of shoots and weeding through them and processing them to ‘perfection’. I have a hard time with this and wish digital wasn’t getting in my way. I like to create, but don’t like spending time behind a computer. Creating behind the camera that is. Dark rooms are OK, but I am not setting up one of those again. So I long for the slid film days (even though the publisher mishandles them at times) and dread the digital. And say at last, that initial composition and the photographers vision is what draws me. Not the processing, manipulation, etc. of today. I agree with those that feel some creativity is loss now days. Initial creativity that is. All done through the eye of the photographer and camera. I feel a bit sad. It doesn’t seem like ‘art’ anymore. Not to say that you guys don’t take some nice shots.
Thank you all for your posts and articles. I will try to continue to learn from you
i shoot with d800 241.4 35 1.4. View my pic on Mac Pro and recently on ipad. I make zero cents cause they are for family, relatives and friends. Why I even got a new sb910 for my in law wedding as a guest un-official photographer,
And the new SB 500 for a walk around holiday in london and Paris.
Print pics are kept deep in book shelves. Mine are on the portable drives and the really memorable ones on the iPad.
The pics are loved as they are and everyone gets the option of having a closer look at their loved ones at the tap of a finger to zoom in.
Why am I right about this? Cause I am the consumer not pro. Perhaps there are other means of enjoying photos and conventional prints are not everything.
Doesn’t mean I disagree with the author, who needs to scrutinize the leaves in a landscape.
Consider it… I am some clients would find use for pictures in other outputs
Good article and good thoughts. However, if we all followed his thoughts and stopped buying the larger pixel cameras, we would stop seeing the larger pixel cameras. I’m no pro but I love taking pictures. Do I “need” a 36 mp camera? No. Do I want one? Yes. And the pictures of my grandbabies will be even more glorious! Don’t throw tomatoes at me. I’ve done the frugal thing and have used my sweet Nikon D200 for several years. And it’s still very good! Wouldn’t trade it!
Now, we might ask that same guy if he would be that frugal with his cars. ;-)
No tomatoes..promise, but the pictures of your grandbabies may not be even more glorious if you don’t get even more glorious lenses to go with your glorious D810 and you develop an even more glorious technique!
Same with cars…they need more glorious technique.
My first glorious car lasted just 3 days…black ice, spun, somersaulted, hit a lamp post and ended up upside down in an adjoining lane going the other way.
OUCH!!!
What a great article that made me smile and laugh
I am just an amateur and resently made my first exhibition with 60×40 cm prints. Some a taken with point and shoot cameras and I was constantly surpriced about the small VISIBLE difference seeing them on the Wall
Your Words made me understand the overall issue behind more pixels and why I do not need a D810…just as you don’t…so you can ship it to me Sir :-))
Most of the iconic pictures from history were taken with cameras and bodies far less ‘capable’ than what most of use today…….even as hobbyists. It doesn’t make them any less iconic or examples of great photography. It really isn’t about the equipment!!!
Ian, you are so right with this comment. Sometimes too much knowledge leads to limitations. If the instructions say one can’t do something they will not try. Foolish in my opinion.
Finish your statement then : Why bothering with expensive 16Mpx DF and D4 when Fuji makes xe-2 and XT-1 which are 90% as good up to 6400 isos? :p
I read somewhere (and I wish I remembered where) that one advantage of super high megapixels in digital photography is that if you do a lot of post-processing or digital workups with the images, because there’s a lot more image data to work with, the final image (when the dimensions of the image are reduced and it is distributed) is less degraded than if you did so much processing at a lower megapixel count.
That makes more megapixels not an advantage for most folks, but for some of my own purposes, that’s a selling point.
Great article. Most of my photos would look better at 30mph. :)
But… I shoot with the expectation of cropping. I most often use a prime lens (35mm) for IQ and DOF and zoom with my feet, when possible. If not possible, I crop later in LR. I have 16mp to start with, but often I use only half of that, and sometimes less, and then yes, I feel the image quality is maxed out if the final composition is only 1/3rd of the original.
I know that increasing the pixel count is often a matter of diminish returns, but I’d love 24mp (or more) to start with.
I’ve never cared about Megapixels. It is the autofocus system that moved me from D7000 to D750.
I’ve never cared about the sharpness of prime lens. It is the large aperture that I stick to them.
I don’t guess you evern need to zoom in on and crop a photo!
The more megapixils the better!
I am still using a 16.7Mp Canon 1Ds Mark II, and I get a lot of ribbing about it, because it has so “few” Megapixels. What is it with these armchair critics? Not only can I easily print to A2 and beyond, but I can hardly tell the difference between photos from this camera and photos from my backup … a “mere” 8.2 Mp 1D Mark II N.
But I recently upgraded my lenses from “prosumer” lenses to some of Canon’s best ‘L’ zooms and that has made a huge difference to image quality in every way, sharper (right into the corners), more detailed, more saturated, and virtually aberration free.
I don’t guess you evern need to zoom in on and crop a photo!
The more megapixils the better!