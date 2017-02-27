Which Camera Settings Affect RAW Photos?

Most of us think we have a good understanding of the camera settings that affect your RAW photos — it seems like common sense. However, the more that you look into it, the more complicated that this topic gets. In fact, no matter how much you know about your camera, chances are good that you have a few misconceptions about the camera settings that affect your RAW photos. Does high-ISO noise reduction change the way your camera records a RAW file? What about long exposure noise reduction? Color space? Or Active D-Lighting, for Nikon users? The answer to two of these four examples is yes. In this article, I will cover all the noteworthy camera settings that affect your camera’s RAW files, including some that you may not expect.
If you are just starting to learn about RAW photos, check out our guide to RAW versus JPEG before going any further. This article gets a bit technical.
1) Focusing and Lens Settings
Every setting on your lens — vibration reduction, focus distance, focal length, aperture — always affects your RAW photos. The same is true for all the in-camera autofocus settings, since they change where and how your camera focuses.
2) Aperture and Shutter Speed
It is inarguable that your choice of aperture and shutter speed affect your RAW photos. If you are still working on these concepts, read our guides to aperture and shutter speed.
3) ISO
This one is trickier than it may seem; skip to the last sentence of this section if you are just learning photography.
If I take two photos with different ISO settings (but the same aperture and shutter speed), can’t I just brighten the darker photo in post-production? At its simplest, your ISO setting amplifies the data that your camera records. The same is true when you brighten a photo in post-production — you simply amplify the data that you captured.
However, although this is true in theory, things are messier in practice. Some cameras are essentially “ISO-less” (or ISO invariant), where it doesn’t matter what ISO you set in the camera, so long as you don’t blow out any of the highlights. This generally includes modern Nikon and Fuji cameras. Other cameras, like those from Canon, are not ISO-less at all. Brands like Sony and Olympus tend to be in the middle, where they are mostly ISO-less, but you will see a slight difference between — for example — ISO 6400 and ISO 100 brightened in post-production. (This slight difference also is sometimes visible even in Nikon and Fuji cameras. ISO invariance is a bit of a sliding scale.)
This isn’t an article about ISO, but it is safe to say that things are starting to get tricky. However, even if you have a Nikon or Fuji camera, don’t feel like you need to change how you use your ISO setting. Why not?
On one hand, ISO affects your metering. If you are locked at ISO 100 in Aperture-Priority mode, for example, you might end up with ridiculously bad shutter speeds. (Even in manual mode, the meter will guide you incorrectly, although it obviously won’t change the settings for you.) Plus, by using nothing but base ISO, the photos on your camera screen will be completely useless, even though you can brighten them in post-production. And, ISO absolutely affects your RAW photos if you use a value so high that it blows out your highlights.
With a few reservations, then, it’s safe to say that ISO affects your RAW files, even if your camera is ISO-less.
4) Long Exposure Noise Reduction
Every time that you take a photo with a long shutter speed, your image is prone to increased noise and hot pixels (frozen, bright pixels in the photo). Long exposure noise reduction aims to fix this.
With this setting enabled, your camera will take two photos every time that your shutter speed is longer than one second. However, you don’t need to keep your camera still the entire time. Only the first photo actually records the scene in front of you. For the second photo, your camera takes a photo with the shutter closed, recording a completely black image — that is, except for noise.
Your camera then subtracts out the hot pixels and noise, using the black image as a reference. This is a very useful feature! If you shoot photos at night, you’ll likely see a noticeable benefit from using your camera’s long exposure noise reduction.
Luckily, this setting does affect your RAW photos. I use it all the time for Milky Way shots.
5) Image Area
Image Area is another name for the in-camera crop of your photos.
If you have a full-frame Nikon camera, for example, you are probably familiar with the built-in DX crop that you can choose to use. My Nikon D800e also has a 4×5 crop setting, which changes the typical 24×36 millimeter sensor into, effectively, a 24x30mm sensor by ignoring any data on the left and right extremes of the frame.
Obviously, this crop changes how the photo looks on the back of your camera screen — just like your Picture Control settings do. However, is it possible to recover the remaining Image Area data once you import files onto your computer?
The answer, unfortunately, is no. If you choose the 4×5 in-camera crop, you won’t be able to recover the missing pixels on the left- and right-hand sides of your photo.
In some ways, this is a good thing. If you know that you’ll have to crop your photos quite a bit in post-production, you can switch to the DX crop and save a bit of file size, as well as some time spent cropping later. However, if you accidentally end up shooting 4×5 photos for an afternoon, you won’t be able to get that data back.
Not all cameras have built-in crop modes. For example, the Canon 5D Mark IV always records a 6720 x 4480 pixel photo if you are shooting RAW.
However, if your camera does have a built-in crop mode, it does affect the RAW data that your camera records.
6) Live View Versus Viewfinder
Here’s a fun one.
Have you ever noticed that your camera’s metering is different in live view than in the viewfinder?
I just pulled out my DSLR for a test. Using the viewfinder, the meter fluctuated between recommending a four second exposure and a three second exposure. This isn’t problematic — the proper exposure was probably somewhere between the two, and it isn’t unusual for the camera’s meter to jump around just a bit.
What is interesting is that the meter was totally different in live view. Instead of fluctuating between three and four seconds, it stayed, unchanging, at 2.5 seconds. That’s a difference of roughly half a stop. (The video below starts with the camera’s viewfinder, then switches to live view. Note the change between three seconds and 2.5 seconds.)
What’s behind this? In fact, the underlying metering system changes as you switch to live view! When you shoot with the viewfinder, a dedicated light meter in the camera is what measures your exposure. When you shoot in live view, the camera actually reads the data on the image sensor itself, calculating a meter reading from that. Often, the two readings will disagree slightly.
This difference typically doesn’t matter. The two exposures will be similar or identical in nearly every case. However, if you are in a particularly difficult lighting situation, be aware that the choice between live view and your viewfinder actually does have an effect on the metering system.
So, the answer is another yes — your choice does affect the RAW capture, simply because it affects your camera’s meter. However, if all your other settings are the same (say, you shoot in manual mode), the actual RAW data won’t change as you switch to live view.
7) Active D-Lighting
If you have a Nikon camera, you may have come across the Active D-Lighting setting. At its face, this seems like a JPEG-only setting. And, for the most part, that’s exactly what it is.
Assuming that you don’t change any other settings, your Active D-Lighting has no effect on the RAW data itself. However, it’s a bit more complicated than that.
Depending upon your Active D-Lighting settings, you will change your camera’s metering significantly. I don’t know why Nikon chose to have a JPEG setting affect the metering for RAW photos, but that’s what it does.
At the highest possible Active D-Lighting setting on my camera (Extra High), my metered exposure was a full stop darker than normal! Without Active D-Lighting, I had an exposure of 1/5 second. When I turned it on, the exposure was 1/10 second.
Again, Active D-Lighting does nothing to the RAW data itself. It only affects your camera’s meter. However, the effect is so significant that you need to be very careful to avoid ever setting Active D-Lighting if you shoot in RAW.
8) Picture Control Settings
These have no effect on your RAW photo, or on your camera’s metering. Whether you shoot in Vivid mode or Neutral mode, the RAW photos themselves will be identical.
There is a brief caveat. Even in RAW, your Picture Control does affect the way the photo looks on the back of your camera screen. So, if you switch to the Monochrome Picture Control, the photos on your LCD will be black and white. Once you bring the photos into Lightroom or Photoshop, they’ll be back to their normal, color versions. However, if you happen to use Nikon’s own software, you’ll see the black and white version by default (though you can change it back to color).
Also, if you rely on the histogram or blinkies on your camera screen, your Picture Control settings do have an effect. The Vivid mode with added contrast, for example, makes your highlights appear completely white sooner than they really are. So, if you are trying to Expose to the Right, pay attention to the Picture Control that you use.
In general, though, Picture Control has no effect on your RAW photos.
9) High ISO Noise Reduction
Unlike long exposure noise reduction, this setting does nothing for RAW photos. Whether you set it or not, the RAW photo will be exactly the same. (Again, like Picture Control settings, the photo on the back of your camera screen will look different. Still, that is just a preview of your final photo, not the RAW data itself.)
10) White Balance
This works essentially the same way as your Picture Control. It still has no effect on the RAW data or your metering, but does change the way that your images appear on the camera’s LCD (as well as your in-camera histogram).
The only difference is that non-Nikon software typically does default to the white balance that you used in-camera. So, if you shoot a lot of photos at once (say, a wedding photographer), it does pay to get white balance right in the field — you’ll have less post-processing work to do later.
However, white balance has no effect on the actual RAW data that your camera captures.
11) Color Space (AdobeRGB versus sRGB)
This is exactly the same as your Picture Control settings. Contrary to what some notable photographers have said, it doesn’t matter whether you use AdobeRGB or sRGB in camera for RAW photos, unless you are specifically interested in the effects on your histogram (which are relatively small).
I keep mine at AdobeRGB simply because it doesn’t hurt the histogram, and occasionally improves it a bit, but there is really almost no difference here at all. Either way, your color space has absolutely no effect on the RAW data itself. (RAW files capture more colors than what fits within sRGB or AdobeRGB, anyway).
12) Conclusion
So, how do all these settings stack up? Here’s the final tally:
Affects the RAW data directly:
- Focusing and lens-related settings
- Shutter speed and aperture
- ISO (with a few caveats)
- Long exposure noise reduction
- Image area
Directly affects your camera’s meter reading, but does not directly impact the RAW data:
- Viewfinder versus live view shooting
- Active D-Lighting
Affects the preview on your LCD screen and the in-camera histogram, but does not directly impact the meter reading or RAW data:
- Picture Control settings
- High ISO noise reduction
- White balance
- AdobeRGB versus sRGB
Hopefully, this has been interesting and helpful. The exact names of these settings may be different depending upon your camera brand. I use Nikon, so all the names are written accordingly.
Note that I do not have access to other brands of camera at the moment to test their equivalent settings. It is possible that there are slight differences for other brands — for example, Nikon may be the only manufacturer whose Active D-Lighting affects your camera’s meter. I don’t have any way to test this at the moment, but there’s an easy fix: simply turn this setting off for RAW photos, no matter which camera you use.
Let me know in the comments if you have questions about other settings.
Comments
I’m under impression that Active D-Lighting affects exposure, and thus – raw data ;)
Things that affect in-camera histogram, zebras, highlight blinkies may affect our exposure decisions and thus – affect raw data. White balance here is one of the strongest factors.
Hi Iliah,
Yes, but Active D-Lighting is very different from other settings, such as Picture Control or white balance. Picture Control and white balance settings don’t affect your camera’s internal meter, while Active D-Lighting does.
By your definition (which I don’t inherently disagree with, except for the way you apply it), every single setting affects your RAW data, and thus this article is completely useless! But I think it is important to have this article and distinguish between Active D-Lighting, which affects your camera’s meter, and Picture Control settings, which don’t — even though both affect your in-camera histogram.
Let me know if that still seems off to you — you have more experience with this type of thing than I do.
Dear Spenser,
> By your definition (which I don’t inherently disagree with, except for the way you apply it), every single setting affects your RAW data, and thus this article is completely useless!
No, it is not my definition, and I do not consider this article to be useless, let alone completely useless.
Photographers tend to base their exposure decisions on histogram and other in-camera aids. That is a very slippery road, because camera settings that affect metering and JPEGs start to define the exposure for raw. Not sure what is it to disagree here.
That is fair. We don’t disagree. I added the qualifier “directly” to my final conclusion, which I think clarifies things a bit.
Obviously, your Picture Control settings won’t carry over into post-processing software (except Nikon’s own), which is why I put it in the “does not affect RAW data” category. However, you are of course correct that this setting affects the in-camera histogram, and thus directly impacts the way that photographers choose their exposure. Thanks for helping me clarify things.
My understanding (hobbyist level) is that the camera records the image in RAW. What happens then depends on what options are chosen for saving the image. If the JPG option (all sizes) is chosen, the camera converts RAW to JPG and discards the RAW file. If the camera is set for RAW + JPG, the image is recorded in RAW and converted to JPG. Both file formats are retained.
So, my question is this. Do all settings affect the recording of the RAW file, or are some of those settings only implemented during the conversion to JPG?
Thanks!
Your understanding is accurate. To answer your question, some settings are implemented before/during the RAW image’s capture, and others are implemented during the RAW to JPEG stage.
All of the “Affects RAW data directly” settings (Focusing and lens-related settings, shutter speed and aperture, ISO, long exposure noise reduction, and Image Area) directly affect the recording of the RAW file.
The other settings (Active D-Lighting, Picture Control settings, high ISO noise reduction, white balance, and color space) are only “cooked into” your file during the RAW to JPEG conversion process.
The only reason that Active D-Lighting is different is that it affects the camera’s meter reading for a scene. Even though it isn’t cooked into the file unless you shoot in JPEG, it still indirectly impacts the RAW photo, simply because of its effect on the meter.
Let me know if this makes sense.
Thanks for the detailed answer. Allen
Happy to help. One other thing — as Iliah Borg points out in the first comment, even the settings that are only cooked into the JPEG still matter. The preview that you get on the back of your camera screen is based off a JPEG, not a RAW file.
So, the Picture Control settings, white balance, and everything else still has an effect on the way your photos look in-camera, even if you don’t shoot JPEG. This matters if you use your camera’s histogram or blinkies to judge the proper exposure.
A very nice summary – thank you Spencer.
Re: ISO-less.
Does this mean that I can set my Nikon camera to say ISO 100 (always) and then expose as if I’m in bright sunshine (say 1/100 f16) and recover the lost shadows in post processing, rather than switch to say ISO 800 where appropriate?
(Forgetting other reasons why shutter speed and aperture might have different optimum settings).
Yes, in theory! The idea is that a “proper” exposure of, say, 1/100 second at f/16 and ISO 800 is exactly the same as shooting at 1/100 second, f/16, and ISO 100, then brightening it in post-production. However, in practice, not all cameras work this way. It’s best to test it on your own.
The article is really helpful. But a question raised, if some settings does not effective on RAW files, then why are the camera companies making the cameras so complicated with so much buttons on camera bodies? All those could be like choices of the photographer. So those could be in settings. Cameras could be more handy and lighter. Please comment.
Hi Vivek, most of these settings don’t add that many buttons or much weight to the camera. This is especially true if you ever shoot video or JPEG, where all of them (including Picture Control and white balance) have a direct effect on the file that you record, and are incredibly important. However, I’ll never say no to a lighter camera :)
Nikon and Fuji are ISO-less? Is this a joke?
I can’t attest to your specific camera, but my Nikon D800e is indeed ISO-less. I just shot a photo at ISO 3200, then one at ISO 100 (which I brightened by five stops in Lightroom). The two photos were essentially identical.
In fact, any difference between them (mostly slight color differences — the noise was a bit greener on the ISO 100 shot) were likely Lightroom’s fault. Most processing software isn’t used to people raising the brightness so significantly, so it has the possibility of introducing artifacts. Lightroom actually did better than I had expected on this front.
There was no difference in the amount of noise between them, at least to my eye. The ISO 3200 photo may have had slightly better shadows, but it was barely visible at 200% magnification, and again likely has to do with the RAW conversion software rather than the RAW file itself.
Again, I can’t speak to your specific camera, but it was true in my case. I’ve heard that the Nikon D5 is not quite ISO invariant, while the Nikon D750 and D810 are. You’ll have to test your own camera to see if this applies. It likely won’t be the case if you have an older DSLR.
A bit more info, now that I have gone through my files more extensively.
The noise difference between an ISO 800 shot and a brightened ISO 100 shot is about the same as the difference between an ISO 3200 shot and a brightened ISO 100 shot. However, in both cases, there is a slight edge to the higher ISO photo. What does this tell me?
Essentially, from ISO 100 to ISO 800, my camera has “real” ISO stops, which actually have some (though very small) effect on noise. After perhaps ISO 800, all the ISO stops are “simulated,” making the camera ISO-less from that point on.
What this means is that the Nikon D800 is not completely ISO-less, but it is close enough that I don’t have a problem categorizing it as such. In fact, the ISO 800 photo brightened two stops is actually a bit cleaner than the ISO 3200 photo on its own. Not sure exactly why that is, though Lightroom’s RAW converter may play a role. Regardless, the difference is small.
I may post an article exploring this phenomenon in more detail.
I’ve been using Active D-Lighting with matrix metering on Nikon raw files for years. Set on Auto it acts like a “Auto” Exposure Compensation. If the scene has bright spots, the Auto setting reduces the exposure setting by 1/3 to 2/3 stops over and above whatever manual Exposure Comp you set. If the lighting is flat, the Auto Active D-Lighting does nothing. Just one less adjustment to make manually.
That is an incredibly clever way to put this effect into use for you. You are essentially making Nikon’s exposure compensation respond more aggressively to highlights, which I think is useful a majority of the time. I’ll probably start using this technique as well. Thanks for sharing!
I use Active-D lighting a lot for my indoor shooting without flash. It really evens out those pesky windows that cause back lighting to ruin a picture. I agree, it is a special exposure setting that softens patches of bright light. And I notice that if you set exposure on your RAW photo in post, and then go and change Active-D, it will cancel out the previous exposure settings. It shows that Active-D is a nifty exposure tool. I haven’t tried it much outdoors because I shoot in manual and can just make the exposure that I want, though now that I think about it a scene with bright spots could benefit too and probably avoid blowout. I’ll try it sometime! But I like Active-D a lot and wouldn’t want to do without it.
Thanks for adding this, Elaine!
It is worth pointing out to readers who may be confused by Active D-Lighting that it doesn’t have any direct effect on the RAW photo itself. If you shoot in manual mode at 1/100 second, f/8, and ISO 100, your RAW photo will be identical, whether or not you used Active D-Lighting.
What Elaine and Wernerg are saying is that Active D-Lighting can be a useful tool to help your camera meter a given scene, simply because it does darken your photos in an automatic or semi-automatic mode. (Or, as Elaine does, you can shoot in manual mode but still look at your camera’s meter and adjust everything yourself.)
Hi Spencer,
One thing has confused me very much. That is ISO-invariance. I believe you are saying that when shot in RAW format, the sensor of my D810 takes in maximum light data regardless of the ISO that you set. But in terms of the JPEG that you create from the RAW photo, the ISO matters very much. I am not talking in terms of noise here, as I never have very much problem with noise. But in terms of the light sensitivity of the sensor created by your settings, here is where I get confused. I always shoot in RAW and fully manual except for autofocus. I usually set my ISO based on the available light, and the f-stop and shutter speed for the amount of clarity that I want for the picture. I certainly get different over and under exposure at a higher ISO than if I set my ISO at 100, even when viewing the RAW image. I can get a really dark RAW picture when I shoot at say, F/11 with a shutter speed of say, 1/2200 (which I would probably seldom do) at ISO 100 than if I shot the same improbable settings at ISO 800. And yet one time I shot the moon and got poor detail at ISO 3200 and much better clarity when I shot it at ISO 100, which bears out what you were saying. I attributed it at the time to the brightness of the moon confusing the meter. All this means that I see a difference in ISO, even in RAW. What am I not understanding? BTW, I don’t use Lightroom, but I have a program that does all the same things called Zoner Photo Studio. I process my RAW data for exposure and kelvin with Nikon’s Capture NX-D, then I convert and do the cropping, brightness and contrast type jpeg adjustments on Zoner. So I am a bit confused, but can’t see where my lack of understanding lies. Can you explain further?
Let’s start with the fact that ISO setting is applied after the exposure, and thus it can’t change the light sensitivity of the sensor.
Next fact is – image brightness is not determined by anything but the interpretation of numbers and image viewing conditions (like monitor brightness or light falling on a print). When you are converting a raw, and / or applying adjustments, and / or converting to output profile (printer profile, sRGB, any) that’s when the numbers are got interpreted.
Main source of noise in ISO-less cameras is the noise coming from the light itself, it is called photon shot noise (shot as in pellets, see how they used to manufacture the pellets in shot towers). This noise is due to the randomness of the photons arrival at the sensor. The less light is registered, the higher is the level of that noise. Because internal noise in those cameras is very small relative to the shot noise, ISO does not matter much. One may gain only about a half a stop of noise level in shadows, going from ISO 100 to ISO 1600 on such cameras.
The usefulness of this is that one can pretty much shoot at low ISO, thus not clipping the highlights (for each 1 stop ISO bump 1 stop in highlights is clipped), and handling brightness in conversion and post-processing.
ISO -less does not mean one can set the base ISO on his camera and forget it. Sometimes ISO 120 is better than ISO 100 (like it is on D800 I used), sometimes it may be base ISO + 1 stop. That’s something one may want to test with his own camera.
Nikon are allowing to load custom curves into the camera, and a curve that bumps the midtones helps to maintain useful brightness on the in-camera LCD.
With ISO-full cameras the gain is between 1 and 2 stops, reaching 3 stops for ISO 6400. The reason for such cameras is, mainly, that they maintain the dynamic range through a wider range of ISO settings, which is very useful in PJ work, especially if the shooter is limited to JPEGs.
Thank you, Iliah!
Thank you Mr. Borg,
I learned quite a bit from your post. I learned my earliest photography shooting in film. In those days the only options for advancing a set film ISO, or ASA as it was then called, was to push the film during developing, otherwise you were commited to your film’s speed. Do you remember the old rule of sunny 16? This was a good clue for setting your camera. But shooting in film taught me the value of ISO 100, and a photography friend would chide me when I didn’t shoot much above 100. I have since loosened up a bit, though I don’t see the value of shooting high ISO beyond what you need. These days I shoot often at ISO 320, which does a nice job on my flowers. I usually range between 100 and 800, and don’t go much beyond that. I see from what you said that that is a pretty good policy, that shooting high ISO just for the sake of it will lose me detail in my pictures. From your post I now have a better understanding of light and its effect on my sensor. Thank you again.
My main suggestion is to not change anything about the way you shoot :)
ISO invariance is rather simple, in theory. For example, take a correctly-exposed photo at 1/100 second, f/8, and ISO 1600. This photo should look good. Then, take a photo of the same scene at 1/100 second, f/8, and ISO 100. This photo will be far too dark, but you can brighten it in post-production.
If the camera sensor is completely ISO invariant, you will be able to brighten the ISO 100 photo to look identical to the ISO 1600 photo. Neither will be better or worse in terms of noise performance.
This does make some conceptual sense, since the amount of light that actually reaches your camera’s sensor is identical in both examples.
In practice, you won’t get 100% perfect ISO invariance, especially accounting for the way that software converts RAW files (since it isn’t used to people raising the brightness so drastically in post-production). It also strongly depends upon your camera. The Nikon D810 is mostly ISO invariant, while Canon’s current cameras aren’t anywhere close.
The moon example isn’t really the same — that was simply your meter getting tricked. The moon’s surface is bright enough that it isn’t unusual to shoot it at ISO 100 for good detail.
Let me know if this makes sense and if you have any other questions.
Ahhh, I begin to see the light! :)
ISO invariance has everything to do with post production. You can shoot at what you believe is the correct ISO, and then if you have made a mistake you can fix it in post, because the RAW data contains the full spectrum of light data, and get the picture to have the correct exposure. If you have exposed correctly, and shoot a different ISO just for the hell of it, then you can make both exposures look exactly the same. Have I got it now?
As for noise, well…..I never shoot so high that I get much. The one exception was when I shot the blood moon eclipse last year and got terribly noisy pictures. I shot at ISO 10,000 and forgot to turn on high ISO noise reduction! That was a first for me, and I paid for my inexperience. But I also learned a lot, so it evens out. Would you believe I shot that without a tripod? That’s steady hands for you!
Thank you for the compliment at the beginning of your comment.
Yes, you’ve got it! The only point I’d make is that it wouldn’t have mattered whether or not you turned on high ISO noise reduction, assuming that you were shooting in RAW, since that is a JPEG-only feature.
The one thing that makes your case a bit different is that you use Nikon’s own software for post-production. That software, unlike others, will default to showing all the JPEG-only features that you set in camera. So, your software will technically show an improvement if you turn on high ISO noise reduction in camera — although it really is a farce, since you could get exactly the same noise reduction in any software, it just wouldn’t be the default.
Hopefully that clarifies things rather than confusing them further :)
Would I have benefitted from long exposure noise reduction for my moon shot rather than high ISO noise reduction? I kind of got that impression from the article, but am not at all sure. Perhaps the only thing that would have helped would have been to reduce that ISO, but at the time it was the only thing that let me have that blood red color.
As for Nikon’s RAW processing software, it is rather sad. It could be so much better. But I use it because it tells me true white balance data, and I value that. I never understood the proprietary fever over white balance. So what if other programs get to use it? But be that as it may, I find Capture NX-D to be not that bad. I don’t fully understand the use of it beyond exposure and white balance, especially levels & curves, color channels, LCH (?), gamma; all the advanced stuff. There is a subject for you Spencer – teaching advanced post processing beyond the easy settings in Capture NX-D. It sure would help me a lot!
You are right — long exposure noise reduction wouldn’t help, unless you were shooting at more than one second, which would be truly incredible handheld! However, for longer than one second exposures, long exposure noise reduction does directly impact RAW files in a way which is impossible to replicate in software.
There is no easy way to photograph the blood moon. Considering that you didn’t have a tripod at your disposal, it seems like you did everything right.
I don’t use Capture NX-D, unfortunately, but if there is interest in writing tips for it, I will look into it!
I thought you might enjoy this. I just went back to the NEF files of the blood moon and applied noise reduction to them. I got a huge improvement in my converted jpeg photos! They look quite presentable now. Thanks, guys. I don’t have a clue as to why I never thought of trying it before this.
What you might want to try is combining several hand-held shots to simulate long exposure.
“As for Nikon’s RAW processing software, it is rather sad. It could be so much better. But I use it because it tells me true white balance data, and I value that. I never understood the proprietary fever over white balance. So what if other programs get to use it?”
I couldn’t agree with you more Elaine about Nikon’s bone headed WB debacle. However, this is a thing of the past in the sense that Nikon has provided an SDK that reports the WB. I’m pretty sure this is used by Adobe software because Thomas Knoll, the author of Photoshop and ACR, made it clear that Adobe would no longer support Nikon files if the data was encrypted or obfuscated. Nikon folded.
Spencer,
Thank’s a lot for a very clear and helpful overview.
Even a Canon user like me had evidently a lot to learn from it.
Glad you found it useful!
I thought one of the main reasons Iliah developed his graphs was to determine what iso setting was the max auto iso setting that a camera shooting in manual was actually benefiting from using? So if I need 1/1000 and f2.8 for a D5 the max iso should be set as close to 6982 as possible. For the D500 it is 2452. For the D810 any setting past 3206 may as well be and probably better off adjusted for in post. Other than a little time saved in post processing there’s nothing to be gained in setting the auto iso max above those numbers. Also I was under the assumption that when using auto iso with a locked in shutter and aperture and not taking advantage of allowing the camera to go up to those settings one was losing a little something particularly in the shadows. And that the benefit of adjusting up any brightness needed in post to make up for any brightness deficiencies caused by limiting iso with Iliah’s “low light iso settings” is dependent on the ability of the software used as compared to allowing the camera to use its internal software and processor. Wrong?
Seems like you have it right! I can’t speak to those specific graphs, since I have not seen them. However, that is why I said ISO invariance is a sliding scale. There technically may be a benefit of using ISOs up to a certain point, but, as Iliah mentioned in a prior comment, the difference from brightening an ISO 100 photo may be no more than a half-stop or so of additional noise. So, in practice, a sensor can be “ISO invariant” without actually being 100% ISO invariant.
As always, the best route is to test this for yourself.
My Olympus and Sony cameras all apply crops to jpeg and RAW, but when in Lightroom, the full image is available (although this isn’t immediately obvious) – if you click on the crop tool it will show the marks applied during the shoot, but these are then resettable; obviously not on the jpeg though!
My Nikons (as you correctly state) didn’t have this feature and cropped the RAW as well as the jpeg.
Great feature, many thanks for taking the time to do it.
Andrew
Very interesting. Thanks for adding this! I didn’t know that other manufacturers did it differently. I’m not sure whether that’s better or worse than Nikon’s method — although you have more flexibility in post, it does produce larger file sizes.
Forgive me if someone stated this already as I didn’t read every comment. I agree with everything you’ve said but would include that while Picture Controls (and any camera image adjustment) don’t effect the raw data they are effecting the embedded jpg, which on a Nikon is a full resolution version. This is what we are seeing when we review our images in camera and programs like Photo Mechanic use to speed up image viewing on the computer.
Thanks for adding this! I had mentioned the effect on the back of your camera and your in-camera histogram, but I didn’t know that was how Photo Mechanic worked so quickly. Appreciate the added info.
Great article by the way!
Hi Spencer,
Great article, which I think will form a very useful reference. I believe there are two additions you might want to comment on:
(i) Monitor Brightness setting. Could it be the case that if you set your the monitor brightness away from ‘0’ you may over or under expose the ideal Raw image? I know this isn’t a major issue, as you can quickly refer to the histogram to verify things, but if you have the monitor at one of the extreme settings, you could miss some information if setting exposure using the monitor I believe, so there is the potential for inadvertently affecting the Raw.
(ii) You mention Picture Controls don’t impact Raw. However, my understanding is that since the Nikon F5 the matrix metering works on a combination of light levels and scene recognition databanks. These consider not only the colours but also the overall scene geometry, distance information and shape of elements in a scene. So my question is: will a sub-set of the scene recognition databank be applied when you are using at least Portrait and Landscape Picture Controls, or indeed all of the PC? As far as I can tell, Nikon doesn’t provide the details on this because the metering algorithms have historically been their USP, but it does show schematics indicating that all such settings go into a ‘Neural Network’ that feed back to metering. If it was the case, Raw pictures could be affected by the JPEG Picture Control you have selected in the same way that ADL can. I suspect the impact would be small and virtually impossible to test since an individual Portrait scene could just as easily have the same algorithm impact as a Landscape scene; however, my understanding is that the meter can be more sensitive to skin tones and biased toward the human form, if a portrait scene is detected, and one must assume that this is more likely to happen when you are in Portrait PC. So, the exposure could be slightly different if you took the same picture with a different Picture Control when in Matrix metering mode. Again, this isn’t a major issue, and probably can’t be manipulated as you have described with ADL since the number of scenes in the databank is in the millions I believe, but I do think the possibility is there, and would suggest making sure you are in the appropriate JPEG PC for your scene is a little important for Raw files too. Very interested to hear your thoughts on this point.
Good questions. If you rely heavily on your monitor while setting your exposure compensation (or manual exposure) I could see how it would affect your ability to judge the exposure accurately. That’s why it’s always best to look at the histogram. However, it does not directly affect your meter in the same way as, for example, switching from the viewfinder to live view.
As for your other question, I definitely understand what you are saying, but the answer is no. That’s why Active D-Lighting is so unusual. There is no metering difference between, say, low-contrast “neutral” and high-contrast “vivid,” no matter the circumstances. Of course, as other people have pointed out, your Picture Control settings do affect your JPEG preview, which is the image on the back of your camera screen, as well as the in-camera histogram. So, it has a major effect on the way that you meter, but it doesn’t directly affect the meter itself. (I.e., if you are in aperture-priority mode, your camera won’t expose the scene any differently depending upon your Picture Control setting. However, it will expose differently depending upon your Active D-Lighting setting.)
You are right that it could be interesting if Nikon enabled some sort of metering difference for different Picture Controls. However, I would be worried that the meter would only be really accurate with the Standard picture control, making metering tough for people who like using custom profiles. If this effect could be turned on and off, though, it’s always welcome.
Dear Spencer,
Very interesting article, especially about the iso-invariance ! After it has been explained, it sounds logical, but I was really surprised to learn that the chosen iso value on the DSLR has no importance ! (Thank also for Iliah explanations)
I’ve made some test with my Nikon D610 and I can conclude that it is almost completely iso-invariant (apart from some little differences that are barely visible at 200% magnification).
THE big surprise is that this is not true for “boosted iso” value (“Hi2” 25600 iso) ! I’ve made a proper exposure with 25000 iso, then I took a picture at 100 iso with the same aperture and speed. Finally, I increased the exposure of the 100 iso picture by 8 full stops.
The result is that there is less noise on the 25600 iso picture than on the 100 iso + 8stops ! In other terms, “boosted iso” are the only value that could be considered as “useful” directly on the DSLR.
I am really astonished by that, as I was convinced of the contrary (I thought that “normal iso” values were usefull and “boosted iso” ones were useless.
Can you please explain how does the “boosted iso” are working ?
My best guess is that this effect is actually a result of your software, not your camera’s ISO values. Post-processing software isn’t used to you boosting the ISO by eight stops! Chances are, you ended up with some color shifts and other unusual artifacts. In theory — again, by my best guess — the 25600 ISO shot isn’t actually better; your software is just better at handling it.
A good way to test this theory is to boost an ISO 100 shot to something like ISO 3200 or ISO 6400 and make sure that it looks similar to an image shot natively at that ISO. If so, boost an ISO 3200 or ISO 6400 shot to ISO 25600. If those two are also similar, your software is likely the culprit. Otherwise, it very well may be that there is some inherent benefit to the boosted ISO image.
Glad you found the article useful!
OK thank you for your answer. I will try with ISO 3200 vs ISO 25600.
Anyway I personnaly learned the two following facts from these tests :
1.Even if there can be some tiny difference between the 2 ways of amplifying the signal (camera body vs software), once I have applied somme appropriate denoising, the difference is completely invisible
2.Today cameras are so performant in terms of noise that there is no need to be scared about shooting at very high iso levels (or very important Under-exposure)
With D610 I used, shadow noise goes down by 1/3 of a stop between ISO 100 and ISO 800; stays up to ISO 6400, improves slightly to ISO 8000 and stays the same after that.
Thibault ,
Nikon labels the extensions to the camera’s ISO range “Lo [number]” and “Hi [number]” to remind photographers that these are not true/real ISO values therefore the general rules for the range of marked ISO values no longer apply.
E.g. if the lowest ISO setting is 200 then “Lo 1” is — in effect for JPEG output only — ISO 100; but it is not actually ISO 100 for RAW output because this setting simply reduces the highlight headroom by one stop in order to enable the photographer to use, say, f/1.2 in very bright light that would require a shutter speed faster than the camera’s top shutter speed — especially for cameras that have either a base ISO of 200 and a 1/8000 shutter (the Nikon D3 series) or a base ISO of 100 and a 1/4000 shutter (the Nikon Df).
NB: The sensors in Nikon’s pro range of D3, D4, and D5 cameras are not ISO invariant (“ISO-less”) for very good, practical, reasons.
Wonderful post and a great discussion to follow. Thanks Spencer and all contributors. I’m still confused (due to my intellectual limits, I’m sure), but on a much higher level now…
Interesting discussion to be sure but I would like to know how you put this knowledge into practice. How does this affect the way you meter your exposure?
Many thanks :)
Spencer thank you for this information – I have to check my menus settings more closely.
#11 just annoys me because it changes the file names
#7 Why? Because even if you have the camera set to RAW only, it still generates a JPEG preview which uses all the settings in the camera that effect JPEGs. So if Active-D is turned on it says to itself, “oh Active-D is on, I better change the exposure for the JPEG,” thus changing the exposure of the camera which de facto changes the RAW file.
Great article
Statement #5 depends on camera. Never tested that on my Nikons, but on Sony NEX-3N that I owned aspect ratio just adds cropping instruction for the RAW converter. I could recover cropped pixels easily in Lightroom – did this when I set 16:9 aspect ratio by accident. Just tested Panasonic GX-7 – it really crops out RAW. File size also confirms that.
I have used film cameras for most of my life and have a hard time understanding “ISO invariant”. If the sensitivity of the sensor to light doesn’t change what is changing when I use “auto ISO” to automatically change exposure in fluctuating lighting conditions? Is the camera actually changing shutter speed or aperture but calling it ISO?
It’s not something that is very easy to understand at all. But a good way to think about it is this: Say that it’s relatively dark, and you need to use a medium or high ISO in order to capture a bright enough photo. What would happen if you instead shot the photo at the lowest possible ISO, like ISO 100, and then brightened the image in post-processing on your computer instead? For cameras that are 100% ISO invariant, doing so won’t penalize you at all. It’s exactly the same to shoot at ISO 1600 versus shooting at ISO 100, then brightening 4x in Lightroom. No cameras on the market are completely ISO invariant, but many are quite close.
So, if your camera is ISO invariant, its “auto ISO” is more like “auto post-processing brightness adjustment.” If you wanted, you could simply shoot at lower ISOs the entire time and just brighten everything in post-processing.
Typically, I just recommend that photographers use their camera exactly as they’d normally expect (which is akin to how one would change ASA film sensitivity), even if their camera is close to being ISO invariant. The times when ISO invariance makes a practical difference in your photos are pretty minimal.
For example, if I’m shooting Milky Way photos where the moon is bright in my frame, and I normally would need ISO 1600 to keep the stars bright enough, I might actually switch to ISO 100 or 200 and brighten things in post-production (assuming that I’m using a nearly ISO invariant camera, like my D800e). This makes it less likely that I would blow out the brightness of the moon in a large area of the sky. But this is a pretty special case — high ISO values and extreme contrast.
I hope this helps! I did write a much longer article on ISO invariance that dives into the causes and uses, but it’s not necessary unless you are particularly interested in this topic: https://photographylife.com/iso-invariance-explained