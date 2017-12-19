Where Do You Print Your Photos?

Many of our readers have been asking us to write detailed howto articles on printing, a topic we have certainly neglected over the years. Getting our work seen is very important for us photographers, because that’s why we shoot in the first place. While posting images to Facebook and Instagram is something many of us love doing, images often look completely different in print when compared to how electronic devices display them. And I am not just talking about differences in color reproduction, accuracy and perception (which are obviously important), but about other important factors that influence them such as print brightness, contrast, sharpness, reflection, glare, paper type, print material, size and much more.
Another big topic is where to print photos. While some photographers are brave enough to print at home, most prefer getting their prints done through a printing company. This is the topic we want to research in detail and aside from explaining how you can make your photos look best in print, we also want to provide specific information on which printing companies we believe make the best-looking prints. We have already identified a list of candidates that we want to talk to, but we would love to have your feedback on your preferred choice of printing company and why you believe they make the best prints. Please let us know where you print and if you outsource the process, let us know why you chose the particular company you are working with in the comments section below!
Below are the printing companies we will be researching:
- Shutterfly
- ProDPI
- Mpix
- Bay Photo
- Adorama Pix
- Nations Photo Lab
- Costco
Remember, even if you photograph purely for your own joy, seeing a physical print takes that joy to a whole different level. That’s why printing is so important.
Comments
I use Mpix. I saw a review done by Tony and Chelsea Northrup on Youtube and it seems Mpix came out on top. I since used them and am very happy with the quality of the prints.
Me too and tried Mpix and the result was terrible – poor definition, colors were off and way underexposed – printed the same photo at home and there was a noticeable difference so it wasn’t a file/screen problem . I’m not sure why <pix has so many good reviews. maybe I' confusing Mpix with Mpix PRO?
This conversation was so overdue and could’nt agree more with every thing being discussed.
Would also love to hear a note around how to ensure IP of images are protected in the physical print space specially if we are using a 3rd party online print service. While watermarks and privacy settings apply in the digital space, are’nt we limited by our options when it comes to sharing original files to external providers.
I used to print at home, but the waste of paper and ink was untenable. The printer was way too fickle a beast to tame. Now I only print via online labs. Millers/Mpixpro – great quality and awesome customer service and normally same day turn – Fedex is only $5 for orders under $100 and free for over $100, Bayphoto – metal prints & fine art, and again awesome customer service, iprintfromhome.com – great small mom and pop lab that excels in fine art prints. Adoramapix for 24×36 prints.
I have never; as yet had a photo printed out; but did take a few on my last holiday overseas that I would love to have on my wall. I am so far looking at Camera House who have one of their larger stores in Parramatta, Sydney and offer prints on different surfaces such as canvas. I am still procrastinating on whether or not to have mine printed on one of these; or stick to the traditional gloss print in a frame. I still like the gloss finish, but I might be better to try and have a small canvass done to check it out. So; besides the obvious cost of the print, this is my issue; so still procrastinating.
I print at home, using high quality epson printers and paper. I have a couple of galleries that sell my work and I am more than happy with my home production. I usually print 13×19 & 17×22. I did, however, produce a 154 page, 13×11, hardcover book chronicling a photographic tour in Africa. I used the Blurb site to produce the book on their paper, using my color management files. The outcome was amazing. I’m thinking of having them print a handful of prints from that collection for wall hanging.
It depends. If I want to print the image as a canvas print, I favor Costco. Yep, Costco! They produce beautiful canvas prints with options to divide large panels with beautiful wrap-around edging. And if the workmanship is ever in question, they have a very liberal return policy, as any Costco member will tell you. If I want a large lustre or metallic print, MPIX is my go-to print lab. Their print quality, variety of print products and frames, and professional support cannot be beat. Finally, if I want a museum-quality, handcrafted acrylic print, I love what Bumblejax of Seattle produces. Vibrant colors and professional productions are two features that come to mind.
I’m sure you can’t check every lab in the country, and though I have not used either yet I would appreciate your including Nations Photo on your list of labs to check. Thanks!
I too would like them included.
I used them once and was Very Pleased. 1 8X10 pint came out to $5 and change with printing tax and shipping.
And that was NOTHING compared to the $3 I had already wasted printing that same picture at Walgreens. night and day difference.
Usually I print on my own Epson Stylus Pro 3880 and am happy with the results. I did print a pano canvas from pixel.com (where my website is located) and it turned out fantastically. My problems is with vacation books… Shutterfly, My Publisher (now owned by Shutterfly) have no printer profiles and they tend to “enhance” the images, even without being asked! The colors were not true to the images seen on my color-calibrated monitor. Planning on trying Adorama Pix and/or Blurb to see it they do better. I shall be interested in your review of these businesses. Thanks.
Nasim, my family started taking photos about 160 years ago. I grew up with cameras around the house. I was given my first – a second hand box Brownie – when I was a kid. In my mid teens I set up a darkroom in the cellar under the kitchen, with the red light & the smell of chemicals. I was so keen on doing my own developing & printing that for the following half century I ignored Kodacolor (always thought it was a bit garish & like lollies for children anyway) and the other color systems, simply because I couldn’t afford to set up my own color processing lab.
Now, with ‘puters and cellphones, I’m told 99% of “photos” never get printed – they just circulate electronically (or not at all) – there are people out there who don’t have sufficient backup & could lose the lot in a snap, through ‘puter problems. Sorry – I can’t go there – for me, it isn’t “photography” until it IS a print of some sort.
Why? Because those screens don’t have “reflected” light – they have “transmitted” light. And the characteristics are quite different. First, the etymology of “photograph” – the “graph” bit demands a print of some sort (bet that sets the trolls off :) ). Second, there’s no comparison in terms of image quality – and what the hell is the point of buying a “better camera” or a “better lens”, if you’re going to view the image on an iPad or a cellphone? – or even a computer screen, since the best computer screens or monitors only get as far as 8MB and who’d buy a cam these days, with such a lousy pixel rating? And thirdly, there’s no point in post processing to fine tune your digital images, if you never print them – because every single screen they are ever viewed on will have different brightness, contrast and color gamut – viewed on any two screens, no two copies of your wonderful photo will ever look the same, or (except on your own post processing screen) ever have exactly the same appearance you wanted it to have.
However, for me, the real killer is this – it’s not until you finally print the photo that you can see what you have done, and assess & appraise your own performance as a photographer. At that point, and at that point only, can you complete your learning process.
I have my photo’s printed at my local MBE store, he invests heavily in excellent printers. I mostly print to A3 on 150gsm coated paper, always pleased with the results but am also thinking of printing into canvas.
I have the occasional photo printed and I’ve been using Harvey Norman in New Zealand. These are mainly family shots I’ve taken. I may look into Kodak as well.
I have made quite a few photo books though through an online website. These have mostly been of the travel my husband and I have done throughout the world. I still have a few to put together as I like to personalise them and select my own backgrounds, usually to fit with the photos of the area I’m presenting.
Out of those listed (Shutterfly, ProDPI, Mpix, Bay Photo, Adorama Pix, Costco) I have used Shuterfly, Mpix, Bay Photo, and Adorama Pix.
In my experience, I found Shutterfly and Adorama Pix not satisfying – color balance off and out of focus, whereas Bay Photo and Mpix are outstanding – no complaints.
Mpix is my go to place for prints and Bay Photo for metal/acrylic prints.
There is one local lab (yep, still in business) I visit frequently for custom sizes and when I need it in a hurry.
The Oct 26, 2017 edition of Consumer Reports rated Walgreens #1 of 10 services; #2 was AdoramaPix, and #3 Walmart Photo. Then Amazon, CVS Photo, Shutterfly, Snapfish, Costco Photo Center, Nations Photo Lab, and last place of the ten was Mpix. CR’s ranking was based upon print quality only, although the report did evaluate each shop on several other factors. “The overall print quality score is a combination of clarity, contrast, and color accuracy of our reference image (not shown) reproduced by each service, as evaluated by our trained panel.”
For a few years I did my own printing on an Epson photo printer — with pretty good results once I got the whole color management workflow established. But I print far less often now and any inkjet that isn’t printing on a regular basis will likely clog up — resulting in a significant waste of ink to clear the printheads.
So I’ve switched to outsourcing my printing. A friend showed me several of his metal prints that were done by Bay Photo and I’ve used them for several runs of metal prints. I’m very happy with the results.
A minor issue with metal prints is the lack of matting and framing — which makes them look so much “smaller” than my inkjet prints that do have mattes/frames.
I have been very pleased with proDPI. I make sure to use their color profiles when I’m editing if I plan to print. I particularly like the metallic paper on styrene option.
I used to print at home, but if I did not print for a month or so my heads got clogged and cleaning them used a lot of ink (if that even worked). So now my 2 go to companies are Aspen Creek Photo and Nations Photo Lab.
I usually print my Infrared Photos for sale and I find that metal renders Infrared particularly well. I’ve tried a couple. Usually for everything below 30×40 I went with adoramapics and I used bayphoto for anything bigger, the quality from what I could tell was similar. However I’ve started to transition to aluminyze since they go up to 40×60 with great quality and cheaper than bayphoto. I do like adoramapics for their lie flat photobooks.
Sometimes I do print canvas if it’s to cover the walls where cost is a major factor (not Infrared prints though) and I really like CGProPrints for canvas.
For the record I’ve tried fineartamerica and run run run from them, 4 40×60 metal prints, all damaged. They reimbursed however projects were delayed in delivery.
I have used adorama pix quite a bit and have been very satisfied. I have also had a number of prints done at American Frame, great frame selection and a one stop shop for printing, mounting and framing. Books I have found Blurb to offer a very good combination of print quality, paper and price. I have not had good luck at Mpix.
I used to order my photobooks in Adoramapix.com, but they stopped sending orders outside of the United States. So I had to look for laboratories online in Europe, and I found two in Germany that are very good.
Saaldigital makes both photobooks and enlargements on photographic paper.
WhiteWall is more dedicated to printing on photographic paper with their respective variants and qualities in different supports. The two companies are excellent.
For example, the 30×42 centimeter photobooks from Saaldigital are so good that you can see the photos almost better than on the screen. Nobody is indifferent. You can also design to your liking with a lot of options.
I have used Pro-Am Images for along time. I put images in to club comps the images I get back are good
I can already here the bombs falling. Office Depot. BUT not any Office Depot, I have one near me where they know what they are doing, now they are not the best but if you are an amateur then I would recommend giving your Office Depot a shot you just have to understand what you want.
All of my prints are metal prints. I use Metal Mouth Prints and Image Wizards to do my print work and I float mount the prints myself. If time is of the essence, I use Image Wizards as they have a fast turn around time. If time is not crucial, I use Metal Mouth. Metal Mouth is a one man operation, Ben Gasser out of the Kansas City area. Ben’s prints are top notch. Neither do any color correction or touch ups, so it is on me to make sure what I send them is print ready. My prints are fairly large. I commonly print 16 x 20, 20 x 30, and 30 x 40.
Due to the control freak in me, I only print at home. First on an Epson R3000 and now on an Epson P800.
+1 for Aspen Creek Photo. High quality work in a variety of formats. Careful packing of prints for shipping.
Perfect timing as I have been thinking about trying out several of the printing companies. I’d like you to add Nations Photo Lab to your list as it was recommended by Matt Kloskowski in his Lightroom System course. Thanks in advance for addressing commercial printing.
I have been very pleased with Aluminize.
I’m very happy with Bay Photo. So far, I’ve only used them for metal 12×24” prints. Their customer service is excellent. I was unhappy with the first print I ever received from them. To resolve my issue they reprinted the photo at no cost, even pointing out to me some editing artifacts present in my original file which I was able to correct and then resubmit for them to reprint.
Due to it’s ubiquity, I’d be interested in including Amazon Prints in your assessment. It leverages its Prime capability and storage which makes it an ideal place in the workflow. Thanks!
For really large prints, I use WhiteWall. Excellent quality.
Walgreens is another option for low-cost printing as they have many discounts and are less expensive than CostCo for prints. I also print at home up to 10 x 8; the new Epson EcoTank series are economical. I bought an ET-2750 with enough ink for two years or more from Staples for about $250. I am surprised at the quality of the images, which is fine for sharing prints and for newsletters even double-sided on plain paper, which is great for sending overseas as the paper is lightweight.
I also use Walgreens or CostCo for photo books, which are much improved in quality over the last few years. The advantage is that a photo book can hold many pictures with text without the bulk of a photo album, and also tell more of a story with the dialog, so they make nice gifts and memories. CostCo charges about $30 for a two-pack of 11 1/4 x 8 3/4 hardcover photo books with up to about 74 photos in each.
I would like to make larger prints to hang on my walls, so I am very interested in your research and your readers’ experience.
I’ve used AdoramaPixfor several years now for everything from wallets to 24×36, including all of the large prints I have framed and hanging on my walls. The quality has been great. The one time I had an issue with a large print, customer service reprinted it.
When you say MPIX are you also comparing if there is any difference between say PRO and Millers other than more options?
I print on canvas at home, with my trusty Epson 3880, up to 17×34, but I am increasingly switching to metal, for which I have used Bay Photo exclusively. I have been with them for three or four years, with print sizes up to 30X40, and have been extremely satisfied. The end product has always been excellent, but, equally important, so has the entire process. Their remote order entry system is very user friendly and flexible, and, whenever I have called them, their staff has been knowledgeable and helpful. Highly recommended.
I am afraid I am one of those people that don’t print many of my pictures. When I do I have found in my area the Walmart Super center does the best job. I’ve tried Walgreen’s and CVS. Walmart’s system has better looking color. and on occasion I do print on my own on my own printed a canon Pixma MX922. I have albums of Family pictures from My mother and dad’s families and when I die the first thing that will happen is that they will be burned by my brother and his wife because they are useless junk to them. My Brother and his family that old picture and antique furniture are junk, and useless. In older days I use to have everything Printed. I find the photo I actually like looking at the best are Black & white reminds me of the times I grew up in. I would take photo in B&W with my 7200. But somehow seems a waste of the camera.
I have used Nation Photo Lab many times . There support is awesome if you have any problems with your print
I use Mpix regularly. Always had good results. Have used Bay Photo in the past. I have had one fine art print done at Whitewall, which I think is the world standard. But, I really print most of my prints on my own printer, Canon Pixma Pro-100. The trick is finding the right paper for the right print. I use the commercial sites for very large prints.
I use Mpix Pro for my paper prints. They offer a variety of papers and finishes and their color reproduction is fabulous. And I know I can get quick overnight delivery. I use Bayphoto for my metal, canvas and other surfaces. Again, their color reproduction is superior and they offer the most sizes and finishes of any company I have researched.
Obviously, this is geared toward the occasional printer, but some of us semi-professionals feel strongly that full control is the essence of creative process. We now have at least one medium format printer, the Canon Pro 100, that provides archival printing when using the appropriate papers and inks (see Aardenburg results for confirmation), and as a dye-based unit can be used on an occasional basis. I would hope that comparison with fully calibrated and profiled home printing would be an option, giving a fuller accounting to this worthwhile endeavor. (Admittedly, some home photo printers do not calibrate and profile, but they would be better off using a print service.)
I print the critical stuff at ABC Photo and Imaging, .Manassas, Virginia. Best lab Long term ever worked. Years ago I won some of the most prestigious awards in photography. They were won on submitted prints. I used to use Meisel Photochrome, Dallas, Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. I have also used Holland Photo. Also Photo Garden in Burlington, Vermont.
All of these labs are capable of doing massive Photo prints. I have had huge Duratrans Transoarencies on djsplay in Grand Central Station. I rarely print much anymore like that. I have a huge .MicroTec Photo scanner for up to 11×14 film and another I used for up,to 10×30 transparency and print film. I ran out of display space. Now I prefer a Samsung very large 4K LED and display images that can change with a timed setting, etc. we are using Nikon cameras, RED, etc.. We now specialize in UW, Aerial, siecial events, etc.,
I use (gasp!) SmugMug’s print service, happily. Actually, I’ve just had one 9×12 printed by them that we cropped and framed for the wall. But it’s lovely, much better than I expected.