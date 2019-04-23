When to Use a Polarizer for the Best Results

Polarizers are perhaps the single most important filter for digital photographers, but you need to know how to use yours correctly if you want the best results. In this week’s video, I’ll explain everything you need to know about using polarizers to get the look you desire.
Here’s the video we made introducing polarizers and the effects they can create:
I hope you found this video to be useful and interesting! If so, please subscribe to the Photography Life channel here.
If you have any questions about the information covered in this video, or have a useful tip on how to use polarizers, feel free to leave a comment below.
Comments
Nice video. Thanks for the refresher and a few new tidbits.
Thank you, Gary! Glad you liked it.
Succinct and to the point. Well done!
Michael, happy to hear it, thanks for the feedback!
Great video covering a valuable tool for most photographers. I felt the many practical tips and visual examples made this a really useful video. And, I appreciated the final tip about polarized glasses. I typically take mine off to eliminate the issues you mention. Double thumbs up!
Thank you, Mark! The polarized sunglasses issue is easy to overlook, but annoying to deal with in the field. It’s also become surprisingly difficult to find good non-polarized sunglasses. I found one comfortable pair a while ago and bought a couple spares to future-proof it.
i just realized that i havent been doing this. FFS
A very worthwhile review. Succinct and practical.
Bill, I’m glad you liked it, thanks!
Another great video Spencer…I read a lot of your stuff and didn’t realize that you were so young ! You are so knowledgeable and transfer that knowledge to us in a simple way..thanks again
Hi Spencer
Excellent video. You are wise beyond your years.
Spencer – agree with all the kudo’s. Nicely done.
Have to admit – I almost shut it off after the first 30 seconds or so, thinking this was going to be waaay too basic for somebody shooting 30 years, but – you did a great job with the basics, and raised the bar a bit with a few points. This will be infinitely more helpful getting my wife to understand/appreciate the issue than me trying to explain it – I usually end up with eye-rolls.
As an Optometrist for 35 years, I thought I had a pretty good handle on optics, and had never considered un-polarized sunglasses, but – might have to give them a try.
You have a knack for explaining these things nicely.
Thanks!! 👍
Excellent video. I always used filters with film but not so much with DSLR. I now have a better idea how to use with digital. Thanks.
I hope your site is not moving to video articles. If so, you will lose me for ever! I hate watching videos. I want to read.
I am a photography teacher. Your explanation about using C PL filter is perfect. You cleared every doubt that a beginner would have. Great job done. Thank you. I enjoyed watching the video.