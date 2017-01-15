When to Use a Higher ISO for Landscape Photography

For landscape photography, most of the time, you’ll end up using your camera’s base ISO. That’s the power of a tripod; it lets you set long enough shutter speeds to capture a bright photo, even in dark environments at low ISO values. However, settings like this do not work for all images. Sometimes, depending upon the landscape, you’ll need to raise your ISO in order to capture a successful photograph. This article dives into the most common of those situations.
1) Camera Movement
Landscape photographers almost never deal with camera movement. If you’re doing things right, you’ll end up using a tripod most of the time, which (unless in extreme wind) essentially eliminates camera movement.
Of course, there are exceptions. Many landscape photographers enjoy hikes and climbs, where a tripod could be too much effort to bring along. In that case, you’ll be limited to your ability to handhold the camera sharply. This won’t be particularly problematic if you take photos during the day, although you may end up with difficulties as sunset approaches and everything grows darker. If this applies to you, you’ll obviously have to use a higher ISO value when it gets dark.
This situation can potentially be prevented by carrying along a travel tripod, or even a tabletop tripod, which takes up very little weight and space. Other photographers will choose to carry their full tripod setup even on long hikes, simply to have the best possible quality when the light starts to fade. It depends upon the person.
Not all situations of camera movement are possible to avoid, though. If you happen to take photos from a moving platform, you’ll need to keep an eye on your shutter speed. Tripods won’t help here, since your tripod will also be moving! If your photos start to turn out blurry, a higher ISO will be impossible to avoid. This will be the case if you take photos from an airplane, a car, a helicopter, a boat, and so on.
In the photo below, for example, I had to use an ISO of 560 in order to capture a properly-exposed photograph. I was on a boat while I captured this image, and the longest shutter speed I could use (even with vibration reduction enabled) was 1/160 second. Luckily, this image is completely sharp — something that wouldn’t have been possible otherwise.
2) Subject Movement
Windy days are some of the most difficult for landscape photography. Why? Most plants in your photo — leaves, grasses, flowers — will become blurry, even at very ordinary shutter speeds.
Unfortunately, windy days often coincide with beautiful light and other amazing conditions, such as a storm rolling in. When your main subjects are moving quickly, how can you capture successful photographs?
Just as for camera movement, you’ll need to use a higher ISO (combined with a quicker shutter speed) if you want to capture successful photos of moving subjects. For example, when I was taking the photograph below, the flowers were moving around incredibly quickly. This spot was very windy, and even a shutter speed of 1/160 second (which is what I ended up using) resulted in blurry flowers in certain photographs. The breeze lulled briefly, and I got the shot I wanted:
Plants in the breeze aren’t the only movement that you’ll run into as a landscape photographer. Anything that moves will run into the same problem, such as icebergs floating in a lake or stars moving across the sky at night. In the photo below, I had to use an ISO of 6400 in order to capture a 15-second shutter speed and successfully capture stars:
Another common example is a waterfall. Depending upon your shutter speed, a waterfall could be anything from a frozen statue of droplets to a dreamy, silky blur. Although long shutter speeds and smooth water are hugely popular for landscape photography, I find that a short shutter speed (or a medium shutter speed like 1/2 second) can be ideal for certain images, since it shows more texture. The image below wasn’t shot at a high ISO, but it demonstrates what I mean:
Finally, it’s important to note that you should still use a tripod in most cases, even if you’re using a high ISO and a shorter shutter speed. For example, say that you’re taking pictures of a flower in a mild breeze — enough so that you need to use a shutter speed of 1/10 second or faster in order to capture a sharp photo. In this case, even if you’re shooting at, for example, ISO 800, it still makes sense to use a tripod. Otherwise, at 1/10 second, your subject’s motion may be frozen, but your handheld camera could still be moving too much to capture a sharp image.
3) Time
The final reason to use a higher ISO for landscape photography is for the sake of time.
This situation isn’t nearly as common as subject or camera movement, but it still matters. What do I mean by time? Simple — it’s annoying if your camera spends too long capturing a single photo. Or, sometimes, you need to take several photos as quickly as possible, and a long shutter speed makes that impossible.
Consider this scenario. It’s nighttime, and you’re trying to capture a lunar eclipse. Specifically, you want a landscape photo that includes the moon in part of your frame. However, the eclipse only lasts for a short period of time, and your shutter speed is quite long — say, twenty seconds at ISO 100. What happens, though, if you use a higher ISO (say, ISO 400)? Simple: you’ll be able to use a much quicker shutter speed and capture many more photos during the eclipse! This means you can experiment with several different compositions and potentially capture a better photo.
Obviously, that’s a very specific situation. However, any scenario that presses you for time could be eased by a higher ISO. For example, perhaps you are shooting a nighttime timelapse, and you want your final video to be made from 240 individual images (which, at 24 fps, would result in a ten-second video clip). However, if all 240 images have an exposure length of 30 seconds, you’ll be taking pictures for two hours! Even if your ISO is only one stop brighter (and your shutter speed 15 seconds), you’ll get the same number of photos within the span of one hour, which is much more manageable. This obviously depends upon the specific scene that you are shooting — for example, one which you want two hours worth of movement in your video regardless — but it’s important to keep in mind.
In fact, at night, I often find myself trying to test whether I successfully focused on the stars. Instead of taking a test photo with my typical nighttime settings (something like 20 seconds and ISO 3200), I’ll use a higher ISO in order to take a quick test photo and see if everything is in focus. For example, at ISO 12,800, I can use a shutter speed of 5 seconds and check much more quickly whether my focus was successful.
You won’t often find yourself using a higher ISO value simply to save yourself time, but it’s worth keeping in mind as an option. Chances are good that you’ll run into a situation like this eventually.
4) What About ISO Invariance?
(This section is a bit technical, and not as important, unless you are interested in the underlying technical side of ISO.)
ISO invariance adds another layer to this problem. So, what is ISO invariance?
First, although your ISO setting does brighten and darken your images, it doesn’t actually affect the amount of light that your camera captures. Instead, it simply amplifies the signal that your camera sensor received in the first place. But… that’s exactly what happens when you brighten a photo in post-processing software! So, why bother setting ISO in-camera when you can simply shoot at ISO 100 and then brighten things later?
It’s a fair question to ask. The main answer is simple: typically, for most cameras, you’ll get better image quality when you set the ISO in camera. This is because no cameras on the market are 100% ISO invariant. In other words, every camera provides at least a slight benefit if you set ISO in camera, although a theoretical “perfectly invariant” camera wouldn’t.
Modern Nikon and Fuji cameras are the closest ones on the market to ISO invariance, though they’re not completely invariant. Canon’s cameras aren’t ISO invariant at all, and other brands (Sony and Olympus) are somewhere in between.
What does this mean for you? Honestly, not much, except that it’s not a problem if you accidentally used too low of an ISO and you have to brighten things later. You won’t lose much, if any, image quality by doing so (assuming that your camera is close to ISO invariant).
Personally, I still use my camera’s ISO setting exactly as you would expect. So, if a photo is dark at a given aperture and shutter speed, I’ll use a higher ISO. That’s even true with my Nikon D800, which is one of the more ISO invariant cameras on the market.
ISO invariance isn’t something you should worry about day-to-day. However, it is an interesting topic to dive into if you are interested in the technical side of things.
5) Conclusion
If you find yourself in a situation that requires a high ISO for landscape photography, that’s probably a good thing. It means that you’re out at night, or you’re taking pictures from a boat, or you just hiked too far to carry a tripod, or it’s windy and the landscape is changing quickly. All of these situations are fantastic, since they’re the types of scenes that result in unique, once-in-a-lifetime photos.
When you do use a high ISO for landscapes, it’s important to know why you’re doing so. If you’re on a stable tripod, you have plenty of time, and nothing is moving in the landscape, you should rarely, if ever, be at anything other than base ISO.
That said, you’ll certainly encounter situations where a higher ISO is necessary, and you should be aware of them when they occur. If you’re having difficulty capturing flowers that are moving in the wind, for example, high ISO values should be the first thing on your mind — even if you’re on a tripod.
Ultimately, the goal is to know exactly which settings to use, even in the most complex of situations. Difficult landscapes are often the most beautiful, and you should know how to capture anything you find — no matter the conditions. Sometimes, that means you need to use more than your base ISO.
Comments
The waterfall shot is excellent, in the modern world of a million nice photos its very rare that I see a shot that makes me double-take before I work out what it is. Love it.
Thank you, Richard, I’m glad you like that one!
Does changing the iso have any effećt on contrast in a picture? I walk along a river esturay regularly. It has a range of hills behind it. There is a lot of heavy contrast and shade on the hills and in the gullies. I want to take a 3 shot panorama of the scene. I could take 3 sets of 3 hdr pictures. Combine the pictures then stich them. However i am not the greatest fan of hdr. I usually use manual setting and an iso of 100 and about f16-20. I have a 6D and a 24mm -70 f4 lense. Would pushing up the ISO and gathering more light improve the contrast or would I gain more by altering the shutter speed.
Whilst not answering your main question about the affect of ISO on contrast, may I suggest that the technique of blending multiple images using luminosity masks might give more pleasing results than HDR processing. If you’re not familiar with this method, then YouTube is a good place to start looking for tutorials.
Thank you for offering me an alternative method. I had not thought of it I will give it a go.
Increasing the ISO does increase contrast, but not in a good way. That extra contrast occurs because high ISO values have significantly lower dynamic range. In other words, the increased contrast occurs because you’re losing a lot of shadow and highlight data, and more of your shadows and highlights simply become pure black or white. If you want contrast that looks natural, it’s best to shoot at a lower ISO and then post-process to get the result you want.
When you shoot HDR, don’t adjust the ISO value. Always change shutter speed instead, since it actually affects the total amount of light that your setup captures. Changing around your ISO is essentially the same as just post-processing a single photograph.
From your description, if you’re using a tripod, you should keep your ISO at 100 all the time, unless it’s windy and the leaves in your photo are blurry. A higher ISO will never give you more image quality; it will simply allow you to use a quicker shutter speed if there’s a lot of movement in your scene.
Thank you for answering my question. I always try and and do as little post processing as possible and sometimes HDR can make photographs and almost look fake.
Hi Spencer
Great article:
After reading from a pro that always shooting with a tripod will bring your photography to a higher level of image quality. Being 70 years old, it is not always easy to do it all of the time, so I decided to always when only hand holding my camera to use the mirror-up function when the speed is less than 1/4(focal lens) for stationary subject or landscapes . I found it surprising the vibration the mirror creates to blur the image at low speed. So far I am happy with the results.
regards
Very true. If you always use a tripod, your image quality will be higher. However, you can eliminate some vibration in handheld shots by using the technique you mention, or by leaning against something like a tree/rock. It’s not as good as a tripod, but it helps if you don’t have one with you.
Great information Spencer! Most photographers are aware, but my mind doesn’t always follow this track. I will now, though!
Thanks – PHOTOROGR
Thank you, Roger!
Hello Spencer,
Thanks again for sharing with us, great article…
Other than your camera, a (good) tripod is probably the most important piece of gear you should travel with, even if you think it’s going to be a burden. The reason being, once your camera is parked on the tripod you can take the time to familiarise, think, frame and do some experimenting. If you are hand holding I doubt that would be the case. And yes, try different ISO settings and other variants. If you are lucky enough to travel around it only makes sense to take the the tripod.
For the longest time I never took my tripod on trips, however when I got home I was wishing I had tried this or that once I had the chance to review my images. Sorry, I know your article was not about using tripods, but I think you encourage experimenting and practise also. I agree with that, and if your camera sitting on a tripod there are so many more opportunities to try new things, get that perfect shot and learn to be a better photographer..
Thanks again Spencer, best wishes…
I fully agree. Using a tripod isn’t just a way to get higher-quality technical images; it also improves your ability to compose a photograph deliberately. Even on long hikes, whenever possible, I do my best to bring one along.
Thanks for a good article. However, take care when writing a section “which is a bit bechnical” since, when explaining that the ISO setting “simply amplifies the light”, that might be considered as a bit misleading. Please also try to avoid hyperbole, as in “the flowers were moving around incredibly quickly”. Incredibly windy? Next, you’ll be writing ‘awesome’ before you realise it…
The jerk store called…
I see what you’re saying, thanks. I changed “simply amplifies the light” to “simply amplifies the signal,” which is more accurate. I see nothing wrong with “incredibly,” although I inadvertently used it two sentences in a row, so I just deleted the second case.
Spencer, once again an excellent article and images.Tripods are great for most purposes. about 12 months go I was impressed by the sharpness and lack of wing blur in some of your Bird shots, noticed you used a high iso, which prompted me to adjust iso to 800 on my old Canon EOS 400D, take test shots adjusting f stop to check exposure, results improved
considerably.
many small birds are fast movers, even whilst feeding, often have only 3 to 5 seconds to focus (Manual is faster)
otherwise they are gone. Use support, trees, logs, and brace my back against tree or post, with IS on. use 70-300mm
el cheapo stock lens, this has resulted in a considerable improvement in my images.
Keep up the good work.
Thank you, I appreciate the kind words! It may be Thomas Stirr’s bird photos that you are referring to, as I’ve only posted a few bird shots on Photography Life over the past year. Still, glad that you have found it useful!
Thanks for a very nice article!
Landscape photography is indeed something most photographers like and most people loves the spectacular view of an amazing landscape.
Landscape photographers mostly uses tripods but sometimes when you see that fabulous view you realize your tripod is at home, so you have to make the best of the situation.
This happens more often at least for me when shooting cityscapes I believe.
Once in Paris I encountered such a situation and I didn’t have access to a tripod so I just fired several bursts at a low shutter speed and high ISO hoping at leas one image to be sharp.
This shot at f/5.6 and the seriously slow shutter 1/20sec. and ISO-10000.
https://www.facebook.com/NikonFinland/photos/a.121397617897577.8543.120404874663518/898782716825726/?type=3&theater
Thank you, Michael! I know where you captured that shot — it’s the same spot where I took this one: http://www.spencercoxphoto.com/Galleries/Cities-and-architecture/i-fh83Mgg
I also did not have a tripod then, and that’s why I try to bring one along everywhere I go now!
Nice! Paris is a must for everybody who is into cityscapes. Cheers
Thanks for your article. I would like to see a future article on the “cost” of higher ISO settings to image quality. Supposedly the more money one spends on a camera the better image quality it produces in lower light but just like using higher speed film there has to be some loss of image quality, right? How do we judge when that cost is too high? Is it merely a personal esthetic? Personally I use a tripod whenever I can, including carrying it up and down mountains, because I am so concerned with the loss of image quality.
For me, it isn’t so much a personal aesthetic, but a single rule that applies to every photo: use the lowest ISO possible. If that requires ISO 25,600 in order to capture a shot, that’s the ISO I’ll set. However, I will fight as hard as possible to use a lower ISO, since image quality deteriorates every time I increase the ISO, even by a bit. That’s why I also carry my tripod wherever possible :)
Informative article, thank you. Regarding the vertical star shot, what was the method of lighting the the hillside and what was the source?
That shot was actually a sort of accident. Behind those trees is a road, impossible to see in this photograph, where very few cars travel (especially so late at night). However, I was very lucky that one drove past right as I was taking an exposure. It worked out quite well, but unfortunately is not something I think I’ll be able to repeat!
Sensors do not amplify signals. Other than that, nice article and beautiful photos.
From what I have heard, on CMOS sensors, there is an amplifier built into each photo site. However, solely digital gain is applied after a certain point (for my D800e, for example, it’s around ISO 800). If this is wrong, please let me know where you have heard differently, and I’ll change what I’ve written.