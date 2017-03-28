When People Downsize Their Camera Gear

This short article summarizes some of the feedback that I have received from seniors who have downsized their gear, or are thinking about doing so. The desire to downsize camera gear is not restricted to seniors! Some of the actions that seniors are taking may make sense for other photographers as well. It has been quite surprising to witness the number of comments and contacts that have occurred since my senior-related article, Senior Perspectives on Photography. I’d like to thank all of the readers who have contacted me and shared their personal experiences! Not only has it been an enjoyable experience to hear from all of you, but very enlightening as well. One of the common topics that these more ‘mature’ photographers wanted to discuss with me was their decision to downsize their gear. There was certainly a range of approaches that people have used to better align their gear with their photographic interests and their need for smaller, lighter camera gear.
Partial Replacement of Interchangeable Lens System
Only replacing a portion of their camera gear was a very common approach that has been used by many seniors. This was especially true of people who had an interest in bird and nature photography. Some have kept their full frame DSLRs and long zoom or telephoto lenses, along with their tripods and gimbal heads as they simply love the quality that this gear produces for them. Since they are still able to handle this heavier gear when used with a tripod it has made sense for them to keep it. They most commonly replaced some camera gear for other types of subject matter.
Other seniors have kept their full frame bodies and faster glass because of image quality considerations when photographing family events and specifically their grandchildren at school events and other such gatherings which are often captured in lower light conditions. They then used other camera gear for more general photography needs.
When seniors replaced a portion of their full frame DSLR camera gear many have kept a number of their lenses but switched to a smaller and lighter cropped sensor DSLR body such as the Nikon 5000 series cameras or models like the Canon SL 1. Some full frame Sony owners have added a cropped sensor bodies for their everyday photography and travel needs. Along with the addition of a cropped sensor body many seniors have added an ‘all-in-one’ zoom lens such as an 18-200mm or 18-300mm to simplify their travel kit down to one body/lens combination.
Initially replacing only a portion of their interchangeable lens camera gear with some smaller cropped sensor bodies appears to be one of the most common approaches used by senior owners of full frame gear. Many also acknowledged that this is likely only a stop-gap solution and that they may need to downsize further as they age.
Adding Travel Gear
Some seniors who are now travelling more have added a super zoom camera so they can travel with one camera to meet their travel needs. Others who do not need the focal length range of a super zoom unit or find them too large and bulky have opted for a fixed lens camera, most often with an optical zoom capability. Their selection of optical zoom range appears to be driven by the nature of their travel. People who mainly travel to city destinations and capture mainly street type photographs were more likely to choose wider angle zoom cameras. Seniors who more commonly traveled outside of urban areas seemed to choose cameras with optical zooms offering more focal length range.
Total System Replacement
Anecdotally, replacing their entire camera system doesn’t seem quite as popular as adding a cropped sensor body for many seniors. For those seniors who told me that they have switched systems completely it appears that one of two approaches was most commonly used. The first was to switch from DSLRs to a cropped sensor mirrorless solution. Quite often brands like Sony and Fuji were mentioned in this scenario. People that made this switch most often cited their need to maintain image quality with a cropped sensor body, but also shedding some weight by going mirrorless as their main determinants.
The second very common approach was to move to a Micro Four Thirds (M4/3) system. Seniors that took this route wanted to physically downsize their camera bodies as well as their lenses. Many of them mentioned that they thought that the image quality had improved with M4/3 sensor bodies making them now well suited to their current needs. Olympus and Panasonic were both mentioned frequently with Olympus appearing to be the more popular brand.
I also had quite a few people mention the Nikon 1 system. Realistically, I don’t think that the Nikon 1 system is nearly as popular as M4/3 and I likely got a higher percentage of inquiries and comments about Nikon 1 since many readers know that I shoot with it exclusively. Of the people who have switched to Nikon 1, or have an interest in the system, two basic groups emerged. The first group was bird/nature photographers who are specifically interested in a Nikon 1 V3/CX 70-300mm combination. The second group was looking for a small interchangeable lens camera to use primarily for travel. These folks tended to ask about the Nikon 1 J5 with a 10-30mm kit lens or with the 10-100mm f/4-5.6. Some of them also had interest in other 1 Nikon lenses like the 6.7-13mm, 30-100mm, and 18.5mm prime.
Confusion Reigns
Of the many emails and calls I received almost half of them were from folks who are contemplating downsizing their camera gear but were very confused with how to proceed. Most seemed conflicted when it came to camera sensor size, or were caught up in the confusing but somewhat pointless DSLR vs mirrorless debate. Others viewed their plethora of available camera choices, i.e. interchangeable lens systems, bridge cameras, fixed lens cameras, as simply overwhelming. This conundrum ended up being the creative spark for an article I recently wrote for my photography blog that helps people create a camera buying decision matrix.
I’ve never thought is was appropriate for any of us to tell other folks what camera gear they should buy as it is impossible for us to really understand the photographic needs of another person. Carefully defining one’s needs, then evaluating our options against those needs is, in my view, the most prudent course of action.
If you’ve downsized your camera gear, share you experience!
Regardless of whether you’re a senior or not, if you’ve downsized your camera gear we’d love to hear from you! Tell us what you were using in the past, what you’ve moved to and why. And, just as importantly what your experience has been (both good and bad) with your new gear.
Article is Copyright 2017, all images are Copyright 2016/2017 Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, adaptation, or reproduction of any kind including electronic or digital is allowed without written consent. Photography Life is the only approved user of this article. If you see it reproduced anywhere else it is an unauthorized and illegal use. Readers posting comments on offending websites by calling out people who steal intellectual property is always appreciated!
Hi Thomas,
Timely article for me. As a retired senior travelling a bit more, I wanted less weight and as good quality as I could find. As a Nikon dude tired of waiting for an improved DF, and DX lenses to match the awesome D500, I finally gave up and ordered the Fuji XT2 and XF 35 f/2 (both in Chrome), and the XF 16-35. Hopefully, they’ll arrive before my trip to DC the end of April. When Nikon was having so many quality issues I switched to Olympus and enjoyed the pro series but returned to Nikon when the D500 appeared. I will keep the D500 kit and the 12-24 but am selling the Nikon long lenses to fund the Fuji (retirement has its rewards but also its financial limitations).
Thanks to you and the PL team for all the great material you provide.
Hi Steve,
Thanks for sharing your experiences and for the positive comment about the PL team – we all appreciate it!
Tom
At age 84, I’m one of those who will switch completely. I’ve gone from treasuring each piece of gear to looking at a camera as a disposable tool. It’s part of the process of aging, as we learn that people and experiences are far more important than things.
For seventy-five years as an amateur photographer, I’ve kept every camera I ever bought except an Argus C3 which I sold to a high school classmate when I bought a Leica. Now I am selling or giving away all of it, mostly Nikon, and have switched to a Sony DSC RX10 iii and an iPhone. The Sony is a bridge camera with a superzoom lens. I use it for travel, family, architecture, nature and the monthly challenges from my photo club. I’ve even got some birds in flight on a recent trip to Florida (Pelicans, they’re easy because they are large and fly straight). I find I get far more keepers from this camera than from my other gear. And I’m learning video. The downsides are weight and slow focus, but I can deal with both for now.
And when this Sony becomes obsolete in a few years and I’ll give it to a grandkid or sell it on Craig’s List and upgrade.
Hi Lo-Yi,
I couldn’t agree more with your statement: “people and experiences are far more important than things”. Thanks for sharing your experiences and giving us some insights on your use of the Sony DSC RX10 iii.
Tom
I hope I’m still out enjoying photography when I’m 84 congrats on living the dream buddy
I’m a landscape photographer and carry just one camera (a Nikon d7000) and two lens. I also carry a travel tripod, Lee filters, a polarizing filter, rain gear, and cleaning supplies. All of this fits in a medium size North Face backpack.
I am a “senior”, but that doesn’t really matter, as my objectives have always been: “go simple, go light, and get it right in the camera”.
Great advice for all of us ZeroVc…”go simple, go light, and get it right in camera”!
Tom
Hi Thomas,
After years of lugging around Nikon F series cameras as well as a Mamiya RZ, I reached a point in my late 60’s when herniated disks and arthritis in my hands and wrists made it impossible. So I took the route of completely downsizing to an Olympus OMD, at first the EM-5 and now the EM-5 Mark II, with a range of primes and zooms. As much as I liked the convenience of the zooms, I did find most of them still a little hard to hold as well as carry. At that point, I took a non-photographic course of action. Too often we forget the role of taking care of ourselves in being able to pursue the interests we love. At one point, I thought I would have to abandon photography due to my physical limits, but with the help of some expert (and compassionate) help from health care professionals (including alternative medicine practitioners), I have been largely able to overcome those limitations. No, I’ll never go back to carrying 20-30 pounds of gear and hiking for many miles on week long trips, but through regular and persistent effort, I am able to continue with photography in a fulfilling way and even handle some of the heavier zooms that were troubling. For those with similar problems, I’d suggest finding a really a good physical therapist and a really good yoga instructor who can offer lots of individual attention.
Hi Rene,
Thanks for sharing your experiences both with your camera gear and for reinforcing the importance of taking care of ourselves physically! It’s great to be reminded about how important keeping physically fit is not only for photography, but day-to-day living as well.
Tom
Yes, I did downsize to a micro 4/3rd system starting with Panasonic and moving to Olympus while keeping the Panasonic lenses and adding Olympus lenses as needed. I am happy with the Olympus system but found that I would carry lenses while traveling overseas and not bothering to change the lenses as I take tours which are always moving. While in the U.S. and having my car, I’ll take all lenses I have for the system plus tripods (yes, tripods plural).
Having said all of the above, I bought a Nikon D750 a year ago and it is my travel camera for overseas travels to cities because of the great high ISO results (no tripod to carry) and the 24-120 lens which went on at purchase and never came off. I would not b able to carry this camera lens combo without a sling strap. I get great results with the 24meg full frame D750.
If I’m going on safari, the Olympus system is what I’ll be going with because a 100-300mm lens (same as 200-600mm on full frame) is small and lightweight compared to full frame.
I guess what I’m getting at is that I’m slowly going small but the full frame machine is hard to give up.
Hi Lewsh,
Thanks for sharing your experiences! I certainly heard from many folks who downsized their gear to a certain extent, while still keeping some of their full frame gear. It sounds like you have a nice balance with your gear.
Tom
Actually it’s not the same as a 200-600 FF, the IQ will definitely be different.
Correct but the weight and size enables a chance to get a shot vs. not taking a 600mm lens in any form for FF cameras.
Hello Thomas,
I’m another of those “seniors” who switched from full frame Nikon to M4/3. I have carried everything from a16 mm spy cameras to my beloved 4×5 view camera for days at a time. For long trips I mostly carried 35mm Nikon but sometimes Pentax 6x7s with multiple lenses or both. My first step to m4/3 was a Panasonic GX1 for kite photography (where weight really counts) while my main camera was a Nikon D600. I loved the size and weight of the GX1 for business trips because it had much better image quality than smaller digital cameras. So, for several recent overseas trips I’ve taken an Olympus OM-D E-M10 with the Olympus 7-14mm F2.8, 12-40 F2.8, and Panasonic 45-150 F4-5.6 zooms. This replaced my Nikon system and saved me more than half the weight and about half the volume in a camera bag with very little loss of image quality compare to the D600. (But the E-M 10 has image quality better than Fujichrome 25 in my Nikon F3 with Nikon lenses.) I’ve just added an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mk2 and a Panasonic 100-400 for my next trip. I love image quality (hence the 4×5) but realistically I don’t make many 24×36 inch enlargements any more. To show friends pictures on a large screen TV or prints up to 11×14 the M4/3 systems are excellent. Plus, I can walk a lot farther with my full camera kit when traveling without killing my back!
Hi Dennis,
I think that both of our backs are happy that we downsized our gear! That is a very interesting trio of zooms with which you are shooting…and adding the 100-400 is more icing on the cake giving you a ton of flexibility. With the crop factor you’d have an efov of 14mm to 800mm between the 4 zooms…correct?
I use a similar type of set up with my Nikon 1 gear with the 6.7-13mm, 10-100mm and CX 70-300mm. Those three zooms give me an efov of 18-810mm. When I travel I typically have the two shorter zooms on a pair of J5s and the 70-300 on a V3.
Tom
Hi Tom,
Sorry, I should have started by thanking you for your posts on this blog. They are always enjoyable and informative!
Yes, it is hard to imagine such a tremendous range of focal lengths with only 4 lenses at this level of optical and image quality! Or, only 3 lenses if you are willing to jump from 40 to 100mm by leaving the 45-150 out. But more important is the small size and weight! Obviously, for travel I wouldn’t take the 100-400 unless there was a good possibility of wildlife. If it had been available at the time I would have chosen the Olympus 12-100 F4 in place of the 12-40 and the 45-150 but since I own them it is hard to justify the cost of switching. I would strongly encourage anyone who wants to take good photos without taking a pack horse along to try the smaller mirrorless cameras.
Thank you for the supportive comment Dennis!
Tom
I was a 30 year Canon shooter ( now in my 70s) and was waiting for Canon to do something with their sensors. When the Canon 7D MII came out that was the second to last straw. What, no Sony sensor? The final straw was also my last trip with my 7D, Canon 400mm, Canon 70-300 and a 17-85. All were carried in a backpack and I lugged that weight for hours in airports and in the field. That experience made me buy a small airplane carry-on with wheels. Love that for all my travels now.
When Sony announced the A7II I ordered it immediately and haven’t look back. What an outstanding camera that is! My photography improved as I could see exactly what the sensor was going to see. Together with the greater dynamic range I had more keepers, and less need for HDR. Ergonomically, the movable LCD saved my back and neck from constant bending and twisting. But it wasn’t a good camera for birding, rodeos, etc. Now I also own a Sony A6500 and the cropped sensor adds to what I can capture, especially with long lenses. But the surprise camera to me is the Sony HX-80. It fits nicely in my pocket and goes with me everywhere. It has a zoom out to 720 and I’ve photographed animals, birds, etc. from a long distance and have captured keeper images that I wouldn’t have without it. Sure the image quality isn’t the greatest, but they look good on Facebook.
I kept my Canon 400mm and 70-300 as they are good lenses and I don’t want to keep buying glass. They work well with my $100 adaptor. But what I really want and can’t wait for is to have Sigma or Tamron release a 16-300 travel zoom for E-mount. That attached to my A6500 will be my travel camera. Along with the HS-80 tucked into my pocket.
I read everything you post. Great work and thank you very much for all the information you share.
Hi Bill,
Thanks for sharing your transition from Canon over to Sony – it certainly sounds like it was a great decision for you! I also appreciate your supportive comment regarding my articles…thank you.
Tom
After many years of shooting and loving my Nikon gear I made a decision last year to move on to mirrorless. This was based on the weight of the Nikon gear and the fact that Nikon and Canon have dragged their feet on getting serious about mirrorless for far too long. I parted ways with a D800, D7100 and a group of lens. In its place I started with the Fuji X-Pro2 and a 18-135 plus 100-400 lens and then added an X-T2 and a series of prime lens. I love the Fuji 1.5 crop factor and the 100-400 lens on the X-T2 is about as close as you can get to my Nikon gear for shooting birds in flight and is the equal for anything else. Shooting the Fuji gear has been just great fun and my back thanks me every day. The 100-400 lens is not so small but that is not a lens I am using every day and almost all the other equipment is much lighter and is just excellent gear. I could not be happier that I made the change.
Thanks for sharing you experiences Joel! Your positive change over to Fuji is something that a number of other folks also experienced. It’s great when a plan works out!
Tom
I too am a senior, photographing for years, mostly using Nikons. I was just telling someone today that I used to lug around 2 bodies, one for b&w and one for slides for hours at a time. While I always take 2 cameras with me in trips, I do so more if there is a problem with one of the cameras. When I went to India recently, I bought the Panasonic Lumex GX8 mirrorless canera, with only 1 lens. The 12-140 which is equivalent to 24-280. I contemplated buying a better faster lens but realized I’d prefer not having to switch lenses. Switching lenses can easily dirty a sensor.
I also took with me to India my Nikon 7100 as opposed to my full frame Nikon 750, because it was lighter. I have tried several bridge cameras and always felt there was too much lag time, or the electronic view finder didn’t adjust well enough to my vision. The Panasonic Lumex has terrible battery life but I’ve gotten used to having a touch screen. I no longer use a harness, which I used for years, and by accident discovered Peak Design’s wrist strap.
I am a regular reader of Photography Life and sometimes pass articles along that I think someone might benefit from.
Hi Marlene,
Thanks for sharing your experiences with your Lumex GX8 and 12-140 lens – it sounds like it was a nice piece of kit to take to India! A good friend of mine has a D7100 and loves it.
Tom
Thomas, though 70 y.o. I have never liked bulky and heavy cameras. Learned photography on my father’s series iii Leicas in the early ’50s. One became mine when he got his first M3. In the 1960s he went to a Nikon F and a Nikkormat. I had a Konica SLR and later a Nikon FM. TTL metering was wonderful, but these SLRs were too much to carry in the backcountry. Smaller Nikon FM was poorly made and failed.
Your best camera is the one you have with you. Five years ago I sold my Nikon D7000 and lenses, switching to Sony Nex-7, of which I have 3 (one was new, two used). Why three? Because you wrote your bag contains three Nikon-1.
Switching lenses in the field invites dirt on sensors. Small mirrorless cameras are so lightweight, and so inexpensive second hand, better to carry lenses mounted on cameras and avoid lens removal outdoors.
This brings me to my question. With your Nikon-1 have you had problems with dirt on sensors after switching lenses in the field? Rarely had this problem with DSLRs but has been a drag with Sony Nex-7. Think the mirrors in DSLRs protect sensors. What’s your experience?
My favorite? Sony a6500 with the Zeiss/Sony 24mm/f1.8. When traveling, nearly all my photography is with this combination. It is so sharp that with 24mp I can crop to achieve telephoto perspective. It focuses so closely that I no longer carry a macro lens for wild flowers. Operation of the a6500 is a pleasure. One of my Nex-7 was damaged in light rain, despite precautions. The a6500 is weather sealed, and I now wrap gaffers tape around lens mount. And, I do not change lenses outdoors!
Hi Richard,
Well….my Nikon 1 kit has expanded a bit since that “What’s in my bag” article appeared. I now have a total of 6 Nikon 1 bodies. I shoot all of my stills with a pair of J5s and a V3. The J5s have either a 6.7-13mm or a 10-100mm mounted. I use the CX 70-300 with my V3. Like you I prefer not to change lenses outdoors either, especially in windy conditions. I haven’t had any issues with dust on my Nikon 1 sensors as the cameras incorporate a dust shield that works pretty well.
My trio of V2s has been pretty much retired from doing still photography work and are now used almost exclusively for my client video projects, although my wife does use one of them to shoot stills when we go on a photography tour. Since I change lenses constantly when shooting client videos (almost all are done indoors) I will often clean my V2’s camera sensors several times during the day just to be on the safe side.
Tom
Tom, thanks. I’ve now learned about the glass dust shield in the Nikon 1. Clever!
Hi Tom,
It’s a timely article you wrote when usually, we get “upgrade to FF” or “new, bigger better” features especially in other photography sites. I have yet to go the scaling down route (I actually moved up from cropped to FF due to work and other reasons) but I see the point. If money is no object, I would instead be having a 3rd, lighter body and set of lens (probably a Nikon set like yours or a Fuji) but as it is, I’m happy traveling with my D800 and just 1-2 lenses in my itty-bitty crumpler backpack.
Oggie
Hi Oggie,
Many folks have no reason to ‘downsize’ their gear…so if your D800 is doing the job for you then I say “stick with what works!”
Tom
I started of course with film and Nikon and Minolta cameras. I went to the Nikon D90 for a long time.
I rented the Sony system and liked it , the the lack of lens and everything going through the menus was not for me
I then tried then bought the Olympus m4/3 omdem1 and now half a half dozen lens. I am very happy with as a senior at 61 with a bad knee and cancer survivor I am not who I was at 25.
My kit fits well in a small bag with a few lens and the in body stabilization is a massive help too. The smaller body and lens allow me to use a smaller mephoto daytripper smaller tripod when needed as well.
Sounds like you have found a good solution with your Olympus gear Rob! I also use a smaller MePhoto travel tripod and find it very handy.
Tom
I have the Nikon fullframe and DX Equipment (with plenty of lenses), but as being 58 I´d rather prefer carrying my Olympus Pen 5 with the small Standard zoom when travelling. Only on vacation (preferably with the car) I use the big Nikons. If I like to be prepared for every situation I carry the Sony HX50 (incl. 30-times zoom) together with the Olympus or alternatively 2 additional zooms with the Olympus (9-18 and 40-140). Both Solutions fit pretty well with my hand luggage for flights and are easy to carry around. For my purposes image quality and video taking ability are good enough. By the way this configuration is highly cost effective…
Hi Konrad,
Using a few different camera formats to meet all of your needs is something a number of other folks have also had success doing! Thanks for sharing your experiences.
Tom
Thomas, As someone in my sixties and still shooting FX Nikon and a 500mm F4 lens hand-held (usually from a kayak) I will not be downsizing.
Just because we are seniors doesn’t mean we need to act like one :)
You never mention that many of us love using the big gear, not to mention the IQ it delivers.
The fun factor should not be dismissed, Give me a D5 with a 600mm mounted on it any day over one of these tiny gadgets you promote.
If I want something I can carry in my jacket pocket I will just use my 12MP iPhone.
Kind of feels like when my wife tried to get me to trade in the V8 Mustang for a Prius…ain’t happening :)
Hi MC,
I agree that many ‘mature’ photographers love their full frame gear and have no intention of downsizing at all! The premise of the article was simply to summarize feedback I received from seniors who had decided to downsize, or were considering to do so.
I apologize if the article somehow inferred that all seniors want to downsize their gear. That was never the intent of this piece. It was intended to outline some of the approaches used by folks who had downsized their gear or were considering this type of action.
Tom
I currently shoot with a D750 with a 35-70d 2.8. Great lens and just the right size for the body. Love it. In the future I really like the Olympus system. Maybe a Nikon Mirrorless is around the corner. who knows?
A Nikon FX mirrorless body would be the perfect solution for me. I have the lenses I need already and everything is paid for so why would I want to sell up at a loss just to buy new lenses for another system? Come on Nikon, if Sony can do it so can you!
Hi Doug,
As long as your gear is doing the job for you then I say stay with it!
Tom
Hi Thomas,
i’m Hans Helbach from Bonn, Germany, Rhine-Valley, and I am a writer and photographer in my second life as a retiree. For decades I photographed with analog and digital SLR cameras. At some point the cameras and lenses were too heavy for me. I then bought a Leica V-LUX1 (Panasonic LUMIX DMC-FZ50) and photographed almost exclusively with it. Above all, waterfalls and plants. For the panoramic photography I used a Nikon P7000. Since the sensors were too small for me, I bought the first two Nikon 1 V1. Then I photographed my panoramas and began to film with it.
About two years ago I bought a Fujifilm X-M1 with wide-angle and zoom lenses as well as a fixed burn range. But I loved the Nikon 1. When I saw the image film of Patrick Fallon at Nikon, I knew that I would now completely switch to the Nikon 1 system. In addition to the Nikon 1 J5, I have for two days the Nikon 1 V3.
Today I started to photograph the annual cherry blossom in Bonn (one of the places you should have been before you die). I have noticed that I miss the 1 Nikkor 70-300 mm. For the time being, I will help with the FX-Telezoom.
At my age of 66 one is happy, if you do not have to carry as much photo equipment with you.
I’ve found that we are using the same WordPress theme.
Hans
Hi Hans,
Thanks for sharing your experiences and your thoughts on the Nikon 1 system :-)
It is interesting that we also share the same WordPress theme.
Tom
I’ve downsized …. from a 4×5 to a Nikon D800. I’m still not interested in the little bitty cameras though. :)
Hi Robert,
Even though I shoot with the Nikon 1 system exclusively now, and have been for almost 2 years, I’d be the first person to tell others that it may not be the best choice for their photographic needs! Everyone needs to find what works best for them.
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Articulate and well considered as usual my friend. In my own experiences, I have worked with many folks that society would like to call “senior” and their choice of gear is all across the spectrum, driven by use case, rather than brand or fashion. It’s one of the reasons I enjoy mentoring folks with more tenure so much, they have little care for trendy, and are more concerned with achieving their individual goals. Certainly some folks have found weight and size a consideration, with a number of them choosing super zooms as alternates, typically of the larger sensor, less zillion times zoom variety. Larger sensor compacts such as the Sony RX100 family also are popular, although there are concerns with the tiny buttons. Recently I have encountered a number of tenured individuals engaging or completing changes to Fujifilm cameras such as the X-T2 finding the camera lightweight, highly usable, and with no compromises in lens quality. In my own testing, I have nothing but good things to say about them, but my guidance remains the same. Ensure that the camera you choose fits your use cases, your hands and your dexterity. If it does, then it will be used and you will get the maximum return from it.
Cheers,
Ross
Hi Ross – always good to hear from you! Thanks for sharing your insights and adding to the discussion. Sound advice as always!
Tom
Your articles on the Nikon 1 bodies made me pull my Nikon 1 v2 camera and retry it again. I am in the group that appreciates the small size and weight of this system. Pictures taken on the Nikon 1 system in good light so that low iso values and fast shutter speeds can be used do not look any different than the same pictures taken with my FX and DX bodies with similar quality lenses. The pictures from full frame bodies begin to do better at high iso values as expected. I recently found a refurbished J5 with a 10-100mm lens for only $599 so I also have been experimenting with that also. In a lot of ways it does even better than the v2. Thanks again for your perspective.
Thanks for adding to the discussion Robert! The Nikon 1 J5 does have a much better sensor in it than other Nikon 1 models. That new 20.8MP BSI sensor in the J5 has noticeably better dynamic range and colour depth than the Aptina sensors in previous Nikon 1 models. I shoot all of my still photography with a pair of J5s and a V3.
Tom
Hi Thomas, thanks for talking about this subject. Size has been a very important factor and has caused me to move from a NIkon FF system with the f/2.8 trinity of pro-zooms to a M4/3 system and I couldn’t be happier! I’ve documented my whole thought process on my blog and here’s the post where I explain my final decision: http://www.duford.com/2016/05/ive-chosen-a-new-system-micro-four-thirds/
Hi Sylvain,
Thanks for sharing your experience and providing the link to your posting! I certainly heard from many folks who have moved to M4/3 and seem very happy about their decision.
Tom
I formerly had a Nikon D700, which I eventually replaced with a D750, which is lighter, and more than enough for my needs. I then started downsizing my lenses – I sold the 24/3.5TS, and the 85/2.8TS, as I used them only rarely, and both were large and heavy. I then replaced my 70-200/2.8 with the (then) new 70-200/4, which is far smaller and lighter, focusses closer and does not lose focal length at close distances. I then shed my 24-70/2.8, which had no VR, and in any case I didn’t use much, replacing it with the Tamron 45/1.8 with stabilisation, which is for me a better focal length for me than the nifty fifty. While it is admittedly larger than the Nikon 50 mm lenses, it is much sharper, focuses closer and has VR, and is still much easier to handle then the 24-70. But I then lost my head and bought the Tamron 15-30/2.8, which is admittedly rather large and heavy, but fills the wide-angle range nicely, and still smaller than the 24-70. I also got rid of the Nikon 70-300/4.5-5.6VR that I originally bought as a travelling replacement for the 70-200/2/8 which I used mainly for portraiture. Since the 70-200/4 covers most of the range, and adding the TC1.4III gives me pretty much the same range, I decided I didn’t need it. Oh, and I also replaced my 300/4 with the new, much smaller and lighter 300/4VR, which also performs superbly with the TC1.4. Ah, yes, I also kept my 85/1.4 G which is the unbeatable for close-up portraiture. So my camera bag is now half the size and weight! I also bought the Canon G3X, which does superbly as a walk-about camera, especially as I am now in my mid-70’s and recently had a massive heart attack, and weighs only about a tenth as much as even my much reduced camera bag, and produces pictures which are still superb, except in very low light, where the D750 is still king!
Hi Moshe,
Many interesting twists and turns in your equipment journey! When I was shooting with full frame gear I owned the 70-200 f/4 and really loved that lens – it also worked very well on my Nikon 1 V2 with an FT-1 adapter. Thanks for adding to the discussion!
Tom
Hi Thomas,
thanks for the great opening. I started with Yaschica 35 GT in early 70’s and a couple years later I purchased Olympus OM-1, 35/2.8 and 75-150/4. Then in mid 80’s I changed to Nikon DX d70 and upgaded my gear with D200, D700, 16-35/4, 50/1.4, 105/2.8 macro and 70-200/2.8. Well to fulfill the burden I got a couple of tripods Gitzo GT3542 and Manfrotto 055cxpro. So when I tried to find the suitable “kit” for my travels I was so tired that I just walked around like an ass. Finally I have to admid that I’m too old for that “kit”.
So I made a couple of decision. First have my skills grown so that I can manage with less gear. Yes I think so.
Do I have to have gear for those opportunities one per year or so. No I do not.
Do I have to print my images greater than 20×30″. No.
So I take all my gear started downsizing from Nikon to Sony – no too large lenses – to Fuji – no stabilisation in bodies – to Olympus – yes.
For everyday use OM-D EM-1 with 17/2.8. For travels body with 12-40/2.8. For potraits and close-ups 40-150/2.8. For birds etc.the later added with mc-14.
For citywalks and landcapes body with 7-14/2.8. …and a small bag just for body and one lens … and I take far more better pictures.
But wher I went wrong. The tripods – I sold whem and tried to cope with smaller and lower. So I purchased Manfrotto 055.
So where I’m going – well I try to find a body and two primes f1.4 or so.
Happy shooting – the story is the most important.
BR
Kari
Hi Kari,
You certainly have had an interesting gear journey…arriving at a very good place for your needs! I also use a Manfrotto carbon fibre tripod for my client video work (among other tripods I own). Mine is the 055CXPro3. It has been super reliable and durable. For some very simple projects I’ve been using a Benro A48FD monopod which has a small set of collapsible legs on it. It is great when quick set up with small camera gear is needed.
Tom
Thanks for a good article. I currently shoot with a Fujifilm XT-1 and use a Zeiss Touit 32mm f1.8 with a 23mm f/2 in my bag. I have a few other lenses but these are my “go to” lenses. I would rather spend my money on specialty filters than a bunch of lenses that don’t get a lot of use.
Hi Paul,
Investing money in gear that gets the most use is always a great strategy!
Tom
Those are lovely Nikon Series 1 photos – what magic Nikon and you are able to wring out of the tiny CX sensor!
I’m 75, formerly used Nikon DSLRs, then a Nikon V1 which was wonderful for the kind of work for which it was best suited: outdoors or indoors, so long as there was plenty of light. And it was absolutely silent! – a killer features for the events I would shoot with it. In the end, though, I had to buy a Canon 6D regardless of weight, small size, or audible noise. I simply need the full-frame quality and low-light capabilities of the camera – what to speak of the 135mm F2 lens which is simply a masterpiece for portraits. I love those little mirrorless cameras, but in the end the photos you envision will always dictate that gear.
Hi runbei,
I agree that shooting in low light conditions is a challenge for small sensor cameras like Nikon 1. Many folks contact me about the system to ask about its performance. If they mention that they do a lot of shooting in low light situations I always suggest that the look at larger sensor cameras before making a purchase decision.
Tom
I’m heading to Cuba next week to do street photography with an OM-D EM1 and 12-40mm (24-70 equivalent) lens. I was there two years ago with a Nikon D800e and the 24-70mm lens. If I hadn’t sold my Nikon equipment, I would be taking the 800e and 24-70 again instead of the Olympus. For these rare experiences, the weight differences seem minor to me. FWIW, I’m 70.
Hi Jim,
Having visited Cuba many times in the past I’m sure you will capture many colourful and interesting images! I hope you have great weather and an enjoyable visit!
Tom
After I saw what a second generation Sony 2 megapixel point and shoot digital camera was capable of, I stopped lugging around my camera bag containing the cheap film camera body (Nikon FG), fast manual Nikkor 28mm and 50mm primes, a cheap Nikon 70-210 zoom and a flash. I snatched up a 7 megapixel Sony Cyber-shot H5 super zoom 36-432mm full frame equivalent (12x optical) F2.8-3.7 Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar zoom lens for $358. That was my primary camera for ten years. Small, self contained and fantastic results (even on a large screen UHD TV). I still use this Sony for long zoom shots. Now I have settled back into the friendly Nikon family again. I have begun using the Nikon D5500 (small powerful body), and the AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140mm f/3.5-5.6G ED VR lens. Now my entire camera kit is in a small holster style over the shoulder bag. Lens on camera all the time and one spare battery in the bag. I am going to resist temptation to buy more glass. I will master the seemingly endless camera control options and squeeze the resolving power out of this single lens. Auto everything hand held results have not always been so impressive right now (sometimes soft) because I need to get the shutter speed up by practicing with the other exposure modes. I performed auto focus tests with a focus chart on a tripod and found that the lens is almost completely edge to edge sharp at all focal lengths. I am trying to keep the faith and learn this new camera and lens combination. This small kit will travel easily with me.
Hi Phil,
Your comment really supports the idea that older camera bodies like your Sony Cyber-shot H5 super zoom can still be quite capable cameras in the right hands! I’ve heard from a number of other people who are enjoying the Nikon D5500 as it provides a nice balance of size and performance. Thanks for sharing your experiences!
Tom
I’m 69+ and I found that although I was driving around with a DSLR (Canon) in the car, very often I would not carry it when I went out walking as it was just too cumbersome and I would have needed a pack to carry it and some lenses. Then, about 3 years ago, I bought a Sony a6000. It goes with me almost everywhere, even if I’m just walking to the shops. It is so light I can carry it with the kit lens all day—in my hand if need be, or I can put it into my jacket pocket. Either way it’s hardly any burden when I go bushwalking in the National Parks and yet it takes great photos. At home I often fit it with old manual lenses—particularly my three Carl Zeiss lenses from the ’70s. so I still get the old nostalgic feeling of doing “real” photography :-)
Hi Ludwig,
Great to read about your experiences moving to the Sony a6000, and your blending of ‘the old with the new’!
Tom
Tom, this is a fascinating topic, but definitely not limited to “seniors”.
I’m a quite senior “senior”, but I feel that I’ve been here before.
In the 70s I had a Minolta SRT101 system with three lenses. Too much time in Africa ruined the shutter mechanism. In the 80s I was doing a lot of mountaineering, and favoured an ultra-lightweight camera, the Leica Minox. Fixed focus, 28mm lens, aperture priority, unbelievably small and easy to use. Problem was, lousy reliability on mine at least, so with more than mountaineering in mind, in the 90s I returned to a proper camera, a Canon E5, again with three lenses. A superb camera to handle. That lasted 10 years or so until lugging it up serious hills together with a 28-70 f2.8 Tokina zoom, did in fact become a problem, and I used that excuse to sell up and downsize to digital in the shape of a Canon G10 (28-140mm, f2.8-4.5) which makes a reasonable job of pretending to be a proper camera, with some very serious reservations.
So what was wrong? Well, I have large hands, so even switching it on and off is a problem, and certainly cannot be done with gloves on. Second (being a senior) my short distance eyesight is poor, so I cannot read the screen without glasses, which coupled with the tiny wheel and buttons, all makes alterations in the field a real pain. Add the fact that the viewfinder, which does have a good dioptre adjustment, does not show the all-important aperture, shutter and ISO settings, and I have basically a point-and-shoot camera. For me, it gets worse. Turn the ISO up beyond 200, and the noise begins to be noticeable. Beyond 400, forget it. Maximising depth of field is therefore difficult in British winter weather.
And what was my answer? That’s right – go the other way. I now also have a Sony A7 II and three more lenses – one new one and two Minolta manual ones from the 1970s. The good points for me are: superb technical quality; controls that are just possible to use with gloves on, great ability to push ISO to incredible levels, no limitations on the type of photos I want to take (I don’t do sports), more information in the viewfinder than I know what to do with, and cheap old lenses. The bad points for me are: a complex menu system, controls that are still not large enough, ‘full-sized’ lenses. Yes, it is bigger and heavier than say micro4/3, but it could be worse. With just one prime, say a 28 or 35, it would be OK to carry up a real mountain.
And the moral of the tale? That thankfully for manufacturers and retailers, the physics of photography determine that every camera is a compromise, and you just have to make an individual choice as to what you want. For the moment I can play at ‘real’ photography with no limits. Later, perhaps a Sony RX1 might be nice.
julian
Hi Julian,
Thanks for sharing some of the highlights of your journey with photography gear! I think where you ended up is where each one of us needs to end up, and that is with gear that does the specific job we need it to do! As stated in your post, every piece of photography gear comes with some kind of trade-off. The key is for each of us to find something that best meets our specific needs.
Tom
Leica RF, 28 2.8 ASPH, 50 2.8 collapsible, 90 4.0 collapsible current model
Buy the black lenses as they are lighter
Stunning photo for this article Tom! And I see that you used a tripod for the last photo — I think that is the first image I have seen of yours that you used a tripod for.
I like to carry my camera when I walk my dogs, so small and light is good.
Hi Joni,
You are very observant! Yup…I almost never use a tripod for still photography unless I absolutely have to which was the case with the slow shutter speed waterfall image in this article. The vast majority of my ‘smooth water’ waterfall images would have been all shot with the use of tripods. Almost all of my other still images are hand-held.
Tom
By this time next year my 65th will be long gone. For a brief period in the early 70s I earned a living as a wedding photographer and still have the ‘Blad and twin lens Yashica in my collection, not to mention the Pentax 6X7. Now that was heavy, unlike the other two.
I bought a Fuji X-E1 when they came out because it had a view finder and I felt I needed one as my eyesight ages. Subsequently I bought a viewfinderless X-M1 not because I needed it but as a backup. Due to the size difference the X-E1 never came out of the bag again. Perhaps I gild the lily a little, the articulated screen on the M also allowed me to revert to my old habit of looking down into the camera or to hold it above my head, though the image being the right way round took a bit of getting used to.
I am now mulling the X-T2 / T20 conundrum. I want the 2 but experience has taught me I carry the smaller camera if the images are as good, and is APS-C really up to the job.
Perhaps like Julien I might go Sony A7 but the R and not the II version, however the SLT I bought to make use of my Minolta lenses doesn’t inspire and only comes out I feel I need to use one of those lenses. I still dig out the old Sigma SD10 if the occasion merits it and would carry a GFX 50S if the budget allowed. It’s the image that counts.
The thing about Ansel Adams was that in addition to his artistry and technical skill, he was there and he had his equipment with him.
Hi Julian,
Thanks for your comment and adding to the discussion. Sometimes the camera gear that we end up using surprises us. I resisted buying a Nikon 1 J5 because it lacks an EVF and I just couldn’t envision myself ever using a camera like that. Well…the new 20.8MP BSI sensor in the J5 and its improved performance proved too much for me and I eventually bought a J5. To my surprise I loved using the camera and within a week or so I bought a second one. Now they are the first cameras that I reach for when shooting stills for everything except birds-in-flight.
Tom
If you care about size think twice about the A7. The camera may be small but the lenses are huge, heavy and expensive.
Thanks Sylvain…remembering to consider lens size and weight is an important consideration.
Tom
I have downsized but not eliminated my large gear either. My present DSLR is a Nikon D800 and I have a couple of the exotic telephotos that I have kept. I also went to f4 options at the wide end with the 16-35 f4, 70-200 f4 and the 300 f4 PF which I substituted for the older 300 f4. I still have the Sigma 180 macro, which I’m considering swapping out for the Nikon 200 f4 or the Sigma 150 macro.
A few years ago I acquired the Sony RX100 ii for a very portable option and then just last year I purchased the Sony RX10 iii as a light substitute for my Nikon and to carry when I’m kayaking or on strenuous hikes where I can’t carry the heavy full frame telephotos. I still prefer the D800 but have become a believe in that saying that the best camera to capture an image is the one you have with you.
Hi Mark,
Thanks for sharing your experiences with camera gear and how the Sony RX100 ii and Sony RX10 iii have fit into your kit!
Tom
Although I still use my Nikon D4 with big telephoto for wildlife pics, I now use small Sonys for traveling. From small-to-large:
iPhone 6s+ and ProCamera app. Always with me. Saves pics in either TIFF or DNG. Edit with ProCamera, SnapSeed, Lightroom mobile or Lightroom on computer.
Sony RX100m3. Excellent optics. Fits in jeans pocket.
Sony A6300 with Sigma 30mm, Sony 50mm, Sony 16-70mm, Sony 55-210. For “serious” pics.
All Sony gear plus Ultrapod II tripod, Rode Microphone, batteries, chargers, cleaners, filters, macro extension tubes, etc. fits into a Think Tank Change Up V.2 bag. This includes a small belt pack for batteries, remotes so I don’t need the bag when sightseeing. Sometimes downsize to carry only extra batteries and SD cards. Carry camera & lenses on belt using Peak Design clips and camera leash. Often wear either a multi-pocket ScotteVEST travel vest or lightweight jacket to hide camera and lenses and beltpack.
Bottom line: Everything but the iPhone fits in a single small bag, but then can sightsee with little or lots of gear without looking like a photo phreak.
Hi Peter,
Thanks for sharing the details of your photography kit! Keeping your D4 and big telephoto lens for wildlife, then using something smaller and lighter for other image needs is an approach that makes sense for many other folks too.
Tom
Hello Thomas,
thank you for the great read. I enjoyed reading the comments as well. Being new to Photography Life and not quite a senior (I’m in my thirties) I am right in the middle of a downsizing process. So I thought I contribute a couple lines.
Currently I am still using a Nikon D700. In the past two years I did own a Olympus OM-D and later on a Fuji X-T10 (which replaced the Olympus). I tried both models with the intent of finding out if they could replace the heavy Nikon gear. In contrary to most of the comments here, both of the highly appraised mirrorless cameras did not cut it for me. And even though I can only say that they are great and capable cameras, I just did not bond with them.
So right now I am replacing the heavy Nikon zoom lenses (like the AF-S Nikkor 16-35 MM, …) with the Nikon f1.8 prime lenses (20, 35, 50 and 85mm). And hopefully I will be able to get a Nikon D750 by the end of the year. Altogether this should save approximately 2,5 Kg in my backpack. I am really looking forward to that.
Hi Gunnar,
Using a selection of Nikon f/1.8 primes is another good way to reduce weight…2.5 Kg is a significant weight savings!
Tom
I used to lug around a backpack full of camera gear which became a real problem as I got older. So I gave most of it to my son and purchased a high end point & shoot digital camera. After a short time I became disappointed with the image quality from the point & shoot camera and started looking for something better.
I looked at offerings from all the major camera manufacturers and finally decided on the Olympus OM-D series of Micro 4/3 cameras. I purchased an OM-D E-M10 camera on Black Friday because Olympus had some sweet deals. The camera and the 5 lenses I purchased weighs 2.4 pounds and it doesn’t take up much room either, and the best part; the images that come out of this camera are fantastic.
Hi Paul,
It sounds like your switch to Olympus is working out very well for you!
Tom
Hi Tom,
I got my first SLR kit when I was a teenager, consisting of an old, even then, Edixa Reflex, with a ‘normal’, a short telephoto zoom (very rare then, in the 70’s), and a Görlitz TeleMegor 400/5.6 (a very nice lens, but heavy). That very heavy kit was eventually replaced by two Minox 35 EL, the smallest FX cameras ever made, but I wore them down, totally, so eventually I switched to a Konica Big Mini.
Then came the digital age, with a Konica KD-500W.
Then a few other digital compacts.
After a couple of years I was sitting with a very complete Pentax kit (two bodies for me, one for my wife, and close to 20 lenses, and a lot o other stuff), but I wasn’t quite happy with where Pentax was heading (like the K-01 weirdo), so when Steve Huff wrote enthusiastically about the Nikon 1 V1 I decided to buy one to my wife, but she wanted the E-M5 instead, so I got the V1 back! Bless her!
And that was the turning point for me! Since then I mainly use Nikon 1 stuff, and even my wife got a couple of Nikon 1 bodies, to complement her µ43 gear. As I joined this little group of Nikon 1 users quite early there were few lenses to choose from, I got interested in using F Mount lenses
(with help of the FT1 adapter, of course), so I got a few, and that led to a D3200 (as I had fitting lenses), which I didn’t get along with, and a D600, which I mainly use with small, light, lenses.
I got most Nikon 1 lenses there are, the 70-300 CX, by far, is the most used. With a body attached, it weighs under a kilogram, offering almost as good optics as the better 150-600mm lenses there are on the market (which, when used on a DX/APS-C body, offers a similar zoom range), and a marginally longer zoom range, to boot.
For a long while that was my kit, but an even longer zoom ended up on my most wanted list, so eventually I got a Sigma 150-600 Sport, which I planned to use with a Nikon 1 J5, which proved to be impossible; eventually I’ve got a D3300 to be used with that fantastic zoom, quite a different beast to the D3200, and I got it new, very cheap. And if need be, it can be used with the Nikon 1 V2, and a TC, or two (manual mode, then), giving me a reach equivalent to, in 35mm terms, 3240mm (my TCs are one Sigma TC-1401 — made for the Sport lenses — and one Kenko 300 Pro 1.4X, which together equals a 2X TC).
So my kit is much more versatile, with a couple of excellent lenses that work just as well on any of my bodies, and the N1 lenses.
So I now have a light kit for everyday use, a semi-stationary kit, involving the heavy Sigma, a beefy tripod, possibly a hide (with a stove!), and a small FX kit for studio, and similar, uses.
My wife mixes µ43 with Nikon 1 stuff, and is very happy with that!
If Nikon listened to me, they’d design a DX camera with IBIS & EVF, but that will probably never happen!
Hi Tord,
Thanks for sharing the details of your camera equipment journey! You have assembled a very interesting selection of gear that provides you with a broad range of shooting capability. Its always a pleasure for me to hear from another member of the little ‘Nikon 1’ club!
Tom
Thanks, Tom!
Let’s hope there will be a nice Nikon 1 camera arriving in time for the 100th anniversary!