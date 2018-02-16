11 Things You Need to Know About the New Nikon D500

The new Nikon D500 surely looks amazing and very promising – much more exciting than the new Nikon D5 in my opinion, which is surely impressive, especially for those who need such a high-end tool. While we have written about the standard specifications of the D500 and its amazing features, like its 153 point AF system and its practically unlimited buffer, there are a few other hidden features that come in the Nikon D500, which are certainly worth looking into. Let’s take a look at these in more detail.
1) Focus Point Coverage
The new 153 focus point Advanced Multi-CAM 20K system really looks amazing, but did you know how it looks within the viewfinder? Nikon really wanted to make sure that the D500’s viewfinder gets as much coverage as possible, since the focus points are scattered all over, reaching the extreme left and right sides of the viewfinder, as seen below:
For the most part, you can forget about the focus and recompose technique with the D500 – there will be rarely a need for that, since you can reach so deep on all sides of the viewfinder and with 99 focus points being cross-type, there will be a small chance for focus errors! The Nikon D500 gets -4 EV sensitivity in the center focus point and the rest of the 152 focus points are rated at -3 EV, which is amazing. And if you shoot in the 1.3x crop mode, the amount of empty space on the top and the bottom of the frame gets reduced even more!
2) Auto AF Fine Tune
If it really works, this one is huge! In fact, I cannot believe that Nikon omitted this feature from its announcement, because it could potentially be a game-changer. It turns out that both Nikon D500 and D5 have a brand new “Auto AF Fine Tune” feature, which after achieving focus in live view, automatically adjusts AF Fine Tune settings for the attached lens. And you can apparently do this with only a few button operations! This looks extremely promising, because fine tuning lenses has historically been a painful experience, requiring specific tools and lots of wasted time. I can only imagine how cool it would be to instantly calibrate lenses on the fly when I work with a subject, for that particular focusing distance!
3) Superior Face Tracking and Scene Recognition
Both Nikon D500 and D5 comes with a brand new 180K-pixel RGB metering sensor, which in conjunction with the AF system and the EXPEED 5 image processor can deliver much better AF performance, especially when it comes to tracking people’s faces and recognizing different scenes for more accurate metering. Subject and face tracking performance are enhanced not only for phase detection AF system, but also for tracking subjects using Live View (contrast-detect AF). Auto-area AF mode in particular, should behave much better when compared to any previous Nikon DSLR.
4) Articulating LCD Touchscreen
Another great addition is the 3.2″ articulating LCD screen, which can be really useful for shooting both stills and video at different angles. Being the top-of-the-line DSLR, the Nikon D5 does not get an articulating LCD screen, while the D500 does! In addition, the LCD screen on both cameras is touch-enabled and the D500 specifically allows for additional touch control, such as engaging the shutter during live view operation. Just like on the D5500, you can move between captured images by swiping the screen and you can use the pinch-to-zoom feature as well, which is neat!
5) 200 RAW Image Buffer
The Nikon D500, just like its bigger brother, the Nikon D5, is capable of shooting up to 200 losslessly compressed 14-bit RAW images before the buffer fills up when using XQD memory cards. That’s right, Nikon finally gave both cameras a pretty much unlimited buffer! Only if you choose to shoot in 14-bit uncompressed RAW (which is plain silly), the buffer would be reduced to 71 images. That’s a crazy tool for those machine gun “spray and pray” moments we all experience every once in a while :)
6) Electronic VR for Shooting HD Video
While the Nikon D500 does not have in-body image stabilization (IBIS), Nikon developed something called “Electronic Vibration Reduction”, which basically stabilizes video shooting via software. And the cool thing is, you can actually use this feature in combination with lens VR to get even better results! Nikon made this electronic VR work in 3 directions – horizontal, vertical and rotational.
7) Flicker Reduction for Stills and Video
When shooting subjects with fluorescent or mercury-vapor light sources, the Nikon D500 will automatically detect such scenes and automatically adjust its shooting pattern in order to yield bright, evenly lit images every time. Interestingly, although the Nikon D5 is a much more expensive and higher-end camera, it has no support for flicker reduction when shooting stills, so this particular feature is exclusive to the D500 in this case.
8) Active D-Lighting for Shooting HD Video
You can now apply Active D-Lighting when shooting video, which should result in much better resulting video quality, since details are preserved better in both highlights and shadows.
9) Button Illumination
Now this is a really cool feature that was previous reserved only for the top-of-the-line Nikon DSLRs like the D5 – the Nikon D500 is the first DX camera to feature button illumination! Not only are the button and control layouts consistent with the D5, which is neat for those who are planning to own both, but those buttons will illuminate in dark conditions showing what they do. Very cool indeed for shooting in low-light and in the night!
10) MB-D17 Battery Grip
If you want to make the D500 look like the D5 and double its battery life, you can do so with the brand new MB-D17 battery grip. Just like before, you can utilize the same EN-EL18a battery used by the D5 with an adapter and increase the number of shots per charge from 1,240 to a whopping 2,510 shots.
11) ISO, Function Buttons and Joystick
The Nikon D500, just like the Nikon D5, went through some very important ergonomic changes. The ISO button has finally been relocated to the right side of the camera grip, which allows changing ISO with a single hand. Finally, no need to reprogram that video recording button to do this! In addition to the moved ISO button, the camera gained a new Function 2 button on the left side of the LCD screen, which allows one to program this button to perform one of the many functions of the camera. This is great, because you will be able to quickly change important camera settings without digging through the camera menu. On top of that, there is now a dedicated joystick on the back of the camera, just like the joystick found on the D4 / D4S / D5 cameras! Here is the layout of the rear of the Nikon D500:
To find out more about the Nikon D500 camera and its hidden features, I would highly recommend to check out this PDF document from Nikon.com.
Comments
I really dig that new button layout. I’m eager to see what the D8xx line inherits from the d500’s and the D5’s layouts.
I wonder why they got rid of the the AE-L button though.
the button below the AF-ON acts as the AE-L button I believe, same as the D4. can somebody confirm this?
” On top of that, there is now a dedicated joystick on the back of the camera, just like the joystick found on the D4 / D4S / D5 cameras! “
It’s the joystick control below the AF ON button. You might well be able to map it on control/button setup to do that.
However, this camera is geared towards sports and wildlife shooters who value the back button focus.
AF-ON is my back button focus button. Works like a charm.
I wonder where the PASM dial/button is. Does one need to go through the menu?
Just found it. The confusion is because two sites are showing different images of the D500 and in one of them there is no mode button.
Very helpful information. I don’t chase gear, but I shoot sports and I’m getting one of these!
Hi, Nasim.
It’s very late here, so I will look into your articles about the D500 Wednesday (I hope). But I want to ask your opinion about using this camera for sports photography. You seem to indicate that it would be a good one, and from the brief amount I have read, it does look like it would be great for sports with so many focus points, 10 fps, and very high ISO capabilities.
One question I have, though, is what are your thoughts about a DX sensor vs. an FX sensor for sports? You might have written articles about this topic, and, if so, could you point me to them? I do shoot a lot of sports, particularly high school, including volleyball, basketball, ice hockey, softball, football, and others. I currently use a D600 and am considering a D750 since my shutter count now is very high. But, this D500 looks very nice.
The concern I have about the DX sensor is that many of the indoor gyms that I shoot in don’t have a lot of space on the sides of the playing floor. In other words, when using my 70 – 200 mm, if my sensor were a DX camera, that would, I think, make the reach of my lens too long. I think a DX sensor would be great for a bigger field, like for football, but, again, I’m just concerned about a smaller “field,” like basketball. Of course, I could back up and perhaps get into the stands, but I like being at eye level with the players for many shots.
Any comments/advice would be appreciated.
Thanks much!
Richard
Richard, I shoot a lot of basketball with the 70-200 on a D4S. I’m in the habit of switching to portrait hold whenever the action gets real close. If you were to do that with the D500, you’d need to be 30 feet from the subject to cover a 10ft height. 20 feet away gets you 6′ 10″ in height with the lens at 70mm. See calculator at tawbaware.com.
Thanks for your input, Bill….I appreciate it.
I have shot a lot of sports on a freelance basis the past 4 or so years. Most have been running events (5Ks, 10Ks, etc.), and for those, I usually shoot portrait mode. If I used a DX camera (which, actually, I have done, with my D200, when I first started doing those running events), I could just move back. It’s not problem at all.
I started shooting a lot of high school sports last August. Outdoor sports (football, soccer, field hockey, baseball, etc.) would be no problem for me with a DX sensor.
But, I’ve shot a lot of volleyball, and I’m suspecting that a DX sensor might restrict the shots for volleyball games. And, when I started shooting winter sports this past December, I can see that it might be a problem for some other indoor sports, like basketball. I’ve shot several basketball games, and I have a lot more coming up this month and next. The few schools I have been in have very limited room on either end of the court, so, shots from below the basket might be tricky with a DX sensor. As it is with a full frame sensor, I usually can only get the upper half of a player going towards the basket if he/she is really close to it.
In the games I’ve shot to date, however, I’ve moved around the court and shot from various places, and most places haven’t been a problem, except beneath the basket…but I will be a bit more restricted if I go with a DX sensor camera.
So, more to consider.
Thanks again for the input as well as that website. I’ll take a look at it. Looks as if it has a number of interesting things on it.
I’d say if you can afford it you’d want this camera for when you want that extra reach and maybe keep a full frame for when you’re working in smaller areas and you don’t need it. Additionally we’ll have to see how the high ISO pans out. It may be good but a full frame could probably still be better in the low light of indoor gyms and such.
Richard,
I read earlier that you shoot with a D600. To alleviate your concerns on if the DX sensor and it’s crop factor might hinder your shooting of indoor sports in a gymnasium you could do a very simple test. Your D600 has the ability to set it’s image area to DX mode and as such will give you the exact same crop factor conditions on your FX camera as if you were shooting DX. Should give you a pretty clear impression if the crop factor will be an issue for your shooting requirements.
Hi, Glenn.
I actually do shoot with that DX mode on my D600 for these sporting events…not to limit my angle of view, but to limit my file size. The people I shoot for want no more than a 5 Mb file, and I’ve found the best way to get that is a combination of Large Normal quality with DX mode. I could post process files if I shot larger pictures, but they want pictures fairly quickly, and I’d rather not downsize them….it just adds a little more time to the whole process.
The DX mode has not been a problem for me with the outdoor sports, or if I’m shooting up in the stands for an indoor event.
I shot one basketball game in December, but I really got started on winter sports (basketball in particular) just over a week ago. I have tried shooting below or near the basket, and while I’ve got a few decent shots, I’m starting to see that I might want a wider view in close like that using my 70 – 200. Actually, I shot a hockey game last night, and I wish I had the wider view in a few in-close shots when players were hitting the boards in front of me, or, when shooting the bench in close.
I have also used my 24 – 70 mm lens when shooting close, but since, for now, I only have one body, it’s a little bit of a nuisance changing lenses.
The people I’m shooting for don’t really mind if I just shoot from the sides, but as I get more experience shooting these types of events, I will want to push myself to get better pictures in close, as in an athlete going up for a basket.
Thanks for your suggestion….I’ll be shooting even more basketball games this coming week and should get more of an impression of what a DX sensor might do for these in-close type of shots.
Richard: I thought I’d just throw this out for your thoughts: but please, keep in mind, I’m a “learning” amature that somewhat got pulled into a photography gig at the local NASCAR short track. Initially, I started with a D5100, and about 4 years ago, graduated to the D7000: both of which are DX format cameras. I didn’t have a bit of problem with either camera (predominantly shot with a Nikon 18-300 F3.5 for the biggest range in a single lens: things can & do happen in the blink of an eye at 140MPH+, and with my luck, anything worth grabbing would happen in the middle of changing lenses).
I’v just upgraded to the D500, but for the higher burst mode & larger buffer (funny the “spray & pray” method was mentioned..usually, in high speed races, I’d shoot an average of 4 or 5 shots for every “saved” one ), evern though my time at the track is slowly diminishing due to the demands on my body from my “real” full-time job.
in about 4 years, I put about 140% of the life expectancy on my 7000 & still have yet to have any issues.
keeping in mind that I’m still a learning amature, feel free to check out the shots on the FB page for “evergreen speedway photographs”: I’m sure you’ll see that even with DX, there’s a wide open opportunity in the world of sports
Two questions:
Why are only 55 of the focal points selectable? Why advertise 150+ focus points and then limit the selection to 55? Am I missing something?
I was watching a video on Utube and the speaker said that the touch screen was not full function. Can you please comment on this. Thanks.
It probably would take too long to select them, even with the dedicated joystick. The additional 98 points are used for continuous AF.
Yes I also think so Brian.
I’m so curious to see how this one will pair with my 300PF :)
I was thinking about either replacing my D600 for a D750 or buy a D750 and keeping my D600, just because the D600 isn’t cutting it for shooting action/wildlife.
Like many others I didn’t anticipate this announcement and to me it would make much more sense now to keep my D600 for landscaping and get a D500 for wildlife/action :)
I sold my D600 for a D750 for the same reason. The D600 is great for landscape, portraits, or other static work, but the AF wasn’t good enough for action. I love the D750, but I find the buffer somewhat limited for sports. I wish I had kept my D600 just for a second body, but I’ll be adding the D500 to my D750 for now.
I have already accepted my D810 limitations in my birding, now comes this D500, there goes my savings again??.
This is just great, I have the D810 and D750 and am sure getting the D500 when I go to the States end of Feb, I have a feeling the ISO on the D500 might just be better than the D750, what do you think Nasim?
” I have a feeling the ISO on the D500 might just be better than the D750″
Not possible purely physically with today’s technology!!!
“Not only are the button and control layouts consistent with the D5, which is neat for those who are planning to own both”
Well, actually, no not really.
Sure, for most of the buttons. But look at the top-left buttons. Not the same.
D5 has Mode, metering and Bkt.
D500 has Mode, metering, WB and Qual.
It may not be a very big deal – but why have them different in the first place?
Knowing Nasim’s approach, I was expecting:
1) It’s better than 7DMarkII
2) It’s really better than 7DMarkII
3) In your face Canon!
4) Go Nikon go!
:)
I wonder if Nikon intentionally waited for Canon to release the 7D II, but even if not, the D500 looks like it’s worth the wait.
Actually, considering that Canon sensors haven’t been as good as the competition (Sony/Nikon/Fuji) for a few years, I’d say the D500 also is a 7D III killer, whenever it comes.
reminds me of the time when it took canon to build a 40D and 50D just to beat the D300 at the time. eventually they succeeded on their 3rd try with the 7D
Thats why I sold my 7d and bought a d90
The new AF fine tune sounds huge in theory – and I hope it works just as great in practice. Looks like the D500 will be a huge step up from the D7000 I’m using now. Can’t wait to see more!
Really exciting. Thanks for this pre-review article Nasim. err… my wife won’t be excited though, but I think this is going to be the case with most of us here… ;-)
T1/T2 banks omitted again… disappointment. Probably the same as with the 810, i.m.h.o.
I love the D300s and this thing is AWESOME! I want to buy it solely on emotion. I won’t though because i don’t really need a 4th camera but i sure to want a 4th camera. I’m super glad that it has the pro controls instead of the D750 controls. When i was buying my D810 the controls are what pushed me away from that camera. I just can’t stand the layout. I’m probably the only one that doesn’t mind the memory banks and finds them useful. Any one else like the memory banks?
“Any one else like the memory banks?”
Me :)
And I think a dedicated “quick selection” button might be dedicated to this function only. Yes, you don’t change the banks as often as the metering or the AF mode, but I find buttons more friendly than menus.
In my opinion one think thant could be done, if having banks, is to allow longer names for them and to see their names displayed in the LCD display when pressing “info”.
Usually, the names can recall to the photographer which settings he has set for that bank (i.e. “Wedding, low light” or “Sports, indoor, 51 AF pt, fn1 AE lock), but you need enough characters to write something meaningfull to you to help in this way.
I have the banks added to “My menu” and have a function button set to take me there. The exact buttons i can’t tell you, i just do it by feel now. I only have about 4 banks that i switch between and 1 is dedicated to film work to use my camera as a spot meter. I probably generalize too many settings to be a good photographer
The only thing that i wish the menus did was have a default setting so that when as you shoot you don’t change the setting in each bank mucking them up and forgetting what you did.
Sorry, what do you do then to quickly access the banks in your camera setup?
I didn’t know/(remember, if I read it :D) you could assign a button to recall “My menu” quickly.
Still, me too don’t like so much you have a kind of “reset to my initial settings” the changes you do to a bank.
I feel so confused sometimes, as I assigned “static” names to my bank names to help me remind wich settings I’ve put in (here it is a snapshot of my bank names – it’s in italian as I’m italian :) – www.dropbox.com/s/9t6…o.jpg?dl=0 ) but changing the settings the name might be wrong (i.e. I change from 11 to 51 Af points but my bank name says “11 pt AF”)
I’m a big fan of the memory banks…gives me pre customised settings for various genres and shooting conditions. Like having 16 cameras in one.
In fact I’d like another 2 slots in each of the 2 banks as this would make room for 2 customised flash setups in addition to my natural light setups.
Contrary to your thoughts on the memory banks, it is the memory banks that will probably prevent me from buying a D500. I totally agree with most of the web based comments in that they are all but useless. Being volatile, I defy anyone to know how they are set up after a few uses of the camera.
Having to delve into the menu system, they are also too slow to change.
Also I would MUCH prefer the mode switch on the D7000 range of cameras – so much quicker to change modes, and the stored functions U1 and U2 NEVER change unless the user opts to change them.
Nasim, all your faith from the past years has been paid off. Ive read your previous articles about how you think the d500 is definitely coming. People said there is no talk of this camera anywhere so its unlikely to come out. But you were firm in uour belief and its really here. Waiting for you to review it.
12. There is no Gold DX logo anymore
What DX camera had a gold logo? D300/300s did not nor do the D7X00. I thought only the FX cameras have that logo.
I know they introduced the D5 for the upcoming summer Olympics, but I wonder if we won’t see more D500s being used, especially for outdoor sports.
That’s a great list of features, some I hadn’t heard about. I would add the high magnification viewfinder to it.
It would seem possible to add some of those features to older cameras via a firmware update like Fuji has done, e.g. auto AF fine tune and maybe electronic VR, but I doubt Nikon will do that.
The only thing I wish they would have included would be on-sensor phase detect AF. We know they can do it well on the Nikon 1 series and I expect it would make these cameras much better for video.
The D500 will appeal to many of the Nikon faithful (and if you’ve been waiting this long for a D300S replacement, you’re really faithful!), and maybe even pick up some Canon users who haven’t been following Lensrentals’ teardowns or Nikon’s quality control woes and Nikon USA’s response to those. But I’m afraid it won’t attract many new photographers.
I will bet you on this one… you probably shoot Canon.
I think it has GPS functionality but it is not built directly into the body of the D500. Based on what I read, from Nikon material, you can use the SnapBridge app on your smartphone and the always on Bluetooth on the D500 to automatically imbed GPS location data from your phone into your pictures. Almost anyone who can afford the D500 will also have a smartphone.
Nasim: Thanks for all the detailed D500 info. A great web site!!
Seems a great camera, and I mostly like features “1) Focus Point Coverage”, “2) Auto AF Fine Tune” – that promises to be an amazing feat – and “11) ISO, Function Buttons and Joystick”.
But two things surprise me:
the fist, is the name :) .. Wasn’t the 2 digit camera name now reserved for Fx?!? (see D700, D8x0, D6x0 ..) and the 4 digit for Dx?!? :| (like D7xx0, D5xx0, D3xx0 !?)
The second is .. where is the AF/AE (lock) button?
Being so close to the AF-ON is not so exciting for me, like in my D300, but why not to put this button somewhere in the front of the camera (like “fn1”, that is down and close to the F mount) ? That way you could press the AF-ON to get your subject in focus while pressing (and setting) the proper AE lock just holding the camera and using one of the fingers.
For example, in my use as an enthusiast photographer, I almost never use the Qual Button, that could be moved in menu.
I see Nikon’s naming like this
D#### amateur/enthusiast cameras
D### semi-pro/professional cameras
D## phased out
D# top dog pro gear
Uhmm .. could be ;)
D## Phased out? Nope. More like:
D#### amateur/enthusiast cameras
D### semi-pro/professional cameras
D# top dog pro gear
D## Next gen top dog pro gear
eg: D3, D3x, D4, D4s, D5…. wait and see :)
I’m planning to buy the D500 for my wildlife/bird photography to use with my Tamron 150-600mm lens. I will wait several months to read up on reviews of the actual performance. I’m currently using the D7000, which I’ve been wanting to upgrade for a few months now. Been wanting something with more fps, a good buffer, low light performance, AF, etc. I was thinking of upgrading to full frame, but this might be the better option for me.
I would tend to agree Monica, the D500 looks dedicated to wildlife and sports. High ISO and AF performance seem to be class leading, so unless you are happy lugging around 500mm plus lenses, this DX model looks very good. Similarly, the larger viewfinder by omission of a built-in flash and backlit buttons suggest this is tailored to outdoor work! At least that’s what I’m hoping! Might be time to find myself a 2nd hand 300mm f4.
My first comment here on this site – sorry for any misspellings or grammer errors, English is not my native language. But I wonder why Nikon decided to put the 2 x 10 cross type af-sensors that far out along the edges. Wouldn’t it make more sense to swap these with the non-cross type sensors? By doing so you wouldn’t lose the more precise cross type points when enabeling the 1.3 x crop mode and the rule of thirds area would still seem to be covered (not that one should always follow rules ;-). Am I missing something? Oh, and by the way, I must add that I have learned a lot by reading this site, Nasim – great work. Greetings from Denmark.
Good point Ravn. I suspect the outer banks of x sensors align with the thirds in the D5, so they’re more extreme in the D500 as you say, which is potentially not ideal. That said, I guess the new joystick will allow you to select a sensor a bit more easily than the multi-controller did.
Ah, yes – that must be it. Thanks – I was scratching ny head over this. Still a shame, thought. I would really have liked the outer cross points to be more sensible arrangered in the d500.
I think number 12 should be support for UHS-II. I noticed in the PDF that the article referenced, there was a Lexar 2000x SD card in the picture of the camera showing the card slots. I did a little search and found specifications that say it supports UHS-II at this link imaging.nikon.com/lineu…0/spec.htm
It’s funny how the D500 makes much more Internet noise than the D5.
Price point and DX.
Camera for professional photographs :))
Did they fix U1 & U2 user settings saving?
I can remember everybody complaining about nikons broken user setting saving scheme
I have been building up my Fuji XF kit. Now the D500 looks promising, so where are the pro grade DX lenses? For Fuji, I have:
12mm f2
23mm f1.4
35mm f1.4
56mm f1.2
60mm f2 Macro/Micro
16-55mm f2.8 constant
50-140mm f2.8 constant
Do we have similar lenses for the Nikon DX range???
That’s the one reason why some may consider the D500 as a niche sports/wildlife camera: it lacks a full, up-to-date DX lens line-up to be more universal.
From 50mm up you don’t really need dedicated DX lenses, but below some might have wanted some high-grade DX primes in the 12-35 range, or some up to date zooms (the 17-55 2.8 or 12-24 f/4 DX were considered PRO but are showing their limits on high-MP DX cameras).
Sure you can use FF lenses, but then you are paying and carrying much larger pieces of glass! When you consider a kit of maybe 10 lenses that is very significant.
At the same focal length, Nikon FF lenses are not necessarily larger or more expensive than other manufacturers’ lenses for smaller formats. Consider:
Nikkor AF-S 300mm f/4E PF ED VR $1,996.95 755 g (1.66 lb)
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 300mm F4 IS PRO $2,499.99 1270 g (2.80 lb)
As fiatlux said, you don’t necessarily need DX lenses at 50 mm or longer focal lengths, but Nikon hasn’t produced any new wide DX lenses in a long time and the ones they have are not up to today’s standards. There are a lot of third party lenses available though.
You raise a GOOD point! I was comparing equivalent lenses, e.g. Nikon 70-200mm f2.8 1470g vs Fuji 50-140mm f2.8 995g. But you are right if Nikon had 50-140mm f2.8 it might be similar weight – but I don’t think we have such a lens. Maybe different in MFT class, but I am looking at DX (aka APS-C) form factor.
I can heartily recommend the 70-200f4. Ok you lose a stop, but at 850g it’s beautifully made, very sharp on both DX and FX and the VR is incredible in my experience.
As mentioned, you don’t need DX telephoto lenses, just take a shorter FX. The 180mm F2.8 AFD must be due an update to AFS and VR soon. It would also be nice if they could produce a 400mm F4 PF, which should weigh about 1kg if similar to 300mm PF shrinkage.
Thanks for your suggestion. Another lens that I would consider is the 24-120mm f4 Nikkor, (roughly equivalent to 36-180mm on FF for field of view).
I haven’t used that lens, but I do believe it’s sharper than the DX specific 16-80mm that they are ‘Pro-kitting’ with the D500. Since vignetting and poor sharpness / chromatic aberration in the corners seems to be the main thing lens reviewers complain about, putting an FX lens on DX body makes a lot of sense to me!
OMG……Nikon really made a statement with this new camera. I am just blown away by all the new features. I really want to see what the D750 replacement is going to look like now….
cuz D5 is only one more stop of ISO, 2 more frame per sec, a few more buttons. but don’t have the wifi build in, don’t have articulated screen, almost same sensor and focusing system, only have a build in vertical grip but three times more pricier. D500 speak to 99% of the photographers even including the pros. only the richest, more dedicated pros want the absolute the top need D5. D500 will make 99% of us happy.
The D5 is FF but the D500 is DX (aka APS-C). Big difference.
@ Paul, there is not much difference between DX or FX sensor. The size is different, but what you will experience is no difference.
I have to agree Hans, I know so many people that had to have the D800 when it came out, because it was …THE BEST!!, … most of them don’t make prints larger than 8×10, let alone go to 16×20 or larger, where it really shines. It filled up their hard drives faster than a Black Friday doorcrasher, and then the howling was how their computer couldn’t keep up. Camera companies have helped create a “GOD SYNDROME” mentality among a lot of photographers/wannabe’s, searching for the best but not concentrating on technique and ability to make them complete. I’ve been waiting for a dx upgrade to the d300 for a long time, not because I need something new, but because I shoot tournaments, hockey, lacrosse and figure skating on weekends and am/was getting sick of going through D7000s/D7100s as a basic throw away because they don’t have the same body build quality as the D300 line does.
I beg to differ. DOF is different, image noise due to photo size, is different. Angle of view with same focal lengths is different. We just been talking about the lack of fast glass for DX format, so if you are forced to shoot with FF lens, then this is significant.
I am not saying that this will matter to everyone, but it is different, that’s all. :)
The specs for the D500 are looking awesome, but it’s a shame that it has no builtin flash anymore. I used the builtin flash on my D300s quite regularly as a fill-in flash and I don’t want to carry my big flash with me all the time.
I agree with you. Expecially because photographing means also carryng the camera for fun moments (i.e. with the family or friends), where you don’t always like to take with you an heavy bag.
I know very little about XQD cards. I generally use Sandisk pro 95MB/sec SD cards for my D810. What XQD card would be recommended for the D500.
currently, there are only 2 XQD manufacturers in the picture, only one if Lexar has stopped production as the news has reported that they are going to do…That leaves you with Sony XQD cards. from the reviews I’ve read, the Lexar showed a very slight advantage over the Sony, but now that Lexar is out of the business, that “slight edge” is not great enough to warrant the significantly higher pricing of the Lexar cards
Boy was I waiting for this a long time.
Only 2 things disappoint-
1. I way prefer the mode dial on the top left, a la D750, 7200.
2. No built-in flash, a la D300s. I know it’s not great, but at a pinch it’s very useful, AND it can remotely fire my SB-900.
But there’s no such thing as the perfect camera.
I have a question that I need answered. I am presently using a Nikon D7000 but plan on getting a new DSLR in the next 6, on the or so. My question is regarding the viewfinder and what I would see as a difference between the Nikon D500 and D750. I am 63 years old and my eyesight isn’t what it was 10 to 25 years ago. For manual focus (I do macro as part of my hobby) I could use a viewfinder that is brighter and larger for my eyes. I know both the 750 and 500 have 100 % viewfinder and that the 500 has 100 % magnification and is said to have a larger viewfinder for a DX camera. Still I believe a FX should be brighter and larger due to the physical size of the sensor and mirror etc. Could anyone confirm which would be better for manual focus. Thanks.
Hi Leslie, as a glasses wearer this is important for me too. The D750 viewfinder is good, though not as good as other FX finders with larger round apertures like the D810 and DF. I was kinda surprised when they didn’t give the D750 the best there, although it’s still better than any DX finder currently. I had been also of the mindset that a DX finder had to be small until I tried the Canon 7dii, which is impressive, so I’m hoping the D500 is similar as that seems to have been Nikon’s benchmark.
To get a brightest viewfinder, you also need glass of at F2.8 or wider on the body. My understanding is that even wider lenses won’t be much brighter since the finders are optimised for F2.8, but it never hurts!
I would suggest looking at the D810/DF until you can check out the D500. Addditionally, a 2nd hand D700 also has a great VF. Those three can also be upgraded with split-prism focusing screens for best accuracy. We’ll just have to wait to see with the D500.
Thanks for your insight. I will definitely be looking at the D500. I have often thought of the 800e/810 however the 36 megapixels and large file size is a concern. The 20 megapixels in the D500 is something I actually applaud Nikon for as for me (and I feel a lot of others) the higher ISO is more important than the more pixels. It will be interesting to see how the picture quality holds up to the higher resolution sensors but I have a feeling we will be pleasantly surprised. Now if the viewfinder works than this may be a killer camera. I do use mainly f2.8 and f1.8 glass. My Macro is F2.8. In my film days I did use a split prism focusing screen but haven’t seen one on a camera in years. Are they difficult to find and install?
I haven’t tried replacing focusing screens myself, but I think it is fairly approachable if you follow the guide provided. Additionally, with the round viewfinder on the D500 you also have the option to add the DK-17 magnifying eyecup.
Thinking about it further, the new touchflipscreen should also help if you focus manually in Liveview because it’s twice the resolution of any backscreen up to now, and LV focusing is more accurate being off the sensor. I’m not a macro specialist, but I believe LV is the way most people do it these days, and with the flipscreen it should be much easier.
The D500 has a large, bright viewfinder. It is probably the best improvement Nikon has made on DX models over the years – bringing the viewfinders closer to FX in size and brightness. It is also round, not square like the older, punier DX viewfinders. I could not believe the difference back in the day between the D700 full frame and whatever DX was around at the time. I went full FX not only because I had to – for the much better sensor – but to be able to see I was shooting was flipping important too. Now I’m both, having two D500s in addition to a D4 and D810. I’m using the D500s a lot. With the D500, in my mind, Nikon finally got there with DX. Close enough for pros to use with sports and wildlife. Still not a lot of cropping permitted with wildlife (there’s where the D810 is spectacular) and beyond 2500 ISO the noise goes south in a hurry for particular shooters. Also, don’t know why, but the auto white balance is dead-on in all conditions – I’m full manual control, but it is positively weird that AWB is so good. The best advice though Leslie, paleeeze buy yourself the DK-17M eyepiece for $37. It’s ridiculous that it is not standard on all Nikon cameras. Your viewfinder will instantly be LARGER. It’s the most inexpensive wow-factor “accessory” you’ll ever find.
I have a question that I hope someonee can answer for me. I am presently using a Nikon D7000 however plan on upgrading sometime in the next 6 months. I am 63 years old and am an avid hobbyist. As part of my photography I enjoy Macro Photography which requires manual focus. My vision isn’t where it was 10-15 years ago and it would be extremely helpful to have a larger brighter viewfinder. I noticed that the specifications for the D500 mention not only a 100% coverage but a 100 magnification viewfinder. Here is my question. I had planned on upgrading to FX for the increase in viewfinder size etc but I wonder how the D500 compares? Would the FX viewfinder still be much better suited to manual focus due to larger penta prism and mirror or does the D500 compare now to be close to the same? In FX I am considering the D750 or a lightly used D800e. Please give me your thoughts.
Shutter noise may be a consideration. I read it’s louder than the D750.Seems pretty interesting so far. We really need to see some image samples before we start making an informed assessment. Do you think this price point will push purchasers towards the D750 ? Thanks Nasim for creating such a valuable resource on practical application of Nikon gear.
Just going around updating discussion comments now that I’ve got a D500. Regarding shutter noise, I’ve been very impressed. It is probably the second quietist serious body after the D810. Certainly quieter than D300 / D700 / D3 generation and a nice damped sound like the D810 and less clacky than D750. Not a major feature, but another plus point for the D500 IMO.
I am amazed that many discussions regarding the new D5/500 aren’t taking note of the video crop factors that render wide-angle lenses useless for 4K.
I’d like to be optimistic regarding the iteration improvements that appear to have been made, but based on the specs that I’ve read I really do believe Nikon missed the ball. No one will argue that the camera market has segmented into three strata. Allow me to oversimplify the product catalog for a moment. (1) Point and shoot – mobile phone; (2) Enthusiast – those targeted by the want to be semi-pro products like the 3000 & 5000 series; (3) Semi\Pro market: people who have a significant investment in lenses and lighting systems. That 3rd market segment has watched the photography business merge with video content distribution, and while you can get decent video from Nikon Cameras (I own D7100, D610 and D800 along with a Sony a7s), they do not provide a tremendous value-ad to the working man who needs pro quality video.
Let’s not forget that they started this segment with the D90 but have continued with missteps when it comes to listening to this consumer base. Nikon should have come to the market with 10bit/4.2.2 video. It’s not like they would have been stealing from their pro video segment and competing with their own products like Sony, and Canon have to be concerned about.
Furthermore, if the specs are correct and and you have to use these outrageous crop factors to produce 4K video, then they have lost their minds! I have been shooting with Nikon’s for over 40 years, and I have collected a lot of Nikon glass. They work just fine with my Sony. I am doing a lot more video these days and I wish Nikon came out with a product that I could have been enthusiastic about.
They blew it!
That’s why Sony is stealing all the cheese.
Totally agree with Roamingrasta. Also take note that unlike Sony, the Nikon offerings are hopeless at focus tracking during video as they don’t have phase detect AF on the sensor chip. So we are still faced with choosing Nikon for stills and Sony for video! I do not like the A7 choices, due to reliability issues, tiny expensive battery, terrible menus, so it is FS5/FS7 that is viable,.
I am very curious about the new Fujifilm X-PRO2 announcement that is coming on the 15th!
Nikon’s reliance on the pentaprism, legacy technology with admitted benefits, allows them to maintain good shot to battery ratio but is again somewhat crippling as it relates to size and shooting video. I live in Las Vegas so I’m guessing that you are referring to sensor overheating when your’re talking about the a7S line. I personally have not have not had that as a problem, probably because of how I shoot clips, and most of my output goes to an Atomas capture device. The battery workaround is accomplished by using a “dummy battery” fed by an external 2000ma battery.
What makes the Sony a7S untouchable is the flexibility it provides in stopping down f-stops to f/8 on low light shots at 30K ISO to maintain depth of field on night shots (street documentary and live concerts) while still preserving great image quality with acceptable noise. Hopefully Nikon’s new D500 sensor can address noise above 10K ISO, but when you have an effective crop factor (what I’ve read) 2.2X you’re are never going to connect with the low budget film\video producer. Remember back in the days of film you had effective ISO\ASA levels of 400 or lower. . . . you had to light the sh$t out of your shoot. The lighting effect was directly felt by your shoot budget.
ISO\noise control\depth of field is king of your “look.” If you want high contrast and grain it’s so easy to do in post. Not to mention issues like in-camera stabilization, and chroma-key needs that Nikon could have produced a product that gave you 10bit/4.2.2 to address . . . . Nikon missed the ball!
I was waiting to see what they came out with in-light of my Nikon lens investment.
My earlier post was responded to on Nikon Roumors (nikonrumors.com/2016/…2449920310) by someone saying “. . . small cheese, small potatoes . . .”
They are completely missing the point. Prior to moving to media content development
I had been in information development (IT) for 25 years, and still do IT related projects. My employment history also includes a stint as a Program Manager for Xerox tasked with strategy and solutions development in their software business before their collapse in 2001. Xerox taught me a thing or two about how to screw-up an emerging market advantage.
For me, photography and video was a passionate side income. No one can argue the technical/software/integrated circuit convergence of photography with IT since the commercial implementation of digital files. In my case I shot the stills for a documentary filmmaker in Cuba in 2001 using my Nikon F3 HP, and a 3MP Canon digital elf. I shot over 2,000 film images, and 2,000 digital images during the month long project.
Conclusion: I sold my film camera’s within 2 years.
Technology changes the consumers mind and financial focus. While still shooting almost all my stills with Nikon (I prefer the “look”), I was using Canon, Sony and Panasonic for video. Nikon reminds me of my days with Xerox in that they are so focused on their photography business that they, with products starting with the D90, cannot see how to grow into another market segment. Integrated circuits, software, and sensor technology have for a long time allowed the software developer to create user menus and algorithm’s that could allow Nikon to compete in the video space at a completely nominal investment.
Why not?!!!!
It’s not like they are going to steal business from their F55, FS5/7 product line. Sony intentionally cripples the video capabilities of their Alpha line so as to not create a redundant product at fraction of the price. Nikon has no professional video product line. Hell, the new D5 might be a photo powerhouse but it doesn’t (based on specs) come close to competing with the Canon 1D C for video . . . . business/product history has taught us that us that you either innovate, develop, and release to market, or you die.
Go to Rochester, NY: Kodak . . . . Xerox . . . . lessons should not be lost on us.
Nasim, in your opinion, go back a D610 for the new D500 would be an absurd or clever idea?
FIX THE TOTALLY USELESS MEMORY BANKS , A MEMORY BANK SHOULD REMEMBER WHAT YOU WANT YOUR SETTINGS TO START AT NOT WHAT YOU CHANGE THEM TO EVERY TIME
DO THAT AND ILL BUY ONE TOMORROW , I CANT BELIEVE THEY HAVE LET THIS GO SO LONG , USER 1 AND 2 OPTIONS ON MY D7100 ARE FAR SUPERIOR
Please speak up, we are having a hard time hearing you!
Just out of curiosity, where in the official Nikon literature / specs does it mention that the D500 does not have an Optical Low Pass Filter? I have seen this stated in many reviews, but the Nikon Press Release does not mention this, nor do any of the specs on the Nikon website, as far as I have seen.
As a beginning photographer I started with the Nikon D5300 and now the Nikon D500. I love the camera, it has great clarity on still shots but I do a lot of in-flight bald eagle photography and find it difficult to arrive at focus quickly. Never had an issue with the Nikon D5300. My work-horse lens is the Tamron 150-600mm. Any tips?? Thanks. Eunice
Best new feature is the location of the ISO button right next to the shutter release button. Wonderful for Manual shooters.
Purchased a D500 last week.
Oh dear, sad to report that AF fine tune DOES NOT work, I got readings from -18 to +10 with the same lens on the same Spyder cal card with the camera mounted on a tripod!!!
NFC did not connect to my HTC Desire 610, I could get in via the manual option which did pair the phone and camera, however Wifi was useless and either could not connect stating “Not in range” when the camera was sat next to the phone, or it would say “Unable to connect to WiFi please check camera, phone, settings”, blah blah blah.
More frightening was the fact that when I took some shots of a Grey Heron all the higlights were blown out, the camera was overexposing by at least +1
I thought I should therefore read some reviews/blogs & guess what, I’m not alone, hundreds reporting the above issues.
This is the first Brand new Nikon I’ve purchased in 8 years, the last was a used D800 which is still a wonderful bit of kit. I was enticed in by the launch of the D500 but sadly at the moment I’m not impressed and my £1800 investment may find its way onto eBay pretty soon………Shame reall as i wanted it to be a worker!!
Like your website. Thanks. I have a D500 and just found that it switches from “Auto-Area” autofocus to “Single-point” when you flip the camera
from horizontal to vertical. What? Is this true. I’m a skilled user, but I have been experimenting with “auto-area” mode to shoot while not holding the camera up to my eye. I do have “face detection” turned on. By the way, my D7100 works like it should in “auto-area” both horizontal and vertical.
Dave, I think what is happening is the camera is set to remember the AF mode and AF point when you change orientation. I don’t have a D500 but I heard about this on a video (“The 7 best Nikon tips ever”) by Steve Perry at Backcountry Gallery. It’s in tip #7 starting at 7:53 in the video. You can turn it off if it bothers you, but it is really a feature that can be useful, as he explains.
backcountrygallery.com/7-bes…icks-ever/