What Went Wrong with Nikon 1 V1?

Bad product? Bad marketing? Predatory pricing? A simple act of desperation? Or all of the above? Nikon has just slashed the price of the Nikon 1 V1 kit (with the 10-30mm VR lens) again, down to $299. A product that sold for $899 exactly one year ago when I reviewed it. Wait, there is more – the Nikon 1 J1 camera, which has far less impressive specifications sells for $100 more. Doesn’t make sense, does it?
How can a product get 3 times cheaper in less than a year? Usually, you don’t see a 66% discount on an electronics product in a 12 month period after its launch. That just doesn’t happen…typically. And when it does happen, there is usually something wrong with the product, or the product fails to sell due to lack of mass adoption. Like Betamax versus VHS or HD-DVD vs Blu-Ray wars. Or many other similar stories. Nikon came a little late to the mirrorless market with its Nikon 1 system. The Micro 4/3 alliance already matured by then, with excellent lens choices, bigger sensor and lots of built-in features. Sony also gathered a big fanbase around its tiny cameras with big APS-C size sensors. Others were pushing hard with innovative designs, great lens choices and more. While Nikon wanted to capture the hearts and minds of many photographers, the product did not get the stamp of approval from the mirrorless community, mostly due to its high price tag. Many reviewers praised the Nikon 1 V1 camera, but could not justify its high price when compared to the competition. Not when Sony was selling its excellent mirrorless cameras like Sony NEX-5N for several hundred dollars less. And with Canon also adopting APS-C sensor size for its new EOS M mirrorless system, it was getting clear that Nikon would have a hard time competing in the mirrorless market. And now here we are – the Nikon 1 V1 is the cheapest of them all (in the high-end mirrorless category).
I know Nikon 1 / CX haters will say that the camera sucks, has too small of a sensor, has bad ergonomics, does not have good lenses, looks ugly or that it cannot compete with other mirrorless cameras in terms of features. Nikon 1 owners will stay defensive about their purchase, which turned out to be a bad investment for those who bought it early. No matter what side you are on, you are seeing something that we have never seen from Nikon before (at least that I know of or remember) – Nikon is basically giving away the Nikon 1 V1. Not because the V1 is a bad or faulty camera. But because Nikon messed up several things and high pricing was one of them. Now we are seeing the act of predatory pricing with some desperation on a product that has been sitting on the shelf for over a year. Nikon wants more people to adopt its CX format and it is willing to give away the camera, in hopes to get a bigger market share. Once people buy the camera, Nikon knows it will sell accessories and lenses to them going forward. Aggressive? Yes. Will it work? It probably will.
And the Nikon 1 V2? Nikon is repeating its mistake again. Instead of introducing it at $899 like it did with the V1 and immediately chopping off $50 in savings now, why not put it out on the market at $499-$599 price range? If the V1 trick doesn’t work out, the V2 will sell for $299 next December anyway.
I am not here to lure you in to buy the Nikon 1 V1. Personally, I would not pick it as a system of choice for my needs today, at least not until Nikon releases good fast primes (the 18.5mm f/1.8 looks promising). But think about the price again – $300 is dirt cheap for a mirrorless system, no matter what you think of Nikon’s CX format. Heck, that’s cheaper than many “advanced” point and shoot cameras out there. If I were in the market for a point and shoot camera today, I would give this deal a very serious consideration…
Really makes my head spin why anyone would have purchased this system with kit lens for $899. For $299, it is an unbelievable deal. Point and shoot price for a mirrors was system. For this to be cheaper than the j1 makes me think Nikon severely overestimated how much they would sell these..
Brian, yes, I believe the J1/J2 series sold more than the V1, which is why we now see this crazy price. Nikon simply could not appeal the V1 group and underestimated the fact that people looking at the V1 at its initial price range would be evaluating much better alternatives from Olympus/Pentax and Sony at a lower price.
I think the reason is different – and it’s called RX100.
I bought the V1 after it came out – for almost $900. I returned it in just 2 days, because I didn’t like it at all. I really wanted this to be my second camera next to my Nikon DSLR, nit it didn’t work for me.
I bought NEX-7. It’s amazing. for just $400 more. No need to describe the differences here.
I’m watching the price drop carefully, but after I saw RX100 and all reviews and image quality that comes from the same size sensor with 2x pixels in it.
Even if the price drops to $199 I would still not buy V1 (V2 even less). I would rather pay $650 and get RX100 and fit it in my pocket. Plus it will have double the resolution, double the image quality and half the noise than V1.
I think Nikon lost it with their CX cameras.
But I do agree with Nasim – J series are indeed more successful.
The problem with your logic is the RX100 doesn’t have double the IQ or half the noise as the V1. Both the RX100 and V1 score around 360-390 ISO for low-light score on DxOMark Sensor Ratings. The new V2 scores over 400 ISO while increasing resolution to 14 mp (I don’t know many people who want a second camera (a P&S) with large 20 mp files like the RX100 produces.
The other thing is for performance of the V1 is blazing fast and sure. AF acquisition, PDAF, AF Tracking , Menu speed, EVF vs shooting with arms stretched out using the LCD are ALL huge benefits of the V1. Both cameras are excellent video cameras with the edge to the RX100 mainly for 1080p60. The RX100, no doubt a nice P&S, but not a brilliant enthusiast still camera with a great shooting experience. If you shoot any kind of sports, kids soccer, action, extreme sports, etc, the Nikon 1 is hands down a better choice.
The J1/V1 are not perfect, but IQ is excellent, and performance of both is as fast as any ILC ever made. For $299 the V1 is a no brainer, especially with the release of the 18.5 1.8 which is only $189.
Both the RX100 and V1 score around 360-390 ISO for low-light score on DxOMark.
No, V1 scored 346 and RX100 scored 390. And RX1100 has BETTER dynamic range and BETTER color depth.
V2 has 403 at ISO, but lowered considerably color depth and dynamic range from V1. As the overall score went down too.
I have images from V1 and I have seen images from RX100. To me there is a clear winner.
I am a Nikon guy, but what is true is true.
I do agree about all advantages V1 have. I like the viewfinder, the fast AF, and that I would be able to use my F lenses on it, especially for macro or super tele-end.
But RX100 is really pocketable camera. Which I like a lot.
It’s like it always was – everyone has his own needs and has to decide for himself.
I still look at V1, but why the heck they didn’t even add tilt screen…
” Both the RX100 and V1 score around 360-390 ISO for low-light score on DxOMark”
“No, V1 scored 346 and RX100 scored 390”
You’re nitpicking a bit on this one. The difference is still less than 1/6 of a stop – virtually nothing.
The ability to shoot NEF files, the similarity of menus and function, shared battery, and compatibility with F-mount lenses using the FT-1 make this a camera I take with me even if I have a full DSLR kit. Without these shared benefits, it would be just an average point and shoot. But these benefits nicely integrate with workflow and normal use, and turn the V1 into a nice new tool.
The EVF takes some adjusting, but I like it better than an LCD. I would like to see more functionality and control on playback using the EVF – highlight warning, other control display, histogram, etc.
Put a V1 in skilled hands and
I have just one thing to say to your arguments: “Hybrid autofocus” I am trading in my D3200 for Nikon 1 V1 with 10-30 and 30-110 lenses mainly because of the autofocus speed. No other camera has the same speed including many of the dslrs. I expect faster cameras to come out eventually for as of now Nikon 1 V1 is the fastest focusing mirrorless camera out there. Which for me puts it well above RX100 or Sony Nex7 or whatever else is out there. It’s all about photographers needs not the specs of the camera. PS: I may not have used a full frame camera but used some of the better APS-C DSLRS like Nikon D7000 and Canon 7D.
You are 100% percent correct. Just look at the wonderful pictures of the Nikon 1 V 1.
www.flickr.com/searc…01%20V1%20
No, the Sony RX100 is not better than the Nikon 1 V1. I tried both and I still have the Nikon V1. The images from the Sony look like those from a compact camera. Larger files, higher resolution, but details are a little ‘smudgy’. I like the look of the Nikon files though. More noise, true, but the images are sharp and I actually like the look of the fine grain that starts to show from ISO200. It works wonderfully in black and white shots.
The battery life of the V1 is absolutely great. You can just shoot and you never have to worry. Then there’s the little viewfinder issue. But Sony has no viewfinder, right? And what if you would like to use a nice prime like the Nikon 32mm f/1.2? With the RX100 you’re stuck with one zoom lens for ever. I like the look and feel of the V1, the RX100 is just too small and it has a cheap feel to it (despite the price tag).
For me, the RX100 is not a winner. Nice snapshot shooter for vacations, but nothing more.
I have the RX100m2 and it’s an amazingly little camera and truly pocketable which I enjoy using, and does the business.
However, in brightish light I cannot see the LCD screen to take a photo or make adjustments!
I looked at the optional EVF but it’s nearly £400 !!!!!!!! :(
I have just ordered a V1 with twin lenses for about £340 which I will use for sports shooting and in bright light conditions. So I got this for less than the price of a Sony EVF. Crazy.
Who knows, I may even like the V1 as much as my OM-D.
Bob,
The RX-100 mk1 and mk2 has a setting I think called bright or sunny weather setting you can adjust in the brightness options. Try finding and using this setting when using your RX-100 mk2 in bright sunlight.
When I use it on my RX-100 mk1, it usually makes the LCD good enough to use in bright sunlight. It’s actually the first LCD that I can use in bright sun light because of Sony’s “white magic” lcd technology that adds like an extra white pixel to the standard RGB pixes which reduce power usage and make the LCD usuable in bright light.
Well, I’ll be bug’d…..I didn’t know that. But there again, the manual is awful.
Non of the various filters are really explained either.
I find its all trial and error.
That’s for that information. I’m off to try and find it!
Did you see that Adorama doesn’t even sell V1 anymore?
Yeah… maybe since they sold all of them with the fire sale…
As an early purchaser of the V1 system I am very angry with Nikon . I feel “taken for a mug”!
My attitude purchasing from Nikon again will be negative !
I dont find the meaning of purchasing a camera, which is just introduced, they are riddled with faults, which only customers who purchase at the entry will be able to sort out.
Every camera needs a high R&D before being introduced in the market. Or is it that, Nikon tried to tap into the already saturated market, thought of pushing a tiny sensor , for large price . No wonder they failed.
I would not describe the V1 as riddled with faults because the camera does not deliver the same function as a DSLR with a completely different design. I would have preferred a lower price, but I have no problem paying $900 for a full featured Nikon 1.
The V1 is different – and priced in a different manner. I still prefer it to the V2 regardless of price. And I prefer it to any other point and shoot on the market. It’s a mirrorless camera in a small package that delivers a remarkable amount of function. I’m much more likely to take it and use it on a serious shoot than any similar camera.
I talked in generality … Generally , any new body introduced tends to have a set of faults, which gets rectified in due course of time. Also, the R&D royalty is brought up from the initial sales volumes, so its always costlier to buy at the introduction stage.
So its a 2 way lose lose situation for buyers . Considering a non pro gear, its not really urgent for pros to buy this camera right at the introduction phase, so why complain about the price when it was introduced :)
I totally agree with that EricB.
Don’t feel like that. I don’t know how old you are, but as you get older and buy stuff now and then, you’ll see that it’s the same with most other consumer electronics. At the introduction of a new product you pay top dollar and after a while the price drops (sometimes a lot). It’s a choice you make. If you want the product as quick as possible, you pay more. If you wait, you pay less, but a new and improved product is then introduced. It’s a money making system that works because of our greed. Very smart actually, but it can be a little frustrating now and then.
Hmm… I might just give it a shot at this price. Although it is quite clear to me that very quickly I’d be buying the 200$ F-mount adapter.
Oded, I don’t know if I would want to shoot the V1 with an adapter + Nikkor lenses. Maybe for fun occasionally… I think my #1 item to get would be the new 18.5mm f/1.8 lens. Although with the DoF of a 1 inch sensor, I would rather have an f/0.95 lens :)
Yeah the 1.8 is equivalent to 4.9 FF, I believe
Just ordered one. That camera with the 18.5 is my go anywhere camera. I know nikon system, so I’d rather not use another brand even if its a little better. I,m getting camera for $150! Even if I get a v2 or v3 in the future, I can use the 10-30
Nasim,
First of all, Gud Jul to all, and an early happy new year.
Can you explain why you wouldn’t want to shoot the V1 with the adapter? I shoot sports a lot and was thinking about getting the V1 for some fun super close-up shots using adapter and my 70-200, as well as for short slo-mo video clips since I’ve seen what it can do and found it stunning.
Is the focus completely off with the adapter? Does it slow down too much and/or lose accuracy? I’m not too enthralled with the idea of buying into the new C-mount system, so was hoping to just get the kit 10-30 and use other F-mount lenses in addition.
With the FT-1 adapter, you can only use the center spot AF point, and you lose continuous focusing.
I love these NIkon v1 discussions, the love/hate back and forth. The it’s really bad, and it’s really good! How can such a really good camera be so bad and the inverse, how can such a really bad camera be so good?
I bought one very soon after introduction. Loved the IQ, the usability, the size, but not the price. So I returned it for a full refund, largely because I couldn’t figure out where this format was headed: the lenses, the features, the design. That didn’t make it a bad camera; it made it a good camera with a bad price.
When the price dropped to $299, I licked my chops, bought one along with the 18.5mm f/1.8. As soon as they announced 32mm f/1.2 comes out, I’ll get one of those. Why? Because it seems like Nikon has figured a few things out, not everything. But prime lenses — yes. A good camera with a better price. And a promising future?
I would like an articulating LCD, but for the most I’m fine with the features as is for a first model. The fact that they are creating more lenses must mean they plan more bodies, everyone knows that lenses have greater longevity, ergo usable over more body iterations.
At $299, it’s a good bargain and a good camera, but it needs its own lenses.
As for the FT-1, it doesn’t seem practical because as many have noted, it would only be usable over a narrow range — the wide angles — of their lens catalog. And what would wide angle focal length images look like after being multiplied by a 2.7 factor?
I just bought three V1s. Two for myself and one for my brother, so I do not complain about the low pricing. However I do think Nikon should have got rid of the inventory in a different way. For a limited time period every buyer of the D4 or D800 or D800e should get one for free (perhaps without lens even). Who would not immediately buy a FT1 then (or a lens if delivered without)?
/Xpanded
Nice! Would be great if Nikon included a V1 with the “pro” cameras. Buy one get one free always works :)
I have two V1 bodies. They are a steal! And I have several native lenses. The 18.5mm f/1.8 is really good. A must have if you own a V1.
I have two V1 bodies. They are a steal! And I have several native lenses. The 18.5mm f/1.8 is really good. A must have if you own a V1. The wide angle is very nice too. Great little system! You can print up to A2, what more do you need?
I almost wanted one. But just could not see filling the void between my DSLR and iPhone. I carry the phone all the time (not that anyone calles me), and the D800 about 80% of the time. So I just could not see adding another camera for snapshots or little video clips of some nonsense that caught my attention for the moment. The price was high, but when I had the opportunity to use one it was a fun camera and easy to carry around, but still, could not go for it. At this price point we are looking at a “dump inventory phase”.
They should fix (revamp or whatever) both cameras, lower the prices, and dump all but maybe 2 or 3 of the smallest pocket cameras and push the V/J series harder than they have ever pushed anything before. Nikon does a good job of making us want new DSLR’s to the point of begging for them, why can’t they do that on the V/J series for the people who just have to spend money on a pocket camera?
Personally I don’t think anything went wrong with the Nikon 1 system.
Finally we got a small system camera with excellent AF that could easily compete with at least the older generation of 4/3 like the Olympus E-PL1 in terms of IQ and high ISO performance and in a much smaller package (J1/J2).
Also the FT1 adapter makes things interesting as it now is possible to have AF with Nikon standard lenses with built-in AF-motor (G-series) raising the IQ bar a lot if needed.
Ups, this was supposed to be a general comment, not a reply to John.
John, agreed on the boatload of crappy point and shoot cameras from Nikon. The only reason why Nikon is not dumping them is because the market still wants them (believe it or not). There are tons of people who buy point and shoot cameras still – Nikon pushes them in retail stores quite a bit. Once the profit margin is gone on P&S cameras, then we will see a decline. Until then, the segment is still profitable, so Nikon will stay and play the game with the others.
Perhaps as in other areas like for instance mobile phones, the manufacturer have simply got it wrong and it’s a model amongst many others that has no real niche .
If the sales are not there is down to one of two reasons, priced too high or product not really wanted in what is already a crowded marketplace.
Perhaps the plan now is to simply let the camera fade away and focus instead on those which are successful and any new models which may be in the pipeline
I don’t really think there is anything wrong with the whole Nikon 1 series. Nikon just needs to price the product right from the get-go, instead of slashing prices later and making it seem like a “bargain”.
If V1 was introduced with a pop-up flash at the $400-$500 range, many people would have bought it. But at $900, what is the target market of the camera? Nikon DSLR owners? They are too smart to go for such a bad deal when there are far better alternatives out there and more mature products from Panasonic, Olympus and Sony.
Both Asus and Google are offering compensation to their customers who bought the Nexus 7 tablet in a period before a substantial price drop. This is the decent thing to do in order to keep loyal customers. I wonder if Nikon are even considering this? Great article Nasim, as usual. I’m so glad I went for the Sony RX100. Show me a mirrorless compact that actually does fit in your pocket!
Gerald, I don’t think we will see anything like that from Nikon. Very sad for V1 owners, who I am sure feel cheated by this move.
The Sony RX100 looks great, but I believe it is also overpriced. Yes, it is smaller than the V1, but it also has much less features. Give me the RX100 at $400 and then we’d be talking :)
I agree Nasim!
RX100 for 400-450 would be way more attractive. But Sony just repeat Nikon’s mistake.
Same with their A99.
Nasim, are you willing to do a comparison b/w V1 and RX100?
Lie specs, image quality, daylight, night shots at high iso, etc.?
Now I will consider it again. It is much more appropriate price point. The potential to use my existing lenses woul interest me. None of the v series lenses has any interest for me. How much is the adapter now?
Martin, I believe the adapter is $180 at the moment…
I’m looking for a point and shoot that’s not too pricey and can fit in a pocket as a backup to my nikon dslr.
Would this be an alternative? How big are they with the lenses attached.
With the adaptor and the AF 50mm or 35mm 1.8 prime would this make a nice walkaround alternative to the bigger D7000? Or is it too small a body for the regular lenses?
Andre, the Nikon 1 V1 with the 10-30mm lens is pretty small compared to a DSLR. It is pocketable, but it depends on how big your pockets are :) It fit my jacket. If you are looking for something smaller, then the 10mm pancake is the way to go.
People love the V1 with the adapter and Nikkor lenses. I don’t think I would be using it with an adapter, since the goal is to get a smaller camera, not a small hybrid with large lenses :)
Luckily I didn’t really catch a big cold buying a mint second hand twin lens kit 2 weeks before the V2. I, like others, knew the V2 was coming. I paid £400 for the twin lens kit. That’s £45 less than a new one now, so guess unless it breaks and I have no warranty, my deal was ok. The trouble is the resale value when I come to upgrade to a V2, which I will. Anyway, that’s not for a year so no worries.
Richard, since these cameras come out every year, I would skip a generation – the V3 will probably be worth looking at.
Thanks. Nikon are going down the road of losing loyal support if they carry on in this “ship without a rudder”strategy! I wish I was a fly on the wall of their board room!
Richard
I to am waiting for the V3. I really want a compact for occasional use but want RAW and wish to keep it Nikon as my RAW workflow is well suited to Nikon NEF’s. Looking forward to what the future will hold.
Yup, the V3 could be a nice camera. However, I like the design (and battery) of the V1 better then the V2. I think Nikon will stick with the V2 design.
Me too. Love the V1 feel. Reminds me of my old EM camera back in the day. Small and chunky.
seems like Nikon is not sure on what to do on mirrorless market.
I’m not sure they know what to do about a number of issues. The D7000 new price is so low now that it makes the Canon 7D look like a superior dSLR at about 25% more expensive. There are no real rumours about the future of DX in that the D400 is nowhere to be seen, or even a D7000 upgrade. Lenses continue to confuse with a 70-200m f4 not really that much less than a f2.8 by the time ones added the tripod collar. No upgrades to the very aged 80-400mm or 300mm f4 and nothing on the horizon!
Despite this, Nikon Rumors is saying that major announcements will happen on December 15th! I wait with baited breath. If I hadn’t been so pleased with my D800 I would be severely annoyed about the lineup. Oh, and not forgetting that is now reduced to the average price of a new D700 before it was withdrawn.
My philosophy now is to buy absolutely nothing from Nikon and teach them a lesson in that wait 10 months and get it a bargain basement prices.
Richard
In asia where I am, the deal is $399 for V1 + 10-30 + flash. add another 100 you get an additional 10/2.8. I went for the dual lens deal and added the 18.5/1.8. The total damage cost me the price of a RX100. I was one of those who went for the launch and fondled the V1. I have to admit I lliked it but held back after seeing the price. I really agree that Nikon screwed up on the pricing. And although the massive price cut now for the V1 is nice for consumers, they unfortunately destroyed the confidence of the consumers in the V2.
Amazing to see that, while having a good sense of the Dslr market, they totally missed the mark on the mirrorless market.
Bert, agreed, it was a bad product launch, bad pricing and certainly bad move with the V2. Way overpriced. If I were Nikon, I would permanently slash the price of the V2 down to $400-500 max.
Wow! What a deal! I’ve bee. Debating buying the v1 as a walk around camera/videos of the kids. But the p7700 is the other main option. I like the all in one p7700 package, but the nikkor adaptor for the v1 would be fun. Nasim, what would your pick be between the two?
Nasim, I am wondering the same thing. I am looking for a camera for my wife. Based on the price drop, would you take the v1 and the 10-30 and 30-110, or the P7700? I am going to buy it for her this week, but need some advice.
Bill
PS – I am going to buy the d800 and some lenses before we leave for Antarctica and South America in 4 weeks. Really enjoyed the September workshops.
Bill, nice to hear from you! Don’t even think about the overpriced P7700 with a tiny sensor (physically 4+ times smaller than the one on the V1) – get the V1 with the 10-30mm kit. If you need telephoto, the 30-110mm is a pretty good lens as well. Like I said above, “advanced” point and shoot cameras do not make sense anymore, not with the $299 price of the V1, which is way better than any point and shoot camera on the market today.
Congrats on the D800 decision – it is an amazing camera!
Nasim, are you yearing anything about a price drop on December 15 for the d800? Or about whether they are going to let the rebates on the 70-200 and 24-70 expire on December 15? Trying to figure out the best time to buy….
Bill
Bill, I doubt we will see a further drop in price on the D800 – it is selling really well, so why should Nikon drop its price? Unlike the V1, it barely sits on the shelves. I would buy the D800 now with the great price reduction on the 24-70mm and 70-200mm lenses. And if Nikon indeed does drop the price in 2 weeks, you can call B&H and they will credit you the difference. Remember, you have 30 days to return the camera (I believe it is 60 days during the holidays) and B&H will take it back without asking any questions.
Jason, you do realize that the P7700 has a much smaller sensor and it is priced at $420 now, right? :) If you want a killer camera at a great price, the V1 is the way to go right now. Point and shoot P7700 looks overpriced in comparison, especially when you factor in the viewfinder and many other features the P7700 does not have…
I was attracted to the P7700’s strobist capability as well over the v1. But I appreciate your wisdom and advice and the v1 deal is unbeatable. Thanks for the post and reply!
If only they gave us a standard Nikon TTL hotshoe on the V1….
Yes, probably have to wait for the v3. I just placed my v1 order from B&H. Can’t wait to get the FT-1 adaptor, should be fun with my 70-300.
I was looking for a point and shoot. Canon, Nikon, Panasonic, and Olympus cameras came down to around $400 – $500 for what I wanted in camera features. Then I saw this price at B&H for $299! Ordered it and the 18.5mm lens. This is exactly what I wanted, as I am a Nikon person. I have some nikkor lenses and can’t wait to try them out when I order the adapter. Next XMAS I will be looking for the V2. I will be using the D5100 for the other times I need to use a “real” camera. If you already have nikkor lenses, this may be what you want.
John, great decision that you won’t regret. The V1 is way better than any point and shoot camera out there right now. If I were you though, I’d skip the V2 and get the V3 instead, which will probably come out in 2013. Hopefully Nikon will permanently adjust the price of the camera by then.
I see nothing magical with $299 price. Just because it was $899 before, everyone should run out and buy it?Panasonic GF3 kit has been selling at that price for a while and sometimes goes even cheaper. Refurbished Olympus EPL1 bodies were $119 each by Cameta, a large East Coast store, and EPM1 bodies were selling for $169 by the same retailer. Panasonic G3 bodies sell for $299 these days. All of the above have larger sensors and the system has a mature 30+ lenses which actually go below F/2.8. If you place Nikon V1 next to any of the above cameras, it actually does not strike as that much smaller in terms of the body size. I personally not sure 1 Series has a future. Some of the reviews I’ve read state that while AF is great in daytime, it is miserable in low light (when phase AF turns itself off and you mut rely on contrast focusing system).
I actually thought that Olympus XZ1 $199 Deal on Amazon was truly a great deal…while it lasted for about a month.
It is NOT the price that is magic. It is the motivation behind it. There is a corporate story going on behind the scenes at Nikon, this is an indication of many things.
No doubt about that John and it will be interesting to see it play out. I am also watching Canon very closely.
Richard
David, I guess it depends on how you look at it. Personally, I don’t think there is anything wrong with the Nikon 1 line, as long as it is priced right. If Nikon introduced it at $399 or $499 and eventually dropped the price for holidays, people would be all over the product. Because it is Nikon, because you can use Nikkor lenses with an adapter, etc.
The Nikon 1 system has never made very much sense to me. First of all for DSLR shooters this system is completely useless. Its too big to fit in any pocket and not as capable as your SLR. For those with an investment in DX or FX lenses the Canon S100 or Sony RX100 makes much more sense. Once these things get to about DX size sensors in comparable sized bodies they really will have something. The Canon G1X is still too big to complement an SLR rig. For those without an SLR it makes a little more sense but if they were building a system (presumably to last 10+ years) using such a small sensor was too near-sighted. All cameras will use FX sensors 10 years from now. And why no pup-up flash in the V1? The V2 corrected it but made the whole thing even more ridiculious as it grew to a bulky size with DSLR-like grip. At this point, those looking for a smaller prosumer camera are better off with a D3200 + 35mm lens. You get a more capable camera with 18-55 lens + 35mm fast prime for the same price as the V2 body only. There is little size difference between the small DSLR and V2 with a small prime.
The problem with the small sensors in the N1/RX100 stuff is DOF. for landscape, architectural, etc where you want large DOF, they have great promise, but shallow DOF is not in the cards. That is unless Nikon is not giving up on the system and produces really bright lenses. Because they have to cover such a small circle, why not make F/0.95 to F/1.2 lenses??? Should not be that hard and this will allow for somewhat shallow DOF. But Nikon does not want to do it, because the 1 series was marketed to consumers that are moving up from point-and-shoots from the get go. So these consumers don’t care about shallow DOF. Nikon must figure out who they want to market their 1 system at, if they decide to stick with it. If I was Nikon, I’d scratch the whole 1 series, and start 2 series with APS-S sensors.
Excellent coment.
APS-C for the actual body size and V/J in RX100 body size. All with system 1 lenses.
David, Nikon 2 with APS-C would be great – look at Canon and their EOS M. The camera itself is not great, but the mount has a future. Wait until Canon releases an advanced M mount camera similar to V1. That’s when Nikon will (hopefully) realize that they need to do something fast.
Yep, Canon M is a major failure in terms of AF on the first body, but the image quality from a proven APS-C sensor is great and the camera is small.
> If I was Nikon, I’d scratch the whole 1 series, and start 2 series with APS-S sensors.
full aggreement!
/Karl
Chris, I would not call the Nikon 1 line completely useless for a DSLR user. For people that have Nikkor lenses and have a D600/D800, being able to use lenses with an adapter, have a single battery that can be shared are nice benefits. The V1 + pancake easily fits in a pocket. Sony RX100 is nice, but it is also overpriced at $650. As for size difference, have you actually handled a V1 + a kit lens and compared it to a D3200 + 35mm lens?
Nasim. I couldn’t agree more. I have had endless “fun”, yes “fun” a word we tend to forget as we bind ourselves up in the what ifs and wherefores of endless new models. Apart from being fun, it takes a darned good photograph, so great images + versatility to utilise our existing AF-S lenses = a great combination. I just wish that Nikon would steer a steady course now (no connection to my comment about ships without rudders intended) and consolidate their market place.
Richard
Yes there is a difference. i picked up Nikon’s small DSLR’s and they feel awkward and plasticky compared to the solid feel of the V1. The viewfinders are pokey too. A lot of photographers sound as though they re tethered to their SLRs and that all other cameras must be measured by them.
For me the simplicity of design of the V1 means I get better pictures.I’m not fiddling with dials and buttons I don’t need.
The v1 in practice handles great and gives excellent results. It’s hampered by the lack of a standard hotshot. If Nikon fix that on the V3 and they could quite easily, not to mention amp up the video abilities, then you start to get a serious system.
Yes, I meant hot shoe but my spellchecker likes hotshot for some reason!.
There is 2 ways to do a compact camera today to win the smartphones in the next future:
Winner:Sony RX100
Looser: Nikon J/V
Some thoughts… I use my Nikon D90 and D2H frequently, plus a Canon G11. I got a great deal on a used V1 about 2 months ago. I was also hesitant.. but the deal was too good. Anyway.. now that I have it.. I was surprised too, I love it! I have both the zooms and just bought the 18.5mm (Fantastic!). The photos are impressive.. even for a small sensor. At that price if you don’t have one, I would get one. You won’t be sorry!
Take a look at the most recent 3 pics on my board.. just took the last week with it. “Dog, Alone, Barnside”
pinterest.com/marin…hat-i-see/
Charlie. It’s a great camera and so versatile. My greatest impression was when I took an image at ISO800 and could not believe how well the camera handled ISO noise. I am so glad people are applauding the camera instead of slagging it off. Enjoy your V1.
Richard
I recently bought a used version of this camera for a little over $200(no lens). I then immediately placed an order for the FT1 adapter. I use it with a tripod to shoot wildlife. Combined with my 70-200 and my 2.0 TC, I can get up to almost 1100mm in distance. I know an actual lens would compress differently and it’s just a crop, but I like it. Do the shots look as good as my D700 or D800. No. But it gives me shots I couldn’t get otherwise. As just a P&S camera, its lacking. No flash and too big to put in my jeans(I live in florida, we don’t wear jackets a lot). For the price of the optional flash and the 10-30 lens, you could buy a canon g15/g12/etc. A real P&S that is pocketable. As for the V2, if it had used the same battery as the v1 and was a reasonable price, I would have gotten it instead. But it wasn’t much better than the v1 for my needs. In the end, I look at my V1/FT1 as a $400 lens, not a camera, that included a free backup battery and charger for my D800. If I told you that Sigma/tamron/nikon was going to produce a $400 380mm-1100mm F5.6 that also included a free battery and charger for your camera, you would be thrilled. (Granted you already need to have a 70-200, but if you are shooting wildlife you probably already have that lens or one that is longer)
My friend from Japan paid me a visit this weekend with his V2 for the weekend and I did some comparisons between My V1 and the V2 to see if it would be worth upgrading.
These are only my initial impressions and only for still photography. I use mainly a D3X and the D800 for my work but have come to enjoy the 1 series (it took awhile) for its light weight, compatibility with F mount lenses, and more than adequate image quality for those times when I do not want to carry a DSLR.
What you gain:
A 14.2 MP sensor vs. a 10MP, not a big change in IQ but it is welcome.
More direct access of items like white balance, ISO, metering, and exposure mode without going back into the menus. Image review can now be turned off if you desire. These items are much welcomed and are a big improvement over the V1.
Another “silly mode” added to the “smart photo selector” & “motion snapshot” is the “best moment capture” which allows you to pick the best frame of a 40 frame sequence. These are totally useless IMHO and should be ignored as should the auto exposure mode.
A redesigned body with a built in grip and flash. Also a rear command dial has been added which allows easier control of camera functions. The exposure mode dial has been relocated so that is less likely to be inadvertently changed. I have put gaffers tape on my V1 exposure mode dial to keep it where I want it. These are welcomed features and are big improvements to the handling of the camera.
HDR has been added to the shooting menu. IMHO Nikon should have added auto exposure bracketing rather than in camera HDR to allow the user to process their own images using an external program such as Photomatix or Photoshop instead of the camera processing the image on its own.
Really no changes from the V1 auto focus operation.
What you lose:
No IR sensor in the back of the camera, if you want to use the IR remote you have to point it at the front of the camera now. The V1 had sensors in the front and back. This can be a real pain if you use a tripod since you now have to stand in front of the camera to use the remote.
You also lose the interval timer which is a nice feature to shoot time lapse photography, the feature was on the V1 but it looks like it has been dropped from the V2.
For all of you that own other Nikon equipment you will now have to buy yet another type of battery if you want spares. The V1 uses a battery that is used in the D600, D800, and the D7000. I guess that Nikon felt they were losing money because owners were not buying enough spare batteries and chargers so we have yet another battery to add to our collection.
What Nikon never fixed:
The camera still does not have a standard hotshoe. This means that you will have to buy the 1 series flashes if want to use an external flash.
Auto ISO still does not have the ability to set a minimum shutter speed that tells the camera when to bump up the ISO. The thing that makes this annoying is that Nikons preset value shutter speed (seems to be around 1/30 of second) of when to increase ISO are still to low IMO for use on lenses without VR such as the new 18.5 mm 1.8. Not all of us are human tripods. The newer Nikons also take lens focal length into account when determining the correct ISO; the V2 does not seem to take this into consideration. So if you want to use auto ISO the camera now forces you to go into shutter priority so that you can maintain your shutter speed fast enough to prevent blur in your photographs.
The camera still does not display RGB histograms. The luminous histogram will not always show when a channel is blown out. My Canon S90 has this ability and it costs a lot less.
No programmable function button or user setting. There should be at least one function button that is user programmable for our shooting needs instead of only having only what Nikon thinks we need available.
Also if you own the V1 you have probably have had to buy spare accessory port covers since they are small and easy to lose, well the V2 accessory port covers are also small and easy to lose and they are not the same.
Last but not lease is that auto exposure bracketing has still not been added. Since this camera has a limited dynamic range, when you take a picture in a high contrast situation, HDR photography becomes important. Without this feature I am severely limited when I choose to use HDR because I must adjust the exposure manually which takes time and forces me to use a tripod. Nikons in camera HDR has limitations and is not as good as using a program such as Photoshop or Photomatix.
The worst part of all this is a lot of these things can be fixed with firmware updates, but Nikon has chosen not update the V1 and I do not see them doing it with the V2 either. So if you value these things in your photography do not expect Nikon to add features to the camera with firmware updates. .
After weighing the good with the bad I feel that the V2 while a big improvement over the V1 still does not command the premium price tag Nikon has put on it. (Even with the $50 instant rebate) The V1 with its discount is a steal and is a great camera once you adapt to it. Things like not being able to turn picture preview off or having to go into the menu to change ISO, WB, or exposure mode will probably annoy you at first but over time you tend to adapt to the camera.
So I am going to wait until Nikon discounts the camera to a price that is more reasonable as they have done with the V1 or more than likely wait for the V3.
Art
“Also if you own the V1 you have probably have had to buy spare accessory port covers since they are small and easy to lose, well the V2 accessory port covers are also small and easy to lose and they are not the same”.
Yep a nuisance to be sure, but no real difference between the V1 and any dSLR. I lost my hotshoe cover and window blind very quickly. But, for the V1 help is here on my Flickr page, see:
Richard
Thanks for the tip. Great idea.
regards
Art
I think Nigot hired Pentax engineers for 1 series: Excellent but terrible. I bought V1 2 months ago for 360$. Now it’s even cheaper. And Nikon is educationg its customers by saying “hey, wait for next November when you can buy V2 for 300$!”.
@Ertan – what you talking? Excellent but terrible? Depending on “what”? For me personally Pentax Q is superior to Nikon 1 – for my needs. And Pentax has changed the entry price for the Pentax Q10 to a normal level.
I agree with you – the most people will not buy the V2 for $899. So they will wait.
btw – I´m tired about these fruitless comments about the sensor size. Get a rid of…
Well, now B an H has the kit with the 10-30 and 30-110 for $447 – So you get the telephoto lens for $148. That’s a good price. I got this kit as well as the sb-5 flash and the 18.5mm 1.8 and I’m all set. That little flash is great you can bend it all over the place and bounce light. It’s super small, but effective. I’m all in about $800 for the whole system.
I’m most excited about the 32mm 1.8. I think this will actually be a somewhat effective portrait lens. It’s equivalent to an 85mm F4.9 Full Frame. Which is just a tad over ideal for shooting multiple people who may be in different focal planes. Should provide some reasonable bokeh.
The key with this system is it’s size and weight. I rented the rig a couple weeks ago and walked around NY for 5 days with the camera on a small sport Black Rapid. I never even knew it was there. Almost weightless. Sure the shots aren’t as good as any of my other DSLR gear. But I wouldn’t have had anything but my iphone, if wasn’t for the V1. it got me a lot of candid moments, many of my daughter throwing leaves in the air in central park or watching the Macy’s Parade at 5 or 10 fps with full auto focus. None of the competing mirrorless can do that. The Sony nex-6 is very nice, but it’s only 3 fps with continuous focus. The 10 fps is fixed focus, which rarely works if I need to shoot 10-20 frames of something at high speed, the subject is usually moving to much.
That NEX-6 is the best alternative I’ve seen, but, especially with the larger mm lenses, It would be just big enough and just heavy enough that I might consider leaving it at home. A 30-110 lens in DX size is much bigger and heavier. The 2.6 XGA EVF is awesome and the great low-light and MP count is nice too, but it’s somewhere between the V1 and my D600 or D7000 in terms of me actually taking it wherever I go. Plus I know the Nikon system inside and out and don’t want to deal with the Sony menu system.
Of course, there is a huge price difference as well. I’m all in with three lenses and a flash for $800. The sony would be well over $2k.
My 2cents
NEX series lens (zooms) are really large and bulky, in my opinion.
Correction, the 32mm is supposed to be a 1.2. Should be more like 85mm f/4 ff equivalent. This is really quite usable for portraits. It’s the equivalent of 2.8 on dx, which is a very nice portrait aperture.
The idea of a small mirrorless camera system has some appeal. When I learned that Nikon had introduced their version, I immediately began looking into buying a one with a couple of lenses. My intention was to use it as a backup to my SLR system or for those times when it was just too impractical to lug a larger camera and associated lenses around. However, when I learned that the sensor size was so small I quickly abandoned any thoughts of owning one. There are plenty of “point and shoots” available for less money that are capable of meeting my limited needs for this size/type of camera, especially at that price point. I’m not trying to disparage anyone that wants or needs this type of camera mind you. I’m just sayin’ that these are not for me. Even at the dramatically reduced prices we are now seeing.
I certainly understand your point of view, but that camera does a lot of thing point and shoots can’t and the sensor while smaller than m 4/3 and dx is still 4x larger than than average 1/2.3 sensor in point and shoot cameras and its very small lenses are interchangeable.
Actually, I think in a way, it’s its very own category of camera that I personally find valuable. Perfect, no way, but it’s far better than most people give it credit for. I think it’s very near ideal for its intended purpose (for me it’s putting on black rapid strap with the tiny external, bouncable flash and keep another lens or two in my jacket pocket. I think it’s an extremely competent system that strikes the right balance of compromises.
I suspect most of the people who bash the camera have never actually used it and simply dismissed it because its sensor was smaller than m 4/3 or dx. The level of outright anger over the camera is astonishing. The point of this design is to make an overall system that is actually smaller and lighter in Real use. The lenses are considerably less bulky and lighter than than Sony nx system for example. The flash on the Sony system is huge by comparison and, to me immediately dismisses the camera from “go anywhere” status, which to me is the whole point of the camera.
Anyway. I like it (if you can’t tell by now). I just think Nikon marketed and priced it poorly in the US. i hear it dors much better oversees where the have different ideas about what a camera like this should be. I hope they figure out how to market the system in the US and give us some nice 1.2 primes or 2.0 zooms. That would really make it exceptional and unique.
Nikon rumors has a great article on the merits of the nikon 1 system. It details how he sold Olympus and Sony mirrorless cameras and loves the v1. He says, and I agree that it is a misunderstood camera/system. He describes the things that camera can do that nothing else can.
Craig Lipton
Yes, it’s a shame when people dismiss the system just based on specs. His photos are really nice.
His quote :
“Even above ISO 800 it is good. I shot with a pro DSLR Canon D2000 from 2000-2003, a $15,000 camera, and the V1 beats it in every single way. Most of us are just spoiled and others haven’t been shooting digital long enough to realize just how far digital technology has come in the last decade. The V1 is a tiny miracle able to crunch 40 RAW shots in one second and not even hesitate, but ask for more. What other camera do you know that can do that? Anybody? NONE (big smile).”
Is really bang on. People take technology for granted. I think actually at $299 I am willing to give the system a shot. At $299 you really can’t go wrong. It’s point and shoot price!
Brian. I couldn’t agree more. I was absolutely blown away that my tiny sensor on the V1 actually copes with noise better than my D7000, but of course not quite as well as my D800. In fact it’s made me wonder how they do it compared to larger sensor dSLR’s. I’ve used it with AF-S lenses too and although the results are variable that’s mostly down to the UK’s poor light conditions. I look forward to the Spring when I can really flex its muscles with the FT-1.
Richard
Well, I shoot both the v1 and the d7000 and I will say that the noise performance of the d7000 is decidedly better than the v1. I would say its my opinion, but I don’t see how it’s not a fact. Dxo mark has the v1 around 350 iso and the d7000 somewhere around 1100. In real use I find d7000 to be 1.5 – 2.0 stops better. My d4 is about 2.5-3 stops better than the d7000. So, that’s about 4-5 stops better than the V1. Of course, you need to view the images large enough to see these differences. At 4×6, i would guess the visual gap falls to about 1-2 stops.
I’m a big V1 fan, but it doesn’t perform like a dx sensor. I wouldn’t expect it too either
Nasim,
What do you think the chances are that Nikon is going to release a Coolpix camera that uses a 1″ sensor similar to what Sony does with it’s RX-100? I’m getting the feeling that more camera manufacturers are going to release P&S cameras that have larger sensors.
I bet the chance is near zero. Nikon is way too afraid of cannibalizing their own cameras for some reason.
Imho, Sony rx100 looks good only on paper. My friend really not impressed, and return it back.
Really bad lens(sharp only in the center in f5,6), bad video(artifacts), af not accurate, tracking af – slow, at 100% images lost a lot of details and …..Expensive.
Nikon v1 in my opinion more good and complement camera. I wos baying it for my wife with 10-30, 30-110, 18.5/1.8 and sb-n5 and my childrens and wife very happy.
Andrey, I would definitely normally go for a V1 but I kind of want something that’s better than my old Canon s90 but still fits in my pants/jeans pocket. The V1 is awfully tempting though for $299 against $649 for the RX-100 though.
I was using Nikon since 1972 and, frankly, had to put up with a lot in all this time. With the latest V1 debacle I’ve finally had it: sold my Nikon gear, purchased Olympus OMD with three superb primes and never looked back…
Not sure what you mean by Nikon made you put up with. It’s just a camera dude.
The difference is Vista was a bad product, not overpriced. The V1 is a good product that was overpriced. You would not have bought Vista, if It dropped 50%.
Oops sorry, this reply was meant for the comment below *#76)
Every now and then good companies make very dumb decisions. Microsoft is a good company…but remember the Vista operating system?
Since when was Microsoft a good company. It’s taken them decades to produce a reasonable attempt at copying Apples GUI operating system (which is what they have been trying to do since the first version of Windoze). Plus there other software is awful. Word – really horrible bloatware. Excel – not too bad. Powerpoint – like pulling teeth. If they actually produced something good I would be happy to buy but they don’t. Not that Apple or Adobe etc are perfect but Microsoft good. Sorry!!
About that Sony RX-100. It’s funny, you see everyone gushing over the “huge” 1″ sensor on this camera…..uh it’s the same size as the CX in the v1!? With the v1 I get a camera that’s the same size, much faster and has interchangeable high quality lenses. At a lower cost…..hmmmm
Sony just has much better marketing
Nikon and B&H,
I am enjoying the D600 and 24-85VR, however I don’t want to carry the weight & bulk sometimes. I don’t NEED a Nikon 1 system, but would buy anyway if you offered either of these kits:
1.) V1, 10 and SB-N5 for $379. Then, I’d get the upcoming 10-100 non-powered zoom, but ONLY if it has VR.
2.) V1, 10, 30-110VR and SB-N5 for $499.
I’d prefer a 24mm equivalent (FX) for the standard zoom or fixed prime lens (about 8-8.5 instead of 10mm). I shoot a lot of photos at 24mm on the D600 and Canon S100.
I have tested V1 for about one hour, thinking to buy one for silent enviroments, but I was not impressed with the performances, custom buttons and viewfinder. The first priced asked for the camera and for the basic lens adapter was insane.
Another problem is that I consider it is too riscky to enter in Nikon mirrorless system, because of lack of interesting lenses.
I am still waiting for DX f/2.8 lenses : 16-45mm VR and 45-135mm VR and D400.
70-200 or 70-300 is not exactly what I need for DX and the pro FX system is too heavy for my everyday use.
Actually what I thought was, Nikon never marketed very well. And also the small sensor.
Still for this cheap, I will buy as a less weigh body with good controls.
Would the Nikon 1 V1 Mirrorless Digital Camera be a good camera for someone that shoots mostly foster puppies for adoption? I need a new camera. Something that is much faster at focusing on moving puppies than my current camera which is a point and shoot – Sanyo VPC s1070. I also want to make sure it has less shutter lag than my past digital cameras. I have had a SLR camera in the past – Canon AE-1 Film camera, but was hoping to stick with something smaller/lighter than this that I can take more easily on my daily hikes with the dogs. These hikes are in the early morning and late evening through the woods and fields. I really like the small size of the Sanyo VPC s1070. Most of my photos are for posting and viewing online to help get rescued puppies into homes. If I do any printing it is not larger than 8 1/2 by 11 paper size. Or is there a point and shoot camera I should check out — staying in this same price range? Thank you for any advice you can give me.
The v1 would only be good for that if you take all of your pics in well lit places or outside. Since it does not have a flash and is not very good in low light. If you photograph all of them outdoors or if you buy the option flash then sure.
Once you shoot the Nikon V2 it will be clear. The V2 is the camera the V1 should have been. Now, what’s Nikon to do with all those V1s? Sell them cheap, seed the market with people investing in 1 series lens and accessories and wait from them to upgrade to the V2. Seems to me they made lemon-aid.
I’m sitting on the fence about whether to buy a V1 now or wait. Here’s a little thinking out loud.
The V2 is indeed a better camera than the V1. However, the V1 “lemonade” tastes almost as good, and one can buy some tasty cookies to go with it for the same price as the V2.
Today, the V2 costs $747 at B&H. The two zoom lens kit is $997. Thus, the two lenses are $250, or $125 each.
The V1 two lens kits are $447, whether with a 10 and 10-30, or a 10-30 and 30-110. Subtract $250 for the lenses and the net V1 body cost is $197. Therefore, the V2 costs $550 more than the V1 today.
The V2 has built-in flash, so if we add the $139 SB-N5 cost to the V1, the net difference is $411 — albeit, the V1 external flash will do things the V2’s built-in flash won’t. Add the handy $39 Richard Franiec grip for the V1 and now the difference is $372. Is it worth it?
Meanwhile, the V1 offers MOST of the capability of the V2 for $547 less, or $372 if the SB-N5 flash and Franiec grip are bought. For $334, one can also purchase both the 10 and 18.5 lenses and still have money left over for a memory card, filter, lens shade, etc.
Having the V1 as a second body later might be pretty useful, whether one gets the V2 or skips a generation.
So, the choice is to pay more for the superior V2 today, get the V1 now at a blowout price, or wait and decide later. What the heck. I think I’ve talked myself into the V1 two zoom kit and flash. I will skip the 10mm since the 10-30VR has nearly the same optical performance at only 2/3 less stops. I’ll wait for a 9mm WA (24mm FF equivalent.)
Yikes, it became shabbat while I was writing this, so B&H is closed for ordering until tomorrow evening. Oh well, now I get to sleep on it another night…
NOTES:
I have been thoroughly enjoying a D600 since introduction. The V1 uses the same battery, the EN-EL15. I already have a spare for the D600, which could be used with the V1 as needed. Speaking of the D600, it is challenging to shoot video with it using the Live View LCD, especially in bright light, and/or when tracking action. Sure, there are viewing accessories such as the Hoodman to cover the LCD and add a magnifier loupe, but they are somewhat expensive and not as functional as an EVF. I need to seriously consider the ergonomic and functional superiority of shooting video with the V1 compared to the D600. I would probably want to shoot video more often.
Prices don’t include the 2% B&H rebate.
B&H offers the 10 and 30-110 separately as add-ons with a V2 body purchase for $147 each, which changes the above calculations in favor of the V2 if one doesn’t want the 10-30 zoom, since there are no V1 kits without it.
I don’t consider the $799 V1 kit a good deal because the FT-1 doesn’t do continuous autofocus (surely a version 2 adapter will make this happen). The 10-100 power zoom is way too big and heavy, defeating the purpose of the Nikon 1 system. All who are buying the big kit expecting to dump the power zoom for $500 are probably going to find very few buyers at that price. I expect that mint, unused power zooms will sell for more like $200-300. After all, do they really think they can get the V1, 10-30, flash, FT-1 and case for $300? Maybe for $475-$600 if they sell the big zoom lens really cheap and quickly.
Phew! After that long-winded writeup (my apologies!), and thinking I had convinced myself to get the V1 two lens kit, I will wait for the Nikon 1 system to mature another year or two. The V1 has too many compromises, and I don’t want to pay the V2 price. Then there’s the lack of a 24mm equivalent FOV.
Meanwhile, I can get some pretty good shots with the Canon S100. Better yet, I can just carry the D600 with 24-85 for high quality images with little compromise.
I took the $299, and got the 18.5mm too, along with the 10-30 kit lens, not to go head to head with my micor 4/3 system: the E-M5 will still be my main digital shooter. But the V1 with lens, especially the prime, fits nicely into a large vest pocket. In short, it will be my point and shoot camera. I was already interested in the smaller RX100, but at the V1 price I’ve jumped in both feet. It’s not as small as the Olympux XZ-1 I’m using now (a great little raw shooter with awful jpegs) but the quality looks much better. I never had the remotest interest in this system at the original list price.
I’ve always shot with Canons and love going out with a backpack full of lenses and tripod etc. but I’ve been looking at the mirrorless for a long time. Just couldn’t justify the price. When I heard about this deal I started reading the reviews and jumped on this. I want to do more “street” work, but a big DSLR and lens is too conspicuous. Here is why I bought it.
• Small enough to throw in my bag, and carry all the time.
• I travel a lot and the DSLR stuff can be a hassle on a business trip
• I don’t like flash in general.
• I wanted something silent.
• Super-fast auto focus
• EVF
• Impressive IQ
So, this thing checked every box. I’ve had it in my hands for about 8 hours now, and it feels right. I’ll get a 18.5MM F/1.8 as soon as the holidays are over. Whatever reason Nikon dumped them, it works for me.
Well I placed my order for the Nikon 1 V1 Mirrorless Digital Camera with 10-30mm Lens and I went ahead and ordered the Nikon 1 SB-N5 Speedlight for those times that I do have to take some indoor shots of rescued dogs/puppies. After I use if for a bit maybe I will look into getting the Franiec grip. Has anyone used this grip? Do you like it? Does it really help?
Had an opportunity to play with the V2… wow, what an improvement.. I think I am going to try to pick one of them up when they go on sale. Makes the V1 feel like a prototype version. A big bonus of the V2, it uses the same battery as the D7000/D600!
No it isn’t the same battery it’s the EN-EL21 which disappointed me.. The EN-EL15 battery is fitted to the V1. That suits me as I have a V1, D7000 and D800 all taking the same battery.
Richard
Well the price broke my resolve. I said no more cameras and lenses for a while having just splurged on the 85 1.4g and the 28 1.8g, but having read your article, I now have a V1 with the 10-30 and 30-110 lenses on the way. Not to mention the two Nikin NC filters, a polarizer, and the ft1 lens mount. Ouch. I know what my New Years resolution is going to be.
HomoSapiensWannaBe here, wishing sapience and jolly days for all!
A Tale of Two Primes:
Nikkor 50mm f1.8G – $219.95
– lens hood and soft pouch are included
– weighs 6.6oz, 2.8×2.1″
– 7 elements in 6 groups, 1 aspherical, 7 rounded aperature blades
– close focus is 1.48 ft
– has manual focus ring, distance info and autofocus on/off switch
– 58mm filter
– Endorsed by Felix The Cat
Nikkor 18.5mm f1.8 – $189.95
– lens hood not included (HB-N104 is $19.95)
– case not included – not that I would use it (CL-N101 is $22.15)
– weighs 2.5oz, 2.2×1.41″
– 8 elements in 6 groups, 1 aspherical, 7 rounded aperature blades
– close focus is 0.7 ft.
– no manual focus ring, distance info or autofocus on/off switch
– 40.5mm filter
– Hello Kitty approved
What’s this about Hello Kitty? One of the main Nikon 1 attractions is the very thing that makes Hello Kitty endearingly popular. Nikon 1 is very Kawaii.
Kawaii means “lovable”, “cute”, or “adorable.” It has become a prominent aspect of Japanese popular culture, entertainment, clothing, food, toys, personal appearance, behavior, and mannerisms. Kawaii has taken on the secondary meanings of “cool”, “groovy”, “acceptable”, “desirable”, “charming” and “non-threatening.” (Wiki)
Ashton Kutcher is a natural for promoting Nikon 1. His Nikon 1 ads give us form over function and style over substance. And he is so Kawaii! Teenage girls swoon while tears roll down Demi’s face…
I like cute, but I choose the functional 50mm 1.8G prime steak of a lens. The extra 4 ounces of this actual 50mm lens won’t burden me as I flitter about, seeking worthy images to capture in low noise, high DR, 24mp FX glory. Bonus: In a few years, I’ll be able to mount this great lens to a mirrorless SX or SFX Nikon camera.
I understand the different economies of scale and sales volumes between FX/DX and CX. Still, it amazes me that Nikon charges basically the same price for the 18.5mm f1.8.
I get the Nikon 1 appeal, just not the value proposition… yet.
Meanwhile, if I want a small camera, I will use a Canon S100 with it’s 24mm f2.0 equivalent lens.
Cheers!
NEWS FLASH!
At B&H, the Sony NEX-6 with 16-50 and a free copy of Lightroom 4 is only $998, plus you get a 2% rebate and 2-day shipping.
Check out this comparison with the V2:
Nex-6 body – 10.1 oz + 2.1 oz for battery = 12.2 oz
16-50mm, f3.5-5.6 = 4.1 oz (Just 2.6″x1.8″ with 40.5mm filter size – same as Nikon 1 lenses.)
Total weight is 16.3 oz
V2 -body 9.8oz + battery ~2 oz = 11.8 oz
10-30mm, f3.5-5.6 = 4.1oz (2.3″x1.7″ with 40.5mm filter size)
This lens is the same weight and just slightly smaller than the Sony, but it does not have a 24mm equivalent FOV.
Total V2 + 10-30 weight is 15.9 oz, only .4 oz less than the Sony NEX-6!
The NEX-6 has a 16.1mp APS-C sensor measuring 23.5mm x 15.6mm for an area of 366.6 sq. mm. The 14.2mp Nikon CX sensor is 13.2mm x 8.8mm with an area of 116 sq.mm. This means the Sony APS-C sensor is over THREE TIMES larger than the CX sensor in the Nikon. Plus, you get a standard hot shoe, higher resolution EVF, multi-angle rear LCD, programmable buttons, and loads of other features not on the V2. True, you have to buy a separate charger with the NEX-6 if you don’t want to charge batteries in-camera.
This Nikon V2 kit with 10-30 is $847 — almost as much as the NEX-6 if you factor in the free copy of Lightroom ($99).
Frankly, It seems to me that Nikon is full of crap when it comes to pricing the Nikon 1 system. There is no way the V2 is worth the cost when compared to this NEX-6 deal.
The Sony NEX-6 kit is looking mighty good!
Just how small is this sensor? Would a DX lens mounted via an adapter be like using a full frame lens on a DX body? I’m thinking of testing this out with a Samyang 8mm f/3.5 fisheye lens designed for DX bodies for some stills and neat video (the V1/J1 video quality is outstanding).
I bought a V1 kit in February with both zooms and the FT-1. As the price hit $299 I added another this month. The way I looked at it was the lens is worth $150, the battery worth $50, and that leaves the camera for $99. Sorry – but that’s tough to beat.
I’ve used the V1 for golf at the Masters – during player swings. I got better images with the fast frame rate than with my D800.
I used the V1 and 30-110 at the Ryman for the ACM Awards. ISO 800 was a bit of a stretch, but I have very capable shots and DSLR’s were prohibited.
I’ve used the V1 with the FT-1 and Nikon 300 f/4 for birding. As a light birding camera, you get an equivalent of 810mm f/4 that can be handheld. While not perfect, that is a very good birding camera and better than the Nikon scope and camera adapter.
My everyday camera is still a D800E. But the V1 is a good camera with a lot of options. Nikon is putting mirrorless technology in the hands of a lot of photographers that own DSLRs. That create potential for a lot of other products in the future. A mirrorless DSL could be the next to hit the market. There is no point in making a lot of primes until you get camera bodies in the market. What better way to try it than sell the old model at a deep discount?
The crowded market for the Nikon V1 and other MILCs is fascinating to watch! I’m glad I don’t work at Nikon.
Here we go again… B&H now has the two lens V1 kit for $400, and the 10mm f2.8 can be added for $147.
So, the recently stated “final price” of $447 wasn’t really the final price!
(Hmm… Competition from Crutchfield or others? Still not selling as well as they hoped?)
One wonders how low the price will get before all of the V1 kits are sold? Will there be any in stock after Hanukkah ends nightfall Dec. 16th, or even past Christmas? If so, by then how much will they pay ME to buy one? Ho Ho!
I admit this latest deal is tempting, but I’m still not clicking the “Checkout” button. If I didn’t have a Canon S100, it would be a no-brainer. It would be a cute toy to play with, assuming that my more practical wife didn’t hit me over the head with it after discovering I bought it.
With that cautionary lump in mind, I’ll keep playing the waiting game considering that I don’t NEED this camera, no matter how good a deal. (Surely, this rings a bell with many of you, hence the fact that these kits are still available.)
At the most, I’ll miss the chance to use a camera I might have enjoyed in spite of my doubts, while saving $400 or more to spend on a future EVIL (Electronic Viewfinder Interchangeable Lens) camera .
Note to B&H,
Offer the V1, 10mm and SB-N5 flash for $400 or less, and I’ll buy it today, along with the 30-110. This, even though it will probably result in a knot on the head, along with yet more photos of my lazy cat, which is not a good test of this fast AF I keep reading about! Once upon a time he loved to chase squirrels, but eventually found he couldn’t catch one no matter how hard he tried.
I bought the $799 kit and sold the 10-100mm lens for $500. So I paid $300 for body, adapter, flash, 10-30mm lens, and a nikon case! Now that’s a deal!
You did very well! There are bunch of unsold 10-100 on ebay now. If I were trying to sell one, I’d ask $375 buy it now and get out ahead of the game. I still think there will be way more buyers than sellers and the price will plummet.
By the way, did you shoot with it? If so, how were the photos? Was the size and weight all that ungainly?
woops.. This should read “way more sellers than buyers,” a buyers market.
I bought the $799 kit and sold the 10-100mm lens for $500. So I paid $300 for body, adapter, flash, 10-30mm lens, and a nikon case! Now that’s a deal!
Still waiting, watching and wishing! Let’s see what the new year may bring…
– After xmas blowouts at B&H, including J1 kits for less than V1? (long overdue, imo)
– Free V1 or J1 kits for early D600 adopters?
– Sony forces Nikon’s hand on V2 and other Nikon 1 pricing with improved 2nd generation 1″ sensor compact announced at CES in January?
– Nikon announces CX format, 4k video model with high-end features?
Cheers!
One could presume that the surge in sales due to the price blowout on this model will bring increased interest in the FT 1 adapter. However, prices seem to be holding steady at around US$179 for the adapter alone. Now that the V1 is in the hands of many more photographers I’m hoping the price for the FT 1 adapter will also drop, as I’m sure I’m not alone in being unable to justify paying over 50% the price of camera + kit lens for an accessory.
I just picked one up after a trip to disneyland where I got tired of carting around my 7D, Flash and two lenses. For me only other thing that sounded interesting was the Nex 6 with the new collapsible lens but the cost was going to be way more and the rest of the lenses are dslr size. I have to have a viewfinder and fast autofocus. With the 10-30 and 30-110 I’ll be able to carry it all easily. I don’t plan on giving up my dslr but have been wanting to try a smaller camera. This was the perfect way to do it at a point and shoot price.
Sounds like some of you have experience with the v1. I picked one up from B&H on sale with the 10-30 and 30-110 kit lenses. I shoot sports at school and use a Nikon D5000 (no flash) and get excellent results. After trying all of the various settings/modes on the v1, I cannot ‘freeze’ action. Every shot is blurred, even with a tripod. Stills come out alright but action shots are terrible. I have some experience with photography, so I am wondering what I am missing. I assumed with the fast AF and ‘burst’ this would be a great 2nd camera for the JrHigh (indoor) events…but no luck. ‘Just can’t get it fast enough to stop action. Anyone have a helpful thought? I’ve looked for v1 forums and FAQs, but nothing addresses this issue. If nothing else I go back to my D5000 and maybe use this for non-moving targets. Thanks. Gary Morris
I certainly would not consider the V1 a “sports camera” – shutter release lags a little. But the high speed frame rate should work in some situations.
Stopping action should be like any other camera. You just need a fast enough shutter speed and enough light. I’ve been able to freeze action of pro golfers in mid-swing by shooting a high speed burst starting at the top of the backswing. I’ve seen wildlife images of a hawk grabbing prey.
Assuming you have enough light for a fast shutter speed, take a look at your settings. You should be able to use shutter priority or aperture priority modes to create an exposure with a shutter speed of 1/800 sec or more – enough to freeze action. You can increase ISO a little, but I would try to avoid going above ISO 400 unless truly necessary.
I saw this “v1 sports” thread only after I’d pasted this below. Sorry for the duplication. Anyway…
I’ve been wondering if I could use the excellent autofocus of the v1 for indoor sports. Most of the existing lenses wouldn’t work, but the recently introduced 32mm f/1.2 (86mm in 35mm equiv.) would if my trial with the 18.6mm f/1.8 (49mm in 35mm equiv.) is any indication.
Yes, there’s some noise but it’s not too bad for a poorly lit middle school gym with a shutter speed of 1/500 and ISO 1000. Not sure m4/3 could focus on this. And I doubt NEX series poor AF could.
The problem seems to be the lens speed; the kit zooms aren’t fast enough. Will they ever make a fast Nikon 1 zoom? I doubt it, but the primes might increase in number, already 50mm and 85 mm equivalents. If they come out with a relatively fast 100mm (270mm in 35mm equiv.) prime, then it’s all about placing yourself to get the action.
Continuous auto focus works well.
Hello!
For the approximately the same price I can get the Nikon 1 V1 (10-30mm) and flash, or the Nikon Coolpix P7700 here in Norway. Which camera is the best?? Could anyone please give me advice on this?
I see that P7700 has gotten better reviews, and I don’t care about interchangable lenses, I just want one of these Nikons which takes the best pictures, for holiday and everyday purposes :)
Thank you!!
Actually, I the NIkon V1 (10-30mm) and flash bundle is about $100 than the P7700! But I would still love input, because I would gladly pay the extra $100 for the better Nikon :)
$100 cheaper I mean, sorry :)
Regarding P7700 vs V1 I look at it this way:
P7700 is jacket pocketable and have more zoom.
V1 with 10-30mm has better picture quality, is cheaper but will not fit in most pockets. You can buy the 10mm to make it jacket pocketable.
I concidered both and ended up with the V1 kit deal from JapanPhoto.
Yeah, that is great, but probably you will never find a camera as cheap or discounted as in the USA. And after 5 years you may want another camera
Has anyone found out that all these low price v1’s are gray market and Nikon will no warranty them!
I purchased one and am worried if something should go wrong as what to do?
Either way you are supported by the consumer rights of your country, right? Here in Norway consumers have up to five years consumer rights coverage after a camera purchase, meaning you can return it to the store in that period for repair and/or replacement if it should fault in that period. No need for the Nikon Guarantee here really.
Lucky you, another reason why my favourite country in the world to visit is Norway :-)
Richard
Yeah, that is great, but probably you will never find a camera as cheap or discounted as in the USA. And after 5 years you may want another camera
I’ve been wondering if I could use the excellent autofocus of the v1 for indoor sports. Most of the existing lenses wouldn’t work, but the recently introduced 32mm f/1.2 (86mm in 35mm equiv) would if my trial with the 18.6mm f/1.8 (49mm in 35mm equiv) is any indication.
Yes, there’s some noise but it’s not too bad for a poorly lit middle school gym with a shutter speed of 1/500. Not sure m4/3 could focus on this. And I doubt NEX series poor AF could.
I’ve been trying my 16-35mm f4 on the V1 and as it’s then 43mm – 94.5mm it’s proving to be a very capable combination. The lens balances very well with the FT-1, far better than my 24-70mm f2.8 and 28-300mm. A very comfortable combination.
Richard
Hi guys,
Firstly great article Nasim, very much thought provoking and good reasoning with what happened to the V1.
Was wondering if anyone could help me out with my dilemma. Firstly I’ve been using my original Sony NEX-5 since launch date and recently came across the Nikon V1 that was being sold cheaply (£200!!) with the kit lens.
Now I snapped this up and now thinking whether to keep it or keep the NEX. Now I am not a professional or anything but not exactly a beginner.
I’ve loved my NEX and have had plenty of enjoyment with it. However what is leaning me towards the Nikon is the viewfinder…. Is this a silly mistake I am making?
I don’t think the preference for the viewfinder is silly at all. I think it’s a bit silly to hold a camera at arm’s length to compose in an LCD. :) I also find the brightness of an electronic viewfinder in dark conditions makes it much easier to focus and frame your images.
I can’t speak to the NEX. They are different cameras and each has its pros and cons. From my perspective, I am just touching the capabilities of the V1.
I think I am opting to replace my NEX to the V1 …. thanks
You won’t be disappointed; the V1 is excellent both in its capabilities and its new low price. I got one from B&H for $299. And now that new lenses are available, even better. Just wish they had included an articulating LCD.
I’ve jumped ship – sold my NEX-5 and now solely on with the V1.
Now, thinking to get a shorter lens … anybody help with which one to get ….. 10mm or the 18.5mm? I like to have a bit more bokeh/shallow depht of field.
Also, anybody have the SB-N5 flash attachment? worth buying for low light shooting…..
I don’t understand the Nikon 1 V1 ‘haters’. The ten megapixels sensor is more then enough for many people and there’s something about the look of the RAW files of this little V1, that makes me like it very much. I prefer to shoot in black and white and the images this camera produces are wonderfully sharp with a very slight grain in it. Especially when you shoot at ISO400, the tight grain pattern starts to show a little. It looks very much like shooting a black and white film. I love this. I only shoot stills with this camera, so I don’t care about any movie features. Nor do I care much for other bells an whistles, but I do like the optional totally silent and crazy fast electronic shutter!
If you like shooting black and white too, try setting the camera to RAW + Fine, turn all noise reduction off and then set the picture style to monochrome. This way you get a nice crispy preview in black and white. You can further tweak your preview to your liking, by changing the contrast and sharpness settings. I find the menu structure very simple. It looks smooth and clear on the 920.000 dot screen too. Nikon really did a good job with this.
You get the best detail from this camera when you use a sharp lens, like the 10mm f/2.8, the 18.5 f/1.8 or the new 11-27.5mm f/3.5-5.6 zoom. Yes, the 11-27.5 is noticeably sharper wide open and it’s very, very small. A must have, if you ask me. Perfect walk around lens (if you don’t need the reach of a tele). I wish Nikon would revamp the 30-110mm like this too. I’d rather have a slightly shorter focal length and good sharp pictures wide open all the way, then a useless soft tele reach.
What more can I say? This Nikon V1 is an absolute steal now. You can buy one new or almost new and with the 10-30mm kit lens for around 200 – 250 euro! The battery alone is worth 60 euro, then there’s the charger, which can be used for other cameras too and the kit lens. You basically get the camera for free ha, ha!
There’s very little wrong with the Nikon V1. No more than with any other digital camera in that price range anyway. Just tape the freaking program wheel (who needs it) and learn how to use the camera properly. It’s a very capable little machine. Check out the excellent black and white work of photographer Craig Litten (shot with the V1). Just like’ Victor One’ said; you can buy a brand new V1 kit for almost nothing. Get two of these little fellows with some good lenses (10mm f/2.8, 18.5mm f/1.8) and you don’t have to worry about anything the coming years.
Bought one. Excellent little camera. How many other compacts have a built in EVF, essential for taking pictures outdoors in bright sun? Not many. How many others have such fast focus tracking of moving subjects and frames per second? None! Large capacity battery ( better than V2) beats most other compacts too. Has intervalometer which V2 doesn’t have also. Solid build quality. Best feature? Simple menus with fast easy operation unlike most other cameras on the market.
At the new price, the best deal ever! What’s not to like? Unless you are a sensor junkie ( mines bigger than yours),If you have a chance to grab one of these, do it. A Marvelous everyday camera that can do serious photography too with interesting travel, macro and wildlife possibilities.
I have Leica and micro four thirds so i almost didn’t buy this camera but I’m glad I did. It’s the most fun of the bunch.
I kept looking at V1 when it was I forgot $199 or $299. I am not a sensor junkie, but i am a DOF junkie and I understand that with this size sensor it is hard to isolate objects, unless you have crazy bright lenses, which Nikon is yet to announce. I also read in several reviews that super fast AF works great during a day, but in low light, when phase AF turns itself off and you are back to contrast AF, it struggles like many other mirroless. What is your experience re: the points that I brought up? I would have bought one long time ago, if it was not these considerations
Yes, DOF is something Nikon 1 doesn’t have. 18.5mm f/1.8 DOF is subtle (which I personally prefer) but nothing compared to fast primes on DSLR. 32mm f/1.2 is supposed to be much better but at $900… there are much cheaper options like buying a Canon EF 50mm f/1.4 and a Canon DSL Body for less… Still, it’s a fun camera that produces great pictures. I love the Size of the lens and camera… I love my J1 and V1 because of the feel of the camera and the pictures it is able to produce. I primarily use 18.5mm f/1.8 but I am so tempted by the 32mm f/1.2. It’s beyond reasoning. 10-30mm will not impress most people who are used to DSLR quality pictures. But, 18.5mm f/1.8 will impress just about anyone. 32mm f/1.2 from what I’ve read will impress anyone.
Same as me. I have Olympus OM-D, RX100M2 and the Nikon V1 with 6.7mm UWA, 10-30 and 30-110 lenses.
I don’t know what it is, but there is something about the V1 I really like. Okay, there are things I don’t like (some menu items and not being able to set certain things) but it always seems to nail shots.
I’ve just been out shooting in the dark and was very surprised how well it handled.
There’s no gimmicks like HDR, art filters, etc., but when you always get the shot you can put up with this and the lack of menu settings/display.
I have no regrets about buying the V1.
Hmmm I read here that the camera is down to $299. But when I look at amazon or other online retailers or ebay I don’t see that sort of prices. Can somebody point me to a site that sells it for $299? I might actually buy another one as a gift for wife. =)
Cameta Camera has refurbished kits available for $289 this morning. Nikon Store is out of stock but had them previously.
Thanks for the info. I am not a big fan of refurbished products but I will look into it.
Before I could even attempt to buy it price went up =/
Ugh it’s all so confusing. I have a nice big camera but it’s so heavy and bulky I never use it. I want a camera that is compact yet still takes focused nice pictures of my kids running around.
. Is there any camera that will do this that is small enough to fit in pockdt or purse? Under a$100
We tried this camera with an FT1 adaptor and a 60mm macro lens for dental (macro) photography. The camera takes great photos. However, in order to get any decent macro images you have to have an appropriate ring flash (with TTL). The proprietary hotshoe on this 1-series is what killed it for me as it means we were unable to use any decent ring flash. We tried using a 3rd party LED ring light (continuous light output), buts its just not the same. If NIkon brought out a 1-series high quality ring flash with a decent guide number I’d consider it.
We have since switched to a FF DSLR and macro lens set up as the 1-series just didn’t cut it for us.
www.drummoynedentalpractice.com.au
In Germany there is a special offer (because of introducing a new store) selling the Nikon 1 V2 for €242 (311 USD). So the prediction of this article is just 9 month late.
I’ve come to this article pretty late in the day, but have some things to say. I bought my first V1 shortly after it was released — a pair of them, actually, to replace a pair of aging P7000s. I do web, multimedia, business presentation photos and video, for myself and clients. Nothing I ever do gets published at more than maybe 1200 pixels, with most posted at 72dpi at 800 pixels or under (images), and video at 720p or 480p. I have never been a professional videographer or photographer. Nor have I ever owned the big system SLR/DSLR cameras from any brand.
I moved up over time from point and shoot, not down from DSLR. So… To me, the V1 is the best thing ever made. I have since bought 3 more along with a pile of lenses. My main two units I keep with the 10-100 video lens attached. These are ideal video cameras for multimedia usage. External mic input, HDMI live monitor output, ridiculously fast and accurate autofocus, great ergonomics, simple controls, easy adjustments for exposure, and great video quality.
Now, due to the wicked out “elitist” camera snobs who beat down the product when it was released, I have been deprived of what is nearly the perfect small format video camera system. The newer “V” models have all drifted away from this barebones perfection to appease the snobs. And, that puzzles me, as Nikon should know that these snobs are not the customers for this camera line. I am the customer for this camera line.
So, I now make a hobby of cruising the web from time to time, picking up delays on V1 bodies, lenses and accessories, buying them, and sticking them in the closet — as I fully plant o use this system as my main rig for many years into the future.
If somebody can point me to another option that is this small and light, has great system lenses, shoots 1080/720 video with this performance, accepts a standard external mic, and feeds HDMI live minor out, I’d love to know about it. Until then, I’ll stick with this amazing Nikon V1 system.
The Nikon 1 10-30mm lens is a piece of garbage. I won’t work on them they’re so bad. The design is garbage, is so fraught with design issues it’s not even funny: trust me, I’ve tried to work on them, they’re impossibly horrific
So, if the 10-30 is the MAIN LENS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! for this kit, what does that tell you about the ENTIRE PRODUCT LINE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Bought one for 200 euros. Refurbished by Nikon. Bargain. Then wide angle lens 10 mm and what is Nikon 1 nifty fifty (18.5).
Aside from changing iso only in the menu (and some functions I don’t use like slow motion video or 20 multiple shots where the camera suggest the best pic) and minor things that could be improved (dedicated aperture dial, viewfinder could wake up quickier) I am very happy.
Mirrorless System camera with 3 lenses (wide, zoom and 50mm) for less than 500 euros! Image quality impressed me considering the sensor size. Together with my Nikon Dslr and Nikon Full Frame is what I was missing. I’d buy it again. And probably buy a newer version. Did I mention that is one of the few N1 that comes with a viewfinder that you don’t have to pay 250 euros extra?
sooc v1 10mm f/2.8.the feel , the size, the weight, the UI : all these combination makes it a wonderful camera to use
Iam a Beginner in Photography………
While searching for a mirror-less camera in OLX, I found Nikon V1 with 10-30 mm lens & 30-110mm lens.
All I got for Rs.15000/- INR.
For a beginner like me it was good deal. I purchased it, I liked it…………
One issue is that. while taking long time video, its body gets heated.