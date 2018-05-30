What to Photograph in South Australia

I read many articles from all around the world sharing beautiful photography locations. However, there seems to be a lack of content about Australia. Having lived here for over five years now, I want to share with you some of the best landscape and wildlife photography locations that I have visited. In this article I am going to focus on South Australia, but I hope to keep building on it and adding new locations when I have the time.

South Australia, as you can probably guess, is a state on the southernmost part of the Australian continent. It is notable for being the driest state on the driest permanently inhabited continent. However, this does not seem to have limited the abundance of plants and animals.

Adelaide – the state capital, and the only real city in the state – has a population of about 1.3 million and is a very relaxed place. It has a reputation for being like a large, quiet country town where everyone knows everyone else. The rest of the state is sparsely populated, with numerous small towns and regional centres. To put this in perspective, regional South Australia has a population of about 400,000 spread over an area twice the size of France.

The climate in South Australia is that of a hot, arid Mediterranean country. In Adelaide during the summer, the temperatures are very hot, with temperatures averaging around 30 Celsius (85 Fahrenheit) and periods of over 40 C being somewhat common. Winters are generally dry and mild. The best seasons to visit are spring and autumn, when temperatures are warm and dry. At these times of year, the days are still long, and you will also have the added benefit of fewer tourists.

So, what is there to photograph? Well, South Australia offers a range of unique landscapes, from large eucalyptus forests, to long sandy beaches, to the outback. As for wildlife, Australia has a number of unique species. Among those found in South Australia are kangaroo, koala, emu, echidna, and platypus. For those with something more leisurely in mind, Southern Australia has some of the most renowned wine-making regions in the country. Also, being in the Southern Hemisphere, these areas of Australia also offer a different perspective on the night sky for most people – and with such a sparsely populated country, a large number of dark sky regions exist here as well.

People are often scared of the ‘deadly’ wildlife in Australia. While it is true that there are dangerous species of spiders and snakes in South Australia, these are really quite rare. Only twice have I encountered snakes while bush walking. As with most wild animals, common sense applies. Ensure you are wearing sturdy footwear and treading cautiously, and know what to do in an emergency.

As a final note, at the height of summer in South Australia, there is an ever-present risk of bushfires. The main piece of advice I can offer is to avoid going out when there is a total fire ban in place, and follow any directions given by the local or state services.