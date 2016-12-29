What Makes a Good Night Photography Lens?

Everywhere in the world, across the course of a year, the sun will be below the horizon just about 50% of the time. Although it can take a while for sunset to fade away completely, it’s safe to say that we spend a huge portion of our lives under dark skies. Normally, nighttime isn’t something that people equate with being awake, of course, but landscape photographers are strange people. In fact, moonlight and the Milky Way can lead to some of the best photos you’ll take, and they are well worth exploring with your camera. In this article, I’ll go through the characteristics that make some lenses better than others for star and nighttime landscape photography.
1) Criteria
More than almost any other type of equipment, a lens for nighttime landscape photography has to fulfill a wide range of difficult requirements. Here’s what the best of these lenses have:
- A large aperture: At night, you’re fighting for every photon. A large aperture lets more light onto your camera sensor.
- A wide focal length: As the Earth spins, the stars in your photo begin to blur across the sky. When you use a wide focal length, though, they don’t appear to move as much. So, with a wide angle lens, you can use longer shutter speeds and let more light onto your camera sensor. (If you are intentionally trying to capture star trails, though, a wider focal length isn’t necessary — in fact, you may prefer a longer focal length, since you’ll see blur more quickly.)
- High sharpness: For night photography, pay special attention to the corners of an image, since you’ll be shooting at wide apertures, where most lenses are significantly less sharp.
- Low coma: Some lenses cause bright pinpoints of light, like stars, to smear when they are at the corners of your frame. Good lenses have less coma.
- Low vignetting: If the corners of your photo are excessively dark, you’ll need to brighten them in post-production, which adds a lot of noise/grain.
Typically, the most important features of a nighttime photography lens are its maximum aperture and widest focal length. Why do these matter so much? Simple: they affect the amount of light that reaches your camera sensor.
2) The 500 Rule
Before we dive deeper, let’s cover something known as the 500 rule. This rule says that — in order to avoid blurry stars — the longest shutter speed you can use is equal to 500 divided by your focal length.
For example, if your focal length is 20mm, the 500 rule says that you can use a shutter speed of 500/20, or 25 seconds. Here’s a quick chart of the longest shutter speeds you can use at night for a given lens. (The numbers below are full-frame equivalents. If you have, for example, an 18mm lens on a 1.5x crop-sensor camera, you’ll need to look at 28mm on this chart):
- 11mm: 45.5 seconds
- 12mm: 41.7 seconds
- 14mm: 35.7 seconds
- 16mm: 31.3 seconds
- 18mm: 27.8 seconds
- 20mm: 25 seconds
- 24mm: 20.8 seconds
- 28mm: 17.9 seconds
- 35mm: 14.3 seconds
- 50mm: 10 seconds
- 85mm: 5.9 seconds
The 500 rule used to be called the 600 rule, and now I’m starting to hear some people call it the 400 rule. The numbers keep changing because new cameras have more and more pixels, which means that they can detect smaller and smaller star movements. The chart above is a good guide, but you’ll want to test your own camera to confirm that there isn’t too much movement, particularly if you have a recent camera with an extremely high megapixel count (more than 36).
3) Combining Aperture and Focal Length
Quick, which one is better for star photography — a 14mm f/2.8 lens, or a 24mm f/1.8 lens?
The 500 rule favors the 14mm, but the 24mm has a wider aperture. To calculate which one actually lets in more light, you’d need to see if the wide aperture of the 24mm offsets the longer exposure of the 14mm.
Things get even more complicated when you start using lenses on cameras with different sensor sizes. Which is better at night — a 7mm f/2.8 lens on a micro four-thirds camera, or a 24mm f/4 lens on a full-frame camera?
I’ve always found these questions time-consuming, so I made a chart that rates lenses for their nighttime photography potential. This chart has gone through many different versions, but I ultimately decided that the best way to arrange it is based upon the ISO that gives your photos an acceptable brightness at night. (Obviously, a lower ISO is better, since your final photo isn’t as noisy.)
For example, with a 20mm lens — a 25 second exposure by the 500 rule — at f/2.0 on a full-frame camera, what ISO do you need in order to capture a photo that is bright enough? ISO 2563 (rounded to ISO 2500, which your camera allows you to set), according to the chart below. I also bolded and underlined some popular lenses that people use for nighttime photography, so you can see how they compare to one another:
Important note: As you might have been wondering, this “proper brightness” exposure will not actually be accurate in every case, depending upon the conditions that you encounter. At certain times of night, and under different moon conditions, I have used everything from ISO 200 to ISO 6400 successfully, even with the same aperture and shutter speed settings. The values above are calibrated for the brightest portions of the Milky Way under a clear, moonless night without light pollution, and a lens that doesn’t have any vignetting — pretty ideal conditions. In other words, this is a score that helps you compare lenses, and not necessarily a recommendation for your ISO setting in the field, unless you are shooting under ideal conditions.
A few other points to mention:
- Obviously, round these values. Your camera doesn’t let you pick an ISO value of 2965, for example, so just round up to 3200.
- This chart is designed for a full-frame camera, but you can still use it with a crop-sensor camera — just pay careful attention to the values you pick. On one hand, if you’re trying to figure out which ISO to use (which, as mentioned above, isn’t necessarily recommended), just multiply your lens’s focal length by the crop factor, and you’re good to go. For example, with the Olympus 8mm f/1.8 lens on a micro four-thirds camera (2x crop), the proper ISO is at the intersection of 16mm and f/1.8. Here, that’s ISO 1691, or ISO 1600.
- However, if you are trying to compare the nighttime quality of lenses across sensor sizes, the process is different. Multiply both your focal length and your aperture by the crop factor to find your “full-frame equivalent” ISO performance. This lets you compare lenses across different sensor sizes to see which one is best for nighttime photography. In this case, the Olympus 8mm f/1.8 at ISO 1600 has the same nighttime photography “score” as a 16mm f/3.6 lens would on a full-frame camera. In this case, that’s ISO 6356.
- Looking at this score, the Olympus 8mm f/1.8 would outperform a 16-35mm f/4 lens on a full-frame camera, since the 16-35mm f/4 “scores” an 8160. However, it would lose to a 16-35mm f/2.8 lens on a full-frame camera, which “scores” ISO 4080. Pretty easy!
(If anyone wants the formulas that I used to create the chart above, they’re messy, but I can take photos and add them to the comments section below. Essentially, all I did was look at a good exposure under ideal conditions — 20 seconds, f/2.0, ISO 3200 — and then calculate ISO values that give exactly the same brightness, just with different aperture and focal length (shutter speed) inputs.)
4) Depth of Field at Night
You wouldn’t know it from the charts above, but a 14-24mm f/2.8 lens is significantly better than a 50mm f/1.4 for nighttime photography. (According to the charts, the 50mm wins out, since it allows an ISO of 3200; the 14-24 requires an ISO of 3576.)
Why is the 14-24mm f/2.8 better? Simple: depth of field.
Wide angles have more depth of field than any other lens. A 14mm f/2.8 is almost perfect here — it can capture the entire landscape in focus, from 1.2 meters to the stars. By comparison, the 50mm f/1.4 only renders a sharp image from 30 meters on.
(Technical side note that you can skip: How did I get these numbers? It all boils down to this: every object in your photo has — at least — a slight blur to it, both from diffraction and from missed focus. Traditionally, when the size of that blur was larger than 30 micrometers on your camera sensor or film, it was said to be “out of focus.” I find that this definition isn’t good enough for today’s cameras, where a 30 micrometer blur can be very noticeable. However, for nighttime photography, you’ll have to relax your standards a bit. In this case, the old 30 micrometer definition actually works fine, so I was able to use an ordinary online depth of field calculator to find the values above.)
Even with an ultra-wide angle lens, though, you’ll still have problems getting everything in focus at night. Physics is simply working against you. If you’ve tried everything else, consider moving backwards as much as possible — place the foreground farther away from your lens. Of course, that isn’t always feasible, and, for the closest foregrounds, it still doesn’t help enough. Sometimes, I’ll even stop down slightly (and then raise my ISO) if it’s a particularly difficult landscape.
Ultimately, you may have no choice but to focus stack your images. Take a series of photos at different focusing distances, then combine them together in post-production. At night, though, this is very difficult and time-consuming, and I strongly recommend against it unless you have no other choice.
5) Conclusion
Nighttime photography is one of the most demanding ways to use your equipment, and not all lenses are up to the task.
Along with the expected image quality difficulties (sharpness, vignetting, and coma), you have to find a way to work with as little light as possible to create your images. The only tools at your disposal — shutter speed and aperture — will be pushed to the breaking point.
The chart above gives you a good idea of the ISO you’ll need for your setup, but that isn’t the only that information that matters. You should also pay attention to depth of field; at night, there won’t be much.
Clearly, nighttime landscape photography is a tricky job. However, it’s also well worth the effort. The first time you bring back a good photo of the Milky Way or a starry sky, you’ll be hooked — I know I was. And, although the lenses you use certainly matter, they aren’t everything. The hardest part is just staying out at night in the first place. When you do, good images will follow.
Comments
Very useful information and some great night photos. Thank you Spencer.
Thanks, glad that you found it useful.
Its a nice article there. I have been long wondering and have found little info on that 600 and 500 rule. I first heard that rule when i started taking photos of Aurora Borealis, here in Estonia. Never understood from where all the numbers came, only that needed to divide something with something. Now i know better what is what.
On the lens part, i suppose you meant under sharpness the lack of distortion e.g. barrel distortion? If yes, then i want to add a little on that. Some lenses have a trick on sharpness. For example, when i focus at night for nice landscape with my widest focal length of 18mm, i get starts distorted on sides quite a bit. In center, i get nice star dot and on the sides i get out-of-the-center lines of stars. That is if i focus on infinity. But when i focus it just a tack back, just as much that it would make stars look as dots on the sides, i still somehow have sharp dots of stars in center also. Not all lenses have this trick and i think it is because lens is not well calibrated during manufacturing or just any other reason. But on this i have a question. Would it seriously make background blurry if i use this technique of mine? I have not noticed yet any difference but on other hand, i have not had a chance to take a lot of photos at night time also.
All on all, it is very informative article, thank you.
Hi Bogdan, thank you for your comments! When I mentioned sharpness, I was referring to it as we normally think of things – details (mostly in the corners), stars or not, growing softer.
What you’re talking about sounds more like field curvature, where the “plane” of sharp focus from your lens is curved. (Article: https://photographylife.com/what-is-field-curvature). If your lens has strong field curvature, the stars in the corner may appear blurrier, but it would be possible to correct them somewhat by changing your focus point.
Barrel distortion is simply a bulge in your images that makes straight horizontal and vertical lines appear curved, and isn’t hugely relevant for nighttime photography. (If it shows up, it’s very easy to correct.)
Hope this helps!
Yes, this helps a lot! Thank you very much!
Not the dreaded 500 rule again, LOL! It’s easy to use mentally in the field, so it certainly has it’s use, but it falls way short on today’s higher density sensors if you want to print larger than 8×10, and especially with medium format. It was formulated with 35mm film in mind which had really high grain at ISO 800+. I subtract another 5 to 10 seconds from it for 24 to 36MP full frame sensors. I wrote about a much more accurate (and complicated) NPF exposure rule in my detailed guide to photographing the Milky Way for those that are interested: (35 x aperture + 30 x pixel pitch) ÷ focal length = shutter speed in seconds. Here’s a link to the article (it’s on page 3): https://photographylife.com/photographing-the-milky-way It’s best to figure it out at home and write it down for your lens/camera combo before going out and shooting in the field of course, where the mental gymnastics are just too cumbersome! I’ve been able to get the NPF rule added to DslrDashboard’s calculators for convenience if you happen to shoot with that app at night. It’s not in PhotoPills yet, but I’ve been talking with them too (they are focused on an Android release before adding more features!).
A good rule of thumb for detailed Milky Way exposures is around -6 to -7 EV under a new moon and 1 or 2 on the Bortle Scale for light pollution. Anything brighter for exposures will over-expose bright stars like Arcturus and they will lose their natural color and go hot white. I usually shoot my ground exposures 3 or 4 stops brighter than my sky and blend the two in Photoshop. Often I close the aperture a stop for more depth of field, re-focus for the ground, and/or shoot at lower ISO for less noise too, so that can mean 8 to 15 minute exposures of the ground. For star trails (unless I’m shooting a timelapse video at the same time), I’ll go the other way and shoot 2 to 4 stops dimmer than my Milky Way exposure, as too many stars is too busy after stacking. I also very slightly de-focus my stars to get softer/smoother lines. That’s only if I don’t also intend on creating a timelapse video from the same frames though.
I agree that 14mm f/2.8 (particularly Nikon’s 14-24mm f/2.8 lens) is pretty much the ideal focal length at night if you want a lot of landscape and minimal fuss without focus stacking, etc. Tamron’s 15-30mm f/2.8 (really a 15.5mm), Rokinon’s 24mm f/1.4, and Sigma’s 35mm f/1.4 ART are also exceptional choices for night photography for a variety of reasons. There aren’t many lenses that render beautiful stars at f/2.0 to f/2.8.
“There aren’t many lenses that render beautiful stars at f/2.0 to f/2.8.”
I’ve had pretty good success with my Rokinon 12mm f/2.0 on a Sony A6000 on my one or two attempts at the Milky Way. However, next time I think I’ll try your exposure recommendations including stacking for the foreground. BTW – I love Photopills. I could play with it all day.
thanks for the post
Thanks for the comments, Aaron! With regards to the 500 rule, I agree — it’s not particularly precise, and I often find myself shortening the recommended exposure slightly, which I made sure to mention in the article.
Any rule that we invent is inherently an approximation, though, since stars “move” more quickly in different areas of the sky, and no formula can take that into account in a practical way. Specifically, stars appear to rotate more quickly when they are farther from the north star (more accurately, the north celestial pole) in the sky.
Although this article does talk about nighttime exposure recommendations, that’s not the real reason I wrote it. Instead, it’s mainly meant to show why certain lenses are better than others at night. So, the 500 rule works fine here, as would the 400 rule or 600 rule — I just had to choose something! If I had used a different “rule,” it would change the specific ISO values recommended on the chart, but not the relative scores of any lenses.
I’m working on a separate article that covers specific lens recommendations, too, but I thought that this one could cover some useful background information first. Thanks for adding your thoughts!
One of the things I’m hoping we can get developed into PhotoPills soon will be to take into account the azimuth and elevation for the portion of the sky you are centered on, so it will tell you the maximum shutter speed you can use for the camera/lens combo you have chosen for the composition, geolocation, and direction you are looking. At the moment, you have to go to a website to get different recommendations for a grid of 9 areas of your photo, and that’s not practical in the field. So the NPF formula very much is there today and does take the different areas of the sky into account, but there’s no easy method to calculate it in the field until all that sensor data is fed into a smartphone app like PhotoPills for real time feedback. It’s coming though! ;-)
Spencer,
Thanks for an informative post.
I always felt that starlight photography tells the truth about all lenses, as you are in effect probing optical aberrations such as coma in a way that few other field techniques can.
Perhaps we shouldn’t discard a 50mm f/1.8 lens say (and you probably didn’t mean it). Such a lens would typically be a prime, i.e., have a very decent optics, and yet perform rather well for shooting certain constellations and/or extended objects in the 10deg – 20 deg angular size range (Orion, Large Magellanic Cloud, Milky Way densest parts, etc., come to mind). Of course, unguided exposures might be tough to do but equatorial mounts have become very inexpensive these days.
What would be really valuable is a comparison of a set of lenses with regards to their ability to control aberrations as a function of angular distance from center. Since it might be difficult in practice for a single photographer to have access to a pletora of fast lenses (though sellers might make them available on loan), this effort might call for the participations of few dedicated people, covering a pre-selected range of focal length, aperture and manufacturers. Other real life factors would have to be dealt with, such as stellar disk sizes (aka ‘seeing’), etc., but these should be feasible.
Again, thanks for the post.
If you are interested in capturing certain constellations with an equatorial mount, a 50mm lens would be great! I have also seen beautiful photos from even longer lenses on an equatorial mount, often in the 70-200mm range. I’ve always wanted to do that type of photography as well — first, I need to live somewhere with clearer skies :)
For star photos that also have a foreground, though, things are trickier. You certainly can use something like a 50mm f/1.4 or f/1.8, but you’ll face some challenges — primarily, depth of field. It could work if your “foreground” is nothing more than a mountain in the distance, but there’s no easy way to capture an in-focus night landscape with a 50mm f/1.4 if any objects are close to your lens. That’s why a 14mm f/2.8 tends to work better, even though the two have similar “scores” on their nighttime ISO performances.
Hello Spencer,
Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us.
I’ve been doing a lot of night photography the last two months of the moonlit mountains close to our home. And while I never have problems with exposure, focus always is important to me. I have a few Zeiss lenses which are great for manual focus as these types of conditions are always a challenge. What I will try and do is focus to infinity and then back off a bit, or just focus to infinity and try a few shoots also. Play around if you will…
Do you have any tips with respect to focusing at night in low light conditions?
Focusing at night can be very, very difficult. If there are any bright lights in the background (distant cities or the moon), I always focus on them — of course, that isn’t always the case.
No matter what, I recommend a bright flashlight. Typically, you can focus on something in the distant foreground (at the farthest reaches of your flashlight), and the stars will still be sharp. This is especially true if you have a lens like the 14-24mm f/2.8, which has a high depth of field.
If you’re working with a longer lens — something like the 35mm f/1.4, for example — this flashlight trick may not be precise enough for you. That’s when I recommend finding the brightest star in the sky, then entering your camera’s live view at full magnification. Focusing will be very tough, but you can make things easier by looking for longitudinal chromatic aberration in the stars (turning purple or green when they are out of focus). Put the brightest star in the center of your frame, then adjust focus slightly until the star is small and neither purple nor green in color. This method may require several test shots, so I recommend setting your camera to very short exposures (something like five seconds, f/1.4, ISO 12800) so that you can make adjustments quickly and not have to wait thirty seconds to see whether you actually nailed focus. Obviously, set it back to normal once your stars are sharp.
There’s no perfect way to do it, but these tips should help!
If you shoot a lot at night, this is a good investment for focusing on stars. It doesn’t work well on a Nikon 14-24mm f/2.8 or Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 because of the bulbous front lens elements. I hope Ian makes a 150mm filter someday for those lenses. http://www.lonelyspeck.com/sharpstar/
Another issue not discussed here is flare. If you like to include some brighter light source(s) in your night shots, as I do, flare can be a real problem, in which case a low-flare lens is important.