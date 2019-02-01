Understanding Street Photography – A Beginner’s Guide

Street photography is one of the most challenging, but at the same time one of the most rewarding genres of photography. Documenting people in their everyday environment is not easy – it requires patience, hard work and sometimes even some bravery to be able to approach and photograph complete strangers. In this article, we will take a close look at what street photography is, how it differs from other genres of photography and provide some helpful tips to get you started.

1. Introduction

Over my photographic journey, I have shot wildlife, travel, landscapes and even some sports. However, for me, street photography is the most challenging and satisfying genre. Why? Because street photography requires patience, persistence, and luck, like in wildlife photography. You need to have quick responses and react intuitively as you would shooting sports. Just like travel photography, you must master storytelling. And also, you must be able to thoughtfully and creatively compose a compelling shot which draws in your viewer, just like in landscape photography. If you think you might be interested in this type of photography, read on.

2. What is Street Photography?

Wikipedia defines street photography as “photography conducted for art or enquiry that features unmediated chance encounters and random incidents.” Typically, street photography is about candidly capturing life in public areas. And contrary to its name, street photography does not have to be done on the streets. You can do street photography anywhere. For example, when I lived in small-town Mississippi, I spent a lot of time at the beach. On rainy days, I often gravitate to museums, coffee shops or even the mall. One of my favourite places to shoot is on public transportation. You can always find great subjects on buses and trains. And, don’t discard rural areas. The fact that you don’t live in a big city shouldn’t hold you back from starting your street photography adventure.

2.1 Do Street Shots Need People?

Whether or not street shots need people in them is up for debate. Sticklers say that all street photographs must contain people. However, I take a more laid back approach. While I believe that street photographs do not need people, they do need the suggestion that someone was there. For example, shadows can be used to capture thought-provoking shots, even if you can’t see the humans casting them. I also like to photograph things left behind by people. These images leave the viewer wondering what the story is behind the discarded objects.

2.2 Are All Street Photographs Candid?

Again, the sticklers out there will say “yes,” you must shoot street photography candidly. Still, I disagree. While some folks say that street portraits are another genre of photography, I lump them under the street photography umbrella. A street portrait requires you to interact with your subject. Interacting with a stranger may strike fear into those just starting. However, I have met some fascinating people this way. I will talk more about getting over that fear in a bit.

Another type of non-candid street photography occurs when you make eye contact with your subject. Purists will say that eye contact takes away from the spontaneity of the moment, and thus alters the scene. I make it a rule never to initiate eye contact by hovering over a subject. However, if my subject notices me and looks up just as I snap the shutter, I don’t disregard the shot. These chance encounters often add a bit of humour to the image. And eye contact often makes an image more intimate.

3. Gear

In terms of street photography, less is more. You want to become invisible when you are on the streets. Using a small camera makes this much easier to do. That isn’t to say that you can’t do street photography with a DSLR. However, doing so may get you noticed more often.

I like to use prime lenses. My favorite two focal lengths are 23 mm and 50mm on my cropped sensor cameras. Prime lenses tend to be smaller than zooms. But more importantly, when you consistently use the same focal length, you become aware of what your frame will look like even before raising your camera to your eye. You learn where to stand to frame your subject. Action on the street can happen quickly. By taking the zoom variable out of the equation, you will be more prepared to capture fleeting moments.

When I’m out for a day of street photography I bring one small sling bag with me (the Peak Design 5L Sling). In it, I bring extra batteries, business cards, my phone and ID. If I’m using my Fujifilm X-T3 and 50mm f/2 combination, I carry it on a light-weight sling strap. When I shoot with my Fuji X100F, I use a wrist strap. I don’t ever bring extra lenses with me. That complicates the decision-making process. I zoom with my feet, usually get close to my subjects and don’t think about “what if” I had a different lens with me.

Comfortable shoes are almost as important as your camera gear! In a day of street photography, I can easily cover 10 to 15 kilometres. The last things I want are blisters and sore feet. I also dress to fit in. I don’t want to draw unnecessary attention to myself.

4. Code of Conduct

Taking photographs in public spaces is legal in “most” countries. In both Canada and the United States, this is true. If you are in a public area, you are well within your rights to take pictures. However, it is important to realize that even if you are shooting in a public space, you must exercise a reasonable expectation of privacy. For example, photographing into someone’s bedroom window from the street is unethical, and probably illegal! If you are unsure, make it a point to do a bit of research to become familiar with local privacy laws where you will be shooting.

4.1 Respect and Smile

Respect goes a long way in street photography. If someone does not want their picture taken, apologize and find another subject. The streets are full of interesting people, and another is sure to come along shortly.

A smile works wonders. If someone notices you after you have captured an image of them, smile and nod a thank you. Most likely your subject will smile back, and you will both go on your way. I have never been asked to delete an image. But, if I were, I would certainly do so. No shot is worth a confrontation in my opinion. In this image, my subject noticed me just as I was pressing the shutter and shot up his hand in front of his face. I immediately lowered my camera and apologized. I then showed him the image I had captured, at which point he laughed and told me I could keep it!

4.2 Photographing Children

The ethics of photographing children is a tricky one. As a general rule, if I see their guardians, I always ask permission before snapping a shot. If I can’t see the parents, I photograph cautiously, often concealing the children’s faces in my composition.

This past summer I was in Normandy, France. Now I do not speak any French. So when I noticed this young boy making a sand castle, I motioned to the boy’s grandmother, pointed to my camera and then to her grandson. She was so excited and nodded yes right away. Then she ran up to the boy. The next thing I knew she was posing with the child and I was photographing both of them! We all had a good laugh. I was lucky enough to capture this candid shot after the family portrait!

4.3 Photographing the Less Fortunate

I make it a point not to shoot the homeless or those in compromised situations. For me, it is a case of putting myself in my subjects place. If I were in their shoes, would I want to be photographed? If the answer is no, then the image is off limits.

5. Tips to Get You Started

Photographing strangers can be a little intimidating at first. Here are a few tips to ease you into street photography.

5.1 Shoot from a Distance

Until you are more comfortable getting close to your subjects, shoot from a bit farther away. I do not mean pull out your telephoto, though. Instead, look for environmental scenes with interesting characters and take a documentary approach. Shooting from across the street can make you feel more at ease.

5.2 Take Pictures of Buskers

Buskers are used to having their picture taken. However, busking is how they earn a living! Before you start to shoot, drop a couple of bucks into their hat, making sure they notice you doing so. Now you can shoot away to your heart’s content. Take your time, shoot from different angles and play with the light. If the entertainers have a card, take it and tell them you will send them some images when you are done.

5.3 Shoot From Behind Glass

Many novice street photographers have a fear of being confronted by their subjects. Try shooting into a building from the street. The safety of the window gives you a bit of perceived protection! Remember though, if you get caught, make sure to smile!

5.4 Photograph the Backs of People

Who says that you need to see your subject’s face? Shooting from the back is a great way to photograph without being seen. Look for characters wearing interesting clothing and hats.

5.5 Photograph Street Animals

Who doesn’t love a good shot of a dog or a cat? Furthermore, shooting street animals often leads to conversations with their owners, making an excellent segway into shooting a street portrait too! When photographing animals, don’t forget to get down low. A close, wide perspective makes for far more interesting shots.

6. What Makes a Good Street Photograph?

Right now social media is flooded with mediocre and subpar street photography. Just pointing your lens in the direction of a person on the street does not qualify as street photography. As in all photography, how you compose your image will make or break your photograph. A good street photo needs a clearly defined subject. All the rules (and I use that word loosely) of composition, such as rule of thirds, leading lines, use of negative space, symmetry, frames, etc. still hold. Try and tell a story with your images. Create photographs where the viewer pauses and asks questions. These are the signs of good street photography.

7. Ideas and Techniques

Below are a few ideas to get you started with street photography.

7.1 Set the Stage

I use this technique when I find an interesting background and good light. I take the time to watch people come and go and observe how the light hits them, or how a certain background element interacts with them. Once I understand the scene and know what I want to capture, I frame up my image. I pre-focus where I want my subject to be, and then I wait for the right person to enter my stage. Patience is key here. I don’t click the shutter button when just anyone walks by. I wait for the right person. Maybe they are wearing a fabulous hat, or their coat is flowing behind them. Resist the urge to fire at anything that moves. Be deliberate in what you capture.

7.2 Capture Silhouettes

Capturing silhouettes in street photography is a great way to anonymously capture subjects. Look for strong backlighting or a bright window to act as a background and wait for a subject to pass in front of it. Use your exposure compensation to underexpose your image or spot meter on the light source. Both these techniques will throw your subject into shadow while correctly exposing your background. Take care not to overlap the silhouetted elements in your frame so that you capture clearly defined subjects. And once again, be patient. Wait for interesting characters to walk into your image. Silhouettes can be a lot of fun, so experiment with this technique.

7.3 Use Contrasty Light

Most photographers tend to hang up their gear when the light is harsh. However, this is a great time to play with light and shadow in street photography. Look for pockets of light and observe how the light plays off people walking in and out of it. Look for pops of color coming out of the darkness. When you are shooting in these conditions, pay careful attention to your exposure. Use your exposure compensation to dial back a stop or two to ensure that your subject is correctly exposed as they step into the light.

7.4 Wait for the Decisive Moment

Henri Cartier-Bresson, the father of street photography, said in an interview with the Washington Post, “There is a creative fraction of a second when you are taking a picture. Your eye must see a composition or an expression that life itself offers you, and you must know with intuition when to click the camera. That is the moment the photographer is creative. Oop! The Moment! Once you miss it, it is gone forever.” Capturing the decisive moment takes a bit of luck, quick reaction time, and a good knowledge of your camera.

Typically, I set my camera to aperture priority. In addition, I use Auto ISO to make sure that my shutter speeds are fast enough. This way I know that if anything happens suddenly, that my camera will be ready. Capturing a subtle gesture, like a gaze or hand movement can be the difference between a good street photo and a great one.

7.5 The Right Way to Approach Strangers

A word of warning, making street portraits is addictive! I remember being so nervous when I made my first portrait of a stranger. But once I had the image I was on a natural high! I think I asked another half dozen strangers that afternoon if I could make their portrait!

The key to getting permission to take a stranger’s picture is flattery. Don’t go racing towards someone, camera waving, yelling, “Hey, can I take your picture?” No, approach them with your camera at your side. Tell them that you love their smile or the way their hair is being backlit in the afternoon sun. Talk to them and let them know that you are a street photographer documenting life in your town. Once you have established a rapport, then ask them, “Would you mind if I make your portrait?” I have found that by using this approach, nine times out of ten I get my shot.

Here are a couple of things to keep in mind when you are creating street portraits. Firstly, before approaching someone, make sure that you have your camera settings prepared. You do not want to be fumbling around with your camera when they say yes. Also, take your time. Once someone has given you permission, they are usually open to having several shots taken. If the light isn’t right, ask if they would mind moving a bit. And lastly, offer to send them an image. I keep my business cards with me for just that reason.

Taking street portraits is extremely rewarding and a great way to meet wonderful people. Give it a try, but remember my warning!

8. Conclusion

When you first venture into street photography, don’t get too hung up on the definition. Instead, record street life from your own unique perspective. Experiment with different focal lengths, until you find one that resonates with you. Play with light and how it illuminates your subjects. But most of all, have fun.

If you want to hone your photographic skills and are up to the challenge of capturing emotions, gestures, and moments in time that tell a story, then give this genre of photography a try. If you do, you will find that capturing life on the streets in ways that makes the everyday seem extraordinary is extremely rewarding. Additionally, you will find that your photographic skills improve! Consequently, the things that you learn shooting street can be applied across the other genres of photography that you like to shoot.