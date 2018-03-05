The Exposure Triangle – A Beginner’s Guide

For many starting out in photography, the relationship between aperture, shutter speed, and ISO can be confusing. To further muddy the water, the terms ‘stop’ and ‘f-stop’ are often used interchangeably but refer to different things. In this article, I would like to take some of the mystery out of these concepts by talking about the exposure triangle and why it is important to understand for those who are starting out. Please keep in mind that the concepts in this article are oversimplified to make it easy for beginners to understand, especially when it comes to ISO.
1) The Exposure Triangle
Aperture, shutter speed, and ISO make up the three sides of the exposure triangle. They work together to produce a photo that is properly exposed. If one variable changes, at least one of the others must also change to maintain the correct exposure. For more information on this topic, you may which to check out our detailed summary of exposure.
2) Stop!
Before we go too far, let’s start our discussion by talking about a stop of light. Understanding what a stop is is key to understanding the exposure triangle. In photography, a stop refers to the doubling or halving of the amount of light that makes up an exposure. Each photo that we take requires a certain quantity of light to expose it correctly. Adding a stop of light by doubling the exposure will brighten an underexposed image. Conversely, decreasing an exposure by one stop (halving the amount of light) will darken an overexposed image.
So how do you add or take away a stop of light? To do this, we need to change the aperture, shutter speed, and/or ISO. Let us look at each of these individually.
3) Shutter Speed
Shutter speed is the length of time light is allowed to hit the sensor. It is measured in seconds. Shutter speed is probably the easiest of the exposure triangle sides to understand. To double the amount of light, we need to double the length of the exposure. For example, moving from a shutter speed of 1⁄60 s to 1⁄30 s will add a stop of light because the shutter will remain open twice as long. Changing from a shutter speed of 1s to 1/8 s will decrease the exposure by three stops. Why? From 1s to 1⁄2 s is one stop. Then 1⁄2 s to 1⁄4 s is another stop. Finally, 1⁄4 s to 1⁄8 s is a further halving of the time the shutter remains open or the third stop.
4) Aperture
Aperture refers to the size of the circular hole in the lens that lets in light. The bigger the hole, the more light that reaches the sensor. In fact, each time you double the area of that opening, you double the amount of light or increase the exposure by one stop. On the other hand, if you half the area of the opening, you half the amount of light hitting the sensor. And you guessed it; that will decrease the exposure by one stop.
Now without getting too technical, an f-stop is a ratio that relates to the size of that opening. Mathematically it is equal to the focal length of the lens divided by the diameter of the lens. At first glance the values on the f-stop scale are confusing. The numbers don’t seem to make any sense. Why do small values correspond to larger openings and vice versa? For a simple explanation, keep reading.
To understand why large f-stop numbers refer to small openings and small f-stop numbers refer to large openings requires a bit of math. Don’t worry; I will try and keep it simple. If you take the ratio I mentioned above:
f-stop = focal length/diameter
and rearrange it for diameter, you get:
diameter = focal length/f-stop
What this means is that for any given focal length, we can calculate the diameter of the aperture by dividing the focal length by the f-stop value. But when you divide a given focal length by a large f-stop number, the result is a small diameter. Therefore, the area of the opening is small. Conversely, if you divide the same focal length by a small f-stop number, you get a large diameter. And a large diameter means a bigger area and more light passing through the opening.
Also, it turns out that to double the area of the opening, the f-stop needs to be divided by the square root of two (1.414). That is why the f-stops are not nice round numbers. To half the area, the f-stop needs to be multiplied by the square root of two.
If you are so inclined, prove this to yourself with a little geometry. Remember that the area of a circle is:
Area = (π/4)diameter2
Try calculating the area of the aperture for a lens with a 50mm focal length using different f-stop values. As you move up the f-stop scale, you should see the areas doubling.
5) ISO
The final variable in the exposure triangle is ISO. You can think of ISO as the sensitivity of the digital sensor (although it is a lot more complicated than that). Higher values of ISO mean that the sensor does not need to collect as much light to make a correct exposure. Low ISO values mean that the sensor will have to gather more light to make the exposure.
Here is the ISO scale. Like shutter speed, this scale is easy to understand. Doubling the ISO equates to a one stop increase in exposure. Halving the ISO leads to a reduction of the exposure by one stop.
6) The Bucket Analogy
For any photograph, there is only one mathematically correct exposure. However, there are hundreds of combinations of aperture, shutter speed and ISO that can be used to create that exposure. The combination we choose depends on what our artistic vision for that image is. For now, let’s just look at how the three variables in the exposure triangle work together. In my next article, I will talk about how to use aperture, shutter speed, and ISO artistically.
For any given exposure, if one of the three variables change, you must adjust one (or both) of the others in the opposite direction. For example, if you decided to decrease your shutter speed by two stops, you will need to increase your aperture or ISO by two stops. You could also change both aperture and ISO by one stop with the same effect.
As another example, say you increased your ISO by four stops. Then you would need an equivalent decrease of four stops in aperture or shutter speed (or a combination of the two).
So lets put it all together using an analogy. Instead of light, let’s talk rain. Specifically filling up buckets with rain water. The exposure will be the total amount of water collected. Let’s say our ‘exposure’ is one gallon.
In this analogy, ‘shutter speed’ is the length of time we leave the bucket outside in the rain to fill up. How hard it is raining is our ‘aperture.’ A downpour would be a wide open aperture (large opening, small f-stop number) while a light sprinkle would equate to a tiny aperture (small opening, large f-stop value).
Finally, the width of the bucket represents ‘ISO.’ Now, all our buckets have to measure one gallon to collect the correct ‘exposure.’ However, a very shallow, wide bucket (think very sensitive, high ISO) will fill up much faster than a tall, skinny bucket (low ISO).
There are many scenarios which will collect our one-gallon ‘exposure.’ To make things a bit easier, we will fix one variable, and let the other two change. Let’s start by fixing ISO. If we have two buckets that are the same shape, we could put one out in a downpour for a short length of time to collect one gallon. Or, we could put the other out for a long time during a light sprinkle to collect that same gallon of water. However, if we put the bucket out for a long time in a downpour, we would over expose our image. Water would be spilling out onto the ground! Conversely, putting the bucket out in a light sprinkle for a short length of time would not fill up the bucket. Our bucket would be under exposed.
Here is another scenario. This time lets assume that there is a steady rain. If we have a wide bucket, we won’t need to leave it out for long to collect a gallon of rain. However, if we put out a skinny, tall one-gallon bucket in the same rain, it will take much longer to fill the bucket up.
Lastly, let’s fix the time we leave the buckets outside. To collect one gallon of water we could put the wide, shallow bucket out in a light rain. Or, we could put the tall, skinny bucket out in a downpour for the same time to collect exactly one gallon of rain water.
As you can see, there are lots of combinations of ‘shutter speed,’ ‘aperture’ and ‘ISO’ that yield one gallon of ‘exposure.’ Is one combination better than another? Well, that depends on how you want your photograph to look. What is important is the understanding that if you increase or decrease one variable in the exposure triangle by a number of stops, you must make up for that by decreasing or increasing one of the others (or a combination of the others) by an equal number of stops.
7) Conclusion
A stop is the doubling or halving of the light that makes up an exposure. We can add or subtract stops by changing the aperture, shutter speed, or ISO. So the next time someone tells you that you need to increase your exposure by a couple of stops, you will hopefully know what they mean and how to do it.
I hope you found this article useful. If you have any questions, please feel free to ask in the comments section below.
Should 16000, 32000 and 64000 be 1600, 3200 and 6400?
Michael, thanks for noticing that – I am sure Elizabeth will re-upload a fixed image with the correct values on the graph. Looks like it was a typo.
My bad! Thanks, Michael, it was a typo and it is fixed. I appreciate your good eyes!
one point confuses me….say in aperature priority …….you set your aperture…….now the camera can set exposure by means of the speed and/or ISO… how is this trade off determined??????? and if you are displeased at one or the other…….what is the mechanism involved……you change one and the camera automatically compensates the other?
also….say I add one stop with +1 stop compensation on exposure compensation…..the 3 values stay the same? then where is this 4th side of the now rectangle coming frm?????????
I’m assuming that you are using auto-iso, otherwise you manually set it to whatever you want and the only thing that the camera will be able to change will be the speed. If using auto-iso, you set the bottom speed (say 1/60) and the maximum iso (say 6400). The camera will try to adjust the speed first and if 1/60 is still not slow enough to capture the light coming in, then it will start increasing the iso. If it reaches the maximum iso and it’s still not enough light, it will ignore the speed boundary and start dropping to 1/30 and so on. I’ve never seen it break the ISO limit, though, but I may be mistaken.
much thanks!
Hi, Billy,
When in the aperture priority mode, I am usually visually assessing the light and the object, and make a decision what f-stop number I want to use (the ISO is set to the lowest number).
Then I evaluate the resulting shutter speed, and make decision if that particular shutter speed is going to produces a sharp and not-shaken image.
If the shutter speed is too slow (for Olympus OMD-EM 1 it would be about 1/10 secs for not-moving object), I either open up the diaphragm or increase the ISO.
There are several rules of thumb to remember:
1. wider aperture will give shallower DOF and might affect the sharpness (depends on the lens)
2. longer shutter speeds will affect sharpness and may produce motion blur
3. higher ISO has less DR and higher noise
One needs to find a suitable compromise for was individual situation. That is why knowing this exposure triangle is important.
Hope this helps.
Val
Your 3. is incorrect. Higher ISO results in same or less noise, all else being equal. Check it for yourself, and you will see.
Mehdi,
You replied to Val: “Your 3. is incorrect. Higher ISO results in same or less noise, all else being equal. Check it for yourself, and you will see.”
Your statement is, perhaps, technically correct, but only because: you included the clause “, all else being equal.”; and you failed to state your precise usage of the multiply-defined technical term “noise”.
Val’s statement “3. higher ISO has less DR and higher noise”, taken within the context of Val’s comment, *is* technically correct at the practical level — for photographers who range from beginners through to experts.
I have previously said to you: “It seems from your comments thus far that you either failed to read the title of Elizabeth’s article, or you failed to comprehend the purpose of it. The title is: The Exposure Triangle – A Beginner’s Guide.”
Tom Witteman has previously said to you: “Please leave this thread alone – it says ‘A Beginner’s Guide’ for a reason.”
You have claimed: “I’m an EE, designing cameras. That is, I know first hand that triangle model is totally wrong.”
You have also claimed: “125cl maps to 2 litres, 8x.”. When I corrected your claim, you replied: “You right! Not mL, my bad.” Even if you’d mistaken cl for ml, it was the value “2” in your comment that was the obvious abject nonsense: neither 125 cl nor 125 ml, maps to 2 litres; nor 2 of anything else — for goodness’ sake!
I have provided scientific rebuttals of your comments on Elizabeth’s article. All you’ve managed thus far is to provide a string of logical fallacies and wilful obscurantism, including:
“For the readers, I can’t help but notice that my opponent failed to mention expertise in the field that logically be the most important one here, that is to say photography. I applaud him for his honesty, because photography is not about equivalent photos, it is about better photos. You can also see how he failed to address my arguments, instead attempting to steer attention away from the topic at hand.”
I have addressed your arguments, including your ridiculous argument to which you were specifically referring: see comment 3.1.1.2.2.2.1.1.
I eagerly await reading a guest article, submitted by you to Photography Life, that properly explains the correct method for teaching beginners how best to remember the relationships between the variables: f-number; shutter speed; and ISO — in practical real-world scenarios, rather than in the 2D domain of photographing test charts in a studio environment.
Put up or shut up.
Beginners do not need fake objects. The “Exposure Triangle” is just such an object. You can’t explain things correctly and resort to disinformation – your fault, not mine.
It was funny to read your rebuttal of your own rebuttal.
Should Val need any help in testing what I said, he will ask me. You, on the other hand, are just a populist, a pretender, and a stalker, suffering from Dunning-Kruger.
The ISO control also controls the sensitivity of the camera’s meter, therefore, increasing the ISO sensitivity reduces the exposure, which reduces the signal-to-noise ratio of the image. Hence Val’s statement is correct:
“3. higher ISO has less DR and higher noise”
www.photonstophotos.net/Chart…M-D%20E-M1
ISO control does not control the sensitivity of the in-camera meter. We simply shift the zero, also with cameras that use image-taking sensor for exposure metering. You do not understand what sensitivity is, to boot.
“Higher ISO” does not always “has” less dynamic range. Not all ISO speed implementations clip the highlights. Even with the same camera, implementation of ISO speed may change depending on the ISO setting and some other settings. Moreover, with certain Fujifilm cameras one can get dynamic range of 400% only if one sets his camera to higher ISO settings. It was discussed, pay attention.
ISO speed in a camera is just an input-to-output mapping, to reduce (yes, again and again, reduce, reduce!) noise and the need in extreme corrections while converting from raw to presentation-level full-color bitmap.
Stop with the tales like “higher ISO … has higher noise”. The Emperor has no clothes. Lower exposure has higher noise, all else equal.
The truth is very simple and worth for everybody to know, starting right from the very entry, beginner’s level: exposure first, as hot as possible; ISO setting after. Before resorting to higher ISO settings, get the maximize the exposure. You have it in reverse, putting ISO setting in front of the exposure (“increasing the ISO sensitivity reduces the exposure”, your own words).
Mehdi wrote: “ISO control does not control the sensitivity of the in-camera meter.”
LOL!
As for the second part of your question, if you’re in aperture mode, the compensation will affect the aperture. So if you’re shooting at say f/8, +1 will change it to f/5.6 if I’m not mistaken. I don’t use speed mode much but I imagine that it will be the same mechanism, affecting speed instead of aperture.
again, much thanks.. you should copyright this….I think its the first time this was ever put down on paper. have a good weekend
I’m sorry, but the above answer is incorrect:
In A priority mode, you choose the aperture, and the camera will set shutter speed (and optionally ISO) accordingly. Dialing +1 exp compensation whilst in this mode will result in the camera doubling the time the shutter is open (say go from 1/500 to 1/250), or double the ISO if you enabled auto-ISO.
That’s the whole point of Aperture mode: you prioritise a chosen aperture (in the same way as, in Shutter priority mode, you decide on a exact amount of time you want the shutter to open), so the camera will respect that.
Thanks for your comments Billy. And Gabe’s first explanation is spot on. Before auto ISO, you fixed two of the three variables before taking the shot. First, you set an ISO. Then if you chose aperture priority, you would set the aperture. The camera would then determine the correct shutter speed. Another scenario is that you set the ISO. Then select shutter priority, and set a shutter speed. The camera would then calculate the correct aperture to use. In most situations, this works great. Where it struggles is under certain tricky lighting conditions. For example, shooting a person against a bright background like snow or sand. Or the opposite, shooting a bride against a dark background. In both these cases, the camera’s exposure meter can be fooled by the lighting and either under expose or over expose respectively. When this happens, you use your exposure compensation dial to add or subtract a stop or two of light. As Pieter said, if you are in aperture priority and you use your exposure compensation, it is the shutter speed that the camera will change. Likewise, in shutter priority, the camera would change the aperture if you adjust the exposure with the compensation dial.
Many newer cameras have an auto ISO setting. Here ISO changes depending on the boundaries you set. In most cases, you set the uppermost ISO that you are comfortable with and the slowest shutter speed you would like to achieve. Then in aperture priority, you select your desired aperture. The camera will then try and use the lowest ISO possible to maintain a shutter speed at or above what you chose in your auto ISO settings. As Gabe said, if it is not possible to achieve your chosen slowest shutter speed, it will automatically raise the ISO until that speed can be met. If it reaches your upper ISO bound, it will then start dropping the shutter speed below your target so that a correctly exposed picture can be taken.
A third option that is available with some cameras is to set up auto ISO, and then put the camera in manual mode. Here you would fix both an aperture and a shutter speed. The meter would then pick the appropriate ISO without changing your set shutter speed and aperture. This is handy in situations where you want a certain depth of field and a fast shutter speed. If you are not concerned about noise, this can work well. Not all cameras work this way, though.
Let me know if this makes sense. Thanks again for your comments.
This is undoubtedly the basis that every aspiring photographer needs master to be in control of their photography. However…
Once the “exposure” triangle has become second nature, it is very important for modern photographers to realize that the ISO setting does not have an effect on the total exposure – changing ISO doesn’t change the number of photons that excite the sensor! Simply put, the ISO setting merely determines how the signal is processed (/brightened) before being stored in the RAW/jpeg file.
For the ambitious digital-photographer that wants to get the best image quality out of their camera, it is necessary to investigate things like “iso invariance“, “exposure to the right (ETTR)“, and the various sources of noise in digital photography.
In auto exposure mode changing ISO does change the exposure and consequently the number of photons. ISO 200 1/30 f/5.6 is an exposure different from ISO 400 1/60 f/5.6; while triangular thinking suggests it is the same.
Mehdi, sure you can look at it like that, and as I noted it’s a good way for aspiring photographers to come to grips with “exposure”. However, for optimal image quality, a modern photographer needs to know that adhering to the “exposure triangle” does not always give the best result.
An example. Imagine that you are shooting a landscape in twilight and you forgot your tripod. Let’s say you’re shooting with a 20mm lens, that you know from experience you can hand-hold up to a shutter speed of 1/30 of a second and is sharp across the frame at f/4. Those two settings, and nothing else, determine the total amount of photons hitting the sensor(*). Now, what ISO do you select? Imagine that auto-ISO suggests a value of ISO 3200. Do you trust auto-exposure and select this one? If you shoot in jpeg, or in raw on an older camera, then I’d say yes. However, if you have a recent camera, chances are good that your camera is close to iso-invariant, which means that you can obtain better results (same noise level but larger dynamic range) by selecting an ISO of ~400-1600 (depending on the camera model), followed by brightening in your RAW converter.
(*) As you probably know this is a simplification as well – the f-stop is a theoretical value whereas the light that really reaches the sensor depends also on the transparency of the lens (~T-stop). Also, while “exposure” is the same for a given combination of shutter speed and aperture (and ISO if you insist) on different sensor sizes, a larger sensor equates to a larger physical aperture, which in effect means more photons reach the sensor. This improves the signal over noise ratio, which is the reason a larger sensor generally equates to better image quality. All of this goes beyond the “exposure triangle”, and is invaluable knowledge for any aspiring photographer.
Mehdi, I just see your posts below and see that you covered much of the same as I did. Still, our conversation might be interesting to other people…
Lots of older cameras are ISO-less, just the read noise is high. In the scenario like you described I’m shooting a series of short hand-holdable exposures at base ISO and stack them, current software does it well.
I’m an EE, designing cameras. That is, I know first hand that triangle model is totally wrong.
Oh yes, if the subject allows for it, stacking to increase signal/noise is always a good idea! I’m no engineer, but as a scientist I’ve often used the exact same principle to obtain good data, and as a photographer I’ve dabbled a bit in astrophotography, where stacking is a must.
By the way, I really liked your comment below: “What you guys here call high ISO noise is simply noise caused by low exposure”. That line sums up the core of it all, and is so often misunderstood that it should be repeated over and over again.
Our customers often ask, why can’t you build cameras with lower base ISO. The answer is quite simple, we need to keep reasonably high gain to reduce noise. What we suggest to customers is taking a series of shots at base ISO and stacking them, like it is in Kodak implementation of ISO 6.
Greg V,
You wrote: “… a larger sensor equates to a larger physical aperture, which in effect means more photons reach the sensor. This improves the signal over noise ratio, which is the reason a larger sensor generally equates to better image quality. All of this goes beyond the ‘exposure triangle’, and is invaluable knowledge for any aspiring photographer.”
Using the same focal length, at the same f-number and shutter speed, increases the field of view as the sensor size is increased. More of the scene is captured by a larger sensor therefore the total number of photons it captures from the scene is likely to increase, however, this is not comparing like-for-like images captured by different formats.
Consider a black cat that is sitting on snow and we photograph the cat plus some of the surrounding snow:
1. The total number of photons captured from the cat by the image sensor, during its exposure, *does not increase* as the sensor size is increased.
2. The total number of photons captured from the *snow* by the image sensor, during its exposure, *does* increase as the sensor size is increased.
But, item 2 is a non sequitur because the photon shot noise signal-to-noise ratio of the cat (and each of its identifiable features) — which is the subject of our image — remains constant as the sensor size is increased.
Let’s consider your example of shooting “a landscape in twilight and you forgot your tripod…”:
Sensor = 36×24 mm
f = 20 mm
f-number = 4
entrance pupil diameter = 5 mm (which determines the perceived depth of field)
shutter speed = 1/30 second
Auto-ISO suggests ISO 3,200
To test your claim that “a larger sensor generally equates to better image quality”, let’s use a sensor with a crop factor of 2 (similar to a Four Thirds System camera) that must render an image that is identical to the above FX format camera:
Sensor = 18×12 mm
f = 10 mm (to yield an identical angle of view)
f-number = 2 (to yield and identical 5 mm diameter entrance pupil)
shutter speed = 1/30 second (to yield an identical level of motion blur)
Auto-ISO (using an identical metering algorithm to the FX camera) will suggest 3,200/4 = ISO 800.
Your claim that “a larger sensor generally equates to better image quality” just happens to be true in outlying special cases, but generally speaking, the disadvantages of large sensors outweighs their special-case advantages.
Further reading:
photographylife.com/senso…quivalence
Pete, what you say is not wrong, but you misinterpreted what I meant by losing yourself in equivalency.
I said that “while exposure is the same for a given combination of shutter speed and aperture on different sensor sizes, a larger sensor equates to a larger physical aperture”. To break it down for you:
– “exposure” is determined by “shutter speed” and “aperture”
– the “aperture” I loosely referred to here is the f-number
– for the same f-number, a larger sensor equates to a larger *physical clear aperture*, resulting in a higher photon density reaching the sensor.
Sure you can throw equivalency in the mix to muddle the discussion, but just imagine you are aiming at a blue sky straight overhead. Do you still contest that for the same exposure (shutter speed + f-number), a larger sensor size equates a higher photon density on the sensor than for a smaller sensor?
Erratum: I should have said “higher photon density when the resulting images are viewed at the same size”…
Greg, Let’s use standard scientific terms instead of your woolly definitions.
Luminous exposure Hv = Ev·t lux seconds, where Ev is the illuminance of the sensor in lux.
Radiant exposure He = Ee·t joules/m², where Ee is the irradiance [aka flux density] of the sensor in watts/m².
t = the exposure duration in seconds [the shutter open time].
The values of Ev and Ee are dependent on the lens T-stop, but for simplicity we’ll assume that its T-stop is equal to the f-number.
NOTE: Ee *is* the flux density, whether you are talking in terms of watts or photon flux density.
You wrote: “– for the same f-number, a larger sensor equates to a larger *physical clear aperture*, resulting in a higher photon density reaching the sensor.”
No, it doesn’t. The only ways to increase the image photon flux density of each object within the scene that is being photographed are: use a lower f-number; increase the illumination of the scene. The sensor size has nothing whatsoever to do with it.
We photograph a scene in which we have placed an 18% grey card, using a 20 mm lens set to f/4 and a shutter speed of 1/30 second. Changing the size of the sensor does not and cannot change the image photon flux density of the grey card. Likewise, when using a given f-number, changing the focal length of the lens does not and cannot change the image photon flux density of the grey card.
Now, if we use a sensor that’s linearly half the size, and we use a 10 mm lens to obtain the same angle of view: if we set the lens to f/4 then the image photon flux density of the grey card is the same as before, BUT the depth of field will be much greater, and the level of diffraction — as a percentage of the sensor diagonal and the print diagonal — will be double. As I stated previously, this is not comparing like-for-like.
The whole purpose of using the f-number instead of the lens aperture [the diameter of the lens entrance pupil] is to provide us with the convenience of the exposure being independent of lens focal length. The problem with using the f-number instead of the aperture is that it totally confuses those who do not properly understand the science that underpins imaging and format equivalence.
First note: I already mentioned T-stop vs F-number in the comment you first replied to.
Secondly: I know I didn’t do a good job with terminologies…
Finally:
You keep on changing the boundary conditions and dragging in complications that are muddling the point.
“Now, if we use a sensor that’s linearly half the size, and we use a 10 mm lens to obtain the same angle of view: if we set the lens to f/4 then the image photon flux density of the grey card is the same as before”
See Mehdi’s point below…
By your “logic”, a modern day smartphone camera should produce equal image quality as a same-generation FF camera sporting a lens with an identical field-of-view and f-number. Right? (extreme-case thinking always helps in these cases) Or will you bring up DoF and diffraction again to explain why that tiny lens doesn’t let through as much light as the FF lens, instead of the physical aperture? Bring on that circle of confusion if you must, but I will bow out here.
I strongly suggest:
1. that you need to thoroughly understand the relevant geometry and science BEFORE you attempt to refute optical physics;
2. that you need to thoroughly understand why “shooting the messenger” is a logical fallicy;
3. that you need to thoroughly understand the meaning of Hitchens’s epistemological razor: “That which can be asserted without evidence can also be dismissed without evidence.”
If you or anyone else persists in posting pseudoscientific assertions and other BS then I shall persist in debunking it.
If you have any genuine technical questions that you would like me to answer then I shall try my best to answer them.
When replies to my comments include such things as “You keep on changing the boundary conditions and dragging in complications that are muddling the point” and “By your ‘logic’…” I learnt ages ago that the commentator is very unlikely to be interested in learning anything.
Maybe to give it a little more thought.
Suppose the pixel densities for the smaller and larger sensors are the same, quantum efficiency is the same, and pixel-level exposure is the same. Subject occupies 30% of the frame. With larger sensor we have more pixels on the target, and more integral light on the target. Result is better, same as it is with film.
What you called outlying special cases is bread and butter of commercial photography, landscapes, studio, shooting on location.
Spot on, Mehdi.
“What you called outlying special cases is bread and butter of commercial photography, landscapes, studio, shooting on location.”
It seems from your comments thus far that you either failed to read the title of Elizabeth’s article, or you failed to comprehend the purpose of it. The title is: The Exposure Triangle – A Beginner’s Guide.
From the perspective of beginners, the “bread and butter of commercial photography, landscapes, studio, shooting on location” would seem to adequately qualify as being “outlying special cases”.
However, the vast majority of “bread and butter” photographers have not learnt optical physics — let alone acquired an in-depth understanding of it from first principles — because they don’t need to understand it in order to produce wonderful photographs.
My fields of expertise just happen to include many aspects of optical physics and quantum mechanics. But by far my most annoying area of expertise is my ability to scientifically challenge the commentators on this website who post: urban myths; pseudoscience; anti-science; and other forms of BS.
I’m going to take a page out of Mark Twain’s book and not submit to the level of discussion offered.
For the readers, I can’t help but notice that my opponent failed to mention expertise in the field that logically be the most important one here, that is to say photography. I applaud him for his honesty, because photography is not about equivalent photos, it is about better photos. You can also see how he failed to address my arguments, instead attempting to steer attention away from the topic at hand.
I shall address your example:
“Suppose the pixel densities for the smaller and larger sensors are the same, quantum efficiency is the same, and pixel-level exposure is the same. Subject occupies 30% of the frame. With larger sensor we have more pixels on the target, and more integral light on the target. Result is better, same as it is with film.”
Sensor A (smaller sensor)
size = 18×12 mm
Fa = 50 mm (lens focal length)
Na = f/4 (f-number)
t = 1/125 second
Sensor B (larger sensor)
size = 36×24 mm
Fb = 100 mm (scaled with the sensor diagonal)
Nb = f/4 (for same exposure)
t = 1/125 second (for same exposure and level of motion blur)
Let’s suppose the subject is at a distance of 2 metres. We make a 12×8 inch print from each sensor and view them from the same distance.
Depth of field using CoC = 15 um for A; 30 um for B:
DoF A = 171 mm in front; 195 mm behind the subject.
DoF B = 88 mm in front; 94 mm behind.
Also, the level of diffraction (resulting from f/4) in print A will be twice that of print B because the diagonal of Sensor A if half that of Sensor B.
When the exposure remains constant (fixed f-number and shutter speed), as the sensor/film size increases:
1. The DoF reduces;
2. Diffraction reduces.
Hopefully, you now understand why your example is a ridiculous comparison.
Pete, the point that Mehdi and I have been making from the beginning is this and this alone:
www.dpreview.com/artic…s-on-noise
(the comparison images speak for themselves if you don’t want to read the entire text)
The efects of different sensor sizes on optical characteristics (at identical FoV and exposure) is another discussion, and it’s up to the photographer to weigh their options to decide the right tool for them.
Greg,
Thanks for the link. I’d guessed that you and Mehdi were probably using the ‘total light’ argument. I’m very familiar with it.
The argument boils down to: If we reduce the depth of field (by using a larger entrance pupil diameter) then we improve the overall photon shot noise signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) arriving at the sensor. All the meandering stuff about pixel densities and quantum efficiency are red herrings: wilful obscurantism deployed to create True Believers in the “bigger is better” meme.
No offence intended. There are indeed valid reasons why larger sensors can yield much better performance in some scenarios. Perhaps the most compelling examples are space telescopes. Also, 6×7 cm medium format film can deliver circa 200 megapixels when scanned.
In a studio environment in which nothing moves and the subject has no depth — e.g., a colour test chart — the overall photon shot noise SNR at the image plane increases with the square root of the total number of photons that arrive while the shutter is open. The exposure is a red herring because it is a derived parameter (exposure energy density); it is not the determinant variable (which is the total exposure energy). This is one of the special cases I was referring to previously. For a given f-number, using a slower shutter speed will increase the SNR; for a given shutter speed; using a lower f-number will likewise increase the SNR. There is nothing in the scene being imaged that requires either a minimum shutter speed or a specified depth of field. This scenario is simple 2D imaging.
A camera lens captures the scene via its entrance pupil and projects it onto the film/sensor from its exit pupil — as does a pinhole camera. Think of a film projector: moving the projector further away from the screen increases the size of the image, it also reduces the image brightness. The total amount of light (measured in either watts, or photons per second) reaching the screen remains constant with distance. To maintain the same brightness as the distance increases, we have to increase the power output of the projector lamp or use a lens with a larger entrance pupil diameter. If both the film and the screen are perfectly flat, and the lens is optically perfect, then using a larger entrance pupil would be okay. But, films cannot be held perfectly flat and optics have field curvature and other distortions, which places a practical upper limit on the entrance pupil diameter.
NB: The fastest theoretical f-number of a lens that is working in air is f/0.5 (numerical aperture NAi = 1.0). This is the actual reason why decreasing sensor size beyond a certain point puts them at a disadvantage for shallow depth of field / low-light photography applications. It’s fully explained by optical physics; the ‘total light’ red herrings are aimed at those who don’t understand the optical physics and the associated geometry of imaging and projection.
For photographers who are interested in photographing the real world, rather than 2D test charts, the real world is four dimensional space-time: the 2D x- and y-axes (horizontal and vertical); the z-axis (depth/distance); and the t-axis (time).
In many, if not most, photography scenarios the z-axis is important due to its effect on percieved depth of field; and the t-axis is important due to camera shake and/or objects that are moving within the scene. For a given scene perspective and field of view: the z-axis considerations determine the diameter of the lens entrance pupil — its aperture (D), not its f-number (N) — that must be used; and the t-axis considerations determine the slowest shutter speed (the maximum shutter open time). The total light power from the scene, within the chosen field of view, that is flowing through the entrance pupil is projected onto the sensor. Doubling the linear size of the sensor requires placing the lens exit pupil at twice the distance from the sensor, which is achieved by doubling the focal length of the lens (f). The required f-number = D/f therefore, as expected, the exposure (joules/m² or photons/m²) reduces as the the sensor area increases; the total light energy captured (measured in joules or photons) is independent of the sensor area.
Sorry for such a long explanation, but it is extremely important to understand that using a larger film/sensor does not, and cannot, capture more total light than a small film/sensor when photographing practical 4D space-time scenarios. The caveat being the f/0.5 f-number limit. The total amount of light that can be captured in these scenarios depends entirely upon the scene illumination and the reflectance of the objects within the scene — hence the need to increase the ISO, or the post-capture amplification, as the light level reduces; or by using artificial lighting to illuminate the scene.
Those who’ve used 8×10 inch and 6×7 cm film cameras to photograph landscapes etc. fully understand why the range of f-numbers on these lenses is vastly different from the range of f-numbers provided on 135 (FX) format lenses :-)
One needs to see light, pardon the pun.
Apologies for my typo in comment 3.1.1.2.2.2.1.1.1.1: “The required f-number = D/f …”
The required f-number does, of course, = f/D. Doh!
Thanks, Greg, you have brought up some great points that many of our more advanced photographers will be interested in. Thanks for the link.
You’re welcome, Elizabeth, and I’m glad you took the additional discussion as a positive.
So, how to use that triangle?
Hi KL. The triangle is used to show that shutter speed, aperture, and ISO are related. These three variables each play a part in how your exposure is created. The triangle is just a way to visualize that the three are linked, if one changes, at least one of the others has to change to maintain the correct exposure. Thank you for taking the time to comment.
Thank you for the article. I’m a little hazy on your bucket analogy. It’s easier for me to picture:
rain = Light (drizzle is dark and downpour is bright sun)
bucket size = Aperture
time the buckets are out = Shutter Speed
amount of buckets = ISO
Analogies are never perfect, but if you want to stick with rain-to-bucket, I’d say:
light≈rain
aperture≈the diameter of the funnel with which you gather the rainwater
shutter speed≈the amount of time during which you collect
ISO≈how much rain needs to be in your bucket for you to say it’s full (if there’s only a light drizzle, you’re content with say 125cl (ISO800); in a downpour you want the easy full 10 litres (ISO100)
125cl maps to 2 litres, 8x.
125 cl (125 centilitres) = 1.25 litres. Times 8 = 10 litres.
You right! Not mL, my bad.
ISO does not change the number of buckets. It may change the volume of bucket, but only to decrease noise. Mostly, what ISO changes is mapping from the number of captured photons to the numbers in raw. Think of ISO as of brightness control of sorts (an audio analogy would be volume control, or, even better, recording level control). ISO does not change sensor sensitivity, for all practical purposes it may change three things – shadow noise (ISO up, shadow noise down), clipping (ISO up, clipping point down), and the magnitude of the output.
Mehdi, that’s interesting you used the audio analogy as I am a recording engineer! I don’t know much about camera sensors but since I starting shooting this year (D7000) raising the ISO felt just like post-record gain. Adding more noise, lowering headroom and generally more ratty looking. In audio, you can capture a hi-fi, low noise, beautiful recording of a quiet source using a low noise mic and a high voltage preamp. Does this exist for cameras? My camera is particularly noisy but how do the high end cameras achieve low noise at high ISO? Is it voltage? pixel size? noise reduction?
If I make an image at ISO400 or 800 and then shoot the same thing underexposed at ISO100 then brighten in post processing, it doesn’t look the same.
It is post-recording gain (implementations differ, may be mixed analog + digital, maybe even pure digital). Yes, it clips the headroom, as the number of output bits is fixed. Amplifier does not add much clarity if the signal is low to begin with, signal is amplified with noise, making noise more pronounced. The key to low noise in photography is highest possible exposure (that is our signal, as determined by the light in the scene, exposure time, and lens light transmission, T-stop, T for transmission), without overloading. Exposure does not include ISO, of course, as ISO is applied after the exposure is finished.
D7000 is nearly ISO-less camera, for better or for worse. That is, SNR does not drop with ISO going up. With a decent converter, you can adjust ISO in processing (they call the slider ‘Exposure’, for some reason, as if we can adjust exposure after the fact), and have no noise penalty, but preserve the highlights which are otherwise clipped.
The noise on photosensitive material is mostly shot noise (the one discovered by Walter Schottky) – en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shot_noise and it is square root of the signal, as usual. Minus 2 stops of exposure thus produces +1 stop of shot noise. So our low noise mic idea does not exactly work here – the light the sensor captures is already mixed with a lot of noise.
There are several versions of the “bucket” analogy Adam. Some use rain, others use taps and flow. As long as you understand that the aperture, shutter speed, and ISO are related, that is what is important.
Hi Elizabeth,
ISO is not related to aperture or shutter. It is a separate control. ISO just pushes the result of the exposure, with the obvious penalties of clipping highlights and making noise more visible. What you guys here call high ISO noise is simply noise caused by low exposure. If exposure stays but ISO is pushed shadow noise in a properly designed camera goes down, worst case it stays the same.
Nice article you wrote there, Elizabeth. Loved your analogy with the buckets and rain, though I believe I’ve read that before …..
So, what’s next on your “bucket” list ??? ?
Glad you enjoyed it, Johnny. Yes, there are several versions of the bucket analogy out there. I find that when I teach to students that are just starting out, having something non-technical helps them understand what is really a complicated topic. As for my “bucket” list, as long as I have my camera with me, I am happy!
Very Good article! What is good to have in your shirt pocket is a chart showing Shutter Speed 1/8000 to 2 minutes, f/stop .9 to 40, ISO 25 to 409600 marked in steps of 1/3 or 1/2 whatever your camera is set at. Learn to use the bracketing mode of your camera like Canon/Nikon (normal) let you do 3 frames +/- 2ev (Nikon also 5 frames at +/- 1 ev) or the new Sony’s A7s, A7sm2, A7rm2 let you do 5 frames at +/- 3 ev Or the Promote Control 45 shots at whatever +/- ev you want. The point is set your camera in all A/S/ISO and manual but look at the dark to bright images changing the center point from -5 ev to + 5 ev (Changed in menu) in daylight and at night. Just seeing the difference in shots you learn so much.
Like shooting the moon to focus on it you need both SS and ISO (norm 125 both) the same and brightness with f/# and adjusting both SS/ISO up/down together you see the image or bracketed images do not change just the speed of capture freezing motion of clouds to blurring clouds but moon will be clear and sharp if bracketing make the focused shot your darkest. Or just use a Moon globe/light shade in your house/garage.
The knowledge gained playing with all SS/ISO/f/# in all modes (on digital cameras [WOW]) help in the field when an image is a little too dark or bright or adding blur to movement.
Also using a high f/# 20 and up you will see the dirt on you sensor better! is why most never go up beyond f/16 BUT depth of field is stretched out close to far, another subject for another time, but a reason for going that narrow and to see how dark to bright just that adjustment makes!!!!!
You have to play to learn and digital is so wonderful for that and what ever level you are a yearly refresher never hurts!!!
Thanks for sharing your tips, Edwin. And, I’m glad you enjoyed the article.
A very basic question: when you say that every photo has only 1 mathematical exposure, how do we find it? The rest in terms of deviating thru ISO, Aperture, time becomes evident once we understand the concept of exposure.
Thank you for your comment, Venkat. Your camera’s exposure meter will, for the most part, do that calculating for you. Sometimes in tricky light, like backlighting, it has trouble. For the most part, though, it does a great job. What you need to decide before you take the photo is what do you want to be in control of. Is shutter speed important to you? Or is aperture and depth of field more important? I didn’t go into how each of the three variables affects how your image looks. I will do that in another article. But in short, if depth of field is important, you choose the aperture based on how much acceptable sharp focus you want. If you want to give your image a sense of motion, then you would select the appropriate shutter speed to either freeze the action or blur it. These are creative decisions. The camera will do the math and calculate the rest for you to ensure that you get the correct exposure.
I used to use the ‘bucket’ analogy for many years when I was teaching photography. My students used to tease me about it mercilessly and over the years it became very amusing. I probably used to over-complicate it by including a hose as the water supply, with the diameter of the hose being analogous to the aperture of the lens and the volume of the bucket the ISO. They got the message though as they all seemed to emerge from my classes with a solid understanding of how exposure worked.
The ‘bucket (and in my case hose)’ analogy a good one though and I was delighted to see it again. It brought a warm smile of nostalgia to my face!
Thank you Elizabeth.
Thanks, David! I’m glad it made you smile! There are several versions of the analogy out there. I think they help to make a complicated topic much easier to understand, especially for beginners. Thanks for taking the time to comment. Cheers.
It would maybe help to understand the term f-stop when you’d explain that the aperture ring on a lens “snaps in” – or stops – at every designated aperture value that is marked, and since the aperture value is expressed by the symbol “f”, the name “f-stop” derived from it.
Thanks for your comment Peter. With today’s cameras, not many have an aperture dial on the lens anymore! Fuji and Leica do, but I’m not aware of any Canon or Nikon lenses that do. But that is a good memory tool. Most cameras are set up in 1/3 stops. So to move through one stop, you need to move through three clicks of the dial. Thanks again.
Why is it easier to spot other writers typos rather than our own? Good article followed by a plenty of discussion which is what good articles inspire.
“Why is it easier to spot other writers typos rather than our own?”
There are three main reasons for this; the first two are related to the transposed-letter (TL) priming effect, which itself is an inevitable results of the third reason:
1. The TL word “jugde” [a typo] gives strong priming for the intended word “judge”.
2. The author of the the typos has much stronger priming when reading their own typos than do all the other readers of their writing.
3. Our lexical parsing of written text is based on a complex set of heuristics, aka short-cuts. It would be painfully slow to read text if our eyes had to sequentially scan each letter of every word and our brain had to remember each of the letters the derive meaning only after the last letter has been scanned, e.g.,
T h i s i s d i f f i c u l t t o p a r s e q u i c k l y .
Doh! I made at least two typos in the above.
It would be painfully slow to read text if our eyes had to sequentially scan each letter of every word, and our brain had to remember each of the letters *then* derive meaning only after the last letter has been scanned.
Worth pointing out that (with Canon, others may differ) the choice of aperture priority Av, shutter Tv, or semi-automatic P modes will permit a separate “Exposure Compensation” that can be kept on screen and toggled up or down without changing “triangle” settings – protecting the motion capture or depth of field or noise level while providing marginal flexibility. An onscreen sliding scale of negative to positive provides two stops either way (on mine). This does not work with Manual.
Also White Balance setting (e.g. for sun or cloud) can make a difference to exposure without changing the “triangle” parameters – a lot of beginners set it and forget it.
Thanks for your comments, Albin!
Thanks for the article Elizabeth,
Read this top to bottom twice before posting my comment.
I found the bucket analogy much easier. Still am confused as to why its a triangle to start with (since i am stuck on visualizing shutter and aperture on a xy axis where plotting a resultant value is much simpler). Is it a “triangle” just because you wanted to group three parameters with a single word?
Few stand out sentences for me :) Please tell us more about them.
Mehdi
Exposure does not include ISO, of course, as ISO is applied after the exposure is finished.
Elizabeth
What you need to decide before you take the photo is what do you want to be in control of. Is shutter speed important to you? Or is aperture and depth of field more important?
Greg/Mehdi
What you guys here call high ISO noise is simply noise caused by low exposure
Encouraged to learn: Histograms and what is ETTL/ETTR, ISO In-variance
@Nasim and PL Gurus,
Could you please help with what do you do before starting a photo shoot? For me a photo shoot is when you know beforehand the situation you are taking a picture in eg. a marriage dais, a church altar, the front porch where my kid usually plays or for that matter a vantage point from where you want to capture a sunset. Another end of this spectrum is when you have to pull out the camera and take a picture instantaneously. I would love to hear what you do in these two instances.
I ask this because most of the times i get caught out (blurry or over exposed pics) unable to decide on parameters and this confusion prompts me to shamelessly move to the auto mode to not miss the moment because of my ignorance / stupidity.
Sai,
After each shooting session, I set my point-and-shoot camera (if used) to full auto mode, and the DSLRs to program exposure mode (simply because they don’t have a full auto mode). I do this because the cameras are not just always put away in a consistent state that is easy to remember, they are also ready to capture images on the spur of the moment.
Impromptu moments rarely wait for the camera users who are frantically faffing around with the plethora of switches, dials, buttons, and menu items. Full auto and program exposure modes aren’t provided for the ignorant/stupid users, they are provided for those of us who’ve learnt the hard way that *all* humans are fallible :-)
>Exposure does not include ISO, of course, as ISO is applied after the exposure is finished.
The exposure cycle starts when the shutter is opened and light hits the sensor, and exposure finishes when the shutter is closed. The sensor contains photo diodes. During the exposure cycle, photo diodes measure the light that hits them and the measurements are stored in dedicated capacitors at each photodiode. For a given sensor, only the amount of light hitting it determines the exposure, and consequently, the charge. That amount of light depends on the length of the exposure (shutter speed), the aperture stop (more precisely t-stop, but the difference is usually important only in movie making), and the light in the scene. From the point of view of electronics ISO setting does not control anything here.
ISO is applied after the exposure cycle ends and we call what it does “ranging.” “Ranging” is a part of signal conditioning and its job is to better use precision capabilities of analog-to-digital converter as well as of auxiliary schematics, and to simplify the task of RAW converters, relieving them of the need for extreme “brightness” adjustments. We consider analog ISO to be a part of signal conditioning for the following, very important, reason. When ISO implementation involves analog gain, the signal gets amplified while the noise between the amplifier and analog-to-digital converter is not amplified. That provides for a better signal-to-noise ratio downstream from the amplifier and better noise / interference immunity. Thus, contrary to what the Internet tells you, sensor and camera designers aren’t complete idiots, and analog ISO implementation in the cameras is there precisely to ensure lower levels of noise, and not higher, as in “high ISO noise” fallacy. In other words, when you raise the ISO, shadow noise goes down.
You can easily check this, especially if your camera is a Canon. Set the exposure manually and shoot a scene containing reasonably deep shadows twice. Once at ISO 100, and once at ISO 800. Compare the noise in the shadows. You will immediately see how raising the ISO helps decrease artefacts and noise – less banding, fewer and smaller blotches, and overall the noise starts to look nicer.
To be more precise, raising ISO decreases the noise in the shadows by a visibly lower amount than an “equivalent” drop in shutter speed. To see this, try the following: add a third shot to the previous two, keeping the ISO at 100, but dropping the shutter speed three stops. Once again, compare the noise in the shadows. Thus we can see that though raising the ISO helps with noise, setting a hotter exposure helps even more.
This is a very important 3-shot experiment, which definitely disproves that ISO is a part of exposure and proves that the sides in the proverbial “Triangle of Confusion” aren’t transposable. The effect that the changing of ISO provides is very different from, say, the effect of changing the shutter speed (I’m not referring to motion blur or handshake, just considering exposure).
“The sensor contains photo diodes.”
I’m lost for words!
ieeexplore.ieee.org/stamp…r onload=’
Thanks. The webpage stated:
“You have received this page because the web application request submitted appears to contain suspicious contents. If you think you have received this page in error, please use the support ID listed below and contact IEEE Contact Center.”
Works for me.
First sentence of the abstract is “The pinned photodiode is the primary photodetector structure used in most CCD and CMOS image sensors.”
I strongly suggest that it would serve you well to start learning how to avoid comitting: the fallacy of composition; and the fallacy of division.
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/…omposition
Mehdi, do you realize that what you wrote above is complete gibberish for a person who does not have a solid understanding of camera technology? I read it and I have no idea what you are talking about – and I do not consider myself a beginner.
Please, leave forums like these, because you are only causing more damage to our brains. Who cares how this works – people of my age that came from the age of film want to see things the easy way, not the hard way of the modern digital world from preachers like you. Stop putting this trash out please, we don’t need it.
Thanks for your comments and questions, Sal. Firstly, you are correct. The reason we use a triangle is because there are three variables. If you change one of the variables on one side of the triangle, the other two sides must move in the opposite directions. For example, if you move to the right on the aperture side, shutter speed must slide down and to the right while ISO would move up and to the right.
As for what I have my camera set to most of the time. That depends on what my artistic vision for the photo is. If motion is important, I will use shutter priority. If depth of field is more important, then I will set my aperture. Stay tuned for my next article, and I will go into this in more detail. If I’m just waiting to see what is around the corner, I usually have my camera in aperture priority with an aperture around f/8. This will give me a sharp image, with a good deal of depth of field. I make sure that my ISO is set so that I can get a reasonable shutter speed, probably in the order of 1/100s with my 24-70 lens on. With these settings, I will be able to capture just about anything that comes my way. However, I usually have a good idea of what I want to photograph, or what I expect to photograph, and in those cases, it falls back to what my artistic vision is!
Stay tuned for some more articles that will answer your questions in much more depth.
Thanks Elizabeth. It happens quite often that I end up explaining the basics of photography to friends. There are not many places on the internet where photography is explained so clear and simple. This article is an exception.
Except this holy exposure triangle, depth of field in relation to the circle of confusion and sensor and film formats in relation to focal lengths would be interesting subjects as well.
Concerning the exposure triangle, for many the aperture is the most difficult part to understand. Everybody grabs that 1/60th of a second is always 1/60th of a second and that ISO values are universal as well. But when in comes to aperture, a lot of people believe that the values are related to the sensor format. For example that f/1.4 on micro 4/3 equals f/2.8 on full frame. I always explain it like this: aperture f/1.0 transports 100% of the (existing) light, f/1.4 transports 50%, f/2.0 transports 25% and so on. A logarithmic range.
So aperture values are just as universal as exposure time values or ISO values. That’s why you can use the exposure meter of for example your DSLR for an old medium format film camera that is lacking one.
Thanks for your comments s.low. Since this article was aimed at beginners, I didn’t want to throw in circle of confusion! Spenser did a great job of explaining it in his article “How to Choose the Sharpest Aperture ” (photographylife.com/how-t…t-aperture). Check it out if you want to get into a bit more detail.
I agree that aperture is the most mysterious of the three variables for new photographers. I find that for most of my students it is the actual f-stop values that confuse them. Not being nice round numbers, and not going up or down by any visible pattern is what holds them back.
Thanks again for commenting!
What an excellent article Elizabeth, thank you so much for doing this. Looking forward to seeing more beginner and intermediate-level articles at PL!
Thank you, Tom, I appreciate your feedback. Stay tuned, we have a lot more articles planned!
P.S. Always look forward to seeing your articles!
:-)
Also, Elizabeth, please disregard some of the comments above – looks like people don’t understand that it is easier to explain ISO the way you did, not the way the camera works. The exposure triangle makes sense for a beginner. Once they grasp the concepts, then they should try to understand terms like “ISO-less”. That’s level 2.
Thanks again Tom! I’m glad the article generated as much interest as it has! Hopefully some of the more advanced photographers will learn from these comments.
Strange advice to disregard truth, Tom. Wrong understanding of ISO raise wrong expectations and brings dissatisfaction, especially to beginners. It also becomes so ingrained that in majority of cases photographers are not capable of un-learning the misconceptions. ISO-less has nothing to do with that. It is not a given that pure ISO-less is even possible in foreseeable future, let alone useful.
The way we see the development of cameras for the next cycle is using wider ADCs to avoid clipping of highlights at higher ISO settings as much as possible, and preserving the dynamic range as much as possible at higher ISOs. That is pretty far from ISO-less concept. Now, for the market to appreciate such cameras ISO misconceptions need to start fading. Otherwise all we can offer in terms of image quality is only very modest improvements.
Mehdi, you have to understand, that anything you bring up regarding how ISO works in real life to a beginner is going to be completely confusing. Please find me a beginner who will understand your second paragraph and get it. Terms like “ADC”, “clipping of highlights” and “dynamic range” is not something a beginner should even wonder about. First, you figure out how to make a picture using the basics of exposure. And to get the basics, you do NOT need to understand sensor technology. What Elizabeth has done above works for film and digital and it is easy to understand. What people like you are doing, is only confusing others.
Please leave this thread alone – it says “A Beginner’s Guide” for a reason.
If you can come up with a way to explain what you are saying so that it is easy to understand for beginners, please write such an article and submit it to PL – I am sure others would find it useful. As for wrong expectations and dissatisfaction, please find me a single beginner who read this article and who would complain. There is a reason why educators use this methodology – because it works and it is easy to understand. The underlying issues you are bringing up regarding clipping and dynamic range do not matter for most people.
“… Now, for the market to appreciate such cameras[,] ISO misconceptions need to start fading. Otherwise all we can offer in terms of image quality is only very modest improvements.”
Poppycock:
1. There is nothing preventing you from outputting the data from 16-, 18-, or 20-bit ADCs.
2. There is nothing preventing you from using a suitable non-linear coding scheme for the highlights: the difference in brightness between a photon count of one million, and one million plus 1, is zilch/nada.
3. There is nothing preventing you from using a suitable floating-point representation for extreme-dynamic-range data (for the same reason given in Item 2).
Consumer “ISO misconceptions” are *not* the reason for you being able to offer “only very modest improvements” in image quality.
Hi Tom,
I in fact like what Mehdi posted. And anyways it’s in the comment section which a reader can choose to ignore it it goes above the head. May be we could use something like a “tl;dr” lingo to “warn” the reader that it is highly technical?
@Elizabeth,
Waiting on your next article. How ever this article was enough to make me search for the safe range for my camera + lens combination. Still on it…
I did confirm my assumption of just “grouping” the parameters – thus making the triangle (much like the “three pillars” Nasim has referred to in earlier articles). I did some digging-in before you posted in reply. I liked the below link since there are side by side pictures which tell what happens to other two parameters when one parameter is changed.
fstoppers.com/educa…ther-72878
I found another post which struck a similar chord with the reason for my confusion (about the reference to a triangle). Please don’t go by the text of the URL, though the content does give a better idea – a exposure tricycle instead of a triangle. Don’t know what would be the next creative visualization of the same topic though.
Warning: Not for beginners :)
petapixel.com/2016/…beginners/
Hi Sai,
1. Mr. Peterson coined the term “photographic triangle”, and not “exposure triangle”. Just another one of those popular but easily detected confusions that surround the subject at hand.
2. The article on PetaPixel site is funny, but maybe not entirely correct. The triangle is a visualization of the additive (logarithmic) APEX equation en.wikipedia.org/wiki/….29_system This is a method of picking alternative combinations of shutter speed and aperture settings together with the film speed rating for the particular light level in the scene; that is, triads resulting in the same film density after standard development. What is extremely important here is that the equation is applicable only to the final output, a fully developed film.
The triangular exposure model begs the question, namely, “what is exposure”.
ISO 12232, “Photography — Digital still cameras — Determination of exposure index, ISO speed ratings, standard output sensitivity, and recommended exposure index”, the international standard that specifies the method for assigning and reporting ISO speed ratings, quoting right from the Introduction, second paragraph:
“The exposure level of a DSC [digital still camera] is determined by the exposure time, the lens aperture, the lens transmittance, the level and spectral distribution of the scene illumination, and the scene reflectance. When an image from a DSC is obtained using an insufficient exposure, proper tone reproduction can generally be maintained by increasing the electronic or digital gain, but the image will contain an unacceptable amount of noise.
…
If the exposure is increased excessively, the resulting signal in bright areas of the image may exceed the maximum signal level capacity of the image sensor or camera signal processing. This can cause the image highlights to be clipped to form a uniformly bright area, or to bloom into surrounding areas of the image.”
You can see that the ISO Committee themselves state that exposure and ISO speed rating are different things, and that indeed they care about highlights and noise.
Ibid, the third paragraph:
“… there are differences between electronic and film-based imaging systems that preclude exact equivalency. DSCs can include variable gain and can provide digital processing after the image data has been captured, enabling desired tone reproduction to be achieved over a range of camera exposures.”
And above, they say that ISO speed, even in the form of variable gain, is applied after the image is captured.
If you look at how ISO is rated, you will see that it is literally “the exposure that results in such and such image properties”, properties being brightness/density, noise/grain, saturation, and suchlike. Quoting from the same Standard, Terms and Definitions, 3.5:
“ISO speed
numerical value calculated from the exposure provided at the focal plane of a DSC to produce specified camera output signal characteristics using the methods described in this International Standard”.
Somebody still wants to include ISO into exposure parameters? Even given that ISO is determined based on those exposure parameters? That would be literally a vicious cycle.
In digital photography, even when shooting JPEGs, a photographer can (and often does) set his camera so that standard conversion (development, in film terms) simply does not apply. This is not just about the contrast controls or settings like “Vivid”, it is also about such extremely useful (and often under-rated by popular educators) modes like Canon’s ALO / Nikon’s ADL, or Fujifilm D-Range, which all are aimed at preserving highlights from clipping through the control of these 3 camera settings: SS, F-stop, ISO. Generally, digital photographers now have the tools to control processing, achieving a broad range of lightness renditions, but to apply those tools successfully and consciously they had better understand what exposure is, and what ISO is.
As we discussed here earlier, it is easily demonstrable that raising ISO alone does not amount to more noise. Just the opposite. For some cameras it results in a visible decrease in noise, for others (say, based on current SONY sensors) the effect of ISO over the noise is very moderate, but still beneficial. The triangular exposure model insists on a particularly nasty misconception, suggesting that lower exposure can be compensated for by raising ISO. The Standard expressively warns against this misconception, as quoted above.
The idea that high ISO leads to more noise becomes a complete disservice, hard to dispel at the later stages. The amount of messages we receive from our customers asking for a camera with a “lower high ISO noise” is staggering. We can’t act against the laws of Nature, noise is already there in the light a sensor captures, and it is called photon shot noise. Here is something by one of the leaders in the industry you may want to read on the subject of photon shot noise: www.hamamatsu.com/jp/en…index.html
From the above, it’s easy to see that the lower the exposure is, the lower the signal-to-noise ratio, SNR, becomes. But, the higher SNR is, the better. An SNR below 10 is not acceptable for general photography. Here is a rough example. For a signal magnitude (normalized raw data numbers) of 4, the photon shot noise is the square root of 4, that is 2; and SNR =4/2 =2. For a signal magnitude of 16, noise is 4 (square root of 16), and SNR is higher and better, 4 (16/4). With signal =256, noise is 16, and SNR becomes photographically useful 16 (256/16). Obviously, ISO acting equally upon both noise and signal doesn’t change the SNR for photon shot noise. Needless to say, photon shot noise is the main source of noise all the way down to the deepest shadows. Photon shot noise is the elephant in that triangular room of exposure. Collecting more light is the only reasonable way to decrease photon shot noise, and that is why the size of the sensor matters – the larger is the sensor, the more light it can collect.
When people claim that clipping is not an issue for beginners, we beg to differ, as we are on the side that receives tons of complaints about washed-out skies or pinky highlights.
It is worth mentioning that Fujifilm D-Range is implemented with ISO control, that is if the dynamic range of the scene exceeds the useful dynamic range of a camera at the given ISO, ISO is set to a lower value, in an attempt to prevent the highlights from clipping.
However, no auto mode can predict what it is that the photographer wants, and how he will be cropping the shot. As a result, important shadows may turn out underexposed and noisy because our auto attempted to salvage un-important highlights from clipping, or, vice versa, highlights are getting clipped due to an attempt to bring out irrelevant shadows.
Good analogy Elizabeth. I normally explaining exposure using garden hose instead of rain. The bucket is constant to represent to exposure and the size of garden hose to represent aperture. If the garden hose opening is small (small aperture) it will take longer (shutter speed) to fill a bucket. And to boost the ISO, I would open the tap more to let more water out and in that process the water will spray faster and it will splash inside and outside the bucket (to represent noise which is the effect when you a jet of water coming out from the hose and splashing inside the bucket). BTW so far the bucket and water analogy is the best to represent exposure and to exposure is one the most difficult thing to be absorbed / understood by someone who’s trying to learn photography.
In your water/bucket analogy it’s wrong to relate water flow (opening/closing of the faucet) to ISO. The latter is more accurately related to the size of the bucket. Water flow is better related to the amount of light available (bright sunny day, dusk, candle light, etc).
KL,
The exposure triangle is simply an aide-memoire. It serves as an easy-to-recall visual aid [a pictogram] for the technically-complex interaction between three variables that photographers are able to control.
Which of the three variables is/are the determinant variable(s), and which is/are the derived variable(s), depends on the situation: the rendering intent (especially imaging scale); the available light; camera shake; objects moving within the scene; the limitations of the recording and reproduction medium.
Elizabeth ended the first paragraph of her article “The Exposure Triangle – A Beginner’s Guide” with:
“Please keep in mind that the concepts in this article are oversimplified to make it easy for beginners to understand, especially when it comes to ISO.”
Pete, I was replying to Remi’s comment. For some reason, clicking reply on a phone did not place my reply under his/her post. I was simply trying to build up his/her water/bucket analogy (which I agree is easier to grasp than the triangle thingy).
Now that I’m on a proper computer, let’s see if this reply goes under your comment…
To avoid another lengthy debate and hair splitting, let me just add that I fully understood what Elizabeth was trying to do. FIY, I may be an amateur, but I’m not a beginner. ;)
KL, Pardon my assumption that each new non-indented comment that starts with the words “In your…” is directly addressing the author of the article.
You wrote: “FIY, I may be an amateur, but I’m not a beginner. ;)”
Everyone who’s advanced beyond the stage of beginner develops their own variation of the exposure triangle. However, those who’ve advanced to the stage of becoming experts, such as the PL team, really do know how to teach the basics of photography to beginners. Those who are in the interim stages of learning do not know how to teach the basics :-)
Please read the excellent publication by Leonid Rozenblit and Frank Keil, Department of Psychology, Yale University, 2002:
The misunderstood limits of folk science: an illusion of explanatory depth.
Hi, KL
“In your water/bucket analogy it’s wrong to relate water flow (opening/closing of the faucet) to ISO. The latter is more accurately related to the size of the bucket”
Most of the cases ISO would be analogous to the height of bucket. With ISO going up the useful well depth goes down. But these water analogies are not very useful, rather limited and very detracting. For example, they fail completely when it comes to noise.
KL I didn’t realize that you’re replying to my comment. I thought you’re replying to Elizabeth. BTW that’s the analogy I used long time ago before I read Elizabeth post. For the ISO analogy I don’t use size of bucket because I feel that bucket size is should be constant.
eg To fill
a) 1 litre bucket (exposure) = 20 mm hose opening (aperture) + 1 minute duration (shutter) + 1/4 opening of the tap or faucet (ISO)
b) 1 litre bucket (exposure) = 40 mm hose opening (aperture) + 1/2 minute duration (shutter) + 1/4 opening of the tap or faucet (ISO)
c) 1 litre bucket (exposure) = 20 mm hose opening (aperture) + 1/4 minute duration (shutter) + full opening of the tap or faucet (ISO)
OK to make things clear, I’m not arguing with anyone’s method or understanding, I was just sharing my understanding and analogy that I use since year 2008 to represent exposure triangle. Cheers guys.
Remi,
Thanks for your comments. Although there are several variations of The Exposure Triangle water analogies, by far the most important feature of an analogy is that it is easily recalled when required [a memorable analogy].
The least important feature of an analogy is its absolute scientific accuracy/exactness, because the word “analogy” conveys that the explanation is inaccurate/inexact.
Furthermore, when it’s raining hard, the water analogies become self-evidently humorous because heavy rain is usually produced by a layer of thick clouds, which drastically *reduces* the available light :-)
If we were to abandon the teaching of The Exposure Triangle, how would we teach beginners the basics of exposure:
N²/t = ES/C = LS/K (where S is the ISO arithmetic speed)
It is obvious from the comments on Elizabeth’s article that those who decry The Exposure Triangle have offered only whingeing combined with logical fallacies; rather than a workable, and scientifically peer-reviewed, replacement.
This was once fun… now I’m not sure I can pass the test.
Elizabeth, while I admire your article in general terms, I have a problem with your reference to “a stop of light” as a change in either aperture or shutter speed. In my opinion, you should be referring to “1 EV” or “Exposure Value.” The term “stop” derives from the time before adjustable diaphragm apertures were used in photographic lenses. The method used to control the amount of light being transmitted through a lens was by means of inserting a brass disc into the light path with a central hole of a given size in it. These discs were known as “stops” as they “stopped” the light by degrees according to the size of the hole. Thus at first, reference would have been made to a “No1 stop” or a “No5 stop.” Later, the designation referred to the actual f number and the reference became “f5.6 stop” or “f22 stop.” The term “stop” thus evolved to refer to aperture diameter or “f stops.” The term “stop” was never, and should not be used to refer to an adjustment of exposure by variation of the shutter speed or receptor sensitivity. The term “Exposure Value” is more appropriate and refers to any given combination of the three factors comprising the “exposure triangle.”
Hi Graham, thanks for bringing that up. Both the terms ‘exposure value’ and ‘stop’ refer to the doubling or halving of the amount of light that makes up an exposure. Adding a ‘stop’ of light brightens an image. Subtracting a stop will darken an image. I agree that the term ‘stop’ is confusing, especially considering its derivation. The term is synonymously used today in photography to mean +/- EV.