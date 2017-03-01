Photography Life

What is EXIF Data?

Last Updated On By 20 Comments

This article is about the Exchangeable Image File Format (EXIF) and the methods of reading EXIF Data from photographs. Back in the film days, photographers were forced to carry a pen and a notepad with them to record important information such as shutter speed, aperture and date. They would then use this information in the lab, going through one picture at a time, hoping that what they wrote actually corresponds to the right image. It was a very painful process, especially for newbies that wanted to understand what they did wrong when an image didn’t come out right. Nowadays, every modern digital camera has the capability to record this information, along with many other camera settings, right into the photographs. These settings can then be later used to organize photographs, perform searches and provide vital information to photographers about the way a particular photograph was captured. This stored data is called “EXIF Data” and it is comprised of a range of settings such as ISO speed, shutter speed, aperture, white balance, camera model and make, date and time, lens type, focal length and much more.

Being able to read such data can be of great importance not only for beginners, but also for other photographers who want to find out what settings and tools were used to create a particular photograph. Unfortunately though, the only web-friendly (in terms of size) file format that can handle EXIF is JPEG, which means that you wouldn’t be able to read the data from other image formats such as GIF/PNG and also from websites that use Adobe Flash or other similar products. In addition, some photographers choose to strip EXIF data from their images to protect their image and their style, while others do it to save website traffic (yes, EXIF does add up to the size of the file). Those, who leave this data in their images either have no idea that they even have it, or they intentionally leave it like I do – for others to see and possibly learn.

While I choose to retain EXIF data in my images, they do not show up when looking at photos through a web browser, because the data is embedded in the files and it is not part of the actual image.
So how do you view it? Don’t worry, because there are multiple quick and easy ways to read it from images.

Method #1: Firefox Addon “Exif Viewer”

Install Firefox browser if you do not already have it. Once installed, get the Exif Viewer addon by clicking the “Add to Firefox” button. After the addon is installed and Firefox is restarted, you will be able to instantly view the EXIF data by just right-clicking on an image and selecting “View Image Exif Data”.

Go ahead and try it on this image:

What is EXIF Data
NIKON D700 @ 86mm, ISO 200, 5/1, f/14.0

Once you click on “View Image Exif Data”, you should see a new window that looks like this:

Exif-Viewer

Use the scroll bar on the right hand side of the screen to go up and down the page and see more EXIF details. As you can see from the above screenshot, the EXIF information indicates that I used a Nikon D700, with ISO sensitivity of 200, an aperture of f/14 and a 5 second shutter speed to photograph the above fireworks. The original date/time field indicates 2009-07-04, which means that those are Independence Day fireworks :) Further down, there is a long list of other settings that I used in my camera at the time of taking the picture.

One thing to keep in mind though – thumbnail images typically do not contain any EXIF data. So, whenever you see a clickable thumbnail image, do not select “View Image Exif Data”, but rather select “View Link Exif Data”. That way, the EXIF Data is taken from the original file the thumbnail is linked to.

Try it on this image:

Badwater with water
NIKON D700 @ 27mm, ISO 200, 1/125, f/11.0

If you see an error that says “Unable to extract some or all of the Exif data”, it means that the JPEG file you are looking at contains no EXIF information.

Method #2: Save the file and use a photo viewer

If for whatever reason you do not want to install Firefox or the Exif Viewer addon, you can also use the following method to view this information. It is much slower than method #1, because it requires you to save the JPEG file on your PC, then go to Windows file properties or use a third party photo viewer that is capable of displaying EXIF Data embedded in JPEG files.

Save the first photo on this page on your PC, then right click on the file and go to “Properties”. Click on the “Details” tab and you should see the following:

File Properties

Although the most important EXIF information is provided, just keep in mind that this method will only display some of the data. But if you are only after aperture, shutter speed and ISO, this would be more than adequate for the job…

  1. 1) arefin
    October 10, 2010 at 5:19 am

    This is not too much helpful for exif data information. i need more.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Nasim Mansurov 1.1) Nasim Mansurov
      October 22, 2010 at 1:18 am

      Arefin, can you be more specific? What exactly are you looking for?

      Reply
  2. 2) Diane Burchfield Johnson
    December 5, 2010 at 6:06 pm

    Wow That is such a big helpful. I never knew all this stuff before. No one ever mention and now I’m learning things from your website. HOORAY!!! I have LR3 and abode photoshop CS3. I prefer this photoshop and I have looked with CS4 which I dont think I’ll be able to get this. Dont use abode photoshop that much but LR is one of my favorite part. I wanted to thank you for guiding us with your understanding by helping every step of the way. I look up my pictures that I had on my desktop and did the properties wow it surely shows the EXIF Data. I’m soooooo please with this. Now I’m reading more about the LR and trying to get more information from your web. :)

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Nasim Mansurov 2.1) Nasim Mansurov
      December 7, 2010 at 8:42 pm

      Diane, you are most welcome! I love Lightroom and use it every day for my photography.

      Reply
  3. 3) Alexander Nikolis
    January 6, 2012 at 11:25 am

    Hello Nasim! I would like to ask how you add the copyright [yourname] in the exif data? Are you doing this with Lightroom? (I also use Lightroom)

    Thanks, fantastically helpful site! :)
    //Alexander

    Reply
    • 3.1) Sergio
      April 17, 2012 at 7:48 am

      Alexander,
      I don’t know anything about LR, but you should be able to add copyright info to your pictures directly in the camera. In the D700 for example, go to SETUP MENU and then Copyright Information.

      Reply
      • 3.1.1) Alexander Nikolis
        April 17, 2012 at 8:51 am

        I just figured out how to do it in LR! You select the images in the library, and then in the right menu panel, in “Metadata”, you can add your copyright, and also make presets to do add it. Here is a little guide:

        I don’t have that option in the camera (have a D5000) so doing it in post-processing is my only option.

        Reply
        • 3.1.1.1) Bhaskar Dutta
          June 25, 2012 at 12:22 am

          @ Alexander Nikolis,

          That option is very much present in D5000. I use the same model. The following link will guide you:

          http://www.kenrockwell.com/nikon/d5000/users-guide/menus-setup.htm#secret

          Reply
          • 3.1.1.1.1) Alexander Nikolis
            June 25, 2012 at 12:44 pm

            Oh yes, that function! I never really figured out that it worked almost the same way as the Copyright comment thing that you can add in D700 (which I have now bought) :)

            Thanks for that!

            Reply
  4. 4) Toon
    February 5, 2012 at 6:08 pm

    Exif viewer for Safari

    http://phriedrich.de/index.php?module=projects&options=view;0005.xml;

    Reply
  5. 5) mark
    December 5, 2012 at 8:15 pm

    Just use opera browser. Right click, properties, there you are. Two clicks,no plugins, no software.

    Reply
  6. 6) Shawn
    August 20, 2013 at 8:06 am

    Can you tell me if I use a software package to edit the picture, does it keep the original EFIX data or is the software (Adobe) smart enough to somehow change the original data to what the editted picture would be?

    Reply
  7. 7) pietas
    May 23, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    you cannot photograph the sun but I found exif data on a “photo” of the sun. Can you please explain what this information is all about?

    Reply
  8. 8) Myles Nicholas
    November 5, 2015 at 5:08 pm

    Thankyou

    Creator: Nasim Mansurov
    Copyright: Copyright © Nasim Mansurov
    Web Statement: http://www.mansurovs.com
    Marked: True
    Creation Date (iptc): 2009-11-10T11:01:22.14
    Modification Date: 2015-11-06T08:04:19+08:00
    Metadata Date: 2015-11-06T08:04:19+08:00
    Creation Date (xmp): 2009-11-10T11:01:22.14
    Camera Make: NIKON CORPORATION
    Camera Model: NIKON D700
    EXIF Comment: (c) Nasim Mansurov
    Original Date/Time: 2009-11-10T11:01:22.14
    Exposure Time: 1/125
    Shutter Speed: 1/125.00
    Aperture: 6.92
    F-stop: f/11.0
    ISO Speed: 200
    Focal Length: 27.00
    Focal Length (as 35mm): 27
    Exposure Bias: 0
    Exposure Program: Manual
    Exposure Mode: 1
    Metering Mode: Pattern
    Flash:
    Flash Fired: False
    Flash Function: False
    etc etc

    Reply
  9. 9) Lila
    December 29, 2015 at 3:16 pm

    Hi, is it possible to find the make of mobile or tablet from the details below:

    Many thanks.

    Reply
  10. 10) Brian
    March 9, 2016 at 6:32 am

    Hi

    I’ve just come across this interesting and useful old article regarding EXIF whilst I was trying to find information regarding some of the parameters.

    I’ve found that my photo editing program says that images from two different cameras will print at different sizes even though the image pixel count is approximately the same – 3648×2432. Looking at the EXIF data I’ve found that the one that would print the largest has an x/y resoluton of 96dpi and the other smaller print has a resolution of 128dpi.(The EXIF tags are 011a and 011b).

    I find this confusing as I thought the print size for same pixel count would be the same for the same printer dpi setting.

    Hope you can shed light on this.

    Thanks

    Brian

    Reply
  11. 11) Ryan
    April 5, 2016 at 4:15 am

    People need to be aware of the privacy risks of metadata tags like Exif. This data can disclose information such as GPS location. Before publishing pictures on internet everyone should use an exif tag remover utility to be sure that they don’t leak private information!

    Reply
    • 11.1) Epaphras
      July 29, 2016 at 6:54 am

      How do i remove Exif from picture

      Reply
  12. 12) HarryP
    March 8, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Understanding EXIF data and using EXIF free properly optimized image for web is a great practice for On Page SEO. You ave beautifully discussed about EXIF data here and it is impressive. Thanks from http://www.froggyleap.com/

    Reply
  13. 13) hobo
    June 6, 2017 at 11:00 am

    Talking about RAW converters (RT, DxO Optics, Capture One..) and Y Cb Cr Sub Sampling: is it possible to find or learn in advance will it be 4:4:4 or 4:2:2 – without installing the trial version?

    Reply

