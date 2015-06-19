What is Adobe Photoshop Lightroom?

Post-processing is an unavoidable, inseparable part of professional photography today, be it photojournalism or fashion photography. Because of that, choosing the right software tool for post-processing your work efficiently is as important as having the right camera and lens combination for the job. It is no surprise that demand for such flexible and powerful software is met with some serious contenders. One of such contenders comes courtesy of Adobe, a software development company best known for its powerful graphics tool Photoshop. Nowadays Photoshop is widely used by photographers (hence the term “to photoshop” applied to almost any sort of image editing), but it is not intended strictly for photographers – it has a much broader user appeal. For photographers, Adobe has developed a somewhat different piece of software called Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. As the name suggests, Photoshop blood runs in the family, but Lightroom is vastly different from its bigger brother. In this article, I will explain what Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is and why it’s such a great choice for aspiring photographers.
1) The RAW File Format
The first thing I ought to say about Lightroom is that it’s basically a RAW converter. But for someone new to Lightroom, software and digital cameras in general, the statement is hardly informative. That is why before we dive into Lightroom, it’s best to talk about RAW file format and what a RAW converter is. Don’t worry, it may sound a little complicated, but it is all actually rather simple to grasp.
1.1) What is a RAW File?
RAW image file is also known as digital negative and this title can give you a pretty good hint. Simply put, RAW file is information gathered directly from a camera’s image sensor without any sort of digital adjustment. In order to photograph in RAW format, you need to set it in your camera settings (even some point-and-shoot compact cameras have such a feature). Usually you can find it among image quality settings in camera menu.
RAW isn’t an actual file extension, so there are no *.raw files. Different manufacturers use different file extensions. Nikon has *.nef, Canon uses *.cr2, Fujifilm has *.raf and Adobe has the widely popular *.dng format. DNG is universal and can “store” any other file format inside it. This reminds me – you can read more about DNG files here. Once you’ve done that, let’s get back to explaining what makes RAW so special.
The key word here is information, because RAW files are not images, they are descriptions. RAW files need to be decoded by specific software or codecs to be viewed as actual photographs. Why so complex? Why not a simple JPEG image file? You can read our in-depth RAW vs JPEG article for more detail, but in short, RAW files carry a lot more information inside them and are more flexible than JPEG images. More information means a little bit more resolution and lots more dynamic range (color information and detail hidden in dark and light portions of an image). Flexibility means taking control into your hands. How? Well, instead of allowing your camera to choose how much sharpening, noise reduction, contrast, saturation, etc., to apply to a photograph you just captured, you make those decisions yourself. It’s simple – just tweak those flat-looking RAW files exactly how you want and convert them to JPEG images. Which brings us to…
1.2) What is a RAW File Converter?
As you may have already understood, a RAW converter is a program that, first of all, decodes the information stored within the file so that you can see it as an image. Secondly, it allows you to tweak the RAW file, manipulate all the information stored within it and save it as a simple graphical image file, such as JPEG.
A side note: You may also have noticed that even after you’ve set your camera to RAW file format, you can still see the image on your camera’s LCD screen no problem. Moreover, it’s not “flat” at all, but has quite vivid colors and decent contrast. That’s because often a RAW file has a JPEG preview stored inside so that you can view it quickly on the back of your camera.
2) What is Adobe Photoshop Lightroom?
Adobe Photoshop Lightroom (which I will simply call Lightroom or LR) is such a converter, simple as that. However, in addition to providing basic functionality of a basic RAW converter, Adobe has built Lightroom to be the only post-processing application many photographers will need nine times out of ten (tenth being extensive and complex manipulation). With each new version, Lightroom gains more and more new features. These features allow photographers to use it from start to finish. So if you plan to make a photo album, Lightroom has that functionality. With all its tools and no-nonsense user interface, Lightroom lets one organize, post-process, print and share photographs, all in one environment. Lightroom’s party piece is its focus on speed when working with multiple images (think hundreds or even thousands). This is made easier by the simple process of copying and pasting all of the available adjustments. Another neat feature is none-destructive editing. It helps make sure original files remain intact and allows you to tweak, set or cancel any adjustments at any time. Such sophistication makes it pretty special for aspiring photographers.
Who is Lightroom for? Well, if you’re the kind of person who takes a lot of images, particularly, but not exclusively, in RAW format, Lightroom may just be right for you. It’s very good for photographers with professional aspirations. It’s also good if you just want better control over the look of your images. Doesn’t even matter if you only photograph your family and friends as long as you keep in mind that Lightroom is a professional tool for photographers. That means there’s quite a steep learning curve. It is very much worth it in the end, mind you. Also, Lightroom is not good for any sort of graphical work as you will not find any brushes or pencils here.
It is worth noting that LR supports regular image formats as well as RAW files, such as TIFF and JPEG. Understandably, many of the available RAW settings will not work or will not work to their fullest potential. Still, it can be extremely useful to JPEG and RAW shooters alike, especially those who want to process a large number of images quickly.
3) Compared to Photoshop and Photoshop Elements
So Lightroom is basically there to help you make your images look good. Adobe makes at least two other programs with the same basic goal. What makes Lightroom different from its siblings, Photoshop and Photoshop Elements? We have compared Lightroom to Photoshop and also wrote an article on Lightroom vs Photoshop Elements, so if you want more in-depth explanation, it’s best if you read them.
If I were to answer this question with just a few sentences, I’d start off by saying these three programs are remarkably similar in their capability. Photoshop has a RAW converter plug-in that Lightroom is based on, for example (called Adobe Camera RAW). However, its capabilities extend far beyond those a photographer would need. Photoshop is an extremely powerful piece of software with virtually unlimited capabilities when it comes to any sort of graphical editing. In fact, photographers probably make up only a fraction of the whole professional user base that choose to use Photoshop either for their business or personal projects. Photoshop has a downside to its flexibility, however. The sheer number of features and tools means it’s too complicated and cumbersome for regular post-processing. It’s not great for working with multiple images simultaneously, either. What’s more, Photoshop lacks organizing features that Lightroom offers.
Photoshop Elements is, in some instances, much closer to Lightroom. Basically, you can see it as a blend of both its brothers, but a “crippled” one when viewed in such context. In its own right, Photoshop Elements is very powerful. PSE has an organizer and is more photography-centered than Photoshop, which means it’s also less cumbersome to use. It also has a lot of tools Photoshop lacks, such as an album designer. Thus, just like Lightroom, it’s there from start to finish. On the other hand, it works quite a bit better with regular JPEG images rather than RAW files and is just as limited when it comes to processing several images at a time, let alone several hundred. PSE, like Photoshop, has brushes and is suitable for mild graphical editing. It’s safe to say Adobe Photoshop Elements doesn’t lack capability – it’s easily enough for most beginners, amateurs and even some professionals will find it sufficient. But keep in mind that it can’t quite match Photoshop or Lightroom at what those do best.
4) Main Alternatives
Adobe Photoshop Lightroom is not the only sophisticated RAW converter available – there are quite a few alternatives. Apple Mac OS users can enjoy Aperture, which is actually quite similar to Lightroom, but is platform-limited. If you’re a Windows user, you can use Phase One’s Capture One software. I hear it’s especially good for studio photographers, though haven’t had the chance to use it myself yet. Then there’s DxO Optics Pro. DxO is a very scientific developer. Consequently, their software is probably very precise and capable when it comes to correcting lens flaws, for example. Finally, there’s Silkypix. A separate converter based on Silkypix comes with Fujifilm X-Trans sensor cameras, such as X-Pro1. It’s reasonable to expect Silkypix to offer very good X-Trans sensor RAW file support (these RAW files are slightly different to RAW files from other cameras due to different image sensor structure and decoding algorithms).
These programs, along with Adobe’s Lightroom, are the most popular RAW converters. Each has its strengths and weaknesses. I’ve tried Lightroom first and stuck with it ever since – it’s a big part of my work now. While that does not mean it is in every possible way superior to its rivals, for the time being Lightroom is the RAW converter I will be focusing on in my future articles.
One way I use to explain what a RAW file is to someone not familiar with the different file formats is to ask them to visualize the images histogram as a simple bar graph. I then explain that a JPEG file has 256 data points making up that graph and a RAW file has over 4000!
They immediately can visualize how much more data can be manipulated and adjusted in a RAW file than a JPEG.
But then, Monte, they’d need to understand what a histogram is. Of course, I’ve written an article on it already, but that is a bit too off-topic in this case, I think. Thank you for the suggestion, though, and thank you for reading. :)
You are correct of course but most people understand a bar graph and that is why they connect I think.
We are currently reworking our Mastering Lightroom series, hence the introductory article. I plan to get to each part of it step by step, from start to finish. Should be useful to both complete novices and those with some experience, hopefully. :)
I am very happy using Photoshop CS5 with NIK software plug-ins (entire set). I also now have to use Adobe DNG converter for RAW files from new Nikon D7100, not supported by my Photoshop. However, I seem to have everything I already need. Is there any reason for me to now use Lightroom and go through a new learning curve?
I am like you using CS5 extended and Nikk plugins plus Topaz plugins. I am also using lightroom 4.4 since version 2.0. Lightroom is mainly a way to speed up your work, by cataloging all your pics, and beeing able to synchronize corrections such as “lens corrections” for instance, or applying “camera calibration” (vivid,landscape,etc. for raw selected). It is doing 80% of what you need to do with your pics. Most professionnal photographers will choose Lightroom over Photoshop if there was only one software they could choose from. You can also use it to create photo books, or slideshow, or printing using templates with ICC printer files for color management. Lightroom is way simpler to use and learn than photoshop. I took a course from Phil Steele at http://www.steeletraining.com/lightroom-course.htm for 39$ and learn a lot of things I was missing prior to training.
I have the exact same set-up for post-processing: CS5 and the NIK Collection. I have a D700 so no DNG issue; however, if I have to convert NEF files for some reason, I can use Nikon Capture NX2
To answer your question: I can think of only 1 reason to get Lightroom – as a back-up program for CS5, and I may do that for the fun of it.. Another back-up program I use is Elements 11. While it’s limited for your NEFs, it’s great for JPGs.
Since this has a bearing on the issue of elaborate post-processing software, let me say that I agree with everyone in the entire world that shooting RAW is like going to Heaven for “serious” photographers . HOWEVER, shooting JPGs is probably what 98.7% of us need to do what we do. You can get great shots with JPGs, too. Knowing this broadens your choices for software.
Here is a list of free training from Julianne Kost an adobe evangelist in high definition on Lightroom 4
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OmfMzYjujE&list=PL1EC5A63268601F19
I have Lightroom and I’m doing my photos in raw. I’m a bit confused with some sliders that somehow look repetitive. For example, in the basic panel I can add light using the sliders “exposure”, “whites” and “shadows” (in the past called “fill light”). Also I could use “darks” to make the darker areas not so dark, and I can manipulate the contrast with its respective slider. However, in the “curves” panel, again you find the “darks” and “shadows slider” (It was not enough with the ones of the basic panel ?), and you got two new ones: “highlights” and “lights”. I would like to know when I must choose to add “lights” and “highlights” – in the curves panel – instead of adding “exposure” or “whites” in the basic panel. Could you help me. Greetings, Jorge.
Linux users can also use DarkTable (www.darktable.org) which is FREE, a very powerful tool which is constantly developed by the community. I pair it with GIMP but quite frankly I rarely need anything else other than LR4 (when Im on my Mac) or DarkTable (when on my Ubuntu machine).
DarkTable is also available for Mac OSX.
True indeed. Prior to Release 1.0 it was very unstable though. Granted I have not tested current releases since I use LR4 on my Mac. Will try it though! Its not like it will cost me money to do so ;-)
I use Darktable and I like it a lot. It is excellent. The current version is 1.2.1 and version 1.2.2 is around the corner. It is available for several flavors of Linux and OS-X (Apple).
Thanks for your post.
From your comments, one may be under the impression that Lightroom is mostly for beginners or ‘aspiring photographers’. While it is true that LR is appropriate for beginners, most, if not all, pro photographers I know use LR for 90%+ or more of their work, with Photoshop or Elements picking up the eventual remaining tasks.
on the contrary, I believe and have stated on many occasions that Lightroom’s main group of interest are professional photographers. I’ve also urged aspiring photographer and beginners to “keep in mind that Lightroom is a professional tool < ...>. That means there’s quite a steep learning curve.”
No one has mentioned Nikon’s View NX2. What do Lightroom etc have that View NX2 does not?
I have used LR almost since it came out. I like it a lot.
I haven’t used Nikon’s View NX2 except once, recently. I had to use it because I was trying to upload some pictures to Nikon to try to troubleshoot my D600 spot problem, the original RAW files were too large, and the only converted JPEGs they would accept from me had to be converted with View NX2. I did play around with it a bit, just to get a feel for what it does.
From my very limited use of View NX2, what I would say is that can perform a number of important adjustments, but it doesn’t look as powerful as LR. For one thing, with LR, when you change sliders, you see actual numbers associated with changes you make. If I rotate an image by 5 degrees, I see that I have changed it by 5 degrees in LR. I cannot tell how much I have rotated an image in NX2. If I change the overall exposure by 1.2 stops, plus or minus, I see that I have changed it by that much in LR. I cannot tell in NX2 how much I have changed it by. In NX2, there are sliders with hash marks on them…..no numbers that tell you how much you have changed something by. For me, this is useful because I get a sense that if I change a certain slider by a certain amount, that gives me an idea in the future what it might do. I’m sure you can get a feeling like this with NX2, but for me, the actual number helps me.
This appears to be the case with most parameters. Further, with LR, there is a history of changes that you have made so you can see exactly what you did to each and every image. I can exit LR, and the next time I launch it, I can go to any single photo in my large collection, and I can see exactly the history of the edits I have made. I don’t think you get this history with NX2.
LR has quite good noise reduction and sharpening techniques. I don’t think NX2 has any noise reduction; it’s sharpening techniques don’t seem to be as robust as LR’s.
With LR, you can remove unwanted objects (to a point). If there are spots on an image because of spots on your sensor, you can easily remove these. If there is a small airplane in your nice blue y skbackground, and if you don’t want it, you can easily remove it. I don’t think NX2 has this ability.
One big thing I use LR for is for organizing my photos, and that includes adding keywords/tags to all of mine. I do not think View NX2 has this ability. It may have it, but I just haven’t seen it. I try to add a lot of keywords to all of my images. If there are people I know, I put in their first and last names. I try to put in the city, county, and state of the picture. I put the country the picture was taken in. If there is a notable piece of architecture like the Wrigley Building in Chicago, I put in “Wrigley Building.” I have ten years of digital images in my LR catalog, and while I have not keyworded all of my images (I am still working on that, especially for the older ones), I generally can find certain pictures based on a search on keywords. If I want all pictures of my niece and her brother that I have taken in the past 6 years, I search on her name and her brother’s name, and all images that have both of those keywords come up, and they come up very quickly. This is incredibly useful.
Another very useful thing is a feature called “Collections” in LR. A “Collection” is a set of pictures that you want to group together. Every year for Christmas, I give my parents and my siblings a set of printed pictures I have taken of my niece and 3 nephews….I take thousands every year and keep them in separate folders, based on date. But I also create a single collection of “Christmas Pictures”. I periodically go through the pictures of my niece and nephews and mark the ones I might want to have printed at the end of the year as gifts…..and put a virtual copy into this collection. That way, although I may have thousands of photos of them throughout a single year, I can easily keep track of a much smaller number in that collection that I can choose from to print for Christmas.
When exporting files, from what I have seen with LR, it has more options than NX2 does. In addition to TIFF and JPEGs, as NX2 only does, LR will export as PSD (Photoshop format), DNG, and original format. If you really want to, you can export in not only sRGB, but also in Adobe RGB 1998 or ProPhoto RGB. You can change the exact JPEG quality you want upon export (only sliders in NX2); you can limit output size to a maximum size…..very useful for me because my email won’t allow me to send more than 10 Mb attachments at a time….so if I’m sending, say, 5 JPEGs, I can limit each of them to only 2 Mb.
There are a lot of presets that come with LR, and I believe you can find many others for free online. These include many BW conversions…..sepia, antique, cyanotype, selenium, many others. I don’t think NX2 has these. You can create photobooks and slideshows with LR; I don’t think NX2 has these capabilities. You can use lens correction features with LR, and, again, I don’t think NX2 has this. You can change Saturation, Hue, and Luminance for 8 separate colors with LR; can’t do this with NX2 as far as I can see.
I believe you can download a trial of LR for 30 days, and I’d recommend doing that if you have some time. I think it is very powerful. It might take a little while to learn it, but I think it is fairly easy to use, at least the basics.
If you just do minor fixes to photos, NX2 probably would be good enough for you, but if you want to be able to change more detailed things; if you want to be able to organize your photos better (with keywords, etc.); I think LR does allow you to do much more than NX2…..but, again, I have limited experience with NX2.
And, just to let you know, I do not work for Adobe!
You can use View NX2 to upload your photos and do some very rudimentary changes. If you need to do more complex work, you can quickly move your file to Capture NX2 which is Nikon’s main post-processing software. Both View and Capture usually come free when you buy a Nikon.
People love to disparage Nikon Capture NX2, especially when it comes to comparisons with Lightroom.
That’s part of the photo “blogassphere” behavior pattern. All I can tell you is that I have used Lightroom, CS5 and earlier, Photomatix, Elements up through 11 (since 2002). If you learn how to use the full potential of ANY of these programs, you will not be able to tell the difference between them based on actual output, not rhetoric.
As I’ve mentioned before, I use LR and like it a lot for both its editing capabilities as well as its organizing capabilities. I’ve had it ever since it came out with version 1 and upgraded every time. I have 4.4 right now and will upgrade to v5 soon.
One question I have is the following: I have been playing around with the Beta version of LR 5. I can export files to and use Nik’s plug-ins, as well as to Photomatix HDR. There seems to be no problem in doing so.
Do you foresee any problems will the full version of LR 5 with using Nik or Photomatix?
Second question. Another program I have played around with the past few years is CyberLink’s PhotoDirector. I’ve been able to get free downloads when they are periodically offered, and I have done this with version 2 and lastly with version 3. I kind of like this program, although I have not used it nearly as much as I have used LR.
I kind of remember when I first got PhotoDirector that someone told me that they have a full license from various camera manufacturers to fully interpret and read their RAW files, whereas other photo editing software may not. Do you know anything about this? If so, what does this really mean? Does LR have full access to RAW files from various manufacturers, notably Nikon, the brand I shoot with?
By the way, I talked to you last week about that problem I had with exporting a large RAW file, converting to JPEG, with many LR edits, including Chromatic Distortion changes. I haven’t had much time to really look more into this further but perhaps will be able to do so next week, and I’ll give you some updates.
Thanks!
Are Lightroom updates going to be available only by the new Cloud rental system Adobe is moving too?
Not yet – so far Adobe is denying that it will ever make Lightroom 100% cloud based. As of now, Adobe is making Lightroom updates available for both cloud and non-cloud users.
Capture One, for ever.
You should take a look at Photo Ninja.
I agree, Photo Ninja is absolutely amazing.
Light Room helps us edit images too quickly when compared to the photo shop.
Good article for beginners introducing them to LR.
@romanas:- i also heard a bout a tool photoscape, have it in my system and haven’t tried installing it as i my laptop RAM is almost full.
You can post something on photoscape if u r exposed to it.
One thing that LR shines at is in organization of your images. Nothing quite like it.
If you have not tried using Smart collections I suggest you have a look. Simply tagging all new photos you import with the appropriate tags and they automatically go into the Smart collection you created. This is an amazing time saver.
An excellent alternative to Lightroom is Darktable; see http://www.darktable.org . It is, if you will, the open source equivalent of Lightroom. It is available for OS-X and several flavors of Linux. Darktable is very good. Give it a try.
Thank you very much for the informative article for a novice photographer like me. I look forward to reading your “Mastering Lightroom” series. I am a PSE user but have been recently toying with the idea of moving to Lightroom as I continue to develop my photography skills. I am well aware of the steep learning curve but am willing to make the switch if it better suits my purposes. Once again, thank you for all of the Lightroom articles (including those to come).
You did not mentioned The Nikon capture NX2 why?
Capture NX is developed by Nikon and supports Nikon RAW files. From what I understand, it’s not a universal converter and will not work with, say, *.cr2 files that Canon cameras produce. Also, from my experience, manufacturer-developed software is rarely any good. It may be great in delivering technically splendid results, but from a workflow and user interface stand point, not so good.
This is excellent material and very insightful. One thing that worries me about Lightroom, of which I have devoted a lot of time and study, is the vulnerability of both software and hardware. You can put enormous time and effort into post processing with LR but, as you point out, the catalog file is vital for reproducing your work in a finished product. Further, your LR software is vital in making that happen. It’s not unthinkable that either your storage will fail or the software will change/evolve/ go out of business.
I can think of solutions to this vulnerability, among them exporting the finished process into storage somewhere. This would mean a huge commitment to storage, but the JPGs or TIFFs would capture your work and preserve it for posterity. So far I haven’t done that, which would be another big task in maintaining one’s library of photographs. But a really valuable event, like a wedding might protect your work from one of those “black swan” disasters.
First of all, I need to say that LR is a wonderful program which helps me too much in my work. But I have small question. For each photo I saved in LR I write caption ” description of the photo”, but sometimes I miss some of what I have written. Is there any answer for that, or is there limit for the number of words which I write.
In the image at the top with both examples, I think the one on the left looks better. My opinion, but the one on the right has slightly too little contrast.
Thanks, Phanes! Personally, I prefer low contrast unless the image itself requires it. :)
Great explanation. Will read on next chapters ;)
Is lightroom free, or does it cost money? And does the fujifilm x100 have the silky pics x trans sensor thingamabob?
Lightroom is not free, it costs around $140 on B&H. As for the original X100, it does not have an X-Trans sensor. Otherwise, RAW files are supported by just about any current RAW converter.
That’s a lot. Is there no way around that high price?
given how good and versatile the software is, I would not say it is a lot. :) However, I expect Lightroom 6 to be out more or less soon, so it might be worth a wait.
Compared to what you paid for your camera, it isn’t a lot of money.
have been looking at the differences between photoshop and elements and now have discovered lightroom; i want to be able to take photos of my art work, paintings etc and make them perfect for uploading to the web to sell and for prints etc;
you mentioned apeture for the mac, as i wish to use my mac for this work , i have a pc also, but i find my mac book pro has better colour. so my question is would you recommend elements and lightroom or apeture or do you think i could get away with just elements ?? also down the track i would like to create books.
thankyou for your time and input
I’m not a Photographer, but basically a writer. While casual Photographers could see the technical content in your article, I saw the beauty of your writing skill. I think, your article can be a primary lesson for people like me. Your article has let even the uninformed go with the satisfaction of ‘Now I know both RAW & LR’. That’s very good and what else can we ask for!
Thanks for a very helpful article. I have got photoshop CS4 on my computer – I don’t think it can understand the newer RAW images from newer Nikon cameras. I was hoping for some explanation of where Lightroom fits in – for example, is it necessary to buy a new version of Lightroom every time I get a new kind of camera? I was hoping for some clarification for this issue, as I don’t understand how it works, properly – regarding new cameras and software compatibility. I know this is probably a fairly basic query, but could anyone help me?
Great article! thank you.