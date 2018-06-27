How to Use a Teleconverter

When using telephoto and macro lenses, it is often desirable to get tighter framing on a subject that is being photographed. One of the main reasons is to magnify the subject and improve its detail in order to show it best to the viewer, but another reason could be related to improved framing and composition – by focusing tightly on the subject, it is often possible to remove the visual clutter surrounding the subject, which ultimately simplifies and enhances composition. Although photographers can often simply move closer to their subjects to get tighter framing, sometimes it is physically impossible to do that due to the nature of the subject (such as when photographing wildlife), or when action is taking place at a particular distance (such as when photographing sports activities). In such situations, a teleconverter can come into the rescue. While teleconverters can be incredibly useful, they also have a few rather serious disadvantages that can lead to increased blur and loss of sharpness. Let’s take a look at what a teleconverter is and go over its advantages and disadvantages in more detail.
First, we will define what a teleconverter is and how it can be used in photography.
What is a Teleconverter?
A teleconverter, also known as an “extender”, is a magnifying secondary lens that is typically attached between a camera body and an existing (primary) compatible lens. The purpose of a teleconverter (TC) is to increase the effective focal length of the primary lens, which unfortunately comes at the cost of decreased sharpness and reduced maximum aperture (due to loss of light). The magnification effect of a teleconverter and its effect on maximum aperture depends on its multiplication factor, which varies from 1.2x all the way to 3.0x (the most common ones are typically 1.4x and 2.0x). For example, if one uses a 300mm f/2.8 prime telephoto lens, a 2.0x teleconverter will double its focal length and decrease its maximum aperture by two full stops, which will make it a 600mm f/5.6 lens. Teleconverters also have the same effect on zoom lenses – the whole zoom range will get magnified and their maximum aperture decreased. For example, a 1.4x TC would make a 70-200mm f/2.8 into a 98-280mm f/4.0 lens.
Optically, a teleconverter is typically comprised of multiple optical elements, the total number of which can vary depending on the optical design and focal length multiplication factor of the teleconverter. Typically, the larger the multiplication factor / the longer the teleconverter, the larger the physical size of the teleconverter. Since most teleconverters are designed to be used with a number of different lenses, their optical design normally incorporates standard lens elements without optical corrections, which unfortunately results in increased optical aberrations, such as lateral chromatic aberration. However, in some cases, manufacturers try to minimize the effect of optical aberrations by incorporating more complex lens elements, such as aspherical elements, into their teleconverter design.
The use of extra-low dispersion lens elements is also rather limited in teleconverters, partly due to potential incompatibility issues with the primary lenses. There are exceptions to this too though – sometimes manufacturers make teleconverters specifically for one lens and in such cases they can incorporate any suitable optical lens elements as part of telephoto group of lenses. One such known case is the NIKKOR AF-S TC800-1.25E ED, which was not only made for the exotic Nikon 800mm f/5.6E FL ED VR, but also each manufactured teleconverter was tuned to specifically work only with the 800mm lens it was shipped with. Because of this, the TC800-1.25E ED teleconverter cannot be purchased separately, like all other normal teleconverters.
As a result, keep in mind that standard teleconverters designed to work with more than one lens are always going to be built with some compromises.
Common Teleconverters
Although practically every lens manufacturer involved in making super telephoto lenses also makes teleconverters, the most common ones you will find on the market are typically limited to 1.4x and 2.0x multiplication factors. Some manufacturers, however, also produce more uncommon teleconverters with other multiplication factors, but their use and effectiveness can vary greatly by lens. For example, Nikon and Hasselblad make 1.7x teleconverters, while accessory manufacturers like Kinko can make teleconverters with much larger 3.0x multiplication factor. Unfortunately, as explained below, teleconverters have rather drastic effects on lens performance both in terms of overall sharpness and autofocus speed, so one has to be very careful when choosing anything longer than 1.4x. In some cases, it might be better to crop an image in post-processing software to get closer to the subject, than to try to do the same with a teleconverter (this can be especially true when attempting to stack multiple teleconverters).
Teleconverter Lens Compatibility
As mentioned above, while teleconverters are typically made to work with more than one lens, there are no teleconverters on the market that work with every lens. Both Nikon and Canon have rather small lists of lenses (compared to the overall lens line) that are compatible with their teleconverters for a reason – most lenses are not designed to couple with teleconverters. Some have physical limitations, such as a rear element extending too close to the camera mount, while others have optical limitations. Since most teleconverters are specifically designed for professional super telephoto lenses, most wide angle, standard and telephoto lenses are not compatible with them. However, there are exceptions – some macro lenses, such as the Nikon 105mm f/2.8G VR do work quite well with Nikon teleconverters. In addition, it is important to point out that with very few exceptions, teleconverters made by one manufacturer are only designed to work with lenses from the same manufacturer, even if the camera mount is the same.
Below is the list of links to lens manufacturer websites, which detail teleconverter compatibility with specific lenses:
- Nikon Teleconverter Lens Compatibility
- Canon Teleconverter Lens Compatibility
- Sigma Teleconverter Lens Compatibility
- Kenko Teleconverter Lens Compatibility
Always make sure to check that the teleconverter you are planning to use is compatible with the existing lens you are planning to use it on.
Coupling Teleconverters with Prime vs Zoom Lenses
Generally, teleconverters work much better with super telephoto prime lenses than with zoom lenses. There are several reasons for that. First, aside from very few exceptions, zoom lenses are typically slower than prime lenses, which means that they already receive less light for the camera’s autofocus system to work with. As a result, there might be a great impact on both overall autofocus speed and its accuracy. In some cases, teleconverters can significantly reduce the maximum aperture of a lens, potentially completely disabling autofocus capabilities of the camera, as explained below. Second, it is very hard to optimize a zoom lens to perform evenly at all focal lengths, which makes sharpness uneven and inconsistent across the zoom range when a teleconverter is added. Third, with more lens elements moving in groups when zooming, lens decentering and other optical problems become even more apparent.
However, there are cases when teleconverters do work well with zoom lenses. For example, the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II is known to work well with the TC-14E II/III, very well with the TC-17E II and if one is willing to stop down to the f/8 range, even the TC-20E III can be quite a usable combination.
The Pros and Cons of Using Teleconverters
The obvious advantage of using teleconverters is extended reach at a relatively low cost. This becomes especially true when utilizing high-quality prime lenses with a variety of teleconverters. For example, the Nikon 300mm f/2.8G VR II is a phenomenal lens that works well with all three modern Nikon teleconverters, TC-14E III (1.4x), TC-17E II (1.7x) and TC-20E III (2.0x). With these teleconverters, the 300mm f/2.8G can transform into 420mm f/4, 510mm f/4.8 and 600mm f/5.6 lenses, which makes it a very versatile option for sports and wildlife photography. The 1.4x and 1.7x teleconverters have little impact on autofocus performance and sharpness, because the lens was specifically optimized in its design to couple well with these teleconverters. The 2.0x teleconverter certainly does degrade AF performance and especially sharpness, but stopping down the lens by a full stop still makes it quite a usable setup. In essence, this allows the 300mm lens to cover three additional focal lengths from 420mm all the way to 600mm!
Another advantage of teleconverters is that they do not affect the minimum focus distance of a lens. Teleconverters do not affect optical characteristics of lenses – they only magnify the center portion of the frame. This means that if one were to use a telephoto lens with a short minimum focus distance, it could be used as an excellent option for extreme close-up / macro photography as well. For example, the Nikon 300mm f/4E PF ED has an impressive minimum focus distance of 1.4 meters. The 1.7x teleconverter would extend its reach significantly all the way to 510mm. At such close focusing distance, the lens will have its reproduction ratio increased by the same multiplication factor of the teleconverter lens, so it will go from 0.24x to 0.41x with the 1.7x teleconverter. A nice option for occasional macro work for sure! Similarly, when macro lenses are coupled with teleconverters, their reproduction ratio gets increased as well, allowing for even closer than 1:1 magnification. However, if one desires to decrease the minimum focus distance of a lens, it is only possible to achieve that with the help of extensions tubes, close-up lenses and lens reversal tricks.
Teleconverters also have their disadvantages. Aside from lens compatibility and cross-brand compatibility issues, teleconverters decrease the overall sharpness of the primary lens, magnify its lens aberrations, and reduce autofocus speed and accuracy. This is especially true for 2.0x and longer teleconverters. Let’s take a look at the impact of teleconverters on lens sharpness, based on our previously published research.
The Impact of Teleconverters on Lens Sharpness and Contrast
As I have already pointed out in my article on image degradation with Nikon teleconverters, teleconverters have a pretty drastic impact on the overall sharpness of the resulting combination. In the case of the Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8G VR II lens, I was able to see teleconverter affect sharpness by as much as 26%, as seen below:
- Nikon TC-14E II (1.4x) – 5% Sharpness Loss
- Nikon TC-17E II (1.7x) – 17% Sharpness Loss
- Nikon TC-20E III (2.0x) – 26% Sharpness Loss
And this is on a fast lens that is designed to work well with teleconverters. If I were to use the same teleconverters on slower, inferior or older lenses, the impact of the 2.0x teleconverter in particular would have been even more devastating. For example, the same 300mm f/4E PF VR lens mentioned above does not do well in terms of sharpness with the TC-20E III (2.0x) teleconverter. It sharpness is affected way beyond the 26% mark, based on my prior research. So one could not state that teleconverters affect all lenses the same way – some will couple better than others. What makes it even tougher to assess performance, is that sample variances in both teleconverters and lenses can work hand-in-hand or against each other, especially for 1.7x and longer teleconverters. That’s why some photographers might swear by a combination of one particular teleconverter and lens that works for them, while others might find results unacceptable when using the same exact setup.
In addition to loss of sharpness, the overall contrast of the lens is also reduced, which is especially noticeable when using 2.0x teleconverters.
The Impact of Teleconverters on Autofocus Performance
As I have already explained above, teleconverters can have a drastic effect on both autofocus speed and accuracy of the primary lens and the camera, since the camera’s autofocus system has less light to work with. When using a teleconverter longer than 1.4x, quite a bit of light is lost when it is passed through the teleconverter, which can confuse the camera’s autofocus system, particularly in low-light situations. For this reason, I generally recommend against using 1.7x and 2.0x teleconverters on slower lenses, as such combinations can result in a very frustrating experience when shooting in the field.
Here is a quick summary of teleconverters and their impact on AF speed and accuracy:
- 1.4x Teleconverters: Minimum impact on AF speed and accuracy on most lenses.
- 1.7x Teleconverters: Impact on AF speed and accuracy depends on the primary lens. Generally, slower f/4 lenses don’t couple well with 1.7x teleconverters.
- 2.0x Teleconverters: Generally, severe impact on AF speed and accuracy on most lenses. Only select f/2.0 and f/2.8 prime lenses work well with 2.0x teleconverters, and typically only in bright light conditions.
- 3.0x Teleconverters and coupling of several teleconverters: AF functions are disabled – only used with manual focus.
Teleconverters vs Extension Tubes
Extension tubes should not be confused with teleconverters, because their use and purpose are completely different. While teleconverters are always comprised of optical lens elements for the purpose of increasing focal length, extension tubes are physical attachments without any optics, the sole purpose of which is to reduce minimum focus distance for increased magnification. Because of this, extension tubes are used for macro work, whereas teleconverters are used to get closer to action.
Teleconverter vs Cropping in Post
In some cases when using slow zoom lenses with a teleconverter, or when coupling several teleconverters together, image degradation can be so severe, that one might be better off cropping images in post-processing. In cases where autofocus functions are severely impacted and limited by a teleconverter, it is sometimes better to use a shorter teleconverter or drop the use of a teleconverter completely. What is better – a magnified out of focus subject, or a sharp subject with less resolution? That’s something you will have to assess and evaluate when using teleconverters, on a case-by-case basis.
Personally, aside from a couple of specific combinations, I personally avoid using 2.0x teleconverters. I regularly use 1.4x and sometimes 1.7x teleconverters, but I find 2.0x to be too much of a compromise on most lenses out there due to the above-mentioned AF issues and severe loss of sharpness / contrast. Sharpness and contrast can be improved in post, but focus problems cannot. However, there are always exceptions to keep in mind. Some lenses work acceptably well with 2.0x teleconverters and their use and practically could even improve in the future, thanks to newer technologies. One example of this is the Sony FE 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 GM OSS, which works surprisingly well with 2.0x Sony teleconverter, even at the longest end of the zoom range.
Teleconverter vs Cropping in Camera
With many modern cameras offering shooting in crop modes (for example, most Nikon FX / full-frame cameras allow shooting in 1.5x DX crop mode), one might wonder if it makes sense to use a crop mode instead of a teleconverter to get closer to action. As we have numerously said in a number of articles at Photography Life, in-camera cropping is in no way different than cropping in post-processing, so it does not offer any additional benefits, aside from perhaps slightly increased frame rates and smaller files. If the latter two are not a concern for you, switching to a camera crop mode rarely makes sense, as you can crop images easily in post later. In fact, if a subject gets too close to the camera during shooting, you might miss your shots completely because of this in-camera cropping!
Hence, in-camera cropping will never have the same effect as the use of a teleconverter. Teleconverters effectively increase focal length, whereas cropping simply reduces the field of view.
Hope this article helps our readers in understanding how teleconverters work and when one can utilize them. If you have any questions or comments, please feel free to post them in the comments section below.
Comments
I have a Canon 28-300 zoom and I would like to use a 1.4 or 2.0 TC. Is this even viable? Of course I would prefer a cheaper one, like Kenko.
If it connects, it’s viable… but image quality is likely to be horrible and the autofocus will be very slow and often inaccurate.
And the cheaper the converter, the more horrible the result.
But the again, one man’s horrible is another man’s acceptable.
:)
Hi Alan. The optical elements protrude past the mounting flange faces on many teleconverters. This brings risk of them colliding into the rearmost element of your lens. In lenses that are not TC compatible the manufacturer often places a tab or stop to prevent mounting of a TC. If you can get a TC to mount on your lens it may ‘work’. First check how far back the rearmost lens element moves.
Secong issue is that tour lens is likely f5.6 at the long end and you will lose AF capability on all but the more advanced Canon bodies because even a 1.4TC will slow your lens to f8.
Alan, as others have suggested, it is not a good idea. You want to use TCs only with telephoto and specific macro lenses.
Hi Nasim,
Great basic article with excellent real-world examples. First, as you work through your Sigma 150-600 Sport review know that I have been using the Sigma TC-1401 on that lens with success on a D600. The AF works fine in almost all situations despite being technically at F9.
I think the real question on point 10) is if “cropping” (even in post) in general with high MP cameras can achieve similar results to use of a TC. Some online reviewers have contended that the loss in sharpness with a TC is roughly equivalent to cropping.
Thanks for your excellent articles!
I agree. TC 1.4E II on my 500 VR is disappointing and I can get much the same results by cropping with my D810
Thank you Chris! The 150-600mm Sport has very good optics, so I would not be surprised by the performance of a TC on it. However, at the long end, we are talking about f/9 maximum aperture, which I really don’t know how well the camera’s AF would handle. Probably OK in good light, but quite poor in bad light.
Thanks for the great article.
Do you have personal or close collegue experiences with Nikon TC 14 III and the 105. 2.8G Macro¿ I have the lens and it’s a fine lens but it’s resolving power isn’t that good. I’m afraid coupling it with a 1.4x TC would even further soften the image.
1.4x is also the way to go for me since 200-500 is f/8 and you can still get some AF on a D750.
P.S. I read your 200-500 review. How would you compare the 200-500 with a 1.4x to a 70-200 with a 1.4x¿ Not in Imatest style, but real life feel style.
Thank you in advace! :)
Have you tried fine tuning the 105 2.8. I have used it and it is very very sharp. You may have a poor copy or it may just need fine tuning.
Actually I’d be surprised if there’s a Nikon TC for the 105 Micro Nikkor. The front elements of the TCs often need a special cap because they are extending the TC. While the rear element of the 105 Micro Nikkor is so close to the mount that there would be collision. Nikon TC (at least the 1.7× II) don’t collaborate well or at all with Sigma Tamron 150-600 or 100-400. There’s a compatibility list of lenses with TC from each manufacturer.
A note of caution on using the Nikon 200 – 500mm with the TC14 III. It will not auto focus in 3D mode for birds in flight. It will auto focus in all other modes, but this is important to know if you plan to track moving objects.
Based on my years of experiences, the best tc for Nikon 500mm f/4 vr is the tc-14e. At f/5.6, images are slightly soft when viewed at 100% magnification. At f/8, there is no difference from the bare lens in terms of sharpness. The contrast loss is also very minimal, and does not bother at all.
If you have an fx camera with good iso performance, it is perfectly fine to use the tc-14e with the 500mm f/4. Basically you have a prime lens at 700mm f/8. If you consider using it with a dx camera, I would say, it is better not to use any tc at all unless you can shoot at slower shutter speeds with minimal iso.
Hope this is useful for 500mm users. Btw, the lens I was refering to is the older G version, not the FL. However, I would expect similar results with the new version as well.
Goker,
I have a Nikon 300mm f2.8 AF-S ( 1997 version ) , and a Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I ( 1995 model ). Yes, the TC14E tele-convertors are great, and I would recommend hem to any-one using the lenses for which they are designed . I only use them on fixed focal length lenses, and, not on a zoom.
The Nikon TC17E isn’t bad , when used in the right conditions.
I also have a TC20E ( old version), and its a great paper weight, but, if you wish to purchase it, I will reluctantly sell it t you . :-)
Its the only TC that stays at home in the cupboard.
Interesting because the TC-1.4e II and TC-1.4e III have not impressed me much on my 500 f4G VR. The loss of sharpness is visible and I usually just crop. My lens front focuses with both these TCs and even at maximum +20 AF fine tune it is not quite enough to compensate on either of my D8xx bodies
I find the AF a bit faster with the bare lens too.
Strange. My 1997 vintage TC14E II works perfectly on my 1995 Nikon 500mm f4 AF-I lens.
You would not even know that you were using it. Nothing has been ” tuned ” either. Straight out of the box.
James V
Perhaps using an Imatest set up one could see a difference in sharpness between a Nikon 500mm F4G with and without a TC-1.4e III (on a laboratory test target), but if you are seeing visible degradation (in your hand held?) images I would suggest it is your technique that needs looking at and not the equipment.
If your lens front focusses with the converter beyond the limits of micro adjustment, no wonder you are seeing loss of sharpness, especially using a high resolution D series camera!
I would suggest you get Nikon service to recalibrate both your lens and both camera bodies’ autofocus systems (with and without the teleconverter) before commenting about performance issues.
A lens alone will always acquire focus faster than with a converter attached, but in this case the 500mmF4G on a D Series body is so fast that I am amazed you can detect a difference of what is probably a few milliseconds in decent light. It seems a little bit like aficionados in the hifi world claiming to ‘hear’ the difference between different power cables.
I don’t have an axe to grind here. I use this combination myself. The 1.4TC III works beautifully with both the 500mm and the 70-200mm. I stop down by one stop when I can, but more to gain a little depth of field than because of visible loss of sharpness.
The 1.7TC and the 2.0TC, both of which I own, are another story.
Hi Betty
I usually shoot my 500 VR on a gimbal with reasonable shutter speed. I know and use various long lens techniques. Fair point about the AF fine tune and maybe my gear will benefit from a trip to the service dept. but on the matter of AF speed I am not just being pedantic..
I do quite a bit of birding, often early or late for the low angled light and because there is generally more activity at those times. For static subjects the AF speed is quite ok with the TC but when action is involved, such as flight, I find that the TC noticeably slows AF acquisition speed. It tracks focus ok once the subject is acquired but overall I get a higher success rate without it.
James
I did say “in decent light.”
I agree, when the light drops, so does the performance.
Hi James,
I totally agree about TC’s slowing AF acquistion for birds in flight. I find this is particularly noticeable against any type of background other than a nice clear sky when it picks up as normal. The problem is that I’m photographing wading / perched birds one minute and the next I want to latch on to something flying. By the time you’ve acquired focus the moment is often lost. The trick with birds in flight is to track the bird for a few seconds before the point where you want to photograph it. This isn’t always true of course or always possible, but getting that initial positive lock-on is critical. Everyone will have their own favoured techniques, but one thing I’m sure we’ll all agree on in respect of TC’s is that they can be great for certain situations and somewhat frustrating for others. The answer of course is another version of the new 500mm f/4 FL lighter lens (which, by the way, is a joy to use handheld) with an in-built, instantly switchable, 1.4TC. It would probably cost a fortune, but it could be the ultimate wildlife lens.
I am not a big fan of TC’s. I have a 1.4 Nikon and a 1.4 Kenco (compatible with more lenses then Nikon) In general, they don’t work well with the lenses I have. It significantly impacts both AF and sharpness on the 200-400, and it really degrades the 80-400.
They did work well on two big primes (don’t own them anymore) 300 f4 and the 500 f4. Mostly, I think they have too much impact to be super useful.
If you want more reach for wildlife, shoot with an APC camera and learn how to get closer. It works better then other solutions.
I have the 70-200 2.8 VRII. I also have the 300 2.8 Vr. I have both the 1.4 (Version 2) and the TC20eIII teleconverters. Both lenses work very well with the 1.4 converter. If the light is bright, the TC2.0eIII does produce surprisingly good results. I tend to use the 1.4 much more often. I look at the light and decide which one to use.
The 600mm Nikon is beyond my current budget, so I accept the (often very good) results I get in bright light at 600mm using the 300 with the 2.0 converter. I use a monopod with a manfrotto gimbal ang it often works very nicely as a combo. Using a tripod is better but less portable and less flexible for BIF. I stop down to F8 (mostly) and sometimes F11 as recommended. It is better on the D750 than the D800.
In similar conditions the 300 plus the 1.4 works extremely well indeed. Nasim published a chart of this set up in his review of the Sigma TC. Take a look, it is a nice combo.
I wonder how well the 300 plus 1.4 and D500 will work together.
See photographylife.com/revie…econverter
For the Imatest graph.
Martin,
I have a D800 and use the 70-200 f/2.8 VRII and the new 300mm f/4 PFE. I also have the apparently ancient Tamron 150-600, which for some reason I was able to get great pictures. I have the 1.4 and 2.0 teles. The 2.0 is a little soft with the 300 but works well with 70-200 at about f8. My limiting factors are less the lenses and more light, camera, and situation. If my D800 would lock on faster, it would be better. If I could get a decent ISO vs.speed balance it would be better. If my subject comes close or far I need the flexibility of the Tamron. For example, I captured exactly the same photo that Nasim took of the dolphin jumping, only with the Tamron. If I used a 300mm with a 2.0 I would have missed it because I would be too long. If it was cloudier I would have a problem with the Tamron due to insufficient light. So there are always trade-offs.
One thing is cool about the new 300. I use it as a Macro with an extension tube and it works well.
Hi Nasim,
thanks for your great article. What do you think about:
Nikon D7200 vs Nikon D750 + 1,4/1,7Converter?
Same question as Manuel, d500 with 300 f2.8+1.7tc or d750 with 300mm f2.8+ /2x tc to get better IQ and speed n reach.
I have seldom heard anyone praise the 1.7. It was only after the TC20eIII that positive comments about a 2.0 converter began to appear. Perhaps you need to wait for the update to the 1.7 before it becomes a good choice. The comments in the review of the D750 suggest that the focussing system on the D750 was able to make the 1.7 more useful. photographylife.com/revie…kon-d750/4
If the focus system on the D500 are as good as some of the early hints about its performance on the D5 turn out to be true, the 1.7 may become more viable.
An informative article as usual Nasim, but what I actually find more interesting are your reader’s comments regarding real world usage. Most owners of long lenses and TC’s are going to be wildlife photographers, and most of those will be looking for maximum reach for photographing birds. I’m a Nikon man currently favouring the D810 because it gives me a lot of leeway for cropping-in in post processing.
I travel a lot for my wildlife photography so gear weight is an issue, particularly when on safari, but, like you’ve said, the 300mm f/2.8 works well with TC’s and, consequently makes for a good travel combo. I use it with a 1.4TC III whenever I can get away with it, but have absolutely no problem with the 2.0TC III if I shoot at f/6.3 (no need to go to f/8). The combo works better on my two D810’s than it did on my D800, and worked slightly better on the D800 than on my previous D700. However, on the D700 I don’t remember having to AF fine-tune, whereas on the D800 I did. And, when I got my first D810 I had to push the AF fine-tune up further to around +8 or so, depending on TC. With my second D810 the AF fine-tune settings were almost identical, which is interesting.
JamesV comments that his 500mm f/4G lens plus 1.4TC III front focuses to such a degree that +20 AF fine-tune adjustment may not be enough. I had exactly the same problem as James, although I felt the maximum fine-tune adjustment was just enough, but I wasn’t happy that a new 500mm lens should have to be calibrated that much. I sent the lens back to Nikon to assess and adjust, but they sent it back confirming it was within tolerance. I don’t know if I’m just becoming more critical, but going back a few years I never bothered with AF fine-tune adjustments, whereas now it seems that you have to set up every new camera / lens. Why is this? Although they won’t agree, Nikon must realise this or they wouldn’t have brought in the new automatic AF fine-tune adjustment facility on the new D500 and D5. Recently I upgraded the 500mm f/4G lens for the new, lighter, FL version and, am pleased that the AF fine-tune adjustments either without TC, or with the 1.4TC III are at much more acceptable levels. In all situations with various cameras and TC’s all my long lenses have front focused to some degree.
I suppose the point I’ve tried to illustrate here is that some cameras and lenses will marry up better than others, and when you throw TC’s into the mix, you get even more variables. What works for one person may not work for someone else even if they have exactly the same model of camera, lens and TC.
Exactly right.
The micro adjustment issue is specific to each body/lens/converter combination and carrying it out for say 3 lenses, 2 bodies and 2 converters is a right royal PITA.
Nikon quoting ‘in tolerance’ for a particular lens or body can br very misleading and unhelpful.
A body can be ‘in tolerance’.
A lens can be ‘in tolerance’.
But tolerances add up, so if the body is near its ‘plus’ tolerance limit and lens is also near the plus tolerance limit, the result can be way out of tolerance.
Another quick observation – my wife uses the D750 plus my old 1.4TC II and the new 300mm f/4 lens. I wouldn’t tell her so, but her results and IQ with that combo are virtually as good as I get with the equivalent, but much more expensive and heavy set up, of the D810 plus new 1.4TC III and 300mm f/2.8. It’s a fantastic camera and lens that I’d recommend to anyone who wants a cost-effective, relatively lightweight, combo and who’s okay with 420mm reach and happy to use a 1.4TC.
I am not a huge fan of Ken Rockwell, but what he says about lenses and photographers strikes me as true.
Most marque lenses today are so good that any visible differences in image quality under normal viewing conditions are almost always about photographic technique – not equipment.
Hello Nasim,
Always enjoyable reading your columns. When I saw that you had tested with the older Nikon 1.4TC II instead of the newer 1.4TC III I was puzzled. I used the earlier version of that TC for many years but upgraded shortly after the new version was introduced. I use it primarily on my Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 600mm f/4G ED VR Lens and my Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II Lens. I can say without hesitation that there is much improvement over the older TC. Perhaps someone else has already discussed the qualitative differences between the two as I didn’t read all the comments.
If sharpness is reduced by 5% on the older TC then my guess is that the new version loses something like 2-3%. No pixel peeping necessary to see the difference. I try not to use the Nikon 1.7TC II at all but will if absolutely necessary.
Thanks for the opportunity to comment to such a fair and balanced website.
Dear Nasim
Recently Fuji has released a teleconverter 1.4x for their 50-140 and 100-400 lenses. It would be very interesting for you to review them using the same criteria as you have used in this article.
I find this article of particular interest as I own and use much of the equipment mentioned. My experience comes from 10 trips to Kruger National Park in South Africa, the last two of which involved the use of the Nikon D750, D7200, the 300mmF4 PF, 80-400mm4.5/5.6 VR, and the 1.4,1.7, &2.0 Nikon teleconverters. (I also own the Nikon 400mmf2.8 but it’s bulk and weight make it impractical to include for such long flights)
I am a fan of both FX and DX. Each have their strengths and weaknesses so having both lets me have the best of both worlds.
This article s a great job of explaining the basics of teleconverters. My comments here will pertain to a more detailed use of the DX format as a way to get that extra reach.
For big animals, 300mm or the use of the 80-400mm (both on the FX D750) will get you the best results. Better control of DOF, better iso performance, just to name a few of the reasons. That said, I find I often want to get past 400mm. Birds and other small animals just beg for 600mm or more.
One can, of course, attach teleconverters and stay with the FX format. But soon the limitations of small F stops, focus problems in dim light, etc. become a big problem. I find it much better to use the DX D7200 as my first option to gain additional reach. My 300mm becomes 450mm without any loss of maximum aperture, and with no addional glass in the optical path. Most folks then say that you lose iso performance, but actually you don’t. In the FX format getting to 420mm by adding the 1.4 teleconverter to the 300mmF4 results in the loss of one whole F stop. Use of the 1.7 or 2.0 teleconverter will cause focus problems. The better way to 600mm is to just use the 300mmF4+ the 1.4 teleconverter on the D7200 for a 630mm equivalent focal length while still having a 5.6 maximum aperture.
The reasons this works so well are (1) the high quality of the 300mmF4 PF. Unlike other lenses, this one is as sharp wide open as when stopped down. (2) the D7200 and the D750 are very similar cameras except for the size of the image sensor.
Of course if you want the best 600mm lens and love the weight bulk and cost, just get the Nikon 600mmF4 monster. Trouble is; you will often leave home without it!
“Hence, in-camera cropping will never have the same effect as the use of a teleconverter. Teleconverters effectively increase focal length, whereas cropping simply reduces the field of view.”
but the increased focal length will result in reduction of field of view. With the same perspective the effect will be the same (except the crop will leave less pixels)!
Lars, you are right, but don’t forget that you can crop an image shot with a teleconverter too. Not quite the same. As you have rightfully pointed out, one will be heavily cropped.
Yes, the cropped prime image will suffer some loss of pixel resolution but will retain sharpness (assuming it started that way!) but the cropped converter image will lose both sharpness (due to the converter) and pixel resolution (due to the crop).
This whole argument can get very circular!
Some converters are better than others and some lenses work better with converters than others.
Ultimately there is a choice – more, fuzzier pixels or fewer, sharper ones.
It all boils down to specific lens/converter combinations.
Some produce very good results, others don’t.
When I bought Sigma 150-600 my teleconverter was always left at home. It is the most universal lens I have ever owned. I suppose the focal length 600 mm is enough for the most cases. If it’s not I know that I need to come closer to the target otherwise atmospheric condition will affect the image heavily. I was always annoyed to spend time for swapping these pieces of glass, to have to put up with autofocus delays and other issues not to mention dust that always penetrate into your camera and the lens. The article is very informative and useful but as an amateur I’d rather choose a long sharp zoom though heavy one for shooting in the wildlife.
The key to using TCs is to start with a fast prime lens. My 300/2.8 is a great example, because it is still quite sharp and very usable with all 3 TCs, where a slower lens would not be usable. It is very sharp with the 1.4 and 1.7, and although the 2.0 does show some loss – on a tripod is it still quite good (see below).
I have the 1.4, 1.7. and 2.0 TCs. I can use them all with the 300/2.8, and for each TC I have an additional lens option that will fit in a small pocket. The sharpness of the prime with a good quality TC I would far prefer over the lesser quality of a slow super zoom. When I am carrying my 300/2.8 and 3 TCs, it is like carrying around 4 prime lenses that vary from 300mm-600mm.
In other words with that one lens you have these prime lens options available:
300mm/f2.8 420mm/f4 510mm/f4.8 600mm/f5.6
All of which are faster and sharper than super zooms that are usually f6.3 at 600mm.
Here is a sample of the TC-20 on the 300mm/2.8 :
www.mundy.ca/Misce…C-20E-III/
And here are some shots with the TC-20 and the Nikon 200-500 (my first shots with this lens):
www.mundy.ca/Space…016-04-18/
The TCs are also great for macro shots using the Nikon 105VR. I find the VR is very helpful when shooting macros handheld.
Those comparing DX and FX and claiming more reach, it only applies if the sensors are close to the same size. For example, a DX 12MP does not give you more reach than an FX 36MP. You can crop the FX and still be better off than that DX. Here are some tests I did to show the added reach for DX:
www.mundy.ca/Misce…omparison/
What you say is correct – as far as it goes.
The problem with converters (or at least one of them) is that for fast moving or unpredictable situations (wildlife, sports, etc,) by the time you have unmounted an unwieldy long lens and attached a converter, the moment has passed, the action is over, the opportunity is kaput.
For quality, fast primes reign supreme but, as so often happens, one advantage is countered by a drawback.
Yes there are downsides, of course. But for fast moving situations, I would not look to slow zooms anyway. That is something that I would want a fast prime for, or risk losing every fast moving shot.
To pop in a TC is not as quick as zooming, but it is much faster than the time to replace your 300mm prime with a 500mm prime. Since the lens is mounted on a tripod, you need to remove the lens, open your aluminum hard case for your 500mm/f4, mount it, store the 300mm and attach the camera. Been there. Not fun. The TCs are much faster. But in my experience when I need the extra reach, it is obvious when setting up, and usually not something you need, then don’t need, then need again. In my case it is to save carrying all those primes, not as a replacement for a super-zoom.
If someone is shooting with a super-zoom that goes to 600mm, and I am using a 300mm/2.8 prime …if there is no time to pop in a TC, I would just shoot with the fast speed, capture the moment, and if necessary, crop the 38MP down. I would bet the results will be far better than using a slow zoom.
If comparing the TCs to using a super-zoom – then yes the zoom has more flexibility in composition. A super-zoom could save the time to change either lenses or TCs. I would say if you are OK with the results of a super-zoom, then you can enjoy the light weight and convenience.
Super-Zooms have drawbacks for speed and quality (some more than others).
Fast Primes have the drawback of cost and size but have great speed and quality.
TCs have the drawback of mounting time, f-stops, and for some – quality loss.
We each need to decide what drawback we prefer to live with. :)
Aluminium hard case for the Nikon 500mm f4 AF-S. Those cases are designed to use at home, and never for travel. :-)
I was fortunate to live in Japan, plus have been there numerous times on business, so, have seen what is available from Nikon in Japan. ( I’m in Australia, and we don’t have any decent camera shops, compared to what I have seen in Japan.)
A suitable legs bag for a Nikon 300mm up to 600mm , would be the Nikon CL-L2. I purchased one when I was travelling in Japan years ago. I recently moved, and the original bag is buried in one of numerous boxes.
I saw a Nikon CL-L2 on eBay, and purchased it. I have since discovered that B&H Photo in New York offer them.
Here is a link. It may be of interest.
“Aluminium hard case for the Nikon 500mm f4 AF-S. Those cases are designed to use at home, and never for travel. :-)”
Exactly right.
Aluminium cases may be strong and rigid externally, but the interior cushioning is too firm and never of adequate thickness.
Any shock (such as being dropped) will transfer virtually all the kinetic energy to the lens with terminal consequences.
Lordy, lordy! That I pointed out one of the drawbacks of using teleconverters, does not mean I was advocating using a zoom, (slow or otherwise).
Quite the contrary, and I agree with you, that a long, fast prime is the weapon of choice for wildlife and when extra reach is needed at short notice, I would rather crop a 36Mp image than waste time reaching for a converter. If time allows however, a converter has its place and a 1.4x on a 500mm will cover almost all but the most extreme situations for me.
Zooms have their place (if of high quality) but I avoid them if possible as they are just as unwieldy as fast primes and tend to make me a ‘lazy composer’. A prime forces one to think ‘out of the box’ in finding new perspectives and compositional alternatives.
The only point on which we diverge is how we use our lenses:
“Since the lens is mounted on a tripod, you need to remove the lens, open your aluminum hard case for your 500mm/f4, mount it, store the 300mm and attach the camera. Been there. Not fun. The TCs are much faster. But in my experience when I need the extra reach, it is obvious when setting up, and usually not something you need, then don’t need, then need again. In my case it is to save carrying all those primes, not as a replacement for a super-zoom.”
I only infrequently use a tripod as most of my photography is done ‘on the move’ (from a vehicle or on foot) and I don’t use a hard case to store my lenses. As for setting up, unless the subject is sleeping, (predators sleep most of the time!), setting up is not an option. You’re either ready or you’re not. My 500mm lives on my lap day in day out with an open soft case containing a 70-200mm, converters, cards and batteries at my side ready for an instant switch. I shoot hand held with the 500mm or from a bean bag/clamped gimbal if there’s time, and quickly switch to the (fast) zoom if the action comes closer. No camera or lens is packed away until return to base.
If I had to unmount a 500mm, open an aluminium hard case, remove a 300mm, repack the 500mm and then mount the 300mm, I think my chances of getting a worthwhile image would be close to zero, no, make that zero for sure (well maybe a sleeping lion or two).
As you say, whatever you choose, there is always a downside! (I’m a ‘cup-half-empty’ person)
I stopped reading after you used the Lord’s name in vain.
Maybe it improved after that, but I lost interest.
Which flavour of Lordy would that be?
based on this review and remarks from Ken Rockwell, I bought, for my Nikon 70-22mm f/2.8, a TC-14E 1.4X AF-1 teleconverter. The TC is in flawless condition.
Your articles, and the comments of your readers, are excellent. But, my experience with this TC differs greatly from yours. The degradation of the enlarged images makes them unusable. The results I get from operating this lens with my Nikon D810 in DX mode are excellent for most long distance subjects. I get additional “reach”. I am only interested in the center of the image which is less than 1% of the total image. Like a 700k image out of 11 gross MP.
I blame myself for this poor purchase decision. When I was heavy into film photography, some 45 years ago, I had no luck with teleconverters. You can not add glass to a lens and make the lens into something it was never designed to be.
If you want longer reach, I guess the only answer is to buy heavy and expensive long glass.
For longest distance, my Nikon 28-300mm f/3.5-5.6 outperforms the better 70-200, most especially in DX mode. At the moment, I am photographing hornets and their nest through soiled triple pane glass at a distance of 60 feet. Standing motionless on my 2nd floor spiral staircase for up to 15 minutes, with the camera at the ready, waiting for a 1 inch long insect to emerge or return to the nest. I had hoped that the TC would add un-degraded reach to my 70-200. It didn’t. My results with all lens are mediocre.
Please keep writing your articles. I have learned very much from you and thank you for sharing your knowledge and experience.
prepalaw
It’s not April 1st so I have to assume your comments are supposed to be taken seriously.
First, it is utterly pointless using DX mode with the D810. If you want to concentrate on the centre of the image you can do that by cropping in the computer far more effectively and without losing compositional freedom in the viewfinder.
Second, you don’t say which version of the Nikkor 70-200mm F2.8 you are using. The second is rather better than the first, but on DX (or cropping to the centre of the lens’ field of view) it is debatable whether any difference could be discerned between the two in practice. Both are excellent in those circumstances with the later version only showing its superiority at the longest focal lengths and at the edges of the FX frame. This lens combined with at the 1.4x converter is universally acknowledged by competent photographers to be outstandingly good.
Third, to try to hand hold a 70-200mm telephoto + 1.4 converter combination for 15 minutes at a time standing on a spiral staircase two floors up trying to shoot a 1inch long flying insect at a range of 60 feet through three layers of dirty glass is naive beyond belief. To then only use 1% of a DX frame and still expect a useable enlarged image is plain idiotic.
If your results are ‘mediocre’ I would suggest you ascribe blame where it belongs. Walk over to the nearest mirror and take a look. Yep, there he is, staring back at you, the numb nut with no idea. You deserve every bit of the crappy results you are evidently getting.
I suggest you sell the D810 and the Nikkor 70-200mm and the 1.4 converter and invest the money in a Nasim’s Photography Basics Course.
Betty,
I know you are very smart in photography. I have read your comments. I have had all my equipment for less than 5 weeks. I am trying to get back into serious photography at age 73. I wish I could email the insect photos – they are not publishable but not that bad.
Now, from what I understand, DX mode uses only about 55% of the sensor. You get a 50% enlarged image with a 50% reduction in pixels. The camera has cropped the image electronically. What is so bad about that.
The 1.4 TC degrades the image. I did comparison shots with and without the TC and using FX and DX. I can send them to you.
My 70-200 is version 1. The portrait images have made with and without flash, and in the FX mode, are outstanding. About as good a portraiture as with my Nikon 85mm f/1.4.
My bird photos are not bad. My fish photos – trout underwater – using a polarizing lens – are really pretty good.
To repeat myself – I have at this for 5 weeks – trying to master the D810, select the appropriate lenses and learn the appropriate techniques.
What I ask is for some help. I have a very thick skin. And would sincerely appreciate your feedback.
Based on my review of the images, DX-mode work products are not that bad. I do not understand why you can not operate with DX under certain circumstances – such as trying to get more reach when the FX result is “out of reach”
Thank you.
peter
prepalaw
OK maybe I went in a bit hard and fast…apologies.
Yes DX uses about half the pixels in an FX sensor.
In the D810, DX mode uses about 15.4 MP.
What is so bad about that is that you have taken a 36.3MP FX camera and turned it into a 15.4MP DX camera.
If you feel the need to shoot DX you would be better off with something which has a significantly higher pixel density on DX format like a D7200 (24.2MP) or a D500 (20.9MP). If you want apparent reach and high sensor resolution, those would be a much better option overall INMHO, assuming you are shooting in decent light.
Every converter degrades the image to a greater or lesser extent. However, the 1.4x converter happens to work very well with the 70-200mm F2.8 lens, especially so when stopped down by 1 stop, so if you images are below par, I suggest that something is amiss either with your equipment (autofocus inaccuracy, decentring, etc) or with your technique.
The version I lens was not so good on FX but when used on DX the results were always very good so if you are happy with its results on FX, I would suspect a poor converter or a converter/lens/camera body combination that misfocuses.
Going back to what you are doing, without being too hard, you are being completely unrealistic.
First shooting hornets at 60 feet with effectively a 280mm lens (actually less because of focus breathing) is not practical. The image size on the sensor is simply too small. Trying to blow up that speck on the DX section of the FX sensor to a viewable size is asking too much. If you add to that shooting through soiled glass you really have no chance at all. In fact I suspect that shooting through three layers of dirty glass has more to do with your observed image degradation than anything a converter might be contributing.
In this situation, you either have to find a way of getting closer (not sure that’s a great idea with hornets!) or you need a longer lens.
On a personal note, I have found that sometimes conditions are so unfavourable (for one reason or another) that it is better to accept temporary defeat and leave the field of battle and live to fight another day.
I remember once trying to photograph a nesting hoopoe. I got boiled, burnt, bitten and bored to death. I got about 50 shots. At the time I had a huge sense of achievement, but in the cold light of day several months later I reluctantly consigned them all to the trash bin.
Some things are just not meant to be.
Thank you very much Betty for you comments, which I just saw today. I am going to re-study my equipment.
Today, I took portrait photos of my granddaughter and friends in a roller rink, where she trains and practices artistic roller skating with coaches in the local club.
No flash allowed. Poor lighting. Nevertheless, my results are acceptable, using my Nikon 85mm f/1.4 lens. Soft photos – meaning, not razor sharp. I pushed the ISO to 12800 and sometimes as high as “Hi1”.
I did not know what else to do. Shooting Aperture Priority with a minimum shutter speed of 1/60. In order to get depth of field, I made most of the photos at F/9. Some at the sweet spots of the lens at F/3.2 and 4.5. F/9 DOF excellent – Lydia is 8 years old. I got her full facial and body profile + her 18″ outstretched arm towards me all in focus.
I do not understand why lens are marketed so hard by the maximum opening of the aperture. I have never seen, but understand, that Zeiss made a 50mm lens, with a maximum opening of F/.7 – that lens probably costs north of US$50,000.
Now, my F/1.4 is a very good lens. But, I never shoot it at 1.4 – I do not get adequate DOF. I have a “model” – a 7″ tall, veiled face of a gypsy woman, which hangs, not well lite, 3″ from a hallway wall, much like an ornament on a Christmas tree. She slowly rotates (oscillates) from the air currents you generate when you walk past her too fast. She has 2 coins suspended from each ear. They look like the Roman Denarius – about 1-1/4″ in diameter. From each ear, one coin hangs parallel to the the face – the other coin juts out towards you on the perpendicular. The lens at F/1.4 does not have sufficient DOF to get all facial features and the veil and the coins in perfect focus – with or without flash. You have to go out beyond the F/4.5 sweet spot to almost get everything in focus. My 70-200mm version one nailed it at F/16 (1/60 at 170mm FX with 6400 ISO and camera flash).
I figure that if I train portraiture with this difficult subject, I should become a better photographer. My wife bought her at a thrift shop for $1.00. Interestingly, the 70-200 makes her skin tone look so young. The 85 is unforgiving – clearly exposes the rips, scars and discolorations on her skin, turning her into an old hag.
I still crop and brighten or darken my images with Picasa. I am not going to try to learn complicated editing software until I have a very good grasp of using my camera and my lenses. I run modern tax and business software, Excel, etc. and understand how to make good use of a computer. I figure that if I can make good images in the first place, I will not have to doctor them very much later.
peter
prepalaw
Just to comment on DOF difficulties, it may well be the case that DOF was inadequate when shooting close to your grandaughter, but DOF increases with distance so it is conceivable that full length shots (especially with arms and legs in the same plane of focus) may have been fine at say, F4 and a higher shutter speed and/or lower ISO. I don’t know how dark it was, but sometimes photographing a black cat in a coal cellar without supplementary lighting will defeat even the greatest photographer on the planet!
For self portraits I steer well clear of the 85mm F1.4. I find that photos of myself are best taken from as far away as possible, preferably with a very cheap lens with a generous smear of vaseline on the front element.
Happy shooting.
I am still using Nikon D200 with AF NIKKOR 24-120 mm 3.5/5.6D and AF NIKKOR 70-300 mm 4/5.6 G lens. Can I use Nikon TC 1.4X with these lens on DX200 although sharpness will be decreased. I am using and keeping FX lens as I plan to upgrade to FX camera in the future. Thank you very much for your feedback. Regards, Moe
Moe,
you will have to take a chance and buy a used TC 1.4 on Ebay for about $140 and hope it works.
I purchased a Nikon TC-14E 1.4X for my Nikon 70-200 f/2.8 lens. The results I obtained were poor. I cursed myself for the purchase.
8 months later, I bought a Nikon 200-500 f/5.6 lens. I get excellent results with the 1.4 teleconverter. You need excellent light. Most of my photos are at the beach of Osprey and gulls in flight late in the afternoon. The converter works best at F/11.
I learned the hard way that you need to set up your camera correctly to get good results. I have no clue about your camera’s capabilities. Mine is an FX Nikon D810. I use Group Area focus and single point metering. You are shooting at a minimum of 1/2000.
My long lens does not like low light. So, I only used the teleconverter in strong lighting situations.
“As we have numerously said in a number of articles at Photography Life, in-camera cropping is in no way different than cropping in post-processing, so it does not offer any additional benefits, aside from perhaps slightly increased frame rates and smaller files.”
I disagree. Saving an already cropped image cannot be reversed, that’s a huge difference. And smaller files are also very relevant because a lot of tele action is happening with higher frame rates. That means, buffer fill slower, memory card saves more files before slowing down the process and I don’t gave to copy so much useless information to my hard drives. Also, the AF coverage suddenly fills the frame (but that’s secondary). To me this crop option is so important that I put it to Fn2