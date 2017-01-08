What a 365 Challenge Taught Me as a Novice

I am a novice photographer. I obtained my first DSLR, the Nikon D3200 in May of 2015. I decided to take at least one picture every day of 2016. Obviously, getting out and practicing every day is bound to make a fledgling amateur improve, but I was surprised at the specific principles I learned along the way, and thought I’d pass them on to any fellow novices thinking about a photo challenge of their own.

More planning, more spontaneity: One of the most notable benefits of a daily photo challenge is spending more time planning shots. Knowing that I needed to have a shot every day made me think ahead more carefully, considering specific locations, lighting, and subjects. Most photographers will tell you that many of their best shots had at least some degree of planning involved if not days, months, or years of planning. A daily photo shoot challenges you to take planning seriously and gives you the impetus to make plans that you might have put off otherwise. Moreover, being out every day makes you more aware of the details and light conditions surrounding you, which leads to better shots in the future. However, though it may seem to contradict what I just said, the 365 challenge also made me more spontaneous. It was hard to plan for every single shot, especially when I had a long day of work and activities. For those sorts of days I needed a bit more spontaneity. Sometimes this meant looking at what was already around that I could shoot in a different way. At other times this spontaneity came from a planned shoot. For example, the first image below was a sunrise shot that I planned. The second image was taken later that same morning walking around my location without any specific shot in mind. Other times, the shot I had in my head just didn’t work out and I ended up with something different. Several times I went out to photograph birds and ended up with sunsets like this one.

Seeking out skills, information and experimentation: When you’re an amateur who doesn’t shoot often, it’s easy to stick with what you know and are comfortable shooting. After all, you don’t want that once a month outing to end in bad shots. When you’re photographing every day, though, you’re bound to have some bad days. The upside of this is that knowing you will take bad pictures sometimes (and being okay with that) will lead you to try ideas you hadn’t considered before. For example, I got this macro shot of colored pencils while experimenting. Relatedly, trying to work outside my comfort zone led me to seek out new information. I’ve read many Photography Life articles as well as print and video tutorials on other sites. I’ve also spent a lot of time looking at other peoples’ photographs, getting ideas for how I can recreate or put my own spin on others’ innovations. While I was doing this before the challenge, the push to create every day led me to pursue and incorporate this knowledge more quickly.

New Places, Old Places: One benefit I didn’t expect from the 365 challenge (but also one of the most valuable) is discovering new locations. I spent a lot of time shooting the locations I knew near my house, particularly Forest Park in Saint Louis, which has a number of museums, statues, wildlife, a world class zoo, and more. A few months in, I started to want to shoot something different, so I looked up new locations to photograph. Through this, I discovered an Audubon migratory bird sanctuary and several state parks I didn’t know existed. In fact, I discovered some of my favorite shooting locations after starting the challenge. While I may have found them eventually, trying to keep the 365 challenge interesting led me to new locations more quickly than I would have otherwise found them. Though the challenge did lead me to new and interesting locations, some days it wasn’t feasible to travel to locations further away. In these instances, I needed to be more creative with what I already had. I tried shooting some of my favorite subjects from different angles or in different seasons and light conditions. For example, here are a few photographs of one of my favorite monuments in the area: Similarly, I ended up shooting a lot of pictures of my husband and dog when I lacked other subjects. Instead of getting the same snapshot or portrait over and over, though, I tried new light setups, different poses, and locations. This will serve me well when I’m shooting for my portfolio.