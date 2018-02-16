Having toured across Turkey as a teenager, I have so many wonderful memories of this beautiful and historic country. I instantly fell in love and have since been wanting to go back and revisit this magical place. Earlier this week, one of our readers sent an absolutely stunning video called “Watchtower of Turkey”, filmed by Leonardo Dalessandri, who spent 20 days in Turkey traveling thousands of miles and capturing both stills and video. The resulting three and a half minute film is absolutely stunning and definitely worth watching. I decided to share this video with our readers and I hope you enjoy this masterpiece as much as I did.
If you have been inspired by Tom Stirr’s recent images from Greece and created some travel plans to visit the country, I highly recommend that you also put Turkey in your list – you will not regret it! And my recommendation is not just to cover the big and popular places like Istanbul, but also visit some of the real Turkey, deep inside the country.
You should definitely visit Bulgaria, you will love it :)
This is beautiful Nasim. I will visit Istanbul (and maybe Bursa) in November and I’m really happy about it.
P.s: I have enjoyed this timelapse about Barcelona too and I think it’s worth watching: vimeo.com/98123388
You must to go to “Kapadokya” in Turkey, too.
Hello Arben, anyone who would like to visit Istanbul, I can help you through your visit, where to photograph or where to eat something delicious : ) Greetings from Turkey…
Beautiful! Thank you for sharing this video link with us. It seems you always link us to beautiful and/or interesting links.
Having made an extensive two week photography drive through Turkey (June,2005), I can certainly relate to the vastness of the country, and the beauty and exotic flavor of the markets, crowded streets, chaos of the city, traffic, and history of the country. Turkey is truly a traveler’s delight. However, viewing this video made me nearly nauseous. The editing is simply too frenetic for me. I longed for the photographer to give me more than a millisecond glimpse of the sights I was so familiar with. These were nothing more than videos of beautiful slides flashing by too quickly to digest or savor. I know that every photographer has his own style, but for me, I simply could not watch this again.
I agree with you but thought it might be more watchable if one were familiar with the country. I’ll have to add that to my rather lengthy list of “times I was wrong.”
Nasim, thank you for sharing. While all images are beautiful, I agree with Dale’s observations that the pace of image changes was just way too fast and does not provide for sufficient content absorption. It seems that video producer tried to synch visuals to the music momentum and has done it almost 1:1 (one image to a measure/beat). He could have slowed it down a bit by altering the ratio.
Dale Davis MD: Thank you for your comment about the ‘great’ video which I could not watch at all!! The longest scene shown was some 1 or 2 seconds. This video shows ‘nothing’ to me at all. Editing is just awful. You can neither see the still nor video clips long enough to appreciate the great place Turkey really is. Surely I will not recommend it to anybody at all.
A garbage remark. No redeeming quality whatsoever. What were you thinking?
The editing was wonderful! This one of the best videos I’ve ever seen. I’ve already recommended it to many. You and Dale Davis TOTALLY missed the purpose of the video. And I mean TOTALLY.
I hope ‘the many’ you recommended this ‘masterpiece’ will not develop ‘dizziness’ by watching it. Good luck!
My comments on the video were meant to be constructive critiques. I view travel videos and slide shows from both sides- the photographer and the audience. I have produced over two dozen DVD slide shows of my travels (89 countries) , using editing software, titles, music, etc. I find that the minimum slide exposure for viewing is 3 seconds and have tried to keep the shows faced paced, But when the viewer can hardly take in the image, it becomes a blur of scenes dizzyingly (?sp) rushing by. The images in this video, especially the people, the faces, the children, are too good to not be able to savor, even for a few more fractions of a second. Just my own personal taste, I guess.
^ Same here.
Dale, I think the pace of the video was done purposefully to overwhelm the viewer with the sheer vastness of beauty contained within Turkey. I thought it was quite effective. The point wasn’t to sit and study the photos/video in a focused, slideshow manner. It was meant to hit the viewer like a tidal wave.
Very nice photography, I’ve been to Turkey some times and I do remember several of the the places.
But I also have to say that most of the scenes are to short to be able to get an interesting look at. I like the very nice mix in the film between scenes in slow motion and in normal speed.
Please, make the film longer (and cut the number of similar scenes down) – then it will be even better.
Hi Dale,
I love doing slideshows and have spent a truly ridiculous amont of time with Proshow Producer. I have done over 200 of them for other people ( memorials anniversaries graduations, vacations pet stories etc.) I frequently provide them as an add on to pet photography clients. I feel like I have a good sense for the pacing, mood, music etc. And my clients love them. I try for at least medium pacing and preferably a little faster. Like you, most pictures get around 3 seconds of time. Normally, I would probably agree with you about the pacing, but in this case, I don’t. I am really impressed with this video and openly envy the skill involved. To pull off this pacing while perfectly integrating video clips is simply amazing. I like it so much that I want to see if I can do this myself… someday.
My hats off to Leonardo Dalessandri!
I agree with you. I feel a bit dizzy with the fast pace. But otherwise a beautiful video!
Beautifull places to visit, but how safe is it for a european, canadian, american or australian now to visit islamic countries ?
You should think about why you are afraid of visiting Islamic countries. And even in this kind of web page why you are still commenting in this way…
It’s not an unreasonable question, especially as there has been rioting in the streets of a few Turkish cities in the last few days.
The mistake is to associate this with Islam, there are many perfectly safe and beautiful countries which are largely Islamic.
I was lucky enough to spend quite a bit of time in the middle east, including a year in Jeddah. It was one of the most memorable and spectacular times in my life and I was always made extremely welcome. On the whole I found most of the places I visited to be extremely hospitable.
I believe it would be foolish not to ask questions about personal safety, the current situation has certainly made travel in certain areas less safe than in the past. This is terribly sad in my view but is a reality.
Turkey should be fine, and I would wholeheartedly recommend a trip there, however I would also advise you get some expert advice on where to go and maybe where to avoid.
You think we created the chaos, or terror! Please, be awaken and understand whatever is going on in all is license countries is about the sources that west doesn’t have, it is nothing to do with religion! Nothing has changed since crusades! Once you saw this and shift your thinking then the east find some peace!
If you want an answer here is one. Hervé Gourdel a french 55 years old adventurer decapitated in Alger less than a month ago. Plus a few westerners who received the same treatment lately in other countries.
I didn’t ask this question to start a debate, that risk to start passions and racism among a few. The question was to know if special security measures where taken by Leonardo Dalessandri who recorded that beautifull video during its 20 days stay. I hope the subject will be closed after my answer. I also understand that you can be harmed or killed in your own neighbourhood, but also knowing that travellers are more at risk than residents.
I would not worry about visiting any allegedly dangerous places. There are at least a dozen places I can name instantly that are vastly more “dangerous” than Turkey. Outside of a war zone, suspend your fears and go. If you worry about going alone there are many reputable tour companies in all budget ranges that will provide a group setting and familiarity, which should keep you out of any trouble. I used a tour company in the 1990’s to visit Myanmar (at the time the country was very closed and run by a brutal junta) and had no issues. Turkey is mild compared to that and many other places. Sieze the day and go. I have only visited Istanbul and Ephesus, but it was enough to make me want to go back and see much more. Its on my list about 3 down so I should get there in the next 2 1/2 years. This video makes me want to move it up!
Luc, no concerns at all – Turkey is a very modern country, especially the western side. The only areas that I would stay away from are the conflict zones close to Kurdistan and even those are far safer than being somewhere in Syria right now.
You think we created the chaos, or terror! Please, be awaken and understand whatever is going on in all middle east countries including Turkey is all about the sources that west doesn’t have, it is nothing to do with religion! Nothing has changed since crusades! The hospitality in East is far more than any Western country, as I say this traveling myself all aroundm.. Once you saw this and shift your thinking then the east find some peace!
please, don’t be afraid. Turkey is the most modern country in countries that most of people have believed in Islam. because it isn’t an Islamic country, It is parlamentar democracy. It is not dangeraous than other capitalized liberial countries. think that you can buy your countries “quality” goodies and you will be have more smiles and shares from people.
Thank you very much, Nasim, for the beautiful video and the information.
This is much more than just a travel film. It is a beautiful work of art. I have watched it several times and loved it every time. Thank you so much.
I LOVED IT!!! Thank you for sharing.
A masterpiece. This stunning piece of work was produced at this pace for a reason – *IMPACT*. That was the point. Leonardo, BRAVO!
I have enjoyed watching the pros and cons of my comment role in throughout the day. The images in the presentation were fabulous, but went by so fast I wished I could have enjoyed them even a few milliseconds more. This video reminded me of an internet video that was going around this year of a three minute “History of the World.” Those images came and went so fast it was barely possible to even register them in my brain.
My daughter is a professional editor in the Hollywood film industry and has a degree from film school (American Film Inst.) in editing with the famed AVID editing machine. She told me that it is not difficult to edit a film like this . In a photography forum such as Nasim’s, I’d like to believe that most of us hackers would like to spend a bit more time with the images. That is all I am saying.
See 16) and 19) above. You’re right. It’s not difficult to edit a film like this, but it was edited this way for a special reason. It’s such a pity the reason flew right over your head, because it starkly grabs the veiwer by the shoulders and drags him/her right in…
Nasim and Lola have impeccable taste in art, not only in their own work, but the work of others. Thank you for your generosity of spirit in sharing this with everyone. It is a beautiful piece of art!
My compliments to Leonardo Dalessandri.
“All of the hard work and effort in producing a masterpiece, took place long before the masterpiece was conceived!” Book of John
Wow, Love the images and the flow very well done.
The video is well done and that is no surprise. Turkey is a fascinating old world that almost wants to join the Western World but can’t discard its past. You can’t have it both ways. When my family migrated from Romania (my grandparents) they never uttered a world about their past. You too should only consider Turkey as a tourist.
Aside from my comments on the video, and the pros and cons, which have already been pretty well discussed, let me address the other topic being discussed, which is the pros and cons and value of visiting Turkey. As previously noted, my wife and I did a car trip of western Turkey in 2005, accompanied by an experienced guide and a driver. We visited Ankara, headed east to Cappodoccia (including a balloon ride over the fairy chimneys) then south to Bodrum and then west along the Torquoise Coast (including a private gullet-sailboat- for 3 days), savoring the wonderful scenery, and Turkish food. We toured Antalya, and Ephesus, and finished in Istanbul seeing all of the wondrous sights for 4 more days. There is no better place on earth to photograph scenery, ruins, people, and have wonderful food. A year ago, my daughter and grandson agonized over the risks of visiting Istanbul (in view of the riots in Taksem Square). They were perfectly safe and had no problems as long as they stayed away from the dangerous area. I would absolutely put all of that to rest as far as worrying about your safety. It is a safe place to go if you observe the common rules or common sense. Just stock up on memory cards, go and enjoy!
Hi Nasim – your video is very inspirational, and I feel you tried to show the viewer as much as possible in shortest time possible… yes I agree it was a bit too fast paced, but truly encapsulated your feelings for what you have experienced while visiting Turkey. As an avid traveler, I did visit that country on a privately guided tour, and it left me appreciating its culture and especially hospitality of its people. Turks had left very rich legacy on Europe and cultures around the world. Bravo, and I look forward to see more videos from you in the near future… Congrats on building a very compelling artistic community for which we are ALL very grateful.
Very beautiful video, thank you very much for sharing with us.
I think Turkey is a (one of many, really) paradise for photographers .. charming people, amazing mix of cultures, religions, architecture, stories, places, lights, smells, …
I want to go there sometimes
I have been visited Turkey three times with my wife and two children. We were traveling by caravan. Generally our route starting from Istanbul. We follow the Eagen coast (Ege): Gallipoli, Troia, Assos, Ayvalik, Izmir (Symra), Kusadasi, Bodrum (Halikarnasoss), Datca, Fethiye, Antalya and Lycian coast. Then sometimes go back; if we have time we drive to Konya, Goreme and Ankara. We visited Gaziantep, Zeugma and Edesa once. If you are on this route, you see very fascinating landscapes. Don’t pass to stop in villages. People are very kind. Every place has own delicious tastes, especially deserts. My elder boy loves to photography. That was really memorable gift for him. Be enjoy this beatiful country. And if you do not satisfied yet, check the movies scenes of some Turkish directors; Nuri Bilge Ceylan and Semih Kaplanoglu.
Notonly does this video showcases the beauty of turkey, it also shows the beauty od leonardo as a person. He must have a heart full of love to embrace a foreign culture and present it so beautifully.
Hoe does he do that thing where he is walking out the gates of a building and the walls are leaning first and then they straighten. I saw this done in a german movie called nanga parbat where they had a whole mountain spinng around extremely fast at the start of the movie.
I concur completely with the comments of Dale Davis (#5 above). After 20 seconds I had to turn the video off.
My wife and I spent 3.5 weeks in Turkey this past April and found it to be a very enjoyable country to visit, and very photogenic. This video does not do it justice.
turkey! amazing food! amazing land, light, sea coasts … but definitely stay out of the legal system
Last time I checked, Leonardo Dalessandri had 880 comments on his video. All 880 comments were positive and rated the video highly. That is in stark contrast to the 2 or 3 old fogies in this comments section that disliked it. Just sayin’.
Dear Fabricio: (comment 51). As you noted, there were “880 comments on the video.” Yet yours is the last comment and it is comment 51. What happened to the other 829 comments? I guess I am one of those “old fogies” who just don’t happen to agree with you. And I actually did count more than 2 or 3 that disliked it. I would not actually say I disliked it. I actually thought it was terrific, but so dizzying, confusing, and frustrating that I could not enjoy the images. This, after all, is a photographic forum where we can look at each other’s work. Why do others have to be confrontational about it? This forum is a friendly discussion amongst photographers who, I presume, all want to learn from each other and thus, improve their own work.
“It is only our opinions and principles that can render us unhappy, and it is only the ignorant person that finds fault with another. Every desire degrades us, and renders us slaves of what we desire. We ought not to forget the transitory character of all external advantages, even in the midst of our enjoyment of them; but always to bear in mind that they are not our own, and that therefore they do not properly belong to us. Thus prepared, we shall never be carried away by opinions.”
“The key is to keep company only with people who uplift you, whose presence calls forth your best.”
Epictetus (AD c. 55 – 135) discourses as transcribed and compiled by his pupil Arrian
Thank you Nasim and Lola for this beautiful refuge you have created and for the efforts of all that support it. For those that see it, it is a paradigm of peace.