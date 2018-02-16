Having toured across Turkey as a teenager, I have so many wonderful memories of this beautiful and historic country. I instantly fell in love and have since been wanting to go back and revisit this magical place. Earlier this week, one of our readers sent an absolutely stunning video called “Watchtower of Turkey”, filmed by Leonardo Dalessandri, who spent 20 days in Turkey traveling thousands of miles and capturing both stills and video. The resulting three and a half minute film is absolutely stunning and definitely worth watching. I decided to share this video with our readers and I hope you enjoy this masterpiece as much as I did.

If you have been inspired by Tom Stirr’s recent images from Greece and created some travel plans to visit the country, I highly recommend that you also put Turkey in your list – you will not regret it! And my recommendation is not just to cover the big and popular places like Istanbul, but also visit some of the real Turkey, deep inside the country.