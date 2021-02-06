Wildlife Photography Without a Supertelephoto

Even though my longest lens is a 70-200mm f/4, I’m still a big fan of wildlife photography. What’s not to like? Sitting around for hours without any luck, cursing your autofocus system, getting acquainted with mosquitos and other bugs while you wait…
Well, it’s not all perfect. But when everything goes right, and you do get that shot, the reward is amazing. Not to mention that wildlife photography can be done almost anywhere in the world, since there are animals everywhere.
The only problem is that supertelephoto lens.
While lens manufacturers have done a good job in recent years making less expensive supertelephotos, even the cheapest 400mm+ lenses are going to set you back several hundred dollars. That’s why I made this video. With some creativity, it’s possible to take good wildlife photos without a supertelephoto lens – even without a telephoto at all. You may have to limit the types of subjects you can shoot, but there’s no limit to the quality of the photos you can get.
As you can see, I took the photos above at everything from 24mm to 200mm, mostly at 105mm. Not that there’s anything wrong with using a supertelephoto if you have one – but if you don’t, be assured that you can still take good wildlife shots!
Love that crab’s expression!
The 70-200/4 takes the TC1.4 very well (280mm), which on a DX body like the D500 gets you 420mm, and in the 1.3 crop mode you have 560mm, which is fine and not too heavy. Alternatively, have some fun with manual focus and get a 500/8 mirror, which makes the 500/5.6 PF look bulky!
Thank you! And good point. You do give up some image quality with the cropping and smaller aperture of that method, but nothing terrible if you’re shooting in daylight.
I’ve wanted to try a mirror lens for a while now. I’ll need to see if I can find a cheap one somewhere.
I can seriously recommend the 500/8 mirror for situations when the subject isn’t moving back and forward. Otherwise, focusing is very difficult as the DoF remains about 10cm no matter what your subject distance.
Currently I use it on a tripod to video a nest of collared doves about 20m away, using a D4 in it’s no pixel-binning 2.7x 1080p crop mode. I can’t think of another 1350mm lens that is so handy and gives solid results.
I would love to try it handheld on a Z5/6/7 to see how effective the IBIS is.
Hi Spencer, I like the humor. I wonder, how did the polar bear walking towards you photo come out? :)
Thank you, Elaine! Alas, I left my lens cap on. But I can’t complain. I love abstract photos that are completely black.