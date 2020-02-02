Attempting Realistic Tabletop Landscape Photography

This is one of the more unusual videos I’ve made so far, but I might just be happier with it than any other I’ve done. My goal was pretty simple: to take a realistic “landscape” photo on my kitchen table.

I almost never do studio photography, or even much photography indoors at all. So this was definitely outside of my wheelhouse, even though it still has the landscape element to it:

Let me know what you think, and if you’d like to see more challenge type videos like this one! On the face of things, it’s not as educational as our other videos so far, but I do think there are some important takeaways here. Any time you’re trying a new genre of photography, attention to detail will take you a long way, as will a willingness to scrap any ideas that aren’t quite working right (regardless of the time you’ve invested in them). Also, don’t cheap out on your picture frames :)

