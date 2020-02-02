Attempting Realistic Tabletop Landscape Photography

This is one of the more unusual videos I’ve made so far, but I might just be happier with it than any other I’ve done. My goal was pretty simple: to take a realistic “landscape” photo on my kitchen table.
I almost never do studio photography, or even much photography indoors at all. So this was definitely outside of my wheelhouse, even though it still has the landscape element to it:
Let me know what you think, and if you’d like to see more challenge type videos like this one! On the face of things, it’s not as educational as our other videos so far, but I do think there are some important takeaways here. Any time you’re trying a new genre of photography, attention to detail will take you a long way, as will a willingness to scrap any ideas that aren’t quite working right (regardless of the time you’ve invested in them). Also, don’t cheap out on your picture frames :)
If you have any thoughts or comments, feel free to let me know here, or below the video on YouTube.
Comments
I give a thumbs up because thats quite the challenge and it looks better than some pictures I am seeing edited with luminar..rather have that on my wall – good job Spencer
Thanks, Claire, and I love the Luminar shoutout 😂
Thank you, Zigman! Thumbs up to your comment!
Much appreciated Roscoe!
Thanks Karen, happy you liked it!
Thumbs up! I’m impressed!!
Much appreciated Pamala, I’m happy to hear it!
Thumbs up and Subscribed! Great work!
Thank you Burt and I appreciate the subscription! Should be more videos like this one coming soon.
No doubt, it’s a fantastic job, but I was wondering about lighting adjustment…
If I have to observe the shadow of the railing, the lighting (supposedly from the moonlight) is from the right, but when I look at the distant depth of field, I see the lighting to be more from top/above (Since the peak is equally lighted on both sides, left and right. The right hand side far away slope is also lighted more than I would prefer…
I like the dock real good…
Good questions Venu! I had two lights for the final photo – one backlight for the Milky Way, and one light that was overhead at maybe a 30 degree angle to the right (to simulate where the moon might be in a real shot). The shadows on the dock and mountain should roughly match, although the darker hills on the left and right don’t really have similar shadows, because they were essentially 2-dimensional.
Thumbs up ! Great work, Spencer !!
Thank you Mr.T and glad you think so!
Spencer
Thumbs !Masterful creation
Fantastic. Your presentations and video clips inserted so much dynamic to Photography Life site.
Congratulations.
Walter
Note: About a small note about your photo equip.
Really appreciate it, Walter. If you’re wondering about my camera equipment, I used the Nikon Z6 with the 14-30mm f/4 set at 14mm and f/22 for depth of field. I focused a bit beyond the edge of the dock.
Thank you!
Wow, love how you took the time to build your set and show us how you modified it along the way to make it look more real – I think you did succeed! The thought process of doing a night photo was great.
Thank you, Linda! Yeah, I realized near the beginning that no matter what I did, there would always be something that “didn’t quite look right”… capturing a dark, nighttime photo doesn’t completely eliminate that problem, but I do think it makes it easier to get the illusion of reality.
Great work. I like your tutorials very much. Very instructive; using a real camera ;)
Well done Spencer. I actually liked the reflection in the unedited version. It seemed to be a shine off of some ice. The final version does deserve a thumbs up, but so does the unedited version. Very creative and enjoyable to view.
Absolutely enjoyed this and yes, thumbs up too. My favorite part was the idea of poking holes in black posterboard for the night sky. Thank you for sharing your creativity.
👍👍….Excellent work Spencer
Wondering what your total time to completion was?
Thumbs up!