Attempting Realistic Tabletop Landscape Photography

By
This is one of the more unusual videos I’ve made so far, but I might just be happier with it than any other I’ve done. My goal was pretty simple: to take a realistic “landscape” photo on my kitchen table.

I almost never do studio photography, or even much photography indoors at all. So this was definitely outside of my wheelhouse, even though it still has the landscape element to it:

Let me know what you think, and if you’d like to see more challenge type videos like this one! On the face of things, it’s not as educational as our other videos so far, but I do think there are some important takeaways here. Any time you’re trying a new genre of photography, attention to detail will take you a long way, as will a willingness to scrap any ideas that aren’t quite working right (regardless of the time you’ve invested in them). Also, don’t cheap out on your picture frames :)

If you have any thoughts or comments, feel free to let me know here, or below the video on YouTube.

And if you enjoyed this video and want to subscribe to our YouTube channel, you can do so here.

About Spencer Cox

Spencer Cox is a landscape and nature photographer who has gained international recognition and awards for his photography. He has been displayed in galleries worldwide, including the Smithsonian Museum of Natural History and exhibitions in London, Malta, Siena, and Beijing. To view more of his work, visit his website or follow him on Facebook and 500px. Read more about Spencer here.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. claire
    February 3, 2020 at 11:47 am

    I give a thumbs up because thats quite the challenge and it looks better than some pictures I am seeing edited with luminar..rather have that on my wall – good job Spencer

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      Thanks, Claire, and I love the Luminar shoutout 😂

      Reply
  2. Zigman
    February 3, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Thumbs up!

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:16 pm

      Thank you, Zigman! Thumbs up to your comment!

      Reply
  3. Roscoe
    February 3, 2020 at 1:23 pm

    Thumbs up!

    Reply
  4. Karen
    February 3, 2020 at 1:45 pm

    Thumbs up!

    Reply
  5. Pamela Winter
    February 3, 2020 at 1:59 pm

    Thumbs up! I’m impressed!!

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Much appreciated Pamala, I’m happy to hear it!

      Reply
  6. Burt
    February 3, 2020 at 3:02 pm

    Thumbs up and Subscribed! Great work!

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:18 pm

      Thank you Burt and I appreciate the subscription! Should be more videos like this one coming soon.

      Reply
  7. Venu
    February 3, 2020 at 3:12 pm

    No doubt, it’s a fantastic job, but I was wondering about lighting adjustment…

    If I have to observe the shadow of the railing, the lighting (supposedly from the moonlight) is from the right, but when I look at the distant depth of field, I see the lighting to be more from top/above (Since the peak is equally lighted on both sides, left and right. The right hand side far away slope is also lighted more than I would prefer…

    I like the dock real good…

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Good questions Venu! I had two lights for the final photo – one backlight for the Milky Way, and one light that was overhead at maybe a 30 degree angle to the right (to simulate where the moon might be in a real shot). The shadows on the dock and mountain should roughly match, although the darker hills on the left and right don’t really have similar shadows, because they were essentially 2-dimensional.

      Reply
  8. Mr.T
    February 3, 2020 at 4:53 pm

    Thumbs up ! Great work, Spencer !!

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:22 pm

      Thank you Mr.T and glad you think so!

      Reply
  9. walter struk
    February 3, 2020 at 5:41 pm

    Spencer
    Thumbs !Masterful creation
    Fantastic. Your presentations and video clips inserted so much dynamic to Photography Life site.
    Congratulations.
    Walter

    Note: About a small note about your photo equip.

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:24 pm

      Really appreciate it, Walter. If you’re wondering about my camera equipment, I used the Nikon Z6 with the 14-30mm f/4 set at 14mm and f/22 for depth of field. I focused a bit beyond the edge of the dock.

      Reply
  10. walter struk
    February 3, 2020 at 5:43 pm

    THUMBS UP!

    Reply
  11. Linda A Perdue
    February 3, 2020 at 5:47 pm

    Wow, love how you took the time to build your set and show us how you modified it along the way to make it look more real – I think you did succeed! The thought process of doing a night photo was great.

    Reply
    • Spencer Cox
      February 3, 2020 at 8:27 pm

      Thank you, Linda! Yeah, I realized near the beginning that no matter what I did, there would always be something that “didn’t quite look right”… capturing a dark, nighttime photo doesn’t completely eliminate that problem, but I do think it makes it easier to get the illusion of reality.

      Reply
  12. Thomas Schytt
    February 4, 2020 at 3:30 am

    Thumps up. Super cool.

    Reply
  13. Paolo
    February 4, 2020 at 3:36 am

    Great work. I like your tutorials very much. Very instructive; using a real camera ;)

    Reply
  14. David Hallberg
    February 4, 2020 at 7:06 am

    Well done Spencer. I actually liked the reflection in the unedited version. It seemed to be a shine off of some ice. The final version does deserve a thumbs up, but so does the unedited version. Very creative and enjoyable to view.

    Reply
  15. Rosanna
    February 4, 2020 at 7:36 am

    Absolutely enjoyed this and yes, thumbs up too. My favorite part was the idea of poking holes in black posterboard for the night sky. Thank you for sharing your creativity.

    Reply
  16. Allan Hewitt
    February 4, 2020 at 10:12 am

    👍👍….Excellent work Spencer

    Reply
  17. John Hinton
    February 4, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    Thumbs up for sure
    Wondering what your total time to completion was?

    Reply
  18. alan green
    February 5, 2020 at 6:46 am

    Thumbs up!

    Reply

