In this week’s video, I’m covering a topic I’ve wanted to write about for a while, but couldn’t find a good way to put to paper. Ultimately, I think it works much better as a demonstration format instead.

At 17 minutes, this is our longest tutorial yet. I promise it’s worth the time for anyone who is trying to master how the “big three” camera settings (shutter speed, aperture, and ISO) interact with one another, or who wants a refresher on such a critical topic.

Also, heads up that I spend the first part of the video recapping those three settings. If you feel like you know the basics already, you won’t miss anything by skipping to 4:39, where I start explaining the system I use to make sure my camera settings are always optimal.

I like making this type of video, and it’s certainly easier than field-based excursions like last week. But at the same time, I don’t want our Youtube channel to be all tutorials. Next week I’m hoping to spice things up and try a genre of photography that I’ve never done properly before. Hoping for the best!

As always, let me know below (or on the Youtube comment section) if you have any feedback or questions I can answer. This whole process is still new to me, and I’ve really appreciated the suggestions and ideas you all have offered so far.

