Photography Tricks & Time Savers: New Video

We’ve just published a video with 11 of my favorite photography tricks and time savers, so check it out below if you’re interested! I wanted to make a list of practical and lesser known tricks that I rely upon all the time, and hopefully this does the job.

The next video I’m working on is about photographing the comet NEOWISE, but by the time it’s released, you’ll probably only have a couple days before the comet is gone. If you haven’t seen NEOWISE already, it’s absolutely amazing and brilliant for photography. I highly recommend checking it out if it’s possible to see it where you live!

Here’s a 53-image stack I took of the comet, with 3 seconds per exposure for a combined time of 159 seconds. The detail that’s possible from image stacking is simply incredible; here, you can even see the bluish-green color of the comet, plus the split tail. I blended this image using the techniques described in this article:

Thanks for watching, stay safe, and let me know below if you have any questions!