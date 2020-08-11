We just uploaded our first-ever video review to YouTube, covering the Nikon Z 20mm f/1.8 S! Check it out below if you’re interested:
Of course, we will also publish our usual review of this lens on Photography Life when possible, so keep an eye out. But the video above is similarly comprehensive as our written reviews, so if there’s anything about the Z 20mm f/1.8 that you were wondering, this should answer all your questions.
Not to spoil anything, but if sharpness is what you’re after, this lens could be an excellent choice for you!
I’d like to do more comprehensive reviews like this on our YouTube channel before long, if there’s enough interest in it. If you enjoyed this video, feel free to leave a comment (either here or on YouTube) and click the “like” button as well.
And if you would like to be notified when we release our next videos, you can subscribe to our channel here. I recommend clicking the “bell” icon under any video if you want to make sure you receive notifications; otherwise, YouTube sends them out sporadically or not at all.
A great review, I really enjoyed it! I do have the lens and I really like it, especially in low light it is much better than 14-30. Although I prefer written reviews, the video has clear advantages too, especially when showing real pictures, zooming in, etc. It is also nice to see the person who did it. Keep going, I am waiting for the next one.
Great review, well presented with excellent examples and explanations. Well done, Spencer.
I think a back up written review with just the test results for sharpness, CA, vignetting etc would be good also. No need for anything other than the test results for the above would really be needed, IMO.
Written reviews please. I find videos very annoying.
+1 for written reviews. (much easier to jump from here to there also)
About the quality of lenses; yes that has been improved a lot during the last years.
I noticed the flare resistance of the S-line lenses is very good.
Some lenses like the 24mm 1.8 S lens and the 35mm 1.8S lens are not that special.
But in general there are few bad lenses made nowadays.
Corner sharpness (wide open) is something to be desired sometimes- only few wide angle lenses are good at that. Also coma is often a problem.
In this case i see very different results in the tests of Lenstip.com and the milky way photos here. Lenstip found coma not good- maybe there is a different result with coma at different distances.
www.lenstip.com/587.7…bokeh.html
Hi Spencer, thanks for the review. It is nice to see the person who is behind all the articles but IMO a written lens leview is much more convenient.This takes just too long to watch. Usually you just look at the points in the review you are interested in or even only the conclusion to have a global idea about the lens (if you really are triggered and want to BUY the lens you might want to read all). Nearly all modern lenses, especially the Nikon Z lenses are more than good enough and reviews are not so important any more.
Thank you, Cees. It’s a fascinating point – do lens reviews even matter now that everything is so good? I agree with you and don’t think they do nearly as much. The couple negatives I mentioned about the 20mm Z are so minor as to be insignificant, and the same is true of at least half the lenses I’ve tried out in the past few years.
This is a good thing in most ways, but potentially makes some parts of the photographic process less interesting. I’d argue that working around flaws in equipment is an important part of being a flexible photographer.
Spencer, thanks for your work. Can you “chapterize” the video? Nearly 22 minutes are rather long to find a specific statement again later. Maybe I’ll watch again later or maybe not – watching videos to me is more time consuming than scanning a text for something specific like “how’s the lens’s wide open performance?”, “how’s the lens performing in high contrast front light?” (better than the Sigma 20/1.4 Art I can say, but at the cost of green/magenta colour blobs from sensor surface reflections). “how’s the lens depending on software corrections?” as prime much less than the 14-30, but is it worth to go prime? (of course it is!)
I don’t know, YT reviews are not for everyone I guess. But not without adding “lengthy YT reviews”, like Dustin Abbott’s or your’s. Anyway, charming presentation like always.
Thanks for the thoughtful response, and I’d actually say I’m the same way – video reviews don’t really do it for me most of the time (nor do videos in general). I do enjoy making them, though.
Once I have time, I’ll add a table of contents below the video to aid in jumping from section to section. That’s a great suggestion.
Yes, I can feel that you like doing them, and I’d wish more presenters would have your skills in presenting in a clear and logical way without blurbing around. So, thanks again for sharing :)
Sure thing! Much appreciated.