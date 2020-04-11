Our Multi-Part Lightroom Tutorial on Youtube

One thing I’ve wanted to do recently for our readers who are staying at home, while I’m staying at home myself, is to make a (free) complete video course to Lightroom so you can hone your skills if you like. I’ve published the first two videos so far, so check it out and follow along if you’re interested!

The chapters in this course are as follows (and the first two videos are both in Chapter 1):

Getting Started in Lightroom Organizing Your Photos Editing Your Photos Odds and Ends

I’m planning to publish at least a couple videos per week, and hopefully more as I find my groove. Here’s the first video, which introduces Lightroom and how it works:

And the second video, which I just published and explains Lightroom catalogs as straightforwardly as possible:

Hopefully you find this course useful, or you know someone who might! (It’ll get much more comprehensive in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.)

Thanks for watching, and stay safe!