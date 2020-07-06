Lens Filters Explained – New Video Released

Our newest video tutorial is now on YouTube, and this one covers the critical topic of lens filters for landscape photography. There’s a ton of information in this video that you may not have heard before, even if you’re an advanced photographer, so go ahead and take a look!

My goal while creating this video was to cover every important thing that I know about filters. It not only introduces each common type of filter, but also goes into plenty of advanced information along the way. If you never knew why magenta filters may be worthwhile for digital photography, or how aperture and focal length affect which grad filter you should buy, I guarantee you’ll learn something new in this video.

In short, it’s the most comprehensive (and highest production value) video that I’ve made so far. I normally try to prioritize a shorter video length, but sometimes that leaves out valuable information, so I decided to try something different this time. I’m still figuring out whether to make more videos like this, or go back to shorter and simpler videos that I can publish more frequently. I’ll probably end up doing a mix of both.

If you found this video useful or you’re interested in hearing about our future videos, you can subscribe by clicking here. And if you’re already subscribed, but are wondering why you aren’t receiving notifications, please remember to click the bell icon beneath any of our videos on Youtube to turn on notifications.