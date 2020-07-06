Lens Filters Explained – New Video Released

Our newest video tutorial is now on YouTube, and this one covers the critical topic of lens filters for landscape photography. There’s a ton of information in this video that you may not have heard before, even if you’re an advanced photographer, so go ahead and take a look!
My goal while creating this video was to cover every important thing that I know about filters. It not only introduces each common type of filter, but also goes into plenty of advanced information along the way. If you never knew why magenta filters may be worthwhile for digital photography, or how aperture and focal length affect which grad filter you should buy, I guarantee you’ll learn something new in this video.
In short, it’s the most comprehensive (and highest production value) video that I’ve made so far. I normally try to prioritize a shorter video length, but sometimes that leaves out valuable information, so I decided to try something different this time. I’m still figuring out whether to make more videos like this, or go back to shorter and simpler videos that I can publish more frequently. I’ll probably end up doing a mix of both.
If you found this video useful or you’re interested in hearing about our future videos, you can subscribe by clicking here. And if you’re already subscribed, but are wondering why you aren’t receiving notifications, please remember to click the bell icon beneath any of our videos on Youtube to turn on notifications.
Very comprehensive, Spencer and you’re a terrific presenter! I have used a circular polarizing filter in the past, but had run into problems by not seeing when to stop turning. Sometimes on a very sunny day it’s hard to see where to stop. I’ve also found corners of the sky on each side with darker blue areas that are a pain to remove in post. What am I doing wrong?
I like the length of this video as it covers all the necessary info. instead of having to jump from little video to little video. (and having to search for them)
Thanks Nan, good questions. To me, your description sounds like you are seeing a mild case of mechanical vignetting, with the edges of the filter just barely appearing in the corners of your photo. That’s certainly what’s happening if you see it regardless of how you rotate the polarizer, and you don’t see it when you remove the polarizer.
It definitely can be tricky to determine when to stop turning the polarizer. In some scenes, depending on the light and subjects, a polarizer might have no major effect regardless of how you turn it. Other times, if you’re not sure and don’t want to mess it up, you might consider bracketing a few shots with the polarizer turned to slightly different angles.
Spencer, Most informative video I’ve seen on filters. Well done! In fact your videos are consistently among the very best photography videos on the Web. I suggest that – within reason – a video’s length should be governed by it’s content. Thanks!!
You’re very welcome, and I really appreciate the kind feedback! I think you’re right; it seems like interest in this video is good so far, despite – or maybe because of – the long length and detail. I’m curious if YouTube will boost or hide it over time, though. Either way, I’m fairly convinced now to keep making longer, detailed videos when possible, at least if it works for the topic at hand.
This was very interesting and informative. Thanks for taking the time to do this.
Glad you liked it, thanks, Ron!
One more vote for the long video version. I really enjoyed this one. Good job, Spencer!
The one bit that really surprised me, and hasn’t sunk in yet, is the one about graduated ND filters vs. focal length, in part because I have mostly only ever used graduated filters together with wide angle lenses. I believe you, but I still need to work out the math to convince myself why this is the case. :-)
Thank you Spencer
Very informative……….much appreciated
Thinking of pulling the trigger on the Lee system to fit the Nikon 14-24,
Do LEE have glass filters for this system?
Regards.
Gary
………….AU
Thank you Spencer
That was very informative and obviously a large production, much appreciated
I’m using a Nikon 14-24, and am closer to pulling the trigger on some grads,
after watching your filter blog, I have to ask, do Lee make glass grads for their 14-24 holder?
Regards,
……………..Gary
As always, a super informative and delightful video. You nailed it as far as I am concerned. The only comments I would add is to be careful with polarizers on very wide angle lenses as the sky darkening effect will it not be uniform for certain angles, and that the polarizer for landscapes works best at mid-day and diminishes as the sun progresses across the sky.
Keep the great content coming!
Thank you.
Excellent presentation, Spencer. I vote for the longer, more detailed presentations. Keep’em up.
Noted! That seems to be what most people are saying. I’ll try to keep it up in the future, or at least do something like half and half.
Spencer, so clear and concise. You should produce videos on how to produce videos.
Never had thought of how a soft grad would be ineffective with 35mm and up since I have always used on ultrawides (20 and down), but this is intuitively obvious, except I never thought of it……
Here’s a question: Ocean spray deposits salt on my eyeglasses. Must do same on front lens element. I protect the lens with a high quality UV filter. But suppose you forgot that filter. How would you clean the lens, Lens Pen, your moist breath and a micropile cloth, or how? How durable are fluorine coatings? How many times can a Lens Pen be applied before the coating in marred? Any unfortunate experience?
Thanks.
Thank you, Richard! Good questions. Saltwater is one of the other (few) situations where a UV filter may be worthwhile if you have one. Personally, I always carry a lens cloth and lens cleaning spray, which I use on filters as well as the lens itself. I’ve never had an issue getting rid of any spots on the filter, including salt from seawater.
None of my lenses or filters with fluorine coatings have ever developed scratches on the coating, although I can’t really generalize beyond that. (The two times I’ve scratched a glass filter, it was when I accidentally dropped them onto sharp rocks – one of which chipped a corner but was otherwise fine, and the other of which only lost a tiny dot of coating near the edge.) But if your lens pen is clean, and there isn’t sand you’re pushing around on the front of your lens while you’re cleaning it, I suspect you could use the lens pen thousands of times without any scratches.
I like the approach of tackling one general topic by moving into specific aspects of it. You were dispassionate and did not hype anything throughout your presentation. I did not have to stop watching because of annoying music, foul language, or distasteful jokes. It is all about what you did and not do. Well done! I look forward to watching future episodes that are of interest to me.
Much appreciated, Brent. Our channel will always be family and kid-friendly, with excellent music as well, but I can’t promise my jokes will be any good!