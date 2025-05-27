Photography Life

New Video: I Made 100 Darkroom Prints for Our Viewers

Today, to celebrate crossing 100,000 subscribers on the Photography Life YouTube channel, I published a video with a giveaway of 100 contact prints from my apartment darkroom! I took all of these photos with a large format camera and printed them by hand, no digital steps involved.

I hope you enjoy this video and manage to snag one of the prints!

Update: All 100 prints have been claimed! Thank you for watching – there will be more Photography Life giveaways in the future, so stay tuned.

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

Massimo Vignoli

Great Spencer.
Last century, when I was photographing with film, I often thought about starting to develop and print them myself. Sadly, I didn’t dare to start, so today it is one of my regrets. But your video inspired me, and your initiative is really valuable: touching and seeing prints is such an emotion (I print a lot, but with an Epson Inkjet printer)!
I will probably wait until my retirement; in the meantime, I’m considering dedicating much more time to landscape photography.
So you can be responsible for two changes in my attitude, one small now and one large in a couple of years. Not so bad for a six-minute-long video!

Spencer Cox

Thank you, Massimo! Darkroom printing is a fun and unique process, almost a side hobby within photography, and something I greatly enjoy. I’m glad this video could be a spark of inspiration.

Cees

Great job! Would be nice to read more about analog photography in general here. I don’t know about other countries but here in the Netherlands analog is busy with a real come back.

Spencer Cox

It’s making a comeback here in the US too! I’ll try to write about it some more from time to time.

Danny

Great job Spencer! Congratulations! I hope I am one of the 100 lucky ones..Greetings, Danny

Spencer Cox

Thank you, Danny! If you filled out the form and submitted it while it was still up, then you’ll get one of the prints. But I’ll check the list of recipients later today to confirm you’re on there.

Pieter Kers

How nice a 8×10 ” contact print – spend years in the darkroom but never did that!
the most perfect print!

Spencer Cox

I love a good contact print!

