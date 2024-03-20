I’ve just published a new video on YouTube called “A Day in the Life of a Landscape Photographer.” This video has been a long time coming; it’s our first in over two years! And it’s paired with the announcement of a major giveaway that I’ll be doing later this year. You can watch the video below.

As I mentioned at the end of the video, I’ll be doing a big giveaway once we reach 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. (We’re currently just over 97,000.) I will print, sign, and ship silver gelatin darkroom prints completely for free to the first 100 people who sign up for the giveaway. All photos will be taken on my 8×10 camera and hand-printed in my home darkroom.

The giveaway will be first-come, first-served. I’ll publish a notice for it both on YouTube and on Patreon when the time comes and we hit 100,000. It pays to subscribe to us on those channels if you want to get one of these prints! The giveaway will be open to anyone worldwide, although I can only guarantee free delivery to our US-based audience.

Anyway, apart from the giveaway, I hope you found the video to be enjoyable. My two main priorities this year are still lens reviews and Patreon content, but I’ll sneak a few more videos on the YouTube channel periodically. I’m looking forward to it!