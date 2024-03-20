Photography Life

PL provides various digital photography news, reviews, articles, tips, tutorials and guides to photographers of all levels

HomeEssays and Inspiration

A Day in the Life of a Landscape Photographer

By 8 Comments
Published On

I’ve just published a new video on YouTube called “A Day in the Life of a Landscape Photographer.” This video has been a long time coming; it’s our first in over two years! And it’s paired with the announcement of a major giveaway that I’ll be doing later this year. You can watch the video below.

As I mentioned at the end of the video, I’ll be doing a big giveaway once we reach 100,000 subscribers on YouTube. (We’re currently just over 97,000.) I will print, sign, and ship silver gelatin darkroom prints completely for free to the first 100 people who sign up for the giveaway. All photos will be taken on my 8×10 camera and hand-printed in my home darkroom.

The giveaway will be first-come, first-served. I’ll publish a notice for it both on YouTube and on Patreon when the time comes and we hit 100,000. It pays to subscribe to us on those channels if you want to get one of these prints! The giveaway will be open to anyone worldwide, although I can only guarantee free delivery to our US-based audience.

Anyway, apart from the giveaway, I hope you found the video to be enjoyable. My two main priorities this year are still lens reviews and Patreon content, but I’ll sneak a few more videos on the YouTube channel periodically. I’m looking forward to it!

Patterns in Sand Abstract Wide Angle
Sony a7R V + FE 24mm F1.4 GM @ 24mm, ISO 100, 1/15, f/16.0
Emphasized foreground sand dune black and white
Sony a7R V + FE 24mm F1.4 GM @ 24mm, ISO 100, 1/40, f/16.0
Telephoto sand dunes and plant in Death Valley
NIKON Z 7 + NIKKOR Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR @ 200mm, ISO 64, 1/50, f/11.0
Death Valley Lake in the Distance Black and White 8x10
Chamonix 8×10 @ 800mm, f/90, 1 second, Ilford HP5+ 400; polarizer, red filter; no movements
Vivid sunset Death Valley landscape 8x10 Velvia
Chamonix 8×10 @ 305mm, f/64, 30 seconds, Fuji Velvia 50; 3-stop soft GND; fall and front tilt
Death Valley Sunset Rock Formation 8x10 Film Landscape
Chamonix 8×10 @ 210mm, f/64, 2 min. 40 sec.; Fuji Velvia 50; polarizer; fall, front tilt, and slight shift right

About Spencer Cox

I'm Spencer Cox, a landscape photographer based in Colorado. I started writing for Photography Life a decade ago, and now I run the website in collaboration with Nasim. I've used nearly every digital camera system under the sun, but for my personal work, I love the slow-paced nature of large format film. You can see more at my personal website and my not-exactly-active Instagram page.

guest

8 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Glenn

Spencer: Where do you get your E6 film processed, or do you do your own processing? I pretty much abandoned using my 4×5 as it became harder and harder to find good labs.

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

There’s actually a lab in downtown Denver called Denver Digital Imaging that processes 8×10, both slides and negatives. Their prices are getting a little high, but I like it more than shipping it off to another city. One day I may do my own processing, though. I have a JOBO and most of the necessary equipment, but not really the space to use it.

0
Reply
Patrick

Great Video Spencer

To have a wandering spirit when you do Landscape Photography is part of the journey.

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

I completely agree! And Death Valley is great for wandering…

0
Reply
David

I try to make a point of not wandering in places that have “death” as part of their name…😝

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

Lol — I can’t blame you! It was fine when I went, but you wouldn’t want to stray away from your car in the summer. It got its name for a reason.

0
Reply
Rogério Peccioli

Fantastic Spencer. I’m going to watch.

0
Reply
Spencer Cox

Thank you, Rogério! I hope you enjoy it.

0
Reply