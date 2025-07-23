New Video: Can You Memorize How This Photo Was Edited?

We’ve just published a new YouTube video, this one featuring me and Jason as we attempt to recreate a photo edit completely from memory. Thank you to Massimo Vignoli for sending us the photo in question! I won’t spoil the results, but I will say that it was harder than expected.

Here’s the video. Watch below to find out how we did, or click to watch on YouTube directly!

And if you want to follow along with the challenge, here is Massimo’s photo edit that you can try your best to memorize:

If you liked this video, let me know, and we may decide to film more like it in the future!