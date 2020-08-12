Birds of Caparaó

I edited this video during the pandemic. Although I was not fully trapped in the area where I live during lockdowns, I still suffered from depression and discouragement, which significantly delayed my editing process. In the video below, I explain what boosted my encouragement to work on it.

As for the gear, I used the Nikon D500 to capture all footage. The lenses used were Nikon 20mm f/1.8G, 50mm f/1.8G and 200-500mm f/5.6E VR. Filming the birds with a DLSR was quite difficult and required patience, as the time required to raise the mirror for live view mode made me miss many scenes. Sound capture was also very important, so I used a Rode shotgun microphone and the Tascan DR5.

I hope you enjoy the video! As always, I am open for your feedback, comments, questions and criticism.