Birds of Caparaó

I edited this video during the pandemic. Although I was not fully trapped in the area where I live during lockdowns, I still suffered from depression and discouragement, which significantly delayed my editing process. In the video below, I explain what boosted my encouragement to work on it.
As for the gear, I used the Nikon D500 to capture all footage. The lenses used were Nikon 20mm f/1.8G, 50mm f/1.8G and 200-500mm f/5.6E VR. Filming the birds with a DLSR was quite difficult and required patience, as the time required to raise the mirror for live view mode made me miss many scenes. Sound capture was also very important, so I used a Rode shotgun microphone and the Tascan DR5.
I hope you enjoy the video! As always, I am open for your feedback, comments, questions and criticism.
Great work, Andre. It shows patience, craft and dedication to a goal, even though the journey it seemd at times, painful. For those of us who can still get out and about with all our gear we must cherish our good fortune. But, if I hadnt chosen to stay home today and click on Photography Life I might have missed this wonderful video entirely. “Boa sorte” in your future adventures. Be safe. Be humble. Be kind.
Thank you very much Dave. Love your words. Be safe.
Very nice job Andre’!
Really well done: you have both a lot of talent and a lot of patience. Thank you for sharing this video with photographylife readers
Thank you Pino. I haven’t collaborated with the blog in a long time, because I moved close to this national park in Brazil and it took me a while to get everything in order. Now I will try to collaborate more and participate with more activity here. See you.
Really beautiful video, André! I felt the same way at the start of the pandemic. Very happy you found the inspiration to work on this.
Thank you Spencer.
All this will pass. Stay safe.
Lindo video André. Muito tocante. Aprecio seu talento. Um grande abraço
Obrigado. Abraço
André – Thanks so much, beautifully done and worth anyone’s time to watch, as you say we are all on the same ship sailing through the galaxy and there is no Planet B. Stay safe.
That is the truth. We are all on the titanic. Together. The moment will come, I do not know if it has already arrived, that everyone, without exception, will need each other.
Obrigado for sharing this with us, André. So many rain pictures… funny, lately I also move out into the rain to take photos and explore the environment I’m living in when it gets wet.
This pandemic also had a massive impact against my creativity. I had plenty of time to do things but I was stuck. It was like going blank. Stay safe and healthy, André. And all of you as well.
Yes, thats terrible. Wants good advice. Pray. But pray to yourself
Honestly? One of the best short films I’ve seen in months. It’s not a mere bird documentary, it is an artistic short film with a poetic touch – and a relevant message. To a Polish and English speaker, your language is pure poetry too. The narrative reminds me of the best parts of La Grande Bellezza by Paolo Sorrentino, especially with that perfectly matched music.
I was thrilled with this comment. I have always been and am an admirer of 7 art and my greatest references are cinemathographers. I vibrate with the images of
Emmanuel Lubezki, Victorio Storaro, Conrad Hall, etc. Thank you Adam.
Hello Andre,
A quick not to say I really enjoyed your video. Very moving, lovely footage, and music, with a great underlying message. I am a birder in NC, USA. I forwarded it to all our 1500 or so Blue Ridge Audubon Society members. A few got back with me express their thanks.
Thank you so much Alan. I always enjoy very much the videos from Audubon.