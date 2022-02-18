New Video: Best Settings for Landscape Photography

I just published a new video on our YouTube channel! And wow, I’ve wanted to say that for a while. Last year, I took a break from making videos to help run Photography Life, and now I finally had time again. Today’s video covers the best camera settings for landscape photography.

Here it is:

If you’d rather read about this topic than watch a video, most of the information is also covered in our written guide to the best camera settings in landscape photography.

As I mention near the end of the video, we’re doing something special next time to celebrate reaching 75,000 YouTube subscribers at the end of last year. You’ll want to be one of the first people to watch next month’s video – to be specific, one of the first 75 people to watch it. That’s all I’m saying for now. If you’re not subscribed to the Photography Life channel, or if you don’t have the Bell Notification enabled on our YouTube page yet, you should do that now so you don’t miss out.

75,000 subscribers is a big milestone, but unlike in 2019 and 2020, I’m not currently making videos full time and am focused on the Photography Life website itself (as I’m sure you saw throughout 2021). These videos are just a side project right now – but for our audience who followed them in past years, you can look forward to a new video every month or so this year. The pace may increase eventually as our new writers take some of the slack of writing fresh posts for the homepage.

Speaking of, I hope you’re enjoying the great articles recently from our new writers. These are the photographers who responded to our job posting late last year, and some of them are going to join Photography Life as permanent writers soon. You’ll see more from them before long, especially while Nasim and I are traveling on our upcoming Middle East workshop in March.

Let me know if you have any questions or thoughts about the video! Even though it’s a basic topic, I sprinkled in a few advanced techniques along the way. Not to mention that a refresher is always nice. The better you know camera settings, the more you can focus your brainpower on visualization, composition, and light.