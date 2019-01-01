Landscape Photography Case Study [Video]

A couple weeks ago, I wanted to film a tutorial on photographing the Milky Way – but as you may have seen, that didn’t quite work out. Our video series took a further hiatus when I lost my voice the following week, but we’re back again! Since I still sound like a potato, I went through the Photography Life archives for the following case study – from composition to post-processing – of two Grand Tetons photos from our Landscape Tutorial.

Lightroom has changed slightly in appearance since we filmed the video a few years ago, but all the settings I covered still matter today. The post-processing part starts at 8:15 and continues to the end, while the beginning of the video is dedicated to composition.

I hope you enjoy and find it useful! If you have not yet subscribed to the Photography Life Youtube channel, you can do so here. Also, any subscribers who have not been receiving notifications properly should be sure to click the “bell” icon under any of our Youtube videos.

More video content will arrive before this time next week, and we’ll be getting back to originals rather than archive videos. Thanks for all the feedback and supporting this Youtube experiment so far!