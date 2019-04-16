Video: How I Took This Sand Dunes Photo

In this week’s video, I’m going to show the story behind a photo I took a few days ago in Great Sand Dunes National Park. Because it’s our first case study video at Photography Life, I wanted to shoot an image that I already had in mind – hopefully lowering my chances of returning empty-handed. In the end, I definitely got a photo I liked. But it didn’t happen quite how I had expected.

The following video goes through all the steps behind the shot, from finding a location to camera settings. I also have a rapid-fire post-processing tutorial at the end, explaining exactly how I processed the final RAW file. As with last week, I filmed the video in 4K, although it may take a day or two for YouTube to process the full-resolution version:

Once again, if you have any feedback, please let me know below. I’d also like to express my thanks to everyone who offered comments and support for our previous video! So far, the Photography Life channel has gotten approximately one new subscriber for every ten people who viewed last week’s video, which is just an insane ratio.

