Video: How I Took This Sand Dunes Photo

In this week’s video, I’m going to show the story behind a photo I took a few days ago in Great Sand Dunes National Park. Because it’s our first case study video at Photography Life, I wanted to shoot an image that I already had in mind – hopefully lowering my chances of returning empty-handed. In the end, I definitely got a photo I liked. But it didn’t happen quite how I had expected.
The following video goes through all the steps behind the shot, from finding a location to camera settings. I also have a rapid-fire post-processing tutorial at the end, explaining exactly how I processed the final RAW file. As with last week, I filmed the video in 4K, although it may take a day or two for YouTube to process the full-resolution version:
Once again, if you have any feedback, please let me know below. I’d also like to express my thanks to everyone who offered comments and support for our previous video! So far, the Photography Life channel has gotten approximately one new subscriber for every ten people who viewed last week’s video, which is just an insane ratio.
I also mentioned it on the Youtube video – I really like the start to finish approach.
Larry, glad you liked it! I’m hoping to do one of these start-to-finish case studies for every couple regular tutorials, so keep an eye out.
One of the best tutorials I have seen. Thank you for that, Spencer.
Awesome, Michael, really glad you thought so! Thanks for the feedback.
Spencer, thanks for the great start to finish video, you provided me a number of suggestions that I will try on my dune images from Nasim’s January Death Valley Workshop.
Jim, you’ll love the workshop! Have you been to Death Valley before? The dunes there are simply amazing. One of my favorite locations in the world.
Great start to finished. Liked that you were open to a shot that was different than intended. Also liked the edit instructions. Thank you!
Thank you, Deborah! I was worried at first that the best photo was from a different spot, and I debated just doing the tutorial on the sunset photo instead. But there’s no reason to try to cram reality into the narrative I want, and I think the real story is probably more interesting anyway.
Great video! I loved it! Especially the post-processing tutorial at the end, which was really helpful for me since I’m currently trying to learn how to use Lightroom.
Matthew, I’m glad to hear it, thanks! That’s pretty much the same process I follow for any photo in Lightroom, although this photo did require less finessing than some. Best of luck with Lightroom – it’s a complex piece of software at times, but well worth learning.
Two production suggestions:
First, If you show a “play” icon in a photo in your email, clicking it should take me to a place (Youtube or wherever) where the video will play…so make your email photos clickable.
Second, add some backlighting in the studio video so your head and hands aren’t floating disembodied on a black field. Perhaps it’s just my monitor but, as you undoubtedly know, on the web, you have to produce for the worst case scenario (my monitor is a calibrated Eizo, and there are worse cases).
All that said, great effort and very helpful.
Just two questions related to the content: how did you deal with all the grit I see blowing toward your camera and do you ever change lenses in this environment?
Again, thanks for a quite helpful video.
Alec, that’s a great suggestion about the video icon in the email – hadn’t even considered it, since our emails are automatically generated (although we can also change things around manually as needed). I’ll see if it’s possible to make that change next time around.
Normally, I plan to wear a lighter shirt to stand out from the background more. I can see how the floating hands would appear odd on your computer, and I appreciate the feedback!
The sand was low enough that it didn’t really get on the camera or lens, if that’s your concern. It was more of a problem getting in my bag, since I left it on the ground a few times (and had to dig it out once or twice after the sand started burying it). I didn’t change lenses at all while I was there – just used the 24-70mm f/4 on the Z7 and Tamron 15-30mm f/2.8 on the D800e the whole time. The really tricky thing was dealing with sound in such a windy environment. I thought I might have to dub it over later, but it turned out that keeping my back to the wind and talking loudly was enough to make the audio pretty usable.
On the occasions where I have changed lenses in environments like this, it’s always tricky. Keep your back to the wind, face the camera down, and enlist someone’s help if possible. Otherwise, cross your fingers.