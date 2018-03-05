Underexposure vs Overexposure – A Beginner’s Guide

In this article, we discuss the topic of underexposure and overexposure in photography, with image samples and other relevant information for beginners. Now, on one hand, there’s not much to actually discuss – a simple explanation of the terms is what interests most beginner photographers. But here is my slightly-absurd-at-first-glance introduction to the article – there is no such thing as under- and overexposure. Dead serious.
Still, before we get all philosophical, understanding the two basic terms is quite necessary, if not for your creativity and ability to come up with gorgeous, moving, brilliant photography, certainly for being able to communicate with fellow photographers (I promise, we are not as boring as it may sound).
Understanding the Terms
As you may already know, there are three things that influence the “brightness” of an image in any given level of light – aperture, shutter speed and ISO sensitivity. Of these three settings, aperture and shutter speed are the only two that actually let you gather more light in the field, which is why they form your exposure.
When trying to achieve a “correctly-exposed” image, what matters is not the settings you choose, but their correlation, as each of the three individually have an effect on the said brightness. So, for example, if you are in a brightly-lit environment and choose to use a wide aperture setting (say, f/2 or f/1.4), you will need to compensate it with a faster shutter speed and/or lower ISO sensitivity value. Should you make a mistake and get the correlation between the settings “wrong”, you will end up with an image that is not exposed “correctly”. I will explain the quotes later on. For now, this is where the terms come in.
1) What is Underexposure?
An underexposed image is the sort of photograph that one might consider to be too dark. Here is a good example of such a photograph:
Note that this particular image was exposed differently upon capture – I altered its “brightness” using software, but it is fully representative. It’s clearly very dark and shows very little detail, only the brightest parts are easy to make out. Most importantly, it just feels wrong.
2) What is Overexposure?
Overexposure is the complete opposite of the previously defined term. An image that is brighter than it should be can be considered overexposed. When too much light is allowed during exposure, the result is an overly bright photograph. Just so you can easily compare, here is the same photograph I showed moments ago, but rather than being underexposed, it is overexposed:
See the enormous difference? Where the previous image sample was much too dark, this one is much too bright, to a point where it is unpleasant to look at. It is just as lacking in easily-distinguishable detail, too, and does no justice to the highlights or shadows of the objects captured.
3) What is Correct Exposure?
This is perhaps the most obvious and self-explanatory case. Correctly exposed image is the one that feels just bright or dark enough so that both the shadows and highlights are as they feel the most natural and comfortable to look at. Theoretically, such a photograph contains no lost highlights or shadows, meaning all the detail is clearly distinguishable and as close as possible to “real life”. The following version of the image sample can be considered as well-exposed:
As you can see, it strikes a pretty good balance between the two previously shown image samples – it’s not too dark and not too bright. There is alos little detail lost, mostly in the windows as they reflect the most light. Given that’s just about how it actually looked like while standing in front of the building, you could say it is close to “real life” view. It could be ever so slightly darker or brighter, mind – generally, there is some wiggle room when deciding on the “correct” exposure.
It is important to note that you can’t actually capture a completely realistic image in terms of exposure. It’s not possible – even when using HDR technique (which distorts the image in other ways), although it can get you close if used well – because of limited dynamic range of current imaging sensors. Our eyes don’t have such limitations to begin with – at a given time (under what you may call normal circumstances) we can distinguish both highlights and shadows in a particular scene much better than any camera. But then, that’s part of the charm and one of the things that make photography a creative process rather than representation of reality.
All the Creative Choices
If all you wanted from this article is to distinguish underexposure from overexposure and understand the two terms, you can stop reading right about now. If, however, you are ready for my usual caveat, continue reading. Because none of the above actually matters, throw it out of your mind.
Back when I studied multimedia arts (I say it as if it was a long time ago!), I had this discussion with one of the more brilliant lecturers. We talked about whether photography, inherently, is representative of reality, of true events, true personalities, true… ambiance, if you will. In essence, whether or not photography is a lie. Now, this is a very complex subject, one we could immerse in very deeply indeed (an acquaintance of mine did her bachelor’s degree on the subject). But then, however interesting and thought-provoking, that would be a different article altogether. For now, with certain exceptions that involve a lot of deliberate effort from the author, I believe photography really is a lie and does not represent truth or reality, at least in the most straightforward way. Put another way, photography is always a creative process. Even if one is attempting to “show reality”, he has to take certain creative steps to achieve this.
You may be wondering what underexposure and overexposure have to do with this, and the answer is simple. Just like your choice of lens, camera, subject, angle, time, composition, light, settings, colour or black and white, film or digital, exposure is a creative choice that you make to help achieve a particular goal. Which in turn means there is no correct exposure, and thus no over- and underexposure. All you have is the correct or incorrect exposure for you, for your goal, for your work. The settings your camera would choose for you in any given situation are not the correct settings – merely a suggestion of settings that could be considered the most common, middle-of-the-ground choice. The camera does not know what you want or need, but you do. You know which part of the photograph you want to expose “correctly” for you, and which parts will thus end up too bright or too dark. Naturally, that does not mean you should overexpose all of your work from now on just for the sake of it. Creative choices are only such when you make them with thought, deliberately, and only when they pay off. So how do you expose a portrait of a woman photographed in front of a window frontally? Do you want to make it a silhouette or expose for the woman’s face and blow-out the background, effectively isolating her and removing the environment? It’s a choice.
And not just in such straightforward situations, either. Generally, I tend to expose my photographs slightly “to the left” – as in, “underexpose” them a little bit. From a purely technical standpoint of digital photography, that is a wrong choice, but I am not hung up on technical perfection to such an extent and prefer to do as much work as I can during the process of image capture and not post-processing. Why underexpose? It may have something to do with the fact I like darker environments, but more than anything else it helps me emphasize the subtlety of light. For me, photography is light even more so than a story or a person, and I like it subtle, I like it brushing my subjects slightly, barely touching them. And so I make my creative choice.
As you can see, the terms don’t really matter. Yes, they will help you communicate with your fellow photographers and not feel out of place among the more technical folk, but it does not help your creativity in any way. There is no underexposure and overexposure, there is only what you need, what you want to achieve.
Perhaps as a follow up, or maybe provide a link to a PL article I’ve missed, I’m interested in your metering strategy to get the “correct” exposure. Specifically, when do you use spot vs. center-weighted vs. matrix? Thanks
Paul, here is my old article on camera metering and metering modes, hope it helps!
Thank you for the link and to you and others who explained the reason to ETTR. I understand the metering modes but what is the strategy to accomplish ETTR? Is it through metering a darker area so that the camera lets in more light or do you use exposure compensation or something else?
From your question I think you have a way to go understand exposure and metering.
You need to remember that irrespective of the metering mode employed, the meter is basically a dumb machine that wants to make everything grey.
It is the photographer’s responsibility (and skill) to know what to point the meter at.
Once you understand that, exposure compensation and spot metering for a particular tonal value will start to make sense.
ETTR is quite a different concept and is only applicable to digital photography and to matrix or average metering where the whole scene is being analysed.
Essentially you shoot a test shot of your subject and look at the histogram.
If the histogram shows a full range exposure with a histogram nicely spread from darkest shadows to brightest highlights (without clipping), leave it alone , you are done.
If however, the highlights fall short of the right hand end of the histogram, you keep increasing the exposure until they just touch or almost touch the right hand ‘wall’.
This will maximise the information captured by the sensor.
Please note that doing this will make the image in the camera LCD (and on your screen a home) look too bright. At this stage it looks like old fashioned overexposure!
Then in post process you adjust the brightness/exposure slider in your software until the image looks just right to your eye.
That way you can both get both the best quality AND the best appearance for you image.
I hope that helps.
Dear Nasim,
DO you speak Russian? I would like to get some information relating to the photography in russian
Thank you,
Gulzat
i too, prefer an “underexposed” picture. because sometimes it can separate our subject with the environment around it, just like the concept of bokeh.
really great article, mr mansurov. as always…
Also, why is exposing to the left technically incorrect? I thought blow outs are unrecoverable but underexposed areas could possibly be recovered in post.
The way I understand it, ETTR does not imply having blow-outs but rather going as close as possible to the blow-out.
Of course it gets rather complicated for scenes with extreme dynamic range, and I suppose you should also factor-in the limitations of the technology you’re using.. which I believe in the case of Nikon FX DSLR is that some of them can recover shadows really really well.
Simply put more light = less noise, and so you want to go to the right on a histogram (overexpose) but not all the way because you will burn out the pixel and lose all the info. If you overexposure just right than you can easily recover all pixel info. If you go the the left however you are on a mercy on dynamic range of the camera – that is what you can recover from shadows before it gets noisy (usually Nikon/Sony sensors are best here). Regardless camera’s dynamic range, again, more light always means less noise (before you saturate pixels with light).
Actually, more light = better signal to noise ratio, not less noise. Just more signal in relation to the noise. Which is good. But FFFF pixels ( blown out) are all the same, there is no detail to pull. Groups of FFFF (blown) pixels cannot be recovered, even if you darken them, they will always all be the same shade. So you’re correct you have to maximize the signal, light, but you must avoid saturation at all costs.
Correct, you cannot burn out the pixel. You are also right with S/N, but most everyday photographers will simply call it ‘noise’ to not get to technical…
OK, they will call the higher S/N the less noise :)
I agree.
I’ve done a lot of experimenting with ETTR and ETTL (Expose To The Right or Left). With digital cameras ranging from cheap, crappy ones up to an expensive D810, in my testing it has always been better to expose to the right and get as much light as possible without blowing out highlights in important areas (there are places where sometimes you don’t really care if you blow out, and also specular highlights that will blow out no matter what you do). Overexposing and then pulling the blacks down and taming the brightness always wins over underexposing and attempting to bring detail out of blacks and trying to tame the darkness and shadows.
With film you exposed to the left because there was more “data” in the dark areas so you could go dark and pull up, but with digital the data is in the brights because pulling up the dark areas causes noise with a digital sensor — that’s just the way it is — and camera manufacturers also know that a bright, airy picture in auto mode is what the average person with the average digital camera will take and enjoy so the sensors are tuned to bright and cheery. The details are all in the bright part of the histogram and their JPEG contrast algorithms will darken out the dark parts anyway to hide the noise, so why preserve any data there.
The shadows in the D810 Raw files at 64 ISO are amazing, but if you underexpose you will still get noise in the shadows, whereas if you overexpose and add black back into the shadows you actually cover up the noise (especially so at higher ISO’s).
Google “Arthur Morris ETTR” and he has a lot of info on it and a lot of examples of where he recovered even horribly blown out pictures and made them into decent shots.
Joshua, I fully agree with you. ETTR is not about losing data, it is about pushing the exposure to the right WITHOUT losing anything. However, in some situations, throwing away that data and overexposing is not bad – in fact, I do it all the time when I have those beautiful puffy white clouds. In those situations, I don’t care that I don’t have any data in some areas of the clouds, as long as the definition is there around those blown out areas.
First, with film there is not ‘more data in the dark areas’. There is what there was at time of exposure. The reason for exposing for the highlights (slightly underexposing) was to preserve highlight detail which once blown out, stayed blown out. Lightening the shadows would then just make that worse and even more highlight detail would be lost.
Second, no one, even Arthur Morris, can recover detail from ‘horribly blown out areas’ – by definition there is no information to recover. What he can do is recover information that appears blown out on the (JPEG) histogram and the RAW processing algorithm can to some extent also interpolate some information from partially blown out channels to improve what might be a total loss.
I shouldn’t have used the term “blown out”. I clearly stated in my first paragraph that I knew ETTR only works if you don’t blow it out. I should have referred to the pictures he repaired as tragically over-exposed. He forgot to change his camera settings and didn’t realize it. I would have dumped them to the trash without a second thought. They were actually “blown out” in the jpeg histogram on the camera, but with RAW he made halfway decent pictures out of them — not portfolio work, but pretty cool to see. Sorry I can’t find the link. I’m actually not that big of an Artie fan, but I read through his stuff once in a while.
I am not a fan of his either.
Even more rude than me but unable to take what he dishes out to others.
Paul, exposing to the right (ETTR) is always the technically correct way to get the best exposure. You retain the most amount of data in both highlights and shadows, so you will have a lot more room to work with.
Now here is the important part to understand about ETTR though – ETTR does not mean “overexposing” to intentionally lose data. You push your exposure to the right as much as possible, but if you are losing any highlights, then you are not performing ETTR correctly. The whole point of ETTR is to get a brighter image while fully preserving the highlights. Once you lose data, it is empty, it is gone and it will be impossible to recover.
You are right, blown out parts of the image through overexposure are worse for recovery than underexposed ones – those dead areas will be white and when you push it too much in post, they will look gray and unnatural. With underexposure, you can recover more data in comparison and you will rarely get zero data in those details (although you will get lots of noise). However, you should not be comparing overexposure with underexposure here, as that is not representative of neither ETTR nor ETTL techniques. The correct technical way of both is NOT to lose data either way. And if you compare ETTR to ETTL, the latter won’t stand a chance in terms of how much data you can actually work with to yield a balanced, properly exposed photograph that looks amazing at the pixel level.
Remember, with ETTR, you push your histogram to the right, but the moment you start seeing clipping, you are already overexposed and past ETTR. You will have to reduce brightness and make sure that you are not losing any highlights. That’s when you have successfully exposed to the right :)
Something I have also learned is that the “blinkies” on the display on my camera are pretty conservative. I can have a lot of blinkies showing blown out highlights on the back of the camera, but then in Lightroom still find plenty of usable data in there. This could also be camera specific because as my cameras went up in price, so did the dynamic range and the amount of data I can pull out, etc.
The ‘blinkies’ are conservative because they are a reflection of the preview JPEG not the RAW file. That’s why there is more data available in reality than sometimes seems to be the case.
Nevertheless the in camera histogram is an invaluable guide to good exposure.
I have struggled with this exposure issue. The obvious blown out or too dark, or “just right”, those are easy. Others are much more difficult, sometimes two different stories emerge with different exposures. Those are the ones that are hard for me.
Cameras will never cope as good as your eyes when you see a scene like this… Perhaps the best way to handle this is to actually take two or more images (exposures) and overlay them in a software later on, but you need to use tripod for this (by the way the more images you capture&overlay the more noise is reduced in the final image so you do not need to use base iso and make sure there is no movement between captures instead). Alternatively you, again, try to get as much detail as you can from blacks/shadows by overexposing just right, i.e. before saturating the pixels (histogram’s right edge)
Thank you for the response. No doubt HDR can be a fantastic tool in the right setting, landscapes particularly seem to benefit from HDR. But I think there come a point in artistic imagery, where exposure becomes subjective to the creators intent, and the meter in the camera isn’t going to do the job.
The final three images in the article, beautiful, the woman in the hedge, that great portrait in sun and shadow of the woman with the flowers, the child in the kitchen. Those are great creations, but the camera light-meter would likely have overexposed all three. Exposure, in the presence of high contrast light and shadow, used as an artistic tool, that’s where “correct exposure” gets harder.
Wrong, wrong, wrong – unless you are using film. Are you?
Also the meter doesn’t overexpose anything – ever.
Only the photographer can do that – when he doesn’t understand what his meter is telling him (or her).
Betty, I happen to think you are wrong wrong wrong, wrong. One more.
I guess you and I are not going to agree.
Yes Betty I do shoot film too.
I am not looking for agreement, I am looking for an intelligent discussion and more than an exchange of ‘wrongs’.
If you shoot film, exposing according to the Zone System is absolutely sensible.
If you shoot digital exposing according to the Zone System is at best misguided and at worst plain dumb.
If I am wrong please explain how and why.
This is a superbly written and highly informative article.
Just as there is no such thing as under- and overexposure, there is no such thing as a correctly calibrated LCD monitor. For readers who find my statement absurd, I invite you to consider whether or not your monitor is correctly calibrated for the viewing medium and its viewing environment for each and all of your intended audience.
E.g. You have a calibrated monitor and printer, and you offer your prints for sale. The prints will look very different when lit by cold North light; warm sunlight; tungsten lighting; and fluorescent lighting. The only way to solve this problem is to recalibrate your monitor for each customer’s viewing conditions then re-edit and print the image to best match your customer’s requirement(s).
The images accompanying this article are very informative and they have a contrast level that is compatible with the majority of consumer-grade LCDs. If we were all using high-end CRTs or plasma displays, and were viewing them in a totally dark environment, then the chosen black levels would be uncomfortably bright grey.
The art of photography is learning how to render the (often extreme) dynamic range of the real-world in a form that is reasonably compatible with the chosen display media, its viewing environments, and the incredibly complex visual and psychological processing performed by the human brain.
If one is using a camera to produce JPEG output then it might be wise to expose-to-the-left (ETTL) because blown highlights can look ugly — especially on skin tones. Conversely, if one is using a camera that has headroom well above its JPEG clipping point in its RAW captures then it would be worth considering exposing-to-the-right (ETTR). But, ETTR reduces the effective ISO value of the capture: if the shot demands a specific f-stop for DoF, and a minimum shutter speed to freeze movement, then in all but the best light, the ISO value is the only variable that will make the difference between a good shot and a failure. In other words: ETTR may be throwing away the high ISO capability of the camera; ETTL may be throwing away the high dynamic range capability of the camera.
Digital photography has not made the Zone System, formulated by Ansel Adams and Fred Archer, redundant or obsolete.
No Pete, this is highly misleading and factually inaccurate article.
Yes, your statement that a there is no such thing as a correctly calibrated monitor is absurd.
Calibrating a monitor for print includes taking into account the paper to be used and the viewing condition (luminance, colour temperature and contrast ratio) and is particular to a given photographer in his particular working environment. It is then correct for that photographer.
However, when a group of photographers and/or their print houses agree on a standardised set of parameters (this is called colour management) then all images and all prints from all the photographers and printers should match very closely no matter where they are in the world.
Professional photographers and printers do just that – they all calibrate to a common standard in order to produce consistently accurate and repeatable output.
“If we were all using high-end CRTs or plasma displays, and were viewing them in a totally dark environment, then the chosen black levels would be uncomfortably bright grey.”
First CRTs are dead and long gone while plasma displays are not used for photography, so I fail to see the point of this statement.
Also, if the images for this article were produced using a well calibrated and profiled monitor and tagged with the sRGB profile, they would look just fine on a high end calibrated and profiled monitor and probably best of all in a darkened environment. It is the uncalibrated consumer display which would suffer.
I do not understand how using ETTR reduces the effective ISO or throws away the high ISO capability of the camera.
The ISO is the ISO up to the point of clipping and the ISO capability is constant for a given camera.
Of course if you need a faster shutter speed or smaller aperture then you are forced to underexpose or increase the ISO (and again expose to the right).
Incidentally, for all but lower ISOs under exposure and raising ISO are effectively the same thing and both are to be equally avoided if optimal quality is the name of the game.
Finally, I agree that the Zone System is not dead.
It has merely been relocated from the camera to the digital darkroom.
Thanks for this article. Could it potentially be expanded to cover the use of the ‘exposure compensation’ button for beginners? Particularly how to use this function in situations which can confuse the camera’s light meter (i.e. high contrast, backlit subjects etc), or for more artistic purposes as described in the article. Cheers
See above.
At the shooting stage there are no ‘artistic purposes’ there is only capturing maximum data.
The ‘artistic’ bit happens at home in post process.
Great article and discussion. How does exposure compensation tie in with getting the correct exposure you want, and is there a method to consider when applying it?
In exactly the same way.
Look at the histogram and adjust your compensation dial (or the exposure itself if exposing manually) until the histogram is pushed as far to the right as possible without any warning blinkies appearing.
Then, in post process adjust the brightness of your image to taste.
I have just come back from a photographic trip to the Kalahari and Okavango to find this piece of misleading nonsense posted here on Photography Life.
Thank heaven Nasim has intervened and corrected the incorrect and misleading statements written by Romanas.
To say that there is no such thing as over or under exposure is abject rubbish.
If you overexpose you throw away data which is irrecoverable.
If you underexpose you also throw away data which also cannot be recovered,
Romanas appears to be stuck in the days of film where the exposure at the photo taking stage pegged the tonal values and pretty much determined the final appearance of the image with little or no chance of later modification without significant consequences to other tonal values.
Digital exposure is an entirely different beast.
Digital sensors do not behave like film or the human eye – they are linear.
Full ( correct) exposure captures 100% of the data – 256 tonal steps. The next step on the exposure ‘ladder’ contains just 128 values. The next just 64, and so on until when you get the shadows there may be just 4 shades to play (given say a 7 stop tonal/dynamic range).
Digital exposure is about capturing the maximum amount of data – not about judging tonal values in the viewfinder. Tonal values can be placed with infinite variability on the computer screen (after the all the data has been recorded) far more accurately than was ever possible with film.
What Romanas fails to grasp is that by exposing to the left (underexposing), he is throwing away valuable data which will comprise achieving the subtle and beautiful tonal values he tells us he cherishes so much.
He fails to understand that by underexposing by just one stop from the achievable maximum on the histogram he is throwing away a full 50% of the tonal information in the image at the outset.
Why would anyone do that?
Why throw away delicate highlight detail?
Why reduce your subtle dark tonal values to solid black with lots of noise?
Why compromise colour, contrast and detail?
It’s just plain silly and shows a profound lack of understanding of digital photographic good practice.
So, with Romanas’ example of the woman’s portrait, you can make her anything from high key to a silhouette but only AFTER you have captured all the data by exposing to the right of the histogram.
And to justify this silliness by saying it saves post processing is truly staggering when within days you write an article on merging layers and blending modes in Photoshop!
Post processing in this instance means pushing the exposure slider in Lightroom a little to the left or right until the tonality is to your taste. It’s called normalising the image and it really is that simple.
Please, please, stop peddling this fanciful nonsense under the guise of ‘creativity’.
It’s just poor technique plain and simple.
Betty, your trip must have been somewhat disappointing if you got back with a humor like that…One question though, did you take photography lessons some longer time ago or you are still stuck at 8-bit?
The trip was just fine – as is my humour.
It’s just so irritating to see this outdated and misleading information being served up to beginner photographers who then miss out on getting the best from their cameras by following advice which applies to film photography or just shooting JPEGs (8bit!) – not to serious high quality exposure as applied to RAW images.
Romanas really should know better. This article should have been strangled at birth and never published.
If your silly question is supposed to imply that I am in some way out of date, then you asking it just reveals your own ignorance.
Read what I (and incidentally Nasim) have said and maybe you may just learn something that will improve your photography.
I am glad to hear that, so it is just your temper then, very refreshing I would say. Your digital exposure is always in RAW, jpeg is just lossy output you may choose to work with. I do not think anyone will miss on anything, guys explain here (in overall discussion) importance of ETTR when you shoot RAW to retain as much tonality as possible in shadows and general exposure for highlights in digital (unlike for shadows in film) to make sure you do not clip whites. If the article was not written in a first place, no one would discuss anything (and yes, people read comments).
Absolutely agree that ETTR is for RAW workflow only but your saying that beginners rarely care about workflow is a bit questionable. Why then are they reading this kind of blog post?
Also, if “they will lose even more info when doing post processing” suggests that they are in fact interested in workflow – not that post processing JPEGs is a great idea.
My criticism of the article was because it did not make it clear that the workflow described was only suitable for JPEG or film and would lead to less than ideal results with RAW.
It was only Nasim’s intervention and the subsequent discussion that cast some light on this misleading article.
By the way, beginners rarely care about digital workflow and use JPEGs in which case advising ETTR is not a good idea as they will lose even more info when doing postprocessing. For them ‘regular’ (not to either side) exposure is best and in camera gamma encoding will do good enough to shadows. ETTR yes, but when you work with RAW and preferably in linear space all the way to printable output.
Thank you so much for this article. Best thing I have read all day. Can’t wait to read more of what you have blogged. :)
Deep
“It is important to note that you can’t actually capture a completely realistic image in terms of exposure. … But then, that’s part of the charm and one of the things that make photography a creative process rather than representation of reality.”
Beautiful. Thank you.
Well , I do not believe I finish it and see that bit streams have run on the issue. One day I started testing in highly contrasting environments and got more information from areas of shadows of the highlights and if you look at the curves of latitude which are published digital cameras when telling the camera that has 14 stops; them out of the shadows.
Thank you for taking the time to put this together. Including the histogram with the sample pictures would be helpful for the reader.
If an image is subjectively bright (white with detail) is that the same as overexposed? My understanding has always been that the term overexposed means white with no detail?
Wow, almost every photos taken by F/1.4 REALLY?