Two Tips For Growing as a Photographer

Successful photography requires more than just talent: You also must have the courage to step out of your comfort zone, accept new challenges, and experiment with different and unknown subjects and techniques. In this article, I will share with you a pair of tips that I have collected on creative growth as a photographer and how to implement them to improve your photography.

John Shaw’s Advice: Try the Less Suitable Lens

When I started photography, I found this advice in a book by the renowned John Shaw. I don’t remember which of his books it was, but it was foundational for my photography. One sentence impressed me so much that I still remember it even after more than twenty years. It read: Once you have photographed the subject as expected, take the lens you think is the least suitable from your bag and give it a try.

Shaw’s advice is useful as it teaches a simple way to see and photograph subjects differently, encouraging new perspectives and unconventional techniques. It fosters curiosity and experimentation without fear of failure. It also helps photographers understand how different focal lengths affect a photo.

For example, after a classic landscape photo, try a macro photo of the same subject. Or use a wide-angle lens to photograph wildlife after capturing it at 400mm. Shaw’s advice applies broadly, emphasizing that your camera and lens are creative instruments rather than mere technical necessities. Shooting the “wrong” way enables photographers to observe the world with greater detail and insight, and it may even lead to better photos than using the obvious gear.

The Paul Nicklen Method: “20-60-20”

Photography is one of my main interests, so after I finish my job and take care of my family, I spend much of my free time taking pictures, looking at photos, or reading about photography. I do this both to get inspired and to learn from great photographers. Occasionally, you discover enlightening ideas. I appreciated some gems from Paul Nicklen’s book “Photographing WILD,” which I highly recommend for $20 on his website because it is full of great pieces of advice (and photos as well).

In summary, Paul Nicklen suggests: “Get the safe shot. Make it sharp. Then, put your energy into creating something extraordinary to capture the viewer’s attention. And once you’ve done that, go beyond that.”

In other words, ensure you get the “standard picture,” then push yourself to explore beyond it. While it may not be a practical formula, I find it beneficial. It builds on John Shaw’s advice by encouraging you to experiment with all aspects of photography, not just the lenses you have on hand.

Nicklen refers to this approach as “20-60-20.” The first 20% represents the time you spend capturing the bare minimum – the sharp shot; the next 60% comprises most of the session, where you experiment and strive to create extraordinary images; and the final 20% is dedicated to ideas that may seem unlikely or impossible but are worth exploring. For instance, Nicklen mentions that he once took a handheld 18-second exposure of a diver at night, which became one of his favorite shots.

He acknowledges that many of these last 20% of photographs will be discarded. However, considering that you learn and grow as a photographer with each attempt, I’m sure it’s worth a try.

According to him, the growth process is about continuously expanding. It does not matter how many shots you take; to obtain unique images, you must take risks, get out of your comfort zone, and learn new ways of doing things. During this process, the important thing is to try to create great images and, by making mistakes, learn. Failing is not a problem, but not to try is fatal.

I must admit, I’m a little embarrassed because I used my own images to illustrate an article based on the advice of two great masters. But I’ll try anyway, ending this article by sharing an image I captured thanks to my friend Alberto, who encouraged me to try long shutter speeds at 840mm freehand. After much patience, a shutter speed of 1/60 second ultimately produced the right effect!

Conclusion

Growing as a photographer requires facing new challenges, experimenting, and continually adapting. By following the advice of masters like John Shaw, or what Paul Nicklen teaches today – in combination with constantly practicing – every photographer can improve and reach new levels of artistic and technical excellence.

I hope you enjoyed this article and two tips I find useful for creative growth as a photographer. Next time that you’re taking pictures, I hope you take the time to shoot with a less suitable lens, and then dedicate some effort to experimentation.

If you have any questions or feedback, or your own recipe, please don’t hesitate to leave them in the comments section below.