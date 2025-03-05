Tripods vs Monopods for Wildlife Photography

When you read the title of this article, you might have said to yourself “neither” – and I wouldn’t blame you! After all, who wants to carry extra weight in the field? Modern image stabilization systems allow us to handhold the camera at shutter speeds that were once unthinkable. But camera support isn’t just about overcoming technical limitations; it’s also about our own physical limitations and the very nature of our subjects. That’s why I rarely head out into the field without a tripod or monopod.

But which one should you use? In this article, I’ll go through the pros and cons of tripods and monopods for wildlife photography and give you some ideas as to which one is best for you!

Why a Tripod and Monopod Are So Useful

During the first days of my photography workshops, participants often ask, “Libor, will we need a tripod?” My answer is almost always the same – “Yes, absolutely – or at least a monopod!” Here’s a list of reasons why I think it’s always a good idea to have a tripod or monopod available:

Even with today’s advanced image stabilization, I find that I can consistently shoot at longer shutter speeds with a tripod or monopod – especially in rough terrain or when fatigue sets in. With the camera mounted on a more stable platform, I can compose my shots much more precisely, improving the photos and minimizing the need for cropping later. A tripod allows me to pre-set my composition and wait for my subject to act, such as a bird landing on a perch or returning to its nest. A tripod lets me leave my camera (Nikon Z9 or Z8) in place without my physical presence, using auto-capture to do the work. This even allows for shooting with multiple cameras simultaneously. Both a tripod and a monopod significantly improve my reaction time. If I were handholding my camera, I’d likely capture my first frame several seconds later (if at all) compared to having it pre-aimed at the expected action. A camera on a tripod or monopod disturbs birds far less than constantly raising and lowering it to your eye. Holding a camera with a heavy lens, I can’t shoot for more than a couple of minutes without fatigue. Resting my hands on a supported camera with a long telephoto lens allows me to stay ready for hours. Shooting from a portable blind is nearly impossible without a stable support. Photographing near water without proper support is a risky gamble with your expensive gear. You might survive a brief dip, but your camera won’t. Long shutter speeds can help emphasize motion blur, while your tripod keeps the main subject sharp – useful for creative shots.

As an eleventh point, I could half-jokingly add that I sometimes use my tripod – or more often my monopod – as a substitute for a walking stick (or even a machete). Whether for extra stability on uneven ground, wading through a river, or clearing a path through stinging nettles, a monopod proves surprisingly handy.

Hopefully, I’ve made a strong enough case that some form of camera support is still highly useful in today’s “stabilized era.” Now, the question remains – are three legs better than one, or is a single leg sufficient? Tripod or monopod? Let’s break it down.

Advantages of a Tripod over a Monopod

There are a variety of reasons why a tripod can be preferable to a monopod:

It allows much longer shutter speeds – several seconds or even minutes long – opening up a variety of creative options.

It allows absolutely precise and fixed composition, which (among other benefits) lets you “pre-frame” your photo and wait for the subject to do something interesting in the perfect spot.

A tripod guarantees a constant distance between the camera and the subject, as long as the subject stays still. With a monopod, you run the risk of swaying like a reed in the wind, which can lead not only to motion blur but also to mis-focusing, especially if your subject is small and close.

Ideally, the tripod will remain standing even if you take your hands off it to grab other gear. Though you better make sure the tripod is super stable before you do so!

From a tripod, you can use the camera as a camera trap or to control it remotely via an app.

Advantages of a Monopod over a Tripod

Not all the benefits are in a tripod’s favor. There are many times in wildlife photography where a monopod is preferable:

One leg is lighter and more compact than three.

It’s faster to point the monopod in the right direction and move to different spots with it, which can be the difference between success and failure.

In rugged terrain covered with dense vegetation, using a monopod is much easier.

A monopod makes it simple to spin the camera in different directions side-to-side, and (to some extent) tilt the camera from left to right. This means that you don’t need a big gimbal head and can get away with a simple up/down tilt head.

When used in a group of photographers crammed into one spot, it will be much easier to fit a monopod than a tripod.

On a canoe or a zodiac, you’ll find it easier to compensate for the tilt of the horizon with a monopod than with a tripod (even with a gimbal head).

The monopod can alternatively be used as a walking stick.

Of all the above, the monopod’s most important advantage is speed – the ability to reposition your camera in an instant. In wildlife photography, where success depends on capturing fleeting moments, this can be a game-changer. Sometimes moving your camera just a few inches can make all the difference, and that’s not always quick with a tripod.

Tripod vs Monopod: Verdict

So, which is better? I won’t give you a definitive answer – because there isn’t one. It all depends on the specific conditions and shooting situation. However, when packing for a photography trip and faced with the choice between the two, I almost always take my tripod. Its versatility wins out.

As for which tripod you should buy, remember that the best tripod is the one you actually carry with you. A rock-solid but heavy tripod left at home or in a hotel room is useless. Even a slightly “underpowered” tripod can do wonders in wildlife photography with a little care and caution.

What do I mean by caution? For example, when shooting in deep water or on large rocks, I avoid extending the thinnest leg sections. I make sure no one, including myself, accidentally kicks a loaded tripod. I don’t walk away from a fully loaded tripod, just in case.

As for materials, I highly recommend carbon fiber legs. Compared to aluminum tripods of the same weight, they support heavier loads. In other words, for the same stability and load capacity, carbon fiber tripods are significantly lighter. However, they can be more fragile and require more careful handling. Just treat it like a tripod, not an ice axe.

If you often find yourself torn between a tripod and a monopod but only want to pack one, there is a hybrid solution – the convertible tripod. These 2-in-1 models allow you to unscrew one leg and use it as a monopod. However, keep in mind that everything is a tradeoff, and 2-in-1 tripods may be a little heavier or a little less stable than a dedicated tripod.

In any case, finding the right support for your camera is a lot like picking the right shoes. Eventually, you realize that there’s no true all-in-one solution. You wouldn’t wear hiking boots to a formal event – not because you physically couldn’t, but because there are better options. The same goes for choosing between a tripod and a monopod. Most wildlife photographers I know will own both a tripod and monopod, and they’ll pick which one to carry depending on the situation.

Personally, my gear cabinet holds a lightweight carbon fiber travel tripod, a sturdy carbon fiber tripod, an aluminum monopod, and a 2-in-1 convertible tripod. Which one do I use the most? By a wide margin, the first one. But your preferences might be entirely different. I’d love to hear about them in the comments below!