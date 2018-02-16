A Transitional DSLR with EVF Capability?

One of the biggest complaints we hear about from photographers today is lack of innovation by DSLR manufacturers. Given how far mirrorless cameras have gotten in the last few years with the electronic viewfinder (EVF) technology, it is a given that DSLRs are looking archaic in comparison, particularly when it comes to intelligent information overlays, manual focusing, focus peaking, EVF image playback and other important advancements that make mirrorless cameras not just joyful to use, but also very helpful in reducing focus issues. When using classic lenses such as the Noct 58mm f/1.2 on a DSLR, I personally find it quite frustrating that I have to switch to live view to try to nail focus with the camera at my arm’s length. Not only does that result in potential instability and undesired camera shake, but it takes me away from the optical viewfinder (OVF) and slows down the whole process. But what if there was a solution to the problem? What if DSLR manufacturers came up with a way to integrate an EVF into DSLRs and make both OVF and EVF possible? Sort of a “transitional DSLR” with both OVF and EVF capabilities. How cool would it be, if you could switch from an OVF to an EVF with just a single button? I have been thinking about this concept for a while and I think there is a way to implement this, if camera manufacturers are willing to be flexible and put some R&D resources towards such a project. It would certainly reduce the potential of mirrorless cameras taking a huge market share away from DSLR sales, which have only been declining in the past few years.
The Mirror
When it comes to mirrorless vs DSLR, we know that DSLRs have a physical limitation in terms of the flange distance (which is the distance between the mount and the sensor) – due to the presence of a mirror and the lenses which have been specifically designed for such flange distance. Therefore, DSLRs will always have the additional bulk, at least in terms of camera width, when compared to mirrorless cameras. Although at some point in the future the mechanical mirror and the pentaprism most likely will have to be abandoned completely (once EVF refresh rates and overall responsiveness get as good as OVF), providing both OVF and EVF capabilities at this point would be an ideal solution in my opinion.
DSLRs still reign supreme when it comes to fast phase detection autofocus, start up time, shutter response and the choice of native lenses available at the moment, particularly super telephoto lenses with exceptionally fast focus motors. If you don’t shoot sports and wildlife, you might have talked to friends who do, and you know they will laugh every time they hear the words “mirrorless” and “action” together – despite all the efforts to make mirrorless cameras fast in AF speed, we know that mirrorless has a long way to go not only in terms of improving AF speed and accuracy, but also in providing solid native-mount lens choices for professional needs. As of today, not a single mirrorless manufacturer offers anything professional-grade above 300mm without use of messy adapters.
So if DSLRs were modified to be able to switch between OVF and EVF, they would give the best of the two worlds in a single package. Sports, wildlife photographers and those who prefer OVF would continue enjoying the benefits of classic DSLRs, while everyone else would have the choice to switch to EVF if they desire. But how would it be possible to achieve such a task?
The first answer lies in the mirror mechanism. All current-generation DSLRs already have the capability to switch to live view mode, where the image is projected on the LCD directly from the image sensor. In this mode, the mirror goes up and stays locked up until the photographer leaves the live view mode. Leaving the mirror raised does not consume a lot of battery life – what drains the battery are the sensor and the LCD actively capturing the live data. So there is no concern with leaving the mirror locked up in this position – having been doing a lot of videography lately, I can say with confidence that practically every DSLR today can easily do this already!
Here is a diagram of a DSLR in Live View mode:
As you can see, light rays are passed right onto the sensor in this mode. Note that the pentaprism is blocked in this mode, as explained below.
The Pentaprism
The second answer lies in the pentaprism, which is what flips and mirrors what you see through the lens into the viewfinder. The moment the camera mirror is raised, the pentaprism goes dead, as the light is completely blocked by the mirror (as illustrated above). This is why OVF is only available for us before or after the capture – you cannot see a thing when the camera is in the process of capturing an image, or when the camera is used in live view mode. The below diagram shows the normal operation of a DSLR, where the mirror optically projects the image into the pentaprism:
Now the biggest issue lies in the implementation of an EVF with the pentaprism in place. In mirrorless cameras, there is no pentaprism, since there is nothing to optically project into a viewfinder. Instead, there is a small digital screen (similar to an LCD screen on the back of the camera) that sits inside the viewfinder. So how can a DSLR integrate a digital screen inside the same area where there is an optical viewfinder? This is where the biggest challenge lies – engineers will have to think of a way where to best put the digital screen. Personally, I would propose to put the screen on the opposite side of the pentaprism, as illustrated below:
When the pentaprism is blocked by the mirror, the OVF goes completely black. Putting an EVF on the opposite side of the pentaprism would project the image just like it is projected normally, except the screen would only turn on in live view mode, when the mirror is raised. In normal mode with the mirror down, the screen would go black, essentially serving as the back side of the mirror. Considering how thin and tiny OLED screens are today, adding one right behind that area should not be an issue and should not result in a bulkier top of DSLRs. If putting an OLED screen where I indicated has space or other constraints, it could also be placed on the top of the pentaprism. The image would have to be turned upside down, but it would technically work.
I thought about other ideas on where to put the EVF, but they are going to be much more difficult and technically challenging to implement. For example, another idea would be to place the OLED screen right in the focus screen under the pentaprism, but since the OLED screen cannot be made semi-translucent, it would have to be mechanically inserted in live view mode and taken out in normal mode. Not a good idea at all, since it would only increase the complexity and result in another mechanical component that might fail at some point.
The Results: No More Focusing Issues!
The idea of a “transitional” DSLR sounds really good to me personally. It would give us both OVF and EVF in a single package and provide innovative features that DSLR users are craving when they are looking at mirrorless cameras. It would allow us to use our native-mount lenses that we have acquired over the years. It would make manual focusing a breeze and not keep us away from other technological advancements we see today. In the meantime, DSLR manufacturers could take this concept a step further – add phase detection pixels on sensors for faster focusing in EVF mode (this technology is already available) and further work on increasing AF speed in such mode. In addition, it would be wonderful if DSLR cameras had the capability to self-calibrate the phase detection sensor – now that would be a game changer! If phase detection sensors are on the sensor, the camera could probe for focus in live view / EVF mode and when a subject is in focus, calibrate the phase detection sensor so that it focuses exactly the same way. This would address any focus issues that we presently see on DSLR cameras. And we could take this a step further in terms of lens calibration too – have the phase detection sensor automatically adjust focus on each lens too! Since the camera would know exactly where focus needs to be, as it is already projected on the phase detection sensors on the image sensor, all focus issues could be completely addressed with such a system.
Does this sound too good to be true? Would love to hear the thoughts of our readers!
Comments
I think there are still many things to do with DSLR…and I still prefer to see the world through a window (DSLR) than in TV (EVF)
My concept would be easier: use as focussing screen something like the HUDs already used in Cars or Fighter airplanes, with both optical and electronical data. There you can also put the focus sensor and save some place under the mirror (and the secondary mirror) , making the camera smaller.
I think it would work!
Ruben, there are many photographers just like you, who prefer OVF over EVF. At the same time, why not have both, especially if you can easily make the switch depending on what you are doing.
I thought about putting it into the focusing screen – I wrote about that in the article. However, an EVF would block the optical path between the mirror and the pentaprism, so it would have to be mechanically inserted and removed – another potential for future failure. I think it is safest to put an EVF where I suggested, right behind the pentaprism.
Nasim
Could you use an external EVF like the Canon G3X has?
I don’t know what the big deal is with EVFs? I used an older one and hated it. I have yet to try a new one and I have never used live view.
I was at the Calgary Zoo on the August 28th. I saw a few cell phones, 5 Sony’s with EVFs and hundreds of DSLRs. Only the cell phones and Sonys were holding their arms out and using the screen to take the pictures. I was curious of the Sonys and looked to see if they had an EVF…they appeared to have and yet the 5 people used the back screen holding their arms out almost at length trying to focus and compose.
Great idea Nasim. I would love to see the OVFs and EVFs in one camera.
A couple thoughts here Russell. First, new EVF’s (like the one I use all the time on the OMD-M1) provide great detail and all the advantages Nasim mentions. It makes it easier to focus. As for Live View, anytime you get low in a tight area, you can’t use the OVF, so you need some type of live view to get the photo. A tilting or articulating screen becomes a near essential (I am willing to lay on my stomach, a position I am in all the time, in order to use the OVF, but sometimes it doesn’t work well!) Having both an EVF and an articulating screen just flat helps get better shots from more interesting perspectives.
The Canon G3X that lots of people knock because it has an external EVF, which connects to the hotshoe. Could not a DSLR have the same external EVF connecting to the cameras hotshoe?
Very versatile, your choice if you want to use it. The G3X EVF moves 90 degrees…meaning you would never have to lay on your stomach.
Although if the EVFs are really that good then I like Nasim’s idea the best. You could have the best of both worlds.
I use the Sony A7S, A7R, A7 II and A7R II, all of which have an excellent electronic viewfinder (EVF) and liveview (LV) screen. I really have no idea why someone would use LV over the EVF. The EVF is not impacted by ambient light, allows access to all the camera settings and instant preview of the picture taken, all without having to remove your eye from the viewfinder. I seldom, if ever, look at the LV screen.
I came to mirrorless after 30+/- years of using (D)SLR’s and optical viewfinders (OVF). After a month or so of using an EVF and seeing the huge advantages of such, I will never go back to a camera with an OVF. The EVF is just so much more efficient and far better in low light.
bwa
Still with the same question…Until Nasim’s idea can be put into production could Nikon/Canon use an EVF on the hotshoe like the Canon G3X has?
My wife takes real estate pictures using an ultra wide lens. So the whole room has to be in focus and f8 at 16mm does it. No use using focus peaking and zebras.
My photography is 95% action, subjects moving. So continuous autofocus is in use. I am not sure how focus peaking and zebras would help. There are times I take pictures of flowers and such and my OVF works good enough. I would love to see how a good EVF would work. Therefore I look forward to Nikon/Canon making a hybrid OVF/EVF as Nasim has stated.
I do not have a clue why anyone would use their live view over an EVF or OVF. I had to look twice to see the EVF bump on these cameras just to make sure I was seeing correct. I also thought I would see some of the DSLR users with live view on. My surprise was no one did and they used their OVFs.
I am not debating which is better and who thinks which is better. I like Nasim’s idea of the hybrid OVF/EVF.
Can anyone answer my question?
Could an external EVF like the Canon G3X be used until a more permanent solution such as Nasim’s idea be put in place?
I would like to see the best of both. Not just one side vs the other…
Best site on the internet in my opinion for information, ideas, photo tips and overall pictures!!!!!!!!
If you change Nasims idea into an optically workable concept you could have both an OVF and an EVF in the same camera. At least two designs of this kind have been patented and I believe that both were briefly on the market. What these concepts all have in common is that while you view through the OVF the DSLR mirror shades and disables the image sensor and the EVF. In other words you only have image in one viewer at a time.
The Sony transparent mirror would allow you to simultaneously see an image in both, but they would have to share the light which would severely reduce the luminance in one or both viewers.
The real advantage of a mirrorless camera is to get rid of bulk, weight, cost, complexity, mirror-slap, AF errors and AF fine adjustment associated with the DSLR.
I believe that the next practical advancement i camera technology will came when image processing becomes fast enough to split the image on the electronic side of the image sensor, rather than in the optical path.
You will now have continuous live feed to the EVF and an electronic shutter that shares the information and sends it to your memory cards when you decide to expose.
Thank you for answering Bengt.
Fuji is kind of doing that with their X100 line. Flip a lever. I don’t see why a traditional dSLR couldn’t do something similar. Granted the x100 is overlaying it on top of a straight through viewfinder, but a mirror box overlay shouldn’t be all that different I wouldn’t think.
I agree that an EVF can offer some nice info. My main thing is the ability to have a diopter to view the captured images. My eyesight isn’t as good as it used to be and I appreciate being able to view the images through the EVF instead of back LCD from time to time. Having said that, there is no substitute for a real OVF when shooting many things (like sports for me). No matter how fast the new EVFs have gotten, the lag is a killer with fast paced action. So a hybrid as you mention is desirable for me.
Take care!
Andrew
Crystal Clear Media
Andrew, just to clarify, Fuji is not really doing this in their X100 line – they are combining rangefinder focusing with EVF, which is a completely different technology and it is not TTL. Flipping a small glass screen is much easier than flipping a pentaprism :)
I agree, a hybrid system would make DSLRs so much more attractive. Instead of thinking of jumping to full mirrorless today (which is clearly what Nikon and Canon do not want to do), manufacturers could bring out these innovative features in DSLRs and make them even more desirable.
Youre a genuis Nasim! Patent this idea RIGHT NOW. You can patent as is, im sure. Talk to your lawyer, because this needs to happen.
Ignore what the old fogies say, youre thinking on the right track!
Brilliant concept.
Thank you Global – no need for a patent – I just wish Nikon and Canon did this sooner than later!
Nasim, FWIW, with my old eyes I need all the help I can get and for now at least I use, in conjunction with live view, a Hoodman held on by elastic bands which for all intents and purposes accomplishes what you describe in your article. I use this set up as if it were an OVF. Not perfect but it gets the job done with the added bonus of being able to zoom the view.
Rich, but that’s such an inconvenience to carry another gadget on your neck. Only adds to weight and bulk. If DSLRs had an integrated OVF / EVF, all issues with focusing would be addressed. And those with vision issues would love to be able to zoom in right inside the viewfinder and nail the focus. Play back images in the viewfinder in harsh sun – what’s not to like?
I carry mine in my pack and semi attach it when I’m getting serious about the shot.
Beyond that, I’m in total agreement with you and would like to eliminate the extra baggage. But for now ………………
Rich, how does that work when shooting with heavy 300mm plus lenses? I don’t like putting any greater distance between me and the heavy lenses. At my age, it’s difficult enough as it is.
Charlie, You use a “Hoodman” like it’s a view finder. In other words you hold it up to your eye and for me it works well enough for now. At least until something better comes along..
How cool would it be to have a 3.2 inch EVF? Oh, we already do. The only thing we need is to avoid all that nonsense with lowering and raising of the mirror to take a picture.
I would be very happy with a DSLR that works like mirrorless in LV mode.
Vitalishe, the difference is huge – I cannot stand looking at the LCD of the camera and have my hands extended. I cannot even compose an image properly when not looking through the viewfinder…
I am not sure what you mean about extending your hands while looking at the LCD …
There are a lot of people for whom using LCD instead of a viewfinder is second nature simply because that is what they do with their phones.
Also, there are those attachments to the LCD that make it look like an oversized viewfinder.
I read it again and I totally missed it.
For me it takes only 3-4 inches of distance to see LCD comfortably. This means I can continue bracing my elbows and maintain essentially the same position as with DSLR viewfinder.
Moreover for many situations I would prefer to have the camera away from my eyes, e.g. waist-level shooting.
We already have transparent OLED that can be used for this, but I don’t think big marketing push to adopt such a thing.
We can, and will eventually, use EVF with very high refresh rate and minimal lag (VR application is pushing this), as well as very high dynamic range. No reason to stick to optical VF any more.
Many would disagree with you. The lag is there and until all the startup lag, shutter lag and refresh rate issues are addressed in EVF, OVF will be the preference for most professionals out there.
Nothing hinders EVF to turn on instantly, and VR advancements proved that with less than 20ms lag human feel no leg with viewpoint movements (which is ALREADY possible, with NX1’s 120hz readout sensor). Human vision is limited, and anything beyond 60hz is barely recognizable.
Also modern sensors can do realtime one-shot HDR, and OLEDs have almost infinite contrast too, so in theory EVF can actually show full dynamic range of OVF as well. This full-time EVF system has additional advantage of pre-buffering images, or always recording the ‘decisive moment’ – which is immensely helpful for sports and action shooters too. (some old P&S cameras had this)
It’s like comparing film to digital – Film used to have more dynamic range and more resolution (with large format), and now digital excels in both. OVF now have better lag, resolution and DR than EVF but nothing prevents EVF to catch up.
I totally agree with you on the use of EVF’s. I took me about a month to change 30+/- years of OVF prejudice. Now I’ll never go back to an OVF. So many advantages to an EVF, low light usage being one of the most important to me. But having all your settings in front of you and instant preview of images are few others…
Years ago, Nikon filed a patent for such a hybrid viewfinder, see camyx.com/news/…iewfinder/ for example.
Thank you Philippe for the link! Great to see that Nikon already thought about doing this – now let’s hope it actually happens!
Great idea and great article Nasim! I would love the option to turn on an EVF on my DSLR. Focus peeking and playback in harsh sunlight would be the most important advantages to me.
I hope you approached Nikon/Canon and the like with your idea already? ;)
It seems like one of the downsides of getting older is the gradual degradation of one’s eyesight. A few months back I had the opportunity to use a Canon T1i that had Magic Lantern installed and the focus peaking feature was activated. What a delight that was to use for focusing, then I went back to my D610 and the rest of the afternoon I struggled with focus. I struggle even with live view and increasing the zoom factor. If Nikon could add just that one feature to their line-up I would be a very happy camper. However, Nikon is like my Grandmother who fights change. Nikon does a wonderful job with sensors and lenses and such but just like my Granny they won’t consider adding a feature like focus peaking or some of the other cool ideas (EVF for one) that some of the other manufacturers have implemented. I don’t think I will ever be able to understand the Nikon mindset. It’s kind of like buying a Ford Model-T back in the old days, you can have any color you want as long as it is Nikon black.
Hello Nasim
This is a very good idea, because all this troubles with backfocus or frontfocus are very very annoying!
That would be a great treat for DSLR users, it is a real shame that in this technology age we do not have yet a high precision focus detection in our viewfinders…
Nasim, good perspective on the prevailing technologies, and forecasting of the future.
I recall just four years or so ago my technology module lecturer on my Post Grad course distinguishing invention and development from the important one, which is, innovation.
The basis of it goes like this. We have come so far, that, at this point, invention is pretty much dead. Development of existing technology is likewise, quite restricted, due to the influence of super computers in product evolution.
The main one is, innovation, which, simply put, is a convergence of two or more technologies, in order to procure a new technology which, although not fresh, or, even, new, as such, combines known, tried and trusted, and more importantly, existing technology, to deliver something that delivers the best of all the combined technologies in one bundle.
This struck me a few years ago. A DSLR in live view, is, effectively, a camera with an EVF viewfinder – although the ‘viewfinder’ is stupidly put onto the rear panel of the camera, on an LCD screen, rather than actually IN the viewfinder.
When live view is disengaged, the lcd image switches off, and the image is thrown through the pentaprism via the mirror and onto the retina, in the usual way.
The innovation needed, if you go back to my premise, is a camera that can enable live view (viewfinder based) as an EVF projection on an in-pentaprism LCD, which de-illuminates when live view (or if you like, EVF mode) is deactivated, returning the viewfinder to the usual pentamirror/prism arrangement we enjoy today.
I find it very strange that this innovation has not already appeared – Nikon could blow the mirrorless brigade out of the water by providing a ‘mirrorless’ solution as described above, with the option to switch in and out of it, from normal mirror view modes.
Go figure why it’s not already out there.
:-)
I think it’s a great idea, which is probably proof that it won’t happen, at least with my luck. My cynical impression is that camera makers have decided that DSLR’s have reached a technological dead end, and that they aren’t really trying that hard to advance them significantly. Mirrorless is definitely cheaper and simpler for them to manufacture, and also has a whole lot more potential for advancement and iteration. In the business world, you’re rewarded for making slightly better mousetraps on predictable intervals, not for making the end-all-be-all mousetrap once.
Im moving back to DSLR after many years of using mirrorless cameras, mainly because I miss the ovf and tracking abilities of DSLRs. One thing I will miss is evf playback of photos. Your d750 right up got the ball rolling thanks
I use a D810. Every time I use it I pinch myself, it is such a dream camera. I just don’t understand why it is there always needs to be something MORE! Maybe it’s because I started out with a Polaroid “Swinger,” but if technology stopped in its tracks right now, I can’t imagine not enjoying my present camera to the fullest…
The pentaprism is designed in such a way with glass of a certain thickness and refractive index to focus light from through the lens to our eyes in a precise manner. There is no way an OLED screen can be placed where you’ve indicated (or any other edges of the pentaprism) and can project the images correctly to our eyes without additional corrective optics, and that would definitely take up space.
Sony’s DSLT technology is the closest to what you envisioned, and has been there for many years already.
Marcus, modern OLED screens are very thin (and I have seen some). All I am suggesting is to put it right behind the pentaprism and use its blackout for mirror purposes. I don’t think it is impossible, but if you are an engineer and you can shed some light on the exact properties of a pentaprism and why it cannot technically be achieved, I won’t argue. There has to be a way to do this – I don’t think it is an impossible task.
As for Sony’s SLT, it was a dead concept before it started. Losing light to a translucent mirror puts the system at a disadvantage compared to others…
Not an engineer, but a physicist. Light that passes through the lens and aperture has two paths: down the straight path and converge to the sensor, or take the longer path of hitting the mirror, passing through the pentaprism (which is obviously of a different refractive index), bounce two more times within the pentaprism, exit the pentaprism, and eventually converge to a certain distance where our eyes will be, with the viewfinder diopter adjustments allowing for a certain margin of allowance. Now, if you put a OLED screen (or any point source of light) at that position in your diagram, you are not going to get focused images at where you put your eyes, because the same pentaprism wasn’t designed for that. Which is why I said there would be a need for corrective optics, and that would be pointless even if your OLED is a micron thin.
Marcus, thank you for your feedback! I understand that light is focused for our eyes through the pentaprism and light would not be focused the same way with the OLED sitting behind the prism, but I believe there can be a solution put in place – as you have stated yourself, corrective optics might be the solution. Put a single or multiple elements that can be engaged when the OLED screen kicks in. Either move them from under the viewfinder automatically when the camera switches to live view, or have a manual lever that raises them. Looks like Nikon already thought of a concept similar to this idea here. Might not be the best solution, but it is possible to implement in my opinion. Another idea is to block the pentaprism with an OLED screen during live view and focus on the live view separately. If that does not work, perhaps modify the focusing screen under the pentaprism and try to integrate an OLED there. In short, I don’t believe there is anything “impossible” :)
Hey I am a fellow physicist who happens to be working in optics and I stand by Marcus. Any screen along the way to the viewfinder would require correction optics which would take about a quarter to half an inch space with regular glass/plastic materials. They may have to get rid of the built in flash which is a big no no for the consumer market. It is possible to use high refractive index elements as in some new generation tele lenses but I don’t thing that would be attractive from the price point.
You can even see from the patent images, Nikon tried to squeeze a lot of elements there to make this happen. All of this would add to the price and the bulk.
I believe we wont be able to see this technology soon, it is unfortunate. I sure would like to have that kind of technology in my camera.
Here is my crazy idea. If you can live with a monochrome image overlay, a scanning laser projector might cut it without adding any bulk. It would be so cool but insanely expensive :)
First of all this solution is not possible, so no built-in flash need to be removed.
Secondly it is an expensive solution having dual finders and therefore will be introduced in some of the FX/FF top models, like a D5 or D820, and propably never will be fitted inside a consumer DX/APS-C DSLR because of cost.
Thirdly Canon have no FF camera with built-in flash. So losing it would be no big deal.
If Nikon want to do something about the leaking to Sony A7 they have to introduce new technology sooner rather than later. We will see what the D5 has to offer.
If that is the case, Nikon is in big trouble. The market for D5’s is pretty small due to price point. I don’t think they compete with A7’s. Nikon needs to move on to EVF or this hybrid solution and needs to be able too implement it in DX consumer cameras. EVF’s are very very good now. I use one practically everyday on Olympus OMD-M1 and it gives close to the fidelity of an OVF with all the advantages of the EVF. Do I prefer looking through an OVF – sure, right now it looks better – but I also like getting more in focus images. Adding such a hybrid to a D5 is nice if you want to shoot with that, but the vast majority will not want the cost / weight.
As for Sony’s SLT technology, it is not dead before it started. It was a novel concept that has, in theory, limitless capabilities. They just didn’t further develop and optimise it. Technology can improve to a point where minimal light loss for the focusing is needed, or that the 1/3 stop light loss is nothing compared to Sony’s better quality and higher sensitivity sensors. But having a mirror that flips between exposures means that you can NEVER get more than a certain fps due to the limit of the spring constant of the spring materials used.
Marcus, despite Sony’s promises to keep SLT alive, you can clearly see the direction Sony has taken in the past few years. SLT was another concept for Sony to try out and when they did not see the numbers, they jumped the ship and went mirrorless. So it was never a well thought-through system. The biggest issue with SLT is light loss – you just cannot compete with everyone else that uses the same generation technology, when you are losing light before it reaches the sensor. Keep in mind that Sony sells its sensor technology to many companies, including Nikon. Unless they do something special for their own products and sell previous generation sensors to everyone else, they simply cannot compete with SLT. That 1/3 of a stop light loss, combined with slightly noisier RAW processing compared to Nikon and Canon adds quite a bit of a disadvantage to SLT. I have tested out a few Sony SLT cameras and they just did not look as good as the competition. That’s why I called SLT dead before it started.
Sony does not have “higher sensitivity” sensors. They might have the technological edge, but it is often temporary – until the same sensor technology is sold to other companies. The A7R II sensor is the first one to appear exclusively on Sony and I bet we will see BSI sensors on other cameras pretty soon. If Sony does not let others have it, Nikon and many others will be buying from Aptina, Toshiba and other sensor manufacturers. That would be a huge loss for Sony, which is still losing money on selling cameras from the numbers I saw last time. If it was not for the profitable side, which is currently selling sensors to the camera market, Sony would really struggle with their camera division. Their sales dropped from 36 bil in 2010 to 22 bil in 2014, which is huge. Sony has been losing money for the past 4-5 years now and they cannot keep throwing money at SLT, which has not been selling.
If Sony believed otherwise, we would not have had all the A7 fanfare – the company would be still working on solidifying SLT camera and Alpha lens options.
As for Sony’s quality, that’s one area where I would disagree. I cannot see how any of the Sony’s cameras are better in quality compared to Nikon and Canon. Not in my experience.
I totally agree with your last sentence – the mirror would certainly put a limit on the number of images a DSLR can capture. However, that’s only true when the DSLR would be in OVF mode. If the camera stays on EVF mode with the mirror raised, there is no limitation – the camera could fire as fast as the shutter and memory / processing throughput allow…
I was raising those points from a pure technological perspective. I have no comments regarding how these companies point their directions and how they market their products. I was just highlighting, IN THEORY, how this SLT technology have more pros and futureproofing than cons. Yes, light loss is light loss, but like i said, current laws of physics (at least to my understanding) can allow for minimal light loss (or should I say reflection) to the pdaf sensor and retain perhaps more than 90% of the light for the exposure, while maintaining essentially near-limitless fps and focus ability, and even close-to-zero evf lag, while the spring powering the mirror can only flip that fast.
As for your last paragraph, you merely described a mirrorless camera. And your vision is to merge them together and get best of both worlds. Not impossible, but also not practical from business/consumer point of view.
“I totally agree with your last sentence – the mirror would certainly put a limit on the number of images a DSLR can capture. However, that’s only true when the DSLR would be in OVF mode. If the camera stays on EVF mode with the mirror raised, there is no limitation – the camera could fire as fast as the shutter and memory / processing throughput allow…”
Just buy a mirrorless camera; problem solved!
Nasim,
You have taken the time to present a very interesting idea. I would love to have focus peaking through the optical viewfinder. You are right, arms’-length shooting is too unstable for many situations. And, compared to film cameras and their ability to change focus screens, getting critical focus on a DSLR with aging eyes is a pain. I have not switched to mirrorless, but am often tempted to go that route because of the focus peaking ability.
I hope someone at Nikon is considering an option like yours or reads your blog seriously.
Thank you.
Richard
This is just another delay in getting to the ideal professional mirrorless camera. It is wasted design and manufacturing effort/talent when the real issue is totally eliminating the mirror and going mirrorless with the best of the best in EVF display, etc.
If you want a mirrorless camera, buy one! Don’t attempt to bastardize an DSLR into one!
Bwana, not everyone likes the EVF. It will take a few more years for EVF to appear as smooth as OVF, so why not have a transition solution now?
Simply because it is a waste of $$$’s/talent that could be better spent improving other more important features of existing or future cameras…
bwa
Central Question:
Why is autofocus in Live View so incredibly slow and unreliable on DSLR?
(or at least on my otherwise miraculously wonderful D750)
Because most DSLR cameras don’t have integrated phase detection AF on the image sensor. When switch to live-view mode the mirror flips up and the camera’s phase-detection AF module is disabled (it needs the mirror to collect light to work, without the mirror it sees nothing!), the camera now relies only to contrast-detection to focus, that’s why it is extreme slow.
June did a great job with the answer – it is contrast detect in live view.
What a brilliant idea Nasim. I pray to god that the DSLR manufacturer will read this and think of a way to make it happen. You get the best of both world. And I strongly believe the DSLR will survive and become stronger. Currrently the thing that turns me down with mirrorless is battery life. Until they can think of a way to make a longer lasting battery for mirrorless I think I will stick to my D750.
Thanks Nasim. Your placement of the EVF in the pentaprism would project the pic somewhere to the ceiling not to the finder. There is nothing much in between EVFs and OVFs: Sony had the translucent mirror and Fuji the opto-electronic finder. Maybe Leica will come with a better opto-electronic finder for limited focal lengths like with the mechanical rangefinder. OVF precision is not too bad with a Canon FF and a precision matte screen, while my A7 was not very practical. Maybe complaints come mostly from Nikon users… ? EVFs make nice small AF cameras and show very reliable for macro work with MF lenses, where OVFs aren’t too bad either. Not much to complain IMHO and nice to have a choice.
Doc, not sure why you think it will project the pic somewhere to the ceiling. If you look at the diagram #2, you will see that light is project from the bottom side of the pentaprism to the top area, which is angled. The image is then projected to the right side, which projects it into the viewfinder. Placing the OLED screen in that area should work just fine…
No physicist here but nope, do not agree. Follow the light path and apply the same rule of angle if the mirror is locked up and the finder goes black: The EVF has a different lightpath that would not follow the lightpath from the lens. The lightpath would start from the EVF. The EVF would project the pic in 90° from the EVF plane upwards where there is nothing.
Nasim,
What you describe is absolutely needed and desired! Appreciate your insights as to how it may be achieved. I wonder if magnified LiveView would also be possible for fine focussing? It’s also long overdue that Nikon implement a working on-sensor PDAF mode for use in LiveView, and as you describe when shooting with EVF. Bring it on! And DigLloyd agrees with you too. One of his many points is aging eyes can’t use the LCD effectively for focussing whereas an EVF does not have this problem.
I’m still keenly awaiting the D5 announcement. Thom has hinted for years there is an AF “twist” coming. I hope it’s something like this and/or another tech that supports a wider AF coverage for FX cameras (I believe some twist is coming, it’s not just the 173 AF points that are the breakthrough).
This would be a wonderful addition to the DSLR design.
Nice idea, infact it happens to me the same thing, when with my Nikon D750 I take photos in concerts and I use manual focus I have to use live view, the viewfinder is too dark and small to manually focus, especially if your eyes are not perfect. But the live view consumes more battery, introduce a lag in the shot, it’s impossible to do continuous shooting, and as stated in the post reduce stability. I hope Nikon and Canon could fix this gap asap.
Great idea! Focus help, auto calibration and also the ability to view the photo without leaving the viewfinder would be very welcome
In addition, this also would be a useful technology that you can really feel and play with – whereas most of the technologies in DSLR are “hidden”
Great article Nasim, thank you for exploring this issue and the future possibilities. I am an extensive user of both mirror-less (ML) and dSLR with two Nikon’s(D800E and D7100) and 3 Fuji X’s (X-T1, X-E2 and X-Pro 1) so am versed in both technologies, however I do recognise the frailty of both. My optician tells me I have 100% Lazer vision which means that I can discern the very slightest of changes in hue and saturation, so I guess that’s a good place to start when comparing both technologies. Optically, I prefer the dSLR for wildlife because of tracking and no EVF refresh time and the attributes of ML for the boon of WYSWYG when using it for composition and being able to see the result before clicking the button. Seen through an EVF to me is still not as satisfying as seen through an OVF. To me there appears to a tendency for false rendition of colours. However in terms of manual focus, focus zoom (X-T1) image preview and also electronic/manual shutter options ML rules the roost.
Also we have the long lens issue to which you have referred. I have used my Nikon 80-400mm AF-S on both a Nikon 1 and my Fuji X’s, the imbalance of weight is truly terrible on both and I resorted to a monopod. The Fuji 100-400mm is delayed yet again either because of technical and production problems, but perhaps because ML manufacturers never envisaged a lens of that length being popular.
To me ML is a compact camera which will do 90% of a dSLR. The 10% difference is hugely important and the combination of a combined AVF/OVF will be a game changer. In my opinion only, this will be where the boundaries will narrow and the new era of photography really takes off.
Richard
Fun idea.
1. The placement that you have chosen is behind an opaque, reflective surface. ( en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pentaprism
2. The Oled EVF screen should preferably be perpendicular to the path of viewing to avoid the need for perspective compensation in the electronic EVF path.
3. To avoid flip-in-and-out optics in the viewing path the proposed Oled EVF screen should be placed at a viewing distance corresponding to that of the secondary focal plane, which corresponds to the focusing screen below the pentaprism.
4. A simpler solution involves a separate EVF with its own okular. You simply choose which okular to look through. However, I think you would soon find out that you rarely look through the old OVF anymore because of the additional information available in the EVF.
Bengt, thank you for the great feedback! I am aware that the area chosen is reflective – I thought perhaps there was a way to work around the issue, perhaps by darkening the area for reflection and then letting the light pass through the back (I guess in a semi-translucent manner) in EVF mode. Not sure if this is possible to accomplish, but it was just an idea :) Placing the OLED screen in the focusing screen would probably be better, but then a mechanism needs to be put in place to insert the OLED screen and then remove it when the camera switches back to OVF. It would be wonderful if that could be accomplished without adding much to the complexity of a DSLR!
I like your idea with a separate okular, although it could potentially introduce confusion, as one might struggle with figuring out which hole to look at and when :) I think a hybrid is still a better idea…
There are already patents in place for a system with a single okular and a small mirror allowing you to select OVF or EVF. It brings us back to what you pointed out; which one do I use and why do I need both.
A colleague and I were talking about what we would want to see in a camera and we both agree that a square sensor would be great. According to my math (I am not the best in math) it would result in 100sqmm more sensor surface (961sqmm vs 861sqmm), that’s around 12% more pixels.
Also, it would negate the problem of going from landscape to portrait with the camera – hard on the wrist, flash re-position is needed constantly and as we know, metering is off when on portrait (at least with Nikon).
A button that by pushing alternates between landscape and portrait frame (shown in red) would be perfect.
Now add that to the option of having analog and digital viewfinder (for the reasons you mentioned above) and we have a much better tool to work with.
:-)
As others pointed out the proposed solution is not possible. The most simple and natural is combining the focus screen with a transparent OLED screen. They exist, and some versions doesn’t seem to darken the display more than a traditional focus screen.
Considering a dual optical and electronic view finder solution is more expensive than only one kind such will not come first, if ever, to APS-C consumer cameras.
Introducing it in the coming D5 and later let it trickle down to the other full frame cameras would be great. It would be quite disappointing if the D5 didn’t have some new hot selling point except a new 24MP sensor and expected upgrades like faster processing and improved AF.
Agreed !
I expect to soon see an image sensor and processor fast enough to provide a fully electronic shutter plus continuous, parallel, live feed to the EVF display.
These are great ideas. Eventually, we could have a programmable drone that follows us around and constantly shoots 360-degree video that can be refocused later, by computer of course, at 36+ MP. We’d never even have to touch a camera again. Heck, we could send them out, remotely, while we watched the Kardashians at home.
It’s amazing to me that our collective knowledge is increasing exponentially while, individually, we’re becoming stupid and lazy!
If the magic drone helps me get better pictures – bring it! :)
I know (hope) you’re kidding but even now people think it takes no skill to get a good photo. Photographers often complain about this perception while at the same time asking for newer and better technology that would help justify it.
LOL…I love it, best comment I have read in a long time being on the blogs and forums.
Think it’s been done on the not so successful Sony A350.
Correct !
It was patented a few years earlier and uses a mirror to flip the optical viewing path between the pentaprism and an EVF display.
P.S. There are actually at least two DSLR+EVF concepts out there. The Sony A350 where the pentaprism is replaced by two ordinary mirrors, where the forward mirror tilts slightly to view an EVF display. The other concept uses an ordinary pentaprism and slides a mirror in front of the eye to view an EVF display.
I’m since a long time convinced precisely this concept will be the joker Nikon & Canon will put on the table when the MILC market growth would force them to revise their current strategies. Also hybrid – X100/X-Pro1-kind of solutions – can’t be too difficult – including manual focussing aids like focus peaking or a zoom view. Do I need it today? Not really. The CSC-story is propagating through a lot of hyping and blogging – in particular ridiculizing the DSLR market like Fuji did with the caveman. Despite that, CSC-manufacturers are still implementing the kind of solid performance, features and accessory-line that is about mainstream in the DSLR market.
I think hybrids are a bad idea. (I think they’re kind of a bad idea for cars, too.) You get additional complexity, more weight, etc. for the dubious benefit of having an extra viewfinder system you probably don’t use. I think the optimal solution for Nikon is to release a mirrorless F-mount with a flange distance of 26mm (Leica’s M-mount) or less if that makes sense, but give it first rate support for legacy F-mount (i.e. a better version of the FT-1). People want two viewfinders? Buy two bodies.
Nikon’s DSLRs have ludicrous battery life advantages. If battery life improves such that mirrorless battery life becomes halfway decent, then DSLRs will be like the old match needle SLRs that had batteries that lasted for some unknown number of years (my FM-10’s battery lasted for about a decade). I do think DSLRs need on-sensor phase detect (you may recall I hallucinated that Nikon had put it in the D750 :-) ). They can tack on an external EVF to such a camera and voila, hybrid!
I think your idea of putting the OLED display on the front of the pentaprism is pretty ingenious. I just don’t think it’s a good idea.
If Nikon and Canon were really smart maybe they’d pick a <26mm flange distance and make it an FX-mount competitor to M43. Then you'd be able to use Canon, Nikon, and pretty much any other lens (including Leica, legacy Nikon/Canon, Sony, etc. etc.). This would be good for them and bad for Sony, et al. In any event lock-in lens mounts suck and they're something that has to go.
I personally liked the idea of hybrid vievfinders.
EVFs are used at professional and consumer video cameras for years. We see people using them for long hours of video shooting. They use both EVF and displays for different shooting conditions. EVF is not new to this industry. They evolved a lot and likely to replace OVFs.
I’m an engineer working on sales and marketing side for nearly 20 years and an enthusiastic photographer. What we should not forget about new technologies and products is that they are sales and profit driven rather than technical and science. Theoretically right products does not always sell or generate profit.
I personnaly think the products that gives the good feeling of shooting photos and video will win. The product may be weak on paper and specs but should have a good user experience. It’s like cars: The best seller is not always the one with the higher technology but the one with best driving experience. Electric cars are good but most people like to hear the engine roar.
To me, the right camera is the one that gives me the best shooting experience. Today, it’s a Nikon DSLR camera, I’ll see what it will be for the years to come.
I try to stay away from being gear based. There are very different options you can buy to shoot but stay focused on the photography itself rather than the gear :)
I think that Nikon has a patent out for an EVF assisted OVF. And Sony is on the right track here trying to integrate more and more into/onto the sensor. Eventually electronics on the sensor will make them more energyefficient in live-feed mode. Also patches of pixels could be controlled for an electronic shutter and on sensor HDR.
Let the mirror goes downward in stead of upward
I had the same idea, but had not thought it through as you have. It seems so obvious. Why haven’t Nikon and Canon done it?