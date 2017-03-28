Top Photography Mistakes to Avoid

It seems that many photographers go through a certain cycle of mistakes and errors during their photography journeys and careers. Some of these mistakes and photography “sins” have become so predictable, that it is usually easy to identify one’s level simply by looking at their recent work. During my past workshops and one-on-one sessions, I have seen many images that could have been great, if it was not for one or more of the typical mistakes outlined below. I have personally made many of these mistakes in the past and some of them I am still guilty and ashamed of even today, although I continuously work hard on getting rid of them. The article below is not meant to offend or criticize anyone. Although it might sound a bit arrogant or snobby, that is certainly not the intent – in fact, most of the images presented below are mine. Let’s take a look at some of the photography mistakes you can avoid today.
1) Using Selective Color
Using selective color is a cheesy thing of the past. It was cool back in the day when Photoshop layers were introduced, but the whole trend is now a joke. If you find yourself isolating those pretty flowers from a bridal portrait, please stop. Go back and wipe those pictures out from your portfolio. There are very very very rare cases when selective color really works and I can almost guarantee you that none of your images qualify.
2) Those “Dreamy” Portraits
Diffusion filters suck, plain and simple. They might have looked good back in 1960’s, but that’s about it. If your photography teacher wants you to use a blur filter for portraiture, or you find yourself experimenting with Photoshop blur filters to make your portraits look “dreamy”, time to go back and learn better ways to capture portraits.
Diffused, blurry portraits are a thing of the past. Time to move on.
3) Impaling and “Horning” Your Subjects
Paying attention to what happens in the background is important when photographing people and other live beings. When photographing subjects with trees, electric poles and other similar objects in the background, avoid “impaling” your subject with the background objects. Pay close attention to the background when composing your shot and if you see anything that clearly stands out behind your subject(s), move around and see if you can find more suitable framing that works. For the below shot of the happy groom, all I had to do was move a little bit to the right and there would not have been a large stick coming out of his shoulder:
And this pretty bridesmaid would have looked a lot better without the four “horns” in the background:
4) Eye-Level Perspective
Most of us are guilty of walking around straight and forcing eye-level perspective in every shot. If you photograph children or pets, get down on your knees or lay down to get a much better, more natural perspective. Shooting subjects from above is rarely appealing, because you are most likely including the unattractive floor / ground and other objects in the background that should not be in your shot. Change your perspective more often and be creative with how you present your subject.
5) That Bokeh Craze
If you find yourself in love with bokeh too much and the term “creamy bokeh” is what you are after when photographing your subjects, it might be time to put your favorite 85mm f/1.4 cream machine back in the closet and force yourself to shoot with a wide angle lens for a few months. Completely isolating your subject from the background often takes away the essence and the story of the portrait.
Take a look at some of the iconic and award-winning portraits and note how the photographer placed the subject relative to the background. You will see that without the background, the portrait often loses its essence. It is rare to find story-telling photographs that focus only on the subject alone. Steve McCurry’s “Afghan Girl” is a rare example that really works and even in this case, if it was not for the torn red veil standing against the green background, the captivating eyes of the girl and marks on her face, the picture would have never become so iconic.
Unless your subject alone can tell a story, you should always do your best to include the surrounding environment, since it will not only complete the image, but also make it that much more interesting to look at.
6) The “Natural Light Photographer”
Whenever I hear someone say “I am a natural light photographer”, I already know what it means. 99% of the time, it simply translates to “I have no idea how to use flash”. While natural light is indeed amazing to use in most situations, if you master flash photography, you can make your images appear natural without that “flash” look. Flash is amazing, because it is versatile – you can create light when it does not exist; you can shoot indoors without cranking up that ISO; you can imitate sunrise/sunset and you can eliminate those hard shadows when shooting in mid-day sun. If you have no idea how to use flash, it is time to learn and move away from your only “natural light photographer” mentality.
There are many great photographers that have mastered both natural light and flash, and they do not fall into this category.
7) Converting Blurry Images to Black and White
Although sharp photos are not an absolute requirement in portrait photography, you will rarely see magazines and online publications publish photos that are blurry due to bad focus and camera shake. There is a clear difference between intentional blur and blur due to photographer’s error. I have seen many examples of portrait and wedding photographers resorting to black and white conversion when they capture an important photo that they could not capture properly. Why black and white? Because it makes the photo appear like old B&W film photos, which were often blurry, due to technical limitations of camera gear in the past. Hence, such black and white conversion technique is used to hide mistakes. While I personally love beautiful black and white photos, seeing a large number of badly focused photos converted to black and white just tells me that either the photographer has no idea how to properly focus, or has technical problems with their gear. If you find yourself resorting to such conversions too often, perhaps it is time to learn how to use those autofocus modes. And if your gear is malfunctioning, it might be time to get it properly serviced and calibrated.
8) Using Wide Angle Lenses for Portraits
That nifty fifty lens of yours is great for everyday photography and portraiture. But if you put it close enough to a subject, it will surely distort their face. Anything below 60-70mm tends to distort and “warp” subjects when they are too close, making their facial features appear unnaturally big. It is one thing to go wide for fun, and another to distort a good looking subject by either going too wide or being too close. If you use a 50mm lens, don’t try to frame your shot by filling the subject’s face, especially on full-frame cameras. If you really need to get that close, use a longer focal length lens. An 85mm portrait lens would fit be much more suitable for the job.
9) Over-Saturation Galore
I have seen so many great images butchered with crazy colors. When I teach workshops, I always ask people to stay away from the “Saturation” sliders as much as possible. A little bit of color saturation is not bad, but too much color makes images appear fake and unnatural. While the definition of color and its intensity varies greatly between photographers, an over-saturated image is easy to identify. Stay away from too much color saturation and do your best to make your photos appear as natural and balanced as possible.
10) The HDR Hole
When I look at most HDR photos, I sometimes wish that HDR was never invented in the first place. HDR is a great technology, but people overuse and over-abuse it too often. Sadly, most HDR photographs appear plain ugly, with photographers trying to pull something special from a failed photo. There is now even a term for such ugly photographs: Grunge HDR – the ugliest thing of the modern photography world. No shadows whatsoever, flat, ugly and over-saturated images. Yuk.
If you find yourself liking such unnatural, ugly photographs, you are probably stuck in the “HDR Hole”. If you have been in the HDR hole for more than a year, it is time to move on from your “GND filters are for noobs” attitude. Buy yourself a good set of filters and learn how to do it right in the camera.
Sadly, many of us get stuck in the HDR hole. I found the below graph to illustrate the point quite well:
Unless you learn how to properly use HDR and make it appear natural, I would recommend to move on to something new / different. In my opinion, exposure blending techniques are often far more useful than automated HDR tools with those Grunge HDR presets.
11) Gear Lust
Many of us are victims of gear acquisition syndrome (GAS). As Bob Vishneski pointed out in his funny “diseases that plague photographers” article, you could have a number of different addictions that will get you nowhere. Stop worrying about your gear and the “latest and greatest”. Upgrade only when you truly need to upgrade. While we post lots of gear reviews and other gear-related content here at Photography Life, we would hate to see any of our readers lust for more gear. Treat photo gear as your tools to create photographs. Do not buy something new just because it is better than what you already have. We typically recommend to skip at least one generation of cameras before upgrading. Manufacturers always want to lure you with newer gadgets, which is why they make more gear year after year. Look at Nikon, which has announced a total of 9 full-frame cameras in the last 2 years! Stop worrying about what you have and concentrate on your photography knowledge instead. Gear lust will get you nowhere.
12) Gear / Technical Problems
If you are constantly fiddling with your camera to set it up properly, have no idea how to yield sharp photos or get your exposure right, it is time to spend a bit more time to get to know your gear. You will not be able to focus on light, composition and framing if technical problems are on the way. First, get to know how to use the tools properly and only then focus on making images. There are many resources to get that knowledge – see our photography tips for beginners section for a long list of articles on exposure, settings and camera gear.
13) Lack of Composition and Balance
Many of us, including myself, suffer from composition and framing problems. While we are still working on adding more articles on composition and framing, I would recommend to read up on composition from other sources and books. Studying art will give you plenty of education on composition and as you take more pictures and look for better light opportunities, you will learn how to achieve proper visual and color balance in your photographs. Don’t just blindly follow composition “rules” – there are exceptions to every rule. Yes, placing a subject in the middle of the frame rarely works, but it does not mean that you should be avoiding center placement in every photograph just to be in line with the “rule of thirds”.
14) Those Big and Ugly Watermarks
People get so scared that their photos will be stolen, that they put large, ugly watermarks all over their photos. The thing is, if someone wants to steal your photo, they will find a way to get rid of your watermark. Opening up an image in Photoshop and using the clone tool is not hard and most people know quite well how to do it. And if they don’t, using a simple crop tool found on any photo editing software tool is even easier. In my opinion, the only proper reason to put a watermark in images is to have people find the person who took the photo. And for that intent, adding a small watermark in the corner with your name or logo will be far more useful than slapping on a fat and ugly watermark. From my personal experience, photos that do not contain watermarks or have a very small text/watermark in one of the corners have a higher chance to get “viral” and shared between people on the Internet.
Personally, I rarely ever use watermarks in my photos. I have done it in the past and I abandoned the practice, since they do nothing to protect my work. In fact, I would love to have a big corporation steal my photos, because I would sue the heck out of them and get rich! Sadly, my photos are nearly not as good to be a target of theft!
15) The “Spray and Pray” Mentality
Sadly, digital photography created the “spray and pray” mentality among many photographers, where one takes thousands of pictures, hoping that one of them will turn out to be a Pulitzer prize winner. Those fast frames per second and continuous AF-C modes in modern cameras are not created for the trigger happy photographers that will shoot anything and everything given the chance. They are there for special occasions, such as photographing subjects in motion. Unless you are a sports, wildlife or action photographer, stay away from shooting continuously and focus on capturing unique moments instead. Before you squeeze that shutter release button, pause for a second. Think about what you are about to photograph. Focus on framing, composition, visual balance, background, surroundings and your subject. Don’t take a picture “just in case” and learn to slow down and pre-visualize your shot instead.
16) That Darn Superzoom!
I dislike superzoom lenses (here comes John Sherman with a part three to his 18-300mm article!). Not because they are generally inferior optically, but because they teach photographers to be lazy. A “one lens for all” attitude might be suitable in rare situations (such as when traveling), but for most of us, it only harms our potential to make great photos.
Don’t be afraid to carry multiple lenses and swap them. Don’t be so concerned about dust and your gear condition. Move around. Use your feet. Don’t just rely on a superzoom lens to do the walking for you.
Comments
Well Nasim, I’m quite proud and glad to say that I feel I’ve done a pretty good job of late getting around nearly all of those things above you recommend with the exception of maybe 1 or 2. Great article and thanks for the post. Now please get on with that D750 review/preview we’ve been all waiting for!!!!
Thank you for your feedback Jon! I am working on the D750 review :)
see 11).
Yes Jim!. (why I DBR reviews – deliver me not into temptation)
I love mine!!!
Best article I’ve read in a very long time!
Thanks Sherry!
Congratulations! Great article.
Thanks Alex!
Hi Nasim, good points as always! Just had to point out that in number (8), I think you meant “warp”, not “wrap”. Also wanted to let you know that I’ve received my sensor cleaner from you and it is indeed VERY effective and easy to use. I’m looking forward to your detailed review of the D750, as I’m loving mine.
Keep up the good work!
Cheers and good light,
David A. Hamments
David, yes, that was certainly a typo on my end! Thanks for letting me know :) Glad you like the sensor gel stick, it is a great product!
As for the D750 review, I will be working on it this week!
Hi Nasim;
Just traded Nikon gear for Fuji. No high speed flash sync? Oops! As you advise above, I try to use flash for creative lighting but this new camera system has taken away some of the potential creative power from my gear and I have to use technique, I guess to compensate. Any advice from you or anyone would be appreciated. what technique or gear is available to replace the high speed flash/fill flash issue with slow syncing gear?
Thanks
Henrik, I also shoot Fuji, among other cameras. No high speed flash sync is a big problem for Fuji. I struggle trying to shoot wide open or close thereto during beach vacation, because 1/180 is simply not good enough. And to carry a bunch of ND filters with you on vacation is ridiculous. Honey, wait, I am just going to unscrew this one filter and carefully try not to have it fall in the sand, and screw on that ND filter!
In that regard, I have discussed that issue at length for a guy who runs Fujirumors site. We disagree. He thinks that Fuji’s developing a flash (per rumors) with Hi Speed sync would cure the issue. I disagree because I I believe the inability of Hi Speed Sync is a Camera limitation rather than Flash limitation. You know like Nikon flashes all can sync hi speed with any camera at D7000 and above level, but you are stuck at listed Flash xsync on all the Nikons under the D7000. Same flash – camera limitation prevents FP.
Now with Fuji I guess we will find out soon if I am right or Fujirumors guy is right. Nissin i40 flash is coming out next month for Fuji. we KNOW For a fact that that particular flash does Hi Sync speed on all the other platforms: Canon/Nikon/Sony as it is out already for these. So if Hi Sync on i40 would work with Fuji XT1, I am wrong, if it does not, the Fujirumors guy is wrong.
By the way, the present Fuji flashes (I’ve owned two of them including the 42model) suck in general notwithstanding the lack of hi speed sync
David, yes, ND filters are a pain, but they are the only true workaround in daylight situations. Hopefully Fuji will address these issues in the future, since flash is definitely its weak point…
Maybe you guys can enlighten me on why electronic shutters haven’t taken over yet. It seems so simple to just let the brain of the camera control front and rear curtain virtually rather than having a slit physically move across the image plane. Why hasn’t every “digital” camera cone completely electronic shutter by now. It would eliminate so many problems.
Henrik, electronic shutters have nothing to do with Flash. 1/32000 is coming to Fuji XT1 in December via firmware @electronic shutter mode. however, as in with all the other mirrorless cameras that have these electronic shutters, the flash feature shuts off and no flash is available for use with electronic shutters. So flash turns off and you have to go back to mechanical shutter to be able to operate flash. Fuji is not alone in this, Panasonic m43 cameras that have been equipped with silent electronic shutter feature for couple of years (G5 was the first I believe, now all their cameras have it) and the flash turns off if electronic shutter is engaged.
The plus of 1/32000 shutter speed is you can shoot all these 56/1.2 wide open in the midday sun!!! of course if you need fill in flash you are screwed.
Nasim, not only DSLRs can do Hi Speed Flash. Most every other mirrorless mfr does. Sony A7series/A6000 does HSS with HVL43/58/60. Panasonic/Olympus does HSS even with older Olympus flashes. It also helps for m43 that 2013 and newer models like Olympus EM1 or Panasonic GX7 has a native Flash xsync 1/320 which is not too shabby :)
Sorry, I’m still not understanding what the difficulty is in having the computer within the camera body synchronize the flash burst with the electronic curtain at any speed. There must be a technical/engineering reason why this seems impossible. That is my question. But this is off topic in any case. Great article and hope there are sequels.
the problem is data readout from a dense sensor.
this is a rather lengthy process, that is done a strip at a time (therefore the roller shutter effect).
a solution would be to stop acquiring light and temporarily store data in the sensor itself, but, being analog data, this is not easy. (of course, a true digital approach would involve an awful amount of silicon… A/D ultrafast and massively parallel, 10’s of megabytes of on chip storage etc.).
global shutter was last used, i think, in D40/50/70 6MB sensor, giving a nice 1/500 sync.
it is interesting to see if this a problem that will be given priority in the future; i am afraid that daylight flash is used only by a bunch of professionals, of limited sales volume for manufacturers… and it is a difficult problem, that would need a lot of R&D funds. we will see…
Those sensors in the D40 et all were CCD based so global read was possible. No global read in CMOS which is why you don’t see any reliable electronic shutter for CMOS cameras..
Henrick, flash is one area where Fuji cameras are very weak. If you need high speed sync and faster sync speeds, DSLRs are still the way to go. Hopefully they will address those issues in the future…
That’s the biggest reason why I bought Fuji X100s and not the X-System.
Those X lenses look so yummy though.
The lenses are fabulous. I had Fuji X for 14 months and again have a Nikon D750 I’ve been shooting for the past 5 days or so. Fuji has a lot going for it. There are some definite advantages in a mirrorless system over a DSLR and some disadvantages.
I agree with all of your points except for one. I especially agree with “That Bokeh Craze”. But, my zooms are permanently frozen on my cameras :).
Don, as long as you know what you are doing with those superzooms, you are in good shape :) I was mostly referring to those that have no clue and use a single lens for everything…
I got rid of my 200-400 some time ago (for inability to pair satisfactorily with converters) and went back to a 500mm – and found my photography improved. As you know, I have very few faults, but one tiny and rare shortcoming was that I have a tendency to ‘fill the frame’ at the expense of taking a wider view or exploring a different perspective sometimes. Using a fixed focal length, especially when one is confined to a safari vehicle, has forced me to introduce more variety into my work with beneficial results.
Great article, although I really like the picture that illustrates #4 and HDR can really be spectacular in landscape if used properly.
Michael, HDR can be spectacular, but sadly, most people that do it end up overdoing it. There are a few great HDR photographers out there that make “realistic HDR” and their photos are indeed amazing.
Hi Nasim, I totally agree. I am an HDr photographer myself, and I totally dislike this grungy look, I try to use HDR only when it is necessary and not just for the sake of it. Unfortunately it gives photographers like me who do like to create HDRs a bad reputation… Take a look at my pictures if you like: https://500px.com/vortilion
Most of them are HDR or Exposure Fusion.
Excellent photos. Some photos show evidence of HDR but subtle enough to not be distracting.
Hi Sascha,
These are perfect examples of my defense of HDR. Even Patrick, while defending your work noted that there is evidence of HDR in some pictures, as if one spotting HDR were somehow a negative. I understand he didn’t mean to be criticizing you or your work but in a subtle way he is saying that HDR is noticeable which COULD be a bad thing. I don’t mean to pic nits, but by repeating the meme that examples of HDR are “grungy”. Nasim’s photo is indeed a good example of bad HDR. It would have made a better statement, I think if he had included an example of using HDR successfully as an alternative to using filters. Like everything else in digital photography HDR has evolved. Great work Sasha!
I don’t have to worry about HDR, because I don’t even know what its about. Beside with just a D3200 I probably I couldn’t do it anyway.
Actually owning a D3200 makes HDR more useful than if you had a D810. HDR stands for High Dynamic Range, that is, the ability to capture more highlights and more detail in shadows than one could with just a single exposure. The only things you need that you may not have are a tripod and an HDR program for combining 3 to 5 (or more) different exposures. Its really quite simple and when done well can give you spectacular results, as if you had been using a very large format camera.
Thanks for the article, it really made me examine where I’m at as a photographer.
I do find myself in an HDR Hole of sorts as I have been regularly using the 3 frame bracketing and combining. Sometimes it yielded good results, but comparing with the “correct” exposure, it doesn’t appear to offer an advantage in many cases. The key for me will be discerning when it can be used to greatest advantage. I rarely use the extreme effects and stick with the 32-bit merge.
#8 is a lost cause, but I do skip generations.
I found this article depressing, but a bit amusing, like, when you look back on your younger self’s adventures with the opposite sex and facepalm.
That graph is disturbingly accurate. I wish I knew where I was on it. Sigh.
Why depressing? :) Most of us go through these problems, although there are a few more points to add.
And yes, the graph is very accurate – a great reflection of 99% of us :)
As well as I.
I wish there was a way to post Photos so others can see our Mistakes.
I agree on the over saturated. However I shot VIVID at Disneyland and I’m glad I did. All the images came alive and that’s what I was looking for. Of course after all it is Disneyland. All with a D5100 Nikon.
Don, vivid works sometimes, but I hope you are aware that it only applies to JPEG images…
You could have shot RAW and made it as vivid as you like in post process without hobbling yourself to a compressed file with no further options to try a different treatment of the subject.
Betty, not everybody has time for post-processing. I am not a pro and have a job with very long hours and have little free time which goes to my family. I have tried post-processing because of comments like yours, but it takes way too much time and my wife asks me where I am and why I’m spending the little free time I have on the computer…. Furthermore, when I have tried post-processing, my Canon and Olympus Jpeg results beat my Raw results by a long shot, particularly with skin tones. I practice getting exposure, WB, saturation, etc right in camera. I don’t worry about getting it perfect, as I’m not selling my photos, they’re family photos. My point is that raw is not for everyone…
That’s absolutely fine.
You are making an informed choice and accepting the limitations that the choice will impose.
Many pros who know they will never need to make a large print or produce a different derivation work that way.
The important thing is that you know what you are doing and why you are doing it!
pretty much all pertinent points are conveyed well in this article. the two most points i really think is very true is the watermarking and super zoom photography.
watermark: i’ve seen photos on instagram and facebook from professional photographers with humongous watermarks all over their images. not only it defeats the intent of their photography; also, it loses overall visual ineterest because the details on your image are killed by the watermark standing out way too much. it becomes more of an eye sore and drives your audience to stop enjoying to look at the photo.
super zoom lens photogprahy: a lot of photographers are so crazy with this technical aspect of photography. while it is true that bokeh are one of my favorite backdrops and blurry backgrounds, it’s not always effective for all occasion and it can get saturating to the eye. i would rather explore what sharp background i could include to compliment my foreground subject and i agree with the article to learn moving around instead, get closer to your subjects and connect especially if you love portrait photography. zoom lens tends to disconnect you as a photographer from the your models.
thanks for sharing this article hoping a lot of photo enthusiast learns from these insightful points.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts Mark!
Terrific article, Nasim. I’m surprised you didn’t mention overdone skin softening technique from Lightroom. I’ve seen people turn wrinkled skin or blemishes into plastic. There’s nothing worse than a photoshopped photo that looks like it was photoshopped.
Rumi, I am pretty sure I have missed a lot! Hoping to add a few more points, including overdone skin. Plastic skin…ummm…yum :D LOL!
Yes Rumi, bad photography very nearly always looks bad.
matt. Are you for real you arse wipe?
Thank you, thank you. This was so incredible to read, your article was so simplistic ,inspiring, and easy to follow..unfortunately, for me I’ve have been making some awful mistakes while taking pictures. I will continue though and someday get it right.
Appreciate it and regards,
Trish.
Trish, no problem! Don’t feel bad, because most of the image samples posted above are mine. Some of them I overdid on purpose for this article and others are extracted from Lightroom “as is” or “as were” LOL :)
Loved this post… and it is good to know how objectively one needs to assess the stage of photography journey one is. BTW I have never understood the craze or the need for HDR but other sins…” Guilty as charged “
Prasad, I have also been guilty as charged on a number of these :) As for HDR, you should sit on a few critique sessions and you will see how many examples come by. Some HDR stuff just destroys my brain cells!
Someone had to put this out, although perhaps you missed a couple of points. A couple of other points, well, I’ve long wanted to write separate articles for those. Thanks, mate, gave me a laugh. ;)
Thanks Romanas! Hope you can add a few more points :) I had a few more originally, but could not find good image samples to showcase from the past…
Nasim,
This is a masterpiece of an article. Forthright, no BS, and straight from the heart. Bravo!
Now, tell us what’s really on your chest. ;-)
Rick
Thanks Rick :DD
I have been a photographer for 45+ years, and this article is excellent.
So many people don’t understand composition, then complain when you tells them the ‘rules’ of composition, because they think they are being forced into using them. I try and explain they are not photographic rules, but ‘guidelines’ developed by artists over the centuries. Yes,, the can be broken, but you need to understand them before you should break them, and you should be able to explain in plain English WHY you are breaking them!
For me, #9 should read ‘I am a natural light photographer because I have no idea how to use light, and I just point and click with what there’.
Thank you Colin!
Yes, that’s what I meant under #9. I did not mean to offend any natural light photographer – I was referring to those that label themselves as such just because they do not know / refuse to learn flash.
Jurgen Teller (and many others) seem to have carved out illustrious careers without following anyone’s well intentioned advice.
I really wish I did not look up Juergen Teller in Google…my brain will hurt for months.
You know…when you tell people to not look, they pretty much have to! Now my brain hurts too. This is one of those cases, though, where have a small brain is useful; mine hurts much less than yours! ;-)
Further proof that promotional skills and timing mean more than talent when it comes to getting paid. At least in my opinion. :)
I would only disagree with Tip number 4 that shooting certain subjects (heavier people, people will double chins, large faces etc) from above is beneficial. In fact these people (I know because before I lost a bunch of weight I was one of them) should ONLY be shot from Above. You will make them look skinnier and more attractive.
David, I used the word “rarely” – there are certainly situations where it works just fine.
I dunno. There was a definite upside to shooting this particular young woman from above ;-)
wonderfully compiled.. there are still more a photographer should avoid and learn to keep the ART as photography art.. Thanks for the writeup
You are most welcome Lakshman!
Top article! Thanks for that.
The only thing that is missing is in fact maybe no “mistake” but it is something like “Copying Styles”.
Or is there another reason that 99% of all fashion and glamour shots look nearly the same?
You can’t name any photographer if you see one of those images.
My personal favourite mistake is #3. I’m often so concentrated on the subject … that I miss some
of the weird textures that appear later on my desktop. ;-)
Best
Martin
Martin, I like when fashion is mixed with a surrounding environment to make a nice story – but those are very rare indeed, as you have noted.
I’m glad to have one of “Canon Explorers of Light Photographers” to be a very good friend of mine.
His advices are indispensible.
One of the most hardest things to achieve is “finding” a style … and avoid the mistakes you described.
But that’s like ZEN. The journey is the reward. Getting better every day.
Martin, great to have good mentors. I would compile a portfolio of photos and sit down with the master to see what he/she says about your work. That kind of feedback can be extremely valuable – perhaps the person can even guide you with the style.
The interesting thing was (and therefore I would recommend a portfolio review as you described) that I haven’t seen a style in my images … but he saw one. Then he described me what it is and where I can enhance my style.
Your comment about being a natural light photographer made me laugh. I like how you are making people think natural light photography is for amateurs. someone working with all different light who obviously has to know lighting to avoid harsh shadows, avoiding facing the direct sun to avoid blown spots and washed out skin tone, where to place the subject to get the 10 and 2 catch lights, how to use a reflector when needed, ect….. A good natural light photographer knows not to shoot in mid day sun, and if you have to, find shade. A good natural light photographer knows about the golden hour and other tricks to using natural light. So tell me, seeing as you have managed to insult a large group of photographers, how is that easier and amateurish than setting up studio lights where you leave them set the same way every time and you never have to work around any other light. I much prefer the natural light than washed out flat light. I also like a good challenge with the light nature provides.
Carly, I think you misunderstood my point – I was not criticizing natural light photographers at all! I was referring to people that refuse to learn flash and claim themselves as “natural light photographers”. It is one thing to know both and to prefer natural light (which is what I do) and totally different to only use one type of light and not be ready for situations where flash is needed.
I love natural light.
I avoid Flash not so much as I hate it. But cause the Built in flash causes way to much problem with Red-eye and Pet-eye. And as soon as people see a a Flash pop up on a Camera they run like you about to shoot them with an AK-47. Plus all the decent Nikon Flash units cost as much as a Lens. And it tough to scrape up money to buy one.
Try purchasing second hand. My SB-800 has performed way above what it cost years back.
Red eye is not a problem with a flash unit that sits high above camera, or bounced.
Nikon CLS is excellent. You may even trigger your new speed light with your camera built-in flash (set to command mode).
Built in flash is handy but not complete.
The difference between men and boys is the price of their toys. There are aftermarket brands too.
Sure you aren’t making excuses?
No Excuses. You don’t use After Market brands Nikons. Pick the wrong one and you could fry the cameras.
True. Do your homework on brands and specifications. Don’t go for the cheapest. Metz is a reliable brand- not cheap, but their modules allow the flashes to work with several camera systems ttl. I’ve read good comments on Yongu. Or buy a used Nikon flash from KEH.
Sold my Nikon SB700 for Phottix Mitros+ and Phottix Odin triggers.
Awesome system, no issues on my D810.
Great article! Funny and spot on. I’ve been guilty of many of these sins. I also loved the “stages of a photographer” graph, but what is /p/ on the “how good you think you are” line? It’s probably something I should know, and yet another mistake/sin I’m guilty of. ;)
Colleen, /p/ was a group on the Internet where photographers would harshly criticize each other’s work. Anyone that would submit images to the group usually would not come back, because they would be told that their images are terrible – that’s why there is a big drop in that line :)
Hi Nasim,
Very nice article, I am at lower end of the learning curve and making lots of mistake articulated by you :), especially the HDR ones.
Going off tangent ,how do we do a good HDR? I have D3100 , does not have a Exposure bracketing, so I tend to use single exposure for HDR.
The result are over saturated, ghastly and tend to have lot of noise, btw I am using Corel paintshop pro x6 for it.
Do included an article on HDR sometime when you are free.
Prashant, time to come out of that HDR hole my friend! Don’t get sucked in for too long, or you might start to like Grunge HDR :)
And please, especially stay away from pulling HDR out of a single image! I have done it in the past and it is not good. What I would recommend, is to move on, learn many other photography techniques and then perhaps come back to HDR and see if you can do something that works and appears more natural. Good HDR = realistic photo, as simple as that!
Thanks Nasim
Yes wait to you move up to 71/7200 or FX style camera such as 810.
Great article and made me smile sometimes.
One thing I disagree with you is the use of (subtle) watermarks in a photo.
When watermarked photos shared on my blog or FB, people copy and use them often as background or their profile photo… and everyone sees the maker of that photo…thats me!
Works very well for me ;-)
Jan, watermarks work when they are done right. As I have stated, leaving a small watermark with name or logo in images can be beneficial.
Hi Nasim
What a great article. Myself I’m/was guilty of a few of these sins. Looking at some pictures from last year, I find some of them horrible. I tended to oversaturate (probably still do) and also used the button “clarity” too much (probably trying to cheat on blurred pictures).
I did the selective color thing lol
I am also guilty of the natural light BUT most of my pics are working dogs (while working) and running dogs so although I’d like to learn more about using a flash (I don’t even own one, please don’t throw stones at me), for now I don’t have the time. I am now trying to take better action pictures.
I also suffer a bit from GAS and just bought the 70-200 f2.8 vr II. I already own the Nikkor 180mm AF and Tokina 50-150mm DX AF 2.8. So before I bought the lense of my dreams (and the one of many people’s dreams I guess) I rented it for a week. I used it for our dog seminar and had so many more keepers than with my other lenses. The fast AF-S focus made all the difference! A Nikon Cash Back discount and my birthday coming up convinced me lol
I loved the chart and wonder where I’m at… I certainly like the pictures I’m shooting now better than the one I shot last year but will I still like them next year?!
Thank you for this great website!
Alis, thank you for your feedback!
Don’t feel bad – most of the pointed out sins and mistakes were committed by me in the past. In fast, most images from the above article are mine :) I have tried everything from selective and “dreamy” to grunge HDR. I was stuck in that hole for a while :)
As for the natural light photos, that does not apply to everyone. You, sports and wildlife shooters do not use flash, so they don’t need it. Portrait and wedding photographers, on the other hand, often need to use flash when light conditions are poor…
A little bit of GAS is OK, but constantly lusting for more gear is a bad thing. You end up wasting a lot of money and there is no good end to that!
One of the most sound articles I’ve read lately. Should go at first pages of every new camera sold manual (but then who reads manuals anyway? :))
Great Article! Being a learner i must say excellent pictorial examples. Please continue this good work. One of the mistakes i do is to take multiple pictures and selecting a better one which i have realized over time by experience is to observe the location for few minutes to preprocess the image in mind and fire as few shots as possible which will save post processing time. I really follow your blog on these techniques/tips. Thanks a lot from a canon user to whom you have already promised me last year on a reply to my comment that you will be adding more blogs related to canon as well. I will definitely wait for that :-) Meanwhile please continue this great work on generic topics
Great article. I am a beginner myself. Just bought a DSLR camera after long wait. I was making many of the mistakes you mentioned above. I will take note of all these points from now on. Thank you sooo much for writing :)
BTW, I just bought Nikon D5200 :) and I am super excited on owning my first ever DSLR and get clicking.
hi
very nice article.i would more then agree with you on the Gear lust and HDR points.
Another great article.
I wonder how many of us have fallen for one or all of these “sins” especially gear lust.
I know that I have fallen for most including Gear Lust and it has cost me many $$$$$$.
For the “Eye-Level Perspective”, your picture has the advantage of showing the eyes, the smile and the cleavage. :)
I wouldn’t use it very often, but it works very well for this subject.
Great article – I am guilty of gear lust just can’t stop it. Working hard to avoid some of the others.
David,
It is truly only gear lust if the gear sits around and you don’t use it. That’s the real lust in this equation. Just wanting something because you read that everyone has one but don’t know what you will do with it once you get it.
I have an extensive arsenal of lenses. More than 50. Most are Nikon and many are duplicates in focal length. The reason is that some manufacturers make lenses that are more contrasty while Nikon offers good contrast but in most cases better color rendition. Sometimes for a particular assignment I want more contrast so I’ll use the Sigma 50 f1.4 Art. If I’m going for more color saturation, I’ll use the Nikon 50 f1.4.
Where I really suffer from gear lust is with bags and cases. That’s becoming a problem for me.
You will eventually sort out what it is you shoot with most often and pare down the equipment level as soon as you realize that many folks that say they have this or that are only posting behind the anonymity of a computer.
Never mind bags, Mike, you already have a major problem with lenses as well. Much more economical to use either your Sigma or your Nikkor and adjust saturation in post, surely?
John,
My wife tells me I suffer from more money than brains. Perhaps she is correct.
However, when one considers how I have my kits’ set up it does really make sense. Once a kit is in place I often don’t switch lenses or flash units from one kit to another. Therefore the duplication of many types of lenses. Anyway, this all makes sense to me as I am to lazy to put everything away and then repack a kit for different assignments. The different kits are set up and replaced in the bottom of my storage safe. All I need do when going on assignment is grab the right bag which are marked with a luggage tag type marker. OK so in the end result I’m anal.
Oh that I had your problems…..
Betty,
From what you’ve told us about yourself…medical profession…graduate degree…special certification…African photo safari…certainly you must have made a good living. Haven’t you?
Wish I had that problem. Of it wouldn’t take much to suffer that malady. :-)
Betty and Phill,
It’s just the industry I’m in. Believe me when I say I would trade my income for the talent of a Moose Peterson or Joey L or Joe McNally or Nasim or Romanas.
In my field I’m a sought after photographer. As an artist I stink. That’s why I’m here trying to learn what most of you already know.
I’m no Pro, I am here for the same reason. To learn Although recently I hadn’t been able to take any photo’s. Health issues of my Mother (90) and myself (65).
Don’t sell yourself short. I’ve seen some of your photo’s and your not too shabby.
Phil,
Thanks for that. I really do need to put some new stuff up at our other board, My gallery is very sparse but earning a living has to take precedence. One day in the near future I’m going to come up and visit you so you can take me to some of your favorite places to see if I can capture them as you have.
BTW, have you been using the polarizing filter when you get out to do some photography.
I know what it is like to care for a parent. I had this responsibility with my mother the last few years of her life. Just something we have to do as people.
This reminds me of the old joke “how do you get to Carnagie Hall?” answer : practice, practice, practice.
Very few are born with a gift of complete talent. A few composers had it. Most people find their calling, then
really work hard and long to achieve success. Usually with ups and downs along the way. The secret is to do
something you have a passion for and some skill at, then hone the skill with hard work.
Paul,
this is certainly true. I wish I had taken other paths but truly I do love what I do and as has been stated before: “When one loves what they do, they will never work a day in their lives”.
Interestingly I resently read an article with almost the exact same points. No doubt we need them :-) But what I liked about the other presentation was it was presented as phases we go through as photographers. Are they really mistakes? Did you not grow and develop as a photographer from spending time exploring these different modes of shooting and then move on?
Karin,
Good point and well stated.
Nasim,
Thank you for dealing with the basics. Easy to get one’s head in the clouds, fall into ruts and fads and lose track of the building blocks that make for good photography.
SteveK
Newman Lake, Washington
Actually, all of these may work depending on the case. On the other hand I agree that overdoing these is a huge sin.
oh my gosh ! Number 7) B&W to save a blurry wedding image and number 11) GAS crysis….That’s totally me :'(
BTW thanks for sharing those sins to avoid :)
Nasim,a very well thought out, articulate and down to earth article,that hits the spot,very well done indeed
James
Number 4; ‘Different perspective’ indeed ;)
Great article! Especially the parts about saturation and HDR. It annoys the hell out of me that so many people nowadays favor an artificial look over a natural one. It’s chosen more and more as the better option, even in photo contests and that makes me sad. A friend of mine feels the need to ‘lift shadows’ in most of his photos and after he’s done processing a forest he has taken the essence out of it by making everyting flat. He then grossly oversaturates everything and is happy with the finished product. To me that’s bad taste, combined with color blindness:-), but naturally you are then tought the lesson that the camera is only a tool and can’t capture it like real life…. Or, it’s the photographer’s style….
The different perspective part made me laugh… I never thought men would need an encouragement to shoot more cleavage:-)
Nasim: Congratulations on an extremely detailed and well-considered article. There is certainly good advice for everyone contained within it. As a photographer, my expertise sits somewhere between beginner and reasonably competent. That said, I hope you don’t mind if I make a point, regarding item 12? We could think of our camera using the analogy of a satnav. After all, a satnav device stores routes to countless destinations but we would not expect to use all of them. Instead, we utilise each one we need, as that need arises. Isn’t this true of our camera’s settings? Let’s not get bogged down with every single setting but rather become proficient with the ones that we will actually use. I apologise for waffling on, rather more than I intended.
Nasim,
Great and very refreshing article.
Your site is just getting better and better, and as an “enthousiast photographer”, it has become my first source of information regarding photography
Thanks for your work ,
Philippe (from Belgium)
(The predecessor of) Photography Life made originally the impression of a gear site, but its scope has been successfully extended to photography education. The intentional development of “photographic taste”, standards and of quality in photography in general is both a responsibility and a huge success story of this site.
Thank you, guys, for making digital photography better. It is one of the hardest tasks to increase the level of standards in mass photography despite the huge pressure from marketing and manufacturers, yet you made it look easy.
Thank you, again.
You wrote “if it was not for one or more of the typical mistakes”.
I think you meant “if it were not for” …. common grammar mistake.
Another great article with sound advice. There are no shortcuts for excellence.
OMG, My daughter favorite tweet, Just took a step back and said ” I’m guilty”
I occasionally will color a flower in a BW senior photo…they never buy it! most of the time Print screen and post on Facebook with proof across there face.
One of my favorite lens for events is my Tokina 10-17 Fisheye, Gear Junky my Nick name, Nikon 85 1.8 and 50 1.8 for portraits WIDE OPEN!
I Spray and Pray at sporting events, Over saturate (I was Fuji Velvia film nut) love HDR!
I will say the last dream photo I did was over 20 years ago with a Cokin filter, and you won’t see an overboard watermark on my
photos but I need something to combat these Tech Savvy kids with FB and Twitter.
Good article!
I will say I do not miss the days of camera straps with 4-5 film canister and a long wait to view my work.
Someone should invent a Plugin for Photoshop and Lightroom that Zaps my Wacom pen to remind me to back off on Filters and Adjustment layers.
Todays Technology makes it Too easy to avoid “Todays top Sins and Mistakes.”
Good article, lots of timeless points. I would like to really emphasize the gear lust. It not only drains the family coffers unnecessarily but really seems to lead to this superiority complex in people. I’d like to also add a thought, too, that perhaps you should have an article on things you can do to become a better photographer. First on my list would be to put the camera down. It seems that so many photographers are so scared of missing a shot that they never put the camera down. Being a photographer removes you from the experience and separates you from the very things that can serve as inspiration. It also can quickly lead to burnout.
Great article. You left a big one out in my opinion. The biggest cliche is to stick some neutral density filters on the the lens the moment you see moving water, transforming it into flowing mist or snow. Its origins in imitation of the limitations of large format lenses in low light are completely forgotten.
I would be grateful to photographylife if it showed me how to get out of this trap -> 6) The “Natural Light Photographer”
I really do not know how to use the stock flash on my Nikon D40. No point in buying an external flash if i do not know how to use the one i already have.
You could start by altering the compensation of the strength of flash.
“On camera flash” tends to think it’s the big thing, and consequently all exposure is calculated by the return of the flash on the sensor. Result is that pasty subject with ghoulish dark background.
Try reducing strength of flash by -2 stops and let the ambient light take some of the exposure. Then maybe try even more negative flash compensation (if your camera allows that).
You cannot bounce on camera flash, so this makes it harsh in any case. So better weak harsh than strong harsh.
Hi Nasim, that article made me smile and agree mostly with it all – but as Niels Bohr, Einstein friend and nemesis, once said: “An expert? An expert is a man who has made all the mistakes which can be made, in a narrow field..” Hence we learn by the mistakes we make. Also, when I am asked about digital versus film and that some stick to film and that digital photographer are by nature guilty of profligacy, wasteful in the number of photos they take. Alas, there may be some truth to that, but the feedback it gives photographers is invaluable – I think as a result there are more good photographers that ever, not all professional, but nevertheless capable of coming up with interesting and compelling images.
Re flash, couldn’t agree more. Love natural light, but well used flash can bring about great results, can correct skin tones to a large extent, soften shadows – the art of mixing natural and flash, balance with shutter speed, ISO and aperture balance, well worth the effort. Also, while I don’t do wedding photography any more, I will be attending a wedding and often tell those taking photos to make sure there flash is working on their mostly compact cameras when taking “people photos”. They do it, take a photo and see what it does, a good way to spread a simple but good idea and good will.
Love the “Afghan Girl” – those eyes are haunting. Who cares about composition and background, I have taken photos that I was not even aware were great until I uploaded and looked at them and then they hit me between the eyes. Those moments are rare and precious. No effort, no gain, just keep trying.
Nasim,
Another great article by you. Thanks. I often have arguments with photographers about many of these points. I’m not particularly an “ART” photographer. I make my living more in journalism. If I were to be sent out on assignment and only shoot photographs with bokeh my subjects might be too isolated to tell the story I’m trying to create.
A hundred considerations go through my head before I click the shutter button. With all the advances in modern cameras and equipment I still shoot 85% of everything I do in full manual. That’s the way I learned photography and that is what I’m comfortable with.
As for existing or available light, this paragraph reminds me of a situation at New York University while studding photography. Several of my class mates and I were sitting on the steps leading to our classroom one day. The argument was about available light photography. (Actually, none of us could afford a flash unit, if truth be known), when our teacher passed through our group and listened for a bit to our conversation. He then asked us a question. If we had a portable flash, would that make it available? We all agreed it would. “So”, he said, “that’s part of your available light”. I never go out of the house to walk around shooting for myself without a flash unit. Never.
Hi Nasim,
Great article. I like to read it.
Regarding watermark, i have doubt. Some rumors say that we should not submit a watermark photograph to a photography competition. The jury would eliminate those at first step. Is it true?
Thanks.
Generally good article with one caveat: if an individual likes the result of one, or all, of these mistakes, it isn’t really a mistake.
Great article, and like many folk on here I have been guilty of every single one of these errors over the years.
In fact, I’ve just managed to cure my terrible HDR obsession!
Super zooms and the importance of background are hot buttons of mine. The miss use of both can be summed up by a video I watched of a sports car race. As a particular car was approaching a nasty chicane the “operator” zoomed in on the car. ?? All the importance of the moment was lost. It is a lesson I applied to my photography and think it has helped considerably.
Hi, Nasim,
Thank you for the great article. It is a nice overview of the mistakes to avoid.
In the film era, when everything was manual, a photographer needed to put more thoughts into exposure and composition than with digital.
I am lucky not to have any of those except for occasional sin #13. I’ve outgrown these maturation milestones but I am still very far away from perfect.
I think the Bokeh Craze is the most contagious of all the diseases you have mentioned. I personally prefer my entire object in focus and only the background in blur.
HDR is like a fisheye lens – it makes sense to use it once in a while but use it as a delicacy rather than an every day food.
Again, thank you for the article,
I am waiting for another piece of wisdom/article from you,
Val
I would agree with most everything except this line, “Unless your subject alone can tell a story, you should always do your best to include the surrounding environment, since it will not only complete the image, but also make it that much more interesting to look at” Isn’t that the purpose of a portrait? I think too many photographers, especially those new to the portrait field, worry too much about what backgrounds they select and less about their subject so you wind up saying, “Cool background, where did you take that picture?” Steve McCurry’s “Afghan Girl” should not be the rare example, it should be the goal of a portrait photographer otherwise you’re a ‘landscape photographer’ with a person in it, right?
Hi, Paul,
There are several types of portrait genre. Environmental portrait is one of them. With environmental portrait, the background is an important part of the picture.
If you take a picture of an ER physician working on an emergent patient, a firefighter battling a fire, a pilot in the cockpit – the surrounding is very important because it tells you more about the person in the picture.
Does it make sense?
Thank you.
Val
Thanks for the article on the top photography sins. From the way this was written it sounds like you just completed teaching a workshop with all those sins fresh in your mind.
While the recommendations you talk about are valid for the most part I really thought that you did not emphasize the fact that Photography is expression of what the photographer is feeling at the time the picture was taken and the story he or she is trying to tell, not about if the picture conforms to another person’s standards (unless of course if that person is paying you for it, we all have to make sacrifices). Thus if you have commit a sin to express your feelings or to tell a story do not be afraid to so just because someone else does not like it.
Also it might be more helpful when talking about subjects such as HDR that you should show what you think is a good example next one that you feel is a bad example. From the way you talk about HDR you would think it is pure evil and anyone who uses it should have an exorcism performed. If someone chooses to shoot HDR to express how they felt when they took a picture that is not for anyone but the photographer to decide. Just because a photograph does not look realistic it does not mean that it is bad.
IMHO there is no right or wrong way to express your feelings through photography (unless it pays for you home and car). So many people get hung up on what others think makes a good or bad picture they never mature and develop their own style to stand out from everyone else. Only conform to the rules that express your style and feelings and throw out the rules that do not. I break the rules all the time and the funny thing is that those are the pictures that pay for all my gear, not my house or car though as I have a regular job to pay for those.
Mahalo
Art
Hi, Art,
I think you are right but only partially. Every rule has exceptions, and those sins that Nasim has listed are not even rules, they are more like traps into which photographers may fall.
An individual perception of reality is another big subject. Different people have different tastes.
Being classic does not mean not to have style, and to have a style one does not have to be classic (Salvador Dali is an example).
Still, if everybody shot portraits with wide angle lens where people’s noses are bigger than their heads, it would be a torture for me to look at.
So, it all depends. Do you agree?
Thank you.
Val
I enjoyed this article and agree with what you say. I love my 18-300 Nikon lens for vacation travel, but manage to take a backpack of other optics along when we travel “just in case”. Just like life, overuse of controls and tricks seems to be a function of maturity. Teen age girls tend to use way too much makeup, then learn proper techniques as they grow older- unless they are Jersey girls. Newbie photogs often overuse apps, sharpening, contrast and HDR because they haven’t learned how to a see the subtitles of lighting and color- to them “more is better”. Hopefully if they see enough good photography and keep an open mind they begin to adapt their own style thru moderation. On the other hand, there’ll always be a market for black velvet paintings, and some will call them fine art. So, I guess there is enough room in the world for many preferences. I like the refinement of yours, and have grown up with the same values and philosophy of viewing photography. Thanks for the refined way you have illustrated and defined it in this article.
Excellent list. I would add another deadly sin to it – black and white pictures of empty bicycles.
You made me search for B&W pics of empty bicycles.
https:[email protected]/5840770950
Found it very interesting how the picture was taken. The f-stop was f/232! A pinhole in Hassy lens cap.
Nasim has not said anything about pinholes, so this should not be a sinful picture! :-)
Thank you,
Val
I adore bicycle shots, colour or B&W – does not matter. ;)
LOL! I will go and use different browsers from all the library branches in Montreal to upvote this comment! :D
I walked by about 50 bicicles last night, covered by about 5 inches of snow, and my arms were itching so bad for the camera trigger!! I restrained myself.
Well… to be honest, I have to disagre with most of the statements here.
1.ad selective colour – “I can almost guarantee you that none of your images qualify” . First of all what you are trying to do here is judge what is good and what is bad and with all do respect, you know squat about people who buy my photos, maybe they like it, you dont know, and who are you to claim that something isn’t cool anymore? and who are you to tell me that none of my photos qualify? Photography is mostly art so if you dont like something, you cant tell others “DONT DO IT” , every decent photopgraher should know it , you shot either for yourself, or to sell pictures, othey people are those who judge…
2. “dreamy” portraits – the same, what if my clients are a couple of old people and I know what they need, but even if not, bah, maybe I like dreamy portraits… maybe my mom likes them?
4. Actually , portraits from above are very attractive and they are very often used in wedding photography, from many different reasons, sometimes its an easy way to hide something, so am not sure what is that horrible in shoting from that perspective? sure its good to have differents angles but every one can have his own style right?
5. it is true, but people use narrow depth of field for a reason , and its exactly opposite of yours, I bet this photo of yours is from some telephoto not 85 1.4 , because 85 cant blur background THAT much so you wont be able to see where the photo was shot. telephotos do this trick , with 85 you can blur many not wanted details and still everyone will know the story of the photo because background will still be noticable
6. people generally dont know how to use flashes, but after you gain knowledge and experience how to handle it, the most important thing is to know how to avoid them, because it doesnt matter how good you are in using them, natural light will be always better to show the true spirit of time and place , just because your flash is just an artificial addition to the scene, it may look cool but its not genuine
8. using wide angle for shooting people are GREAT. period. maybe they wont be strictly portraits but they will be awesome, and If you know how to handle them (both lenses and people), you wont see any distortion, many people say that “portraits are only 85mm or 135 or sth” , well, imagine if you will that you erase the front guy from your own photo , and focus on the guy on the right, and add some details around, belive me you can shot people on 24mm – full frame , without noticable distorion and you get beautiful shots with many details , and its very handy if the background is important, and very often it is important. in such cases wide angle is mandatory . because you tell the story of the place better
15. well, I know some “pros” who always know what to do, and come to the place, shot exactly 10 shots, and thats it, job is done, well I know something too, and that thing is “if you dont shot, you miss opportunities” , many of my great photos wouldnt exist if I were not try to do same thing , over and over again , heck once I stood in the middle of the place, and started to shooting just turning around, without reason, and a few days later it saved my butt , because my client forgot to tell me about something and luckily I had those shots. no, shooting too much doesnt hurt, dont be afraid to experiment!
16. well, photography can be different for different people and situations, If you are on vacations, you can have whole bag of primes, but if monkey shows you wont have time to switch to your beloved prime 200mm , bam, monkey is gone, and so is your photo, maybe zooms are inferior, and have inferior quality, and I say, in most cases its better to have ANY picture, than none
And all this “use your feet, dont be lazy, use prime they will show you how to think, etc etc” if you shoot for example event like ordinary party , but with moving people, I mean like dancing , or having fun, you can have 2 different cameras with 2 different primes (for example 24 and 85) ergo you DONT MOVE , just switch cameras, or you have decent zoom like 27-70 and one body, in either situations you have zero chance to move so quick to catch things you want to, AND even if you are fastest man on the earth, sometimes you CANT move because people on your right are just proposing a toast and are standing with glasses in their hands, and your perfect spot to shot with your prime is exactle in the middle of them… If you have party for 250 people, and small area = no place to move that much actually. Also zooming will be always faster, and sometimes time is important
sorry for my language I am not english born, but this article just describe your point of view, and I am not sure you should give advice to other people if you dont specify what and how do they shoot, also photography is about art, so you shouldnt say “do this because its not cool anymore” maybe in 10 years will be, maybe in my city it is now
Sebastian,
There is a famous photographer Scott Kelby, and there is a link to his series of five books on digital photography
http://www.amazon.com/Scott-Kelbys-Digital-Photography-Boxed/dp/0133988066/ref=sr_1_3?ie=UTF8&qid=1412638240&sr=8-3&keywords=Scott+Kelby
The entire series is written in “DO THIS” and “DON’T DO THAT” style.
Yet, I have not seen people rolling on the floor screaming, “Who are you to teach me! Do not give me advices!”
Everybody is entitled to an opinion. Whoever does not like Scot Kelby just passes by and reads something else. It is simple like that.
Val
PS I am not English born too, sorry for my language
Val,
Sebastian has some really good points. I say to my clients that my “My work will largely be effected by what you want” and it is true, I work for them and will give them whatever they want. DO I like selective color? NOPE! But I did it for two events this year because they wanted it.
I also agree with Sebastian about zooms, they are the best for dancing and parties. Many times I stand on a chair or a latter and take tons of photos of people dancing and having a great time. With zoom I also have the option to get off the latter, get in the middle of it and snap great images of close ups while they dance.
he is right, you are right, Nasim is right and maybe I am right :-) The point is that we all learn from everyone. Thank God we all disagree and agree on different points. Fun to read!!
Hi, Motti,
I have no problem with discussing good points.
If your customer wants something you have no option except to deliver. It has nothing to do with your professional growth or taste. I consider selective color a cheap taste like spinning wheels on cars or walking on the street in a wifebeater shirt.
Again, if you have to cover a dance and you cannot miss a thing, then a zoom lens is your only option. I am after quality. I would be happy if I had a couple general view good pictures with a couple of close-ups. I have enough time to switch my primes for that. Filling my HD with dozens of sub par images is not my style.
I do not like wide angle lens taken selfies – the faces are usually distorted and I like people look nice.
I agree to disagree and I appreciate good communication manners, like yours for example. Elleonore Roosevelt once said, “Great minds discuss ideas, moderate minds discuss events, and primitive minds discuss people.”
I stick with ideas.
Have a good day.
Val
It is all true. I wont argue with that. However I did not roll on the floor nor did I scream anything. I just simply put my statement in this place in the form of the question, and since this is the proper place to do that I think mr. Nasim will not mind.
Also I understand this article had such a purpose to encourage people to comment so I did. My intension was never to insult anyone.
But since the photography is so subjective , there is no way I ever understand such behaviour like you described: write a book where sbdy writes: “DO THAT”, “DONT DO THAT”.
sure if you want to follow and copy other photographers, but if you want make something on your own, be creative, discover new things! dont be afraid to brake any rule, and let other people decide how good your shots are.
I put some examples because they are from my own experience which I earned myself and am kinda proud of them, and they show that if something works for 1 person it just wont work for somebody else. Thats why telling other people that they do something wrong can be a risky thing.
About “selective colors” (again) My friend wanted to buy a camera, I told her that If I was here, I would chose Fuji X20. She was very happy and after a month she told me that this “selective color functionality” in this particular camera was the best thing she could ever wanted from a camera. That she loved that. She went to London. And took pretty amazing photos there. Now am not sure but do you really suggest I should told here that selective colors are lame and it has nothing to do with “REAL” photography? Am sorry but this sounds like being such a smug. Instead I told here that I wished to shoot such photos myself sometimes, and that they are fantastic. I dont care what other people say, if I like something I DO and i can stand for it.
Another example is a selfie. Its so popular, nobody even cares that its a “poor quality photography”. It brakes almost every rule. But hey! It seems that the worse selfie you do , the more attention you get. So it works.
Another example – facebook, instagram, those apps did more to photography than any single person in history of photography. Just count numbers. Now everybody shoots with their phones, or other cameras and its great.And they put photos to fb, from holidays, work, every day life… Its great not because people do low quality photographs, but because these low quality photographs put photography in the middle of attention again. (Ive never used Instagram myself though, every photo uploaded is already their own property and there is nothing you can do about it anymore)
am glad I red this article, and your comments, and that I could add my two cents here. Hope you dont mind. I really enjoy this site and diversity of different opinions here. Have a nice day everybody.
Sebastian
Hi, Sebastian,
I am glad you have answered. I apologize for being a little harsh on you.
Selective color. Let me give a different example to explain my point. When shooting movies, novices usually overuse zooming in and zooming out of the subject, moving the camera too frequently without staying on the same scene for enough time. That’s a typical mistake. Do the professionals do this? Of course they do! If you watched the movie “Bourne Supremacy” the camera is always shaking and the zoom is all over the place. Some people might like it but I do not. If somebody asks me whether to use this technique or not, I would say, “Do not do it!”
When all the picture is B&W and only a part is in color, I personally feel that part jumping out of the picture demanding an immediate attention. When I look at the picture that Nasim used as an example, I want to see at the child’s face and understand her emotions. She is definitely enjoying her time but that purple flower just steals my attention all the time.
The selective color is like wearing an expensive Armani suit and red running shoes at the same time. Some people like it but I do not.
If a friend of mine really wants to know my opinion, I would tell him or her what I really think. If I think he or she is going to be offended with the straight answer, I would describe both pros and cons, and let her/him to decide. People’s tastes might change with time.
You mentioned selfies. I hate them. I would better look around for a nice scene to capture, for people talking to each other, expressing emotions etc. You mentioned dancing – this is a good subject to shoot. Sending a wide angle lens picture of the “precious me?” I have no obsession with myself, and I do not need to take pictures of myself ten times a day and send them to the other people. I prefer to see life around me rather than enjoying photo-narcissism. If somebody likes selfies, let him/her do them. I just do not do it, and I encourage my daughter not to do it but it is up to her to decide.
New generation has different tastes than people from the pre-digital era. People have addiction to their smartphone, always playing with something on the screen and missing life around them.
I often see people in restaurants on a data sitting next to each other and playing with their iPhones, SMS, instagrams, Facebook etc. Total disconnect from each other and reality.
I have a different taste.
Have a good day.
Val
I am not self adsorbed with selfies of myself. But I would Like one decent picture of myself before I die. I’ve found that for some reason people hate worth a passion of getting their picture taken. We have old family photos of my Aunts Uncles, Grandmother, Grandfather (I am 65) Now any of my Cousins, or even brother and his family run like rats. And it seems its not just my problem I look at Obits in the local Paper and and often times a 90 year old’s death and have a picture taken him or her was 15-20 years old. When I croak I want a Picture of myself looking like what I do now.
As for B&W pictures even though my D3200 is capable B&W, I haven’t taken a B&W photo since I owned a Kodak Brownie Starmite. (Remember I am 65)
@Sebastian
I think you missed the point of this very good article.
The article is written as GENERAL advice about common pitfalls many less experienced photographers fall into.
You have reacted in a very SPECIFIC way giving particular examples of where this advice may not apply.
General rules are just that – general.
General rules can, and maybe even should, be broken from time to time, in particular circumstances and for particular reasons, but that does detract from the wisdom of the general advice.
I agree on the comment about General advice. Another point that comes to mind is the “test of time”. Many young photographers shoot with intentional lens flare in their available light portraits; off angle crops; tilted horizons and their images sell. Do the lowered expectations of the customer make a better photographer? Or should you strive for better clientele who appreciate art and the place photography has earned as a subset of artistic expression? I just see too many photographers using careless techniques and calling it creativity. I have another name for it. It starts with Bull
Luckily, I do not do photography for a living, so I do not depend on the clientele’s requests.
I am free like a bird to shoot whatever I want and they way I like!
If there were something wrong with my picture that would be either because I did not know how to do it correctly or I did not pay attention or maybe it was the equipment limitation. That would be an easier fix than educating a consumer.
I do so agree.
There is so much pretentious nonsense dispensed by ‘photographers’ who cover their ignorance of photographic basics by describing their inadequate techniques as “their approach”, “their way of doing things”or their “path to creativity”.
Mostly its hogwash from people desperate not to be found out as the clunkers they really are.
Well, ok. Lets distinguish between different types of photography. I shoot mostly for other people. And things they like or they want are sometimes so hilarious you would not belive. First thing Ive learned is that IT DOESNT MATTER what I think is good. They know it better. Why? Because they pay for it. We partly sell our belives for money On the other hand, photography is also an art so we should put a piece of our heart in it. but what do matter are different types of things I can do with my camera to get different output from it. So variety of my tricks guarantee my success. Its that simple. So CREATIVITY is the best and in my opinion most important quality you should have if you want to shoot. It helps a lot if you want to get a good picture with clear message. And sometimes everyone makes mistakes sure. But to be painfully honest expensive stuff really helps because the more expensive gear you buy, the less mistakes you will have with Focus, White Balance, etc etc.
So am really sorry but am not a big fan of “general advice” . Its obvious everyone should know the basics but after certain point its “your way” of shooting that matters. Or else you are just copying someone… (and this is not that bad its just not fun at all)
Sebastian
I agree that if a client specifically requests something you should try to fulfill that request and bill for it. My objection is to having a “pro” photographer say lens flare is a skill rather than a fad or trend. Or a Pro who says they only use “natural light”- they haven’t mastered fill flash, subtractive lighting using scrims or other skills of good photography. They are limited to work on certain days with certain weather conditions. A real Pro can improvise to deliver an image under the conditions at hand. That is the essence of this discussion. I’m at the stage in life where physically I can’t do things that I could do forty years ago. That doesn’t mean I don’t know how things should be done, even if I can no longer do some of them. Ansel Adams worked as a Commercial Photographer. It is how he financed his creative photography. But he was aware of what each task required of him, and used whichever skill set was needed for the task at hand.
I’m not sure if the B&W image of the girl with the colored flowers was an example of when selective color worked or didn’t work but I liked it. I was thinking of that image today when I heard a song by Rod Stewart, “Every Picture Tells a Story”, I thought to myself,… that picture tells a story. If that image was considered “cheesy”, then call me Mr. Cheese. :)
Ron
Wow!!! I love your sin # 14 very much b/c you make it clear for me that BIG & UGLY(like..in the center of photo) can not prevent a thief as their claim. For me when I glance over the photo with this kind of watermark I never see that picture b/c I would see nothing, just only…SUPER EGO. If you are a real photographer you need to ask yourself why you show & share your picture to public. Don’t you want people to admire your work? I believe that if Ansel Adam is still alive today I will not see a watermark in his photos, he does not need to show his name in there, his work will show itself. But for anyone who has nothing …then you need to show your Ego, not your elegance. However, I agree with Nasim’s opinion that “the only proper reason to put a watermark in images is to have people find the person who took the photo” so pls make a little watermark and keep it in the corner and let me admire your work.
I have been using a very small in left hand bottom corner water mar. Mostly to identify my taking in and about what time period.
I have seen and heard of issues where someone uses your picture without your consent and you longer have the right to to use or post it in public. (You no longer own it). I can think of at least company that loves to do that and they make a Great Post processing software most people use.
For myself I don’t feel most of my photos are worth stealing since most pro would probably giggle if not out right laugh at most of mine.
Though I have taken some photos naturally, particularly of flowers that some pros have sworn I’ve used some focus Trick where several photos and laid one on top of the other called Focus stacking. I didn’t know there was such a thing until it was brought up.
Great article Nasim. Just add a last point:
Reading about photography rather than actually doing it. And I’m guilty as hell right now ;)
I mostly agree, however I don’t think there can be too much bokeh in my pictures. I only shoot with my 85 1.2 @ 1.2 and my 200 f/2 @ f/2 and I only use those two lenses for portraits. I don’t see a reason for me to change.
Thank you for all the great articles you make available to use photographers (or wanna be’s). I have a question. I struggle with getting my pictures in focus when using a shallow depth of field. I have studied DOF but I’m not a great distance judger. Is there any tips you can give me or articles you can recommend?
Thanks!
DOF is half of the equation. Hyperfocal Distance is the other half. The two elements of optics work together to give a given result. The DOF is great for controlling the depth of what will be in focus, but the Hyperfocal Distance is what locates where the band of sharpness will be. That is why the two need to be considered together. I apologize it this isn’t a clear explanation and welcome someone more articulate than I to jump in and help with this explanation.
Practise.
Hi,
A recommendation that I’ve found useful is to use live view or comparable setting, as applicable. Set focus to manual and live view, zoom in via the magnify function to the selected point of focus, and reset view, take pic. Note that you would benefit if using a tripod (to assure dof doesn’t shift following focus acquisition).
Hoping you find this helpful…
Great article Nasim,
I agree with most..especially #6 and #14. It also makes me laugh when I read web sites that say: “I specialize and only do natural light photography”. You are right, it means “I have no idea how to use flash”.
Re #14, If people want to steal my photos it will be a concern but also some source of pride… As far as I know no one stole any of mine yet….:-|
I do not agree with point 4, I actually like the photo you have there. Her expression is great, her eyes are sharp and bright and her out of focus cleavage adds to the photo. Great shot. It does not have to be a work of art to make people look good :-). After all, that is what we want at the end.
Excellent points!
I also do not necessarily agree with your point on telephotos. Since I bought the 24-120, I use it exclusively in parties. I can get fairly close to people and zoom out to get the whole dance floor. Many of those photos may not make it to the album but my clients love them because they show the spirit of the event.
Cheers,
Motti
Motti, you misunderstood what I’ve said – I love telephoto lenses! I was talking about super telephotos that span lots of focal lengths, something like 18-300mm. Your 24-120mm is a great lens and I have been highly praising it for its performance.
:-), I reread your phrase…my bad.
I have to admit that I’ve committed all the sins that you highlighted when I bought my first DSLR (D70). You’re inexperienced and clueless about everything photography. The term exposure, compostion, rule of third and so forth is like an alien technological jargon. Fortunately I repented and started to buy books about photography. I’m not saying that I don’t commit the sin but I tried my very best to avoid it :)
Remi from Malaysia.
Hi Nasim – good to reflect from time to time!! You forgot the one that gets up my nose every time – the camera in the face photos – like you I believe that a photo has got to have context – yes a portrait is a portrait, but the great portrait photographers (like Karsh, for example) give their subjects space, room to breathe as it were, and context. And yes, yes, yes about getting down to the level of your subject
Jodie Bieber photographed the Afghan Girl. Get your facts straight
For what it’s worth, there’s another sin; telling folk to get their facts right without checking own.
It was as Nasim stated Steve McCurry, published in the June 1985 National geographic. Beiber photographed another Afghan girl for Time. Or are you referring to something else?
Whatever, I agree with one poster that said the Photography Life site’s become too pontificating (cumbersome). I hope it doesn’t loose its edge.
Andrew, thank you for your feedback, I really appreciate it. We will do our best to stay away from opinion pieces – that’s not our intent. This particular article was written from my personal past – it was not meant to be arrogant/snobby as some thought it was…
Isn’t it strange how as soon as someone tries to educate or inform, they are immediately at risk of being labelled arrogant or snobby or accused of forcing their opinion on the readership?
Please Nasim don’t stop educating.
Please don’t allow these sad. politically over-correct people reduce this forum to a bowl of lukewarm, inoffensive pap.
Betty,
Wow! Wish I’d said that.
Those Politically-over-corrrected “enlightened” progressive liberals will be the end of us :-). Well said Betty.
Keep writing those articles guys!
Nasim,
Your site is first rate, thanks.
You have brought a load of good topics to discussion.
Your detailed methodical analysis of gear/kit (all expensive) is massively helpful. (I have made plenty expensive mistakes in career as photographer before internet).
However these multi-page long rants/diatribes of some posters belong to PhotographyEternity, not PL.
I didn’t find this topic a rant or diatribe. It brought fourth a lot of differing opinions on where people are in their photographic viewpoint and vision.It also opened up several calls for help with specific problems. Above all, it is thought provoking. Sometimes we have to get away from the technical and explore other facets of a subject. It makes for a well rounded forum. Anyone who doesn’t wish to follow this thread knows where the delete key is. The same goes for the tech articles too, by the way. I’m grateful that both are able to be presented in an open forum for consideration. It would not happen in many countries of the world.
Bianca, please type “Afghan Girl” in Google and see what comes up. The iconic photo is the one that Steve McCurry took, not Jodie Bieber. You can read about it right here at Wikipedia: http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afghan_Girl
Steve McCurry took the Afghan Girl picture.
http://ngm.nationalgeographic.com/2002/04/afghan-girl/index-text
Nasim another fantastic post – thank you so much. Your photo samples drove the points home. After reading I made the mistake of googling Grunge HDR. Didn’t stay on that page long :-)
Ah this is an oh so true article. Love the way you quantified the phases via graph…lol. Am so guilty of the mentioned points! Your website is an evolution in progress and refreshingly relevant …
Such a great article – and the list of comments reads like photography confessional!
Yes, I too have sinned, and am still a sinner – but how could loving the D810 be wrong!? LOL.
Where am I on that graph, I’d love to know – but would it matter? The journey itself fuels the addiction.
Thanks as always for your work Nasim, your blog is by far my favourite on the interweb :)
Nasim, you are doing a terrific job with your homepage and I am a regular guest here.
Throughout my photography life with some up and downs, I think, it is slightly over exaggerated. We all learn how to eat when we are beginners at eating. At this time we get dirty and smudgy around the face and our clothes. But we enjoy it! Later, when we age we will never (most of us) do this we learn. What about learning to walk? Meanwhile I will never try to cut corners or even try to walk into the wall. Although from time to time it happens to me and even memories hurt after long time. In my elementary school I had to learn calligraphic writing. You do not want to look at my handwriting today!
I think, all this described “mistakes” in your article is a part of photographer’s growing process. Some people start to talk with 8 months and some wait until they are 3 years. In that time you as parent wish and pray, that your child starts to talk, and God beware when it happens when all that language “constipation” will burst out you never wished to have. But life moves on and we enjoy it.
Personally I went through some of this “mistakes” like GAS, super zooms etc., but I had to. Otherwise I would never understand it through and through. If I would have had the pleasure knowing you personally at that time and you would try talk me out I would understand, that I should not to do such things, but will never understand why. So I learned it my way.
We all learn through our mistakes and life is the best teacher. Usually.
Thank you again for your time and work and wish you and your family all the best!
Love your homepage.
Alex
I was diagnosed with gear lust just over a year ago… a very specific case, indeed. I lust for a full frame Nikon. When purchasing lenses (I’ve completed that therapy) I keep in mind that someday I will have a full frame camera- so I chose primary lenses carefully, never getting the crop frame lens, but rather the full frame ones. So now on my D5300 I shoot with the sweet spot of the lens, knowing that someday, I will know the full potential (and drop off) of my cherry lenses…
This was one of the best articles I’ve read; very complete and funny at times. Obviously we can’t take every point literally but for the most part you make a great point. I’m sure, most people can take a few pointers from your well written article. Well Done!
Thanks for the useful tips. I loved the humorous chart! Currently, I’m at the “I Suck” stage, having recently quit two local photography clubs, feeling stuck and going nowhere creatively. I’m still coming here for inspiration, though! Cheers.
Don’t give up. If you aren’t shooting, keep editing your previous work. Think of what direction you might like to go in next. Something will inspire or excite you to head back with camera in hand. Do it for yourself, not for members of a camera club. Sometimes the judgements of a club can be based on the emotions of the members, rather than on the impartiality of its rules. This can lead to a frustrating experience that is not related to photography, but to the dynamics of the group.
Paul,
Thanks for the personal and encouraging reply. I have thousands of slides, negatives and prints from decades past that await digitizing. Perhaps I’ll start this rather big and long put-off task this winter. Also, existing digital work (22k images) can be reviewed and improved. As for the two photography clubs, I came to realize that for me they were neither socially positive nor ideal for my style of photography. Typically, they meet somewhere to photograph an event or subject, usually at a time after or before the good light, and not necessarily on the best day of the week or time of year. Then it becomes a “hunter-gathering event” to capture enough interesting images to select from, edit, post and compare. In one group I was an organizer, more skilled than most members, and one of the mentors making suggestions to others on how to improve their photography. The other group was competition oriented with self-assignments around monthly themes, plus the occasional meetup. For this latter group, I was competent, but not in the small, established clique that ran the group and consistently got recognition. I acknowledge and admire their skills and the quality of photos submitted, yet I found a narrow interpretation of themes and lack of emotional depth to much of what was presented. Sometimes I left the meeting scratching my head at what the monthly judge had selected as the top images. Also, this group had an obsession and emphasis on post-processing compared to capturing the decisive moment for an interesting subject. My likely focus, if and when I get back into seriously taking new images, will be documentary photography. Trying to tell stories about the lives of real people. Not attempts to create fairytale landscapes and surreal B&W caricatures of reality, though those can be compelling and beautiful, too. I can always get a dose of that on 500px and similar sites, where such images are typically better than at the local camera clubs anyway! Cheers.
It sounds like you would get more fulfillment from teaching photography than from the camera club scene.Have you considered offering a
program for Community Education, or as rehab at a VA hospital? You could meet your goals while helping others at the same time. It would
be a win-win situation. Think about it.
I appreciate this, having posted an entry on my own blog about my personal war against over-saturation (seen all over 500px.com) and HDR used in anything but the most realistic mode. Thanks, Nasim for putting words to my feelings.
Great article.
I must admit that I am thinking of getting a super Zoom. As a wedding photographer I have a 28 – 75mm f/2.8 and a 70 – 200mm f/2.8 both Tamron. But during the ceremony I require two camera’s so I can capture the wide shots as well as close ups of the ring shots etc, as you don’t have time to change lenses. Was thinking if a super zoom would be easier as most of my weddings are outdoors in bright sunlight and wouldn’t require a fast lens. Weddings in dark Churches will still require me to use two camera’s, but as I said these are few and far between.
Need to do more research first to make sure the quality will justify buying one.
curiously re-processed (in latest version Lightroom) some years old images taken with a super-zoom (sigma sold, as inferior) and then compared in Ltrm with the 70-200 f/2.8 that i was also using on the same shoot. There was little difference in IQ on that particular job, yet I recall thinking the 70-200 was way higher IQ then (mind-set). I do not agree with my conclusions now, and regret selling my super zoom.
If you’re lucky enough to have the light, I’m sure you’ll be lucky enough to be forgiven by Nasim for using super-zoom
Can we please add the “faces chopped in half” fad to this list? I recently got portraits done and we ended up with a few like this. What horrible taste! I don’t know how this ever became a thing.
Blame Picasso! Ha Ha. It is interesting how for most people, each half of the face can look so different.
Nathan, could you please share some of those photos? I would love to see what that actually looks like!
Nasim, photo uploaded as requested. This blew my mind
I’m totally agree with all these sins, in my personal experience for weddings, engagement, familly and maternity, i always carry both cameras, one with my 24-70 and the other with my 70-200, that way i’n not limited and lose details in the locations.
But when in comes to a studio sessions, the most of the times i choose a standar lens, cause these way i get forced to move around the subjetcts, find different angles, etc.
I would like to share one tip, that someone with i work once gave me. He told me “i recommend you to take a full work or wedding, just shooting in B/W, that way you’ll not be worried about colors, you’ll be concetraited about composition and balance”, i always was afraid of take the risk and mess up the work, but in a wedding of a friend i take the chance, shoot all the party and a few shots from them just in B/W but in RAW; i was very pleased with the excercise, i highly recomend it to anyone, you’ll be surprised with the results, anyway if you like one photo you can always change to full color if you shoot with RAW.
This was so much fun for me to read. I don’t agree with every bit of it .. why would I? I take a few pictures myself hahahahhah But I do agree with the lion’s share of what you wrote here. The photos to illustrate those points were right on.
But .. but .. I do need that new superzoom cause I’m old .. yeah and tired .. that’s it and feeble .. or I could still change my lens. lol
Good job .. thank you for writing this piece.
“There are no rules for good photographs, there are only good photographs”. ― Ansel Adams
Nasim, I follow your articles regularly, and this one is a beauty! I agree with all thoughts. I consider myself a “natural light” photographer and I agree with you as I am pretty incompetent with portable strobes! I have Joe McNally books, books on Nikon CLS system, various flashes, but found I haven’t the time or patience to learn all the ins and outs of wireless flashes etc. But if I was a professional wedding photographer then it would be my duty to be competent in all forms of lighting.
Your thoughts on gear lust are also interesting. I have to tell myself that just because a new model comes out and its supa dupa , it does not mean my old cameras suddenly stop taking decent photos! I was previously going to reply to another article on the D3s and why I don’t get a D4s. My D3s has only done around 20,000 actuations and my D3 27,000 actuations. I tend to be a single frame shooter and I find my Sandisk 30mb/sec adequate. I like two Compact flash cards the same as the second one is back up Raw as well. And its great to have all the same batteries. I use a D800 for landscapes and didn’t feel the need for an “E” at the time as the resolution is so much higher than my D3 and any benefits with lack of AA filter is negated by my sloppy technique….. I treat my D800 like a View camera.-mounted on tripod, live view with LCD hood so I can focus on the boulder in the far corner of the screen!
For general use I just live the responsiveness of the D3 cameras. But I have to go to the gym to do weight training so I can carry them all day. In fact my main problem is when I travel is a ‘First World” Problem. What camera do I take to Overseas? My D3s, My D800, or my Olympus OMD (and all the lenses as well.)
Please visit my website: http://www.clikbing.com to get a sample of my work and philosophy.
Thanks for your great articles once again, Christopher
Very interesting and helpful article, thanks for writing it, and being so humble. I know I’ve been guilty of some of the things you mentioned, but it’s all part of the learning curve.
Again, thanks for this great article!
PS- I’ve learned a lot over time with all your interesting articles and reviews. Although I have gear lust, it’s only of a window-shopping variety, mainly because I live on Social Security, so any purchase is well thought out and researched, and your reviews here help a lot. Thank You!
I absolutely agree with, and practice, all of the above.
Regarding gear lust, I have skipped the D800 generation and just recently acquired a D810 to replace my faithful D700. Likewise, the D4 and D4s have failed to truly convince me, therefore I still use my D3 and D3s, and wait for the next one. And as glass is concerned, I have all I need, except perhaps that 24/1.4…
So, congrats on the article, unfortunately you have millions and millions of other people to convince! ;o)
Nasim, your 13) has no picture at the moment
Baf, thanks for letting us know, I fixed it!
EVERY one made the same mistakes. Bat SOME fixed them.
Hey your comment about natural light photographers is completely untrue. They could probably say the same thing about you and say that you don’t know how to shoot natural light.
Very helpful article.
I’m a storyteller using photos, thus I’m a beginning photographer. I own a FinePix S6000 fed digital camera, and a JVC Everio video camera…but my best photos are coming from Apple iPhone and iPad. The Everio shoots the best video of all these, and I place it on tripod that I’ve mounted inside one of my high dollar quad roller skates when I’m getting video at busy places, such as a food pantry that is open and busy working.
Two questions: are iPhone/iPad photos a good way to go for capturing unique moments
And, what are the top five or ten legal no-no’s to avoid when shooting or filming in public areas, events, services, etc.
Hello Nasim, I disagreed with using selective color, I’ve used it often, in certain situations which work out quite well. Great article though, I will bookmark Photography Life! Love it
Thank you for being so direct. I am or have been guilty of several of these mistakes, and this type of direction will help me become a better photographer.
I have not applied it to my photography just yet, but in my profession I have often told people that if I get gratuitous compliments without an objective critique, I’m not likely to improve.
Great read, indeed. Thanks.
Hi, sorry I’m late. Good article, thanks. One point: if you are a lazy photographer, you’ll be lazy with prime lenses as well as zooms. Choosing a pleasant composition is a matter of framing as well as perspective, which means that you have to move around no matter what kind of lens you are using. Walking sideways changes important elements such as the relationship between main subject and background and the direction of the light. Moving closer or farther away changes how close the components of a complex subject will be. After picking the point from which I am going to shoot, I find it to be very convenient to choose the final framing with a zoom lens.
Hi, me again. I don’t know if I was able to make my technique clear: I make most of my decisions about a picture by walking around with my camera hanging from my neck. When I take it to my eye it’s only to choose the exposure, zoom the lens and press the button.