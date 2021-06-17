To the Guy Who Accused Me of Faking My Macro Photo

There’s a long and sordid history behind staging and faking wildlife photography. It’s anything from lying that a zoo photo was taken in the wild, to baiting wildlife, to even killing and then staging the corpse of an animal.
I find all of those things awful, especially staging the wildlife in an unnatural way by killing it or harming it to get into a pose they’d never normally do. Which brings me to this comment on one of my recent articles:
Here’s the photo he was referring to:
This is the first time anyone has accused me of such a thing, and I don’t think many people would take his evidence-free claim seriously. But I wanted to make it clear in case anyone ever wondered something similar, since I agree that it’s unusual to see a lizard on such a fragile-looking plant supporting its weight. I didn’t fake the photo in any way, nor harm the lizard at all.
Some photographers do harm their macro subjects, often by using fishing line to string out their subject into unnatural poses, or freezing them (yes, literally putting them in a freezer or refrigerator) and then placing them how they want. You’ll periodically see articles like this or this exposing photographers who use that process.
It’s actually a serious problem in macro photography. Not only is it frankly sociopathic to take beautiful photos of such amazing creatures while secretly torturing them, but it also undermines the credibility of macro photography as a whole. If our hobby becomes known as a haven for animal torturers, who in their right mind would want to become a macro photographer?
So, to be clear, I do not fake my macro photos. I don’t harm my subjects. And the macro photo in question was not faked.
In fact, it was one of the most amazing moments I’ve ever seen as a macro photographer. I was out at Pelican Island National Wildlife Refuge in Florida to photograph damselflies at sunrise. My dad had tagged along, and he spotted the lizard in the most delicate of plants, sunning itself in the morning. Since it was just after dawn, the lizard was still a bit sluggish, and I was thrilled that it didn’t run away as I approached slowly with my camera. I ended up taking the photo in this article as a result.
I realized afterwards that the type of lizard is an anole (this one is probably a mix between a brown and green anole), and it’s sitting in a type of plant called pampas grass. While I’ve only seen an anole in pampas grass like this a few times, it’s something they do from time to time. You can see this photo and this photo from other photographers to show that an anole lizard in thin pampas grass is not an uncommon sight.
The bio at the bottom of my articles on Photography Life – where it says I was exhibited at the Smithsonian – is thanks to this photo winning the Youth category for the Nature’s Best Photo contest in 2016. It’s the only big photo contest I ever won outright, but even if I never had, this photo would still hold a place as my favorite and most special picture. An accusation of faking it was deeply painful. The Smithsonian already vetted it as a real photo before the exhibition, and more than that, I was there. And my dad was there. It’s a real photo of an amazing moment that we saw, and even though I took that photo in 2015, I have yet to take a better one. Maybe some day I will.
I hope my reputation speaks to why I would never fake such a photo anyway, but fortunately, I took a short video of the subject at the time, so you don’t have to rely on my reputation alone. This is the lizard that I photographed, as filmed on my iPhone 3 (!) at the time. Sorry for the vertical video; this was in 2015, and I have since repaired my ways:
(YouTube adds a lot of compression to their videos; the uncompressed video can be downloaded here.)
I’ll even take the unusual step of showing my full-resolution RAW file here, to prove that there are no wires or anything holding up the lizard:
Here’s another photo I took of the same lizard, from the other side, before it scurried away:
And here’s that photo’s full-resolution RAW file:
There are no strings. The lizard moved positions between the two photos, and also at the end of the video. The lizard is gripping the plant with its own hand. It’s impossible to fake that, with the possible exception of a dead lizard, which this clearly isn’t.
Heck, I took this on a trip to the beach in Florida with my parents as a teenager. My dad was the one who drove me to that location before sunrise. I’m happy to say I have no desire to torture lizards under any conditions, but in this case, my parents literally would have disowned me if had been freezing lizards or stringing them up with fishing line during our family trip.
So, yeah. Not a faked photo.
But I was lucky here to have all this evidence behind the photo, from my original RAW files to the video I took. Plus, the guy who’s accusing me is just some random person on the internet rather than, say, a reputable photo contest judge. If you happen to find yourself in a more serious situation than this, how can you make sure that you’re defended against claims of fraud?
While it’s hopefully not something that is likely to happen, or at least that you’ll be given the benefit of the doubt, there are a few things you can do to back yourself up. First, whenever possible, try to take multiple photos of your subject, and shoot in RAW rather than JPEG. It’s almost impossible to fake things under those conditions. Remember the anteater Milky Way guy? I won’t pass judgement on whether he faked that photo or not, but if he didn’t, any other photo of the subject would have proven it.
Second, if you’re a multimedia kind of person anyway, you should consider doing some video while you’re out in the field. I was lucky to have filmed this lizard briefly with my phone, but that’s not always the case with my work. I especially recommend taking some video if you know you might have just captured a really good photo, and something about it means the photo could have potentially been faked (i.e., the background looks like it could have been a zoo). Taking a video of the subject in its surroundings is a practically foolproof way to head off accusations of fakery.
Finally, if you’re with any other photographers, it ramps up the difficulty of faking your shots. Maybe “Joe Shmoe” photographer could have faked a macro photo on his own, but not if he’s out with his whole photo club.
While this article is ostensibly in response to just one guy’s comment, it’s also about ethical photography as a whole. The very fact that photography has had so many scandals is what leads people to have such cruel opinions in the first place. “The better the wildlife photo, the more likely it was to be faked.” “Wildlife photographers couldn’t care less about their subject if it makes a great photo.” “Photographers only care about money.” (Well, no one would say that last one after looking at our average salaries, but I’ve still seen people say it!)
In any case, none of those opinions are true. But the more unethical examples and scandals we see to the contrary, the more common those opinions will become. And people will think less and less of photographers as a whole. So – don’t harm the wildlife that you’re photographing.
Amazing photographs !, the second as much as the first.
I am originally from south Europe (Balkans) and we have a lot of lizards just like this. It is NOT unusual to see these creatures sunbathe on gras or plants. They are amazing climbers and can run on walls and even upside down on ceilings. I don’t even know why you bothered to get into argument with that dumb-dumb. They take you down to their level and beat you with experience.
Haha, great quote! And that’s probably what happened here. There’s a good chance he wasn’t being serious in the first place, just trying to start something. Oh well. I wanted to write an article on some of these ethical issues for a while anyway. This wasn’t a bad opportunity.
Soy de La Habana, Cuba. No me atrevería a decir que la especie del lagarto en cuestión es la misma a la que estoy acostumbrado a ver en las zonas rurales de mi país, incluso en mi jardín, pero sí que son muy similares. Es muy común encontrarlos en los arbustos donde pasan gran parte del día cazando insectos, incluso en sus ramas más finas. No creo que la foto sea escenificada, la pose del lagarto me parece muy natural. Si bien se encuentran más fáciles en los árboles, no es inusual hallarlos en arbustos y plantas más pequeñas tomando el sol, huyendo de algún depredador o simplemente cazando.
Thank you, Chris! It probably is the same species. This type of lizard is pretty common throughout the Caribbean. I am always amazed by how well they can climb on such thin plants.
¡Gracias, Chris! Probablemente sea la misma especie. Este tipo de lagarto es común en todo el Caribe. Siempre me sorprende lo bien que pueden trepar por plantas tan finas.
I saw several anole lizards in Kauai last week but none presented such a great photo opportunity. And for the record, all of my African wildlife shots clearly state the zoo where the animal resides. Spencer, anyone who follows your (and Nasims’) incredible body of work would never question your integrity.
Thanks for saying so, John! When it comes to zoo photography, I know everyone has a different opinion on labeling and such. Your way is the best, but even if someone shows a zoo photo without any context, it doesn’t bother me – what I find wrong is when people actively lie that it was taken in nature, if it wasn’t. Hopefully not a very common thing to do.
Spencer, kudos to you for maintaining a civil tone but still defending yourself.
The original comment re: having twice the experience, etc etc is just so tiresome. I don’t see that much in my (limited) photography circles but does seem to rear its ugly maw more in the audio/music production world I dabble in.
Pros let their work speak for itself… as you’ve always done, with an eye toward humility and education. You and Nasim have made a great little home here for photographers at PL!
Much appreciated, Jay. It’s probably a part of every industry in some way, but I think most people see through it. If that guy is seriously arguing that you need 20 years of photography experience before having worthwhile photos or opinions, I think almost every photographer out there would disagree.
I’ve been a subscriber to PL since roughly 2014. All of us who have been around PL for so long believe in you, Spencer. The idea of you faking anything is absurd. I think you should delete this guy’s posts from the macro article and then ban him from PL. He is nothing but a troll. Don’t let him get to you. There is a standard of discussion here at PL that he violates in every way. Don’t stand for it.
Thank you, Elaine, that means a lot. I’m undecided on whether to delete/ban, and I think I will wait for a cooler head tomorrow before I make that call.
Sorry to see the trolling of your work. Alas, such petty comments are endemic to web life.
As for examples of harmful/destructive practices, here in Japan I have heard of members of a photography club who will take a photo of an alluring tree branch with blossoms, and then break the branch to deny the shot to other members.
Ouch, that’s brutal. I hope what you’ve heard is just a rumor and not really happening. Then again, I know that some photographers have moved the famous “racetrack rocks” in Death Valley for that exact reason. It’s the smallest of small percentages of photographers who do these things, but even a few is too many.
I find the doubting of my integrity without proof is either poor judgement or deliberate insult. I personally will not stand for it and I’m glad that you didn’t either. Stay strong knowing that you’re in the right compared to the one who has no proof.
Thanks for saying so. I deliberated on publishing this in the first place. I don’t want to feed trolls, but I couldn’t stand to see a photo that’s so special to me get accused like that.
Thank you for the article. I had no idea that some macro shooters resort to such techniques to get their shot. BTW, I love seeing arrogant people get schooled. Well done, Spencer.
Thanks, Bing. It is a pretty sad thing to see people fake macro photos like that, and thankfully I don’t think the process is very widespread, but even a bit is too much. I found this Facebook page when I was searching for references to this article, which you may find interesting: www.facebook.com/faken…hotography
I think it’s a beautiful photo – better than anything I’ve photographed.
Haters gonna hate. I’m sorry you were attacked.
You were fortunate to spot this creature in the grass!
Thanks, Matt. It’s my dad, who isn’t even a photographer (at least not yet – I’m still trying to convince him) who gets the credit for spotting it! I was about fifty feet away photographing damselflies when he waved me over.