Tips on Photographing Hand-Held with Telephoto Lenses

Tips on Photographing Hand-Held with Telephoto Lenses

Last Updated On By 47 Comments

With the introduction of lenses like the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC, more people than ever before are using long telephoto zoom lenses. Sometimes they are disappointed with their initial results when using these lenses hand-held, especially at slower shutter speeds. This short article provides some tips that can help improve hand-holding technique.

hand holding 1
Angled stance

1) Angle the Left Side of Your Body Towards Your Subject

If you stand in a position facing your subject and ‘squared off’ to it, you’ll likely find it is much harder to hold your lens steady. Take a half-step towards your subject with your left foot and angle the right side of your body away from the subject. The actual angle that is best for you will be an individual decision so try different angles while doing some test shots to learn which is most comfortable and produces the best quality images.

hand holding 2
Triangle support position

2) Form a Solid Support Triangle

Think of your elbows and eye brow as points of a triangle. To create a solid support for your lens bring your elbows in tight to your rib cage and press the viewfinder of your camera firmly up against your eye brow.

hand holding 3
Standard elbow position

3) Adjust the Angle of Your Arm Extension

The angle of your support arm is like a shelf bracket. Depending on the weight of your lens you’ll need to adjust how far away from your body you hold your telephoto lens and where you position your elbow against your rib cage. The image above shows a ‘standard’ elbow position.

hand holding 4
Extra support elbow position

With heavier lenses you may need to bring your left elbow further to the right on your rib cage and change your wrist angle to provide additional support as seen in the image above.

hand holding 6
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600mm f/5-6.3 @ 600mm, ISO 6400, 1/15, f/6.3

4) Control your Breathing

Take short, shallow breaths as you are framing and focusing on your subject, and pressing the shutter. Taking deep breaths can cause your chest to heave and create lens movement. Holding your breath while shooting can create some quivering and lens shake which can be accelerated the longer you hold your breath, so this needs to be avoided. Many folks may not even be aware that they are holding their breath prior to depressing the shutter on their camera.

hand holding 7
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600mm f/5-6.3 @ 600mm, ISO 6400, 1/80, f/6.3

5) Shutter Finger Movement

Use a slow, deliberate movement when pressing the shutter of your camera and avoid a fast, jabbing finger motion as this can put downward pressure on your camera body and create lens movement at a critical point during your image capture.

hand holding 8
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600mm f/5-6.3 @ 600mm, ISO 800, 1/4000, f/7.1

6) Wait for Image Stabilization to Settle

Half-depress your shutter gently and allow the image stabilization of your lens or camera body to settle before taking your image. If you rush your shot, you run the risk of your image being blurred, or not being framed exactly as you want if the VC/VR hasn’t settled down. Image stabilization on lenses like the Tamron 150-600mm VC settles in quickly, so waiting for a split second should not cause you to miss any shots.

hand holding 5
Angled tripod collar grip

7) Angle Your Tripod Collar

By changing the angle of your tripod collar up 90-degrees to the right, you’ll find you can hook one or two fingers of your shutter hand on the tightening knob of the collar. This will help you brace the lens against the lens mount in the camera body and allow you to hold the lens hood of your lens and use it like a bellows, making it faster to change focal lengths with your zoom.

hand holding 9
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600mm f/5-6.3 @ 600mm, ISO 800, 1/1000, f/8.0

8) Brace Your Body

When shooting at slower shutter speeds brace your body by leaning up against trees, large rocks, walls or other types of structures if possible. This will create additional stability for your shots.

hand holding 10
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600 f/5-6.3 @ 600mm, ISO 400, 1/1250, f/8.0

9) Cushion Your Lens

You can also add some stability by using the fleshy portion of the heel of your hand to cushion your lens.

hand holding 11
NIKON D800 + TAMRON 150-600mm f/5-6.3 @ 420mm, ISO 800, 1/4000, f/8.0

10) Practice Finding Subjects Quickly in Your Viewfinder

Take the time to practice bringing your camera up to your eye quickly and finding your image subject in your viewfinder. This creates some ‘muscle memory’ and can help you capture a lot more usable images. It also helps to practice your panning technique.

Article and images Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication or adaptation is allowed without written permission.

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. 1) Richard Walliker
    May 18, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    Excellent Thomas, some great advice which will surely save frustration especially to the wildlife novice and more experienced birders too. I will look forward to your review of the Sigma 150-600mm “S” lens and wonder if hand holding will be a reasonable option as it is 1Kg or 2.2 Ibs heavier even for a short amount of time? I have the Nikon AF-S 80-400mm which weighs in less than the Tamron or Sigma “C” and after a while the Nikon hurts my shoulder!

    Richard

    Reply
    • 1.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 18, 2015 at 2:36 pm

      Hi Richard,

      Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated! I have already written an article about shooting hand-held with the Sigma 150-600 Sport. Here is a link: https://photographylife.com/shooting-hand-held-with-the-sigma-150-600mm-sport

      Based on my experience with the Sigma Sport I’d estimate that your hand-holding time is likely going to be reduced by about 50% or so. It is possible to shoot hand-held with it…I had to use the ‘extra support’ elbow position noted in this article in order to shoot hand-held for any length of time. It is a very nice lens.

      Tom

      Reply
      • 1.1.1) Richard Walliker
        May 18, 2015 at 3:15 pm

        Thank you Thomas, I missed that post earlier this year.

        Richard

        Reply
    • 1.2) sceptical1
      May 18, 2015 at 4:46 pm

      I love the size of the Nikon 80-400g – very easy to handhold! I don’t think I would enjoy the Sigma S at that size based on long experience with heavier lenses. I would be inclined to consider that C version because it is so much lighter. Best of luck making that tough decision!

      Reply
  2. 2) Luc Poirier
    May 18, 2015 at 2:35 pm

    Hi Tom
    Great article, while doing everything you mentionned except for holding the lens bracket your way, my own experience is that I have much more difficulty to avoid lens blurred using my D7100 than using the D750 in DX mode. If indoor for instance I use the MUP option I can get easily great shots (viewed at 100% magnification) at 1/15 sec with a 50 mm lens with the D7100, without the MUP I can only achieve the same result at 1/50 sec., my conclusion is its the mirror vibration that is creating more blur than the way I am holding the camera + lens. It would be interesting to read what others using FX and DX experienced.
    regards

    Reply
    • 2.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 18, 2015 at 2:44 pm

      Hi Luc,
      Glad you enjoyed the article! I don’t know if my experience would match yours or not i.e. shooting hand-held with DX vs FX with prime lenses. I have a few prime FX lenses as well as some Nikon 1 lenses, but I usually only use them for video production. They typically just stay in my bag unless I have a very specific reason to use one of them for a still image.Thanks for adding to the discussion.
      Tom

      Reply
  3. 3) Jacek Jarzabek
    May 18, 2015 at 2:36 pm

    Pretty much spot on – I never even think about it – I grew up doing precision marksmanship (hate hunting btw) so I do not even think about it – tripod collar is a good idea, however, I usually take it off (when I know I will not use my mono) to shave off the extra weight. Whenever I borrow my friends 500mm (I can’t afford it – even though it is old lens) things get different – with his 500 I have to stay above 1/200s but then again I only use it for fast action sports, so that is not an issue – once again – great Images and tips! (as always) :)

    Reply
    • 3.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 18, 2015 at 2:46 pm

      Hi Jacek,
      Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated!
      Tom

      Reply
  4. 4) animalpalace3
    May 18, 2015 at 3:15 pm

    And most of all; stop drinking coffee!:-)
    Wonderful photos! Love the pelicans!

    Reply
    • 4.1) sceptical1
      May 18, 2015 at 4:42 pm

      I can’t take pictures without coffee :)
      That said, getting this right is one of the biggest keys to sharp images and really worth practicing.
      Congrats Thomas on perfect form! I know I tend to be a little more square and after all these years I am still working on getting the left foot a little further out.

      Reply
      • 4.1.1) Thomas Stirr
        May 18, 2015 at 8:24 pm

        Hi sceptical1,
        Love to brew a pot of coffee one day and do some shooting with you!
        Tom

        Reply
        • 4.1.1.1) animalpalace3
          May 19, 2015 at 6:54 am

          So would I, if you make it cafein free;-)

          Reply
          • 4.1.1.1.1) Thomas Stirr
            May 19, 2015 at 9:08 pm

            We’ll brew two pots of coffee!

            Reply
        • 4.1.1.2) sceptical1
          May 29, 2015 at 6:26 am

          Yeah, let’s make that happen! I know it would be really fun and I would probably learn a trick or two as a bonus :)

          Reply
      • 4.1.2) animalpalace3
        May 19, 2015 at 6:55 am

        I can’t function without coffee. But it does make me jittery at times. I found gaining wieght also helps, I stand much steader when the wind blows hard.

        Reply
        • 4.1.2.1) Mike Banks
          May 19, 2015 at 7:58 am

          animalpalace3….LOL

          Reply
        • 4.1.2.2) Betty
          May 20, 2015 at 2:39 am

          Yes, I have found chocolate cookies and peanut butter sandwiches very helpful in this regard.
          I am now almost completely square but wind can be a problem.

          Reply
          • 4.1.2.2.1) animalpalace3
            May 20, 2015 at 3:46 am

            Hahaha! try getting rounder, it will make you more aerodynamic!

            Reply
            • 4.1.2.2.1.1) Betty
              May 20, 2015 at 8:51 am

              Rounder will help?
              Oh good, that means more chocolate will be required.

              Reply
    • 4.2) Thomas Stirr
      May 18, 2015 at 8:22 pm

      Glad you liked ’em!
      Tom

      Reply
    • 4.3) Betty
      May 20, 2015 at 2:35 am

      It’s OK if you drink the right coffee.

      Reply
      • 4.3.1) animalpalace3
        May 20, 2015 at 3:47 am

        Irish coffee might help…

        Reply
      • 4.3.2) Mike Banks
        May 20, 2015 at 8:08 am

        Betty, which coffee is the “right” coffee?

        Reply
        • 4.3.2.1) Betty
          May 22, 2015 at 11:58 am

          Jamaican Blue Mountain @ISO6400.

          Reply
          • 4.3.2.1.1) Mike Banks
            May 22, 2015 at 12:42 pm

            Only if it is in French press. Does it come in Keruig cups?

            Reply
            • 4.3.2.1.1.1) sceptical1
              May 29, 2015 at 6:31 am

              Aero Press Mike, Aero Press. You are sooo old school! :)

              Reply
              • 4.3.2.1.1.1.1) Mike Banks
                May 29, 2015 at 9:30 am

                I never heard that term. I am old school.

                Reply
  5. 5) Richard Stern
    May 18, 2015 at 6:23 pm

    Excellent article, and thank you for posting it. Since I have had my Tamron 150-600 a trick I have found useful is to extend my left arm enough so I can hook my left index finger around the bottom of the lens hood, and pull inwards. That helps to stabilize the camera and lens against my forehead, and the finger tip doesn’t seem to affect the image at all .

    Reply
    • 5.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 18, 2015 at 8:21 pm

      Hi Richard.
      Thanks for the additional tip!
      Tom

      Reply
  6. 6) Tom Lee
    May 19, 2015 at 1:29 am

    Thanks for this from across the pond in East Sussex England. I shoot the Tamron with the D810 and was lucky enough to have one of the first copies of the Tamron here so I’ve had it getting on for a year. I haven’t had any real problems hand holding it but there are certainly some techniques here which will improve that even more. Very enjoyable article and fabulous photographs. Thanks so much for these very helpful tips. Waiting for the rain to stop now to go outside and practice!

    Reply
    • 6.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 19, 2015 at 4:37 am

      I’m glad you enjoyed the article Tom – and thanks for the positive comment!
      Tom

      Reply
  7. 7) Muhammad Omer
    May 19, 2015 at 3:38 am

    Thomas, i am planning to buy a nikon d7100 for my tamron 150-600mm. In your experience how well does this camera track moving objects and how fast does it focus with the tamron 150-600mm. Also how well does the nikon d7200 work with it?

    Reply
    • 7.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 19, 2015 at 4:39 am

      I haven’t had the opportunity to shoot with the D7200 Muhammad, but I did use a d7100 with it for a bit and the camera seemed to perform very well with the Tamron 150-600. Either camera should do a very good job.
      Tom

      Reply
  8. 8) Mike Banks
    May 19, 2015 at 8:04 am

    Thomas, once again another very helpful article. Another possibility as you saw me use in Myrtle Beach, is to use a monopod attached to the lens but not extended. I tuck the foot end into my belt which makes a stable platform for me. Had I thought about it I would have brought my fishing gimbal belt that I don’t use for fishing but for the monopod rest. This works for me. As I get older, handholding long or heavy lenses is getting more difficult so I’ve adapted methods that work for me and I hope some of the other members in PL. Great article Thomas.

    Reply
    • 8.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 19, 2015 at 12:27 pm

      Hi Mike,
      Thanks for adding to the discussion with your ‘monopod in belt’ technique!
      Tom

      Reply
  9. 9) Monte Comeau
    May 19, 2015 at 11:43 am

    The most important thing you need to keep in mind is shutter speed for photographing birds and other wildlife. I use the auto ISO feature with the option to limit its use based on shutter speed. I have my D810 set for a minimum shutter speed of 1/1600 and if I do not have enough light to maintain this ISO kicks in. I shoot in Aperture priority because I want to control the DOF and not let the camera do this but manual mode will work as well for more control.

    Because you do not always have the time to brace yourself and make sure your VR has initiated this method is has not failed me. I actually turn VR off on my 500mm because it is useless at higher shutter speeds and unless I have the 500mm on a tripod I will not be using anything less than 1/1600 shutter speed. Unless you are shooting in a game park, bird sanctuary or feeder you just do not have the luxury of taking your time. From experience you have about 3 seconds to get your shot with wild birds.

    These are good points you make for situations where you have the extra time and probably more applicable for smaller lenses like the 150-600 Tamron. In most scenarios you will not be shooting in bright light so maintaining the settings you have in your samples above are just not possible, although your lizard photo shot at 1/15th at 600mm is impressive I hope you are not suggesting that this would be a setting that is actually usable, it is a recipe for disaster in my opinion.

    Reply
    • 9.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 19, 2015 at 12:29 pm

      Hi Monte,
      The images in the article are simply examples of hand-held shots and there is no intent or suggestion that the settings noted in the EXIF data are recommended. Thanks for adding some good points to the discussion here by sharing your experience.
      Tom

      Reply
  10. 10) Babar Asghar
    May 19, 2015 at 2:45 pm

    Excellent article, thanks for sharing this.
    I’m amazed at image quality ur getting with this lens especially at few shots taken at 600mm n with 1/80 n lower shutter speed :)
    Practice practice practice :)

    Reply
    • 10.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 19, 2015 at 6:27 pm

      Thanks Babar! I’m glad you liked the images and the article.
      Tom

      Reply
  11. 11) Thomas Stirr
    May 19, 2015 at 6:30 pm

    Hi Steve,
    Thanks for sharing the image! Glad you’re enjoying the articles.
    Tom

    Reply
  12. 12) Roger Boeken
    May 21, 2015 at 6:41 am

    works also: grab your right shoulder with your left hand and lift your elbow to build a triangular rest for your lens.

    Reply
    • 12.1) Thomas Stirr
      May 21, 2015 at 8:32 am

      Thanks for sharing the tip Roger!
      Tom

      Reply
  13. 13) Denise Wilson
    October 7, 2015 at 10:06 pm

    I am a 72 year old female and have a D7100 and an 18 -400 lens. I love shooting birds. I use this combination hand held but having lost strength in my arms and hands lately I need some support for muscle relief BETWEEN shot sequences. I am not happy with just releasing the camera and allowing the lense to dangle. Do you have any suggestions.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Thomas Stirr 13.1) Thomas Stirr
      October 8, 2015 at 3:49 am

      Hi Denise,
      If your camera bag is a shoulder-style one I’d recommend shortening the strap a bit so you can rest your camera and lens on top of the bag between shot sequences. If you go to my review of the Tamron 150-600 you’ll see an image of this approach on the third page of the review…second image from the bottom. https://photographylife.com/reviews/tamron-150-600mm-f5-6-3/3
      Tom

      Reply
  14. 14) Francis Balolong Falcis
    November 9, 2015 at 6:13 pm

    Hi Thomas,
    Thanks for this very insightful article.
    Most of the articles in photography nowadays concentrates on the lenses & cameras, and less on the more important shooting techniques.
    I have a Sigma 150-600 C and to some extent, there’s always camera shake involved whenever I am using the 150-600. (I’m just a 5’3″ 140 lbs guy)
    So much so that i had to resort in using the panning method even when I’m shooting at stationary birds / birds on perch.
    I would really love to test the techniques that you had illustrated here, especially the positioning of the tripod collar.

    Reply
    • Profile photo of Thomas Stirr 14.1) Thomas Stirr
      November 9, 2015 at 6:56 pm

      Hi Francis,
      I’m glad you found the article useful! I appreciate the positive feedback!
      Tom

      Reply
  15. 15) Phillip Spencer
    July 6, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    This is a good article, I have just purchased the Sigma version of this lens and have been thinking of a way to support it. When I had a film camera I fabricated a rifle mount arrangement with a pistop grip trigger release. I was very handy as it supported both the camera and lens and I was able to brong the camera up to take a shot quickly bracing the ‘rifle mount against my shoulder gave me stability and alowed me t focus quickly. I am supprised that there is nothing like this on the market for the modern DSLR cameras, guess I will have to go back to the drawing board and spend some time in the workshop.

    I found using the ‘rifle mount for the camera and lens refuces my poor immages and greatly increased the quality of my pictures and made my hobby more enjoyable.

    If any one knows of a set of plans that I can look at I would be greatful!

    Reply

