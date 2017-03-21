Tips on Photographing Hand-Held with Telephoto Lenses

With the introduction of lenses like the Tamron 150-600mm f/5-6.3 VC, more people than ever before are using long telephoto zoom lenses. Sometimes they are disappointed with their initial results when using these lenses hand-held, especially at slower shutter speeds. This short article provides some tips that can help improve hand-holding technique.
1) Angle the Left Side of Your Body Towards Your Subject
If you stand in a position facing your subject and ‘squared off’ to it, you’ll likely find it is much harder to hold your lens steady. Take a half-step towards your subject with your left foot and angle the right side of your body away from the subject. The actual angle that is best for you will be an individual decision so try different angles while doing some test shots to learn which is most comfortable and produces the best quality images.
2) Form a Solid Support Triangle
Think of your elbows and eye brow as points of a triangle. To create a solid support for your lens bring your elbows in tight to your rib cage and press the viewfinder of your camera firmly up against your eye brow.
3) Adjust the Angle of Your Arm Extension
The angle of your support arm is like a shelf bracket. Depending on the weight of your lens you’ll need to adjust how far away from your body you hold your telephoto lens and where you position your elbow against your rib cage. The image above shows a ‘standard’ elbow position.
With heavier lenses you may need to bring your left elbow further to the right on your rib cage and change your wrist angle to provide additional support as seen in the image above.
4) Control your Breathing
Take short, shallow breaths as you are framing and focusing on your subject, and pressing the shutter. Taking deep breaths can cause your chest to heave and create lens movement. Holding your breath while shooting can create some quivering and lens shake which can be accelerated the longer you hold your breath, so this needs to be avoided. Many folks may not even be aware that they are holding their breath prior to depressing the shutter on their camera.
5) Shutter Finger Movement
Use a slow, deliberate movement when pressing the shutter of your camera and avoid a fast, jabbing finger motion as this can put downward pressure on your camera body and create lens movement at a critical point during your image capture.
6) Wait for Image Stabilization to Settle
Half-depress your shutter gently and allow the image stabilization of your lens or camera body to settle before taking your image. If you rush your shot, you run the risk of your image being blurred, or not being framed exactly as you want if the VC/VR hasn’t settled down. Image stabilization on lenses like the Tamron 150-600mm VC settles in quickly, so waiting for a split second should not cause you to miss any shots.
7) Angle Your Tripod Collar
By changing the angle of your tripod collar up 90-degrees to the right, you’ll find you can hook one or two fingers of your shutter hand on the tightening knob of the collar. This will help you brace the lens against the lens mount in the camera body and allow you to hold the lens hood of your lens and use it like a bellows, making it faster to change focal lengths with your zoom.
8) Brace Your Body
When shooting at slower shutter speeds brace your body by leaning up against trees, large rocks, walls or other types of structures if possible. This will create additional stability for your shots.
9) Cushion Your Lens
You can also add some stability by using the fleshy portion of the heel of your hand to cushion your lens.
10) Practice Finding Subjects Quickly in Your Viewfinder
Take the time to practice bringing your camera up to your eye quickly and finding your image subject in your viewfinder. This creates some ‘muscle memory’ and can help you capture a lot more usable images. It also helps to practice your panning technique.
Article and images Copyright Thomas Stirr. All rights reserved. No use, duplication or adaptation is allowed without written permission.
Comments
Excellent Thomas, some great advice which will surely save frustration especially to the wildlife novice and more experienced birders too. I will look forward to your review of the Sigma 150-600mm “S” lens and wonder if hand holding will be a reasonable option as it is 1Kg or 2.2 Ibs heavier even for a short amount of time? I have the Nikon AF-S 80-400mm which weighs in less than the Tamron or Sigma “C” and after a while the Nikon hurts my shoulder!
Richard
Hi Richard,
Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated! I have already written an article about shooting hand-held with the Sigma 150-600 Sport. Here is a link: https://photographylife.com/shooting-hand-held-with-the-sigma-150-600mm-sport
Based on my experience with the Sigma Sport I’d estimate that your hand-holding time is likely going to be reduced by about 50% or so. It is possible to shoot hand-held with it…I had to use the ‘extra support’ elbow position noted in this article in order to shoot hand-held for any length of time. It is a very nice lens.
Tom
Thank you Thomas, I missed that post earlier this year.
Richard
I love the size of the Nikon 80-400g – very easy to handhold! I don’t think I would enjoy the Sigma S at that size based on long experience with heavier lenses. I would be inclined to consider that C version because it is so much lighter. Best of luck making that tough decision!
Hi Tom
Great article, while doing everything you mentionned except for holding the lens bracket your way, my own experience is that I have much more difficulty to avoid lens blurred using my D7100 than using the D750 in DX mode. If indoor for instance I use the MUP option I can get easily great shots (viewed at 100% magnification) at 1/15 sec with a 50 mm lens with the D7100, without the MUP I can only achieve the same result at 1/50 sec., my conclusion is its the mirror vibration that is creating more blur than the way I am holding the camera + lens. It would be interesting to read what others using FX and DX experienced.
regards
Hi Luc,
Glad you enjoyed the article! I don’t know if my experience would match yours or not i.e. shooting hand-held with DX vs FX with prime lenses. I have a few prime FX lenses as well as some Nikon 1 lenses, but I usually only use them for video production. They typically just stay in my bag unless I have a very specific reason to use one of them for a still image.Thanks for adding to the discussion.
Tom
Pretty much spot on – I never even think about it – I grew up doing precision marksmanship (hate hunting btw) so I do not even think about it – tripod collar is a good idea, however, I usually take it off (when I know I will not use my mono) to shave off the extra weight. Whenever I borrow my friends 500mm (I can’t afford it – even though it is old lens) things get different – with his 500 I have to stay above 1/200s but then again I only use it for fast action sports, so that is not an issue – once again – great Images and tips! (as always) :)
Hi Jacek,
Thanks for the positive comment – much appreciated!
Tom
And most of all; stop drinking coffee!:-)
Wonderful photos! Love the pelicans!
I can’t take pictures without coffee :)
That said, getting this right is one of the biggest keys to sharp images and really worth practicing.
Congrats Thomas on perfect form! I know I tend to be a little more square and after all these years I am still working on getting the left foot a little further out.
Hi sceptical1,
Love to brew a pot of coffee one day and do some shooting with you!
Tom
So would I, if you make it cafein free;-)
We’ll brew two pots of coffee!
Yeah, let’s make that happen! I know it would be really fun and I would probably learn a trick or two as a bonus :)
I can’t function without coffee. But it does make me jittery at times. I found gaining wieght also helps, I stand much steader when the wind blows hard.
animalpalace3….LOL
Yes, I have found chocolate cookies and peanut butter sandwiches very helpful in this regard.
I am now almost completely square but wind can be a problem.
Hahaha! try getting rounder, it will make you more aerodynamic!
Rounder will help?
Oh good, that means more chocolate will be required.
Glad you liked ’em!
Tom
It’s OK if you drink the right coffee.
Irish coffee might help…
Betty, which coffee is the “right” coffee?
Jamaican Blue Mountain @ISO6400.
Only if it is in French press. Does it come in Keruig cups?
Aero Press Mike, Aero Press. You are sooo old school! :)
I never heard that term. I am old school.
Excellent article, and thank you for posting it. Since I have had my Tamron 150-600 a trick I have found useful is to extend my left arm enough so I can hook my left index finger around the bottom of the lens hood, and pull inwards. That helps to stabilize the camera and lens against my forehead, and the finger tip doesn’t seem to affect the image at all .
Hi Richard.
Thanks for the additional tip!
Tom
Thanks for this from across the pond in East Sussex England. I shoot the Tamron with the D810 and was lucky enough to have one of the first copies of the Tamron here so I’ve had it getting on for a year. I haven’t had any real problems hand holding it but there are certainly some techniques here which will improve that even more. Very enjoyable article and fabulous photographs. Thanks so much for these very helpful tips. Waiting for the rain to stop now to go outside and practice!
I’m glad you enjoyed the article Tom – and thanks for the positive comment!
Tom
Thomas, i am planning to buy a nikon d7100 for my tamron 150-600mm. In your experience how well does this camera track moving objects and how fast does it focus with the tamron 150-600mm. Also how well does the nikon d7200 work with it?
I haven’t had the opportunity to shoot with the D7200 Muhammad, but I did use a d7100 with it for a bit and the camera seemed to perform very well with the Tamron 150-600. Either camera should do a very good job.
Tom
Thomas, once again another very helpful article. Another possibility as you saw me use in Myrtle Beach, is to use a monopod attached to the lens but not extended. I tuck the foot end into my belt which makes a stable platform for me. Had I thought about it I would have brought my fishing gimbal belt that I don’t use for fishing but for the monopod rest. This works for me. As I get older, handholding long or heavy lenses is getting more difficult so I’ve adapted methods that work for me and I hope some of the other members in PL. Great article Thomas.
Hi Mike,
Thanks for adding to the discussion with your ‘monopod in belt’ technique!
Tom
The most important thing you need to keep in mind is shutter speed for photographing birds and other wildlife. I use the auto ISO feature with the option to limit its use based on shutter speed. I have my D810 set for a minimum shutter speed of 1/1600 and if I do not have enough light to maintain this ISO kicks in. I shoot in Aperture priority because I want to control the DOF and not let the camera do this but manual mode will work as well for more control.
Because you do not always have the time to brace yourself and make sure your VR has initiated this method is has not failed me. I actually turn VR off on my 500mm because it is useless at higher shutter speeds and unless I have the 500mm on a tripod I will not be using anything less than 1/1600 shutter speed. Unless you are shooting in a game park, bird sanctuary or feeder you just do not have the luxury of taking your time. From experience you have about 3 seconds to get your shot with wild birds.
These are good points you make for situations where you have the extra time and probably more applicable for smaller lenses like the 150-600 Tamron. In most scenarios you will not be shooting in bright light so maintaining the settings you have in your samples above are just not possible, although your lizard photo shot at 1/15th at 600mm is impressive I hope you are not suggesting that this would be a setting that is actually usable, it is a recipe for disaster in my opinion.
Hi Monte,
The images in the article are simply examples of hand-held shots and there is no intent or suggestion that the settings noted in the EXIF data are recommended. Thanks for adding some good points to the discussion here by sharing your experience.
Tom
Excellent article, thanks for sharing this.
I’m amazed at image quality ur getting with this lens especially at few shots taken at 600mm n with 1/80 n lower shutter speed :)
Practice practice practice :)
Thanks Babar! I’m glad you liked the images and the article.
Tom
Hi Steve,
Thanks for sharing the image! Glad you’re enjoying the articles.
Tom
works also: grab your right shoulder with your left hand and lift your elbow to build a triangular rest for your lens.
Thanks for sharing the tip Roger!
Tom
I am a 72 year old female and have a D7100 and an 18 -400 lens. I love shooting birds. I use this combination hand held but having lost strength in my arms and hands lately I need some support for muscle relief BETWEEN shot sequences. I am not happy with just releasing the camera and allowing the lense to dangle. Do you have any suggestions.
Hi Denise,
If your camera bag is a shoulder-style one I’d recommend shortening the strap a bit so you can rest your camera and lens on top of the bag between shot sequences. If you go to my review of the Tamron 150-600 you’ll see an image of this approach on the third page of the review…second image from the bottom. https://photographylife.com/reviews/tamron-150-600mm-f5-6-3/3
Tom
Hi Thomas,
Thanks for this very insightful article.
Most of the articles in photography nowadays concentrates on the lenses & cameras, and less on the more important shooting techniques.
I have a Sigma 150-600 C and to some extent, there’s always camera shake involved whenever I am using the 150-600. (I’m just a 5’3″ 140 lbs guy)
So much so that i had to resort in using the panning method even when I’m shooting at stationary birds / birds on perch.
I would really love to test the techniques that you had illustrated here, especially the positioning of the tripod collar.
Hi Francis,
I’m glad you found the article useful! I appreciate the positive feedback!
Tom
This is a good article, I have just purchased the Sigma version of this lens and have been thinking of a way to support it. When I had a film camera I fabricated a rifle mount arrangement with a pistop grip trigger release. I was very handy as it supported both the camera and lens and I was able to brong the camera up to take a shot quickly bracing the ‘rifle mount against my shoulder gave me stability and alowed me t focus quickly. I am supprised that there is nothing like this on the market for the modern DSLR cameras, guess I will have to go back to the drawing board and spend some time in the workshop.
I found using the ‘rifle mount for the camera and lens refuces my poor immages and greatly increased the quality of my pictures and made my hobby more enjoyable.
If any one knows of a set of plans that I can look at I would be greatful!