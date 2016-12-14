TIME – 100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time

Recently, I had the pleasure of studying TIME Magazine’s Special Edition, “100 Photographs: The Most Influential Images of All Time”, from which I came away captivated by this stunning collection of images of some of the most profound and influential events in human history.

This special issue features many iconic photographs, such as Yousef Karsh’s portrait of Winston Churchill in the midst of the second World War; Dorothea Lange’s haunting “Migrant Mother” made during the depths of the Great Depression; the Hubble Space Telescope’s unprecedented capture of the spectacular Eagle Nebula; Neil Armstrong’s timeless image of Buzz Aldrin standing on the surface of the moon; the first cell phone photo; and other perhaps lesser known photos that are equally powerful.

Some notable quotes from the editors Ben Goldberger, Paul Moakley, and Kira Pollock:

“What all 100 share is that they are turning points in our human experience.”

” . . . one aspect of influence has largely remained constant throughout photography’s more than 175 years: the photographer has to be there.”

“The best photography is a form of bearing witness, a way of bringing a single vision to the larger world.”

For our Readers who are students of the history of photography, as I am, and for those who are interested in the back stories behind powerful images, this TIME issue is a must read! You can check out the online version of “100 Photographs” right here.