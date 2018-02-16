Thomas Leveritt: How the Sun Sees You

Today we want to move your attention from photography matters and enjoy this short film called “How The Sun Sees You”. After watching this film by Thomas Leveritt, I smiled so hard my cheeks still hurt. I very much hope yours will hurt even more!

On one hand, yes, a certain problem is addressed (sun cream usage and skin health). But what really, really captivates in Thomas’ brilliant film, is the natural reaction people have after seeing themselves in ultraviolet light. Couple that to some incredible editing and music and you get those hurting cheeks I’ve mentioned.

And here’s a thought, one perhaps off the topic and certainly not about photography. I have not watched television for around five years now. I am serious – I have not even touched one for that long. The only thing I really miss is the news program on one particular channel, but that’s it. Why have I not watched it? For three reasons. First, I see it as a waste of my time. I would much rather spend time with my family or do something productive. Secondly, I cannot stand most of the things shown on television in Lithuania. And lastly, the commercials – they used to drive me crazy! I felt as if with every second of hearing a commercial, even seeing it through the corner of my eye, I was losing my brain, as if it was evaporating.

Not a pleasant image, is it? But – and I know there’s more chance of bunnies taking over the world – if TV showed films such as this one instead of silly commercials, I’d still skip the programs. But turn the damn thing on just for the really great things that make my cheeks hurt.