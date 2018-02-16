Thomas Leveritt: How the Sun Sees You

Today we want to move your attention from photography matters and enjoy this short film called “How The Sun Sees You”. After watching this film by Thomas Leveritt, I smiled so hard my cheeks still hurt. I very much hope yours will hurt even more!
On one hand, yes, a certain problem is addressed (sun cream usage and skin health). But what really, really captivates in Thomas’ brilliant film, is the natural reaction people have after seeing themselves in ultraviolet light. Couple that to some incredible editing and music and you get those hurting cheeks I’ve mentioned.
And here’s a thought, one perhaps off the topic and certainly not about photography. I have not watched television for around five years now. I am serious – I have not even touched one for that long. The only thing I really miss is the news program on one particular channel, but that’s it. Why have I not watched it? For three reasons. First, I see it as a waste of my time. I would much rather spend time with my family or do something productive. Secondly, I cannot stand most of the things shown on television in Lithuania. And lastly, the commercials – they used to drive me crazy! I felt as if with every second of hearing a commercial, even seeing it through the corner of my eye, I was losing my brain, as if it was evaporating.
Not a pleasant image, is it? But – and I know there’s more chance of bunnies taking over the world – if TV showed films such as this one instead of silly commercials, I’d still skip the programs. But turn the damn thing on just for the really great things that make my cheeks hurt.
Comments
Wow I had no idea, hate to see myself, darn you suntan.
What I see also with this is true beauty is not on the outside.
One should not be judged by one’s skin color, race or anything on the outside.
As a melanoma survivor, I am so glad to see this video which hit national news today here in the States. I wish I had known this as a young man.
As far as your off topic subject, sorry you don’t get good TV in Lithuania. Here in the States, we consider TV and movies as an art form, just like photography. You just have to be picky and watch the really good stuff with good direction and good acting. Of course, with 10,000 channels, the problem becomes one of filtering rather than not watching at all.
I haven’t watched TV in well over 30 years. I guess it elevated as an art form since I used to watch Gilligan’s Island! ;-)
…since WHEN I used to watch…
Is there a way we can get an “Edit Post” feature here?
Very interesting video. I can’t say it made me smile though. More like cringe.
On the subject of TV, I watch too much, but I really do think there is some excellent content these days. TV is not the “vast wasteland” of Newton Minow’s ’61 speech. Many shows on HBO, SHO, and AMC, among others are really quite good. Having said that, I do feel like I’d be better off missing some excellent shows if it meant I spent more time on learning and applying Lightroom and Photoshop techniques to my photographs. I do hope to do more of that now that I’m “transitioning to retirement” and will have more daytime free time.
One more observation about TV…
I tried watching – via NetFlix – some DVDs of shows I used to think very highly of in the 80s – like Hill Street Blues and St. Elsewhere – and found them basically unwatchable, though I only watched the first few episodes of each. Maybe they got better, but I wasn’t going to find out. Oh well.
Who did the music?
Excellent video!
Love the music. Can’t seem to find it. Please share.
+ 1 for the music. Please tell us who was it.
Title: Summer In The City
Group: Freedom Fry
Singer: Marie Seyrat
Link to legal copy: www.themusicninja.com/indie…eedom-fry/
I guess Google is good for some things…
Thank you Patrick a lot.
This was the coolest most interesting video! Thanks so much for sharing!